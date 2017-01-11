Giants are staying the course?
Attempted trades but no takers?
Does Reese indict himself if he pulls the trigger yesterday, self-preservation?
What? Not a freakin peep yesterday from this team.
I understand it's hard to speculate, and I see a pic of Ron Burgundy asleep at the wheel coming up, or dumpster fires, but seriously, what say you BBI?
maybe if Reese/McAdoo were given extensions you’d see more activity.
I believe it two things.
Why trade draft picks for players when the season is already sunk.
Who's trad-able on the roster? DRC? The guy who was just suspended for breaking team rules? Two under performing DE's with top 5 DE contracts? I just don't see anyone on this roster that is that desirable.
at the deadline of any significance?
| at the deadline of any significance?
1981. Rob Carpenter. Maybe 1986 Ottis Anderson.
What purpose would a trade for a player serve? THeir season is over. Trading players ontin future plans for picks makes some sense, but they're only going to get mid-late rounders for guys like DRC.
| at the deadline of any significance?
when is the last time we were this hopeless, 2013 was different
There were a bunch of teams that didn't make trades.
On the one hand, the NFL doesn’t see many trades under any circumstances so the Giants lack of activity probably just keeps to that norm.
On the other hand, if you were the owner of the Giants, would you trust anything that was coming from the HC? I would not. And at this point you have to be very skeptical about anything which may be coming from the GM.
It’s a real shame but I think the only thing ownership can do now is to wait out the season. Unbelievable really, that this season has been over for two weeks and it’s only today November 1st. The Giants are one of the very worst teams in the NFL. How about that?
Giving away talent for low draft picks or maybe giving a 2 and a 3 for McCarron?
you probably have two options, and neither of them are favorable.
1) Trade to get building blocks for next year. which means you'll give up a couple mid-round draft picks to do so
2) Trade assets to get picks in return, but you'll most likely get 4th rounders or lower in return. Not top value and not in the wheelhouse of where we usually find talent.
It is probably the best move to stay pat, even if most fans see activity and think that any activity is good activity - which seems to be the case around here this week.
| In comment 13671505 EricJ said:
when is the last time we were this hopeless, 2013 was different
What trades would you have tried to make?
| In comment 13671509 I Love Clams Casino said:
What trades would you have tried to make?
I have no idea, but if it's your opinion that the Giants didn't make any trades because there's really nothing that makes sense right now, just say that
Of the bye week.
That at least would have confirmed that Flowers is no longer thought of as the starting LT.
Great. So start a thread about Ron Burgandy being asleep because you don't have any idea.
Awesome.
I didn't propose that Reese was asleep at the wheel, only that I expected responses opining that.
The GM job is certainly on the line and probably the coach as well.
They made their bed, and now they must sleep in it. They have to hope the roster as currently constructed justifies their conviction that it was a contender.
There were. I major moves that was going to greatly change the outcome of this season. That ship sailed
Unfortunately, Jenkins action, which I believe should result in maximum suspension, is just another indicator of a lack of respect and commitment by too many players.
We ll see but it would be remarkable if this season turns around
I think it is the other way around. If they are fighting for their jobs then how does keeping a draft pick help you now? If someone was fighting for their job they wouldn't care about the future and mortgage the future to improve today.
What sense does it make to likely be stuck selling low, buying high?
This team needs multiple moves, perhaps more than one offseason can provide in terms of resources and finding the right deals.
same s**t different year. When was the last meaningful in season trade the Giants made? 1986 when they traded for OJ Anderson? There has to be one I'm forgetting?
different year doesn't mean it is bad.
Provide some context. Talk about recent SB winners who made awesome mid-season trades. Or are there examples of teams doing well mid-season who tank after a trade?
This is actually the first year there's been significant trade activity, anyway, so not trading is basically the norm, not the exception.
Well said man!
It is probably the best move to stay pat, even if most fans see activity and think that any activity is good activity - which seems to be the case around here this week.
Reese rarely, if ever, shows any creativity when building this roster. I get it that there may not have been a worthwhile trade out there this year...but his track record indicates this is something he simply chooses not to pursue. He's executed one trade in his tenure where he traded a player for a pick, and he's never traded down in the draft. Taken all together, it's borderline bizarre.
was a perfect choice to trade for a pick .
You can always use the extra picks to move up in the draft
when you feel the need to .
Kansas City who find trade partners when they need to make a trade. Maybe the 49ers and Browns can be included and Tampa. I am sure I am leaving some teams out like perhaps Dallas but the point is trades are possible for some teams on a fairly regular basis but very rare for other teams including the Giants. The point is not this trading deadline, its all trading situations such as the draft and the question is simple. Why?
a Pro-Bowl caliber LT. That was how many years ago and the Giants needed a LT and still need a LT.
Translation-There are not any trades. I think the "No" is the same as none or 0. The trades is referencing an agreed transaction between two teams to swap players and/or draft picks. So in short, no trades means there aren't any trades made.
around and got picks back from the Vikings to numb the blow. When did the Giants ever wheel and deal like that. Its possible, its just not how the Giants do business. Again the simple question is Why?
when they are about to rattle off 9 wins?
First, in the NFL in general, there aren't a ton of trades. Most trading activity is in the time surrounding the draft. Second, in-season trades are even rarer. Sure, there have been a couple this week, but a slew of trading activity was not to be expected, as you see in MLB, NHL, and NBA around the trade deadline. Third, they aren't really in a position to trade picks for a potential future player and I think trading their talent is a less favorable scenario for a variety of reasons.
Standing pat may just be because it is easier to do so in the NFL, in terms of trades.
