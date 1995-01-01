New York Giants - Los Angeles Rams Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:03 pm : 4:03 pm Ummm...

While the effort, execution, and performance of the big names shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:13 pm : link and high paid players in the secondary continues to be questionable at best, I don't think the team quit. Just because they lose in embarrassing fashion doesn't mean they quit. It could simply mean they suck. This team sucks... they do all the things that sucky teams do. They fumble. They drop passes. They commit penalties. They miss blocks. They miss wide open receivers. They make mental mistakes on defense. They end up in a position where they're playing a pair of UDFAs at LB due to injuries. They make a sucky play (or several) on special teams.

RE: Will those of you who think McAdoo will be fired Sarcastic Sam : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: before the season ends, just STFU already. The Giants do not do that. There is no upside to firing a coach on a team that is as no chance this year.



The Giants also don't give up 51 points at home. They don't do it. No chance. Won't happen. No upside. In comment 13676946 EricJ said:The Giants also don't give up 51 points at home. They don't do it. No chance. Won't happen. No upside.

For what it's worth George : 4:14 pm : link the defense has been bad enough to make Spags expendable.



Marc Ross: shame on you and your staff.





RE: . section125 : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: This head coach, coaching staff and GM can’t survive this. They just can’t. It’s over for all of them. It has to be.



Only problem is you let the players think they win... In comment 13676923 Danny Kanell said:Only problem is you let the players think they win...

This is all I can say about this season Bramton1 : 4:15 pm : link My team just gave up 51 points off the bye at home, and I don't really care. I'm more happy that I had Jared Goff at quarterback in fantasy.



The Giants have completely sucked away any ounce of care I have for them.



If we loss at San Francisco, I look forward to the size of the crowd at Metlife when we play the Chiefs.

Luckily I work Sundays and miss this crap, but.... Larry in Pencilvania : 4:15 pm : link Don't fire McAdoo because the team will more than likely play better for an interim coach and won games they would have lost. For the first time ever I'm fine with losing out for a better draft spot

RE: RE: . micky : 4:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13676923 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





This head coach, coaching staff and GM can’t survive this. They just can’t. It’s over for all of them. It has to be.







Only problem is you let the players think they win...



players next..bottomline In comment 13676960 section125 said:players next..bottomline

RE: RE: McAdoo should not leave section125 : 4:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13676929 Les in TO said:





Quote:





MetLife today as the head coach. The team has quit on him







I think so. Spags can finish out the season and my guess is they'll play a little harder for him



Obviously, the defense isn't playing for Spags right now. Why would the play for him next week? In comment 13676936 dpinzow said:Obviously, the defense isn't playing for Spags right now. Why would the play for him next week?

Ray Handley vs Ben McAdoo bubba0825 : 4:17 pm : link Worse?

What are the chances Chris Mara gets the hook OdellBeckhamJr : 4:17 pm : link ?

This was after a bye week too trueblueinpw : 4:19 pm : link What the heck did this coaching staff donduring the extra week to prepare?

" but but we can run the table" gtt350 : 4:20 pm : link

Jerry Reese

RE: next week: Stan in LA : 4:23 pm : link

Quote: The Barkley Bowl.





Who am I kidding, this is depressing.



I wish nothing but the best for the Giants and their fans, but damn. This is tough.



Thanksgiving is going to be really hard to endure.



Eh, the Rosen Bowl. Barkley is wildly overrated or have you missed his last 2 weeks? In comment 13676920 GiantSteps said:Eh, the Rosen Bowl. Barkley is wildly overrated or have you missed his last 2 weeks?

1970s Arkbach : 4:24 pm : link All the talk about how bad the 70s were and I lived it I can't recall 50+ points. HOW DO YOU PEOPLE WHO PAY $$$ FOR PSLs AND $$$ FOR TICKETS ACCEPT THIS? STOP PAYING! STOP GOING! They NFL and NYG are losing me.

RE: The_Boss : 4:26 pm : link

Quote: McNCheese - "Ummm."



That was his answer.



This guy is a shit stain embarrassment.



He was probably too busy reading his spam email in his office In comment 13677015 B in ALB said:He was probably too busy reading his spam email in his office

RE: Three hours of our lives Photoguy : 4:29 pm : link

Quote: we'll never get back.



We all lost IQ points today.



