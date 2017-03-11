Davis Webb’s quiet preparation for Eli Manning’s job

There is a ton BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/3/2017 9:04 am : link to like about Webb. However, there is always room for competition.

Interesting the similarity between his name and the 'real' name Ira : 11/3/2017 9:12 am of Jason Bourne which is David Webb.

He shouldve beaten out Geno spike : 11/3/2017 9:14 am By now

Good annexOPR : 11/3/2017 9:15 am Barkley and Webb turning this franchise around!



(Seriously, give Webb a shot in December- it’s a reason to watch at least)

He was drafted in the 3rd Rd, so according to BBI its impossible PatersonPlank : 11/3/2017 9:15 am for him to be the starter.

Sweet WillVAB : 11/3/2017 9:19 am Does he read the secret every day after clipboard holding practice too?

The plan was always to red shirt him this season. I'm not sure why fans can't grasp this. Genius gets all the 2nd team reps in practice. It's not an open competition and it's certainly no reflection on Webb's abilities.

No one here has said it's impossible for him to be a starter. If so, please provide evidence I'm wrong.



Modus Operandi : 11/3/2017 9:34 am

No one here has said it's impossible for him to be a starter. If so, please provide evidence I'm wrong.

What some people have said was based on his body of work, his being here shouldn't preclude us from taking a shot at one of the top QBs if we believe they have franchise potential. Webb has done nothing to make me comfortable handing him the keys next year. That would be colossally dumb.

Jim in Forest Hills : 11/3/2017 9:36 am

Totally agree. Davis Webb in no way should stop them from drafting a QB high next year if they see a franchise QB. CHances are both will not be - but you give yourself a much better chance of securing one. The other piece will have value as a backup and potential trade chip.

Aaron Rodgers EddieNYG : 11/3/2017 9:38 am Sat for 3 years behind Brett Favre.



The AcidTest : 11/3/2017 9:49 am upcoming QB decision is the most important this team will have to make since Eli was drafted. Whatever your opinions about Webb or any of the prospects, Reese should not be making that decision.

BigBlueShock : 11/3/2017 10:01 am

I agree that all options should be considered, but I'm not sure why you would say that nothing Webb has done makes you feel comfortable. I mean, he's red shirting. You haven't seen him play a single snap. So what COULD he do to impress you? On that line of thinking, what have any of the college QBs done to impress you? How are you so sure that using a top 5 pick on a guy with zero NFL snaps would make you feel more comfortable? Most of the highly rated QBs have had very disappointing seasons.

My response was to PatersonPlank who has lobbied for Webb to start since Eli's succession has become a discussion.



Never took a snap behind center in mutltiple air raid offenses. One where he lost his job after injury. He struggles in his read progressions and his first look is where he goes. He's incredibly hot and cold and struggles being accurate on short/intermediate patterns and those to the sidelines?



Those aren't my observations. These are knocks that sent him down into the third round. Are you comfortable trading Eli and naming Webb starter? How much has he progressed holding a clipboard all season?



Modus Operandi : 11/3/2017 10:16 am

My response was to PatersonPlank who has lobbied for Webb to start since Eli's succession has become a discussion.

Never took a snap behind center in mutltiple air raid offenses. One where he lost his job after injury. He struggles in his read progressions and his first look is where he goes. He's incredibly hot and cold and struggles being accurate on short/intermediate patterns and those to the sidelines?

Those aren't my observations. These are knocks that sent him down into the third round. Are you comfortable trading Eli and naming Webb starter? How much has he progressed holding a clipboard all season?

All options on the table is what I'm advocating. But Webb being here should not prevent us from picking a better prospect, if that's the case.

Webb AcidTest : 11/3/2017 10:30 am has good physical attributes. He is tall, has a big arm, and isn't a statute. He also works extremely hard. He could be an excellent NFL QB.



But as someone said, he comes from an "air raid" offense, and didn't take snaps under center. Sixty-five percent of his passes were within ten years of the LOS. He wasn't required to make many reads. He isn't nearly as mobile or strong as Josh Allen. He also fell to the third round, in a draft that was widely thought to be poor at the position.



