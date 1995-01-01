Boomer Esiason just said.... Emlen'sGremlins : 8:30 am ...."I'm telling you, there are people in that building (New York Football Giants offices) who want to make a change at Quarterback."

It may be a classic case idiotsavant : 10:23 am : link Of conflating 'planning' with 'winning'.



As if ones strategy were the goal, as opposed to goals as the goal.



Conflating 'what we do' (planning) with the stated outcome (winning), then working towards making the planning look rational.

Eli Les in TO : 10:25 am : link has been a JAG for 6 seasons now as much as his fanboys on BBI would say that he's a victim of Reese and poor supporting casts and hey he has never missed a start and is able to handle the media and is "classy".



He benefitted from some superworldly catch and runs from Beckham during the regular season last year, but for the most part he has not made the plays we've needed him to make, given that he is paid to be the centerpiece of the offense and who can rise above the Xs and Os when protection breaks down or if his receivers are covered. His inability to make plays happen when conditions aren't picture perfect, combined with his penchant for fumbling and picks and inability to regularly hit the deep ball is holding the team back.



It is without question that QB is the most important player on the team, given that they touch the ball every play, have the ability to audible based on the defensive front, and that they can improvise when things don't go well. they are the leaders. QBs are the most important determinant for win/loss records - it is interesting that Eli falls between Mark Brunell and Matt Hasselbeck for all time win/loss percentage records by QBs.

Ugh... trueblueinpw : 10:30 am : link “Eli’s a JAG...”. Do you even watch pro football or do you stop by here every now and again to light a fire to your own shit in a brown paper bag?



What a horrible season this is and we’re only half way through. Thanks Jerry!

"Eli's a JAG...". Do you even watch pro football or do you stop by here every now and again to light a fire to your own shit in a brown paper bag?

What a horrible season this is and we're only half way through. Thanks Jerry!



What a horrible season this is and we’re only half way through. Thanks Jerry!



It's the latter.

Quote: They used to practice timing over and over again, how they knew what they would be throwing each week vs this and that (a positive thing).



Manning mentioned last night throwing certain pass route / wr combo 'for the first time, comma, in the game'.



They are too busy practicing throwing to Ingram on five yard crossing patterns after running the ball successfully.



Nothing like throwing it right into the teeth of the defense......the play should be a seam beyond the LBs for 15-20.



They are too busy practicing throwing to Ingram on five yard crossing patterns after running the ball successfully.

Nothing like throwing it right into the teeth of the defense......the play should be a seam beyond the LBs for 15-20.

First pass play of game............

more worried about is if people in "that building" think replacing the QB is a solution better than firing the Coach and GM.





Agree 100%.

Quote: QBs are the most important determinant for win/loss records



There are so many examples in history to debunk that comment. Eli and Rivers have nearly identical WL records. Supporting casts factor in huge.



That's why guys like Warren Moon, Vinny Testeverde, Boomer Esiason and Matthew Stafford are sub-.500 QB's.



Guys like Brad Johnson, Rich Gannon were close to 60% and Jim McMahon was a 68% guy. Jake Delhomme has a better winning % than Cam Newton.



Bernie Kosar was a sub-.500 QB, Archie Manning was a sub-.400 QB, while guys like Stan Humphries and Mark Rypien won over 60% of their games.



What in the holy fuck does this mean??There are so many examples in history to debunk that comment. Eli and Rivers have nearly identical WL records. Supporting casts factor in huge.That's why guys like Warren Moon, Vinny Testeverde, Boomer Esiason and Matthew Stafford are sub-.500 QB's.Guys like Brad Johnson, Rich Gannon were close to 60% and Jim McMahon was a 68% guy. Jake Delhomme has a better winning % than Cam Newton.Bernie Kosar was a sub-.500 QB, Archie Manning was a sub-.400 QB, while guys like Stan Humphries and Mark Rypien won over 60% of their games.Saying the QB is the biggest determinant for success really is looking for new ways to take Eli down a notch.

whether we like or not, now seems to be Jersey55 : 10:54 am : link the likely time to change QBs even if its just for one game. We've got to find out whether or not we should spend our high 1st pick on a QB...

When Eli goes then everyone will realize how much he held things PatersonPlank : 10:57 am : link together. I've seen this movie many times before. When this happens, it will lead to a few lean years as we try to come close to replicating what we had in Eli (and now seem to be taking for granted).

together. I've seen this movie many times before. When this happens, it will lead to a few lean years as we try to come close to replicating what we had in Eli (and now seem to be taking for granted).



