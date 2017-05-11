Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Head coaching candidates

JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 8:27 pm
Who are some of the guys that you would want here for next season? I for one, don’t want a fresh hot shot coordinator getting his first job. I want a proven guy that demands respect from his players. The guy that most comes to mind is Bill Cowher. I think he’s the hard nosed coach this team desperately needs. The question becomes, does he want to sign on for a rebuilding project, as we’ll probably have a new QB under center.
No to Cowher  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:30 pm : link
Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.

I’m curious about Urban Meyer’s interest.  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/5/2017 8:30 pm : link
He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year.
Marv Levy  
Sarcastic Sam : 11/5/2017 8:31 pm : link
He knows how to coach in NY.

And he's just as likely to come out of retirement as Bill Cowher.
RE: No to Cowher  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 8:32 pm : link
In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.



So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool
Maybe we can interview hapless Mike Smith again.  
bceagle05 : 11/5/2017 8:33 pm : link
.
Ain’t going to be Cowher he’s to old and to far removed  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/5/2017 8:33 pm : link
From the game.

More then likely it will come from the Giants “Coaching Tree”. I fully expect Sully to be the guy. West Point Grad and seems to be liked throughout the organization. Sean Peyton if he somehow messes things up and gets canned at New Orleans. John Fox, but I doubt he gets canned. Those are the names the Giants probably want, they always grow from within.
My money would be on John Fox getting the job  
Go Terps : 11/5/2017 8:33 pm : link
.
said it below  
Rory : 11/5/2017 8:34 pm : link
Josh McDaniels would be my guy but he appears to be the heir apparent to BB
I swear people will be digging up Cowher from grave 50 years from now  
micky : 11/5/2017 8:34 pm : link
to be hc
RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job  
Sean : 11/5/2017 8:34 pm : link
In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


You assume he’s definitely getting fired. I’d agree if available.
RE: RE: No to Cowher  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/5/2017 8:35 pm : link
In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.





So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool


If you haven’t noticed Media is everywhere now. No escaping it anywhere.
How about we think outside the box a little here.....  
Koffman : 11/5/2017 8:39 pm : link
Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?
RE: I’m curious about Urban Meyer’s interest.  
djstat : 11/5/2017 8:39 pm : link
In comment 13677765 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year.
QB Guru? Name one QB he has had who has done anything in the NFL?
RE: I’m curious about Urban Meyer’s interest.  
ajr2456 : 11/5/2017 8:39 pm : link
In comment 13677765 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year.


How is Meyer a QB guru? All of his successful college QBs (Troy Smith, Tebow, Barrett, etc) were good because they can run and because of the scheme. He hasn't put a starting QB in to the league
First year coach is fine with me  
djstat : 11/5/2017 8:42 pm : link
Sean McVay is doing ok in LA. Need a good coach. Media is an issue if the coach sucks.

In no order:

Teryl Austin
Josh McDaniels
Mike McKoy
Bill Cowher
John Gruden
John Harbaugh** (I think he is done in Baltimore)

RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job  
Jay on the Island : 11/5/2017 8:42 pm : link
In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

The Bears just gave him a 5 year extension
What about  
jtfuoco : 11/5/2017 8:43 pm : link
Wade Phillips is he too old I like his defenses
.  
Danny Kanell : 11/5/2017 8:44 pm : link
Josh McDaniels would be my guy.
John Fox?  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:44 pm : link
Way too old. This is going to be a quicker rebuild situation but still.

If McAdoo gets fired it will be either McDaniels or Austin.
Nick Saban can coach my team any day  
Chris684 : 11/5/2017 8:44 pm : link
but I doubt he’d be interested. Same goes for Jim Harbaugh

Teryl Austin is intriguing.

The college circuit overall is interesting. Shaw, Kelly, Urban Meyer.

Did anyone else today wonder about John Fassel when they showed him on the Rams sideline? I don’t know that his name has been floated out anywhere before but all I ever hear/see is that his special teams are innovative and excellent. John Harbaugh went from Special Teams coordinator to the big seat. Not sure if the Fassel name would be good or bad within the Giants organization.
Guys Cowher isn't going to coach again  
Jay on the Island : 11/5/2017 8:45 pm : link
So let's cross him off the list. I would prefer Gruden at this point but I think he would rather keep his current job due to the pay and low level of stress.

