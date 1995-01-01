How important is Eli's consecutive game streak to you? wgenesis123 : 6:42 am It would not be the end of the world if it came to an end for me. I don't want to see it end however. Not this year anyway. After watching most of my hopes for the Giants this year circle the drain, ending the streak by benching Eli would be the cherry on top of a big pile of shit. I can't bring myself to root for the Giants to lose and get that really high draft pick. They sure are headed that way though. As long as Eli stays healthy I see no harm in playing him. Get Webb some snaps but don't bench Eli.

Who gives a shit... EricJ : 6:45 am : link if we are losing?

Couldn't care less Gman11 : 6:50 am : link To play him just to play him is really stupid management. I hope the Giants front office and coaches realize this even if a bunch of fans would get their panties in a wad.

Losing is the reason I care! wgenesis123 : 6:54 am : link Team goals are nothing now that there is little to accomplish. Individual stats are all that is left. The only thing that is significant is Eli's streak.

Being that he passes his brother in two weeks... AnnapolisMike : 6:55 am : link Important. If it was next year...then who cares. He is not catching Favre.

Do you want a chance to win Sunday? wgenesis123 : 6:58 am : link .

I'm sure it means a lot to him. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:59 am : link It doesn't mean a damn to me. That said, I don't think the Giants should bench Eli @ all.

I would like tomjgiant : 7:01 am : link to see it continue for at least another 50 games or so.

For me, Clintqb17 : 7:02 am : link I would like to see him pass Peyton for #2 on list. He will accomplish that in two more games. I don't see him catching Favre. #2 is a great accomplishment. We will definitely miss his toughness and consistency.

I think Eli has earned the right to pass Peyton. wgenesis123 : 7:08 am : link I think the Giants will give him that much.

It's an incredible streak DavidinBMNY : 7:10 am : link All things do come to an end though. I'd like Webb to see mop up duty first anyway.

As a fan since 56 joeinpa : 7:17 am : link And watching a lot of losing football from 1964 to 1980, the era of 81 to 90 was unbelievably special.



Going through a period where you couldnot even conceive of the Giants being an elite team to finally see them become the best team in football was something I' ll never stop appreciating.



The guys on those teams will always be special to me. I wanted Phill Simms to play forever and was upset when he was released. It would have been awful to see him wear another uniform.



I was younger, and the success was new.



I don t feel the same about Eli. He has been a great Giant but I don t care about any streak. However, I understand why some would.

The only stat that should matter JerebilJ : 7:22 am : link Is championships. No brainer decision to end a consecutive start streak in my order to get a better look at current talent on roster to base future decisions on.

RE: Do you want a chance to win Sunday? LawrenceTaylor56 : 7:26 am : link

Quote: .



No In comment 13681542 wgenesis123 said:No

don't care Banks : 7:31 am : link The record itself is meaningless. No one cared about it prior to Favre and even then 'care' isn't the right verb. Acknowledged is more appropriate. If he passes Peyton, good for the fans I guess, but I'd rather see if Webb has potential as the next franchise qb or not if the season is lost.

I would like to see him pass his brother Giants86 : 7:35 am : link after that we may as well see what Webb has. Its really a great streak and a testament to his durability.

It's interesting Greg from LI : 7:41 am : link There are some people here who seem to be much more fans of Eli Manning (and Tom Coughlin) than the New York Giants.

... christian : 7:53 am : link There's no practical reason to bench Manning. It would be a wimpy bitch move and bad for the morale and reputation of the team.



Most of the guys on this roster will be back even when the dope coaching them is gone.



It will be viewed as a slight to the captain and face of the franchise.



Give Webb a game jersey and get him reps in the inevitable blow outs to come.

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 8:19 am : link It is really a bizarre notion to think Webb just isn't ready for an NFL start?



Wasn't his college offense primarily out of the shotgun?

Even Max has said "Eli quit!" Doomster : 8:24 am : link

- ( This guy has been the biggest Eli supporter on ESPN.....but he feels, that Eli doesn't care because of his supporting cast around him.... Link - ( New Window

_ Banks : 8:35 am : link It's not bizarre and he likely isn't ready to be a full time starter, but you need to see what he has. It's rare you can get an extended look at a player like this when you have a set starter. As far as taking every snap from shotgun. That is true, but so did Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff, and Marcus Mariota just to name a few recent draft picks. At least 3 of the 4 have acclimated quickly to the NFL (though the jury is still out on all them). It's a legit reason for concern, but many of the top qbs in today's college game come from similar systems.

Let’s put it this way ajr2456 : 8:38 am : link If Odell had a consecutive starts streak and was washed up, people on this board would be throwing hissy fits to not start him.

I don't feel the same amount of sympathy many feel towards Manning jcn56 : 8:44 am : link I'd rather not see him go through all of this, but he's well paid and nearing the end of his career. Few players go out on top, especially the greats.



On this matter, though, I'd be very disappointed in the Giants if they didn't at least give him the 2-3 more starts he needs to surpass Peyton. He's got zero chance of passing Favre, so once he's past Peyton I'd say the streak business has been put to rest.

RE: It's interesting JCin332 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: There are some people here who seem to be much more fans of Eli Manning (and Tom Coughlin) than the New York Giants.



In answer to your provocative question Greg aka Mr Sunshine I am more of a fan of Eli Manning at this point...



