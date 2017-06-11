Eli's Next Team... clatterbuck : 11/6/2017 4:03 pm ...Denver Broncos? If for whatever reason Eli and the Giants part company and he still wants to play, the Broncos are in desperate need of a QB, the defense is still good, they have good receivers and a running game...Just a thought. Would be interesting symmetry.

hope he retires and gets inducted as a giant GiantNatty : 11/6/2017 4:05 pm : link but one thought that crossed my mind today: the giants could be an interested suitor for . . . kirk cousins. you heard it here first!



and last.

backup pjcas18 : 11/6/2017 4:06 pm : link somewhere like New England or Pittsburgh, he'll be 37 after this season, 38 after next year - not sure when you envision they'll part ways.









RE: backup rocco8112 : 11/6/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: somewhere like New England or Pittsburgh, he'll be 37 after this season, 38 after next year - not sure when you envision they'll part ways.









I would think he would pack it in before being a back up.



In comment 13679510 pjcas18 said:I would think he would pack it in before being a back up.

Jaguars RetroJint : 11/6/2017 4:13 pm : link make book. Coughlin doesn't give a shit about cap consequences . He never did. If he thinks Eli can get them there he will do it and Eli will go. Outside shot is Buffalo. Denver no because they are starting to look like the Giants 17. Their line is worse than the Giants.



Tom Coughlin is about acquiring talent through any means permitted. He tried to get Megaton to come out of retirement . They like talent in Jacksonville.

Eli Giantslifer : 11/6/2017 4:15 pm : link Discussion will have to be had, let Eli go out with class.



This is embarrassing Blue Moon : 11/6/2017 4:21 pm : link You people are effing nuts! Speculate about what to do with the mentally disturb wide receiver coming back next year. Not one of the greatest Giants of all time. Johnny Boy better grow a set and manage this mess properly. The starting QB position is the least of his enormous problems.

Denver will trade up jc in c-ville : 11/6/2017 4:22 pm : link For a QB much like KC did this past April.



However, unlike KC, Denver does not have a competent QB on their roster to groom a young QB for a year or two.

RE: RE: backup pjcas18 : 11/6/2017 4:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679510 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





somewhere like New England or Pittsburgh, he'll be 37 after this season, 38 after next year - not sure when you envision they'll part ways.













I would think he would pack it in before being a back up.





Yeah, if he has a next team it would be as a backup IMO. In comment 13679525 rocco8112 said:Yeah, if he has a next team it would be as a backup IMO.

Look, I agree jvm52106 : 11/6/2017 4:25 pm : link we have other big problems but to thinEli isn't part of the issue or that he will magically get better as he ages is just foolish. If we part ways with ELI we eat some cap space. Which, contrary to some statements here does not mean ELI won't be let go, would mean that the Giants are going younger at the position. You can't expect to have a house cleaning and the guy who has been here since 2004 to stay. Peyton left the Colts, Favre the Packers, Simms the Giants, Montana the 49ers- it happens...

RE: Look, I agree Elisthebest : 11/6/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: we have other big problems but to thinEli isn't part of the issue or that he will magically get better as he ages is just foolish. If we part ways with ELI we eat some cap space. Which, contrary to some statements here does not mean ELI won't be let go, would mean that the Giants are going younger at the position. You can't expect to have a house cleaning and the guy who has been here since 2004 to stay. Peyton left the Colts, Favre the Packers, Simms the Giants, Montana the 49ers- it happens... Simms the Giants? In comment 13679554 jvm52106 said:Simms the Giants?

Just my guess GiantSteps : 11/6/2017 4:30 pm : link But I think if it came down to playing backup on another team or retiring, Eli would choose to retire.



Going to NE as Brady's backup? Pass that pipe on over here, I could use it.

Sometimes Giants fans have an inflated sense of Eli's value pjcas18 : 11/6/2017 4:33 pm : link and run down the litany of excuses why at 36 his stats aren't what they were a few years ago or in his prime.



nationally, Eli is not thought of the same way his adoring fan base views him.