Either position is defensible. What's less debatable is who should make that decision.

BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/3/2017 10:36 am

Reese usually nails the first round draft picks. Flowers being the loan exception, however, he seems to be turning it around. Now his later round draft picks, leaves much to be desired.

djm : 11/3/2017 10:44 am

I think he can definitely be a starter. Matter of fact I predicted he would start a bunch of games for this franchise back in July. What scares me is how good a starter he will be. I just hope Webb is either terrible or great. No Elvis Grback or Sam Bradford middle ground.

MacHandley Bluesbreaker : 11/3/2017 11:08 am We have to see what we have in Josh Johnson and Geno Smith

Giant fans waiting with bated breath as the battle continued throughout training camp Neck and neck through pre-season

it was a tough call but Geno got the nod . Meanwhile Davis

Webb was getting splinters and bench rot ...

I'll say this LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/3/2017 11:08 am If they land in the top 5 and don't draft a QB with a 37-year-old starter, it means either they really like Webb, or they don't view the top QBs as better prospects.



I would love it if Webb were the real deal, and they land Barkley.



It would surprise me, but it would be great.

PatersonPlank : 11/3/2017 11:18 am

We need a bunch of players in a variety of positions. If the staff think Webb has what it takes to follow Eli, then it should absolutely prohibit the drafting of a QB in the draft. Take that top pick and get Barkley, the G from ND, etc. If we think Webb can be the guy drafting another rookie QB to hold another clipboard, when we have holes everywhere, is irresponsible.

I'm as disappointed as anyone with this season BigBlueShock : 11/3/2017 11:19 am and in particular McAdoos performance. But really, what's up with all the childish nicknames? How old are you guys? Shouldn't you have outgrown this by the 5th grade? When you start a post out with "McHandley" or McAdoodoo" you instantly lose all credibility to your posts.

BigBlueShock : 11/3/2017 11:22 am

McGlinchey seems to be gaining steam as a top 5 pick. Moreso than the guard you speak of. I'm not completely sold on McGlinchey that high yet but if he is thought to be that good, I'd be on board for sure

Jay on the Island : 11/3/2017 11:34 am

Actually it's the opposite. McGlinchey has been sliding due to his problems this season with speed rushers. Nelson on the other hand looks like a lock for the top 5. My ideal scenario would be to take Nelson or Barkley with their first pick and then Mayfield with their 2nd pick after a trade up unless the Giants are convinced that the attitude concerns with Rosen are overblown.

I like Webb a lot Jay on the Island : 11/3/2017 11:36 am but if the Giants believe that one of the top QB's are franchise QB's then they have to take the pick. Best case scenario is the Giants have a great backup for 2 years who they could trade for picks going into the final year of Webb's contract.

i've Les in TO : 11/3/2017 11:37 am been impressed with the articles on his work ethic and love of the game. he seems committed to improving his craft every day and being a good teammate.



it will be interesting to see if McAdoo gets some nudging from up above to play Webb to see what we've got this season - I doubt that management will mess with Eli's starting streak, but why not let him play the second half of a meaningless game in garbage time?

The operative word in that post is "if". We don't know that's the case. We don't know that's the case. I presume that had they been as high on him as you clearly are, they wouldn't feel the need to have Geno here as a backup.



In fact, we don't know what the rationale was for picking Webb other than he was perceived to be good value on the board. I can't fault them for that, as I think investing in QB is a good plan even if you already have a starter in place.



Given that, I have a hard time believing that if Rosen is there for us, we pass because of Webb. Highly doubtful. In comment 13674068 PatersonPlank said:The operative word in that post is "if". We don't know that's the case. We don't know that's the case. I presume that had they been as high on him as you clearly are, they wouldn't feel the need to have Geno here as a backup.In fact, we don't know what the rationale was for picking Webb other than he was perceived to be good value on the board. I can't fault them for that, as I think investing in QB is a good plan even if you already have a starter in place.Given that, I have a hard time believing that if Rosen is there for us, we pass because of Webb. Highly doubtful.

isnt this jestersdead : 11/3/2017 11:44 am : link Quote: But as someone said, he comes from an "air raid" offense, and didn't take snaps under center. Sixty-five percent of his passes were within ten years of the LOS. He wasn't required to make many reads.



