Head coaching candidates JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 8:27 pm Who are some of the guys that you would want here for next season? I for one, don’t want a fresh hot shot coordinator getting his first job. I want a proven guy that demands respect from his players. The guy that most comes to mind is Bill Cowher. I think he’s the hard nosed coach this team desperately needs. The question becomes, does he want to sign on for a rebuilding project, as we’ll probably have a new QB under center.

No to Cowher Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:30 pm : link Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.





I’m curious about Urban Meyer’s interest. BrianLeonard23 : 11/5/2017 8:30 pm : link He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year.

Marv Levy Sarcastic Sam : 11/5/2017 8:31 pm : link He knows how to coach in NY.



And he's just as likely to come out of retirement as Bill Cowher.

RE: No to Cowher JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 8:32 pm : link

Quote: Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.







So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool

Maybe we can interview hapless Mike Smith again. bceagle05 : 11/5/2017 8:33 pm : link .

Ain’t going to be Cowher he’s to old and to far removed BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/5/2017 8:33 pm : link From the game.



More then likely it will come from the Giants “Coaching Tree”. I fully expect Sully to be the guy. West Point Grad and seems to be liked throughout the organization. Sean Peyton if he somehow messes things up and gets canned at New Orleans. John Fox, but I doubt he gets canned. Those are the names the Giants probably want, they always grow from within.

said it below Rory : 11/5/2017 8:34 pm : link Josh McDaniels would be my guy but he appears to be the heir apparent to BB

I swear people will be digging up Cowher from grave 50 years from now micky : 11/5/2017 8:34 pm : link to be hc

RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job Sean : 11/5/2017 8:34 pm : link

Quote: .



You assume he’s definitely getting fired. I’d agree if available. In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:You assume he’s definitely getting fired. I’d agree if available.

RE: RE: No to Cowher BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/5/2017 8:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.











So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool



If you haven’t noticed Media is everywhere now. No escaping it anywhere. In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:If you haven’t noticed Media is everywhere now. No escaping it anywhere.

How about we think outside the box a little here..... Koffman : 11/5/2017 8:39 pm : link Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?

RE: I'm curious about Urban Meyer's interest. djstat : 11/5/2017 8:39 pm : link

Quote: He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year. QB Guru? Name one QB he has had who has done anything in the NFL? In comment 13677765 BrianLeonard23 said:QB Guru? Name one QB he has had who has done anything in the NFL?

RE: I'm curious about Urban Meyer's interest. ajr2456 : 11/5/2017 8:39 pm : link

Quote: He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year.



How is Meyer a QB guru? All of his successful college QBs (Troy Smith, Tebow, Barrett, etc) were good because they can run and because of the scheme. He hasn't put a starting QB in to the league In comment 13677765 BrianLeonard23 said:How is Meyer a QB guru? All of his successful college QBs (Troy Smith, Tebow, Barrett, etc) were good because they can run and because of the scheme. He hasn't put a starting QB in to the league

First year coach is fine with me djstat : 11/5/2017 8:42 pm : link Sean McVay is doing ok in LA. Need a good coach. Media is an issue if the coach sucks.



In no order:



Teryl Austin

Josh McDaniels

Mike McKoy

Bill Cowher

John Gruden

John Harbaugh** (I think he is done in Baltimore)





What about jtfuoco : 11/5/2017 8:43 pm : link Wade Phillips is he too old I like his defenses

John Fox? Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:44 pm : link Way too old. This is going to be a quicker rebuild situation but still.



If McAdoo gets fired it will be either McDaniels or Austin.

Nick Saban can coach my team any day Chris684 : 11/5/2017 8:44 pm : link but I doubt he’d be interested. Same goes for Jim Harbaugh



Teryl Austin is intriguing.



The college circuit overall is interesting. Shaw, Kelly, Urban Meyer.



