Why Character Matters Painless62 : 11/1/2017 9:34 am The Giants are a perfect example of why pure talent doesn't always or actually seldom, works in the NFL. Football is the ultimate team game. No matter how talented a team may be, me first players, behavior problems and the like preclude ultimate team success. This is one reason why a team like NE is successful. They weed these types out. Furthermore, a common culture that is instilled on a properly selected draft choice just adds to the team concept and success. This is why free agency used to the max like the Giants did, is also seldom successful. No common upbringing or even worse, an upbringing by a dysfunctional team can make many FA's fools gold.. These dysfunctional teams can be a source of talented but weak character FA's (see Janoris Jenkins for example ). The Giants need to clean house, get a new GM and coach, keep the appropriate players and rebuild their corporate culture and talent intelligently. As the Eagles have shown, a smart GM can do this quickly. I must say, having rooted for the Giants since 1970, this is the most unlikable group from management down through the coach and many of the players that I have endured. Many of them embody many things I detest in people ranging from arrogance to stupidity to lack of effort. It does piss me off that all rooting interests aside, both the Eagles and to an extent the Cowboys ( several players to be excluded ), are more likeable than the Giants.

Last year... FatMan in Charlotte : 11/1/2017 11:44 am : link Collins was considered a leader of men. Now he's considered an overrated guy who can't make impact plays.



Like I said - losing brings on all sorts of imagined impressions.

Examples Painless62 : 11/1/2017 12:07 pm : link Maybe we can redefine character as football character. Teams like the 90s Cowboys certainly had high football character. Team was first and while they might have been despicable in certain aspects of their life, they would never do something on the field to hurt the team and certainly followed team first concept. Look no further than the old Miami Hurricanes. I should have been more precise whe I started this thread.

That's cool idiotsavant : 11/1/2017 12:12 pm : link That's why we are here.



Language matters and discussion is how we refine it.

What the.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/1/2017 12:14 pm : link fuck is "high football character"??



Is it taking your helmet off to showboat so that a rule is actually created in your honor?



Is it fighting with coaches and staff during games?



I'm confused here.

RE: What the.. njm : 11/1/2017 12:16 pm : link

Quote: fuck is "high football character"??





The Leon Lett School of Fumble Returns? In comment 13671887 FatMan in Charlotte said:The Leon Lett School of Fumble Returns?

I mean idiotsavant : 11/1/2017 12:20 pm : link Think about jobs we have had.



In some communities you work, get salary and leave. I kind of like that model, because it reflects the idea that the boss respects you as an individual, one that has his own free time.



In other situations, boss wants you to attend his rock shows, church, yoga sessions, family birthdays.



In a sense it's less respectful. This second model, Because it implies that the normal hierarchy - the one that we all sign up for, to get dollars- exists beyond the usual parameters. Boss may think it's an invitation, but maybe it's an intrusion.



Think Harvey weinstien. As a random example.

high football character = stabbing a guy in the neck with scissors Greg from LI : 11/1/2017 12:23 pm : link McIver never cut in line again, now did he?

Greg.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/1/2017 12:40 pm : link we're talking about a thread starter who gets more joy watching the Cowboys play, so apparently doing TD celebrations that offend are worse than assaulting women and actual criminal behavior from others.



Yeah, yeah, I know - "football character". Like the kind that hasn't produced a SB since the mid 1990's.

I agree to a point DC Gmen Fan : 11/1/2017 12:52 pm : link NE has their problem children like everyone else but they also have solid LEADERSHIP. That's what NY lacks right now.





RE: The roots of this teams circus act BigBlueShock : 11/1/2017 12:52 pm : link

Quote: Started with the drafting of OBJ. His on field mental disorder and the coach's not dealing with it by looking the other way gave the rest of the players free will to do what they want.



The fact that Reese drafted him instead of Zach Martin when we had a crying need on the O line should be grounds alone for him to be fired.

You should never be allowed to post again after this disaster. In comment 13671744 Blue Moon said:You should never be allowed to post again after this disaster.

This line of reasoning is tedious RetroJint : 11/1/2017 12:57 pm : link Many years ago, Lupica, interviewing Jerry Jones:



"The perception is you have been winning championships with bums."

Jerruh: "Bums don't win championships."



The Giants won 11 last season with most of these guys. The season went into the crapper for various reasons. The character quality is insignificant , other than to remind that losing begets all sort of negative behavior . Such is the human condition .

