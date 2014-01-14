Scary paragraph from Jordan Raanan on Giants

RE: People are killing McAdoo, but this makes me lose respect for the GMAN4LIFE : 9:30 am : link

Quote: players more than anyone else. Just because they're losing games and haven't matched the expectations doesn't give them an excuse not be professionals anymore. I know those 2 guys expect their checks to show up on fuckin' time.



These are adults... supposedly. Put the blame where it really belongs.



totally true. without a doubt.



but the way i see it, if the culture is allowing this type of behavior, you are fucked. In comment 13671629 shockeyisthebest8056 said:totally true. without a doubt.but the way i see it, if the culture is allowing this type of behavior, you are fucked.

I think there is plenty of blame to go around. Keith : 9:30 am : link Clearly the players deserve their share, but so does McAdoo. He's lost this team. This is a team that came in with championship asperations and now they are falling apart at the seems. I'm sorry, but you can't just look past the HC, he's in charge here.

Guys... ThatLimerickGuy : 9:32 am : link So last year when we were winning-the players respected Mac and his methods enough to show up to work but this year they don't respect the same guy and his methods?



Tell me again how the players aren't the problem?





the defense sundayatone : 9:32 am : link knows that macs offense has been a joke and it will not change,leads to players checkin out on a losing season.

RE: You all got what you wanted, now deal with it jcn56 : 9:35 am : link

Quote: they let the one guy that knew what the fuck he was doing walk out the door. What was left was a clown car.



That managed the playoffs the first year after he left. He obviously wasn't the only one to blame, but let's not pretend he was the only one who knew what he was doing. In comment 13671632 HomerJones45 said:That managed the playoffs the first year after he left. He obviously wasn't the only one to blame, but let's not pretend he was the only one who knew what he was doing.

There has never been a more obvious Chris684 : 9:36 am : link time/need for a total overhaul.



The front office/scouting staff needs to be gutted. Everyone from Reese down to the last coach on this staff needs to go.



No more band aids, scapegoats or half measures.





"that the Giants GM doesn't pick the coaching staff." BillT : 9:38 am : link No, the Giants GM doesn't pick the that the Giants GM doesn't pick the coaching staff (that's basically the HC's job) but you would think he has strong input into the head coach selection.

RE: You all got what you wanted, now deal with it shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:42 am : link

Quote: they let the one guy that knew what the fuck he was doing walk out the door. What was left was a clown car.



You know how many freaking games they lost those last 3 years? Heck, how many guys were doing all kinds of foolishness behind the scenes as "the one guy who knew what the fuck he was doing" stood out in front and pretended he was a drill sergeant? They've had a bad year. Hate to break it to you, but they had multiple bad years with that other guy too.



I know fan is short for "fanatic", but it's crazy how wild people get when the team underperforms and/or loses games. All of a sudden, everyone has to die. In comment 13671632 HomerJones45 said:You know how many freaking games they lost those last 3 years? Heck, how many guys were doing all kinds of foolishness behind the scenes as "the one guy who knew what the fuck he was doing" stood out in front and pretended he was a drill sergeant? They've had a bad year. Hate to break it to you, but they had multiple bad years with that other guy too.I know fan is short for "fanatic", but it's crazy how wild people get when the team underperforms and/or loses games. All of a sudden, everyone has to die.

RE: You all got what you wanted, now deal with it BigBlueinChicago : 9:42 am : link

Quote: they let the one guy that knew what the fuck he was doing walk out the door. What was left was a clown car.



I'm assuming you are referring to Coughlin. Unfortunately, because Tom was in self-preservation mode himself, he created and left behind a culture (Odell) that as long you can help him get an extra win to save his job, he would allow anything.



