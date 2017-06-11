Glauber: day of infamy will have severe consequences

I AcidTest : 11/6/2017 5:26 pm : link think there is going to be a housecleaning. The entire coaching staff, as well as the GM, Ross, and many of the scouts.

I'd be pissed if there wasn't a total SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/6/2017 5:28 pm : link housecleaning. Enough of these half measures. The ship be sunk.

Empty Seats or Worse Samiam : 11/6/2017 5:31 pm : link If the Giants are playing to an empty stadium or a stadium full of Cowboy, Eagle, Redskin fans and the Giants, especially the defense, show the level of effort they showed yesterday, there will be a complete housecleaning. If the team turns and wins a few games, and Giants fans go to the games, maybe not. I imagine, though, that after yesterday, lots of Giants tickets are available on Stub Hub or something similar and who would blame them?

Absolute total clean out needed here. Victor in CT : 11/6/2017 5:35 pm : link A neutron bomb needs to be dropped on whatever the fuck sponsor name they call their team facility. And none of the bullshit about " this staff did the draft work forn2018 draft". Who the fuck cares? You want Reese and Ross calling the shots? Insure as hell don't.

gonna cost the giant org a lot sundayatone : 11/6/2017 5:43 pm : link of money paying 2 sets of coaching staffs and a new gm too.

This “team” annexOPR : 11/6/2017 5:48 pm : link does not warrant going to a game and rooting for

The link of Sean mcvay and this ass kicking djm : 11/6/2017 5:48 pm : link To john mcvay and the 1978 fumble is downright ridiculous.

I don't really trust them santacruzom : 11/6/2017 5:48 pm : link to execute any sort of reversal properly, but you never know -- I sure as shit didn't trust the Warriors to pull it off either.

Infamy Giantslifer : 11/6/2017 5:49 pm : link I said to a friend after Dallas loss" There are going to be serious consequences this year"

Upper management needs to go, been GM over 10 years . New blood required.

Is MacMagoo an 11-5 coach or 3-13 coach?

Spags is not answer as HC.Are the play calls bad or is Eli shot? My answers Eli is shot.

next year starts today... better figure out answers

We may look back MookGiants : 11/6/2017 5:57 pm : link on yesterday as a blessing in disguise a few years frkm now. If it mewns they totally clean house it will be a good thing that it happened

Will Chris Mara stick around OdellBeckhamJr : 11/6/2017 5:58 pm : link ??

So the possible reason for the "We are going to embarrass the Giants" montanagiant : 11/6/2017 6:01 pm : link

Quote: The Giants’ coach back then was John McVay, whose team couldn’t hold a last-minute lead against the Eagles and instead botched a handoff that led to one of the most demoralizing defeats in team history.



McVay and general manager Andy Robustelli were fired at season’s end, and the Giants’ savior turned out to be a burly, bespectacled general manager named George Young. The Dolphins personnel director was the compromise choice agreed to by the feuding Mara family (Wellington and his nephew, co-owner Tim Mara, were not speaking to one another). Young first hired Ray Perkins, and later Bill Parcells, and the Giants were transformed into two-time Super Bowl champions.



This time, it was McVay’s grandson, Sean, the wunderkind first-year coach of the Rams, who may have hastened the eventual change of direction. Sean McVay, who doubles as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, has done a phenomenal job of turning around the Rams and turning Jared Goff into the kind of big-time quarterback the team envisioned when they took him at No. 1 overall in the 2016 draft. The play-caller and his quarterback picked apart Mara’s team with a surgeon’s scalpel, out-coaching McAdoo at every turn and leaving the Giants utterly embarrassed.



If so that is absurd reasoning on McVay Is this:If so that is absurd reasoning on McVay

Remember mitch300 : 11/6/2017 6:11 pm : link the fumble by Pisarchick. It took that to happen for things to change back then.

RE: We may look back djm : 11/6/2017 6:18 pm : link

Quote: on yesterday as a blessing in disguise a few years frkm now. If it mewns they totally clean house it will be a good thing that it happened



Better to be bad than pretty bad. No crappy middle ground. If they battled and fought and slogged their way to a 6-7 win season I have little doubt Mara sticks with mcadoo. Now he has no choice. Unless mcadoo goes on to greatness with another franchise we will be better off. Mcadoo won't sniff another HC job anyway. Probably won't even get a coordinator job.