Not me. I left home before the half, and went to my granddaughter's birthday party. Definitely time well spent. In comment 13676925 Giants_ROK said:Not me. I left home before the half, and went to my granddaughter's birthday party. Definitely time well spent.

we can run the table . . . Josh in MD : 4:29 pm : link if we lose next week. Then one Browns win, and we might get the #1 pick.

I'm not one... Robert : 4:29 pm : link for switching things up at midseason, but he has to go. As the owner, you have to send a message to the team that he has their back. You really can't let go through this for another eight weeks. If you do, these guys won't show up to play for you next year.

Divorce Arkbach : 4:30 pm : link I ranted earlier but for those who may relate it's like a divorce. I've loved the NYG since 1968 and now it may be time to bid my love adieu.

RE: Divorce Sarcastic Sam : 4:31 pm : link

Quote: I ranted earlier but for those who may relate it's like a divorce. I've loved the NYG since 1968 and now it may be time to bid my love adieu.



Hopefully you don't have any kids. In comment 13677055 Arkbach said:Hopefully you don't have any kids.

All Over 18 Arkbach : 4:33 pm : link It's been a long marriage.

p dot all giddy over t king micky : 4:37 pm : link .

I would rather take my chances Bluesbreaker : 4:38 pm : link Fire all of them after the last game . Whomever you bring in

can't do any worse . I don't think midseason helps anything

knowing the owners they almost have to be forced .

This is gonna get worse so it should be enough to force

there hand and start over .

RE: micky : 4:38 pm : link

Quote: McNCheese - "Ummm."



That was his answer.



This guy is a shit stain embarrassment.



heard this..and was awkwardly embarrassing..in over his head In comment 13677015 B in ALB said:heard this..and was awkwardly embarrassing..in over his head

RE: Luckily I work Sundays and miss this crap, but.... Fishmanjim57 : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: Don't fire McAdoo because the team will more than likely play better for an interim coach and won games they would have lost. For the first time ever I'm fine with losing out for a better draft spot



For a better draft spot with Reese making the choice? Oh boy, he'll bring us another Eli Apple, or Ereck Flowers! His draft recored is stellar!

FIRE REESE TODAY! In comment 13676963 Larry in Pencilvania said:For a better draft spot with Reese making the choice? Oh boy, he'll bring us another Eli Apple, or Ereck Flowers! His draft recored is stellar!FIRE REESE TODAY!

turned off in the 3rd quarter Nitro : 4:49 pm : link best decision I've made today.

NICK SABAN Arkbach : 4:51 pm : link Let's go back to the threads and news about how Saban almost was the coach in 2016. What did they say? It was close from what I remember.

you knew it was coming... well...bye TC : 4:52 pm : link we are due

well...bye TC : 9:06 am : link : reply

for an embarassing home blowout...



RE: RE: next week: LakeGeorgeGiant : 5:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13676920 GiantSteps said:





Quote:





The Barkley Bowl.





Who am I kidding, this is depressing.



I wish nothing but the best for the Giants and their fans, but damn. This is tough.



Thanksgiving is going to be really hard to endure.







Eh, the Rosen Bowl. Barkley is wildly overrated or have you missed his last 2 weeks?







Let's see, who should I trust?



Professional scouts > Stan In comment 13677009 Stan in LA said:Let's see, who should I trust?Professional scouts > Stan

Horrible Lines of Scrimmage : 5:43 pm : link This was a horrible effort all around. Let's hope John is on the phone talking to Parcells for help. We will be back.

RE: RE: McAdoo should not leave Victor in CT : 5:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13676929 Les in TO said:





Quote:





MetLife today as the head coach. The team has quit on him







I think so. Spags can finish out the season and my guess is they'll play a little harder for him



Spags is an asshole. His unit is in disarray. In comment 13676936 dpinzow said:Spags is an asshole. His unit is in disarray.

Coach Lines of Scrimmage : 5:51 pm : link I should add...he can take his slicked back here and fat contract.......this guy will never coach in the NFl after this year imo.

Imo LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:00 pm : link bringing Spags back was a mistake. It seems his defenses are boom or bust. He catches lightning in a bottle sometimes, but lacks consistency.

RE: Will those of you who think McAdoo will be fired mrvax : 6:01 pm : link

Quote: before the season ends, just STFU already. The Giants do not do that. There is no upside to firing a coach on a team that is as no chance this year.