Im not advocating for Webb but for 2 posters to point out his lack of snaps under center and making a majority of throws under 10 yards. How many throws does Eli have over 10 yards, how many snaps is he under center? Currently the Giants are lined up in shotgun 64% of the time

- ( what this current offense is?Im not advocating for Webb but for 2 posters to point out his lack of snaps under center and making a majority of throws under 10 yards. How many throws does Eli have over 10 yards, how many snaps is he under center? Currently the Giants are lined up in shotgun 64% of the time shotgun - ( New Window

Modus Operandi : 11/3/2017 11:46 am

Isn't that part of why this offense is so darn predictable? Now throw a QB in there without ever having taken an NFL snap and who has trouble with his progressions. Now what?

Here is what the NFL Pre-Draft Report said... BamaBlue : 11/3/2017 11:56 am Strengths Stands tall in the pocket with a high release point. Rhythm passer. Can drive it with accuracy between hashes when allowed to sling from a clean pocket. Shows patience to allow crossing routes to clear traffic. Expedites release with compact delivery when blitzed. Functional poise with blitz in his face. Slides to create cleaner platform to launch from when pocket gets noisy. Internal clock is operational. Has feel for when ball has been in his hands too long and will look to release it. Feet are good enough to operate in a boot-action passing attack. Completion percentage saw an uptick in the fourth quarter in 2016.



Weaknesses Robotic decision-making. Decision on where to go with ball seems predetermined despite coverages. Needs to get better at manipulating safeties with his eyes. Inconsistent velocity to sideline causes nose of ball to dip. Drive throws sometime sail. Has slow setup in pocket with excessive pre-release steps. Cornerbacks contest too many throws due to lack of anticipation. Timing passes must come out sooner. Plagued by accuracy issues and decision-making outside the numbers on both intermediate and deep throws. Five of his 12 interceptions in 2016 were along deep sidelines due to under-throws and failure to read safety help. Touch and placement are an issue when forced to leave the pocket. Not a factor as a scrambler.



Bottom Line System quarterback with more than 65 percent of his attempts coming inside of 10 yards. Webb has enough raw talent to be considered a developmental prospect, but his decision-making and accuracy issues beyond 10 yards is a big red flag that might be tough to overcome in the NFL.



Is this relevant to his ability to be an NFL QB... not until he plays.

Reese certainly did give a hint that it would be smart to play him at some point this season when he was asked during his presser about it. This is a follow-up question about playing Webb:



Quote: Q: At some point, is it worth looking at him?



A: At some point, but when is that some point? It’s not right now because we’re going to fight with everything we have with these nine games left and hopefully we can turn our season around.



One would think that Reese is agreeing here that at some point there is value in playing Webb at some point this year, counter to the claim made in the article.



Small complaint, but certainly a fair one. Reese certainly did give a hint that it would be smart to play him at some point this season when he was asked during his presser about it. This is a follow-up question about playing Webb:One would think that Reese is agreeing here that at some point there is value in playing Webb at some point this year, counter to the claim made in the article.Small complaint, but certainly a fair one.

It's all relevant Modus Operandi : 11/3/2017 12:05 pm : link He is clearly seen as a developmental QB. A possible starter down the line provided he can develop those areas of his game that are lacking.



The good thing is that he's got the tools. But there have been plenty of guys who've come into the league with tools and never put it together.



He's just so incredibly raw and needs so much refining at this point that I don't view him as a realistic option to replace Manning next season. As someone else mentioned, there was a guy who played in a similar offenses in college, who was just as tools and he sat for three years.