Did anyone else today wonder about John Fassel when they showed him on the Rams sideline? I don’t know that his name has been floated out anywhere before but all I ever hear/see is that his special teams are innovative and excellent. John Harbaugh went from Special Teams coordinator to the big seat. Not sure if the Fassel name would be good or bad within the Giants organization.

Guys Cowher isn't going to coach again Jay on the Island : 11/5/2017 8:45 pm : link So let's cross him off the list. I would prefer Gruden at this point but I think he would rather keep his current job due to the pay and low level of stress.



Gruden is a QB guru and he would finally have his choice of a young franchise QB with a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

RE: How about we think outside the box a little here..... JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 8:45 pm : link

Quote: Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?





LeFleur has been a cordinator for all of 8 games. What makes him qualified to be a head coach. In comment 13677805 Koffman said:LeFleur has been a cordinator for all of 8 games. What makes him qualified to be a head coach.

John Fassel was the interim Rams HC spike : 11/5/2017 8:45 pm : link Last season but wasnt kept there

Harbaugh Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:46 pm : link If he gets canned by the Ravens will definitely get a look from the Giants.



I’d keep an eye on McDaniels possibly getting the Indy job.

Dave Toub Sammo85 : 11/5/2017 8:47 pm : link STC for the Chiefs is an outside the box name. Always has good specials wherever he goes.

RE: Guys Cowher isn't going to coach again djstat : 11/5/2017 8:48 pm : link

Quote: So let's cross him off the list. I would prefer Gruden at this point but I think he would rather keep his current job due to the pay and low level of stress.



Gruden is a QB guru and he would finally have his choice of a young franchise QB with a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft. They said that about Dick Vermeil In comment 13677830 Jay on the Island said:They said that about Dick Vermeil

Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot BrianLeonard23 : 11/5/2017 8:48 pm : link out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.



Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.



I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.

RE: Ain't going to be Cowher he's to old and to far removed FStubbs : 11/5/2017 8:50 pm : link

Quote: From the game.



More then likely it will come from the Giants “Coaching Tree”. I fully expect Sully to be the guy. West Point Grad and seems to be liked throughout the organization. Sean Peyton if he somehow messes things up and gets canned at New Orleans. John Fox, but I doubt he gets canned. Those are the names the Giants probably want, they always grow from within.



Yuck.



The Saints are good this year, so Payton's going nowhere.



I think this is a good time to get someone who has never worked with the Giants organization before. This team clearly needs a completely fresh perspective. In comment 13677782 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Yuck.The Saints are good this year, so Payton's going nowhere.I think this is a good time to get someone who has never worked with the Giants organization before. This team clearly needs a completely fresh perspective.

RE: RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job Chris in Philly : 11/5/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:





Quote:





.





The Bears just gave him a 5 year extension



No they signed an extension with Fox TV. John Fox has a year left I think.



I have said all along it’s going to be him. Makes too much sense. They love familiar faces. In comment 13677818 Jay on the Island said:No they signed an extension with Fox TV. John Fox has a year left I think.I have said all along it’s going to be him. Makes too much sense. They love familiar faces.

RE: RE: Guys Cowher isn't going to coach again Jay on the Island : 11/5/2017 8:53 pm : link

Quote:

They said that about Dick Vermeil

After the Giants moved on from Coughlin Cowher didn't even want to interview for the job. I doubt his mind has changed now especially after this disaster of a season. In comment 13677840 djstat said:After the Giants moved on from Coughlin Cowher didn't even want to interview for the job. I doubt his mind has changed now especially after this disaster of a season.

RE: RE: RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job Jay on the Island : 11/5/2017 8:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677818 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:





Quote:





.





The Bears just gave him a 5 year extension







No they signed an extension with Fox TV. John Fox has a year left I think.



I have said all along it’s going to be him. Makes too much sense. They love familiar faces.

LOL I thought it was John Fox. He will surely be one of the finalist as the Giants sure do love familiar faces. In comment 13677851 Chris in Philly said:LOL I thought it was John Fox. He will surely be one of the finalist as the Giants sure do love familiar faces.