RE: I agree to a point UConn4523 : 11/1/2017 1:02 pm : link

Quote: NE has their problem children like everyone else but they also have solid LEADERSHIP. That's what NY lacks right now.





Or is it because they win? How many teams with bad records look like they have poor leadership or are low character? In comment 13671931 DC Gmen Fan said:Or is it because they win? How many teams with bad records look like they have poor leadership or are low character?

Well idiotsavant : 11/1/2017 1:03 pm : link There are about 6 different lines of reasoning in the thread.





But your not wrong though.

RE: For fuck's sake.. WillVAB : 11/1/2017 1:15 pm : link

Quote: you lost me at this example:







Quote:





This is one reason why a team like NE is successful. They weed these types out







You mean like Aaron Hernandez? Gronk, dancing with a broken arm? Wes Welker stealing people's girlfriends?



The Pats have had their share of idiots, but they win.



This isn't to imply character doesn't matter, but choosing what character traits are bringing things down is difficult.



When Cam Newton acts like a jackass two years ago, he's just having fun. Now, he's a brooding malcontent. Every star WR is mercurial and diva-like, so discussing them in the context of character is really strange. There's a lot of character concerns with Seahawk players - but wjile they are winning, it is all good.



That's the key just win - win and character becomes part of the story of the "fun" and "looseness". Lose, and character becomes a talking point of Cancer.



This was my initial reaction.



The Pats don’t win because they have a roster loaded with high character try hards. They win because BB has a system, he gets players that fit that system, and he’s able to manage character issue guys enough due to his credibility. McAdoo has no credibility. In comment 13671673 FatMan in Charlotte said:This was my initial reaction.The Pats don’t win because they have a roster loaded with high character try hards. They win because BB has a system, he gets players that fit that system, and he’s able to manage character issue guys enough due to his credibility. McAdoo has no credibility.

RE: I mean Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2017 1:16 pm : link

Quote: Think about jobs we have had.



In some communities you work, get salary and leave. I kind of like that model, because it reflects the idea that the boss respects you as an individual, one that has his own free time.



In other situations, boss wants you to attend his rock shows, church, yoga sessions, family birthdays.



In a sense it's less respectful. This second model, Because it implies that the normal hierarchy - the one that we all sign up for, to get dollars- exists beyond the usual parameters. Boss may think it's an invitation, but maybe it's an intrusion.



Think Harvey weinstien. As a random example.

Why does every thread on here have to include your random streams of consciousness? In comment 13671899 idiotsavant said:Why does every thread on here have to include your random streams of consciousness?

Definitions count idiotsavant : 11/1/2017 1:16 pm : link Interesting Jerruh quote from Retro.



Is a 'bum':



1. A person who fails to produce.



2. A person who fails to try.



3. A person who doesn't have his brothers back?



4. A smelly homeless person?



With jerruh it may be a combination of one with a narrow version of two.

Aside from talent, what matters is guys who abhor losing Now Mike in MD : 11/1/2017 1:19 pm : link you want super competitive guys who find the idea so distasteful that they will do anything to avoid it. Michael Jordan was oftentimes an a$$hole to teammates but the guy did not want to lose at anything. Stories of him being hypercompetive in [ping pong at the Olympics are legendary. Same with LT. Was he a great guy? No. Was he a great teammate? No. But the guy hated losing. Name any great player and that is a common quality. And it's why anyone who thinks OBJ is a problem with this team is high as a kite. Give me a team full of OBJs who will do anything and sacrifice their bodies to avoid losing and you have a winning team.



The problem with this team isn't lack of character. It's a lack of talent and the above-mentioned quality. Talent on the OL and LB is sparse. The some of the guys who should be great players, like JPP, just don't hate losing enough and sometimes seem happy cashing a check.

Gronk is a perfect example of a player UConn4523 : 11/1/2017 1:23 pm : link who if he was on any other team his shit wouldn't fly and he'd be considered "low character". If Odell Beckham talked about 69ing he'd be considered a lowlife who needs to worry more about his job.

You can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/1/2017 1:25 pm : link make a case that guys like DRC and Jenkins have done what they've done because they hate losing.



But even in this thread, when other guys hate losing - it is a positive. When we hate losing, it is due to poor character.

The Patriots are the perfect example of a gathering SHO'NUFF : 11/1/2017 1:27 pm : link of malcontents and castoffs working together to become one cohesive unit.



The difference? Leadership.

I must say... BamaBlue : 11/1/2017 1:27 pm : link it's refreshing to read a thread about the 2017 Giants crapfest and not see everything blamed on Eli Manning. Keep up the good work; Bravo!

