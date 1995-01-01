New York Giants - Los Angeles Rams Post-Game Discussion

and high paid players in the secondary continues to be questionable at best, I don't think the team quit. Just because they lose in embarrassing fashion doesn't mean they quit. It could simply mean they suck. This team sucks... they do all the things that sucky teams do. They fumble. They drop passes. They commit penalties. They miss blocks. They miss wide open receivers. They make mental mistakes on defense. They end up in a position where they're playing a pair of UDFAs at LB due to injuries. They make a sucky play (or several) on special teams.
| before the season ends, just STFU already. The Giants do not do that. There is no upside to firing a coach on a team that is as no chance this year.
The Giants also don't give up 51 points at home. They don't do it. No chance. Won't happen. No upside.
the defense has been bad enough to make Spags expendable.
Marc Ross: shame on you and your staff.
| This head coach, coaching staff and GM can’t survive this. They just can’t. It’s over for all of them. It has to be.
Only problem is you let the players think they win...
My team just gave up 51 points off the bye at home, and I don't really care. I'm more happy that I had Jared Goff at quarterback in fantasy.
The Giants have completely sucked away any ounce of care I have for them.
If we loss at San Francisco, I look forward to the size of the crowd at Metlife when we play the Chiefs.
Don't fire McAdoo because the team will more than likely play better for an interim coach and won games they would have lost. For the first time ever I'm fine with losing out for a better draft spot
This head coach, coaching staff and GM can’t survive this. They just can’t. It’s over for all of them. It has to be.
Only problem is you let the players think they win...
players next..bottomline
MetLife today as the head coach. The team has quit on him
I think so. Spags can finish out the season and my guess is they'll play a little harder for him
Obviously, the defense isn't playing for Spags right now. Why would the play for him next week?
What the heck did this coaching staff donduring the extra week to prepare?
that took about 30 seconds.
Fire this fucking clown immediately.
| The Barkley Bowl.
Who am I kidding, this is depressing.
I wish nothing but the best for the Giants and their fans, but damn. This is tough.
Thanksgiving is going to be really hard to endure.
Eh, the Rosen Bowl. Barkley is wildly overrated or have you missed his last 2 weeks?
All the talk about how bad the 70s were and I lived it I can't recall 50+ points. HOW DO YOU PEOPLE WHO PAY $$$ FOR PSLs AND $$$ FOR TICKETS ACCEPT THIS? STOP PAYING! STOP GOING! They NFL and NYG are losing me.
McNCheese - "Ummm."
That was his answer.
This guy is a shit stain embarrassment.
He was probably too busy reading his spam email in his office
| we'll never get back.
We all lost IQ points today.
Not me. I left home before the half, and went to my granddaughter's birthday party. Definitely time well spent.
if we lose next week. Then one Browns win, and we might get the #1 pick.
for switching things up at midseason, but he has to go. As the owner, you have to send a message to the team that he has their back. You really can't let go through this for another eight weeks. If you do, these guys won't show up to play for you next year.
I ranted earlier but for those who may relate it's like a divorce. I've loved the NYG since 1968 and now it may be time to bid my love adieu.
Hopefully you don't have any kids.
It's been a long marriage.
Fire all of them after the last game . Whomever you bring in
can't do any worse . I don't think midseason helps anything
knowing the owners they almost have to be forced .
This is gonna get worse so it should be enough to force
there hand and start over .
heard this..and was awkwardly embarrassing..in over his head
For a better draft spot with Reese making the choice? Oh boy, he'll bring us another Eli Apple, or Ereck Flowers! His draft recored is stellar!
FIRE REESE TODAY!
best decision I've made today.
Let's go back to the threads and news about how Saban almost was the coach in 2016. What did they say? It was close from what I remember.
we are due
for an embarassing home blowout...
Let's see, who should I trust?
Professional scouts > Stan
This was a horrible effort all around. Let's hope John is on the phone talking to Parcells for help. We will be back.
Spags is an asshole. His unit is in disarray.
I should add...he can take his slicked back here and fat contract.......this guy will never coach in the NFl after this year imo.
hair..sorry worked up I guess as everyone
bringing Spags back was a mistake. It seems his defenses are boom or bust. He catches lightning in a bottle sometimes, but lacks consistency.
100% correct. However, I'd like Mara to force some changes now if necessary like playing Webb a bit.
need to immediately force webb into play. need to get some game tape of him so we know where we are going with this top 3 pick. id play webb and sit eli....if they want to wait until seasons end to fire BM and JR thats fine, but start making a list of potential replacements
What happens if Mara wants to clean house and/or Tisch dosen’?
Could replay of wellly Timi in 70’s
Look. The Giants also do not play football of the kind to which we've been subjected this season. Things need to change, and getting this done now instead of post-season just might be one of the needed changes. Stop with "the Giants do not do that" theme. Change it!
Apparently incapable of putting together a viable defensive game plan unless he has all of his all-pro players available.
I’m with this 100%
what a cluster%$#@. Too bad you can't fire the entire secondary at this point!
total nonsense.
what we saw today is recoverable because of the way the NFL is organized. In the real world, the Giants would go out of business. That should describe the urgency with which the ownership needs to do some hard work to figure out our mission and vision beyond putting a new coat of paint on the building or changing the helmet logo. Also who is the current Giant that took a knee today?
Vernon.
Disgrace.
I bought tix to the chiefs game before season started and I'm very annoyed about it. I may just stay in the parking lot and tailgate during the game instead lol.