RE: How about we think outside the box a little here..... WillVAB : 11/5/2017 8:54 pm : link

Quote: Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?



That’s who I think makes the most sense.



Fox would obviously be the favorite if he got canned but I doubt that happens. The bears have been losing but playing tough with a rookie QB. In comment 13677805 Koffman said:That’s who I think makes the most sense.Fox would obviously be the favorite if he got canned but I doubt that happens. The bears have been losing but playing tough with a rookie QB.

People need to understand robbieballs2003 : 11/5/2017 8:58 pm : link Being a coordinator is really not a prerequisite to being a HC. They are two totally different jobs. The best characteristics a HC can have has little to do with being a coordinator. It is about leading men, putting them in the best position to succeed, hiring the right people, communicating well, taking all the blame and giving all the credit to others, etc. I don't give a shit if the guy is good at calling plays. I care if his players respect him and will fight for him no matter what.

RE: I'm curious about Urban Meyer's interest. dpinzow : 11/5/2017 9:00 pm : link

Quote: He’s a QB guru and may be looking for a new challenge. There were rumors about him and the Browns last year.



Urban Meyer can't handle the stress of the NFL. He had to leave Florida and take off some time coaching college due to health issues In comment 13677765 BrianLeonard23 said:Urban Meyer can't handle the stress of the NFL. He had to leave Florida and take off some time coaching college due to health issues

RE: RE: How about we think outside the box a little here..... Koffman : 11/5/2017 9:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677805 Koffman said:





Quote:





Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?









LeFleur has been a cordinator for all of 8 games. What makes him qualified to be a head coach.



The 2016 season marked LaFleur’s second season coaching quarterbacks for the Falcons, and it was a prolific year for QB Matt Ryan. Ryan was named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns for a 117.1 quarterback rating. Ryan recorded his sixth straight year throwing for at least 4,000 yards. Currently, Ryan is one of three quarterbacks to accomplish that feat, joining Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford.



In LaFleur’s first season with Atlanta, Ryan was also third in the NFL in completions (407), fifth in yards (4,591), and sixth in completion percentage (66.3).LaFleur spent the 2014 season in the same role at the University Notre Dame. Under LaFleur’s tutelage, in 2014 Irish QB Everett Golson completed 256-of-427 passes (60 percent) for 3,445 yards with 29 touchdowns. Prior to arriving in South Bend, LaFleur spent four seasons in the same role with the Washington Redskins. LaFleur worked in Washington with QB Robert Griffin III, who became the first Redskins rookie quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl and led the team to its first NFC East title in 13 years.



Under LaFleur, Griffin established Redskins rookie records in pass completions (258), passing yards (3,200), passing touchdowns (20) and rushing yards by a quarterback (815).



Yes, he's only been OC for 8 games so far, but by the time we hire him he will have a full season under his belt as an OC, which includes turning the Rams offense completely around and most likely making them a playoff team from one of the worst on the league the year before.



He also has extensive experience at getting the most out of QB's see above for what he did for RG III and Matt Ryan.



