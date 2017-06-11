"There's No Way This Team Should Be 1-7" gidiefor : Mod : 11/6/2017 12:48 pm : 11/6/2017 12:48 pm



My first reaction is, is this true? ; because obviously, we are 1-7.



From my hurting stomach (from watching last nights game, which was among the most painful exercises in futility I've ever witnessed), to my utter disbelief at what I've been watching all season, and my preseason assessments of the team talent, I think this statement must be true.



If it is true, then the most logical line of reasoning points at the coaching staff, because they have not gotten what they need to get out of the players and this really is about the coaching.



It follows that, Reese muffed it, not in talent acquisition, but in hiring McAdoo.



If this is "All on Jerry," as Mara has stated then there must be a management purge along with the coaching staff, and it's just a question of timing. But if ownership was the reason that Jerry hired McAdoo, then the Giants really are a complicated mess that may not be able to improve itself in the near future, and the last three years of the Coughlin era were a clear portrait of this.





McAdoo has been miserable this year, Go Terps : 11/6/2017 12:54 pm : link but it's not all on him. The roster is poorly constructed and full of players that think they're better than they actually are.



The biggest issues on the field coming into this season were:



1. Poor offensive line

2. Inability to generate a conventional pass rush



Those two problems have manifested themselves all year, and the trickle down effect has been enormous. If the offensive line could consistently block, the run game and deep pass game would exist. If the defensive ends could rush the passer, it would be possible to play more aggressively in the back seven.



Outside of Snacks and Tomlinson this team is a disaster on both lines. In a game that is fundamentally about blocking and tackling, that is a death sentence.

The Giants were competitive in 4 of their first 8 games... Dan in the Springs : 11/6/2017 12:55 pm : link could have won any of those 4, but came up just short in all but 1.



The other four though (DAL, DET, SEA, LAR) were never really competitive.



Worth noting that each of these four games were played without OBJ, imo. The only player on the Giants offense who has been able to truly threaten a defense.



So, they deserve to have a losing record and they deserve to be 1-7. They could have possibly been 4-4 though at this point.



The hit on OBJ @CLE in the preseason probably did more to kill this team than anything else though.

Why do people keep saying that Reese hired McAdoo? jcn56 : 11/6/2017 12:56 pm : link



Here's Mara's statement at the time that Coughlin resigned:



Quote: “Jerry knows this is on him,” John Mara said. “I’ve had that discussion. You can’t hide from the record. It’s up to you now to get it fixed because the last three years are just not acceptable.”



It's time to pull the plug on the whole lot - but part of the problem here was that they took a half measure the last time around. They canned Coughlin, but left most of his staff in place, and left Reese and the FO intact. The idea being they wanted to promote continuity for the remainder of Eli's years.



Next time around - hire a GM, let him hire the coach, then it'll all be on him without question. Isn't there enough of a mess on the personnel side to justify firing him that we have to extend things that we don't know for sure?Here's Mara's statement at the time that Coughlin resigned:It's time to pull the plug on the whole lot - but part of the problem here was that they took a half measure the last time around. They canned Coughlin, but left most of his staff in place, and left Reese and the FO intact. The idea being they wanted to promote continuity for the remainder of Eli's years.Next time around - hire a GM, let him hire the coach, then it'll all be on him without question.

I was miserable watching Irving and Lawrence bceagle05 : 11/6/2017 12:56 pm : link terrorize the Chiefs yesterday with their relentless pressure, as they do to every opponent. How much are they making compared to JPP and Vernon?

You know something Go Terps gidiefor : Mod : 11/6/2017 12:57 pm : : 11/6/2017 12:57 pm : link I'm not saying that you're wrong in your main points, but if what you're saying is true, then isn't it incumbent on the coaches to create a game plan that utilizes the strengths of this team instead of playing a non-working game plan - over and over again? I just don't buy that there isn't a lot of talent on the Giants, and that it isn't better than average talent

agree with Terps JonC : 11/6/2017 12:58 pm : link and Dan's point about how close this team is to 4-4.



They should be better, but the lack of discipline and poor attitudes galore are startling.



