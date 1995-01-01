Eli Manning is DONE EddieNYG : 2:38 pm He is missing wide open receivers. His pocket awareness with feeling pressure keeps getting worse and he fumbled twice, losing one of them. That throw into double coverage looks like a rookie mistake.



I hate to admit this, but Eli Manning is part of the problem of why this offense is so atrocious.

. arcarsenal : 2:41 pm : link I still think Eli would be able to produce in the right offense. But we don't have that offense right now.



Eli isn't the type of QB who can overcome poor pass pro and a severe lack of weapons at this stage.



He can't carry a team like he did in 2011. He's older now - he's not Tom Brady. It is what it is.

Disagree mrvax : 2:41 pm : link Eli has no time back there to throw the ball. Fix that first and then we'll talk. Brady would suck if you plugged him in for Manning.



Losing doesn't always bring prdave73 : 2:41 pm : link out the best in players.

He has ALWAYS made those bad passes KentGraham : 2:42 pm : link The difference is he is no longer making the plays that made us forget the bad ones. This team is done, so I won't single him out and blame this season on him, but hopefully he's not the QB next year, it's time to move on. And it kills me to say that.

Also agree with Mrvax.. prdave73 : 2:42 pm : link You can't expect much with Giants Oline. Sorry..

The organization's first mistake was letting go of TC SHO'NUFF : 2:42 pm : link The second mistake will be letting go of Eli.

he is missing more Dankbeerman : 2:45 pm : link then he used to. he doesnt have they same ability to get the ball where he wants. he is taking hits on most of his misses though. not sure he is done but definate regression

With Roger Lewis NoPeanutz : 2:45 pm : link Tavaris King and Travis Rudolph trying to get open, with that kindergarten O-line, I'm shocked anybody can evaluate Manning. (in the rain!)

Are you blind. He has had plenty of time, particulalry Jimmy Googs : 2:47 pm : link on the throws he has missed.



He's playing awful and worse than anybody on that Offense right now...

Eli has time to throw EddieNYG : 2:47 pm : link And he is missing WIDE open WRs today.



I've been the biggest Eli Manning defender/supporter, but he looks like an old, washed up QB.

Huge Eli supporter but it's over. Miami_JintsFan : 2:48 pm : link He's missing so many throws even when he has time. The WCO is taking away what he did best. Interesting to see how it all ends but Eli has earned great respect for what hes done.

Goff was done last year too WillVAB : 2:49 pm : link Now he’s the next Brady.



Funny how a legitimate coaching staff and the right player acquisitions can change the perception of a QB.

He's missing open receivers George : 2:50 pm : link and throwing into double coverage. Remarkable that he's doing both.



We all knew he wouldn't play forever; now it's time to admit that his time has come.



I'm not going to sit here and argue with people that have made Britt in VA : 2:50 pm : link up their mind.



All I'm saying is we don't have a professional offense right now. Not the roster, not the playbook, not the coach. Nothing about our offense is good.



If you want to pin that all on one guy, go ahead. I don't agree, but I'm also done wasting my time arguing about it.



Here's the deal. Eli will be the starting QB for the Giants next year. He's not getting bench, Webb is likely not the future, and Eli, barring catastrophic injury, WILL BE THE STARTING QB OF THE NEW YORK GIANTS WEEK ONE OF 2018.



It's a lock.

. arcarsenal : 2:52 pm : link The biggest problem is that so many people here have to have it one way or another.



Either Eli is the problem or his circumstances are the problem.



Here's the truth...



Eli hasn't played well, but has also been hurt by poor protection, injuries and some crappy coaching.



It actually CAN be both things.

There is no excuse hassan : 2:53 pm : link he is missing open players period. Watch younger players drafted at qb--make plays Eli doesnt escaping rush.



Eli is a NY legend and deserves better than this in a lot of ways. But there is no transformation for NYG that will turn it around. He will only decline go forward.



And comparing Goff to Eli? Goff was a rookie! Nobody crapped on Eli for his bad 2004 games. What an inappropriate and terrible comparison.

