Eli Manning is DONE

|then he used to. he doesnt have they same ability to get the ball where he wants. he is taking hits on most of his misses though. not sure he is done but definate regression
| he is missing open players period. Watch younger players drafted at qb--make plays Eli doesnt escaping rush.
Eli is a NY legend and deserves better than this in a lot of ways. But there is no transformation for NYG that will turn it around. He will only decline go forward.
And comparing Goff to Eli? Goff was a rookie! Nobody crapped on Eli for his bad 2004 games. What an inappropriate and terrible comparison.
| up their mind.
All I'm saying is we don't have a professional offense right now. Not the roster, not the playbook, not the coach. Nothing about our offense is good.
If you want to pin that all on one guy, go ahead. I don't agree, but I'm also done wasting my time arguing about it.
Here's the deal. Eli will be the starting QB for the Giants next year. He's not getting bench, Webb is likely not the future, and Eli, barring catastrophic injury, WILL BE THE STARTING QB OF THE NEW YORK GIANTS WEEK ONE OF 2018.
It's a lock.
Sure it can, but how can you evaluate it? I know we have a bunch of professional scouts here on BBI, but still...
up their mind.
All I'm saying is we don't have a professional offense right now. Not the roster, not the playbook, not the coach. Nothing about our offense is good.
If you want to pin that all on one guy, go ahead. I don't agree, but I'm also done wasting my time arguing about it.
Here's the deal. Eli will be the starting QB for the Giants next year. He's not getting bench, Webb is likely not the future, and Eli, barring catastrophic injury, WILL BE THE STARTING QB OF THE NEW YORK GIANTS WEEK ONE OF 2018.
It's a lock.
Who said it's all on him?
|You have Eli there to take the hits and losses in what will be a major rebuilding season, and hand it off to the kid when things are in place and we are ready to win/or at least compete to be a winning team again.
|
Funny how a legitimate coaching staff and the right player acquisitions can change the perception of a QB.
You have Eli there to take the hits and losses in what will be a major rebuilding season, and hand it off to the kid when things are in place and we are ready to win/or at least compete to be a winning team again.
Those days are over Dave. You don’t take a QB in the top 5 of the draft and sit him.
| In comment 13676471 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
You have Eli there to take the hits and losses in what will be a major rebuilding season, and hand it off to the kid when things are in place and we are ready to win/or at least compete to be a winning team again.
Those days are over Dave. You don’t take a QB in the top 5 of the draft and sit him.
|Ruined Eli, he had time to build him an offensive line and failed to do it miserably, only an idiot wouldn't understand Eli had to have a good offensive line with a good running game so he could use play action pass which is the strength of his game. Eli now has taken too many shots and has become gun shy, Giants need to move forward without him,, you don't build around a 37 year old QB. The team should have already been built long ago.
|Tavaris King and Travis Rudolph trying to get open, with that kindergarten O-line, I'm shocked anybody can evaluate Manning. (in the rain!)
Tavaris King and Travis Rudolph trying to get open, with that kindergarten O-line, I'm shocked anybody can evaluate Manning. (in the rain!)
he has engrams and Shepard both of whom have talent
Funny how a legitimate coaching staff and the right player acquisitions can change the perception of a QB.
Was the coaching staff somehow not legitimate for those years? I'll give you talent, as we all agreed that was lacking, but these throws aren't where they're supposed to be, and that's not on the intended receiver. And him fumbling on contact regularly isn't on coaching when you're in year 13 of your career.
| Also, Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall and is sitting this year.
You can still do it when the circumstances make sense.
| Yeah, maybe some want to do that in the heat of the moment.
But the real question is whether you want to do a major rebuild around a 37 year old QB. I just don't see that as an intelligent approach when you have the opportunity to possibly draft your next franchise QB.
Also, Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall and is sitting this year.
You can still do it when the circumstances make sense.
And in the case for the Giants it makes zero sense. Look how good Wentz and Goff are in their second years after going through their lumps as rookies. Having Eli under center next year will only delay the rebuild. Take a QB high and let him play next year. Use the $10M in cap savings in 2018 and the completely opened up cap in 2019 from the Eli release to build a team around the young QB.
Yeah, maybe some want to do that in the heat of the moment.
But the real question is whether you want to do a major rebuild around a 37 year old QB. I just don't see that as an intelligent approach when you have the opportunity to possibly draft your next franchise QB.
You don't have to build the next ten years around him, but you also don't throw a rookie that you covet out there to the wolves with a junior college level offensive roster.
|they can judge just about anyone on this roster they way it is currently constructed is being ridiculous...
|with the way the current roster is constructed, should we get something for him now? If we all concede it's time to rebuild, wouldn't it be beneficial to obtain a pick from a team in contention this year that's only a QB away from competing? I'd hate to see Eli in another uniform but if it's time to rebuild wouldn't it be better to move him and get something back?
|The offense is in shambles. The blocking sucks. The defense gives 3rd and 33. And the overall thesis is Eli needs to be replaced? Yeah, you know football.
|Eli has no time back there to throw the ball. Fix that first and then we'll talk. Brady would suck if you plugged him in for Manning.
|.
|Our defense has given up a huge amount of passing yards, and gave up 51 points at home to the Rams. They suck once again. The OL is improving though. We scored 17 and likely should have gotten more.
| said Goff can no longer make the throws and may be washed up.
That post doesn't make sense.
|
As you say, if he’s not perfect, he gets the blame. He misses Shepherd by a yard and the pitchforks are out. Strange how it’s always the same cast of characters blaming him.