RE: I was miserable watching Irving and Lawrence Go Terps : 11/6/2017 1:00 pm : link

Quote: terrorize the Chiefs yesterday with their relentless pressure, as they do to every opponent. How much are they making compared to JPP and Vernon?



2017 Cap Numbers



Lawrence: $1.7M

Irving: $470K



Vernon: $16M

JPP: $7.5M



JPP jumps up to $17M next season. Disastrous. In comment 13679120 bceagle05 said:2017 Cap NumbersLawrence: $1.7MIrving: $470KVernon: $16MJPP: $7.5MJPP jumps up to $17M next season. Disastrous.

I agree Emil : 11/6/2017 1:00 pm : link



Essentially, I was trying to make the same point in my post from last month. (Linked below) Reese deserves blame for not rebuilding the OL, or at least waiting too long to do it and then not doing it successfully. But the bigger issue is that Reese's decisions years ago paved the way for McAdoo to be hired as the HC. McAdoo is in over his head. Before yesterday, this team should have been 3-3 with wins over Denver, Philly, and the Chargers. You could argue they should have beaten the Lions too. I get that the roster has holes, especially on the OL. But McAdoo's offensive philosophy, and his stubbornness, led him to stick with Paul Perkins at RB, avoid calling a balanced game, and start Bobby Hart at RT, which was a bigger liability than Flowers at LT. Reese has his share of blame, but this team's 1-7 record falls most directly on McAdoo. If only one between Reese and McAdoo has to go, it has to be McAdoo.

Gidie, I look forward to your posts. For some reason, they make me feel a little better.
Essentially, I was trying to make the same point in my post from last month. (Linked below) Reese deserves blame for not rebuilding the OL, or at least waiting too long to do it and then not doing it successfully. But the bigger issue is that Reese's decisions years ago paved the way for McAdoo to be hired as the HC. McAdoo is in over his head. Before yesterday, this team should have been 3-3 with wins over Denver, Philly, and the Chargers. You could argue they should have beaten the Lions too. I get that the roster has holes, especially on the OL. But McAdoo's offensive philosophy, and his stubbornness, led him to stick with Paul Perkins at RB, avoid calling a balanced game, and start Bobby Hart at RT, which was a bigger liability than Flowers at LT. Reese has his share of blame, but this team's 1-7 record falls most directly on McAdoo. If only one between Reese and McAdoo has to go, it has to be McAdoo.

This.... Doomster : 11/6/2017 1:00 pm : link McAdoo has been miserable this year,

Outside of Snacks and Tomlinson this team is a disaster on both lines. In a game that is fundamentally about blocking and tackling, that is a death sentence.



Yes, so what does that tell you? in the last 6 seasons, we have drafted one lineman, that may be potentially good?





RE: You know something Go Terps Emil : 11/6/2017 1:00 pm : link

Quote: I'm not saying that you're wrong in your main points, but if what you're saying is true, then isn't it incumbent on the coaches to create a game plan that utilizes the strengths of this team instead of playing a non-working game plan - over and over again? I just don't buy that there isn't a lot of talent on the Giants, and that it isn't better than average talent



Ding! Ding! Ding! In comment 13679122 gidiefor said:Ding! Ding! Ding!

gidie Go Terps : 11/6/2017 1:02 pm : link I've been saying that since this season went south and it was clear that change was needed. I'll copy what I said in another thread:



Above everything I think this team needs to be more fluid in how it approaches talent scouting, acquisition, and incorporation into the gameplan. If I were tasked with writing a mission statement, that would be it.

RE: agree with Terps Emil : 11/6/2017 1:02 pm : link

Quote: and Dan's point about how close this team is to 4-4.



They should be better, but the lack of discipline and poor attitudes galore are startling.



JonC, we all know you have more insight into the team than just about all of us. Where do you think most of the poor attitudes reside?



You know, it really looks more and more like 2003, with the organization looking for a structured, disciplinarian-like coach to come in. In comment 13679126 JonC said:JonC, we all know you have more insight into the team than just about all of us. Where do you think most of the poor attitudes reside?You know, it really looks more and more like 2003, with the organization looking for a structured, disciplinarian-like coach to come in.