Gruden is a QB guru and he would finally have his choice of a young franchise QB with a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft.
RE: How about we think outside the box a little here.....  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 8:45 pm : link
In comment 13677805 Koffman said:
Quote:
Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?



LeFleur has been a cordinator for all of 8 games. What makes him qualified to be a head coach.
John Fassel was the interim Rams HC  
spike : 11/5/2017 8:45 pm : link
Last season but wasnt kept there
Harbaugh  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:46 pm : link
If he gets canned by the Ravens will definitely get a look from the Giants.

I’d keep an eye on McDaniels possibly getting the Indy job.
Dave Toub  
Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:47 pm : link
STC for the Chiefs is an outside the box name. Always has good specials wherever he goes.
RE: Guys Cowher isn't going to coach again  
djstat : 11/5/2017 8:48 pm : link
In comment 13677830 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
So let's cross him off the list. I would prefer Gruden at this point but I think he would rather keep his current job due to the pay and low level of stress.

Gruden is a QB guru and he would finally have his choice of a young franchise QB with a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft.
They said that about Dick Vermeil
Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/5/2017 8:48 pm : link
out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.

Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.

I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.
RE: Ain’t going to be Cowher he’s to old and to far removed  
FStubbs : 11/5/2017 8:50 pm : link
In comment 13677782 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
From the game.

More then likely it will come from the Giants “Coaching Tree”. I fully expect Sully to be the guy. West Point Grad and seems to be liked throughout the organization. Sean Peyton if he somehow messes things up and gets canned at New Orleans. John Fox, but I doubt he gets canned. Those are the names the Giants probably want, they always grow from within.


Yuck.

The Saints are good this year, so Payton's going nowhere.

I think this is a good time to get someone who has never worked with the Giants organization before. This team clearly needs a completely fresh perspective.
RE: RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job  
Chris in Philly : 11/5/2017 8:51 pm : link
In comment 13677818 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.


The Bears just gave him a 5 year extension


No they signed an extension with Fox TV. John Fox has a year left I think.

I have said all along it’s going to be him. Makes too much sense. They love familiar faces.
RE: RE: Guys Cowher isn't going to coach again  
Jay on the Island : 11/5/2017 8:53 pm : link
In comment 13677840 djstat said:
Quote:

They said that about Dick Vermeil

After the Giants moved on from Coughlin Cowher didn't even want to interview for the job. I doubt his mind has changed now especially after this disaster of a season.
RE: RE: RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job  
Jay on the Island : 11/5/2017 8:54 pm : link
In comment 13677851 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 13677818 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.


The Bears just gave him a 5 year extension



No they signed an extension with Fox TV. John Fox has a year left I think.

I have said all along it’s going to be him. Makes too much sense. They love familiar faces.

LOL I thought it was John Fox. He will surely be one of the finalist as the Giants sure do love familiar faces.
RE: How about we think outside the box a little here.....  
WillVAB : 11/5/2017 8:54 pm : link
In comment 13677805 Koffman said:
Quote:
Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?


That’s who I think makes the most sense.

Fox would obviously be the favorite if he got canned but I doubt that happens. The bears have been losing but playing tough with a rookie QB.
People need to understand  
robbieballs2003 : 11/5/2017 8:58 pm : link
Being a coordinator is really not a prerequisite to being a HC. They are two totally different jobs. The best characteristics a HC can have has little to do with being a coordinator. It is about leading men, putting them in the best position to succeed, hiring the right people, communicating well, taking all the blame and giving all the credit to others, etc. I don't give a shit if the guy is good at calling plays. I care if his players respect him and will fight for him no matter what.
RE: I’m curious about Urban Meyer’s interest.  
dpinzow : 11/5/2017 9:00 pm : link
In comment 13677765 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year.


Urban Meyer can't handle the stress of the NFL. He had to leave Florida and take off some time coaching college due to health issues
RE: RE: How about we think outside the box a little here.....  
Koffman : 11/5/2017 9:01 pm : link
In comment 13677833 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13677805 Koffman said:


Quote:


Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?




LeFleur has been a cordinator for all of 8 games. What makes him qualified to be a head coach.


The 2016 season marked LaFleur’s second season coaching quarterbacks for the Falcons, and it was a prolific year for QB Matt Ryan. Ryan was named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns for a 117.1 quarterback rating. Ryan recorded his sixth straight year throwing for at least 4,000 yards. Currently, Ryan is one of three quarterbacks to accomplish that feat, joining Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford.