Britt hassan : 2:56 pm : link its not all on Eli for sure. Lots of suck on this shit squad. But we saw Eli perform admirably on a bad 09, 14, 15 squad and lift the team. He's lost a lot from that form is evident.



Dont disagree he will start. But I was hoping Giants could take the stance of drafting o line and rb and d and avoid a qb pick.



looks like they will have to make one now with an early pick.

Whatever QB we draft next year doesn't have to start next year. Dave in Hoboken : 3:00 pm : link You have Eli there to take the hits and losses in what will be a major rebuilding season, and hand it off to the kid when things are in place and we are ready to win/or at least compete to be a winning team again.

no doubt he is done. zeroburrito : 3:02 pm : link going to need to find a qb fast with how good the other quarterbacks in the division.

Reese PaulN : 3:02 pm : link Ruined Eli, he had time to build him an offensive line and failed to do it miserably, only an idiot wouldn't understand Eli had to have a good offensive line with a good running game so he could use play action pass which is the strength of his game. Eli now has taken too many shots and has become gun shy, Giants need to move forward without him,, you don't build around a 37 year old QB. The team should have already been built long ago.

Or dropping to the ground George : 3:04 pm : link because he can't make his feet work fast enough to scramble out of the way.



Been saying he’s done for a while now #10* : 3:06 pm : link Hearing footsteps is a very real thing for an NFL Qb. He has a wife and kids now and clearly doesn’t want brain damage.



The best thing the giants can do is pull him from this game in a way conceding and throw Webb out there to see whether they need to draft a Qb at the top of the draft or if they have their guy in house.

. arcarsenal : 3:07 pm : link Also, Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall and is sitting this year.



You can still do it when the circumstances make sense.

Eli Manning is a HOFer today EddieNYG : 3:11 pm : link But I think he's done. Yes, he has a poor supporting cast, but when he's had time to throw this year, he has missed on a ton of wide open receivers. Today has been no different.



And calling that timeout cause the play clock runs down for the second time today is a disgrace.

Anyone who thinks... Chris in Philly : 3:18 pm : link they can judge just about anyone on this roster they way it is currently constructed is being ridiculous...

I know crick n NC : 3:19 pm : link i definitely listen to BBI when I need to know how well or poorly a player is currently playing. So much knowledge! Love it! Thanks Guys!

... Mdgiantsfan : 3:21 pm : link Love Eli, but definitely time to look for the next franchise qb! Any hint of pressure and he looks like he’s shell-shocked which is understandable.

It is not about blaming Eli Vanzetti : 3:22 pm : link Yeah, maybe some want to do that in the heat of the moment.



But the real question is whether you want to do a major rebuild around a 37 year old QB. I just don't see that as an intelligent approach when you have the opportunity to possibly draft your next franchise QB.

..... BrettNYG10 : 3:23 pm : link I think last year is a bit more of an indictment on Eli than this one, if you're arguing for a decline. He gets a 100% pass from me this year.



With that said, he played well against the Packers in the playoffs. I think he has some football left - but I don't feel that confident that he'll be a top ten QB again - and I'm doubtful he gets back to that level with NYG. I hope I'm wrong on that last point of course.

Umm, find me one person who last season GiantFilthy : 3:29 pm : link said Goff can no longer make the throws and may be washed up.



That post doesn't make sense.

Eli AcidTest : 3:31 pm : link is part of the problem. He's old, immobile, and is missing receivers. The porous OL, journeyman WRs, nonexistent running game, bad defense, and horrible ST are a bigger problem. As someone said, it's both.



The Giants aren't playing Webb this year. Whether they should or not, they won't. But they won't hesitate to play him or someone else if this happens again next season.

The difference is age George : 3:32 pm : link Were Eli 27, or even 32, I'd say, "damn, his supporting cast sucks; but if we add a few important pieces in the off-season, we might be okay next year."



But Eli is 37, and I don't think even a vastly improved roster in 2018 will make up for overthrows, dumb picks, and total lack of athleticism.



It's time to retire. You don't rebuild with a 37 year-old QB.



