Mike Francesa Opening Monologue Today Chris684 : 11/3/2017 1:33 pm Probably the most accurate commentary on where the league is right now.



In a nutshell he said to stop judging success of the league anywhere else but on the field. Says if you ask the league, they'll tell you London is a success, when in reality just about every game over there has been a complete bore and/or poorly played.



Says they need to halt Thursday night football immediately. Players hate it. Huge disadvantage for road team. Again, poorly played most of the time. The whole idea flies in the face of player safety.



I think the main highlight was his one remark "they need to judge success on the field". It's so true. The biggest problem is the product has deteriorated.



Starting next season they should abandon all Thursday night football except for Thanksgiving, where a triple header there is a special holiday treat. Sunday and Monday nights only, Thanksgiving, and then the double headers on Saturdays in December after the college regular season is over.



No more London. Stop taking home games away from teams/season ticket holders.



Review/re-examine/simplify what is a catch with a focus on touchdown catches.



Simplify review process.



Eliminate illegal contact. Stop awarding 1st downs on 3rd and 20 because two guys bumped elbows. PI and holding is all you need to keep it clean in the secondary.



Come up with a system of punishment for on vs off field transgressions. No more getting deflated footballs mixed up with pounding/raping women.



Finally, a personal pet peeve of mine, get rid of 1st half 2 minute warning.





people will mock you because its Francesa UConn4523 : 11/3/2017 1:36 pm : link but I think he's been spot on the entire time about the NFL. Its getting really bad.

I don't have a problem with Thursday games or London Modus Operandi : 11/3/2017 1:38 pm : link But I do think those teams should get an extra bye week.

but I think he's been spot on the entire time about the NFL. Its getting really bad.



I mock Francesa as much as anyone, and generally find him to be a clueless blowhard, but all of these points are eminently sensible.

Restore the Reb8thVA : 11/3/2017 1:41 pm : link old draft format-- saturday and sunday-- and make it less of a traveling spectacle.

. arcarsenal : 11/3/2017 1:42 pm : link Absolutely agree that TNF and London needs to end immediately.



I loved the December Saturday games.



The league right now is simply the product of greed and over-saturation which is diluting everything we see on the field.



We've already seen the NFL as good as it will ever be long ago. I don't ever see the league being quite as great as it once was - but it can (and should) be better than this.

To be fair, shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/3/2017 1:42 pm : link they take away home games (for London) from teams that are the least likeliest to fill up their stadium for an actual home game.

did the league mitch300 : 11/3/2017 1:43 pm : link get extra money for the Thursday games? If they did, they wil NEVER get rid of it.

old draft format-- saturday and sunday-- and make it less of a traveling spectacle.



The current draft is probably one of their few successful changes.

The only thing I take from that is eclipz928 : 11/3/2017 1:47 pm : link that he's making an excuse for the Bills getting blown out on a Thursday night. He used to go on these long rants ripping on Todd Bowles, calling for him to be fired before they even played a game - and now that the Jets are competitive and winning he looks like an ass.

Hmmm jvm52106 : 11/3/2017 1:48 pm : link Instead of a long drawn out explanation here is my list:



1) Realign the conferences and divisions. History and tradition are long gone.

2) Draft should be a lottery (not weighted, straight lottery) for all teams not in the playoffs and then set based on record and finish for the rest.

3) Schedules are too boring with everything laid out the way it is for years to come.

4) Teams should play all other same place teams in the league as part of their schedules, with the ones in the same conference getting two games (one home and one away). That would be 10 games and then 6 division games. So Teams like Dallas would get Green Bay twice, Atlanta twice, Seattle Twice and then the 4 Divsion leaders from the AFC. It would make strength of schedule match up far more than how it tends to now. Imagine next season if the Giants got Chicago, SF, TB twice, Cleveland, Indy, LAC and Jets along with 6 division games. A turn around could happen far more quickly for a number of teams.





Agree with all points ryanmkeane : 11/3/2017 1:50 pm : link except he forgets one thing. All of this was done to put more money in the owners' pockets and it is working. No chance in hell any of this gets changed. Except for the referee and calls part - that can be fixed.

The owners don't judge success on the field Gary from The East End : Admin : 11/3/2017 1:52 pm : : 11/3/2017 1:52 pm : link They judge success with what puts more money in their pocket.



A lot of the changes that fans would like would cost the owners money, so the odd of them happening are slim and none.