Now McAdoo is in his own self preservation mode. Trying to look tough after never taking a stand on anything previously. In comment 13671632 HomerJones45 said:I'm assuming you are referring to Coughlin. Unfortunately, because Tom was in self-preservation mode himself, he created and left behind a culture (Odell) that as long you can help him get an extra win to save his job, he would allow anything.Now McAdoo is in his own self preservation mode. Trying to look tough after never taking a stand on anything previously.

RE: jcn56 : 9:43 am : link

Quote: No, the Giants GM doesn't pick the that the Giants GM doesn't pick the coaching staff (that's basically the HC's job) but you would think he has strong input into the head coach selection.



Why? Is that part of the GM's role here?



Here's an article from when he was hired to be OC. See how many times you find Reese's name.



I get wanting to blame Reese for this mess - but there's enough to go around on the personnel side. When there's no evidence to suggest that Reese picked McAdoo, and there's a book written that claims EA had limited say when they hired Coughlin (a move he opposed), why just jump to the conclusion that this one's on Reese?

- ( In comment 13671661 BillT said:Why? Is that part of the GM's role here?Here's an article from when he was hired to be OC. See how many times you find Reese's name.I get wanting to blame Reese for this mess - but there's enough to go around on the personnel side. When there's no evidence to suggest that Reese picked McAdoo, and there's a book written that claims EA had limited say when they hired Coughlin (a move he opposed), why just jump to the conclusion that this one's on Reese? http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2014/01/14/new-york-giants-hire-ben-mcadoo-offensive-coordinator/ - ( New Window

HJ45 LG in NYC : 9:45 am : link Pure BS.



oh yeah, we have a clown car now but it wasn't exactly sunshine and butterflies when TC was here. we were just as bad and just as dysfunctional the last few years of his tenure.



the difference is TC didn't suspend anyone so it didn't make the ESPN Breaking News crawl.



this idolization of one person over the team (and it isn't just the TC worship) drives me nuts.

And then there's Eli.... Britt in VA : 9:45 am : link First to show up every day, last to leave. Coaching up the young receivers, being a professional, never throwing anybody under the bus, working hard on film study, trying to win....



But on BBI, Eli is top 5, if not top 3 of the Giants problems, right behind McAdoo and Reese. His salary is too high. He's not worth it.



But let's pay jackasses like Beckham, DRC, and Jenkins top money, fan favorites.



Times have changed.

RE: People are killing McAdoo, but this makes me lose respect for the UConn4523 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: players more than anyone else. Just because they're losing games and haven't matched the expectations doesn't give them an excuse not be professionals anymore. I know those 2 guys expect their checks to show up on fuckin' time.



These are adults... supposedly. Put the blame where it really belongs.



I feel the same. I don't really care if McAdoo stays or goes but these are grown adults being paid a fortune. Chalking it up solely on the coach doesn't make sense to me. If these players aren't going to show up to work when things are tough then they need to be sent packing as well. In comment 13671629 shockeyisthebest8056 said:I feel the same. I don't really care if McAdoo stays or goes but these are grown adults being paid a fortune. Chalking it up solely on the coach doesn't make sense to me. If these players aren't going to show up to work when things are tough then they need to be sent packing as well.

Bobby Humphrey's Earpad Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:49 am : : 9:49 am : link Reese was the GM when McAdoo was hired as head coach.



Now one may argue that Reese had no role in that decision, but I would find that odd.

RE: Bobby Humphrey's Earpad Britt in VA : 9:50 am : link

Quote: Reese was the GM when McAdoo was hired as head coach.



Now one may argue that Reese had no roll in that decision, but I would find that odd.



People find many odd reasons to try and absolve Reese. They're running out of scapegoats. In comment 13671676 Eric from BBI said:People find many odd reasons to try and absolve Reese. They're running out of scapegoats.

Landon Collins also said that the team was Section331 : 9:51 am : link "fired up" and pissed off that they lost games early. We'll find out soon enough. Talk is cheap. If they no-show Sunday, then I agree that NYG should plan on cleaning house.