You are what your pjcas18 : 11/6/2017 1:03 pm : link record says you are.



Big Bill and Little Bill live by those words, good enough for me.

RE: gidie Emil : 11/6/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: I've been saying that since this season went south and it was clear that change was needed. I'll copy what I said in another thread:



Above everything I think this team needs to be more fluid in how it approaches talent scouting, acquisition, and incorporation into the gameplan. If I were tasked with writing a mission statement, that would be it.



Your mission statements sounds like the Patriots approach to game planning. In comment 13679139 Go Terps said:Your mission statements sounds like the Patriots approach to game planning.

It falls on both GM and coach. Dinger : 11/6/2017 1:08 pm : link One can't mask the others shortcomings this year as may have been done in years past. Some of Macadoos comments and actions have pointed to that. See waiting until they were to far down the rabbit hole to hand off play calling responsibilities or the whole 'we got caught up in the hype' comment as just a couple of examples of his guilt. Reese's hands are all over this failure as well. It just seems more and more ridiculous his excuse for not signing Whitworth because they were trying to get younger. you drafted one of the youngest OL in the league no one else on the line is within two years of 30 except your putrid resigning Jerry and hel, if you signed him and he broke down, you could say at least you made the effort.



At this point in the season, it truly feels like no one from GM to Coach to players made an effort. They read the press clippings and expected that to get them there. Its tough to watch and even tougher to care about. I'm looking forward to some major changes or to a bunch of free sundays next year......

RE: You know something Go Terps Emil : 11/6/2017 1:12 pm : link

Quote: I'm not saying that you're wrong in your main points, but if what you're saying is true, then isn't it incumbent on the coaches to create a game plan that utilizes the strengths of this team instead of playing a non-working game plan - over and over again? I just don't buy that there isn't a lot of talent on the Giants, and that it isn't better than average talent



I would add that there is more talent on the Giants than there is on the Bills, Skins, Bears, 49ers, Browns, Titans, Jets, and Chargers. What gidie says is dead on. The Giants problem is that they were operating from a foolishly stubborn offensive approach for all of Sept and half of Oct. It took losing 5 straight and losing 60% of the WRs to force a change. McAdoo lost this team by Columbus day. In comment 13679122 gidiefor said:I would add that there is more talent on the Giants than there is on the Bills, Skins, Bears, 49ers, Browns, Titans, Jets, and Chargers. What gidie says is dead on. The Giants problem is that they were operating from a foolishly stubborn offensive approach for all of Sept and half of Oct. It took losing 5 straight and losing 60% of the WRs to force a change. McAdoo lost this team by Columbus day.

Emil gidiefor : Mod : 11/6/2017 1:13 pm : : 11/6/2017 1:13 pm : link that was a good thread that you posted -- appreciate your comments

RE: Emil Emil : 11/6/2017 1:17 pm : link

Quote: that was a good thread that you posted -- appreciate your comments



You know, I think the best thing about BBI is that it actually makes us feel like we are all in it together. Good coping mechanism.



What the team does in January, I have no idea, but they can't continue with what they are doing. In comment 13679156 gidiefor said:You know, I think the best thing about BBI is that it actually makes us feel like we are all in it together. Good coping mechanism.What the team does in January, I have no idea, but they can't continue with what they are doing.

RE: You know something Go Terps Mike from Ohio : 11/6/2017 1:17 pm : link

Quote: I just don't buy that there isn't a lot of talent on the Giants, and that it isn't better than average talent



On the offensive side of the ball there are two above average talent players - Eli and OBJ. One is injured, and one is playing very average. The line has almost no talent at all. The backs are all JAGs. The other wide receivers are nothing special. Why is it hard to believe this team can't generate offense? Engram has been a good player and is really the only guy on that side of the ball I would say is playing above average. In comment 13679122 gidiefor said:On the offensive side of the ball there are two above average talent players - Eli and OBJ. One is injured, and one is playing very average. The line has almost no talent at all. The backs are all JAGs. The other wide receivers are nothing special. Why is it hard to believe this team can't generate offense? Engram has been a good player and is really the only guy on that side of the ball I would say is playing above average.