This franchise has let down one of the greatest players in their history and a clown coach should not be the one to end the streak... In comment 13681565 Greg from LI said:In answer to your provocative question Greg aka Mr Sunshine I am more of a fan of Eli Manning at this point...This franchise has let down one of the greatest players in their history and a clown coach should not be the one to end the streak...

to me.....it's important... BillKo : 8:54 am : link because it's important to Eli. It's an incredible accomplishment in the NFL.



And, the flip side is, you're not going to learn much from Webb this year anyway. He's most likely not ready to play at the level needed for game day in the NFL.



Would I think about dressing him and putting him in games to get his feet wet in the second half if things get out of hand....certainly.

He should start as long as he's healthy David B. : 8:55 am : link in the mean time, they can give Webb some reps late in games, and that won't affect the streak at all.

RE: ... BillKo : 8:55 am : link

Quote: There's no practical reason to bench Manning. It would be a wimpy bitch move and bad for the morale and reputation of the team.



Most of the guys on this roster will be back even when the dope coaching them is gone.



It will be viewed as a slight to the captain and face of the franchise.



Give Webb a game jersey and get him reps in the inevitable blow outs to come.



Well written. In comment 13681571 christian said:Well written.

My question to you guys is - how far do you take the streak? jcn56 : 8:57 am : link Do you take it to mean he starts every game as long as he can, as long as he's a Giant - or do you consider it enough to let him pass Peyton.



Practically speaking - knowing he's never going to pass Favre, is it enough for you for him to pass Peyton and then give some snaps over to Webb, or do you want him to continue making consecutive starts to build up that record?



Not talking football here - I'm assuming there will be no improvement (and likely only a downgrade) going to Webb, we're talking strictly from the streak standpoint.

I don't really care. an_idol_mind : 9:00 am : link But there's not another guy on the roster who gives the team a better chance to win (however small) right now. Geno Smith is not going to win games, and putting Webb in there right now is a good way to completely ruin the rookie.



If there was a better option out there, then I'd be all for the Giants sitting Eli if needed. But there isn't, so the coach starting a quarterback controversy with his lack of communication skills is irritating.

The streak itself doesn't mean much to me aimrocky : 9:01 am : link it's the way Eli's exit will be handled means something. If it was Coughlin here sitting him down, I would be OK with it. The reason being is that you knew the decision was made collaboratively, and without haste.



I'm afraid the current regime would make a change with the attempt at make one last job saving move. I'm already fed up with this regime, and can deal with embarrassing losses from here on out. The cherry on top to this garbage season would be embarrassing my favorite Giant with a forced exit.

RE: My question to you guys is - how far do you take the streak? BillKo : 9:04 am : link

Quote: Do you take it to mean he starts every game as long as he can, as long as he's a Giant - or do you consider it enough to let him pass Peyton.



Practically speaking - knowing he's never going to pass Favre, is it enough for you for him to pass Peyton and then give some snaps over to Webb, or do you want him to continue making consecutive starts to build up that record?



Not talking football here - I'm assuming there will be no improvement (and likely only a downgrade) going to Webb, we're talking strictly from the streak standpoint.



Jcn - that's a very good question.......I think Eli should be the starter for the rest of the season. He gives us the best chance to win - it's not close esp with the talent surrounding the QB. The team should be trying to compete.



You go into the offseason with all the cards on the table.....Giants could very well take a QB with their high first round pick, and that basically has the handwriting on the wall. There will be a transition and it could come quickly.



If they, for whatever reason, didn't take a QB, then you still go into the season that Manning has to produce and play well, because Webb will have had an entire offseason to prepare to play. In comment 13681654 jcn56 said:Jcn - that's a very good question.......I think Eli should be the starter for the rest of the season. He gives us the best chance to win - it's not close esp with the talent surrounding the QB. The team should be trying to compete.You go into the offseason with all the cards on the table.....Giants could very well take a QB with their high first round pick, and that basically has the handwriting on the wall. There will be a transition and it could come quickly.If they, for whatever reason, didn't take a QB, then you still go into the season that Manning has to produce and play well, because Webb will have had an entire offseason to prepare to play.

That's why I think a lot of people get emotional for the wrong reasons jcn56 : 9:12 am : link It sucks that things have gotten so bad that we're even discussing this - but Eli taking a back seat to Webb towards the end of the season isn't because anyone believes Webb gives us a better chance to win, it's simply to get some sort of feel for how likely he is to be the successor.



People will stop there and get incensed, figuring that the Giants should pick a QB with a top pick regardless of how Webb plays.



Here's where those who feel Manning has gas left in tank should take a breather. If the Giants feel the QBs at the top of the draft are overrated, and that the difference between them and Webb isn't enough to justify taking a top pick - then it frees up the Giants to make a selection other than QB at the top, and help retool the team for a run with whatever Eli has left, with the fallback option being Webb.



Not playing Webb at all essentially forces the Giants hand, to either make that call based on limited practice reps alone or to just make the QB pick regardless.



I do think Christian's suggestion - to just put Webb in for mop-up time makes a lot of sense, since I expect there to be plenty of mop up time. Or even to start Eli for a half, and then go to Webb in the second half in a preseason type model. I believe this would keep the streak intact.