In LaFleur’s first season with Atlanta, Ryan was also third in the NFL in completions (407), fifth in yards (4,591), and sixth in completion percentage (66.3).LaFleur spent the 2014 season in the same role at the University Notre Dame. Under LaFleur’s tutelage, in 2014 Irish QB Everett Golson completed 256-of-427 passes (60 percent) for 3,445 yards with 29 touchdowns. Prior to arriving in South Bend, LaFleur spent four seasons in the same role with the Washington Redskins. LaFleur worked in Washington with QB Robert Griffin III, who became the first Redskins rookie quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl and led the team to its first NFC East title in 13 years.

Under LaFleur, Griffin established Redskins rookie records in pass completions (258), passing yards (3,200), passing touchdowns (20) and rushing yards by a quarterback (815).

Yes, he's only been OC for 8 games so far, but by the time we hire him he will have a full season under his belt as an OC, which includes turning the Rams offense completely around and most likely making them a playoff team from one of the worst on the league the year before.

He also has extensive experience at getting the most out of QB's see above for what he did for RG III and Matt Ryan.

In my opinion he has more experience than McAdooty had when the Giants hired him as HC, yet he comes with a more succesful resume.
I don't get the whole "Cowher is too old!" thing  
illmatic : 11/5/2017 9:01 pm : link
People fantasize about Belichick and he's older than Cowher. Pete Carroll is six years older than him too. If you think this is still a win-now team next year or in the next few years that Eli is on it, Cowher isn't a bad choice. Especially if you think these players need a kick in the ass. This season certainly makes me think they do.

David Shaw would be nice too. Both seem pretty unlikely though.
If it’s a coordinator  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:02 pm : link
How about Darrell Bevell from Seattle? He’s done a great job developing Wilson and has tons of experience.
RE: I don't get the whole  
Sean : 11/5/2017 9:06 pm : link
In comment 13677875 illmatic said:
Quote:
People fantasize about Belichick and he's older than Cowher. Pete Carroll is six years older than him too. If you think this is still a win-now team next year or in the next few years that Eli is on it, Cowher isn't a bad choice. Especially if you think these players need a kick in the ass. This season certainly makes me think they do.

David Shaw would be nice too. Both seem pretty unlikely though.


Big difference: Cowher hasn’t been coaching. It isn’t age with Cowher.
RE: RE: RE: How about we think outside the box a little here.....  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:08 pm : link
In comment 13677874 Koffman said:
Quote:
In comment 13677833 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 13677805 Koffman said:


Quote:


Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?




LeFleur has been a cordinator for all of 8 games. What makes him qualified to be a head coach.



[quote]
Yes, he's only been OC for 8 games so far, but by the time we hire him he will have a full season under his belt as an OC, which includes turning the Rams offense completely around and most likely making them a playoff team from one of the worst on the league the year before.

He also has extensive experience at getting the most out of QB's see above for what he did for RG III and Matt Ryan.

In my opinion he has more experience than McAdooty had when the Giants hired him as HC, yet he comes with a more succesful resume.



I’m giving credit to Ryan’s success to Kyle Shanahan. LeFleur might be building his resume, but he needs a lot more experience to coach in New York.
Jesus fucking christ.....  
Ryan : 11/5/2017 9:08 pm : link
I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.

He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.
GM candidates  
jeff57 : 11/5/2017 9:10 pm : link
We need to be talking about GM candidates before talking about head coaching candidates.
RE: Jesus fucking christ.....  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:13 pm : link
In comment 13677891 Ryan said:
Quote:
I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.

He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.


Cowher remarried in 2014. You throw him enough money and bet your ass he’ll consider the job.
Louis Riddick for GM  
Rjanyg : 11/5/2017 9:14 pm : link
Mark Richt head coach
RE: GM candidates  
mrvax : 11/5/2017 9:15 pm : link
In comment 13677894 jeff57 said:
Quote:
We need to be talking about GM candidates before talking about head coaching candidates.


I agree 100%. The new GM will in turn, pick the head coach.
RE: How about we think outside the box a little here.....  
Ned In Atlanta : 11/5/2017 9:16 pm : link
In comment 13677805 Koffman said:
Quote:
Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?