We've had lean years four of the last five seasons. A 37 yo QB ain't gonna change that.

Quote: What in the holy fuck does this mean??







Quote:





QBs are the most important determinant for win/loss records







There are so many examples in history to debunk that comment. Eli and Rivers have nearly identical WL records. Supporting casts factor in huge.



That's why guys like Warren Moon, Vinny Testeverde, Boomer Esiason and Matthew Stafford are sub-.500 QB's.



Guys like Brad Johnson, Rich Gannon were close to 60% and Jim McMahon was a 68% guy. Jake Delhomme has a better winning % than Cam Newton.



Bernie Kosar was a sub-.500 QB, Archie Manning was a sub-.400 QB, while guys like Stan Humphries and Mark Rypien won over 60% of their games.



Saying the QB is the biggest determinant for success really is looking for new ways to take Eli down a notch.

Fair enough but how many times have we heard that Eli has won 2 Super Bowls?

Quote: Let's look at Jerry Reese's third round picks:



2007: Jay Alford

2008: Mario Manningham

2009: Ramses Barden and Travis Beckum

2010: Chad Jones

2011: Jerrel Jernigan

2012: Jayron Hosley

2013: Damontre Moore

2014: Jay Bromley

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa

2016: Darian Thompson

2017: Davis Webb



Just look at that list for a few minutes and explain to me how Davis Webb is going to break that cycle. and yet some people have faith that Reese knows what he is doing.



From NFL.com "System quarterback with more than 65 percent of his attempts coming inside of 10 yards. Webb has enough raw talent to be considered a developmental prospect, but his decision-making and accuracy issues beyond 10 yards is a big red flag that might be tough to overcome in the NFL."



and yet some people have faith that Reese knows what he is doing.From NFL.com "System quarterback with more than 65 percent of his attempts coming inside of 10 yards. Webb has enough raw talent to be considered a developmental prospect, but his decision-making and accuracy issues beyond 10 yards is a big red flag that might be tough to overcome in the NFL."Comparison is to Brock Osweiler.

Webb will get killed behind this OL Reb8thVA : 11:06 am : link He is not going to be able to make his reads quickly enough because he is a rookie, most of the receiving corps still struggles to get open, and the OL will not be able to hold their blocks long enough. Webb might be slightly more mobile but he isn't going to scare any defense with his legs.

Revisit history. 2004. MOOPS : 11:07 am : link We had a 5-4 record and just came off two close losses. We canned the season at that point and threw a rookie QB out there to run for his life. Result? 6-10

We had a 5-4 record and just came off two close losses. We canned the season at that point and threw a rookie QB out there to run for his life. Result? 6-10



Big difference between an NFL ready, 1st overall pick in the draft, and a third round project pick that's never taken snaps under center.

... Dodge : 11:11 am : link Good thing we don't ask QBs to throw passed 4 yards.

Quote: In comment 13678690 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Let's look at Jerry Reese's third round picks:



2007: Jay Alford

2008: Mario Manningham

2009: Ramses Barden and Travis Beckum

2010: Chad Jones

2011: Jerrel Jernigan

2012: Jayron Hosley

2013: Damontre Moore

2014: Jay Bromley

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa

2016: Darian Thompson

2017: Davis Webb



Just look at that list for a few minutes and explain to me how Davis Webb is going to break that cycle.



and yet some people have faith that Reese knows what he is doing.



From NFL.com "System quarterback with more than 65 percent of his attempts coming inside of 10 yards. Webb has enough raw talent to be considered a developmental prospect, but his decision-making and accuracy issues beyond 10 yards is a big red flag that might be tough to overcome in the NFL."



Comparison is to Brock Osweiler.





Dak Prescott......

NFL COMPARISON Brett Hundley



Dak Prescott......NFL COMPARISON Brett HundleyReally???

Quote: In comment 13678850 MOOPS said:





Quote:





We had a 5-4 record and just came off two close losses. We canned the season at that point and threw a rookie QB out there to run for his life. Result? 6-10







Big difference between an NFL ready, 1st overall pick in the draft, and a third round project pick that's never taken snaps under center.



Did Eli really look NFL ready in 2004?

Quote: more worried about is if people in "that building" think replacing the QB is a solution better than firing the Coach and GM.



no need to read the rest of the thread after this. spot on, FMiC.