Eli plays two more games jlukes : 9:14 am : link and then it ends

I don't worry too much about it bceagle05 : 9:17 am : link but ending it under the current circumstances would be a slap in the face. Davis Webb was drafted as a project, and Geno Smith is Geno Smith. Wanna give Webb some reps here and there? Fine. But there's no reason - other than McAdoo being a spiteful prick - that Eli shouldn't start the games if healthy.

if Webb isn't going to help us win a game..... BillKo : 9:18 am : link and you just want to get a feel for him........



Then play him in games depending on how it goes.



If we are competitive and have a chance to win, stick with Eli.



If we are getting blown out.......insert Webb.



First order of business, though, is asking is Webb actually going to dress for games.



Because if Geno is the alternative over Eli, I'll puke.

I know some won't believe it jcn56 : 9:22 am : link but at this point, I honestly believe the Giants are in tank mode.



It's hard to say, because of the conservative way that they operate - in any other season, we wouldn't expect McAdoo to be fired mid season.



But IMO - given some of the shitstorm circling around the Giants - it seems to me that once the season went out of reach, the Giants decided to go full tank. Don't relieve McAdoo, IR Richburg, suggest playing Webb - all moves that point towards winning being deprioritized.



Remember Suck for Luck, well...

If the season was on the line it wouldn’t matter to me bradshaw44 : 9:23 am : link If it was apparent he was single handedly blowing the season. Being that the season is lost, I’d really like to see him pass Peyton.

RE: I know some won't believe it BillKo : 9:25 am : link

Quote: but at this point, I honestly believe the Giants are in tank mode.



It's hard to say, because of the conservative way that they operate - in any other season, we wouldn't expect McAdoo to be fired mid season.



But IMO - given some of the shitstorm circling around the Giants - it seems to me that once the season went out of reach, the Giants decided to go full tank. Don't relieve McAdoo, IR Richburg, suggest playing Webb - all moves that point towards winning being deprioritized.



Remember Suck for Luck, well...



I think a good majority of the players are.....which would be another reason not to insert Webb.



Unless you want to make a case it gives the team an injection of motivation to support the rook.



But I'd doubt that from this group. In comment 13681700 jcn56 said:I think a good majority of the players are.....which would be another reason not to insert Webb.Unless you want to make a case it gives the team an injection of motivation to support the rook.But I'd doubt that from this group.

It's not that important to me, Section331 : 9:33 am : link but at this point, let him pass Peyton, and then move on, if that is what they plan on doing.

RE: I think Eli has earned the right to pass Peyton. old man : 9:35 am : link

Quote: I think the Giants will give him that much.



In a pitiful season it's all that's left.

And since about 70% of his career they've given him fair> jags OLs to play behind they owe him the record . In comment 13681551 wgenesis123 said:In a pitiful season it's all that's left.And since about 70% of his career they've given him fair> jags OLs to play behind they owe him the record .

First yes I care - if anyone on this team has earned the right its him PatersonPlank : 9:39 am : link Second, who gives us a better chance to win? Geno, are you kidding me? I would however put Webb in for the 4th quarter of a bunch of games, especially in the blowouts. Geno I would put on the PS.

I Care That Eli Gets Ahead Of His Brother Trainmaster : 9:46 am : link No way Geno Smith should see any playing time, so Eli not starting would only be to see how Webb does. No real need to start Webb IMHO.



Also, I'd hope they would publicly announce that in future games, if a game is out of hand by the start of the 4th quarter, Webb will be inserted to give him regular season game experience in order to evaluate his capabilities for the future. Be 100% honest about it. You're not "benching Eli".





I don't care what the reason is jcn56 : 10:02 am : link There's absolutely no justification for Geno Smith this year. None.



All of my above comments are nullified if the streak is ended to insert Smith into the lineup. He does nothing for you - not increase the chance to win, not see what he's got, nada.

Some people can appreciate being a professional and EARNING.... Britt in VA : 10:03 am : link your spot through hard work, and some people don't.



Dude has given everything to the Giants. He always wanted to be a Giant, and he outworks everybody on the team. He always says the right thing, he's always professional, and he's basically a coach on the field.



He's an all time great and through no fault of his own his team has gone to sh-t around him.



IMO, he deserves to end the streak on his terms as long as he can still perform the duty better than anybody else available.

And it's so childish.... Britt in VA : 10:05 am : link to questions people's fandom.



Yeah, it's so lame to be huge fans of arguably the Greatest Giant of all time and one of the Greatest Giants coaches of all time.



How dumb.

I assume it's important to him, Mad Mike : 10:05 am : link which makes it important to me. My opinion of him as a player or my personal happiness, satisfaction, whatever as a fan does not depend on the streak in any way. But it's my impression that he cares about it, and he has more than earned the right to keep it going if he wants to, especially since any change serves no benefit to the team. I'd be very disappointed in the team if they forced him to miss a game against his will.

And believe it or not.... Britt in VA : 10:07 am : link People still pay to see Eli Manning. He's pretty much one of the only reasons it's worth it for people to go see the Giants in person right now.

RE: And it's so childish.... jcn56 : 10:10 am : link

Quote: to questions people's fandom.



Yeah, it's so lame to be huge fans of arguably the Greatest Giant of all time and one of the Greatest Giants coaches of all time.



How dumb.



It's not childish at all when you're putting the benefit of one player ahead of the team.