RE: And then there's Eli.... Les in TO : 9:55 am : link

Quote: First to show up every day, last to leave. Coaching up the young receivers, being a professional, never throwing anybody under the bus, working hard on film study, trying to win....



But on BBI, Eli is top 5, if not top 3 of the Giants problems, right behind McAdoo and Reese. His salary is too high. He's not worth it.



But let's pay jackasses like Beckham, DRC, and Jenkins top money, fan favorites.



Times have changed. You are an insufferable one trick pony. This thread has nothing to do with Eli, yet somehow you make it about him. Beckham and the defense are the only reasons the Giants made the playoffs last year. It wasn't because of franchise QB play by our franchise QB. In fact he was last year and is at this stage of his career a JAG. In comment 13671670 Britt in VA said:You are an insufferable one trick pony. This thread has nothing to do with Eli, yet somehow you make it about him. Beckham and the defense are the only reasons the Giants made the playoffs last year. It wasn't because of franchise QB play by our franchise QB. In fact he was last year and is at this stage of his career a JAG.

RE: RE: You all got what you wanted, now deal with it HomerJones45 : 9:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13671632 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





they let the one guy that knew what the fuck he was doing walk out the door. What was left was a clown car.







That managed the playoffs the first year after he left. He obviously wasn't the only one to blame, but let's not pretend he was the only one who knew what he was doing. Of course they did. They spent heavily on defense, which was a major deficiency and the players still had a vestige of their habits and work ethic under the former administration and they won a lot of close games. It's another year removed, those vestiges are gone and the thing has gone in the shitter. Not the first time this has happened in the NFL. Hell it happened here within living memory of most of you.



New, Mr. Disciplinarian McAdoo msy still be able to come around with Reese as the sacrificial lamb. We'll see. This screw up with the press was a major clusterfuck though. The Giants highly value their press relations to cover up, press the narrative the owners want to spoon feed and cultivate the image. In return, the press guys get access and scoops. If they think they are being exposed to the reader base as dupes and idiots, and being lied to, oh boy, they will have no mercy on Ben. In comment 13671653 jcn56 said:Of course they did. They spent heavily on defense, which was a major deficiency and the players still had a vestige of their habits and work ethic under the former administration and they won a lot of close games. It's another year removed, those vestiges are gone and the thing has gone in the shitter. Not the first time this has happened in the NFL. Hell it happened here within living memory of most of you.New, Mr. Disciplinarian McAdoo msy still be able to come around with Reese as the sacrificial lamb. We'll see. This screw up with the press was a major clusterfuck though. The Giants highly value their press relations to cover up, press the narrative the owners want to spoon feed and cultivate the image. In return, the press guys get access and scoops. If they think they are being exposed to the reader base as dupes and idiots, and being lied to, oh boy, they will have no mercy on Ben.

They may fire the head coach and GM both, Go Terps : 9:55 am : link but the house cleaning shouldn't stop there. This roster completely sucks.

And stop it with Coughlin Go Terps : 9:56 am : link He wasn't anymore of a disciplinarian than McAdoo.

RE: You all got what you wanted, now deal with it MetsAreBack : 9:57 am : link

Quote: they let the one guy that knew what the fuck he was doing walk out the door. What was left was a clown car.



This is the fans' fault? JFC.



And most of us wanted Reese gone too.



As others have mentioned, we did go 11-5 last year and make the playoffs. Regardless, i dont see how this season is worse than 2013-2015. They all sucked. In comment 13671632 HomerJones45 said:This is the fans' fault? JFC.And most of us wanted Reese gone too.As others have mentioned, we did go 11-5 last year and make the playoffs. Regardless, i dont see how this season is worse than 2013-2015. They all sucked.