CBA... GA5 : 11/3/2017 1:52 pm : link rules set up to limit injuries. Shortened training camp and practices, both with less contact, has diminished quality of play. And the injuries just keep on coming anyway. Not sure what the answer is, but I think this is a big part of the problem.

He forgot the BIGGEST problem BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/3/2017 1:53 pm : link They have phased the normal fans out, which is preventing them from creating new NFL fans at a young age.



They have catered these new stadiums to big business to increase revenue, but no one is going to games anymore for the most part.



Being a kid and going to a game creates a long lasting memory, and creates a fan.



There is so much more competition from an entertainment standpoint on top of that. Why watch crappy Giants game where I have no emotional investment when I can turn on Netflix and watch Stranger Things?

Quote: They judge success with what puts more money in their pocket.



A lot of the changes that fans would like would cost the owners money, so the odd of them happening are slim and none.



To date, yes. But when the product diminishes this much and fans start expressing it by ratings drops, less tickets sold, and less concessions bought, there will absolutely be some sort of change.



To date, yes. But when the product diminishes this much and fans start expressing it by ratings drops, less tickets sold, and less concessions bought, there will absolutely be some sort of change.

Thus far people have been dealing with it because "its the NFL" but theres a lot of us who are no longer letting them get away with business as usual.

Quote: They have phased the normal fans out, which is preventing them from creating new NFL fans at a young age.



They have catered these new stadiums to big business to increase revenue, but no one is going to games anymore for the most part.



Being a kid and going to a game creates a long lasting memory, and creates a fan.



There is so much more competition from an entertainment standpoint on top of that. Why watch crappy Giants game where I have no emotional investment when I can turn on Netflix and watch Stranger Things?



Doesn't that say more about the Giants performance and record than about the league. If the Giants were 7-0 you would watch the game and after watch Stranger Things.

RE: RE: He forgot the BIGGEST problem BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/3/2017 2:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13674407 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





They have phased the normal fans out, which is preventing them from creating new NFL fans at a young age.



They have catered these new stadiums to big business to increase revenue, but no one is going to games anymore for the most part.



Being a kid and going to a game creates a long lasting memory, and creates a fan.



There is so much more competition from an entertainment standpoint on top of that. Why watch crappy Giants game where I have no emotional investment when I can turn on Netflix and watch Stranger Things?







Doesn't that say more about the Giants performance and record than about the league. If the Giants were 7-0 you would watch the game and after watch Stranger Things.



I'm talking league wide. Not just Giants. Entertainment is at everyone's finger tips whenever they want. I always watched the Giants play, never miss a game. I can remember my first game like yesterday. It costs $110 to sit in the upper deck now, just to get in. They are phasing normal people out, and they are finally seeing the effects of it on their product.

I agree with him about Thursday Night moespree : 11/3/2017 2:05 pm : link Problem is you have a commissioner who has said the more football on TV the better and who has said an exact quote of, "Almost by every barometer of the quality of the game is better on Thursday night.”



This is what happens when you select a guy to be commissioner whose previous job in the company was helping launch the NFL Network and securing television rights and agreements.

To do my scheduling idea jvm52106 : 11/3/2017 2:06 pm : link you would have to alternate the H and A piece for the inter conference games: Even Years Home games for NFC E & N vs AFC S & W and away games vs AFC E & N, odd years home games NFC E & N vs AFC E & N, Away games vs AFC S & W



So say Giants play: Jets, Browns, Colts and Chargers next year:



Home vs Colts and Chargers and Away vs Jets and Browns.

Quote: In comment 13674422 mitch300 said:





Quote:





In comment 13674407 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





They have phased the normal fans out, which is preventing them from creating new NFL fans at a young age.



They have catered these new stadiums to big business to increase revenue, but no one is going to games anymore for the most part.



Being a kid and going to a game creates a long lasting memory, and creates a fan.



There is so much more competition from an entertainment standpoint on top of that. Why watch crappy Giants game where I have no emotional investment when I can turn on Netflix and watch Stranger Things?







Doesn't that say more about the Giants performance and record than about the league. If the Giants were 7-0 you would watch the game and after watch Stranger Things.







I'm talking league wide. Not just Giants. Entertainment is at everyone's finger tips whenever they want. I always watched the Giants play, never miss a game. I can remember my first game like yesterday. It costs $110 to sit in the upper deck now, just to get in. They are phasing normal people out, and they are finally seeing the effects of it on their product.