I don't think there's any harm to letting Eli surpass Peyton, and then getting Webb some playing time. On the flipside, not getting Webb some playing time to see what value he might have going forward, when the season is lost and there's nothing to be gained from winning does actually cost the team. In comment 13681799 Britt in VA said:It's not childish at all when you're putting the benefit of one player ahead of the team.I don't think there's any harm to letting Eli surpass Peyton, and then getting Webb some playing time. On the flipside, not getting Webb some playing time to see what value he might have going forward, when the season is lost and there's nothing to be gained from winning does actually cost the team.

RE: RE: And it's so childish.... Britt in VA : 10:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681799 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





to questions people's fandom.



Yeah, it's so lame to be huge fans of arguably the Greatest Giant of all time and one of the Greatest Giants coaches of all time.



How dumb.







It's not childish at all when you're putting the benefit of one player ahead of the team.



I don't think there's any harm to letting Eli surpass Peyton, and then getting Webb some playing time. On the flipside, not getting Webb some playing time to see what value he might have going forward, when the season is lost and there's nothing to be gained from winning does actually cost the team.



Explain why Eli has to be benched to get Webb playing time....



There's going to be a lot of blowouts between now and 12/31. In comment 13681810 jcn56 said:Explain why Eli has to be benched to get Webb playing time....There's going to be a lot of blowouts between now and 12/31.

Benching Eli is purely to satisfy those posters/fans that have Britt in VA : 10:14 am : link been wanting it for years, for blood.



There is absolutely ZERO justification to end Eli's streak for Davis Webb right now, other than that.

That I can't argue with - I mentioned that up above jcn56 : 10:14 am : link But I don't know the mechanics of the 'start' streak - is there some percentage of the game that has to be played for Eli to qualify?



The trick here is practice reps - so long as Webb can get a fair number of practice reps, you can get some sort of evaluation of his play. I don't know how valid it might be, given the current offensive (and overall) shitshow, but you'll get some idea of what he might be able to do (or where he's limited).

RE: That I can't argue with - I mentioned that up above Britt in VA : 10:18 am : link

Quote: But I don't know the mechanics of the 'start' streak - is there some percentage of the game that has to be played for Eli to qualify?



The trick here is practice reps - so long as Webb can get a fair number of practice reps, you can get some sort of evaluation of his play. I don't know how valid it might be, given the current offensive (and overall) shitshow, but you'll get some idea of what he might be able to do (or where he's limited).



Brett Favre once took a single snap with a small injury, before sitting so he could keep his streak going.



But even beyond that, Davis Webb might not be ready to face starting caliber NFL defenses, and may benefit more out of getting his reps in the second half when the defenses have called off the dogs a bit. In comment 13681817 jcn56 said:Brett Favre once took a single snap with a small injury, before sitting so he could keep his streak going.But even beyond that, Davis Webb might not be ready to face starting caliber NFL defenses, and may benefit more out of getting his reps in the second half when the defenses have called off the dogs a bit.

Odell Beckham is shown more respect from this fanbase Chris684 : 10:18 am : link than Eli Manning.



What a fucking crime.

RE: Benching Eli is purely to satisfy those posters/fans that have jcn56 : 10:20 am : link

Quote: been wanting it for years, for blood.



There is absolutely ZERO justification to end Eli's streak for Davis Webb right now, other than that.



That's not fair - that might apply to some, but purely for those who want blood seems to be a bit of a stretch.



I think most would fit into that category of 'season's lost, let's see what Webb has'. Obviously, a lot gets thrown out the window here - I don't think many of those people actually believe Webb increases our chances of winning, and I'm pretty sure those same people don't think we're going to get a fair evaluation of what the kid can do. But it's definitely more than 'Eli sucks, get someone else in there' for most of those who are looking to see some Webb before the season is up. In comment 13681816 Britt in VA said:That's not fair - that might apply to some, but purely for those who want blood seems to be a bit of a stretch.I think most would fit into that category of 'season's lost, let's see what Webb has'. Obviously, a lot gets thrown out the window here - I don't think many of those people actually believe Webb increases our chances of winning, and I'm pretty sure those same people don't think we're going to get a fair evaluation of what the kid can do. But it's definitely more than 'Eli sucks, get someone else in there' for most of those who are looking to see some Webb before the season is up.

I am fine with them starting Eli and then inserting Webb into games LG in NYC : 10:22 am : link in 2nd half if it looks like we can't win.



BRITT - I disagree with a few of your points.



1) you say "through no fault of his own" Eli is on a bad team. Eli shoulders some of the blame for how this team has underachieved over the years.



2) i think you are wrong that people aren't interested in seeing Webb try his hand at QB, so this idea that if Eli isn't playing QB then the stadium will be empty is not accurate IMO (though you may not be interested in watching)

BRITT (cont) LG in NYC : 10:25 am : link and 3) that there is no justification for playing Webb. yes there is and it has been repeated here for weeks- you just don't want to accept it.



you've got in your head that anyone who is open to options beyond Eli is being unfair to your guy.



you really can't be debated with at this point -you're in dep territory.

RE: I am fine with them starting Eli and then inserting Webb into games Britt in VA : 10:26 am : link

Quote: in 2nd half if it looks like we can't win.



BRITT - I disagree with a few of your points.