IMO, he's not going to start anywhere if/when he leaves the Giants.



He leaves the Giants he's done, unless he wants to be a backup.

Eli is a youthful 37 joeinpa : 11/6/2017 4:37 pm : link He can still make all the throws. Retirement is not on his radar. I think he prob thinks he has 5 years left minimum.



His problem is lack of mobility. Fix the line and he will be starting quarterback for the Giants for the foreseeable future.



But that s doesn t mean a quarterback should not be their first priority in this upcoming draft if they feel the right one is there

RE: RE: Look, I agree tony stg : 11/6/2017 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679554 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





we have other big problems but to thinEli isn't part of the issue or that he will magically get better as he ages is just foolish. If we part ways with ELI we eat some cap space. Which, contrary to some statements here does not mean ELI won't be let go, would mean that the Giants are going younger at the position. You can't expect to have a house cleaning and the guy who has been here since 2004 to stay. Peyton left the Colts, Favre the Packers, Simms the Giants, Montana the 49ers- it happens...



Simms the Giants?



Shush... he's on a roll.

In comment 13679557 Elisthebest said:Shush... he's on a roll.

RE: Eli is a youthful 37 Mad Mike : 11/6/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: He can still make all the throws. Retirement is not on his radar. I think he prob thinks he has 5 years left minimum.

Yeah, no. In comment 13679577 joeinpa said:Yeah, no.

Wherever he goes mattlawson : 11/6/2017 4:42 pm : link I’d love for him to win another SB. it’s not happening here clearly

RE: RE: Look, I agree jvm52106 : 11/6/2017 4:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679554 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





we have other big problems but to thinEli isn't part of the issue or that he will magically get better as he ages is just foolish. If we part ways with ELI we eat some cap space. Which, contrary to some statements here does not mean ELI won't be let go, would mean that the Giants are going younger at the position. You can't expect to have a house cleaning and the guy who has been here since 2004 to stay. Peyton left the Colts, Favre the Packers, Simms the Giants, Montana the 49ers- it happens...



Simms the Giants? As in the Giants let him go.... In comment 13679557 Elisthebest said:As in the Giants let him go....

RE: RE: RE: Look, I agree jvm52106 : 11/6/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679557 Elisthebest said:





Quote:





In comment 13679554 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





we have other big problems but to thinEli isn't part of the issue or that he will magically get better as he ages is just foolish. If we part ways with ELI we eat some cap space. Which, contrary to some statements here does not mean ELI won't be let go, would mean that the Giants are going younger at the position. You can't expect to have a house cleaning and the guy who has been here since 2004 to stay. Peyton left the Colts, Favre the Packers, Simms the Giants, Montana the 49ers- it happens...



Simms the Giants?







Shush... he's on a roll. Ahh, so you don't remeber Simms being let go.... My bad, let me stick to all your current madden players... In comment 13679587 tony stg said:Ahh, so you don't remeber Simms being let go.... My bad, let me stick to all your current madden players...

Pjacs jtgiants : 11/6/2017 4:45 pm : link That's crazy. There not parting ways but if they did he would absolutely be a starter somewhere next year. I think suggesting otherwise is comical imo

RE: Jaguars montanagiant : 11/6/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: make book. Coughlin doesn't give a shit about cap consequences . He never did. If he thinks Eli can get them there he will do it and Eli will go. Outside shot is Buffalo. Denver no because they are starting to look like the Giants 17. Their line is worse than the Giants.



Tom Coughlin is about acquiring talent through any means permitted. He tried to get Megaton to come out of retirement . They like talent in Jacksonville.

Boy would that be the ultimate FU to the Giants if he went there and then won another SB In comment 13679527 RetroJint said:Boy would that be the ultimate FU to the Giants if he went there and then won another SB

If and when mrvax : 11/6/2017 4:46 pm : link the Giants decide to part ways with Eli, Eli will end his NFL career as a player. You can bank on that.