100% correct. However, I'd like Mara to force some changes now if necessary like playing Webb a bit.

In comment 13676946 EricJ said:100% correct. However, I'd like Mara to force some changes now if necessary like playing Webb a bit.

RE: RE: Will those of you who think McAdoo will be fired BleedBlue : 6:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13676946 EricJ said:





Quote:





before the season ends, just STFU already. The Giants do not do that. There is no upside to firing a coach on a team that is as no chance this year.









100% correct. However, I'd like Mara to force some changes now if necessary like playing Webb a bit.





need to immediately force webb into play. need to get some game tape of him so we know where we are going with this top 3 pick. id play webb and sit eli....if they want to wait until seasons end to fire BM and JR thats fine, but start making a list of potential replacements In comment 13677383 mrvax said:need to immediately force webb into play. need to get some game tape of him so we know where we are going with this top 3 pick. id play webb and sit eli....if they want to wait until seasons end to fire BM and JR thats fine, but start making a list of potential replacements

We shouldve hired Philips as DC spike : 6:12 pm : link Man is a genius DC

RE: RE: Will those of you who think McAdoo will be fired Percy : 6:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13676946 EricJ said:

Quote:

before the season ends, just STFU already. The Giants do not do that. There is no upside to firing a coach on a team that is as no chance this year.



100% correct. However, I'd like Mara to force some changes now if necessary like playing Webb a bit.

Look. The Giants also do not play football of the kind to which we've been subjected this season. Things need to change, and getting this done now instead of post-season just might be one of the needed changes. Stop with "the Giants do not do that" theme. Change it! In comment 13677383 mrvax said:Look. The Giants also do not play football of the kind to which we've been subjected this season. Things need to change, and getting this done now instead of post-season just might be one of the needed changes. Stop with "the Giants do not do that" theme. Change it!

This game exposed Spagnuolo eclipz928 : 6:21 pm : link Apparently incapable of putting together a viable defensive game plan unless he has all of his all-pro players available.

RE: Luckily I work Sundays and miss this crap, but.... bradshaw44 : 6:24 pm : link

Quote: Don't fire McAdoo because the team will more than likely play better for an interim coach and won games they would have lost. For the first time ever I'm fine with losing out for a better draft spot



I’m with this 100% In comment 13676963 Larry in Pencilvania said:I’m with this 100%

That is called hitting rock bottom... Carson53 : 6:26 pm : link what a cluster%$#@. Too bad you can't fire the entire secondary at this point!

RE: Mara/ Tisch gmanfan08540 : 6:29 pm : link

Quote: What happens if Mara wants to clean house and/or Tisch dosen’?

Could replay of wellly Timi in 70’s



My understanding is that the Maras sold a 50% interest to the Tisch family but that the Maras retained the final say on football-related matters such as coaching and GM decisions, with input from the Tisch family, to avoid the Tim and Wellington stalemate In comment 13677404 big canoe jeff said:My understanding is that the Maras sold a 50% interest to the Tisch family but that the Maras retained the final say on football-related matters such as coaching and GM decisions, with input from the Tisch family, to avoid the Tim and Wellington stalemate

RE: RE: Mara/ Tisch HomerJones45 : 7:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677404 big canoe jeff said:





Quote:





What happens if Mara wants to clean house and/or Tisch dosen’?

Could replay of wellly Timi in 70’s







My understanding is that the Maras sold a 50% interest to the Tisch family but that the Maras retained the final say on football-related matters such as coaching and GM decisions, with input from the Tisch family, to avoid the Tim and Wellington stalemate total nonsense. In comment 13677459 gmanfan08540 said:total nonsense.

In the NFL mdc1 : 7:18 pm : link what we saw today is recoverable because of the way the NFL is organized. In the real world, the Giants would go out of business. That should describe the urgency with which the ownership needs to do some hard work to figure out our mission and vision beyond putting a new coat of paint on the building or changing the helmet logo. Also who is the current Giant that took a knee today?



RE: In the NFL The_Boss : 7:26 pm : link

Quote: what we saw today is recoverable because of the way the NFL is organized. In the real world, the Giants would go out of business. That should describe the urgency with which the ownership needs to do some hard work to figure out our mission and vision beyond putting a new coat of paint on the building or changing the helmet logo. Also who is the current Giant that took a knee today?



Vernon.

Disgrace. In comment 13677577 mdc1 said:Vernon.Disgrace.