In my opinion he has more experience than McAdooty had when the Giants hired him as HC, yet he comes with a more succesful resume. In comment 13677833 JoeyBigBlue said:The 2016 season marked LaFleur’s second season coaching quarterbacks for the Falcons, and it was a prolific year for QB Matt Ryan. Ryan was named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns for a 117.1 quarterback rating. Ryan recorded his sixth straight year throwing for at least 4,000 yards. Currently, Ryan is one of three quarterbacks to accomplish that feat, joining Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford.In LaFleur’s first season with Atlanta, Ryan was also third in the NFL in completions (407), fifth in yards (4,591), and sixth in completion percentage (66.3).LaFleur spent the 2014 season in the same role at the University Notre Dame. Under LaFleur’s tutelage, in 2014 Irish QB Everett Golson completed 256-of-427 passes (60 percent) for 3,445 yards with 29 touchdowns. Prior to arriving in South Bend, LaFleur spent four seasons in the same role with the Washington Redskins. LaFleur worked in Washington with QB Robert Griffin III, who became the first Redskins rookie quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl and led the team to its first NFC East title in 13 years.Under LaFleur, Griffin established Redskins rookie records in pass completions (258), passing yards (3,200), passing touchdowns (20) and rushing yards by a quarterback (815).Yes, he's only been OC for 8 games so far, but by the time we hire him he will have a full season under his belt as an OC, which includes turning the Rams offense completely around and most likely making them a playoff team from one of the worst on the league the year before.He also has extensive experience at getting the most out of QB's see above for what he did for RG III and Matt Ryan.In my opinion he has more experience than McAdooty had when the Giants hired him as HC, yet he comes with a more succesful resume.

I don't get the whole "Cowher is too old!" thing illmatic : 11/5/2017 9:01 pm : link People fantasize about Belichick and he's older than Cowher. Pete Carroll is six years older than him too. If you think this is still a win-now team next year or in the next few years that Eli is on it, Cowher isn't a bad choice. Especially if you think these players need a kick in the ass. This season certainly makes me think they do.



David Shaw would be nice too. Both seem pretty unlikely though.

If it’s a coordinator JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:02 pm : link How about Darrell Bevell from Seattle? He’s done a great job developing Wilson and has tons of experience.

RE: I don't get the whole Sean : 11/5/2017 9:06 pm : link

Quote: People fantasize about Belichick and he's older than Cowher. Pete Carroll is six years older than him too. If you think this is still a win-now team next year or in the next few years that Eli is on it, Cowher isn't a bad choice. Especially if you think these players need a kick in the ass. This season certainly makes me think they do.



David Shaw would be nice too. Both seem pretty unlikely though.



Big difference: Cowher hasn’t been coaching. It isn’t age with Cowher. In comment 13677875 illmatic said:Big difference: Cowher hasn’t been coaching. It isn’t age with Cowher.

RE: RE: RE: How about we think outside the box a little here..... JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677833 JoeyBigBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 13677805 Koffman said:





Quote:





Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?









LeFleur has been a cordinator for all of 8 games. What makes him qualified to be a head coach.







[quote]

Yes, he's only been OC for 8 games so far, but by the time we hire him he will have a full season under his belt as an OC, which includes turning the Rams offense completely around and most likely making them a playoff team from one of the worst on the league the year before.



He also has extensive experience at getting the most out of QB's see above for what he did for RG III and Matt Ryan.



In my opinion he has more experience than McAdooty had when the Giants hired him as HC, yet he comes with a more succesful resume.





I’m giving credit to Ryan’s success to Kyle Shanahan. LeFleur might be building his resume, but he needs a lot more experience to coach in New York. In comment 13677874 Koffman said:I’m giving credit to Ryan’s success to Kyle Shanahan. LeFleur might be building his resume, but he needs a lot more experience to coach in New York.

Jesus fucking christ..... Ryan : 11/5/2017 9:08 pm : link I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.



He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.

GM candidates jeff57 : 11/5/2017 9:10 pm : link We need to be talking about GM candidates before talking about head coaching candidates.

RE: Jesus fucking christ..... JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:13 pm : link

Quote: I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.



He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.



Cowher remarried in 2014. You throw him enough money and bet your ass he’ll consider the job. In comment 13677891 Ryan said:Cowher remarried in 2014. You throw him enough money and bet your ass he’ll consider the job.

Louis Riddick for GM Rjanyg : 11/5/2017 9:14 pm : link Mark Richt head coach

RE: GM candidates mrvax : 11/5/2017 9:15 pm : link

Quote: We need to be talking about GM candidates before talking about head coaching candidates.



I agree 100%. The new GM will in turn, pick the head coach.

In comment 13677894 jeff57 said:I agree 100%. The new GM will in turn, pick the head coach.