Quote: In comment 13678690 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Let's look at Jerry Reese's third round picks:



2007: Jay Alford

2008: Mario Manningham

2009: Ramses Barden and Travis Beckum

2010: Chad Jones

2011: Jerrel Jernigan

2012: Jayron Hosley

2013: Damontre Moore

2014: Jay Bromley

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa

2016: Darian Thompson

2017: Davis Webb



Just look at that list for a few minutes and explain to me how Davis Webb is going to break that cycle.



and yet some people have faith that Reese knows what he is doing.



From NFL.com "System quarterback with more than 65 percent of his attempts coming inside of 10 yards. Webb has enough raw talent to be considered a developmental prospect, but his decision-making and accuracy issues beyond 10 yards is a big red flag that might be tough to overcome in the NFL."



Comparison is to Brock Osweiler.



Who cares what nfl.com said 1.5 years ago, its irrelevant. People who 100% rely on publications just trying to get clicks are ridiculous, especially after he's been here for 6 months.

Quote: In comment 13678852 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13678850 MOOPS said:





Quote:





We had a 5-4 record and just came off two close losses. We canned the season at that point and threw a rookie QB out there to run for his life. Result? 6-10







Big difference between an NFL ready, 1st overall pick in the draft, and a third round project pick that's never taken snaps under center.







Did Eli really look NFL ready in 2004?



Are you saying there is no difference between the 1st overall pick in the draft and the 87th pick of the draft, who happened to be a backup to a 1st round pick in college?

And when you think of that difference.... Britt in VA : 11:21 am : link think about how Eli looked in 2004, when he actually had a decent line and skill players around him, and then think about what Davis Webb might look like in THIS offense.

Quote: In comment 13678870 MOOPS said:





Quote:





In comment 13678852 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13678850 MOOPS said:





Quote:





We had a 5-4 record and just came off two close losses. We canned the season at that point and threw a rookie QB out there to run for his life. Result? 6-10







Big difference between an NFL ready, 1st overall pick in the draft, and a third round project pick that's never taken snaps under center.







Did Eli really look NFL ready in 2004?







Are you saying there is no difference between the 1st overall pick in the draft and the 87th pick of the draft, who happened to be a backup to a 1st round pick in college?



That's what you'd like me to be saying, but alas it's not.

Let's not compare who was drafted where and why and their college situations.

Let's look at the 2017 season. 1-7. 37 yo QB approaching sunset. Team about to implode, if it hasn't already. Staff about to be canned from top to bottom.

That's what you'd like me to be saying, but alas it's not.Let's not compare who was drafted where and why and their college situations.Let's look at the 2017 season. 1-7. 37 yo QB approaching sunset. Team about to implode, if it hasn't already. Staff about to be canned from top to bottom.Let's see what Wbb can do. Simple as that.

more worried about is if people in "that building" think replacing the QB is a solution better than firing the Coach and GM. 1000% agree.



I truly believe Eli is the same QB. McAdoo is running a different offense than the one he ran as OC where Eli was at the top of his game. McAdoo's offense for the last 2 years has been a shit show. Opposing defenses seem able to diagnose well more than half the plays. Last year there a bunch of games where you could hear the MLB not just making calls at the line, but yelling out the specific play. McAdoo refuses to adjust personnel, gameplans, or playcalling.



Compound that with Reese making shitty move after shitty move on the OL. I don't like to say he neglected the OL. He has spent high draft picks on the OL and has made FA moves every year. The problem is, none of those moves have panned out. Richburg is now a bust in my mind. Pugh is a step above a bust who can't stay healthy and doesn't have a definite position. Flowers is improved a bit making him step up from complete bust to possible bust who also has no definitive position moving forward. Then there is the shit show of FA bust after FA bust. These signings have all been absolutely terrible.



Then you have Reese and McAdoo screwed up other personnel moves. Not having a FB last year and refusing to dress a FB this year is neglect. Marshall was a bust before the injury. Keeping Harris was a mistake, in my opinion. He has one good year as a KR/PR. I don't care about gunner. He was brought here to return kicks and outside of his first season he has sucked at it. Vereen is being absolutely wasted. It wasn't until they lost 4 WRs in one weekend that Engram was used for anything other than 2 yard passes. Ellison, though, is now completely ignored in the passing game. Adams is a non-entity. Well, then why the F did we need to keep 4 TEs? These are all personnel/coaching moves that seriously hinder this offense in drastic ways.