Yes
RE: RE: GM candidates  
Sean : 11/5/2017 9:16 pm : link
In comment 13677904 mrvax said:
Quote:
In comment 13677894 jeff57 said:


Quote:


We need to be talking about GM candidates before talking about head coaching candidates.



I agree 100%. The new GM will in turn, pick the head coach.


Ownership picks the coach.
If ownership picks.....  
thrunthrublue : 11/5/2017 9:22 pm : link
Does anyone think the giants record would be any worse with either Rooney or kate Mara as the current h.c?
Man are there some uninspiring names on this thread...  
Toastt34 : 11/5/2017 9:24 pm : link
Bevell threw away a Super Bowl, Cowher and Gruden haven’t coached in a decade, Austin and his 22nd ranked D? Please no on John Fox.

Doesn’t matter who we speculate at this point, it’s the new GM’s call. Wherever they come from will offer clues. For example, if the Giants hire Eric Decosta and John Harbaugh becomes available, that’s a natural match. Keep an eye on GM before HC.
RE: Maybe we can interview hapless Mike Smith again.  
2ndroundKO : 11/5/2017 9:25 pm : link
In comment 13677777 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
.


Why hapless? Has had success in the league, time away to get some perspective and perhaps right some wrongs. Sounds like Coughlin in 2004.
Jim Bob Cooter  
beatrixkiddo : 11/5/2017 9:25 pm : link
I just want to hear his name called more when I listen or watch to Giants games. Would make losing more entertaining with that name at the helm.
Rex Ryan  
spike : 11/5/2017 9:27 pm : link
?
RE: RE: No to Cowher  
montanagiant : 11/5/2017 9:28 pm : link
In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.





So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool

You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names
Shaw  
FlGiant : 11/5/2017 9:29 pm : link
Shaw from Stanford seems like for a really good canidate.
How about Todd Haley?  
Simms11 : 11/5/2017 9:31 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: No to Cowher  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:33 pm : link
In comment 13677930 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.





So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool


You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names


I wouldn’t call the Rams a rebuilding team. That team has had high draft picks for years and are just now starting to turn it around. There will be a complete gut job of this roster next season.
Jim Schwartz  
Tom in NY : 11/5/2017 9:34 pm : link
Has built good defenses in Tenn, Buffalo, and Phila.
Has NFL HC experience (albeit not a great success) in Detroit, but given that was 7 years ago, hopefully he's learned from his own mistakes.

Same with McDaniels, IF he is willing to leave NE.

If they're going to replace McAdoo, they're going to want someone with NFL HC experience so as to not repeat the errors BM is making.
RE: Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot  
section125 : 11/5/2017 9:40 pm : link
In comment 13677841 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.

Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.

I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.


Urban Meyer feigned illness at UF to get out of his contract so he could get the OSU job. He'll run from there at the first sign of trouble...
RE: RE: RE: RE: No to Cowher  
WillVAB : 11/5/2017 9:40 pm : link
In comment 13677945 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13677930 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.





So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool


You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names



I wouldn’t call the Rams a rebuilding team. That team has had high draft picks for years and are just now starting to turn it around. There will be a complete gut job of this roster next season.


Complete gut job? I’d be willing to bet at least 7 defensive starters remain the same along with at least 5 offensive starters.
David Shaw  
Earl the goat : 11/5/2017 9:40 pm : link
Stanford’s coach. He’s got my vote
RE: RE: I don't get the whole  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/5/2017 9:41 pm : link
In comment 13677882 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 13677875 illmatic said:


Quote:


People fantasize about Belichick and he's older than Cowher. Pete Carroll is six years older than him too. If you think this is still a win-now team next year or in the next few years that Eli is on it, Cowher isn't a bad choice. Especially if you think these players need a kick in the ass. This season certainly makes me think they do.

David Shaw would be nice too. Both seem pretty unlikely though.



Big difference: Cowher hasn’t been coaching. It isn’t age with Cowher.


Yes, he undoubtedly forgot what a football looks like, and hasn't watched any games at all since his retirement.

You guys are a hoot.
RE: Jesus fucking christ.....  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/5/2017 9:43 pm : link
In comment 13677891 Ryan said:
Quote:
I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.

He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.