That doesn't include $30 to park.

So a dad who wants to take his young son or daughter to afootball game is lucky if he gets in just for $250. Most likely he'll pay more.

I mitch300 : 11/3/2017 2:10 pm : link agree with everything your saying about pricing fans out, Thursday and London games. I'm just saying as Giant fans we would not be complaing as much if the Giants were 7-0. I'm sure the Eagles and Chief fans aren't complaining..

I myself lost 100 bucks because I bet the Giants would win 10 games this year( I would have pushed and gotten my money back if they won 9) I was looking forward to Thanksgiving evening after a nice meal watch the Giants. It all sucks

Quote: agree with everything your saying about pricing fans out, Thursday and London games. I'm just saying as Giant fans we would not be complaing as much if the Giants were 7-0. I'm sure the Eagles and Chief fans aren't complaining..

I myself lost 100 bucks because I bet the Giants would win 10 games this year( I would have pushed and gotten my money back if they won 9) I was looking forward to Thanksgiving evening after a nice meal watch the Giants. It all sucks



I complained just as much last year at 11-5. I've been complaining about the downward trend of the NFL for a few years actually. Its bad, really bad.

It just makes everything so BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/3/2017 2:17 pm : link much easier to flip away. Your not getting the personal connection anymore. They forgot they need to make loyal fans at a young age. Best way to sell a product is getting someone emotionally involved, and getting them interacting in person with the event, and building a relationship. Sales 101 has gone to the wayside.

Quote: They judge success with what puts more money in their pocket.



This.



This.



The London games are a bore, a hassle for teams, and played at a time that people don't watch football.



But, it's a money maker.



So it stays.

I mitch300 : 11/3/2017 2:28 pm : link guess times have changed. When I was a kid, the home games were not televised. We use to have to listen on the radio.Never went to any games and I was and of course still are a huge Giant fans. So now unless you can go to a game, you can't be a fan of the team?

Somewhat agree with da Pope trueblueinpw : 11/3/2017 2:31 pm : link Love me some Sports Pope! Francessor is right about some of these things. But, when a receiver like OBJ is held on a 3rd and 12 by some scrubby Dallas defensive back, are we all going to be cool with a 5 yard slap on da wrist?



As far as the overseas games, I don’t really care for them but I do like the Thursday games. For either or there should be an additional bye week, and teams playing a Thursday or overseas game should be coming off a bye. The big objection to the Thursday game is lack of prep and recovery time so the extra bye would address these issues.



Replay sucks. It doesn’t actually solve any more problems than it creates. Let the officials officiate and let the players play.



Back afta’ dis...

guess times have changed. When I was a kid, the home games were not televised. We use to have to listen on the radio.Never went to any games and I was and of course still are a huge Giant fans. So now unless you can go to a game, you can't be a fan of the team?



Here's the difference. You had fewer options. Listen to the game or go outside and play. Today, I can get whatever entertainment (Game, Netflix, etc.) I want in an instant on my phone, tab, computer. My team sucks, I can do 1000 other things. You probably had 5 and the Giants were the most entertaining. There is so much more things to compete with now then ever before.

With the tickets going for less than a parking pass Sunday RobCrossRiver56 : 11/3/2017 2:43 pm : link on Stub Hub, I suggested to the family that this might be a good time to take the kids to the Stadium.



Nope, none of the kids have any interest in going. I can't even find a friend to go with me.



P.S. I'm not looking for a friend

_______ I am Ninja : 11/3/2017 2:45 pm : link When BUF was kicking onsides yesterday, they flagged buffalo for being offsides. Nantz and Romo watched 4 replays in super slo mo and couldnt figure out: 1) which player they intended to throw the flag on; 2) because the player they didnt throw the flag on was farther ahead than the one they did; 3) and neither of them were over the line before the kick anyhow.



Just get the officials out of our fucking faces. No one wants it. Im not advocating lawlessness, but college has it all over the NFL in this regard. They officiate the game while not OVERofficiating the game. Its unwatchable.

My first game in 1981 Larry in Pencilvania : 11/3/2017 2:47 pm : link Cost my dad $26 for two tickets on the 50 yard line. They allowed you to bring in sandwiches and maybe he bought soda for a buck. When last had season tickets in 2009 they cost $81 a seat. They wanted $5,000 just to have the privilege of buying that same seat. They didn't build that shit home for us, they built it for companies.