RE: HJ45 HomerJones45 : 9:57 am : link

Quote: Pure BS.



oh yeah, we have a clown car now but it wasn't exactly sunshine and butterflies when TC was here. we were just as bad and just as dysfunctional the last few years of his tenure.



the difference is TC didn't suspend anyone so it didn't make the ESPN Breaking News crawl.



this idolization of one person over the team (and it isn't just the TC worship) drives me nuts. Len, look what he had to work with. Two meddling owners, a FO that didn't know what it was doing, an OC that had to be carried and a DC that apparently his own players don't like. You're a fair guy. They're all on their own now. How are they doing? In comment 13671669 LG in NYC said:Len, look what he had to work with. Two meddling owners, a FO that didn't know what it was doing, an OC that had to be carried and a DC that apparently his own players don't like. You're a fair guy. They're all on their own now. How are they doing?

Why would they be upset with the defensive coaches, I assume one of That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:00 am : link them would be Spags. They were a top 10 defense last year...they haven't played hard this season but that's on them, not the coaches. The coaches on D are the same.



I can certainly understand being upset with Mr. Slickback...I mean, the offense sucks and you have a franchise QB, still healthy, who can still get the job done but the FO and coach have done a terrible job with the offensive line.



If I was a defensive player, that is what would piss me off, but why be mad at the coaches when you had success the year previously?

RE: RE: And then there's Eli.... Britt in VA : 10:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13671670 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





First to show up every day, last to leave. Coaching up the young receivers, being a professional, never throwing anybody under the bus, working hard on film study, trying to win....



But on BBI, Eli is top 5, if not top 3 of the Giants problems, right behind McAdoo and Reese. His salary is too high. He's not worth it.



But let's pay jackasses like Beckham, DRC, and Jenkins top money, fan favorites.



Times have changed.



You are an insufferable one trick pony. This thread has nothing to do with Eli, yet somehow you make it about him. Beckham and the defense are the only reasons the Giants made the playoffs last year. It wasn't because of franchise QB play by our franchise QB. In fact he was last year and is at this stage of his career a JAG.



You've wanted Eli cut for the better part of ten years, so your opinion carries zero weight. Speaking of a one trick pony.... In comment 13671693 Les in TO said:You've wanted Eli cut for the better part of ten years, so your opinion carries zero weight. Speaking of a one trick pony....

I would argue that part of McAdoo's job description Chris684 : 10:02 am : link was to oversee Eli's final stretch run before ushering in a new era. There is no overstating how big a factor Eli'comfort level and success in 2014 and 2015 was in McAdoo's hiring, only to now take 2 steps back each of the last 2 years.



Last year was good, not great. A solid season with some warts. Offense was not good. The Beckham problem continued and ultimately came to a head with the embarrassment that was our WRs in Green Bay.



This season is worse than 2003, 2006, 2013 or any other recent disaster. We were among 2 or 3 heavy Super Bowl favorites. Reese has his share of the blame for some roster deficiencies, McAdoo didnt help the cause with his own personnel decisions, lineup configurations and depth chart issues.



Where was Pugh at RT?

Fluker?

What happened with Perkins, Gallman?

The FB position?

11 personnel?



The saddest part is that Eli's tenure here has now been reduced to, at most care-taking for either Webb or this year's possible high draft pick. We should be where the Eagles are.

It's things like this that lead to That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:02 am : link you getting a hard ass coach. This happened in 2003 under Fassel and we ended up getting Tom as a result and, if you recall, many players did not like TC very much in those first couple of years.



But this kind of activity by players leads to the hiring of a hard ass coach. Do they not realize this?



Man, it is more evident every day that Tom should never have been let go. What a HUGE mistake that was!

It does have to do with Eli... Britt in VA : 10:03 am : link because it directly involves how to act like a professional, and be a person of character, something this roster sorely lacks.

RE: They may fire the head coach and GM both, BillKo : 10:04 am : link

Quote: but the house cleaning shouldn't stop there. This roster completely sucks.



Terps..I'd disagree. Head coaching positions in the NFL are valued because there's only 32, but a potential coach looks at this roster and says there's something to work with.