It's possible the NYG are higher on Webb than I am. It's also entirely possibly they don't see any of the prospects in the draft as better/or marginally better than Webb, in which case they shold look elsewhere.



But its going to be real ugly installing Webb as the starter next season and expecting even passable play.

But its going to be real ugly installing Webb as the starter next season and expecting even passable play.



BamaBlue : 11/3/2017 12:59 pm

Installing him as a starter with none or very little (we'll see) game experience would be akin to admitting you're pissing the season away. If Webb is the heir to Manning, I would like to see a Eli's role diminishing and increasing playing time for Webb. Very little playing time this year to evaluate, then (assuming he does okay) increase his playing time. The goal would be a full transition to Webb for the 2019 season.

2019 would be a more realistic time line for Webb, imho. Problem is, we may not have that long. At a $20M cap hit with diminishing results, Reese or whomever the new FO ends up to be might elect to make the change next season. Why pay a 37 y/o QB that much if the team is this atrocious?



Modus Operandi : 11/3/2017 1:06 pm

2019 would be a more realistic time line for Webb, imho. Problem is, we may not have that long. At a $20M cap hit with diminishing results, Reese or whomever the new FO ends up to be might elect to make the change next season. Why pay a 37 y/o QB that much if the team is this atrocious?

Fwiw, I've been arguing that we should be looking to transition prior to resigning Manning to the last deal. I wasn't in favor.

Nope!



FStubbs : 11/3/2017 1:18

AND Rodgers was nearly the first overall pick had SF not liked Smith a little more. Webb was a late 3rd rounder. In comment 13673886 EddieNYG said:AND Rodgers was nearly the first overall pick had SF not liked Smith a little more. Webb was a late 3rd rounder.

Sy's opinion of Webb TJ : 11/3/2017 1:24 pm : link I'm pretty sure that in response to a question whether the best 5 QBs coming out this year all possess considerably more talent than Webb, Sy said "yes".



That sounds to me like the kid's presence on the roster won't influence the team's decision whether to draft a QB or not.

To be fair, Aaron Rodgers was nearer to the first pick of the second round than he was first overall. There were questions about his play too - notably the offense style he played in college.



He went where he went. The arguement that Webb was "almost" a first rounder is revisionist fluff work by our FO. He also went where he went and for good reasons, in a historically poor QB draft, no less.



That's not to say he won't be successful. But we need to temper expectations a little here. In comment 13674316 est1986 said:To be fair, Aaron Rodgers was nearer to the first pick of the second round than he was first overall. There were questions about his play too - notably the offense style he played in college.He went where he went. The arguement that Webb was "almost" a first rounder is revisionist fluff work by our FO. He also went where he went and for good reasons, in a historically poor QB draft, no less.That's not to say he won't be successful. But we need to temper expectations a little here.

All these projections revolve around potential. Once these kids get on an NFL roster, it's all about performance. Before last season did anyone even know who Dak Prescott was? Russell Wilson was a 3d round pick and played as a rookie.



Until they play for the teams that selected them, it's an open book. For every first round bust there is a late round or UDFA success story. In comment 13674325 TJ said:All these projections revolve around potential. Once these kids get on an NFL roster, it's all about performance. Before last season did anyone even know who Dak Prescott was? Russell Wilson was a 3d round pick and played as a rookie.Until they play for the teams that selected them, it's an open book. For every first round bust there is a late round or UDFA success story.

What some people have said was based on his body of work, his being here shouldn't preclude us from taking a shot at one of the top QBs if we believe they have franchise potential. Webb has done nothing to make me comfortable handing him the keys next year. That would be colossally dumb. I think it would be colossally dumb to hand the keys to any QB other than Eli next year. Whether it be a top pick or Webb. Hell, this isn't even the year to have a top pick for a QB given how the front runners have played thus far. In comment 13673879 Modus Operandi said:I think it would be colossally dumb to hand the keys to any QB other than Eli next year. Whether it be a top pick or Webb. Hell, this isn't even the year to have a top pick for a QB given how the front runners have played thus far.