The product itself is so bad, league wide, that I just stopped watching altogether. If it isn't the Giants I don't watch. I think I've watched the non giant games this year. If the nfl doesn't care why should i

I've heard for the longest time that the live experience going to Ten Ton Hammer : 11/3/2017 2:52 pm : link an NFL game is pretty terrible. Cramped uncomfortable seating, and the game itself, even at it's best, is 15 seconds of action bracketed between lots of standing around waiting for TV timeouts.





But Francesa saying the league should judge success by the product on the field is crazy. You might as well proclaim that the NFL should stop selling alcohol at games.



Jerry Jones wouldn't care is the cowboys went 0-16 for a decade as long as the money keeps coming in and the merchandise keeps selling. It's never been about the sport for these owners. Success is judged by profit margins and growth projections.

NFL Saturation Giantslifer : 11/3/2017 2:54 pm : link One of the NFL's problems is ESPN & NFL network and their endless pre/ post game shows. Starting to "analyze" games at 7am is ridiculous. By the time the actual game comes on, only die hard fans care. most are imbibing by then.

The reality is that most games, unless betting on, are damn near unwatchable.

Add in boring and scripted announcers, you have a recipe for boredom.

My suggestion is cut out Thursday and London games, the Mexico city games might work.

And most of all cut down on the boring repetition of pre /post game mindless chatter.

Especially remove Riddel and his awful schtick





In comment 13674462 mitch300 said:





Quote:





guess times have changed. When I was a kid, the home games were not televised. We use to have to listen on the radio.Never went to any games and I was and of course still are a huge Giant fans. So now unless you can go to a game, you can't be a fan of the team?







Here's the difference. You had fewer options. Listen to the game or go outside and play. Today, I can get whatever entertainment (Game, Netflix, etc.) I want in an instant on my phone, tab, computer. My team sucks, I can do 1000 other things. You probably had 5 and the Giants were the most entertaining. There is so much more things to compete with now then ever before.

Good point. Hell pong wasn't even around then LOL.

The argument that this is only because the Giants suck Chris684 : 11/3/2017 2:57 pm : link holds no merit with alot of us who have been complaining about this league for years.



Polian and the Colts really did alot of damage with having the rules changed because they couldnt beat New England's style of physical secondary play.



By the way, I should have noted up top, Francesa only covered the topics of Thursday night football, over-saturation and London, all other ideas are my own whether you agree or disagree with them.



I really miss the Saturday December games, those were fun and a nice change up.

Agree with eveything too. Motley Two : 11/3/2017 2:59 pm : link + whatever it's up to now.



And I wouldn't care if they got rid of Monday Night Football either.

In comment 13674354 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





but I think he's been spot on the entire time about the NFL. Its getting really bad.







I couldn't have said that better.

they take away home games (for London) from teams that are the least likeliest to fill up their stadium for an actual home game. If I'm not mistaken, neither team loses an actual home date when they play in London. One is designated the home team for procedural purposes (i.e. which locker room, first choice of uniform, calling the coin toss, etc.), but both teams still got 8 regular home dates. At least that was the case when it was only 1 game in London. With 4, they may have changed things.

Quote: They judge success with what puts more money in their pocket.



Of course. How else could they possibly call London games a success. I don't think there has been a single compelling game played in London as long as they've played there.

More than anything else Matt M. : 11/3/2017 3:07 pm : link I agree with getting rid of Thursday night games. First of all, and most importantly, it flies in the face of player safety. There isn't enough time to prepare and there isn't enough time for players to recover from the prior week. Second of all, I don't think the ratings are great. Third of all, and related to lack of time to prepare, the quality of the games is often not great. Lastly, as a parent, I selfishly hate these. It is just an extra game my sons won't get to watch with me when the Giants are playing because they are in bed for most, if not all, of the game.



Some of the other points about rules changes I can get behind, as well. But, this is the most glaring thing I think needs addressing.

get extra money for the Thursday games? If they did, they will NEVER get rid of it.



They have the exclusive on the NFL network for it. So yeah... they are making money

Quote: they take away home games (for London) from teams that are the least likeliest to fill up their stadium for an actual home game.

+1.

Jags, Rams, Browns,Miami? the 'regulars' for London.

Problem w/London: if the goal is going international, and if London has been successful: financially-attendance-selling the jerseys, to date; and you pull the games, London will throw you the delightful digit when you look to put the Jags?, or add a team, there.