RE: RE: GM candidates Sean : 11/5/2017 9:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677894 jeff57 said:





Quote:





We need to be talking about GM candidates before talking about head coaching candidates.







I agree 100%. The new GM will in turn, pick the head coach.



Ownership picks the coach. In comment 13677904 mrvax said:Ownership picks the coach.

If ownership picks..... thrunthrublue : 11/5/2017 9:22 pm : link Does anyone think the giants record would be any worse with either Rooney or kate Mara as the current h.c?

Man are there some uninspiring names on this thread... Toastt34 : 11/5/2017 9:24 pm : link Bevell threw away a Super Bowl, Cowher and Gruden haven’t coached in a decade, Austin and his 22nd ranked D? Please no on John Fox.



Doesn’t matter who we speculate at this point, it’s the new GM’s call. Wherever they come from will offer clues. For example, if the Giants hire Eric Decosta and John Harbaugh becomes available, that’s a natural match. Keep an eye on GM before HC.

RE: Maybe we can interview hapless Mike Smith again. 2ndroundKO : 11/5/2017 9:25 pm : link

Quote: .



Why hapless? Has had success in the league, time away to get some perspective and perhaps right some wrongs. Sounds like Coughlin in 2004. In comment 13677777 bceagle05 said:Why hapless? Has had success in the league, time away to get some perspective and perhaps right some wrongs. Sounds like Coughlin in 2004.

Jim Bob Cooter beatrixkiddo : 11/5/2017 9:25 pm : link I just want to hear his name called more when I listen or watch to Giants games. Would make losing more entertaining with that name at the helm.

RE: RE: No to Cowher montanagiant : 11/5/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.











So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool

You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names

Shaw FlGiant : 11/5/2017 9:29 pm : link Shaw from Stanford seems like for a really good canidate.

RE: RE: RE: No to Cowher JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.











So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool





You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names



I wouldn’t call the Rams a rebuilding team. That team has had high draft picks for years and are just now starting to turn it around. There will be a complete gut job of this roster next season. In comment 13677930 montanagiant said:I wouldn’t call the Rams a rebuilding team. That team has had high draft picks for years and are just now starting to turn it around. There will be a complete gut job of this roster next season.

Jim Schwartz Tom in NY : 11/5/2017 9:34 pm : link Has built good defenses in Tenn, Buffalo, and Phila.

Has NFL HC experience (albeit not a great success) in Detroit, but given that was 7 years ago, hopefully he's learned from his own mistakes.



Same with McDaniels, IF he is willing to leave NE.



If they're going to replace McAdoo, they're going to want someone with NFL HC experience so as to not repeat the errors BM is making.

RE: Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot section125 : 11/5/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.



Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.



I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.



Urban Meyer feigned illness at UF to get out of his contract so he could get the OSU job. He'll run from there at the first sign of trouble... In comment 13677841 BrianLeonard23 said:Urban Meyer feigned illness at UF to get out of his contract so he could get the OSU job. He'll run from there at the first sign of trouble...

RE: RE: RE: RE: No to Cowher WillVAB : 11/5/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677930 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.











So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool





You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names







I wouldn’t call the Rams a rebuilding team. That team has had high draft picks for years and are just now starting to turn it around. There will be a complete gut job of this roster next season.



Complete gut job? I’d be willing to bet at least 7 defensive starters remain the same along with at least 5 offensive starters. In comment 13677945 JoeyBigBlue said:Complete gut job? I’d be willing to bet at least 7 defensive starters remain the same along with at least 5 offensive starters.

RE: RE: I don't get the whole LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/5/2017 9:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677875 illmatic said:





Quote:





People fantasize about Belichick and he's older than Cowher. Pete Carroll is six years older than him too. If you think this is still a win-now team next year or in the next few years that Eli is on it, Cowher isn't a bad choice. Especially if you think these players need a kick in the ass. This season certainly makes me think they do.