It's time for the Giants to get a mobile, athletic quarterback who can make things happen even when a bad OL allows pressure up the middle.





I can't wait until Eli is gone.. Gary JC : 3:32 pm : link ...and you guys get 10 years of Randy Dean and Jerry Golsteyn.

Yeah, George : 3:37 pm : link because then we'd start seasons at 1-7, which would totally suck.



Oh, wait...

For those of us that believe Eli is done, Miami_JintsFan : 3:44 pm : link with the way the current roster is constructed, should we get something for him now? If we all concede it's time to rebuild, wouldn't it be beneficial to obtain a pick from a team in contention this year that's only a QB away from competing? I'd hate to see Eli in another uniform but if it's time to rebuild wouldn't it be better to move him and get something back?

love eli japanhead : 3:50 pm : link but he has been way off on a number of his passes today. granted he's down his top two WRs and is probably out of synch with shep.. but eli has looked like dogshit pretty much from the second quarter onward.. sad to see him go out like this

Tell him Britt Bluesbreaker : 3:50 pm : link STFU already

some of you guys are so clueless

Can we please list the passes he’s way off on? PetesHereNow : 4:00 pm : link The offense is in shambles. The blocking sucks. The defense gives 3rd and 33. And the overall thesis is Eli needs to be replaced? Yeah, you know football.

He certainly was part of the problem today joeinpa : 4:17 pm : link If you want to be objective, he did have time to throw today, the running game was effective, and there are quarterbacks that are making plays with lines as bad or worse than the Giants

Eli is the least of our issues PatersonPlank : 4:30 pm : link Our defense has given up a huge amount of passing yards, and gave up 51 points at home to the Rams. They suck once again. The OL is improving though. We scored 17 and likely should have gotten more.

Sorry hassan : 4:31 pm : link not buying the cant evaluate argument. This team is rotten to its core due to coaching but its clear Eli is not the player he was.



He's not returning to top 10 status either as a qb. his play is more in the 20-25 as a starter right now and even last year.



And forget about a trade. Not a team out there would trade for him. Bortles is starting to even be respectable.....



Those often defending his play point to his lack of personnel and line and dismiss his critics as 'know nothings'. Yet guys were open and he missed. When he has had time he does not make plays downfield and he fumbles way too much now.



And to those claiming the Giants will be stuck with Jerry Goldstyns and the like. Ridicuolous. The NFL and drafting has changed a lot. Collins was respectable and came to the team 5 seasons after Simms. In the seasons between 84 and 17 really the only period the Giants did not have a respectable starter was 94-98.



Seems like some of the pro-Eli crowd would like the Giants to go through a

70s slump in order to proclaim they were correct.

They've missed the playoffs for what will be 6 seasons in a row. Dave in Hoboken : 4:39 pm : link They are 1-7 right now. You absolutely need a total and complete rebuild. Stop with the lame excuses. They've done it this way for 6 years, and it hasn't worked. It needs to be torn down. That is 100% obvious.

Some people sure are happy on here because our QB is getting old PatersonPlank : 4:49 pm : link SB MVP QB losing a step.

. arcarsenal : 4:51 pm : link Eli did miss throws he's got to make. But I think with better-constructed teams, QB's will get a couple more chances than that.



Eli is basically in a position where he gets a look like that 2-3 times a game MAX. If he doesn't hit the throw, he probably doesn't get another shot at it. A lot of QB's on better teams will get a couple more opps.



Regardless - given the QB class that is upcoming and where we're going to likely be picking, we've got to take one of them if the next GM here has strong convictions.



Rosen, Jackson, Rudolph... you could make a case for any of those guys I think.



I want to see someone come in here and make a commitment to building strong trenches and controlling the LOS.



I want the Giants to be a team that can control TOP, run the ball, and shut down the run. I want to see effective play-action passing. I want to see a tough, physical football team.



I hope the next GM will be someone who has a great eye for line play and can build this team from the inside out.

We need to flush the whole thing AcesUp : 4:52 pm : link This entire franchise has been inconsistently mediocre since 2011 and so has Eli's play. This bottom has finally fallen out. We are what are. It's time to turn the page.