1) you say "through no fault of his own" Eli is on a bad team. Eli shoulders some of the blame for how this team has underachieved over the years.



2) i think you are wrong that people aren't interested in seeing Webb try his hand at QB, so this idea that if Eli isn't playing QB then the stadium will be empty is not accurate IMO (though you may not be interested in watching)



1. The decline of this team/offense began in 2012 with the failure to rebuild the O-line. It really began in 2009.

This is inarguable.



Since that time, we have had spotty pass protection at best, and the one of the league's worst run games. Also inarguable.



Eli may shoulder some of the blame, but it's a very, very low percentage compared to the two things above, and one could argue that it's a direct result of the two things above (my view).



2. There is no justification to bench Manning to start Webb. Webb can still get plenty of playing time.



You think the team is bad now? Bench Manning and throw out Webb before he's ready and see how bad it can get. It just turned to November. There are 8 games left (unbelievably). In comment 13681835 LG in NYC said:1. The decline of this team/offense began in 2012 with the failure to rebuild the O-line. It really began in 2009.This is inarguable.Since that time, we have had spotty pass protection at best, and the one of the league's worst run games. Also inarguable.Eli may shoulder some of the blame, but it's a very, very low percentage compared to the two things above, and one could argue that it's a direct result of the two things above (my view).2. There is no justification to bench Manning to start Webb. Webb can still get plenty of playing time.You think the team is bad now? Bench Manning and throw out Webb before he's ready and see how bad it can get. It just turned to November. There are 8 games left (unbelievably).

The offense is a lost cause at this point jcn56 : 10:29 am : link It doesn't matter if it's Eli, Webb, or Tom Brady starting back there.



If the argument is that Eli will be packing them in and the stadium will be empty with Webb, I disagree. That stadium's going to be empty regardless because the team is putrid, with or without Eli (again, not a knock on him, it's the offense that's beyond repair).

I didn't said there was no justification for playing Webb.... Britt in VA : 10:29 am : link I said there is no justification for STARTING Webb. Big difference.



A. This is still Eli's team and he's earned it.

B. Webb, by all accounts, is not ready.

If this coaching staff can't manage Chris684 : 10:36 am : link to leave Eli in place as the starter while still finding spots to get Webb a few looks before the season's over, then they are dumber than I even thought.



They suck, they still have to play the Chiefs, @ Oakland, @ Was, Cowboys, Eagles. There will be blowouts. This can be accomplished without cheapening the streak.



Should be a total non-issue.

The streak itself fkap : 10:40 am : link Means nothing to me, but it is a record that testifies to his durability. There’s no reason to change starters until there’s reason to believe it beneficial to winning. Right now there’s no reason. However, as others have said, if he doesn’t look particularly good in a game, and the possibility of a win is slipping away, insert the backup. We. Don’t expect Geno to do well, but he might surprise. If Eli is done, we might need a caretaker for next year, and who knows, maybe Geno shows enough to warrant the job at a cheaper price than Eli. Or, make Webb the backup for a few games and insert him when the game is over but the clock isn’t. Playing Eli all game in such situations just to play him isn’t all that productive.

He's not catching Favre. MOOPS : 10:40 am : link It's meaningless to be number two on that list. Nobody cares. Nobody will remember you.

Let him tie his brother this week and be prepared to move on.

RE: He's not catching Favre. Britt in VA : 10:44 am : link

Quote: It's meaningless to be number two on that list. Nobody cares. Nobody will remember you.

Let him tie his brother this week and be prepared to move on.



If he plays an entire NFL career without missing a game, especially one of his caliber and consequence, is is noteworthy and will be remembered.

In comment 13681877 MOOPS said:If he plays an entire NFL career without missing a game, especially one of his caliber and consequence, is is noteworthy and will be remembered.

RE: He's not catching Favre. Mad Mike : 10:48 am : link

Quote: It's meaningless to be number two on that list. Nobody cares. Nobody will remember you.

Let him tie his brother this week and be prepared to move on.

Move on in what way? Are you expecting them to release him next week? What possible benefit is there to the team to bench him for the entirety of the game rather than simply make a change midway through to get Webb some time? (As if playing in this offense is going to be a particularly meaningful experience for Webb anyway). Why insult a franchise legend for absolutely no benefit? In comment 13681877 MOOPS said:Move on in what way? Are you expecting them to release him next week? What possible benefit is there to the team to bench him for the entirety of the game rather than simply make a change midway through to get Webb some time? (As if playing in this offense is going to be a particularly meaningful experience for Webb anyway). Why insult a franchise legend for absolutely no benefit?

Eli has nothing left to prove with regard to durability. Big Blue Blogger : 10:50 am : link The streak should end when it's in the best interests of the team for it to end. That might be next week, next year, or 2022. In any case the streak should not be preserved for its own sake.

Production streaks are fun Phil in LA : 10:50 am : link utility, not so much, and tend to place the individual above the team regardless of production, and that's no good.

And I agree with both Blogger and Phil... Britt in VA : 10:53 am : link However, I don't agree that the time is now, and I don't understand how to justify that it is now.



Davis Webb is not ready to start, but can still get meaningful reps.



If we draft a QB high next year and want Eli to do the Warner role, okay, I can live with that.



But to take that away from him right now , while he's still the best option, is an insult, IMO. And quite frankly, the powers that be in charge right now have not earned the right to make that decision.