Greg's comments +1 LG in NYC : 11/3/2017 3:16 pm : link Francesa is a blow hard, but all of his points make sense.



People are right that the owners will go by what puts more $$ in their pocket (I heard this morning that TNF nets an addit $1B?) and let's not forget the players get a cut of that extra $$.



but... and here is where most people are short sighted... if the product sucks and continues to deteriorate... eventually it will show up in the wallets. People won't pay to see dreck for very long - it is hard but eventually we will pull ourselves away from this sport we love so much, precisely b/c we love it so much and can't bear to watch what it's become.



and then it will be too late to do anything about it as you will have lost an entire generation of fans.



I not only agree with Francessa, I applaud him for looking past jcn56 : 11/3/2017 3:20 pm : link the other nonsense and to the real reason why people aren't watching the NFL as much as they used to - the product stinks in comparison.



Don't look at this year compared to last, just think about how much better the NFL was going back 5 or 10 years, let alone back to the 80s or 90s before the salary cap took off.



One change after another that just kept degrading the product on the field - FA and the salary cap, not expanding rosters as injuries increased, fiddling with the rules to increase scoring, adding a Thursday game, adding international games, overcomplicating the rules as different situations caused controversy (the Dez Bryant catch, the celebration rules, etc.).



The genie is out of the bottle now - we're stuck with TNF and London, whether we like it or not. No way the teams are giving up that revenue.



But they can make some other changes that will cost them money - increase roster sizes, come up with a meaningful practice squad setup (the current system is a joke), more IR spots and/or different designations, an extra bye week, etc. The next CBA could include some concessions between owners and players that would hopefully yield more practice time.



All of these things will cost money, but would have an almost immediate and measurable impact on the product on the field. The question is - has the NFL felt enough pain yet to get them to consider some changes, or do revenues have to worsen first?

get extra money for the Thursday games? If they did, they wil NEVER get rid of it.



Of course they do. They take one game out of the Sunday games at 1 and make it a primetime game.

I'll say this much Greg from LI : 11/3/2017 3:29 pm : link Despite all of the awful things you could say about George Steinbrenner, and there are a whole lot of them, he always put winning over everything else. He wanted to make money as much as any owner, but not at the expense of winning. He sometimes went about it in asinine, counterproductive ways, but I thoroughly believe that, in HIS mind, the decisions he made were to help the team win.



He had a million flaws, but in that one way I wish more owners were like him.

The league wil not get rid of compton : 11/3/2017 3:30 pm : link Thursday night games. The purpose of Thursday games was to support the fledgling NFL TV network. This was an attempt to force the NFL network into more homes. Without the Thursday games the NFL network offers little value.

Despite all of the awful things you could say about George Steinbrenner, and there are a whole lot of them, he always put winning over everything else. He wanted to make money as much as any owner, but not at the expense of winning. He sometimes went about it in asinine, counterproductive ways, but I thoroughly believe that, in HIS mind, the decisions he made were to help the team win.

He had a million flaws, but in that one way I wish more owners were like him.



He had a million flaws, but in that one way I wish more owners were like him.



Forget more owners - how about his direct descendants? Those fuckers inherited a mint and you always get the feeling they're running around Yankee Stadium turning lights off in their spare time.

Quote: Francesa is a blow hard, but all of his points make sense.



People are right that the owners will go by what puts more $$ in their pocket (I heard this morning that TNF nets an addit $1B?) and let's not forget the players get a cut of that extra $$.



but... and here is where most people are short sighted... if the product sucks and continues to deteriorate... eventually it will show up in the wallets. People won't pay to see dreck for very long - it is hard but eventually we will pull ourselves away from this sport we love so much, precisely b/c we love it so much and can't bear to watch what it's become.



and then it will be too late to do anything about it as you will have lost an entire generation of fans.



It's not the fans that are shortsighted. You have an entire generation of Owners that have never known anything but raking in money. Owners who have never had to build anything or compete with another league or do anything to grow the league.



Everything that the NFL has done since Goodell took over as Commissioner has been to capitalize and monetize on the massive popularity that was built up through the years. There are people running the sport who think they're geniuses because this sport makes them filthy rich, who think THEY're responsible for the sport being a cash cow. They started off on third base, walked home on a wild pitch, and started thinking they were a great slugger.



They won't admit there's some kind of issue to be fixed until another league makes more money than they do, or the ratings fall off a cliff, or the stadiums empty.