RE: Sometimes Giants fans have an inflated sense of Eli's value Mike from Ohio : 11/6/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: and run down the litany of excuses why at 36 his stats aren't what they were a few years ago or in his prime.



nationally, Eli is not thought of the same way his adoring fan base views him.



IMO, he's not going to start anywhere if/when he leaves the Giants.



He leaves the Giants he's done, unless he wants to be a backup.



Shhhhh! You are going to get the irrational Eli fans riled up! In their minds, if he is going to New England it will be Brady who is the backup. They won't ever acknowledge Eli was a really good QB who is just approaching the end. In comment 13679569 pjcas18 said:Shhhhh! You are going to get the irrational Eli fans riled up! In their minds, if he is going to New England it will be Brady who is the backup. They won't ever acknowledge Eli was a really good QB who is just approaching the end.

RE: Jaguars jcn56 : 11/6/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: make book. Coughlin doesn't give a shit about cap consequences . He never did. If he thinks Eli can get them there he will do it and Eli will go. Outside shot is Buffalo. Denver no because they are starting to look like the Giants 17. Their line is worse than the Giants.



Tom Coughlin is about acquiring talent through any means permitted. He tried to get Megaton to come out of retirement . They like talent in Jacksonville.



More brilliant analysis from the genius who suggested GBN ran Coughlin out of town without any proof and thinks Tony Dungy's a racist.



So, they like talent down there, eh? Big news! In comment 13679527 RetroJint said:More brilliant analysis from the genius who suggested GBN ran Coughlin out of town without any proof and thinks Tony Dungy's a racist.So, they like talent down there, eh? Big news!

RE: RE: Sometimes Giants fans have an inflated sense of Eli's value BigBlue4You09 : 11/6/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679569 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





and run down the litany of excuses why at 36 his stats aren't what they were a few years ago or in his prime.



nationally, Eli is not thought of the same way his adoring fan base views him.



IMO, he's not going to start anywhere if/when he leaves the Giants.



He leaves the Giants he's done, unless he wants to be a backup.







Shhhhh! You are going to get the irrational Eli fans riled up! In their minds, if he is going to New England it will be Brady who is the backup. They won't ever acknowledge Eli was a really good QB who is just approaching the end.



Not one person here has said that. In comment 13679602 Mike from Ohio said:Not one person here has said that.

Mike eli was jtgiants : 11/6/2017 4:49 pm : link Awful yesterday but has plenty left. I couldn't disagree w u more. He absolutely would start somewhere next year. I don't even think that's debatable

RE: Pjacs pjcas18 : 11/6/2017 4:51 pm : link

Quote: That's crazy. There not parting ways but if they did he would absolutely be a starter somewhere next year. I think suggesting otherwise is comical imo



Eli rates squarely middle to bottom of the pack in QB evaluations today, which team that needs a starting QB (fast forward to 2019, since I believe there is a very slim chance at best the Giants cut him before the 2018 season though I think they should consider it) is going to sign 38 year old Eli Manning as their starter. List them below:



1.

2.



isn't that what this thread is about? IMO no team who needs a starting QB is going to find 38 year old Eli Manning a good fit. Some Giants fans will say things like "he's a 2-time SB MVP" of course he is, but that's looking back not forward and he's not that QB anymore.



In comment 13679598 jtgiants said:Eli rates squarely middle to bottom of the pack in QB evaluations today, which team that needs a starting QB (fast forward to 2019, since I believe there is a very slim chance at best the Giants cut him before the 2018 season though I think they should consider it) is going to sign 38 year old Eli Manning as their starter. List them below:1.2.isn't that what this thread is about? IMO no team who needs a starting QB is going to find 38 year old Eli Manning a good fit. Some Giants fans will say things like "he's a 2-time SB MVP" of course he is, but that's looking back not forward and he's not that QB anymore.

I HOPE David B. : 11/6/2017 4:52 pm : link He plays another season or two while Rosen sits on the bench, and then he transitions into an awesome veteran backup QB and retires as only-ever a Giant.

Pjacs jtgiants : 11/6/2017 4:54 pm : link Maybe. I was referring to next year. I disagree with you. He should be the q.v. next year here imo. My point was if he was cut this off-season he absolutely would get a starting job.