RE: You know something Go Terps BigBlueinChicago : 11/6/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: I'm not saying that you're wrong in your main points, but if what you're saying is true, then isn't it incumbent on the coaches to create a game plan that utilizes the strengths of this team instead of playing a non-working game plan - over and over again? I just don't buy that there isn't a lot of talent on the Giants, and that it isn't better than average talent



So you're saying that the team has no way to consistently run block, pass block or rush the passer, yet the coach must figure out a way to coach around basic principles to success in order to win?



There is an old saying in football that goes something to the effect of "If you are not going forward, you are going backward." The other one being "The game is won in the trenches."



If you can't do it on either side of the ball consistently, you can't "scheme" around that. Folks have been trying to talk around it since the squad last held the trophy. Before each season since then, the whole idea has been for them to be serviceable enough (especially on the o-line) to not destroy the team.



Each year, it has destroyed them. In comment 13679122 gidiefor said:So you're saying that the team has no way to consistently run block, pass block or rush the passer, yet the coach must figure out a way to coach around basic principles to success in order to win?There is an old saying in football that goes something to the effect of "If you are not going forward, you are going backward." The other one being "The game is won in the trenches."If you can't do it on either side of the ball consistently, you can't "scheme" around that. Folks have been trying to talk around it since the squad last held the trophy. Before each season since then, the whole idea has been for them to be serviceable enough (especially on the o-line) to not destroy the team.Each year, it has destroyed them.

I have been saying this for over a week now LG in NYC : 11/6/2017 1:21 pm : link there is underachieving and there is flat out having the bottom fall out from under you, and we are experiencing the latter.



you do not spend a couple hundred million dollars on talent, go 11-5 and then forget how to play football (and we were horrible before all the WR injuries). this is a fundamental failure at the organizational level and that falls at the feet of Reese, McAdoo and all of the coordinators.



We have definite areas that require an upgrade but we do not have 1-7 talent... in fact, no one really has 1-7 talent... most teams have 8-8 talent at their core and the difference between winning 4/5 games and winning 10/12 games - is a unified organizational decision to bring in quality, character players and for the coaches to create a scheme and an environment that will help them succeed.



Sounds like a bad a management 101 book but there is a reason these books get published...b/c this is basic stuff and the Giants have failed to adhere to the basics.



so I don't want to hear about one guy getting let go, or a little tweak here or there... I don't want Sullivan to get promoted to HC or Spags. Eli may or may not be the QB next year but I don't want him deciding who our next HC is. His smooth transition should not be part of the equation.

We need to CLEAN HOUSE and create a new culture at Jints central. we need to get our high priced players playing up to their paychecks... we need to have personnel decisions that make sense with one another (oppo example - immobile QB and bad OLine) and fir the unified vision or who we are as a team.



and this needs to start now. I am not sure how long a GM needs to get his staff in place and be ready for the draft and FA... but that should be the target. I do not want Reese & Co making one more meaningful decision about this organizations long term plans.





Engram and Ellison gidiefor : Mod : 11/6/2017 1:22 pm : : 11/6/2017 1:22 pm : link are both above average players and so is Shepard

RE: Engram and Ellison gidiefor : Mod : 11/6/2017 1:23 pm : : 11/6/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: are both above average players and so is Shepard



Mike in Ohio In comment 13679172 gidiefor said:Mike in Ohio

I am not the least bit upset at the loss except for the That’s Gold, Jerry : 11/6/2017 1:27 pm : link fact that this is my team and they were playing at home and laid such a gross egg. When you do that at home, it speaks to a real problem on the team...definitely in the locker room whether you want to point at players or coaches, probably both.



I have felt the only way to get the management change we desperately need is for the season to gone as it has and as it appears to be going. I am heartbroken because of Eli...I have no passion for any other Giant as I do for Eli because I feel he has been cut at the knees by this current GM and by the overall management of this team.



What concerns me even more is that there does not seem to be any idea in the Giants front office of what kind of team the Giants want to be. When you have no philosophy as an organization then you are in deep trouble. When Parcells was around each of us knew what kind of a team we were. We were tough, played great D, excellent special teams, and a conservative, pound the ball offense. That is how we were built and, as Bill Walsh once said, we played a game of attrition.