To stick with the radio theme Chris684 : 11/3/2017 3:40 pm : link Joe and Evan were commenting on their being at the Jets game last night. They both said that the place was noticeably empty and lots of Bills fans.



Now, obviously weeknights in or around New York City are going to affect attendance with rush hour, the weekly work schedule, etc. That said, the weather was beautiful, the Jets have been playing decent football and definitely overachieving so far, and tickets were probably very reasonably priced and still not a big turnout.



Eric showed some screen grabs of stadiums across the league a few weeks ago. People are not turning out like they once were.

Never been less interested in an NFL SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/3/2017 3:43 pm : link Season.



Thank God for the NBA.

RE: Never been less interested in an NFL UConn4523 : 11/3/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: Season.



Thank God for the NBA.



Ouch, things must be really bad if the NBA uplifts your spirits.

RE: RE: RE: He forgot the BIGGEST problem Gman11 : 11/3/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13674422 mitch300 said:

I'm talking league wide. Not just Giants. Entertainment is at everyone's finger tips whenever they want. I always watched the Giants play, never miss a game. I can remember my first game like yesterday. It costs $110 to sit in the upper deck now, just to get in. They are phasing normal people out, and they are finally seeing the effects of it on their product.



I used to enjoy going to games. I would look at the schedule when it came out to see what game I could attend.



You know what cured me? I was considering whether or not to go to a Giants game at Carolina as I live in NC. I had a hockey game that evening that I would have missed, but to get to go to a game was enticing. I decided not to go. The Giants lost the game 38-0. If I would have gone I would have spent at least $500 on tickets, parking, food - it's at least a two hour drive to Charlotte - plus I would have missed my hockey game just to watch them lose by 38. I would have been miserable and blown $500 for the opportunity to be miserable. Now I don't care if I ever attend another game. In comment 13674428 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I used to enjoy going to games. I would look at the schedule when it came out to see what game I could attend.You know what cured me? I was considering whether or not to go to a Giants game at Carolina as I live in NC. I had a hockey game that evening that I would have missed, but to get to go to a game was enticing. I decided not to go. The Giants lost the game 38-0. If I would have gone I would have spent at least $500 on tickets, parking, food - it's at least a two hour drive to Charlotte - plus I would have missed my hockey game just to watch them lose by 38. I would have been miserable and blown $500 for the opportunity to be miserable. Now I don't care if I ever attend another game.

UConn SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/3/2017 3:46 pm : link I love the NBA. Always have. The talent in the league right now is off the charts.

They have compromised quality joeinpa : 11/3/2017 3:49 pm : link Of play for financial gain for many years now.



It s finally starting to produce consequences.



But until pocket book is impacted, which could happen if ratings continue to drop along withattendance, there will be no change.

Wait a minute arniefez : 11/3/2017 3:51 pm : link there are football fans invested enough to post on football internet board that don't understand that all the NFL owners care about is getting richer from suckers like us?



You think the PSL Mara's are giving up their Thursday night football money because the games suck or players get hurt?



You think the Mara's are going to vote to end their London money because it sucks for the fans and the games suck?



There's a daily Kaepernick thread on this board and it seems most of the people who post to it don't understand he's out of the league because he cost the league MONEY.



Nothing else matters to the people who own NFL teams. Their talk is bullshit. Their community interest is bullshit. Their wanting to win above all else is bullshit.



Profits, Ratings, Tax Breaks and PSL's are the only things they have a real interest interest in.

A lot of Mike's points make sense hocuspocus : 11/3/2017 3:53 pm : link I can't devote an entire Sunday, plus two nights during the week to watch games. And I'm not interested enough in the generally horrible matchups to get up and watch a game on Sunday morning.



I used to watch the pregame and postgame shows. No longer. I don't turn the game on until kickoff, and I don't watch the halftime shows either. It has become a sideshow, with too many talking heads.



I can't afford to go to games anymore. My husband and I used to go to a couple of games a year. We haven't been to one in more than 12 years (we went to the post-Katrina, Giants-NO game).



With all of the rule changes, it is hard to follow what is a catch, what isn't, among the other nonsense. I've thought the league needed full-time officials for a while. I used to cringe every time I saw that Jerry Markbreit was officiating a game because I knew it was going to be a disaster.



We used to load up on new Giants gear every year in anticipation of season (shirts, jerseys, etc.). I don't even know the last time we did that.



I'm no Goodell fan. I don't agree with a lot of the changes he has made.