TBH burtmanjack : 11/6/2017 4:55 pm : link none of this matters unless they can Mac, Reese and Ross. Every last one.

RE: backup djstat : 11/6/2017 4:56 pm : link

Quote: somewhere like New England or Pittsburgh, he'll be 37 after this season, 38 after next year - not sure when you envision they'll part ways.





Eli Manning will not play football if his only options are as a backup. He is still a good QB. He has a lousy line, awful scheme and lousy coach In comment 13679510 pjcas18 said:Eli Manning will not play football if his only options are as a backup. He is still a good QB. He has a lousy line, awful scheme and lousy coach

RE: Pjacs pjcas18 : 11/6/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: Maybe. I was referring to next year. I disagree with you. He should be the q.v. next year here imo. My point was if he was cut this off-season he absolutely would get a starting job.



yeah, I said there's a slim chance they'd cut Eli before the 2018 season.



If he's here he should start, so I wouldn't count the Giants as his next team.



After next year (so before the 2019 season), he'll probably/possibly be released and the Giants can save $17M on the salary cap.



maybe he'll even retire after 2018 so the Giants don't have to release him.



great career, has a shot at the HOF, but I think the future unfortunately is going to hopefully be better without him.

In comment 13679622 jtgiants said:yeah, I said there's a slim chance they'd cut Eli before the 2018 season.If he's here he should start, so I wouldn't count the Giants as his next team.After next year (so before the 2019 season), he'll probably/possibly be released and the Giants can save $17M on the salary cap.maybe he'll even retire after 2018 so the Giants don't have to release him.great career, has a shot at the HOF, but I think the future unfortunately is going to hopefully be better without him.

Eli's AcidTest : 11/6/2017 5:02 pm : link near total lack of mobility makes it hard for him to succeed without a stellar OL. The problem is that OL play is declining as more college teams use spread offenses.



Jacksonville seems like a possible destination, but I could also see Eli retiring rather than play for anyone else, even if he has a chance to start.

Pjacs jtgiants : 11/6/2017 5:04 pm : link He's a hof q.v.. Come on now. He will absolutely make the hof. Insinuating he's only got a shot is out of line and simply untrue imo. That's said the rest of your post is fair

RE: Pjacs pjcas18 : 11/6/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: He's a hof q.v.. Come on now. He will absolutely make the hof. Insinuating he's only got a shot is out of line and simply untrue imo. That's said the rest of your post is fair



I'd vote him in, and I do think he'll eventually get in, but I don't think he's a lock for the HOF.



In comment 13679644 jtgiants said:I'd vote him in, and I do think he'll eventually get in, but I don't think he's a lock for the HOF.

Pjacs jtgiants : 11/6/2017 5:07 pm : link Fair enough. I would be shocked if he doesn't get in. Well see.

I love posters HomerJones45 : 11/6/2017 5:09 pm : link who have not be right about one single fucking thing trying to take other posters to task.

Imagine the kick in the nuts if Eli goes to the Jags SomeFan : 11/6/2017 5:13 pm : link and he beats the Pats on the way to another SB win. The Jags are close and tough and stranger things occur.

He'll retire a Giant even if that means being a backup. Blue21 : 11/6/2017 5:15 pm : link Besides isn't his cap hit large?

How do you not make a move away from Eli Dnew15 : 11/6/2017 5:31 pm : link if you think Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold or one of these other guys coming out as a QB is the next franchise QB of the league? The Giants are not the Browns - they don't suck this bad this often.

If the guy that's the next Wetz is there ... you make the move - slam dunk

Eli is the QB of the NY Giants AnnapolisMike : 11/6/2017 5:44 pm : link And will end his career here. Realistically...they will not part ways until after next season.

I want him to retire a Giant. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/6/2017 5:48 pm : link But if not, I hope he goes somewhere where there's a competent FO & coaching staff that utilizes his talent to the max.