Let the new Coach/GM make it.

RE: I would like Gatorade Dunk : 11:09 am : link

Quote: to see it continue for at least another 50 games or so.

He only has 40 regular season games left on his contract. Are you in favor of an extension? In comment 13681545 tomjgiant said:He only has 40 regular season games left on his contract. Are you in favor of an extension?

RE: For me, Gatorade Dunk : 11:13 am : link

Quote: I would like to see him pass Peyton for #2 on list. He will accomplish that in two more games. I don't see him catching Favre. #2 is a great accomplishment. We will definitely miss his toughness and consistency.

Passing Peyton puts him at tenth place. It's only #2 among QBs. I don't know why people ignore players at other positions, especially when you can make a case that it's easier for a QB to stay healthy than for any other position (special teams players are not counted for streaks, otherwise Feagles would have the record by a landslide).



As for the original question, did anyone care when Ripken got to tenth place on the consecutive games played list? This streak only matters to Giants fans because Eli is our QB and because Peyton is next up on the list. But it's really not very significant outside of our fanbase, IMO. In comment 13681548 Clintqb17 said:Passing Peyton puts him at tenth place. It's only #2 among QBs. I don't know why people ignore players at other positions, especially when you can make a case that it's easier for a QB to stay healthy than for any other position (special teams players are not counted for streaks, otherwise Feagles would have the record by a landslide).As for the original question, did anyone care when Ripken got to tenth place on the consecutive games played list? This streak only matters to Giants fans because Eli is our QB and because Peyton is next up on the list. But it's really not very significant outside of our fanbase, IMO.

I couldn't care less about Eli's consecutive Jersey55 : 11:14 am : link streak, the only thing that would matter would be his winning streak and that seems pretty lousy right now....

RE: ...... Gatorade Dunk : 11:15 am : link

Quote: It is really a bizarre notion to think Webb just isn't ready for an NFL start?



Wasn't his college offense primarily out of the shotgun?

Wasn't Watson's? In comment 13681601 CoughlinHandsonHips said:Wasn't Watson's?

RE: RE: It's interesting Gatorade Dunk : 11:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681565 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





There are some people here who seem to be much more fans of Eli Manning (and Tom Coughlin) than the New York Giants.







In answer to your provocative question Greg aka Mr Sunshine I am more of a fan of Eli Manning at this point...



This franchise has let down one of the greatest players in their history and a clown coach should not be the one to end the streak...

Please stop with "the franchise has let down" rhetoric. If Eli completes his current contract, he will be the highest paid player in NFL history. If that's your definition of being let down, we should all be so lucky to be let down. In comment 13681642 JCin332 said:Please stop with "the franchise has let down" rhetoric. If Eli completes his current contract, he will be the highest paid player in NFL history. If that's your definition of being let down, we should all be so lucky to be let down.

_ Banks : 11:22 am : link guarantee 99% of people didn't know the record holder prior to Favre. Anyhow, I'm in favor of playing Webb once we are mathematically eliminated. We are probably winning this game so he will pass Peyton. I'm not a fan of just playing Webb in blowout losses because it defeats the purpose of evaluating him properly. In blowouts one of two things generally happen. The defense just tees off of the qb knowing every down in a pass (some expressed concern over him playing with this OL so this option makes that potentially worse) or the defense goes in prevent and we play pitch and catch in garbage time. I'd like to see him under real game circumstances if the season is completely lost.

RE: And it's so childish.... Gatorade Dunk : 11:22 am : link

Quote: to questions people's fandom.



Yeah, it's so lame to be huge fans of arguably the Greatest Giant of all time and one of the Greatest Giants coaches of all time.



How dumb.

Says the guy who literally called anyone who disagreed with him a "kid" on multiple threads. That's not childish at all. In comment 13681799 Britt in VA said:Says the guy who literally called anyone who disagreed with him a "kid" on multiple threads. That's not childish at all.

RE: RE: Odell Beckham is shown more respect from this fanbase Gatorade Dunk : 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681826 Chris684 said:





Quote:





than Eli Manning.



What a fucking crime.







It's crazy to me.

It's also absolutely false. But carry on. In comment 13681828 Britt in VA said:It's also absolutely false. But carry on.

RE: RE: And it's so childish.... Britt in VA : 11:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681799 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





to questions people's fandom.



Yeah, it's so lame to be huge fans of arguably the Greatest Giant of all time and one of the Greatest Giants coaches of all time.



How dumb.





Says the guy who literally called anyone who disagreed with him a "kid" on multiple threads. That's not childish at all.



You took being called a kid an insult. I merely meant it as a way of saying somebody that lacks perspective over time, of multiple seasons... The bigger picture.



There is no doubt that many here were teenagers or younger when Eli Manning took his first snap of his career, and no no other Giants team than one with him at the helm.



That is lacking perspective of multiple GM's, Coaches, and players over time, bad and good. In comment 13681961 Gatorade Dunk said:You took being called a kid an insult. I merely meant it as a way of saying somebody that lacks perspective over time, of multiple seasons... The bigger picture.There is no doubt that many here were teenagers or younger when Eli Manning took his first snap of his career, and no no other Giants team than one with him at the helm.That is lacking perspective of multiple GM's, Coaches, and players over time, bad and good.