RE: The Patriots are the perfect example of a gathering UConn4523 : 11/1/2017 1:29 pm : link

Quote: of malcontents and castoffs working together to become one cohesive unit.



The difference? Leadership.



Yes, but most of that has to do with the coach. Like I said earlier, does every team with a poor record have bad leadership? I think that's bullshit. In comment 13671977 SHO'NUFF said:Yes, but most of that has to do with the coach. Like I said earlier, does every team with a poor record have bad leadership? I think that's bullshit.

Fatman Now Mike in MD : 11/1/2017 1:32 pm : link the problem is we are guessing why DRC and Jenkins did what they did. Did Jenkins not call in because he hates losing or is he done with McAdoo or is there some other slight, real or perceived, that has caused it. Did DRC storm off the field because we were losing or because when Apple was playing like ass, they put Cockrell in and kept DRC in the slot. Who knows. Winning is a great cologne and can cover up a lot of stink. Some guys who are "me first" for some reason seem to tamp it down when a team is winning but it sprouts up when a season is lost. Maybe that's DRC and Jenkins. Most of us are just guessing, but what I do know is this season just sucks

What shonuf said +1. idiotsavant : 11/1/2017 1:32 pm : link And. BB calls the shots at N.E.

Mike.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/1/2017 1:37 pm : link not everyone is guessing. Some are saying explicitly it is due to low character, while in the next breath talking about "high football character".



That's why the whole discussion of if character matters is bullshit. Not because character isn't an influence, but because people are making assumptions on who has high character and low character, based on various reports.



The only thing clear is that something is broken. I'm not sure anyone can say with certainly what it is, but it sure is a heck of a lot easier to blow up leadership than it is to blow up the entire team.

RE: Aside from talent, what matters is guys who abhor losing family progtitioner : 11/1/2017 1:38 pm : link

Quote: you want super competitive guys who find the idea so distasteful that they will do anything to avoid it. Michael Jordan was oftentimes an a$$hole to teammates but the guy did not want to lose at anything. Stories of him being hypercompetive in [ping pong at the Olympics are legendary. Same with LT. Was he a great guy? No. Was he a great teammate? No. But the guy hated losing. Name any great player and that is a common quality. And it's why anyone who thinks OBJ is a problem with this team is high as a kite. Give me a team full of OBJs who will do anything and sacrifice their bodies to avoid losing and you have a winning team.



The problem with this team isn't lack of character. It's a lack of talent and the above-mentioned quality. Talent on the OL and LB is sparse. The some of the guys who should be great players, like JPP, just don't hate losing enough and sometimes seem happy cashing a check.



Great post In comment 13671962 Now Mike in MD said:Great post

It really isn't.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/1/2017 1:42 pm : link a great post. It is assuming that OBJ abhors losing, but JPP is just cashing a check.



Again - speculative assumptions about players. JPP is so de-motivated that he rehabbed half a hand to come back and play - and play well.



Christ, we have taken guys like Jenkins, Vernon, JPP and DRC who have played well in the past and now are making them out to be low character guys who don't mind losing.

I like to find out the players I root for are of good character steve in ky : 11/1/2017 1:44 pm : link but professional sports has a long history of great players on great teams having been complete dirt bags.



Other than the most extreme cases, and even then you will find a lot of fans supporting them, for the most part how they are viewed is usually based on how they preform.



There is a fine line between being a rowdy mans man and a trouble maker, and that difference usually depend on their success.

the "character" Les in TO : 11/1/2017 1:46 pm : link comment should go into the trashbin of analytical nonsense terms along with "high motor" and "plays the game the "right way".













Fatman Now Mike in MD : 11/1/2017 1:51 pm : link when you literally see OBJ shedding tears over games, I think it's a fair assumption he hates losing, and I never mentioned anything about Vernon, DRC, or Jenkins. I have no idea and wouldn't hazard a guess. I mention JPP because people on this site who are close to the team have mentioned his motor just not being consistent. And did he rehab his hand because he wants to win or knew this contract would likely be his last chance at a big paycheck. Do you think it's a coincidence that JPP has now been paid but isn't putting up the same season as he did last year when theoretically at least he should be better because he is another year removed from getting used to playing with these physical limitations.

It's not the character of the individual AnnapolisMike : 11/1/2017 1:52 pm : link It is the character of the team.



Take the Steelers. . . Ben Roethlisberger is a massive piece of shit. But he is a winning football player. But the Steelers are usually a winning football team.