I won't even say Manning is way down on the list of problems. I don't think he is a problem. I said it on a couple of other threads...I think if they make the decision to waste their high pick on one of the "franchise QBs" having so-so years, then they need to trade Eli. And, I truly believe if they trade him to a contender you will end up seeing him at his best and leading a team deep into the playoffs for his last few years. At this point, even with a housecleaning, I think he has a better chance of winning a SB elsewhere.



Nobody wants to say it, but if they clean house, as they should, of GM, and every single coach, and go with a QB in the first round, this is a rebuilding process. That means, at least one more year of Eli would be wasted on a shitty team. In comment 13678422 FatMan in Charlotte said:1000% agree.I truly believe Eli is the same QB. McAdoo is running a different offense than the one he ran as OC where Eli was at the top of his game. McAdoo's offense for the last 2 years has been a shit show. Opposing defenses seem able to diagnose well more than half the plays. Last year there a bunch of games where you could hear the MLB not just making calls at the line, but yelling out the specific play. McAdoo refuses to adjust personnel, gameplans, or playcalling.Compound that with Reese making shitty move after shitty move on the OL. I don't like to say he neglected the OL. He has spent high draft picks on the OL and has made FA moves every year. The problem is, none of those moves have panned out. Richburg is now a bust in my mind. Pugh is a step above a bust who can't stay healthy and doesn't have a definite position. Flowers is improved a bit making him step up from complete bust to possible bust who also has no definitive position moving forward. Then there is the shit show of FA bust after FA bust. These signings have all been absolutely terrible.Then you have Reese and McAdoo screwed up other personnel moves. Not having a FB last year and refusing to dress a FB this year is neglect. Marshall was a bust before the injury. Keeping Harris was a mistake, in my opinion. He has one good year as a KR/PR. I don't care about gunner. He was brought here to return kicks and outside of his first season he has sucked at it. Vereen is being absolutely wasted. It wasn't until they lost 4 WRs in one weekend that Engram was used for anything other than 2 yard passes. Ellison, though, is now completely ignored in the passing game. Adams is a non-entity. Well, then why the F did we need to keep 4 TEs? These are all personnel/coaching moves that seriously hinder this offense in drastic ways.I won't even say Manning is way down on the list of problems. I don't think he is a problem. I said it on a couple of other threads...I think if they make the decision to waste their high pick on one of the "franchise QBs" having so-so years, then they need to trade Eli. And, I truly believe if they trade him to a contender you will end up seeing him at his best and leading a team deep into the playoffs for his last few years. At this point, even with a housecleaning, I think he has a better chance of winning a SB elsewhere.Nobody wants to say it, but if they clean house, as they should, of GM, and every single coach, and go with a QB in the first round, this is a rebuilding process. That means, at least one more year of Eli would be wasted on a shitty team.

Quote: In comment 13678565 Stu11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13678441 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





You put any QB in the league in this pile of shit line-up and they are not winning. Just because they can scramble doesn’t make up for all the other warts this team has.



Just by chance did you watch the Skins-Hawks game yesterday? There literally wasn't one time Wilson went back to pass with a clean pocket. He was under siege all day and found a way to avoid it. I love Eli and what he's done for us. I loved Phil Simms. I'm sure the Niner fans loved Montana and Young. There comes a time though when it comes to an end. With the shitty line play in the league you need a QB with the ability to move. Not saying it will make a difference this season, it won't. The only thing is I'd like to see what we have in Webb before we make what will be a franchise changing decision for possibly a decade or more this off season with the pick.







I watched the whole game. And I watched Seattle lose.

Seattle had 4200 problems on offense yesterday- no running game, ridiculous penalties and no pass pro whatsoever. Not only was Wilson not one of them, he and his legs and ability to extend plays were the only reason they scored more than the 2 points the defense got and were leading with a minute left. Otherwise Washington could have scored 20 more points with the field position titled.

Quote: more worried about is if people in "that building" think replacing the QB is a solution better than firing the Coach and GM.



I don’t think GM is the biggest problem here. In fact I know he isn’t the biggest problem here and while Eli isn’t horrible he certainly needs to be viewed as a movable piece at this point of his career. For he record the biggest problem is the head coach from where I stand but Eli isn’t “Eli” and needs to be moved.



In comment 13678422 FatMan in Charlotte said:I don’t think GM is the biggest problem here. In fact I know he isn’t the biggest problem here and while Eli isn’t horrible he certainly needs to be viewed as a movable piece at this point of his career. For he record the biggest problem is the head coach from where I stand but Eli isn’t “Eli” and needs to be moved.