David Shaw would be nice too. Both seem pretty unlikely though.







Big difference: Cowher hasn’t been coaching. It isn’t age with Cowher.



Yes, he undoubtedly forgot what a football looks like, and hasn't watched any games at all since his retirement.



You guys are a hoot. In comment 13677882 Sean said:Yes, he undoubtedly forgot what a football looks like, and hasn't watched any games at all since his retirement.You guys are a hoot.

RE: Jesus fucking christ..... LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/5/2017 9:43 pm : link

Quote: I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.



He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.



You should probably seek counselling. In comment 13677891 Ryan said:You should probably seek counselling.

WillVAB JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2017 9:43 pm : link Name the 7 guys on D and 5 on O.... let’s hear it

... est1986 : 11/5/2017 9:46 pm : link Sean Payton

Josh McDaniels

Jon Gruden

Nick Saban

Tom Coughlin



RE: RE: Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot Kyle in NY : 11/5/2017 9:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677841 BrianLeonard23 said:





Quote:





out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.



Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.



I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.







Urban Meyer feigned illness at UF to get out of his contract so he could get the OSU job. He'll run from there at the first sign of trouble...



Not even close, he left the Florida job a season before the OSU job was even open. There was no fake, trust me on this one



I don't think Urban would be a great pro coach. But this narrative that he was faking something is just flat out wrong In comment 13677959 section125 said:Not even close, he left the Florida job a season before the OSU job was even open. There was no fake, trust me on this oneI don't think Urban would be a great pro coach. But this narrative that he was faking something is just flat out wrong

RE: RE: Meyer has gotten a heck of a lot BrianLeonard23 : 11/5/2017 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677841 BrianLeonard23 said:





Quote:





out of every QB he’s coached. Wether they were successful pros or not, he got the most out of them. Alex Smith was picked 1st overall. He also won a national championship with Cardale Jones who only played four games and then was a mid round pick. You guys would rather some hot shot coordinator with no HC experience or a relic like Cowher? Meyer won in Utah, Florida and TOSU.



Chip Kelly got TWO NFL head coaching gigs. Urban Meyer is 10x the coach he could even dream of being.



I’d really like Saban but I think at this point he may be too old to make such a move and has planted his roots firmly in Tuscaloosa.







Urban Meyer feigned illness at UF to get out of his contract so he could get the OSU job. He'll run from there at the first sign of trouble...



He faked a heart condition? He worked at ESPN for a year in between gigs. He didn’t jump from UF to TOSU directly In comment 13677959 section125 said:He faked a heart condition? He worked at ESPN for a year in between gigs. He didn’t jump from UF to TOSU directly

RE: RE: Jesus fucking christ..... AnishPatel : 11/5/2017 9:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677891 Ryan said:





Quote:





I wish this god forsaken swamp would make mentioning Cowher as a coaching candidate a ban-able offense.



He's not coaching again unless his wife somehow rises from the grave. The Giants don't like him for trying to back-door his interest in the job years ago. It's not going to happen. May as well perpetually rehash the idea of Strahan, Osi and Tuck coming out of retirement for another go round.







Cowher remarried in 2014. You throw him enough money and bet your ass he’ll consider the job.



Maybe it's not about the money but lifestyle now at his age. He has a cushy tv job where he probably has set times for coming in and going home. Add a new wife and I am sure there is a certain stability to the situation. He has been out of football for a while now, and does he really want to deal with going to the grind again? The fact he has been out of football so long strikes him out from the list. In comment 13677902 JoeyBigBlue said:Maybe it's not about the money but lifestyle now at his age. He has a cushy tv job where he probably has set times for coming in and going home. Add a new wife and I am sure there is a certain stability to the situation. He has been out of football for a while now, and does he really want to deal with going to the grind again? The fact he has been out of football so long strikes him out from the list.