You should probably seek counselling.
WillVAB  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:43 pm : link
Name the 7 guys on D and 5 on O.... let’s hear it
...  
est1986 : 11/5/2017 9:46 pm : link
Sean Payton
Josh McDaniels
Jon Gruden
Nick Saban
Tom Coughlin
RE: RE: Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot  
Kyle in NY : 11/5/2017 9:47 pm : link
In comment 13677959 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 13677841 BrianLeonard23 said:


Quote:


out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.

Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.

I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.



Urban Meyer feigned illness at UF to get out of his contract so he could get the OSU job. He'll run from there at the first sign of trouble...


Not even close, he left the Florida job a season before the OSU job was even open. There was no fake, trust me on this one

I don't think Urban would be a great pro coach. But this narrative that he was faking something is just flat out wrong
RE: RE: Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/5/2017 9:53 pm : link
In comment 13677959 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 13677841 BrianLeonard23 said:


Quote:


out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.

Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.

I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.



Urban Meyer feigned illness at UF to get out of his contract so he could get the OSU job. He'll run from there at the first sign of trouble...


He faked a heart condition? He worked at ESPN for a year in between gigs. He didn’t jump from UF to TOSU directly
RE: RE: Jesus fucking christ.....  
AnishPatel : 11/5/2017 9:58 pm : link
In comment 13677902 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13677891 Ryan said:


Quote:


I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.

He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.



Cowher remarried in 2014. You throw him enough money and bet your ass he’ll consider the job.


Maybe it's not about the money but lifestyle now at his age. He has a cushy tv job where he probably has set times for coming in and going home. Add a new wife and I am sure there is a certain stability to the situation. He has been out of football for a while now, and does he really want to deal with going to the grind again? The fact he has been out of football so long strikes him out from the list.
RE: RE: RE: RE: No to Cowher  
montanagiant : 11/5/2017 9:59 pm : link
In comment 13677945 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 13677930 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.





So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool


You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names



I wouldn’t call the Rams a rebuilding team. That team has had high draft picks for years and are just now starting to turn it around. There will be a complete gut job of this roster next season.

They were:
4-12 2016 last season AND they moved to a brand new market. Don't you think that is rebuilding?
RE: WillVAB  
WillVAB : 11/5/2017 10:08 pm : link
In comment 13677979 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Name the 7 guys on D and 5 on O.... let’s hear it


Defense
Snacks
Tomlinson
JPP
Vernon
Collins
Jack rabbit
Apple

Offense
Eli
Flowers
Beckham
Engram
Sheppard
RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job  
clatterbuck : 11/5/2017 10:17 pm : link
In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

Fox recently signed an extension in Chicago.
Gary Kubiak  
spike : 11/5/2017 10:32 pm : link
Does he want to be a HC again?
RE: Gary Kubiak  
montanagiant : 11/5/2017 10:34 pm : link
In comment 13678100 spike said:
Quote:
Does he want to be a HC again?

Best suggestion I have heard so far
RE: People need to understand  
SHO'NUFF : 11/5/2017 10:46 pm : link
In comment 13677865 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Being a coordinator is really not a prerequisite to being a HC. They are two totally different jobs. The best characteristics a HC can have has little to do with being a coordinator. It is about leading men, putting them in the best position to succeed, hiring the right people, communicating well, taking all the blame and giving all the credit to others, etc. I don't give a shit if the guy is good at calling plays. I care if his players respect him and will fight for him no matter what.


um, I think we all should know this by now.
I like McDaniels  
Breeze_94 : 11/5/2017 11:05 pm : link
unless John Harbaugh is really on the outs in Baltimore like some are suggesting. If that is the case, he would be the perfect candidate. I doubt Baltimore is gonna give him the axe though.
I'd take a long look at Kris Richard  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/5/2017 11:09 pm : link
Seahawks DC.

Link - ( New Window )
Texans DC  
FranknWeezer : 2:42 am : link
Mike Vrabel
I'd love Jim Harbaugh  
Mike from SI : 3:45 am : link
but I doubt the Maras would ever do it.
Either  
Allen in CNJ : 4:33 am : link
David Shaw or Josh McDaniels
Matt  
silverfox : 5:37 am : link
Patricia. Nuff said.
Dennis Allen  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6:49 am : link
A coach who can make the defense work in New Orleans should be considered.
RE: Matt  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:50 am : link
In comment 13678242 silverfox said:
Quote:
Patricia. Nuff said.