If the roster sucks, then you think there's no way the Giants contend for a playoff spot next year? In comment 13671695 Go Terps said:Terps..I'd disagree. Head coaching positions in the NFL are valued because there's only 32, but a potential coach looks at this roster and says there's something to work with.If the roster sucks, then you think there's no way the Giants contend for a playoff spot next year?

RE: That implies there's a problem with Spags Beer Man : 10:06 am : link

Quote: Given the success of last season that's a surprise. Not necessarily a reflection on Spags. The line "to a lack of overall respect for McAdoo and some of his coaching staff, particularly on the defensive side of the ball" could be interpreted in a couple of ways:



1. Players lacking respect for some of the defensive coaches (which you pointed out, and I agree is somewhat surprising)



2. Or its 'defensive players' that are speaking of their lack of respect for Mac and some of his coaches (this would not be surprising given that the D has been overworked due to the lack of any consistency on from the O)



Raanan isn't real clear, so its hard to say. In comment 13671593 njm said:Not necessarily a reflection on Spags. The line "to a lack of overall respect for McAdoo and some of his coaching staff, particularly on the defensive side of the ball" could be interpreted in a couple of ways:1. Players lacking respect for some of the defensive coaches (which you pointed out, and I agree is somewhat surprising)2. Or its 'defensive players' that are speaking of their lack of respect for Mac and some of his coaches (this would not be surprising given that the D has been overworked due to the lack of any consistency on from the O)Raanan isn't real clear, so its hard to say.

Look, let's not get distracted by the That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:07 am : link fact the orchestrator of all this comes down to ownership and the GM they kept to fix the problems. Mara made a huge mistake letting Tom go and, at least, not firing Reese at the same time or keeping Tom and firing Reese. We can all see that now...and I've heard many people say that when you bring outsiders into the organization rather than having them drafted and brought up then they have no real attachment to the Giants and this is what you get as a result.



We can't let these distractions move us from the main issue...a fish stinks from its head down, not the other way around. The Giants, as an organization right now, stink from top to bottom but mainly at the top.



That is blatantly obvious.

Let's not idiotsavant : 10:11 am : link Jump to conclusions









Irony. We all do that, he hehe

RE: ... jvm52106 : 10:14 am : link

Quote: "The messes keep surfacing, and they are not new. They were there last year with Josh Brown, the walkie-talkie incident, Victor Cruz’s unhappiness and the boat trip."



3 of these "messes" are pure horseshit and the fourth involves a player who is no longer in the NFL because he isn't good enough. Jordan has to do better than that. If he wants to discuss "off the field issues", DRC and Jenkins' behavior, and McAdoo's part in it, he should write 2 different articles instead of lumping it all together.





You call them horseshit but I disagree. The Boat trip was pretty telling where guys heads were at before a playoff game. On top of that they shit the bed once the game rolled around.



The other issues are more around how the team is run and it is run poorly.. Stop blaming the reporters for stating what the overall appearance is based on incidents just because you don't like to hear it.

In comment 13671597 shockeyisthebest8056 said:You call them horseshit but I disagree. The Boat trip was pretty telling where guys heads were at before a playoff game. On top of that they shit the bed once the game rolled around.The other issues are more around how the team is run and it is run poorly.. Stop blaming the reporters for stating what the overall appearance is based on incidents just because you don't like to hear it.

RE: Look, let's not get distracted by the Beer Man : 10:17 am : link

Quote: fact the orchestrator of all this comes down to ownership and the GM they kept to fix the problems. Mara made a huge mistake letting Tom go and, at least, not firing Reese at the same time or keeping Tom and firing Reese. We can all see that now...and I've heard many people say that when you bring outsiders into the organization rather than having them drafted and brought up then they have no real attachment to the Giants and this is what you get as a result.



We can't let these distractions move us from the main issue...a fish stinks from its head down, not the other way around. The Giants, as an organization right now, stink from top to bottom but mainly at the top.