Until TC came in, we had a long period of not knowing who or what we wanted to be. Then for the next 7 years, we built this team on a solid philosophy again of running the ball, playing great D with numerous pass rushers, and good special teams. EA drafted accordingly...getting Snee, Osi, Diehl, Tuck and developing Richie and signing FAs O'Hara and McKenzie.



Since Reese essentially made it his team we have had zero philosophy. He failed to rebuild the D forcing a $200M spending spree. He has failed to address the OL or has made very poor draft choices. I like Justin Pugh but he gets hurt every year. Richburg has regressed and the only real positive you can say about Flowers is that he is always available.



When you look at the good teams, and I mean teams that are consistently good, they have a philosophy of how they want to play and who they bring in, who they draft. The Giants seem to just be hodgepodge...there is no grand idea of what kind of team we want to be. I think if Jerry Reese could not see what kind of a QB he had and what kind of an offensive team he needed around him in order to be successful then he was just not paying attention. And I firmly believe that is exactly what transpired. Eli's best years have been with a strong offensive line and a strong running game. To not adhere to that philosophy is a failure of this entire organization.

RE: RE: agree with Terps JonC : 11/6/2017 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679126 JonC said:





Quote:





and Dan's point about how close this team is to 4-4.



They should be better, but the lack of discipline and poor attitudes galore are startling.







JonC, we all know you have more insight into the team than just about all of us. Where do you think most of the poor attitudes reside?



You know, it really looks more and more like 2003, with the organization looking for a structured, disciplinarian-like coach to come in.



Emil, I think you've got a big handful of players who think they're better than they actually are. When a handful act like OB on the negative side of his personality, it's a problem. Proof is in the pudding, this team stinks. I suspect the players simply don't believe in the coaching, given it feels like an open revolt with many of them (the DBs especially) and lousy discipline across the board. That suggests they're tuning out the coaches, and also this team has proven it will implode once things get difficult.



That's where I'm concerned, how deep is the fruit rotted. I was not a fan of the contracts handed to JPP and OV, things like that breed problems when a team isn't playing well. The regime has failed to build an OL and even with the $ doled out, this DL fails to generate a conventional pass rush. It could be the team just doesn't have "it" as a result, the will/heart/courage to keep pushing.

In comment 13679140 Emil said:Emil, I think you've got a big handful of players who think they're better than they actually are. When a handful act like OB on the negative side of his personality, it's a problem. Proof is in the pudding, this team stinks. I suspect the players simply don't believe in the coaching, given it feels like an open revolt with many of them (the DBs especially) and lousy discipline across the board. That suggests they're tuning out the coaches, and also this team has proven it will implode once things get difficult.That's where I'm concerned, how deep is the fruit rotted. I was not a fan of the contracts handed to JPP and OV, things like that breed problems when a team isn't playing well. The regime has failed to build an OL and even with the $ doled out, this DL fails to generate a conventional pass rush. It could be the team just doesn't have "it" as a result, the will/heart/courage to keep pushing.

Of course they should be 1-7 oldutican : 11/6/2017 1:31 pm : link Anyone who though this team would be a SB contender was guilty of wishful thinking. Like others have said, they lost all the close games early in the season and then they got wiped out by injuries. No one could coach what's left of this team up to being winners. Of course McAdoo should go, what he has to work with now is a bad team.

Reese needs to go as well . Bluesbreaker : 11/6/2017 1:32 pm : link I agree

Gidie, I look forward to your posts. For some reason, they make me feel a little better.



Essentially, I was trying to make the same point in my post from last month. (Linked below) Reese deserves blame for not rebuilding the OL, or at least waiting too long to do it and then not doing it successfully. But the bigger issue is that Reese's decisions years ago paved the way for McAdoo to be hired as the HC. McAdoo is in over his head. Before yesterday, this team should have been 3-3 with wins over Denver, Philly, and the Chargers. You could argue they should have beaten the Lions too. I get that the roster has holes, especially on the OL. But McAdoo's offensive philosophy, and his stubbornness, led him to stick with Paul Perkins at RB, avoid calling a balanced game, and start Bobby Hart at RT, which was a bigger liability than Flowers at LT. Reese has his share of blame, but this team's 1-7 record falls most directly on McAdoo. If only one between Reese and McAdoo has to go, it has to be McAdoo.