How have Patriots coordinators worked out in the past as head coaches? I'd be very hesitant with hiring Patricia or McDaniels - I just think there is only one strategic voice on that staff and it's Belichick. Everyone else on the staff is a tactician, which is a good thing in the way their coaching operates, but it doesn't necessarily translate to the top job.
John Harbaugh  
AnnapolisMike : 7:10 am : link
Ravens may be in the same boat needing to make a change. Giants fans will like the guy if he shakes free.
John Harbaugh would be amazing..  
Sean : 7:12 am : link
and checks off all boxes.
RE: How about Todd Haley?  
Dankbeerman : 7:56 am : link
In comment 13677941 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


Thats the guy I am interested in giving a shot as a retread.

Otherwise Shaw is the pipe dream and Arians is the guy I hope gets fired
I like the idea of Josh Mcdaniels  
Bleedblue10 : 11:07 am : link
I want a coach that knows how to play to his players strengths. That's the biggest problem with BM is he sticks to his offense whether he has the personnel or not. Even someone like Evan Engram who's playing well and looks great so far could imo be doing so much more yet we have him block half the time which is not his strength. A new coach who runs the offense using his teams strentgh
We need a guy with HC experience, I don't want to take a risk on  
PatersonPlank : 11:11 am : link
a guy who has just been a DC or OC. How about these names:

Wade Phillips
Jon Gruden (my top guy)
Cowher
Would love Harbaugh from Balt (Ideal candidate for us)
Norv Turner
Are people seriously considering Wade Phillips?  
Sean : 11:13 am : link
How many times does he need to prove he’s a number 2 & not 1? Same with Norv Turner. I’d rather keep McAdoo if those are the names we are throwing out.
RE: RE: How about Todd Haley?  
spike : 11:13 am : link
In comment 13678351 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 13677941 Simms11 said:


Quote:


.



Thats the guy I am interested in giving a shot as a retread.

Otherwise Shaw is the pipe dream and Arians is the guy I hope gets fired



Arians is 65 and will probably retire.
since we are in love with Pittsburgh family  
spike : 11:15 am : link
Who can we poach from their coaching ranks?

Todd Haley OC
Keith Butler DC
John Mitchell AHC /DL coach
Up to date hard running and play action  
idiotsavant : 11:25 am : link
Broad view to see the forest through the trees.

Practical and proven.

Fugly. No more good hair guys;-).
No to coaches who wearing their cap backwards  
spike : 11:28 am : link
and looking like a hobo
RE: How about we think outside the box a little here.....  
Section331 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 13677805 Koffman said:
Quote:
Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?


I don't want to hire an OC who works for an offensive HC. Sean McVay is the real OC in LA, it's his offense.

I like Josh McDaniel. I know, he failed in Denver, he's a BB acolyte, and BB's coaching tree is pretty barren, but McDaniel is a good offensive coach. He won a playoff game with Tim Tebow as his QB. I know he pissed off a bunch of people in Denver, but I think he'll be better given a 2nd chance.
When does  
bigbluehoya : 11:38 am : link
Mark Dantonio make the jump to the big leagues?

That guy can coach.

(I know nothing of his aspirations)

A Giants HC  
spike : 11:38 am : link
must have some kind of Irish heritage/bloodline.
Spike lol  
idiotsavant : 11:47 am : link
It might be good to have an OC
Who has been a HC at one time.

Help pull together practices and all that.

It might be good to find a great GM such as whom a pile of great coaches would want to work for.

Plenty of these guys know each other obviously.

Cohesive group.
RE: Maybe we can interview hapless Mike Smith again.  
Carson53 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 13677777 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
.
.

and bring back Gettleman as the GM as well.
RE: RE: Gary Kubiak  
Carson53 : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 13678102 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13678100 spike said:


Quote:


Does he want to be a HC again?


Best suggestion I have heard so far
.

Kubiak left because of his health, otherwise he would still be coaching the Broncos.
He had a couple of fainting episodes, and after last season, that was it for him.
RE: RE: Jesus fucking christ.....  
gmenatlarge : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13677975 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13677891 Ryan said:


Quote:


I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.

He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.



You should probably seek counselling.


Have to agree on Cowher, Gruden too! These guys are not coaching again so move on.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support