There has been so much outside crap with the NFL now that it is hard to just enjoy the games.

and people are simply wrong when they say Greg from LI : 11/3/2017 4:01 pm : link "Oh, if the Giants weren't 1-6 you wouldn't be saying that"



We have had many, many discussions over at least the last SB about how many of us are losing interest in the league as whole. It's been a long time since I watched more than a handful of non-Giants games in a season.

I love the NBA. Always have. The talent in the league right now is off the charts.



Not only the tremendous talent and level of play, but a commissioner that actually looks out for his players, is conscious socially, and knows how to market his game to younger generations. Goodell could learn a lot from Silver.



I can understand if the lack of parity reduces your interest. But it's precisely that parity that has helped erode the quality of play in the NFL. The NBA is doing it right

And while I enjoy the NBA Kyle in NY : 11/3/2017 4:10 pm : link it's always come in behind the three other major sports leagues as far as my interest level. But can't deny the way they've grown their game.

Eh, the NBA Chris684 : 11/3/2017 4:22 pm : link can do without the collusion of the game's top talent to just a handful of teams (or less) with a realistic chance.



They can also stand to shorten their regular season.



Pretty good, but not without its own issues.

Good call TTH Bluesbreaker : 11/3/2017 4:37 pm : link The shit that the original owners went through including the

USFL . Football was Football and you played for pride and it was all about winning .

Watching some of these clowns they run a couple of routes and come out for a blow . You either had to be knocked out or couldn't stand before you would come out of the game .

Watching feed me after 6 yard run for a 1st down in the 4th quarter makes me want to kick him in the nuts .

Every damn pass play they throw up there hands for a flag .

The refs are horrific they put so much crap on the screen you can hardly watch the game .

I like Mike yeah he's overbearing and whay not but I give him credit for staying credible for many years and sure he is easy to joke about as well .

The officiating in the NFL is the major problem for me Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/3/2017 4:42 pm : link there doesn't seem to be this problem in college. It has gotten to the point where every big play the announcers say" and there are no flags on the field..." as if that is some kind of miracle.



the rules are just overly complex as to what is a catch blah, blah, blah. It's exhausting and seems just arbitrary.



I think they have just screwed the game up to the point where nonsensical plays occur.

One point that I think almost everyone agrees on Ira : 11/3/2017 4:49 pm : link is that Thursday night football must go.

Quote: is that Thursday night football must go.



Everyone but the owners. That, and the London/Mexico games are going to be the last things they ever change - way too much money at stake. In comment 13674651 Ira said:Everyone but the owners. That, and the London/Mexico games are going to be the last things they ever change - way too much money at stake.

London absolutely won't Greg from LI : 11/3/2017 4:59 pm : link They're pretty much maxed out in the US, so where do they go for growth? Europe, of course. It's never going to work and it saddles us with a lot of shitty games, but they'll put their balls in a blender before they give up on it.

Get rid of Fantasy football Danny L : 11/3/2017 5:14 pm : link oh wait, it brings about 1 Billion $$ to the NFL.

No wonder the league wants high scoring games....

it comes down to greed haper : 11/3/2017 5:25 pm : link As many things in life, you have to follow the money. The owners have gotten greedy and it has had a negative effect on the core product.



The owners had a 'cash cow' and could have reaped the benefits for years and years. But they were too greedy, wanting more and more.

Quote: In comment 13674372 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





old draft format-- saturday and sunday-- and make it less of a traveling spectacle.







The current draft is probably one of their few successful changes.



In your opinion! In comment 13674380 shockeyisthebest8056 said:In your opinion!

They judge success by $$$$$ Vanzetti : 11/3/2017 8:40 pm : link Francesa's claim is idiotic because the NFL is a business.



It's like saying you should judge a guy in sales by how nice he is and how well he dresses rather than how much he sells.



More time slots=more revenue. That's the bottom line.



Plus, I like having Thursday games and early Sunday games. So, it is really a personal preference. Also how is playing on Thursday more "unsafe" than playing on Sunday.



It's typical Francesa. All his personal prejudices strung out into a faux argument.









You’re Not Serious? Samiam : 11/3/2017 9:50 pm : link You see no difference in playing a game 4 days after your previous game vs 7 days especially for the road team? No difference in safety?

what is the purpose of the 2 minute warning, Jersey55 : 10:57 am : link what are they warning us about. In reality isn't the 2 minute warning just an excuse to run more commercials......