How the Giants got to the failed 2017 season



There is no depth on this team and his drafts in the trenches are questionable at best .

Offensively, I think its a combo of scheme Now Mike in MD : 11/6/2017 1:33 pm : link and sadly Eli. The Skins had guys on the offensive line who were on the street 2 weeks ago. Cousins was sacked 6 times. They can't run the ball. And their WRs stink. Yet, they put up 17 in Seattle and Cousins throws for 241 yards and drives the team down the field at the end of the game with 2 30 plus yard passes. And defensively, there is no way their personnel is better than ours yet they shut the Seahawks down. Is it effort? Scheme? Both. On that, I'm not sure

RE: RE: You know something Go Terps FStubbs : 11/6/2017 1:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679122 gidiefor said:





Quote:





I'm not saying that you're wrong in your main points, but if what you're saying is true, then isn't it incumbent on the coaches to create a game plan that utilizes the strengths of this team instead of playing a non-working game plan - over and over again? I just don't buy that there isn't a lot of talent on the Giants, and that it isn't better than average talent







I would add that there is more talent on the Giants than there is on the Bills, Skins, Bears, 49ers, Browns, Titans, Jets, and Chargers. What gidie says is dead on. The Giants problem is that they were operating from a foolishly stubborn offensive approach for all of Sept and half of Oct. It took losing 5 straight and losing 60% of the WRs to force a change. McAdoo lost this team by Columbus day.



Why do we believe that? Where is this talent?



Explore the possibility that this roster is as bad as they look right now. In comment 13679153 Emil said:Why do we believe that? Where is this talent?Explore the possibility that this roster is as bad as they look right now.

RE: I have been saying this for over a week now jcn56 : 11/6/2017 1:49 pm : link

Quote: there is underachieving and there is flat out having the bottom fall out from under you, and we are experiencing the latter.



you do not spend a couple hundred million dollars on talent, go 11-5 and then forget how to play football (and we were horrible before all the WR injuries). this is a fundamental failure at the organizational level and that falls at the feet of Reese, McAdoo and all of the coordinators.



We have definite areas that require an upgrade but we do not have 1-7 talent... in fact, no one really has 1-7 talent... most teams have 8-8 talent at their core and the difference between winning 4/5 games and winning 10/12 games - is a unified organizational decision to bring in quality, character players and for the coaches to create a scheme and an environment that will help them succeed.



Sounds like a bad a management 101 book but there is a reason these books get published...b/c this is basic stuff and the Giants have failed to adhere to the basics.



so I don't want to hear about one guy getting let go, or a little tweak here or there... I don't want Sullivan to get promoted to HC or Spags. Eli may or may not be the QB next year but I don't want him deciding who our next HC is. His smooth transition should not be part of the equation.

We need to CLEAN HOUSE and create a new culture at Jints central. we need to get our high priced players playing up to their paychecks... we need to have personnel decisions that make sense with one another (oppo example - immobile QB and bad OLine) and fir the unified vision or who we are as a team.



and this needs to start now. I am not sure how long a GM needs to get his staff in place and be ready for the draft and FA... but that should be the target. I do not want Reese & Co making one more meaningful decision about this organizations long term plans.





This is a great post. I don't think the turnover can happen now, simply because most of the desirable talent would be under contract elsewhere, but when the season's up it's time to move on. In comment 13679170 LG in NYC said:This is a great post. I don't think the turnover can happen now, simply because most of the desirable talent would be under contract elsewhere, but when the season's up it's time to move on.

RE: RE: RE: agree with Terps Emil : 11/6/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679140 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13679126 JonC said:





Quote:





and Dan's point about how close this team is to 4-4.



They should be better, but the lack of discipline and poor attitudes galore are startling.







JonC, we all know you have more insight into the team than just about all of us. Where do you think most of the poor attitudes reside?



You know, it really looks more and more like 2003, with the organization looking for a structured, disciplinarian-like coach to come in.