RE: Fatman UConn4523 : 11/1/2017 1:59 pm : link

Quote: when you literally see OBJ shedding tears over games, I think it's a fair assumption he hates losing, and I never mentioned anything about Vernon, DRC, or Jenkins. I have no idea and wouldn't hazard a guess. I mention JPP because people on this site who are close to the team have mentioned his motor just not being consistent. And did he rehab his hand because he wants to win or knew this contract would likely be his last chance at a big paycheck. Do you think it's a coincidence that JPP has now been paid but isn't putting up the same season as he did last year when theoretically at least he should be better because he is another year removed from getting used to playing with these physical limitations.



So if that's the case with JPP, then why Landon Collins who's still on his rookie deal?



The logic doesn't add up. In comment 13672013 Now Mike in MD said:So if that's the case with JPP, then why Landon Collins who's still on his rookie deal?The logic doesn't add up.

RE: RE: Fatman Now Mike in MD : 11/1/2017 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13672013 Now Mike in MD said:





Quote:





when you literally see OBJ shedding tears over games, I think it's a fair assumption he hates losing, and I never mentioned anything about Vernon, DRC, or Jenkins. I have no idea and wouldn't hazard a guess. I mention JPP because people on this site who are close to the team have mentioned his motor just not being consistent. And did he rehab his hand because he wants to win or knew this contract would likely be his last chance at a big paycheck. Do you think it's a coincidence that JPP has now been paid but isn't putting up the same season as he did last year when theoretically at least he should be better because he is another year removed from getting used to playing with these physical limitations.







So if that's the case with JPP, then why Landon Collins who's still on his rookie deal?



The logic doesn't add up.



I never said anything about Collins. What about Collins? In comment 13672028 UConn4523 said:I never said anything about Collins. What about Collins?

RE: It really isn't.. family progtitioner : 11/1/2017 2:15 pm : link

Quote: a great post. It is assuming that OBJ abhors losing, but JPP is just cashing a check.



Again - speculative assumptions about players. JPP is so de-motivated that he rehabbed half a hand to come back and play - and play well.



Christ, we have taken guys like Jenkins, Vernon, JPP and DRC who have played well in the past and now are making them out to be low character guys who don't mind losing.



I should clarify I like the 1st paragraph. It's true, the great ones have typically hated losing more than being "character" guys, whatever that means.



Winning sweeps these issues under a rug and losing puts a spotlight on them. In comment 13671998 FatMan in Charlotte said:I should clarify I like the 1st paragraph. It's true, the great ones have typically hated losing more than being "character" guys, whatever that means.Winning sweeps these issues under a rug and losing puts a spotlight on them.

RE: RE: RE: Fatman UConn4523 : 11/1/2017 2:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13672028 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13672013 Now Mike in MD said:





Quote:





when you literally see OBJ shedding tears over games, I think it's a fair assumption he hates losing, and I never mentioned anything about Vernon, DRC, or Jenkins. I have no idea and wouldn't hazard a guess. I mention JPP because people on this site who are close to the team have mentioned his motor just not being consistent. And did he rehab his hand because he wants to win or knew this contract would likely be his last chance at a big paycheck. Do you think it's a coincidence that JPP has now been paid but isn't putting up the same season as he did last year when theoretically at least he should be better because he is another year removed from getting used to playing with these physical limitations.







So if that's the case with JPP, then why Landon Collins who's still on his rookie deal?



The logic doesn't add up.







I never said anything about Collins. What about Collins?



How do you determine JPP's play is due to already getting paid but not a player who hasn't been paid yet?



These are such arbitrary and unmeasurable claims. In comment 13672039 Now Mike in MD said:How do you determine JPP's play is due to already getting paid but not a player who hasn't been paid yet?These are such arbitrary and unmeasurable claims.

RE: It's not the character of the individual DC Gmen Fan : 11/1/2017 2:34 pm : link

Quote: It is the character of the team.



Take the Steelers. . . Ben Roethlisberger is a massive piece of shit. But he is a winning football player. But the Steelers are usually a winning football team.