I hope he retires AnyoneButPhilly : 11/6/2017 5:52 pm : link Right now he's old and alone. He deserves better than this shit. He's got his money and he's got his rings. This team is not going to be a championship contender in the remaining years he's got left. Retire a legend. Nobody wants to see him in a different uniform

RE: RE: RE: RE: Look, I agree tony stg : 11/6/2017 6:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679587 tony stg said:





Quote:





In comment 13679557 Elisthebest said:





Quote:





In comment 13679554 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





we have other big problems but to thinEli isn't part of the issue or that he will magically get better as he ages is just foolish. If we part ways with ELI we eat some cap space. Which, contrary to some statements here does not mean ELI won't be let go, would mean that the Giants are going younger at the position. You can't expect to have a house cleaning and the guy who has been here since 2004 to stay. Peyton left the Colts, Favre the Packers, Simms the Giants, Montana the 49ers- it happens...



Simms the Giants?







Shush... he's on a roll.



Ahh, so you don't remeber Simms being let go.... My bad, let me stick to all your current madden players...



You listed 3 QBs that left their team of fame and continued their career elsewhere (you could have also included Johnny Unitas and Joe Namath). Simms, unlike the others, didn't play elsewhere. That is the inconsistency in your post that people are pointing out. But I'm guessing you already know that. Oh, BTW, I've never played Madden (or any other PlayStation / video game) in my life.





In comment 13679596 jvm52106 said:You listed 3 QBs that left their team of fame and continued their career elsewhere (you could have also included Johnny Unitas and Joe Namath). Simms, unlike the others, didn't play elsewhere. That is the inconsistency in your post that people are pointing out. But I'm guessing you already know that. Oh, BTW, I've never played Madden (or any other PlayStation / video game) in my life.

Eli and the Vikings... Tark10 : 11/6/2017 6:26 pm : link The Vikes have a good team. Keenam isn't the long term answer, Bradford is on one leg. Bridgewater is a question mark. The defense is solid and they play eight games a year indoors. The O-line is solid and Dalvin Cook will be back next year. Eli takes a pay cut and the Vikes offer a 5th or 6th round pick. AND.. Eli is healthy. Can't say the same for Bradford or Bridgewater. Eli isn't a long term answer but he can give them two good years. I would love to see it.

Something I don't want to see.... Tark10 : 11/6/2017 6:29 pm : link 1964- Y.A. Tittle, 1973- Johnny Unitas, 1977-Joe Namath. I don't want Eli to end up like those guys....

Wasn't Flutie around the same age Sarcastic Sam : 11/6/2017 7:35 pm : link when he took Buffalo to the playoffs?



What a fine night in Nashville, said no one from Buffalo.

RE: This is embarrassing clatterbuck : 11/6/2017 8:30 pm : link

Quote: You people are effing nuts! Speculate about what to do with the mentally disturb wide receiver coming back next year. Not one of the greatest Giants of all time. Johnny Boy better grow a set and manage this mess properly. The starting QB position is the least of his enormous problems.



I want Eli to retire as a Giants. This is speculation about what might, maybe, could happen if he decides he wants out or is forced out after this season.

In comment 13679544 Blue Moon said:I want Eli to retire as a Giants. This is speculation about what might, maybe, could happen if he decides he wants out or is forced out after this season.

I hate you Beezer : 11/6/2017 8:39 pm : link And this thread

Lol @ backup WillVAB : 11/6/2017 9:00 pm : link He could start for the following:



Jags

Cards

Broncos

Vikings

Browns

Dolphins

Bills

Jets



RE: hope he retires and gets inducted as a giant Boy Cord : 11/6/2017 9:05 pm : link

Quote: but one thought that crossed my mind today: the giants could be an interested suitor for . . . kirk cousins. you heard it here first!



and last.



0.00% chance. Giants will not pay mid-20s for Cousins. They will go young. In comment 13679509 GiantNatty said:0.00% chance. Giants will not pay mid-20s for Cousins. They will go young.