Quote: more worried about is if people in "that building" think replacing the QB is a solution better than firing the Coach and GM.



Those are likely the people in the building whose only other conclusion would be that they need to be replaced. In comment 13678422 FatMan in Charlotte said:Those are likely the people in the building whose only other conclusion would be that they need to be replaced.

Quote: In comment 13678422 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





more worried about is if people in "that building" think replacing the QB is a solution better than firing the Coach and GM.



1000% agree.



I truly believe Eli is the same QB. McAdoo is running a different offense than the one he ran as OC where Eli was at the top of his game. McAdoo's offense for the last 2 years has been a shit show. Opposing defenses seem able to diagnose well more than half the plays. Last year there a bunch of games where you could hear the MLB not just making calls at the line, but yelling out the specific play. McAdoo refuses to adjust personnel, gameplans, or playcalling.





I don't and I think people are fooling themselves if they do. I think it's POSSIBLE that Eli can still be a productive/winning player like Big Ben if surrounded by a similar ton of weapons. But even Big Ben has to be managed because he cannot carry the offense week in and week out without making critical mistakes. In that sense, Eli is not the same QB he was even 2 years ago... that guy could carry the offense. There have been multiple occasions over the past year plus in which Ben throws a horrendous pick (like the one Eli threw yesterday) and the Steelers simply shut it down and hand the ball off to Leveon Bell the rest of the day. Twice in the past four games, Eli Manning has struggled terribly with inaccuracy. The Denver game is a model of what he can do on a team like Jacksonville perhaps, in which he's only asked to make a few plays a game. We know he's capable of that, but to say he's the same old guy is just wishful thinking IMO. He's had good games (Philly, Tampa), but the consistency that marked 2014 and 2015 simply isn't there anymore. In comment 13678934 Matt M. said:I don't and I think people are fooling themselves if they do. I think it's POSSIBLE that Eli can still be a productive/winning player like Big Ben if surrounded by a similar ton of weapons. But even Big Ben has to be managed because he cannot carry the offense week in and week out without making critical mistakes. In that sense, Eli is not the same QB he was even 2 years ago... that guy could carry the offense. There have been multiple occasions over the past year plus in which Ben throws a horrendous pick (like the one Eli threw yesterday) and the Steelers simply shut it down and hand the ball off to Leveon Bell the rest of the day. Twice in the past four games, Eli Manning has struggled terribly with inaccuracy. The Denver game is a model of what he can do on a team like Jacksonville perhaps, in which he's only asked to make a few plays a game. We know he's capable of that, but to say he's the same old guy is just wishful thinking IMO. He's had good games (Philly, Tampa), but the consistency that marked 2014 and 2015 simply isn't there anymore.

Look, we know Eli's internal clock is fucked due to SHO'NUFF : 12:36 pm : link the shitty O-line. Say we give the mob what they want and Eli goes against his instincts and stands tough for 2 extra seconds... Yes, he'll complete the 1 or 2 long passes, but he's gonna absorb hit after hit after hit... then ultimately will succumb to a season ender. But he completed the one or two throws, yay! I bet that would make the anti-Eli mob happy.

Boomer has always been jealous of Eli gmenatlarge : 12:43 pm : link for whatever reason he likes to take shots at Eli when he can.

He's a bit of a douche and his radio program while unlistenable with carton has not gotten any better, basically unlistenable.

Quote: In comment 13678503 joeinpa said:





Quote:





If I would have suggested the Giants would be 1-7 at the beginning of the season. That suggestion would have been meant with as much distain as the 4-4 suggestion.



But allow me to amend that statement. Suppose Webb looks good, better than Eli, is that also totally out of the question.



Eli has been part of the problem, why can you accept that.







Joe - I think I acknowledged that. Seem my quote "the QB can play better". Do you want it to be more emphatic?



If Webb plays he'll get destroyed. He's not even dressing. He's simply not ready. Now IMO, him not being ready is on the coaching staff. I see first year players backing up starters around the league.



It's easy to focus on the player that touches the ball most.



But if you watch that game yesterday and think Eli was the top 5 problems, you weren't watching.

I find it interesting that so many here are quick to criticize nearly every move that McAdoo makes (and certainly with good reason), yet point to Webb being inactive as some infallible judgment of his progress. Just so I'm understanding clearly, McAdoo is in over his head, is lost, sucks at his job, but he DEFINITELY puts together the correct active roster every week. Did I get that right?