RE: RE: RE: RE: No to Cowher montanagiant : 11/5/2017 9:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13677930 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13677776 JoeyBigBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 13677763 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Teryl Austin, DC for the Lions is a guy I like.











So you want a first time head coach in the NFLs biggest media market on a rebuilding team. Cool





You have a 31 year old in the second biggest market kicking ass and taking names







I wouldn’t call the Rams a rebuilding team. That team has had high draft picks for years and are just now starting to turn it around. There will be a complete gut job of this roster next season.

They were:

4-12 2016 last season AND they moved to a brand new market. Don't you think that is rebuilding?

In comment 13677945 JoeyBigBlue said:They were:4-12 2016 last season AND they moved to a brand new market. Don't you think that is rebuilding?

RE: WillVAB WillVAB : 11/5/2017 10:08 pm : link

Quote: Name the 7 guys on D and 5 on O.... let’s hear it



Defense

Snacks

Tomlinson

JPP

Vernon

Collins

Jack rabbit

Apple



Offense

Eli

Flowers

Beckham

Engram

Sheppard

In comment 13677979 JoeyBigBlue said:DefenseSnacksTomlinsonJPPVernonCollinsJack rabbitAppleOffenseEliFlowersBeckhamEngramSheppard

RE: My money would be on John Fox getting the job clatterbuck : 11/5/2017 10:17 pm : link

Quote: .

Fox recently signed an extension in Chicago. In comment 13677784 Go Terps said:Fox recently signed an extension in Chicago.

Gary Kubiak spike : 11/5/2017 10:32 pm : link Does he want to be a HC again?

RE: Gary Kubiak montanagiant : 11/5/2017 10:34 pm : link

Quote: Does he want to be a HC again?

Best suggestion I have heard so far In comment 13678100 spike said:Best suggestion I have heard so far

RE: People need to understand SHO'NUFF : 11/5/2017 10:46 pm : link

Quote: Being a coordinator is really not a prerequisite to being a HC. They are two totally different jobs. The best characteristics a HC can have has little to do with being a coordinator. It is about leading men, putting them in the best position to succeed, hiring the right people, communicating well, taking all the blame and giving all the credit to others, etc. I don't give a shit if the guy is good at calling plays. I care if his players respect him and will fight for him no matter what.



um, I think we all should know this by now. In comment 13677865 robbieballs2003 said:um, I think we all should know this by now.

I like McDaniels Breeze_94 : 11/5/2017 11:05 pm : link unless John Harbaugh is really on the outs in Baltimore like some are suggesting. If that is the case, he would be the perfect candidate. I doubt Baltimore is gonna give him the axe though.

Dennis Allen jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6:49 am : link A coach who can make the defense work in New Orleans should be considered.

RE: Matt Gatorade Dunk : 6:50 am : link

Quote: Patricia. Nuff said.

How have Patriots coordinators worked out in the past as head coaches? I'd be very hesitant with hiring Patricia or McDaniels - I just think there is only one strategic voice on that staff and it's Belichick. Everyone else on the staff is a tactician, which is a good thing in the way their coaching operates, but it doesn't necessarily translate to the top job. In comment 13678242 silverfox said:How have Patriots coordinators worked out in the past as head coaches? I'd be very hesitant with hiring Patricia or McDaniels - I just think there is only one strategic voice on that staff and it's Belichick. Everyone else on the staff is a tactician, which is a good thing in the way their coaching operates, but it doesn't necessarily translate to the top job.

John Harbaugh AnnapolisMike : 7:10 am : link Ravens may be in the same boat needing to make a change. Giants fans will like the guy if he shakes free.

John Harbaugh would be amazing.. Sean : 7:12 am : link and checks off all boxes.

RE: How about Todd Haley? Dankbeerman : 7:56 am : link

Quote: .



Thats the guy I am interested in giving a shot as a retread.