RE: Something I don't want to see.... Modus Operandi : 11/6/2017 9:22 pm : link

Quote: 1964- Y.A. Tittle, 1973- Johnny Unitas, 1977-Joe Namath. I don't want Eli to end up like those guys....



I hate to break it to you, but he already is those guys. In comment 13679794 Tark10 said:I hate to break it to you, but he already is those guys.

RE: Lol @ backup Mike from Ohio : 11/6/2017 9:35 pm : link

Quote: He could start for the following:



Jags

Cards

Broncos

Vikings

Browns

Dolphins

Bills

Jets



Listing teams with QBs less talented than Eli is not the measuring stick. The question is which of these teams will pay 38 year old Eli Manning $20M to be there starting QB?



Which of those teams is on the cusp of a championship with better QB play? I'd argue not a single one of them. Heck the Broncos may have a worse Oline than the Giants!

In comment 13680025 WillVAB said:Listing teams with QBs less talented than Eli is not the measuring stick. The question is which of these teams will pay 38 year old Eli Manning $20M to be there starting QB?Which of those teams is on the cusp of a championship with better QB play? I'd argue not a single one of them. Heck the Broncos may have a worse Oline than the Giants!

RE: RE: Lol @ backup Diver_Down : 11/6/2017 9:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13680025 WillVAB said:





Quote:





He could start for the following:



Jags

Cards

Broncos

Vikings

Browns

Dolphins

Bills

Jets







Listing teams with QBs less talented than Eli is not the measuring stick. The question is which of these teams will pay 38 year old Eli Manning $20M to be there starting QB?



Which of those teams is on the cusp of a championship with better QB play? I'd argue not a single one of them. Heck the Broncos may have a worse Oline than the Giants!



Why are you making the assumption that Eli will be paid $20 M/YR? Next year, he will earn combined between salary and bonuses $16M/YR.



You want a reason for the Vikings? Not a single QB on their roster is under contract for next season.



You want a reason for the Jaguars? Bortles has a 5th year option salary of $19M. Cutting him after passing a physical(his 5th year option is only guaranteed for injury) saves the Jaguars the salary and cap space. Bringing in Eli at a lower salary and improving the QB play is a win for that franchise. With their suffocating defense (allowing 14 PPG) and a rushing attack that is number 1 in the NFL, is the recipe that everyone says Eli needs to succeed. In comment 13680068 Mike from Ohio said:Why are you making the assumption that Eli will be paid $20 M/YR? Next year, he will earn combined between salary and bonuses $16M/YR.You want a reason for the Vikings? Not a single QB on their roster is under contract for next season.You want a reason for the Jaguars? Bortles has a 5th year option salary of $19M. Cutting him after passing a physical(his 5th year option is only guaranteed for injury) saves the Jaguars the salary and cap space. Bringing in Eli at a lower salary and improving the QB play is a win for that franchise. With their suffocating defense (allowing 14 PPG) and a rushing attack that is number 1 in the NFL, is the recipe that everyone says Eli needs to succeed.

RE: RE: Lol @ backup WillVAB : 11/6/2017 9:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13680025 WillVAB said:





Quote:





He could start for the following:



Jags

Cards

Broncos

Vikings

Browns

Dolphins

Bills

Jets







Listing teams with QBs less talented than Eli is not the measuring stick. The question is which of these teams will pay 38 year old Eli Manning $20M to be there starting QB?



Which of those teams is on the cusp of a championship with better QB play? I'd argue not a single one of them. Heck the Broncos may have a worse Oline than the Giants!



A future team won’t necessarily pay him 20 mil per. He has a no trade clause, so if he’s available it will be as a cut/FA and the market will decide.