That is blatantly obvious. Although you don't want to build your team through FA, you can certainly fill in the holes with it. I think it comes down to the player's character more than anything. We've had some good FAs that helped the team win two SBs, but we also have seen some selfish pre-Madonnas that have/are hurt the team. The Pats are a good example of a team that has successfully used FAs to supplement over their dynasty. In comment 13671725 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Although you don't want to build your team through FA, you can certainly fill in the holes with it. I think it comes down to the player's character more than anything. We've had some good FAs that helped the team win two SBs, but we also have seen some selfish pre-Madonnas that have/are hurt the team. The Pats are a good example of a team that has successfully used FAs to supplement over their dynasty.

yea poorly worded Powerclean765 : 10:22 am : link Perhaps he could clarify if he posts here but from my seat he's talking about the D looking at O. Spags has credibility, McAdoo doesn't.



If you recall, real quiet they went through something like this last year during the offensive string of futility.



I don't think it takes much discussion: Everyone can see McAdoo, Sullivan & Co. are in over their head. It's sad that from a decision-making perspective we allowed this to be our offense. I'm talking scheme/coaching.



I don't think Reese will get fired for 1 simple reason: none of this was his decision. Mara hired McAdoo!

The dysfunction has been living here for years JonC : 10:27 am : link probably since 2012 or earlier, regardless of whom the head coach was.



The secondary for a while Reb8thVA : 10:34 am : link has been the hotbead of insubordination. I wonder if there is a problem with the CB coach Tim Walton. He came over in 2015 where as Merritt, the Safety coach has been with the team for a while.

There's no question that Reese has ruined Dave in Hoboken : 10:40 am : link the 2nd half of Eli's prime. Unless, according to some, Reese has no say in picking the players either, right?



Jerry Reese, the GM, according to some on BBI, who has literally no say in picking a new HC, players, or anything, really.



Pretty funny.

RE: RE: ... shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:41 am : link

Quote:

You call them horseshit but I disagree. The Boat trip was pretty telling where guys heads were at before a playoff game. On top of that they shit the bed once the game rolled around.



The other issues are more around how the team is run and it is run poorly.. Stop blaming the reporters for stating what the overall appearance is based on incidents just because you don't like to hear it.



What does the walkie-talkie incident have to do with anything? That is literally the definition of a non-issue. I'm fairly certain the only reason the Giants got more than a nominal fine was the league wanted to seem "fair" about doling out punishment. That didn't sully the organization or even the head coach in any way. Victor Cruz being unhappy was a "mess"? Or was it simply a guy past his prime upset with his diminishing role in the offense. If that's a "mess", then there are "messes" all over the league every year. The Josh Brown ACTUAL MESS happened so far above the heads of the people mentioned in this article that it's not really fair to mention here. That deserves it's own separate article.



I don't want to litigate the boat trip again, but you can't tell grown men what to do on their off day. (Tedy Bruschi told a great story about Bill Belicheck telling players not to bring golf clubs because it was a business trip. Bruschi and Vrabel just rented clubs at the golf course before their tee time. This story involves actual champions... even the greatest coach ever can't tell championship winners what to do on their off day.) I would've made more of it, but I watched those same guys drop passes ALL SEASON LONG. Were they on boat trips every week?