Otherwise Shaw is the pipe dream and Arians is the guy I hope gets fired In comment 13677941 Simms11 said:Thats the guy I am interested in giving a shot as a retread.Otherwise Shaw is the pipe dream and Arians is the guy I hope gets fired

I like the idea of Josh Mcdaniels Bleedblue10 : 11:07 am : link I want a coach that knows how to play to his players strengths. That's the biggest problem with BM is he sticks to his offense whether he has the personnel or not. Even someone like Evan Engram who's playing well and looks great so far could imo be doing so much more yet we have him block half the time which is not his strength. A new coach who runs the offense using his teams strentgh

We need a guy with HC experience, I don't want to take a risk on PatersonPlank : 11:11 am : link a guy who has just been a DC or OC. How about these names:



Wade Phillips

Jon Gruden (my top guy)

Cowher

Would love Harbaugh from Balt (Ideal candidate for us)

Norv Turner

Are people seriously considering Wade Phillips? Sean : 11:13 am : link How many times does he need to prove he’s a number 2 & not 1? Same with Norv Turner. I’d rather keep McAdoo if those are the names we are throwing out.

RE: RE: How about Todd Haley? spike : 11:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13677941 Simms11 said:





Quote:





.







Thats the guy I am interested in giving a shot as a retread.



Otherwise Shaw is the pipe dream and Arians is the guy I hope gets fired





Arians is 65 and will probably retire. In comment 13678351 Dankbeerman said:Arians is 65 and will probably retire.

since we are in love with Pittsburgh family spike : 11:15 am : link Who can we poach from their coaching ranks?



Todd Haley OC

Keith Butler DC

John Mitchell AHC /DL coach

Up to date hard running and play action idiotsavant : 11:25 am : link Broad view to see the forest through the trees.



Practical and proven.



Fugly. No more good hair guys;-).

No to coaches who wearing their cap backwards spike : 11:28 am : link and looking like a hobo

RE: How about we think outside the box a little here..... Section331 : 11:32 am : link

Quote: Matt LeFluer - Current LA Rams OC ?



I don't want to hire an OC who works for an offensive HC. Sean McVay is the real OC in LA, it's his offense.



I like Josh McDaniel. I know, he failed in Denver, he's a BB acolyte, and BB's coaching tree is pretty barren, but McDaniel is a good offensive coach. He won a playoff game with Tim Tebow as his QB. I know he pissed off a bunch of people in Denver, but I think he'll be better given a 2nd chance. In comment 13677805 Koffman said:I don't want to hire an OC who works for an offensive HC. Sean McVay is the real OC in LA, it's his offense.I like Josh McDaniel. I know, he failed in Denver, he's a BB acolyte, and BB's coaching tree is pretty barren, but McDaniel is a good offensive coach. He won a playoff game with Tim Tebow as his QB. I know he pissed off a bunch of people in Denver, but I think he'll be better given a 2nd chance.

When does bigbluehoya : 11:38 am : link Mark Dantonio make the jump to the big leagues?



That guy can coach.



(I know nothing of his aspirations)





A Giants HC spike : 11:38 am : link must have some kind of Irish heritage/bloodline.

Spike lol idiotsavant : 11:47 am : link It might be good to have an OC

Who has been a HC at one time.



Help pull together practices and all that.



It might be good to find a great GM such as whom a pile of great coaches would want to work for.



Plenty of these guys know each other obviously.



Cohesive group.

RE: Maybe we can interview hapless Mike Smith again. Carson53 : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: . .



and bring back Gettleman as the GM as well. In comment 13677777 bceagle05 said:and bring back Gettleman as the GM as well.

RE: RE: Gary Kubiak Carson53 : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13678100 spike said:





Quote:





Does he want to be a HC again?





Best suggestion I have heard so far .



Kubiak left because of his health, otherwise he would still be coaching the Broncos.

He had a couple of fainting episodes, and after last season, that was it for him. In comment 13678102 montanagiant said:Kubiak left because of his health, otherwise he would still be coaching the Broncos.He had a couple of fainting episodes, and after last season, that was it for him.