And it’s not just picking teams he could start on. I was one of the first on this site to float why the Jags make a ton of sense. The Cards MO has been acquiring older QBs for a while now — Palmer is older than Eli and injury prone. I’d imagine the Dolphins want to end the Tannehill experiment. The Broncos QB situation is a disaster and they had success going with an older Peyton. The Browns haven’t had competent QB play since one year of Derek Anderson. The Vikings have a good football team outside of the huge question mark at the QB position looming. In comment 13680068 Mike from Ohio said:A future team won’t necessarily pay him 20 mil per. He has a no trade clause, so if he’s available it will be as a cut/FA and the market will decide.And it’s not just picking teams he could start on. I was one of the first on this site to float why the Jags make a ton of sense. The Cards MO has been acquiring older QBs for a while now — Palmer is older than Eli and injury prone. I’d imagine the Dolphins want to end the Tannehill experiment. The Broncos QB situation is a disaster and they had success going with an older Peyton. The Browns haven’t had competent QB play since one year of Derek Anderson. The Vikings have a good football team outside of the huge question mark at the QB position looming.

Not many teams will be interested in the short term rental hassan : 11/6/2017 10:00 pm : link he may start in JAX in the future but not many other situations fit.



And he wont go to some random team. He will want a shot at winning.

RE: backup micky : 11/7/2017 6:22 am : link

Quote: somewhere like New England or Pittsburgh, he'll be 37 after this season, 38 after next year - not sure when you envision they'll part ways.









watch..ben will be all bluff about retiring and ELI goes to Pitt to backup ben..lol In comment 13679510 pjcas18 said:watch..ben will be all bluff about retiring and ELI goes to Pitt to backup ben..lol

This team if it does infact clean house ArcadeSlumlord : 11/7/2017 9:10 am : link MUST trade Eli Manning, for the sake of the franchise. Find a sucker to overpay picks and invite Eli back when its over on a 1 day contract to retire. Amicable trade is the way to go, he has a no-trade clause unless he gives permission.

I can actually see Eli retiring Jersey55 : 11/7/2017 10:58 am : link before going to another team, he knows his retirement would be a big help to the Giants and I seriously doubt he wants to go and start all over with a new team....

RE: Eli is a youthful 37 Jersey55 : 11/7/2017 11:00 am : link

Quote: He can still make all the throws. Retirement is not on his radar. I think he prob thinks he has 5 years left minimum.



His problem is lack of mobility. Fix the line and he will be starting quarterback for the Giants for the foreseeable future.



But that s doesn t mean a quarterback should not be their first priority in this upcoming draft if they feel the right one is there



if Reese was capable of fixing the O line he would have done it by now, he and McAdoo both look to me like they are floundering and in way over their heads.... In comment 13679577 joeinpa said:if Reese was capable of fixing the O line he would have done it by now, he and McAdoo both look to me like they are floundering and in way over their heads....

Backup scenarios hassan : 11/7/2017 1:12 pm : link Are beyond ridiculous and the idea there are 6 to 8 teams that would acquire him or sign him at 38 is equally ridiculous.



Really bad thinking there. It has to me a contender that is strong with everything else and weak at qb. Only jax may fit.



Jets cardinals etc will go with a young qb. Qb retreads are diminishing in numbers over the years.





_ Banks : 11/7/2017 1:29 pm : link

- ( Over the past 5 years, Eli's stats haven't been great. Granted, there are a number of legitimate reasons why, but if you don't think the same can be said for other qbs, you're delusional. Across the league line has been awful. many teams have gone years without a competent one, not just us. Anyhow, I'm not saying this to knock Eli. However it appears that many think his demand will be high. He will be 38 with underwhelming numbers over a fairly long span. I don't think outside Giants fandom others will regard him that high. stats - ( New Window

Banks hassan : 11/7/2017 1:44 pm : link you said it. I am very much an Eli fan but he is in regression. Giants are aware of the magic he can muster in playoffs which is why he is overvalued by many of our own fanbase. Some would refuse to take a first for him if offered. At some point possible magical playoff runs can mean multiple seasons of no playoffs.



He will play next year short of some regime that wants him out of here. He's certainly good enough to continue playing albeit the mediocre qb play he is capable of now. But unless there is a miracle turnaround and Giants get close next year to a SB, I think he is done and he will hang them up. If he does go on a run they will resign him.









Many people liteamorn : 11/7/2017 1:52 pm : link Are going to miss Eli when (if) he is gone.