A fair number of you don't seem to understand David B. : 11:37 am : link the streak is based on STARTING the game ONLY. Not finishing it.



I am all FOR Eli starting every game he's healthy enough to start. He's more than earned that.



But I also think there will be opportunities late in games for the the Giants (and possibly other teams) to see what they have in Webb -- though I wouldn't expect much out of him given the state of the protection and weapons. And it does NOT affect Eli's streak.



If Webb were to play well enough, they might be able to trade him later if they draft a top QB prospect (and I'd have NO problem with that -- having Webb AND a blue chip prospect is not a bad problem to have).



I see no point in playing Smith.

RE: RE: He's not catching Favre. MOOPS : 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681877 MOOPS said:





Quote:





It's meaningless to be number two on that list. Nobody cares. Nobody will remember you.

Let him tie his brother this week and be prepared to move on.





Move on in what way? Are you expecting them to release him next week? What possible benefit is there to the team to bench him for the entirety of the game rather than simply make a change midway through to get Webb some time? (As if playing in this offense is going to be a particularly meaningful experience for Webb anyway). Why insult a franchise legend for absolutely no benefit?



Move on from this rather tedious discussion of his streak . This season is over. Might as well take a look at Webb. See if we need to go first round for a QB next year. See if Webb has promise.

If Eli's the best QB on the roster next year and gives us the best chance to win he starts. If not he doesn't. In comment 13681888 Mad Mike said:Move on from this rather tedious discussion of his streak . This season is over. Might as well take a look at Webb. See if we need to go first round for a QB next year. See if Webb has promise.If Eli's the best QB on the roster next year and gives us the best chance to win he starts. If not he doesn't.

Very important BBelle21 : 11:40 am : link It’s an extraordinary achievement and can’t stomach some clueless coach and GM try to take it away through the silly press when this man can still make all the throws, mind is as sharp as ever, and never gives up. Max Kellerman saying Eli gave up is a crock of doo doo.



I too have relatives who only still go to games to root only for Eli. He’s our favorite Giant ever and I don’t see why some make a fuss about fans who support him tirelessly.

RE: RE: He's not catching Favre. MOOPS : 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681877 MOOPS said:





Quote:





It's meaningless to be number two on that list. Nobody cares. Nobody will remember you.

Let him tie his brother this week and be prepared to move on.







If he plays an entire NFL career without missing a game, especially one of his caliber and consequence, is is noteworthy and will be remembered.



That ship sailed when he didn't start the first half of 2004. In comment 13681882 Britt in VA said:That ship sailed when he didn't start the first half of 2004.

RE: RE: RE: He's not catching Favre. Britt in VA : 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681882 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13681877 MOOPS said:





Quote:





It's meaningless to be number two on that list. Nobody cares. Nobody will remember you.

Let him tie his brother this week and be prepared to move on.







If he plays an entire NFL career without missing a game, especially one of his caliber and consequence, is is noteworthy and will be remembered.







That ship sailed when he didn't start the first half of 2004.



Huh? I'm sorry, that's completely foolish logic. In comment 13681999 MOOPS said:Huh? I'm sorry, that's completely foolish logic.

Eli is likely a Giant for 2018. Mike in ramapo college : 11:49 am : link I get why fans require to see Webb play in live games. Since the guy has not even dressed and has not proven to be able to usurp the back-up QB spot, I doubt he has proven enough in practice to show he should be thrown to the wolves.



I don't believe Webb needs to take first team reps in practice, start the remaining games in order to be evaluated by ownership and coaching staff.



Scenario 1: Let's say Webb plays poorly and we draft a QB. We draft a top QB. Does Eli become the starter for the beginning of the 2018 season?



Scenario 2: Let's say Webb shows enough to say he may be a long term solution, but not yet ready. Does Eli become the 2018 starter and Webb goes back to the bench?



Scenario 3: Webb lights it up and plays well. Eli gets the memo to either authorize a trade or be benched. The Giants have found their next QB and the future is now.



I think I listed these from most likely to least likely scenarios. Assuming #1 has the highest probability, I don't see the upside in the start Webb camp.



Give him garbage time mop up duties? If he is at all competent to handle operating in an NFL offense, then I absolutely agree.





I care about it more than anything else to do with the Giants arniefez : 11:50 am : link right now. But once it reaches 209 I don't care about it at all. He won't catch Favre but after 14 years and being the ONLY QB in NY Giants history to win 2 championships it matters more than anything else to me with a 1-7 record.

RE: RE: RE: RE: He's not catching Favre. MOOPS : 11:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13681999 MOOPS said:





Quote:





In comment 13681882 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13681877 MOOPS said:





Quote:





It's meaningless to be number two on that list. Nobody cares. Nobody will remember you.

Let him tie his brother this week and be prepared to move on.







If he plays an entire NFL career without missing a game, especially one of his caliber and consequence, is is noteworthy and will be remembered.







That ship sailed when he didn't start the first half of 2004.







Huh? I'm sorry, that's completely foolish logic.



The streak is about starting games. He didn't start his first half season. So in context of the streak in question, it does not comprise his entire career.

By your logic if he sits on the bench for the rest of the season his streak continues. In comment 13682013 Britt in VA said:The streak is about starting games. He didn't start his first half season. So in context of the streak in question, it does not comprise his entire career.By your logic if he sits on the bench for the rest of the season his streak continues.