2003 had to happen for 2007 & 2011 to happen arniefez : 11/6/2017 6:23 pm : link in the big picture the Giants needed a year like this to get the Mara's to make changes. It's the only way they do. McAdoo is past his expiration date Coughlin 2.0. He needs to go the minute the season ends. Reese and Ross and most of the scouts too. But McAdoo shouldn't be allowed to leave the podium without being fired.

Yesterday, November 5, 2017 jeff57 : 11/6/2017 6:26 pm : link





A date that will go down in infamy . . . .

RE: We may look back arcarsenal : 11/6/2017 6:28 pm : link

Quote: on yesterday as a blessing in disguise a few years frkm now. If it mewns they totally clean house it will be a good thing that it happened



2007 and 2011 would never have happened without the abomination that was 2003 - so, let's hope.

Looks like Glauber is as confused as I was... Dan in the Springs : 11/6/2017 6:32 pm : link I also thought Robustelli was fired, and recently found out that he actually retired, not in the Tom Coughlin sense, but as in he had announced he would be retiring well before the fumble game.

Reese should stay and be allowed to pick Rflairr : 11/6/2017 6:50 pm : link HIS OWN COACH

they should trade Apple for a draft pick and be done with it gtt350 : 11/6/2017 7:23 pm : link is that doesnt get their attention clean house

RE: they should trade Apple for a draft pick and be done with it arcarsenal : 11/6/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: is that doesnt get their attention clean house



While his value is as low as it could possibly get?



While his value is as low as it could possibly get?

How many teams are giving up a decent pick for a guy who basically just quit on the field and has struggled all year?

I hope the expected housecleaning includes dumping mfsd : 11/6/2017 7:31 pm : link some of these losers in uniform.



Sure, GM mistakes have given us a flawed roster. Sure, our HC is proving a failure and seems to have lost the locker room.



But fuck the players too, they’re getting paid well to go out and play hard and compete regardless. Any guy not showing up on time for commitments, not going all out to chase down plays on the backside, not sustaining their blocks, not finishing their routes as receivers should be traded or cut this offseason. I don’t care if they don’t like the coaches, and can live with a team that’s not good enough talent-wise. But lack of effort is inexcusable.



Parcels cleaned house in the locker room after the 83 debacle. We need a new GM, a new head coach and staff, then let them drop the hammer on some of these fucking bums.



I also hope the new GM and coach spend less time worrying about playing music during practice to make these fucking millennial snowflakes happy, and more time showing them what it means to be a professional.

I get that you're upset as a fan Ten Ton Hammer : 11/6/2017 7:37 pm : link but there's barely enough time in a football season to practice football. GMs and coaches don't have time to also be parents and chaperones.



Not sure what 'millennials' have to do with it either. They were winless when everyone showed up on time too.

RE: Reese should stay and be allowed to pick The_Boss : 11/6/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: HIS OWN COACH



No chance.



No chance.

He gone!

I certainly wouldn't mind santacruzom : 11/6/2017 7:47 pm : link seeing Reese and McAdoo shown the door, but I sure hope they replace them with people of upper-tier-team caliber. Leave it to these owners to promote Ross and Sullivan to fill the vacancies.

RE: I get that you're upset as a fan mfsd : 11/6/2017 7:55 pm : link

Quote: but there's barely enough time in a football season to practice football. GMs and coaches don't have time to also be parents and chaperones.



Not sure what 'millennials' have to do with it either. They were winless when everyone showed up on time too.



But at least they were trying when they were 0-4. Yesterday they weren't trying. Their effort was shameful. That's not just on the coach for doing a bad job, that's also on the players.



Who's saying anything about being parents and chaperones? I'm talking about being a coach and a leader. We've spent 2 years reading about all the nice things McAdoo has done to cater to the younger generation, and halfway through his second season they have zero respect for him.

But at least they were trying when they were 0-4. Yesterday they weren't trying. Their effort was shameful. That's not just on the coach for doing a bad job, that's also on the players.

Who's saying anything about being parents and chaperones? I'm talking about being a coach and a leader. We've spent 2 years reading about all the nice things McAdoo has done to cater to the younger generation, and halfway through his second season they have zero respect for him.