Quote: In comment 13678508 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13678503 joeinpa said:





Quote:





If I would have suggested the Giants would be 1-7 at the beginning of the season. That suggestion would have been meant with as much distain as the 4-4 suggestion.



But allow me to amend that statement. Suppose Webb looks good, better than Eli, is that also totally out of the question.



Eli has been part of the problem, why can you accept that.







Joe - I think I acknowledged that. Seem my quote "the QB can play better". Do you want it to be more emphatic?



If Webb plays he'll get destroyed. He's not even dressing. He's simply not ready. Now IMO, him not being ready is on the coaching staff. I see first year players backing up starters around the league.



It's easy to focus on the player that touches the ball most.



But if you watch that game yesterday and think Eli was the top 5 problems, you weren't watching.





Not with me. I think Webb being inactive and Geno active for the last few games makes no sense.

Quote: In comment 13679093 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13678508 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13678503 joeinpa said:





Quote:





If I would have suggested the Giants would be 1-7 at the beginning of the season. That suggestion would have been meant with as much distain as the 4-4 suggestion.



But allow me to amend that statement. Suppose Webb looks good, better than Eli, is that also totally out of the question.



Eli has been part of the problem, why can you accept that.







Joe - I think I acknowledged that. Seem my quote "the QB can play better". Do you want it to be more emphatic?



If Webb plays he'll get destroyed. He's not even dressing. He's simply not ready. Now IMO, him not being ready is on the coaching staff. I see first year players backing up starters around the league.



It's easy to focus on the player that touches the ball most.



But if you watch that game yesterday and think Eli was the top 5 problems, you weren't watching.





I find it interesting that so many here are quick to criticize nearly every move that McAdoo makes (and certainly with good reason), yet point to Webb being inactive as some infallible judgment of his progress. Just so I'm understanding clearly, McAdoo is in over his head, is lost, sucks at his job, but he DEFINITELY puts together the correct active roster every week. Did I get that right?



Not with me. I think Webb being inactive and Geno active for the last few games makes no sense.

Of course it makes no sense. But some people will contradict themselves to fit their own argument whenever it's convenient.

Quote: In comment 13678508 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13678503 joeinpa said:





Quote:





If I would have suggested the Giants would be 1-7 at the beginning of the season. That suggestion would have been meant with as much distain as the 4-4 suggestion.



But allow me to amend that statement. Suppose Webb looks good, better than Eli, is that also totally out of the question.



Eli has been part of the problem, why can you accept that.







Joe - I think I acknowledged that. Seem my quote "the QB can play better". Do you want it to be more emphatic?



If Webb plays he'll get destroyed. He's not even dressing. He's simply not ready. Now IMO, him not being ready is on the coaching staff. I see first year players backing up starters around the league.



It's easy to focus on the player that touches the ball most.



But if you watch that game yesterday and think Eli was the top 5 problems, you weren't watching.





I find it interesting that so many here are quick to criticize nearly every move that McAdoo makes (and certainly with good reason), yet point to Webb being inactive as some infallible judgment of his progress. Just so I'm understanding clearly, McAdoo is in over his head, is lost, sucks at his job, but he DEFINITELY puts together the correct active roster every week. Did I get that right? '



Who said he puts together the correct active roster every week?



Who said he puts together the correct active roster every week?The comment was the third round pick is most likely, including comments from the organization, not ready to play when real bullets are flying.

Bottom line is that a lot of Thunderstruck27 : 2:53 pm : link Giants fans are really Eli fans. I don't blame them...he was our QB for 2 Super Bowl wins.

But, there is absolutely no point in playing him anymore this season.

Kurt Warner was a HOF QB when we replaced him with a rookie. It's Eli's turn.

Imagine how much better Philly would be with Eli at the helm xman : 3:10 pm : link doesn't everyone agree?

Quote: In comment 13679093 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13678508 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13678503 joeinpa said:





Quote:





If I would have suggested the Giants would be 1-7 at the beginning of the season. That suggestion would have been meant with as much distain as the 4-4 suggestion.



But allow me to amend that statement. Suppose Webb looks good, better than Eli, is that also totally out of the question.



Eli has been part of the problem, why can you accept that.







Joe - I think I acknowledged that. Seem my quote "the QB can play better". Do you want it to be more emphatic?



If Webb plays he'll get destroyed. He's not even dressing. He's simply not ready. Now IMO, him not being ready is on the coaching staff. I see first year players backing up starters around the league.