It's a shitty article because Jordan lumps all sorts of stuff together without any critical thinking. The "appearance" of things should never be confused with what things actually are. This particular situation is about 2 players who're not acting like professionals. In comment 13671734 jvm52106 said:What does the walkie-talkie incident have to do with anything? That is literally the definition of a non-issue. I'm fairly certain the only reason the Giants got more than a nominal fine was the league wanted to seem "fair" about doling out punishment. That didn't sully the organization or even the head coach in any way. Victor Cruz being unhappy was a "mess"? Or was it simply a guy past his prime upset with his diminishing role in the offense. If that's a "mess", then there are "messes" all over the league every year. The Josh Brown ACTUAL MESS happened so far above the heads of the people mentioned in this article that it's not really fair to mention here. That deserves it's own separate article.I don't want to litigate the boat trip again, but you can't tell grown men what to do on their off day. (Tedy Bruschi told a great story about Bill Belicheck telling players not to bring golf clubs because it was a business trip. Bruschi and Vrabel just rented clubs at the golf course before their tee time. This story involves actual champions... even the greatest coach ever can't tell championship winners what to do on their off day.) I would've made more of it, but I watched those same guys drop passes ALL SEASON LONG. Were they on boat trips every week?It's a shitty article because Jordan lumps all sorts of stuff together without any critical thinking. The "appearance" of things should never be confused with what things actually are. This particular situation is about 2 players who're not acting like professionals.

Bryan Kehl...disliked Spags so much widmerseyebrow : 10:44 am : link He signed with the Rams when Spags was the head coach. Seems like another reach.

I think the players are tanking Powerclean765 : 10:47 am : link to get McAdoo out, I really do.



You could ask "how could they be that stupid?" But look at JJ. Makes $13M this year. Dumb enough to risk suspension, lose a gamecheck. Cost himself $750K by not making a phone call.



They want him gone and the defensive guys with job security are leading the charge

11-5 & everything was great.. Sean : 10:49 am : link go back and read the Lions post game thread from last year. A lot of ‘McAdoo will be here a long time.’ Go back and read the Redskins post game from New Years Day.



Winning cures all. 1-6 and these same players are all now cancers.

RE: The dysfunction has been living here for years Emil : 10:51 am : link

Quote: probably since 2012 or earlier, regardless of whom the head coach was.



Reese? In comment 13671756 JonC said:Reese?

HJ45 LG in NYC : 10:52 am : link I am not defending this cast of characters... they are a mess. But them being a mess doesn't suddenly make TC's last 5 years here any better than they actually were.



you may recall, I wanted them all gone. I didn't target TC. I thought the overall culture was bad and we needed a fresh start; instead only one guy got jettisoned.



I had hope that McAdoo might pleasantly surprise and certainly last year was nice but I have seen enough. This is a freaking disaster - so on that we are aligned... but this idea that wanting TC gone means having to live with the mess we have now is the part that is BS.



they are independent of each other and to tie them together is nothing more than trying to defend TC and it isn't necessary, His legacy stands on its own (good and bad; mostly good).





RE: Bryan Kehl...disliked Spags so much jcn56 : 10:53 am : link

Quote: He signed with the Rams when Spags was the head coach. Seems like another reach.



I can't verify any of that story, let alone whether that was really Kehl (although it sure sounded like it was).



The only part I can verify - he didn't sign with the Rams. He was claimed off waivers. Wasn't his choice.



Hell, read the post for yourself to see what he thought.



Quote: Thank you. Spagz is a guy who is either really liked, or completely hated. A lot of guys loved him in NY. Some hated him. In STL, when he was the HC, he kind of took things up a notch. I wish you could understand how AWFUL our training camp was. When I told guys in WAS or KC about it, they didn't believe me. Example - he had our O line CUT BLOCK our D line in training camp. Did it all the time!!! Said - if we don't learn how to do it now, when will we? We were like - if you don't know how to do it in the Pros, you aren't going to ever learn. We put like 6 corners on IR that year. 6!!! He TOTALLY lost the locker room.



Disclosure: I've always been a fan of Spags and advocated bringing him back.

- ( In comment 13671774 widmerseyebrow said:I can't verify any of that story, let alone whether that was really Kehl (although it sure sounded like it was).The only part I can verify - he didn't sign with the Rams. He was claimed off waivers. Wasn't his choice.Hell, read the post for yourself to see what he thought.Disclosure: I've always been a fan of Spags and advocated bringing him back. http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=522371&show_all=1#12544776 - ( New Window