RE: Reese should stay and be allowed to pick Reb8thVA : 11/6/2017 7:56 pm : link

Quote: HIS OWN COACH



Jerry, give up! It's over.

... yankees78 : 11/6/2017 8:00 pm : link

Rflairr : 6:50 pm : link : reply

HIS OWN COACH



His ass needs to be fired.

RE: RE: I get that you're upset as a fan Dan in the Springs : 11/6/2017 8:09 pm : link

Quote:

But at least they were trying when they were 0-4. Yesterday they weren't trying. Their effort was shameful. That's not just on the coach for doing a bad job, that's also on the players.



Who's saying anything about being parents and chaperones? I'm talking about being a coach and a leader. We've spent 2 years reading about all the nice things McAdoo has done to cater to the younger generation, and halfway through his second season they have zero respect for him.



Here's my problem with this analysis. The team did seem to be trying to start the game.



The Giants in fact looked good for about 20 minutes or so. The offense had some great runs early. They just did what Coach McAdoo's teams have consistently done - which is to play inconsistently.



Here's my problem with this analysis. The team did seem to be trying to start the game.

The Giants in fact looked good for about 20 minutes or so. The offense had some great runs early. They just did what Coach McAdoo's teams have consistently done - which is to play inconsistently.

At a certain point, the whole thing unraveled, and if you want to say that they stopped trying that's fine. This though, is a reflection of their beliefs of what the team is capable of though. If the players have stopped believing in the team's ability to recover from negative plays, who does that fall on? I suggest it falls on the coaches, who have not done a good job of making adjustments to win games.

RE: We may look back BillKo : 11/6/2017 8:09 pm : link

Quote: on yesterday as a blessing in disguise a few years frkm now. If it mewns they totally clean house it will be a good thing that it happened



Mook, I concur.............sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to get things going in the right direction.



Reese's blueprint is all over this roster.



He's gone. Let the new GM structure the organization the way he wishes.



Mook, I concur.............sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to get things going in the right direction.

Reese's blueprint is all over this roster.

He's gone. Let the new GM structure the organization the way he wishes.

And screw Chris Mara.....a GM with the right approach will push him off to the side..........

RE: RE: RE: I get that you're upset as a fan mfsd : 11/6/2017 8:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679903 mfsd said:





Quote:







But at least they were trying when they were 0-4. Yesterday they weren't trying. Their effort was shameful. That's not just on the coach for doing a bad job, that's also on the players.



Who's saying anything about being parents and chaperones? I'm talking about being a coach and a leader. We've spent 2 years reading about all the nice things McAdoo has done to cater to the younger generation, and halfway through his second season they have zero respect for him.







Here's my problem with this analysis. The team did seem to be trying to start the game.



The Giants in fact looked good for about 20 minutes or so. The offense had some great runs early. They just did what Coach McAdoo's teams have consistently done - which is to play inconsistently.



At a certain point, the whole thing unraveled, and if you want to say that they stopped trying that's fine. This though, is a reflection of their beliefs of what the team is capable of though. If the players have stopped believing in the team's ability to recover from negative plays, who does that fall on? I suggest it falls on the coaches, who have not done a good job of making adjustments to win games.



I'm not absolving the coaches - that's been the root of the issue all season.



I'm just saying the players aren't blameless. Rewatch that 3rd and 33 play. Multiple players on defense stood and watched. Zero hustle. Zero heart. Zero professionalism.



I'm just one fan offering an opinion, and full disclosure, I was always a Parcells/Coughlin guy.



I'm not absolving the coaches - that's been the root of the issue all season.

I'm just saying the players aren't blameless. Rewatch that 3rd and 33 play. Multiple players on defense stood and watched. Zero hustle. Zero heart. Zero professionalism.

I'm just one fan offering an opinion, and full disclosure, I was always a Parcells/Coughlin guy.

I'd like to see the Giants bring back that type of coach.

I doubt the actual scouts are to blame DavidinBMNY : 11/6/2017 8:19 pm : link The scouts found Engram, obj, Sheppard, Tomlinson and others.



Reese is the one making the picks. His track record was originally gambling on players with Injuries, to prioritizing play makers.



I have been kissed at Reese since he drafted David Wilson who was a luxury pick in my book. Same with that receiving te from years back Travis Beckum and Moss in rd 3.