It's easy to focus on the player that touches the ball most.



But if you watch that game yesterday and think Eli was the top 5 problems, you weren't watching.





I find it interesting that so many here are quick to criticize nearly every move that McAdoo makes (and certainly with good reason), yet point to Webb being inactive as some infallible judgment of his progress. Just so I'm understanding clearly, McAdoo is in over his head, is lost, sucks at his job, but he DEFINITELY puts together the correct active roster every week. Did I get that right?



'



Who said he puts together the correct active roster every week?



The comment was the third round pick is most likely, including comments from the organization, not ready to play when real bullets are flying.

The point is, we don't know that. Prescott played just fine as a 4th round rookie last year (granted, in a very favorable situation); Wilson played well as a 3rd round rookie.



The point is, we don't know that. Prescott played just fine as a 4th round rookie last year (granted, in a very favorable situation); Wilson played well as a 3rd round rookie.

The only evidence anyone can possibly use to suggest that Webb is not ready to even get some playing time in mop-up duty, which you yourself used, is to say that "he's not even dressing." By extension, you are relying upon McAdoo's ability to choose the proper active roster as your proof that Webb is not yet ready to get any playing time.

SIt Eli Thegratefulhead : 3:50 pm : link The Giants are 1 and 7, destined for a top 3 pick. When you are 1 and 7 with an aging QB that is not playing very well you would be a fucking idiot not to see what you have in your rookie QB. He needs first team reps and he needs to start, you need to see him every day with the first team. You need to see him play in a game with the first team. The entire rest of the season. If he improves, shows leadership, it completely changes how you draft next year.



Don’t sell me your homer bullshit that it will ruin him, Eli was unprepared to play in the NFL when he started but he turned out OK. Fuck the stupid streak, let him take one snap next week and tie his brother and that’s it. Reese’s past failures with third round picks is the stupidest argument against seeing what Webb can do that I can possibly imagine.

The season is over, it is time to give our young players a shot and see if we can catch lightning n a bottle with any of them. Let Engram and Webb build some chemistry. Eli Manning has been awesome, I admire and respect him. I will speak fondly of him for the remainder of my life. He needs to sit because we need information.



Quote: more worried about is if people in "that building" think replacing the QB is a solution better than firing the Coach and GM.



There isn't a good reason we can't do both. Not only is Eli a big reason this team is 1-7 this season, he's as culpable as anyone for this team being mediocre and inconsistent the last several seasons. In comment 13678422 FatMan in Charlotte said:There isn't a good reason we can't do both. Not only is Eli a big reason this team is 1-7 this season, he's as culpable as anyone for this team being mediocre and inconsistent the last several seasons.

That assumes.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:26 pm : link a different QB would not only be more effective with this OL, but that they would play better.



I have no clue how anyone can say that seeing Eli has been under duress constantly, has no running game to fall back on and hasn't had a solid TE for several years prior to now.



Eli can only be considered a "big reason" for the mediocre records if you can show how alternatives would fare much better. Just look around the league - even Wentz and Prescott who are getting a lot of praise make several high and inaccurate throws a game.



Hell, you actually have some people here blaming Eli for the WR's getting injured, and they don't see anything wrong with that line of thinking.

Just look at.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:33 pm : link QB play around the league when the running game is taken away.



Andy Dalton looks lost without a running attack. Carson Palmer was ineffective without a running game. Phillip Rivers has been pressured into mistakes weekly without the threat.



And having a running game allows guys like McCown to look decent. Look at the difference between Goff last year when Gurley was poor to this year.



Heck - you just have to look at the way Prescott looked against us in the second game last year when we made the Cowboys one-dimensional.

FmIC Modus Operandi : 5:07 pm : link I'm didn't say Eli's the sole problem. I'm not even suggesting he's the biggest problem.



However, we have all witnessed Eli through a fuckload of pics. He led the league twice in his career with what many here would agree was a far superior OL. Everyone used to blame the dumb WRs who couldn't remember which route to run or would deflect a pass off target up into the air. Now those same mistakes are explained away by the OL play.



Eli is paid elite money that should go to players who regularly impact the game in positive ways. He isn't that and hasn't been that for a long time.





Clearly, neither I nor anyone here can project a hypothetical like how Rodgers or Brady would play with this line and set of recievers. No one can. But that doesn't excuse some awful decisions he makes every game when he has time. Those guys make mistakes too, but they're still far better game managers than Eli is at this point.