Emil, I think you've got a big handful of players who think they're better than they actually are. When a handful act like OB on the negative side of his personality, it's a problem. Proof is in the pudding, this team stinks. I suspect the players simply don't believe in the coaching, given it feels like an open revolt with many of them (the DBs especially) and lousy discipline across the board. That suggests they're tuning out the coaches, and also this team has proven it will implode once things get difficult.



That's where I'm concerned, how deep is the fruit rotted. I was not a fan of the contracts handed to JPP and OV, things like that breed problems when a team isn't playing well. The regime has failed to build an OL and even with the $ doled out, this DL fails to generate a conventional pass rush. It could be the team just doesn't have "it" as a result, the will/heart/courage to keep pushing.



I share your concerns. I have less of a problem with the OV contract as he is younger and never appears to take a down off. Until this season, I don't think he missed a game due to injury. JPP's lack of production halfway though the year is quite concerning. Last year he played with intensity, this year I think we have seen it for one game.



What this team lacks, and it is painfully obvious, is any kind of on field leadership. It has none on offense and none on defense. Eli leads by example, but there is no personality in the offense. In years gone by it was the veteran OL. Similarly, there is no vocal leadership on the defense. What this team misses are the Armsteads, Strahans, Pierces, and Tucks. There needs to be a vocalization and embodiment of the a collective fighting spirit...and their just isn't one right now.



OBJ is a spark plug. He provides energy and hope. But he is not a leader. Few WRs ever are. Whether it's that they don't have the character traits for it or that it's just hard to be a leader on offense when your job is to lineup away from the bulk of the offense and work almost in isolation against a secondary. The Giants can't execute a wholesale change of underperforming personnel. (Apple drives me up the wall the most) But they can execute a culture change. New HC, new GM, bring in a veteran LB and veteran OL with leadership credentials. When you hire a new HC, don't look for the next offensive or defensive genius, look for a leader. Do those things and this team can turn around. In comment 13679191 JonC said:I share your concerns. I have less of a problem with the OV contract as he is younger and never appears to take a down off. Until this season, I don't think he missed a game due to injury. JPP's lack of production halfway though the year is quite concerning. Last year he played with intensity, this year I think we have seen it for one game.What this team lacks, and it is painfully obvious, is any kind of on field leadership. It has none on offense and none on defense. Eli leads by example, but there is no personality in the offense. In years gone by it was the veteran OL. Similarly, there is no vocal leadership on the defense. What this team misses are the Armsteads, Strahans, Pierces, and Tucks. There needs to be a vocalization and embodiment of the a collective fighting spirit...and their just isn't one right now.OBJ is a spark plug. He provides energy and hope. But he is not a leader. Few WRs ever are. Whether it's that they don't have the character traits for it or that it's just hard to be a leader on offense when your job is to lineup away from the bulk of the offense and work almost in isolation against a secondary. The Giants can't execute a wholesale change of underperforming personnel. (Apple drives me up the wall the most) But they can execute a culture change. New HC, new GM, bring in a veteran LB and veteran OL with leadership credentials. When you hire a new HC, don't look for the next offensive or defensive genius, look for a leader. Do those things and this team can turn around.

Agree with GO treps.. prdave73 : 11/6/2017 2:04 pm : link "2017 Cap Numbers



Lawrence: $1.7M

Irving: $470K



Vernon: $16M

JPP: $7.5M



JPP jumps up to $17M next season. Disastrous."



That alone warrants firing Reese! Those numbers are a joke! Cowboys Dline playing like they are 200 mil! Btw Irving is a monster, and is having a monster year in just a short period of time?! It's just so frustrating to see, this Giants Org allowing this shit to go on is BS!

RE: RE: Engram and Ellison Mike from Ohio : 11/6/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679172 gidiefor said:





Quote:





are both above average players and so is Shepard







Mike in Ohio



Rhett Ellison and Sterling Shepard are above average players? Based on what? In comment 13679176 gidiefor said:Rhett Ellison and Sterling Shepard are above average players? Based on what?

you can kill the DL all you want djm : 11/6/2017 2:20 pm : link but this very DL will help this team win games once this team gets its shit together. I refuse to believe that the personnel along the DL is why this team is in the shit tank that it's in. I think the team just lost its way, DL included, because the team is rudderless and the offense is completely shot.