Why? Outdated thought process, IMO. Today's NFL is not the same as the 80's and the Giants are running the team the same way.
it seems like your take is that all trades the Eagles do are good, and hence trading is good.
It's a faulty assumption. There are many ways to build a team. Drafting, FA, UDFA and trades.
You can give great examples of each area that has worked and terrible examples that have failed.
But what it doesn't do is saying that not making many trades is inherently bad or that it should make a GM look badly.
I don't disagree. You can't just say a GM is bad because they didn't make trades, however, when you look at this current situation....how can you not sell off anything? Are you that delusional to think this team is going to win 9 straight? Obviously we aren't privvy to all the info, but not one leak about a conversation either. That surprises me.
Pretty much everything you said is true and the same can be said about all methods of building a team. What I am trying to say is trades are a tool that should be utilized more often than rarely or not at all.
it isn't necessarily the selling off that is the issue - it is the reciprocal value in return.
Dumping DRC for a 5th rounder or a mid-tier player for a 6th rounder doesn't seem to be something we'd turn into value.
Just like giving up picks to get an asset in return for next year doesn't seem like it would give us great value either. Do we have a Jay Ajayi to get a mid-rounder for that we're confident we'd get commensurate value from the draft in?
My opinion is I don't think so.
What do you think you are selling off and for what? It is not common for high draft picks to exchange in trade deadline deals. The only reason to trade anyone of value is to get a haul of picks. Who is giving a #1 or 2 plus other picks for Eli, OBJ, Pugh right now? Who else has any semblance of strong value?
We both know that DRC is gone after this season. They were talking about letting him go 2 years ago and then he had a great season. Now that he has 1 year left and he's a malcontent, there's no shot we bring him back. Knowing that, why wouldn't you take whatever you can get for him?
The fact that we weren't even shopping these guys is concerning to me. I say that assuming we weren't. You have to figure a report would come out if we were. I just don't think that's how the Giants do business. They don't call around shopping guys.
trades. I also think if he is afraid to be wrong, he should not be a GM!
What do you think you were going to get back for either? The absolute ceiling is a 4th round pick. This GM/scouting department has not given me any reason to think they can turn that into anything of value, let alone the more likely lesser pick(s).
and I don't care if all they can get is a 7th rounder for each. If neither player will be here next year and we have no chance of competing this year, why wouldn't you shop and trade them??
trades that affect the strategic direction of the team?
How does that make sense?
well, we never hit on our 7th rounders so lets not trade for them?
Did you do your research to ensure that the same fans that want him gone are the same ones that want him to make trades? You can't just make a blanket statement and assume they are the same people.
Because losing their cap hit may end up being more valuable to them. Plus, I want Reese fired so I don't want him making deals affecting the future of the team at this point.
I don't care what he is saying. Even if I didn't think it was time for him to go, I don't want him making deals just for the Hell of it because some fans think it's a good idea. Compiling 5th, 6th, 7th round picks are not significant gains.
doesn't mean trading them is the only option. There are cap ramifications to trading them that might actually produce a worse impact than a late round pick missing.
If you don't utilize this option you compete at a disadvantage.
isn't necessarily true.
|Teams that trade wisely re-tool or re-build much quicker.
If you don't utilize this option you compete at a disadvantage.
The teams that have made the most trades in the past 7 years are:
- Browns
- Rams
- Dolphins
I wouldn't say trading has sped their climb to greatness.
Furthermore, teams that have had the biggest recent turnarounds seemed to have done it primarily through the draft or FA.
The 2016 Cowboys made two trades from 2015. The Vikings in 2015 made one trade from 2014. The Raiders in 2016 made 2 trades from 2015.
Now, I don't know the specifics, but I'm probably hazard a guess that the trades were even for picks instead of players straight up
wisely like the Patriots who are contenders every year. Like the Eagles who are 7-1 and looking at a great 3 to 5 year run with Carson Wentz.
line of thinking, teams that WISELY do anything are going to be better off in the long run.
Heck, the Giants might have made wise trades if we are looking at it that way. Cockrell has been good and Collins may be their best player.
My point is that a lot of trades or few trades in itself is not indicative of success or failure.
fools errand. Is it to much to expect the GM to make some smart decisions? No one wants dumb trades just for the sake of trading. The Giants record over the Reese years is totally bland in regard to trades. The few trades he made are mostly something you want to forget. There is the Landin Collins exception.
attitude towards creating options to improve the team.
did in the late 60's early 70', they were trading 1st round picks for used up old players and busts from other teams. The Giants should build through the draft and sign players who can help and not trade away their future. This draft the Giants must get olinemen who can keep Eli up right for 2 or 3 more seasons and open some holes for the RB's who seem to get stone walled at the line of scrimmage.
This post makes no sense at all....respectfully. So because we know this team has no chance of winning and we have a few vets that should have a market, that means we want to trade our early draft picks for older players. How does that make sense to you?
Did you do your research to ensure that the same fans that want him gone are the same ones that want him to make trades? You can't just make a blanket statement and assume they are the same people.
That's why I caveated it with 'most' - anyone not in favor of dumping Reese that's complaining about the lack of trades gets a pass.
though just for the sake of making a change. I don't want some aggressive young bonehead trading away the next five years or more. Firing Reese does not improve the team unless his replacement is an improvement on Reese. Who is that going to be? I really would like to know that first and I won't. That problem is Mara's.
I have participated in a long time. There are many good points made on both sides. who knows? Perhaps Mara remembers those dumb trades from years ago and ties Reese's hands on this issue. Perhaps Reese just does this to himself. Either way to my way of thinking Reese is competing with at least one hand tied behind his back. I think it shows when you see the product on the field. They are not competing at a high level.