As far Eli's future, I think a lot of it will have to do with what he wants. If he wants to play the place of mentor/placeholder for a young QB while we rebuild, it may work. If he wants a shot with a contender willing to pay in a trade (say Jax or Denver), then we should consider moving him for future assets and replacing him with a true journeyman for that role. Whatever it is, the plan for this franchise better be a reboot because a bandaid is not going to cut it....it's time.

No he isnt KWALL2 : 5:02 pm : link A few missed throws in the rain. That's all t was.



Goff had the game of his life and also missed wide open guys.



The difference is he has wide open guys all day. Eli didn't.



Eli isn't the problem. Not close.

. arcarsenal : 5:02 pm : link I don't think they need to tear everything down in terms of personnel.



I think they need to bring someone in here who has a clear plan and wants to create an identity here. Someone who can mold the personnel and commit to a certain philosophy.



The Giants have no identity at all right now. What are they?



They're nothing but a crappy football team.



While it's true we've had a lot of injuries - it's clear that this team is not well-coached. The talent we went into this season with should not have yielded a team this poor.



Even if the roster was flawed.. it shouldn't have taken until mid-October to get one fucking win.

That’s not what I said. PetesHereNow : 5:05 pm : link I said you can’t throw a Josh Rosen behind this line right now. He will end up being a bust. Why? Because he’ll get his ass kicked just like Eli. Use this draft to fix the lines. Let Eli hold the spot for another year or two. Keep groomingWebb for the spot. Its a more seamless transition.

Eli Manning is NOT done BBelle21 : 5:15 pm : link Hoping McAdoo is though

You may not need to fix the whole OL PetesHereNow : 5:36 pm : link Pretty sure Pugh and Flowers can be pieces somewhere in the five starters. Nelson and a draft pick take the other two spots. Sign some vet linemen. It can be improved. Done? Maybe not completely. But it’s be steps in the right direction.

. arcarsenal : 5:44 pm : link The OL has actually been passable as far as the run game has gone in recent weeks.



We have rushed for over 100 yards in 3 of our last 4 games.



The problem is that we can't throw the ball now. Some of that is because we can't pass protect - some is because we lost our best 2 WR's and only got our 3rd back this week. Some is because Eli hasn't played well.



That, and the defense has struggled way more than it was supposed to.



As much as the OL has been a target - I think this team could have competed with a Flowers-Jerry-Jones-Fluker-Pugh line if we had been willing to use more heavy formations and commit more to running the ball early in the year.



The philosophy earlier in the year was awful and we had the wrong players playing.

The OL could definitely be fixed WillVAB : 6:00 pm : link In one off-season. Center looks like the only decent FA spot among potential OL upgrades, so take one of those guys. Trade down in the draft and take one of or both of the ND prospects. Now all you need is a guard for a completely revamped OL, and the Giants would probably be ok with Fluker or Jerry at that spot given the rest of the OL upgrades.



In a non trade down scenario you take McGlinchey or Nelson and go right back to the OL in the 2nd or 3rd round.





If we get a new regime, Dave in Hoboken : 6:09 pm : link they might want an entirely new OL. And you really can't blame them, if that's the case. Re: Pugh misses games every single year; multiple games at that. Going forward with this OLine, especially with a new regime, is kind of crazy..

I don't believe Eli is done ..... short lease : 6:16 pm : link he maybe done with this team .... but, with a good/great team around him I believe he could get his job done.



Look at Payton's last year - HE WAS DONE physically and if Von Miller didn't play like superman that game - Denver does not win.



Payton did enough for his team not to lose. Eli could certainly do that and a bit more.



To declare that "Eli is done" ... how could you tell? That statement implies that a 1-7 record is Eli's fault? Seriously?

Cousins could have been but they botched the contract AcesUp : 6:23 pm : link RG3 busted, QBs bust...which was my point. I don't think people appreciate how difficult it is finding a QB and how rare it is to be picking in the top 5. This dumpster fire of season may be an opportunity, one they shouldn't waste on a guard.