Reese gambled on Moore, Austin, Randle and Owa. They all had clear risks.



Taking OL from rd 4 on for years and continually striking out for luxury and risky picks is in the front office decision making not the scouts.

I will say this, while I’ve been ranting about the players mfsd : 11/6/2017 8:35 pm : link quitting on Sunday - DRC is the one guy who busted his ass all the way on the 3rd and 33 play

RE: I will say this, while I've been ranting about the players Rory : 11/6/2017 9:01 pm : link

Quote: quitting on Sunday - DRC is the one guy who busted his ass all the way on the 3rd and 33 play



DRC is one of the Giants best players and has serious heart. Not sure why ownership wants him out.

There are only TWO people I want Mara to part ways with.. EricJ : 11/6/2017 9:04 pm : link 1. Chris Mara in his current role. Let him go spend his fortune at the horse track.

2. Reese. You hire a GM and let that guy decide the fate of the coaches, Marc Ross and the scouts.

more to think about it, it's all likely overreaction micky : 11/6/2017 9:20 pm : link or mellowdramtaic by media and fans. I can see mara sticking with McAdoo and Reese based on bad luck and the injury card. In fact, these two may get extensions and the players will be dismissed and at fault

RE: I will say this, while I've been ranting about the players Dan in the Springs : 11/6/2017 9:49 pm : link

Quote: quitting on Sunday - DRC is the one guy who busted his ass all the way on the 3rd and 33 play



Watch Berhe too. After getting knocked on his butt early, he got up on his feet and hustled trying to make the play. Almost did too.

RE: I certainly wouldn't mind Jersey55 : 11/7/2017 5:00 pm : link

that same thought scares me about promoting Ross and Sullivan especially since the Giants are known to promote from within when ever they can, this team needs new people and new voices.

Well shit. Beezer : 11/7/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: and the Giants may never be quite the same as a result.



Let's fucking HOPE NOT!!!

RE: RE: RE: RE: I get that you're upset as a fan Ten Ton Hammer : 11/7/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13679930 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





In comment 13679903 mfsd said:





Quote:







But at least they were trying when they were 0-4. Yesterday they weren't trying. Their effort was shameful. That's not just on the coach for doing a bad job, that's also on the players.



Who's saying anything about being parents and chaperones? I'm talking about being a coach and a leader. We've spent 2 years reading about all the nice things McAdoo has done to cater to the younger generation, and halfway through his second season they have zero respect for him.







Here's my problem with this analysis. The team did seem to be trying to start the game.



The Giants in fact looked good for about 20 minutes or so. The offense had some great runs early. They just did what Coach McAdoo's teams have consistently done - which is to play inconsistently.



At a certain point, the whole thing unraveled, and if you want to say that they stopped trying that's fine. This though, is a reflection of their beliefs of what the team is capable of though. If the players have stopped believing in the team's ability to recover from negative plays, who does that fall on? I suggest it falls on the coaches, who have not done a good job of making adjustments to win games.







I'm not absolving the coaches - that's been the root of the issue all season.



I'm just saying the players aren't blameless. Rewatch that 3rd and 33 play. Multiple players on defense stood and watched. Zero hustle. Zero heart. Zero professionalism.



I'm just one fan offering an opinion, and full disclosure, I was always a Parcells/Coughlin guy.



I'd like to see the Giants bring back that type of coach.



I have a lot of memories from 2012 to 2015 of bad giants teams getting blown out while playing for Coughlin, that type of "tough" coach.



I have a lot of memories from 2012 to 2015 of bad giants teams getting blown out while playing for Coughlin, that type of "tough" coach.

A yelling coach works in the 80s and 90s. It doesn't work now. If your argument is that players are unprofessional and quit, what is a coach that yells and threatens to not play you going to do? Yelling doesn't hurt more than playing the physical pain that comes with an nfl football game that means nothing because you're 1-6. It's one thing to take the risks and play when there's something at stake. 2017 is over. At this point, as a player, you're praying to god you don't take a hit that tears an acl or breaks a bone and forces you miss time next year. One of the hardest things to do is coach through a disaster season like this. You're asking players to gamble with their careers and buy in for things like team pride and making the fans happy, none of which are going to actually be appreciated in the long haul.