True statement. Taking it further, true character often comes out when faced with adversity. In comment 13672016 AnnapolisMike said:True statement. Taking it further, true character often comes out when faced with adversity.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Fatman Now Mike in MD : 11/1/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13672039 Now Mike in MD said:





Quote:





In comment 13672028 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13672013 Now Mike in MD said:





Quote:





when you literally see OBJ shedding tears over games, I think it's a fair assumption he hates losing, and I never mentioned anything about Vernon, DRC, or Jenkins. I have no idea and wouldn't hazard a guess. I mention JPP because people on this site who are close to the team have mentioned his motor just not being consistent. And did he rehab his hand because he wants to win or knew this contract would likely be his last chance at a big paycheck. Do you think it's a coincidence that JPP has now been paid but isn't putting up the same season as he did last year when theoretically at least he should be better because he is another year removed from getting used to playing with these physical limitations.







So if that's the case with JPP, then why Landon Collins who's still on his rookie deal?



The logic doesn't add up.







I never said anything about Collins. What about Collins?







How do you determine JPP's play is due to already getting paid but not a player who hasn't been paid yet?



These are such arbitrary and unmeasurable claims.



Admittedly, it's an assumption, but it is based on (1) JPP having a history of running hot and cold and those up and downs coinciding with contracts; (2) people on this site who are close to the Giants noting this same phenomenon; (3) to me, aside from the INTs, I don't see that significant a difference in Collins. He seems to be playing at a very high level and to the extent he has had any drop off, I would write that off to the ankle injury. In comment 13672060 UConn4523 said:Admittedly, it's an assumption, but it is based on (1) JPP having a history of running hot and cold and those up and downs coinciding with contracts; (2) people on this site who are close to the Giants noting this same phenomenon; (3) to me, aside from the INTs, I don't see that significant a difference in Collins. He seems to be playing at a very high level and to the extent he has had any drop off, I would write that off to the ankle injury.

Jenkins WillVAB : 11/1/2017 3:11 pm : link Spent his entire career on losing teams (until last year), and there were never any reports of this type of behavior in St. Louis. Did he develop bad character over the last 8 weeks? Doubt it. The issue is the leadership with this organization right now.

You'd rather look good and lose... CBoss7 : 11/1/2017 5:13 pm : link than look bad and win

it Is starting to appear that more successful organizations don’t Ivan15 : 2:21 pm : link have the HC working under the GM. This has become more obvious with the JAGs for example where Both the GM and HC answer to TC. Other teams may be set up differently but basically the GM is an equal with the HC and both are equally answerable to the next highest level of management.



The Giants still operate in a top down structure, at least it appears that way to someone on the outside. Reese has or should have the authority to hire and fire the HC.

Wait a minute... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:06 pm : link the Jags are now considered a successful franchise??



Please go back and look at the structure of most teams in the league. The HC often reports the same way the Giants have it in place, including most of the Super Bowl teams in this decade.

RE: Wait a minute... Greg from LI : 3:17 pm : link

Quote: the Jags are now considered a successful franchise??





Greatest 4-3 team in the history of the NFL - nay, in the history of all organized sports! In comment 13673420 FatMan in Charlotte said:Greatest 4-3 team in the history of the NFL - nay, in the history of all organized sports!

. arcarsenal : 3:42 pm : link It's funny when people blame Beckham for the entire state of the locker room and claim he's the reason it got out of control. It wasn't all that long ago when the argument was that his teammates disliked him or would just say good things about him in public because they were supposed to.



But now they're all suddenly following his example and are so influenced by him.



Gotta keep on moving those goalposts. Nary a peep about character when the Giants were winning games last year.



But hey - let's make sure we pass on guys of Beckham's caliber going forward and opt for the college captains who are high motor guys and try really hard. That worked awesomely for us the last time.

Were there character concerns with Beckham in school? Go Terps : 4:08 pm : link I don't remember hearing them. He appears to have become a douchebag once he turned pro.

RE: Were there character concerns with Beckham in school? Sean : 4:16 pm : link

Quote: I don't remember hearing them. He appears to have become a douchebag once he turned pro.



You probably can point to the Dallas catch in 2014. A game which the Giants were 3-7 at the time & ultimately lost. In comment 13673499 Go Terps said:You probably can point to the Dallas catch in 2014. A game which the Giants were 3-7 at the time & ultimately lost.

. arcarsenal : 4:16 pm : link What would the "character concerns" be if he was this same person when he was drafted? (I don't think he's changed much at all, he's just under a giant spotlight now whereas he wan't @ LSU)



He's never been in legal trouble, he's not a locker room issue.



He had one really out of control day against Carolina in 2015 - beyond that, I'm not sure there's really anything he does that falls under the category of character issues. Too demonstrative? Who cares.



Andre Johnson lost his cool against Cortland Finnegan once too. If that's all a guy needs to do to get pegged for poor character, I'm not sure it's a fair barometer.