If we are paying a 37 y/o QB $20M to lead us to a 1-7 record, I'd sooner bite the bullet and eat the dead money and accelerate the rebuild.



Anyone who doesn't see what's going on is blinded by player loyalty.

But they.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5:16 pm : link



However, we have all witnessed Eli through a fuckload of pics. He led the league twice in his career with what many here would agree was a far superior OL. Everyone used to blame the dumb WRs who couldn't remember which route to run or would deflect a pass off target up into the air. Now those same mistakes are explained away by the OL play.



Eli used to throw INT's where the WR was going different direction due to Gilbride's complex offense or heaves downfield. In Mac's offense, picks and turnovers have been minimized, but look at what Eli has to work with - passes almost exclusively under 15 yards in the air. No running game. Terrible protection.



And for a much as people talk about looking at things through blue-tinted glasses, there's a woefully poor grasp of what else goes on in the league. Brees has led the league in INT's. Favre did several seasons too.



I saw Kirk Cousins make some terrible throws yesterday with pressure, then he made some excellent ones on the game-winning drive. When Eli has Beckham, he'll do that too, but it is tough with 3 guys who were on their couches a month ago.



aren't the same mistakes.Eli used to throw INT's where the WR was going different direction due to Gilbride's complex offense or heaves downfield. In Mac's offense, picks and turnovers have been minimized, but look at what Eli has to work with - passes almost exclusively under 15 yards in the air. No running game. Terrible protection.And for a much as people talk about looking at things through blue-tinted glasses, there's a woefully poor grasp of what else goes on in the league. Brees has led the league in INT's. Favre did several seasons too.I saw Kirk Cousins make some terrible throws yesterday with pressure, then he made some excellent ones on the game-winning drive. When Eli has Beckham, he'll do that too, but it is tough with 3 guys who were on their couches a month ago.It is tough to tell what impact Eli has had in poor play because the rest of the offense is a mess.

Eli Craigg619 : 5:48 pm : link Everybody loves eli to death. We all appreciate the hell out of him. However, shouldn't all Giants fans want to see what Webb can do at this point. With a the top 5 pick inevitable, they need to figure ounif they need a QB or not.



If they don't see what Webb can do but pass on a QB anyway, and it turns out Webb stinks, it will set this franchise back many many years. Loyalty is great and fine but too much loyalty and stubborness is what keeps teams bad for a long time.

Les in TO said:

Quote: has been a JAG for 6 seasons now as much as his fanboys on BBI would say that he's a victim of Reese and poor supporting casts and hey he has never missed a start and is able to handle the media and is "classy".



He benefitted from some superworldly catch and runs from Beckham during the regular season last year, but for the most part he has not made the plays we've needed him to make, given that he is paid to be the centerpiece of the offense and who can rise above the Xs and Os when protection breaks down or if his receivers are covered. His inability to make plays happen when conditions aren't picture perfect, combined with his penchant for fumbling and picks and inability to regularly hit the deep ball is holding the team back.



It is without question that QB is the most important player on the team, given that they touch the ball every play, have the ability to audible based on the defensive front, and that they can improvise when things don't go well. they are the leaders. QBs are the most important determinant for win/loss records - it is interesting that Eli falls between Mark Brunell and Matt Hasselbeck for all time win/loss percentage records by QBs. Les you can’t say anything negative about the Giants here and you certainly can’t say anything about Eli’s play. Those poor passes have always been on the recievers, and those fumbles are always the fault of the O Line. I am curious though, given how great Eli is,why does everyone marvel at the catches OBJ makes?Les in TO said:

Quote: Everybody loves eli to death. We all appreciate the hell out of him. However, shouldn't all Giants fans want to see what Webb can do at this point. With a the top 5 pick inevitable, they need to figure ounif they need a QB or not.



If they don't see what Webb can do but pass on a QB anyway, and it turns out Webb stinks, it will set this franchise back many many years. Loyalty is great and fine but too much loyalty and stubborness is what keeps teams bad for a long time.



The season is lost and the Giants should take advantage of what is left to help evaluate the future of all players on their roster.



But, if there is a franchise QB available to the Giants next April, they have to take him - regardless of Webb.

In comment 13679734 Craigg619 said:The season is lost and the Giants should take advantage of what is left to help evaluate the future of all players on their roster.But, if there is a franchise QB available to the Giants next April, they have to take him - regardless of Webb.