Midseason Draft Report Sy'56 : 10:41 am

Hey guys...I told Eric I would put this together this past weekend...just got caught up in some other work. Not going in to great detail but would love to get some discussion going over the next few days. So...just a few bulls points based on what I've seen this year. I still have a lengthy list of guys I have not seen, or have only seen 1x this year so everything is still very fluid.



1) The hyped QB class has been very underwhelming.



I had a feeling this would happen because even though I didn't scout these guys a year ago, I saw them plenty and wasn't woefully impressed. There are significant negatives to all of the top guys. The one that I think can be a legit star, however, is Josh Rosen/UCLA. He has the combination of repeatable throwing mechanics, arm power, accuracy, and feel in the pocket. He has had less help around him than all the other guys by far...none of the draft eligible QBs have had more drops by their targets than Rosen this year. He is now battling a hand injury, something to monitor. The most disappointing guy so far has been Sam Darnold. We can talk tools and ability in the clutch, but he is making downright awful decisions multiple times each week and hasn't protected the ball for a game yet. He needs to go back for his redshirt junior season.



Top 5 as of now:



1 - Josh Rosen - UCLA

2 - Baker Mayfield - OKLAHOMA

3 - Ryan Finley - NC STATE

4 - Josh Allen - WYOMING

5 - Mason Rudolph - OKLAHOMA STATE



2) The strongest position in the draft may be RB



After the 2017 Draft, I can recall Dave Te'Thomas saying there wouldn't be a single RB in the 1st round discussion. I remember thinking..."has Dave ever heard of Saquon Barkley?!?"...but now that we are in to the meat of the season, I think there are multiple guys in round 1 discussions. Barkley is, has been, and will continue to be by #1 overall player in the class. But some other 1st round caliber names that have emerged are Josh Adams/NOTRE DAME, Darrius Guice/LSU, Bryce Love/STANFORD, Damien Harris/ALABAMA, and Ronald Jones/USC. These are all guys that bring something special to the table and in a class that lacks star power at the top, RB may be the spot teams look to in terms of adding playmakers.



3). That brings me to another underwhelming group, the OTs.



The top OTs heading that I had heading in to the year have been, yet again, disappointing. It will be a slightly better overall group than what was out there in 2017, but not by much. The top guy is Orlando Brown/OKLAHOMA. At 6'8/330 with long arms and really strong hands, he can be a top level guy if he cleans up his footwork. He is the one guy that I think can be a too 5 overall type pick. Mike McGlinchey/NOTRE DAME has been exposed multiple times by speed and quickness and I now question if he can be a LT in the NFL.



4). It is possible the two highest OL grades will be OGs



Quentin Nelson/NOTRE DAME has been the most dominant AND most consistent OL in the nation. I have very little negatives to say about him. At his size (6'5/330) he shows tremendous ability to adjust to quickness and leverage. He has overwhelming strength and power from head to toe, and he is really smart. The second is a name many don't know about...Will Hernandez/UTEP. He doesn't get beat one on one and has the tools to double as a dominating bulldozer and light footed lead blocker in space. He has top tier potential, top tier.



5) There isn't going to be a ton of DE help



The theme of this draft class has been the main top-of-the-draft positions have not been overly strong in comparison to past years (QB-WR-LT-CB-DE). The DE group had a couple names with big circles around them coming in to the year, but they haven't stood out in the games I have scouted. Arden Key/LSU looks the part, but there are some off field concerns with him and frankly has not shown dominant traits. Harold Landry/BOSTON COLLEGE has failed to live up to the hype and I have poor grades on his effort and run defense multiple times so far this year. The one bright spot is Bradley Chubb/NC STATE who has top 10 potential and could fit in to a 4-3 DE role day one.



MORE SPECIFIC NYG DRAFT TALK



-Giants will be picking in the top 10, most likely in the top 7. Their "program" has hit an all time low since Manning has been here, Manning himself is near the end...have to think QB is on their short list right? It will very much depend on whether or not they fire Reese/McAdoo. I can't see them spending their top pick on a QB after using their 3rd rounder who hasn't seen the field yet in 2017. They will need a 2018 impact player, no questions asked. If those guys do get fired, QB will certainly be in the discussion. Who that is...partially depends on who is running the new regime. If you had to make me choose one right now, it's Rosen.



-So if not a QB, then what? I've been saying this since September and I'll keep saying it...if NYG has a shot at Barkley, take him. The OL can be figured out...he is a guy this team can rely on for a long time. I understand the importance of the OL as much as anyone out there...but he truly is a once in a lifetime caliber RB in my opinion.



-If no QB, and Barkley isn't there (I could see CLE going hard for him)...this is where it just gets muddy. I don't think there is going to be a LT worth taking that high (although OU's Brown is on my radar). The Giants CB trio went from a major perceived strength to three long term question marks. Somehow...man that is nuts. But one of my favorite defenders in the country over the past three years is Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick. He plays literally everywhere...and easily projects to near top grade at FS, Nickel CB, and CB. He is a guy you bring in here then figure it out. Better version of what DAL has in Byron Jones.



-Where is the OL help going to come? Before NYG spends any money in free agency, the approach has to be OL first. Correct, you can't simply overpay for mediocre talent. But watching Russell Okung and Andrew Whitworth play at a very high level right now is tough to see...especially knowing NYG could have likely had either. Guys like that will be available and they must get one. If you can add a piece there and look to add a 2nd or 3rd rounder in the draft in addition to re-signing Pugh, this group could all of the sudden be a strength. Crazy thought right? If they want a day 2 OG, Tyrone Crowder/CLEMSON is a guy that fits the bill. I also like Braden Smith/AUBURN and Jamaica Jones/OHIO STATE that could project both inside and out.



-The LB situation continues to hamper them a bit, although not as drastic as its been in the past. The one guy I am being sold on hard right now is Rashaan Evans/ALABAMA. That program has had so. much talent in the past few years, so he had to wait his turn but in the 3 games I have scouted, he may be the best since CJ Mosley and maybe even better than that.



-Everyone's common line on NYG drafts is to "trade down get extra picks....etc. Remember...that is what EVERYONE wants to do. It's not easy...and a lot of that comes by partial luck and specific situations.



-I'll be able to get to any questions asked this afternoon and tomorrow. Thanks.