JPP hasn't been good. Vernon is hurt. And yes, they both aren't terrific pass rushers, but when healthy they are terrific DEs who can get to the QB at a capable rate.



The offense and Mcadoo sunk this season before it even began. The D joined the party when the ship was already sinking.

dallas djm : 11/6/2017 2:27 pm : link is well coached and has been since Garrett took over and walked into met life back in 2010 with a shit team that had imploded on and off the field weeks prior with the Phillips firing, and smacked the shit out of a much more talented NYG team. The night the lights went out. The team has NO business beating the Giants yet they did just that.



GArrett and his staff coach circles around the Giants and most of the NFL on a weekly basis. They have sat in cap hell for years. Have a bunch of mid round picks or worse all along the defense and yet they win. And they win WITH their defense. I am done condemning Jerry Jones and that franchise. They are better than us. A lot better than us, and it shows year in year out.



Tell me the Dallas DL and defense in general has more talent than the Giants. I could use a good laugh.



Spags McAdoo fucking blow. Let's call it like it is.

djm Go Terps : 11/6/2017 2:30 pm : link This defense isn't as talented as you think it is. And even if I'm wrong and the talent is there, yesterday showed that they are seriously lacking in heart.



Blame the coaches all you want...they deserve it. But that doesn't absolve quitters.

OC change jbeintherockies : 11/6/2017 2:32 pm : link You guys refer to the play calling change coming too late. Other than the Broncos game, how much of a difference has it made?



McAdoo says he and Reese are joined at the hip. But it doesn't look like.

Linebackers gmenatlarge : 11/6/2017 3:00 pm : link this team is totally lacking in that dept, it's like the D is missing an entire level. Can anyone remember a giant LB having a huge effect on a game, let alone make a great play?

Truly pathetic, thanks Jerry!

RE: I am not the least bit upset at the loss except for the HomerJones45 : 11/6/2017 3:51 pm : link

Quote: fact that this is my team and they were playing at home and laid such a gross egg. When you do that at home, it speaks to a real problem on the team...definitely in the locker room whether you want to point at players or coaches, probably both.



I have felt the only way to get the management change we desperately need is for the season to gone as it has and as it appears to be going. I am heartbroken because of Eli...I have no passion for any other Giant as I do for Eli because I feel he has been cut at the knees by this current GM and by the overall management of this team.



What concerns me even more is that there does not seem to be any idea in the Giants front office of what kind of team the Giants want to be. When you have no philosophy as an organization then you are in deep trouble. When Parcells was around each of us knew what kind of a team we were. We were tough, played great D, excellent special teams, and a conservative, pound the ball offense. That is how we were built and, as Bill Walsh once said, we played a game of attrition.



Until TC came in, we had a long period of not knowing who or what we wanted to be. Then for the next 7 years, we built this team on a solid philosophy again of running the ball, playing great D with numerous pass rushers, and good special teams. EA drafted accordingly...getting Snee, Osi, Diehl, Tuck and developing Richie and signing FAs O'Hara and McKenzie.



Since Reese essentially made it his team we have had zero philosophy. He failed to rebuild the D forcing a $200M spending spree. He has failed to address the OL or has made very poor draft choices. I like Justin Pugh but he gets hurt every year. Richburg has regressed and the only real positive you can say about Flowers is that he is always available.



When you look at the good teams, and I mean teams that are consistently good, they have a philosophy of how they want to play and who they bring in, who they draft. The Giants seem to just be hodgepodge...there is no grand idea of what kind of team we want to be. I think if Jerry Reese could not see what kind of a QB he had and what kind of an offensive team he needed around him in order to be successful then he was just not paying attention. And I firmly believe that is exactly what transpired. Eli's best years have been with a strong offensive line and a strong running game. To not adhere to that philosophy is a failure of this entire organization. and your post was gold. Good stuff. In comment 13679185 That’s Gold, Jerry said:and your post was gold. Good stuff.