A lot of quarterbacks would struggle behind this line. You are asking the impossible of a quarterback that is on the downside of a great career. Give him Beckham back, a line worth a shit and a decent defense and we’re in the playoffs.
As you say, if he’s not perfect, he gets the blame. He misses Shepherd by a yard and the pitchforks are out. Strange how it’s always the same cast of characters blaming him.
A lot of quarterbacks would struggle behind this line. You are asking the impossible of a quarterback that is on the downside of a great career. Give him Beckham back, a line worth a shit and a decent defense and we’re in the playoffs.
The other side of that is it's always the same cast of characters who absolutely refuse to blame the QB for anything regardless of how he plays. He missed more than just that one Sheppard throw. Heck, he missed 3 throws to Sheppard alone.
|was still a very close game, too.
was still a very close game, too.
That’s the Shepherd pass I’m speaking about earlier. So the one shot he had at a big play doesn’t work and it’s all his fault? Nope. Yes, he’s on the downside but you can win with him if you fix the line, get an offensive mind calling the plays, and find a defense.
|They are 1-7 right now. You absolutely need a total and complete rebuild. Stop with the lame excuses. They've done it this way for 6 years, and it hasn't worked. It needs to be torn down. That is 100% obvious.
was still a very close game, too.
That’s the Shepherd pass I’m speaking about earlier. So the one shot he had at a big play doesn’t work and it’s all his fault? Nope. Yes, he’s on the downside but you can win with him if you fix the line, get an offensive mind calling the plays, and find a defense.
He missed more than one. And, nah. He's going to be 37 years old next season. You find a new QB, especially if you could possibly get the top pick in the 2018 draft.
was still a very close game, too.
That’s the Shepherd pass I’m speaking about earlier. So the one shot he had at a big play doesn’t work and it’s all his fault? Nope. Yes, he’s on the downside but you can win with him if you fix the line, get an offensive mind calling the plays, and find a defense.
He missed more than one. And, nah. He's going to be 37 years old next season. You find a new QB, especially if you could possibly get the top pick in the 2018 draft.
And if that pick is a bust? You cannot throw a young quarterback behind this line as currently constructed. You have to fix the other stuff first. Look at Prescott on the last drive. Show me anytime Eli has had a consistent pocket like that since 2008. There’s nobody near Prescott. There’s a 1000 problems with the Giants right now and Eli is about number 63.
|I said you can’t throw a Josh Rosen behind this line right now. He will end up being a bust. Why? Because he’ll get his ass kicked just like Eli. Use this draft to fix the lines. Let Eli hold the spot for another year or two. Keep groomingWebb for the spot. Its a more seamless transition.
| I don't think they need to tear everything down in terms of personnel.
I think they need to bring someone in here who has a clear plan and wants to create an identity here. Someone who can mold the personnel and commit to a certain philosophy.
The Giants have no identity at all right now. What are they?
They're nothing but a crappy football team.
While it's true we've had a lot of injuries - it's clear that this team is not well-coached. The talent we went into this season with should not have yielded a team this poor.
Even if the roster was flawed.. it shouldn't have taken until mid-October to get one fucking win.
|Pretty sure Pugh and Flowers can be pieces somewhere in the five starters. Nelson and a draft pick take the other two spots. Sign some vet linemen. It can be improved. Done? Maybe not completely. But it’s be steps in the right direction.
Pretty sure Pugh and Flowers can be pieces somewhere in the five starters. Nelson and a draft pick take the other two spots. Sign some vet linemen. It can be improved. Done? Maybe not completely. But it’s be steps in the right direction.
We're past "fix the OL" at this point. New GM, new coach, revamped scouting department. We need to shift our priorities and resources away from building the best possible team next year to building the best possible team for the next 5-10 years. That's what a lot of us mean by a rebuild. We should be picking in the Top 5, there's about 5-6 QBs in play for the top two rounds right now, a couple of those guys will be in play at our unusually high pick. That's where our focus should be.
| The OL has actually been passable as far as the run game has gone in recent weeks.
We have rushed for over 100 yards in 3 of our last 4 games.
The problem is that we can't throw the ball now. Some of that is because we can't pass protect - some is because we lost our best 2 WR's and only got our 3rd back this week. Some is because Eli hasn't played well.
That, and the defense has struggled way more than it was supposed to.
As much as the OL has been a target - I think this team could have competed with a Flowers-Jerry-Jones-Fluker-Pugh line if we had been willing to use more heavy formations and commit more to running the ball early in the year.
The philosophy earlier in the year was awful and we had the wrong players playing.
|they might want an entirely new OL. And you really can't blame them, if that's the case. Re: Pugh misses games every single year; multiple games at that. Going forward with this OLine, especially with a new regime, is kind of crazy..
The OL has actually been passable as far as the run game has gone in recent weeks.
We have rushed for over 100 yards in 3 of our last 4 games.
The problem is that we can't throw the ball now. Some of that is because we can't pass protect - some is because we lost our best 2 WR's and only got our 3rd back this week. Some is because Eli hasn't played well.
That, and the defense has struggled way more than it was supposed to.
As much as the OL has been a target - I think this team could have competed with a Flowers-Jerry-Jones-Fluker-Pugh line if we had been willing to use more heavy formations and commit more to running the ball early in the year.
The philosophy earlier in the year was awful and we had the wrong players playing.
When you have linemen like Jerry and Fluker, you know there’s going to be a missed assignment at some point though. Jerry isn’t stout enough in the run game and Fluker is doomed if he doesn’t get his hands on the rusher.