If the Giants are winning games, Keith : 11:57 am : link it's very important. Now, not at all. I'd bench him this week if we had a better option.



He's been really bad since last year. He has a good game here and there, but overall, he's been bad.



That being said, Eli has been pure class and he needs to be treated the same way.

RE: Do you want a chance to win Sunday? djstat : 11:59 am : link

Quote: . I want a win every week. Only losers hope for losses to improve draft status. In comment 13681542 wgenesis123 said:I want a win every week. Only losers hope for losses to improve draft status.

RE: RE: Do you want a chance to win Sunday? Keith : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13681542 wgenesis123 said:





Quote:





.



I want a win every week. Only losers hope for losses to improve draft status.



This is just dumb(no offense). Fans can see the big picture. Nobody associated with the team should be hoping for losses, but fans can because we know that it's better long term.....for the team. In comment 13682039 djstat said:This is just dumb(no offense). Fans can see the big picture. Nobody associated with the team should be hoping for losses, but fans can because we know that it's better long term.....for the team.

RE: RE: RE: He's not catching Favre. Mad Mike : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: Move on from this rather tedious discussion of his streak . This season is over. Might as well take a look at Webb. See if we need to go first round for a QB next year. See if Webb has promise.

If Eli's the best QB on the roster next year and gives us the best chance to win he starts. If not he doesn't.

Why are you completely avoiding the actual discussion. Want to take a look at Webb? Ok, sure. What does that have to do with Eli's streak, which by all accounts is important to him. There's no conflict between continuing to have him start games and also giving Webb plenty of opportunity to play. Why would you do something to insult Eli when it makes no meaningful difference in Webb's opportunity?



Next year is different. If Webb (or anyone else) is legitimately better for the team, then he should be the new starter. Eli's been a great player for us, but that doesn't earn him a spot at the team's expense. But completely benching Eli now for absolutely no benefit to the team is just a classless insult to a player who's given so much to the franchise. In comment 13681989 MOOPS said:Why are you completely avoiding the actual discussion. Want to take a look at Webb? Ok, sure. What does that have to do with Eli's streak, which by all accounts is important to him. There's no conflict between continuing to have him start games and also giving Webb plenty of opportunity to play. Why would you do something to insult Eli when it makes no meaningful difference in Webb's opportunity?Next year is different. If Webb (or anyone else) is legitimately better for the team, then he should be the new starter. Eli's been a great player for us, but that doesn't earn him a spot at the team's expense. But completely benching Eli now for absolutely no benefit to the team is just a classless insult to a player who's given so much to the franchise.

Hate to see it ruined trueblueinpw : 12:24 pm : link Especially hate to see Eli’s streak and career ruined by McAdoof and Reese. I know Eli is being branded as skittish, and if it’s true we certainly don’t need to wonder why when he plays with a terrible O line and hasn’t had an NFL caliber running back in years. But Eli isn’t “done” physically as he can still make all the throws and his body isn’t broken down. It’s a shame because he should be wiser as a QB than at any other time and indeed - maybe his wisdom has led to his skittishness. Only an idiot would trust the G’aints pass protection and Eli is no fool.



McAdoof is a fool and one that Reese willingly supported and promoted because he needed Coughlin to be the problem and not his poor drafts and flacid free agent signings and non-signings. It’s a shame that Eli may now be made to take the fall for McAdoof and Reese being so pathetically incompetent.



I would keep the starting streak alive but play Weeb and Geno in garbage time (which for this G’aints squad should be shortly after kickoff in the first or second quarter). Remember too, those of you who can’t wait to see Webb, the offensive line is still going to suck balls and Webb could be ruined by it much more easily than the highly skilled and battle worn Eli.

Not one thing Thegratefulhead : 12:27 pm : link If the Giants do not let Webb practice with the starters and start games this season it will show that Giants are broken from the top down. The season is done. We will have top five pick. We must see what we have in Webb.

More so now that the season has been over for us since week 6 montanagiant : 12:28 pm : link What else do we have to salvage anything from this season?



With the depth of this year's QB class coming out of college Beer Man : 12:31 pm : link the Giants are going to have to give Webb some meaningful playing time before the season is over. Not to kick Eli to the curb, but to get an idea of what they have in Webb. The team can go a number of directions in the upcoming draft, and needs to know if Webb can be the be the Giants future QB once Eli hangs them up.

Very important as it should be for any Giant fan. TMS : 12:32 pm : link This BS is not ELI's fault. We let him down, he never let us down. Give him an OL and we win a couple of more SBs maybe, and he is a Hall of Famer. MO

RE: RE: RE: RE: He's not catching Favre. MOOPS : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13681989 MOOPS said:





Quote:





Move on from this rather tedious discussion of his streak . This season is over. Might as well take a look at Webb. See if we need to go first round for a QB next year. See if Webb has promise.

If Eli's the best QB on the roster next year and gives us the best chance to win he starts. If not he doesn't.





Why are you completely avoiding the actual discussion. Want to take a look at Webb? Ok, sure. What does that have to do with Eli's streak, which by all accounts is important to him. There's no conflict between continuing to have him start games and also giving Webb plenty of opportunity to play. Why would you do something to insult Eli when it makes no meaningful difference in Webb's opportunity?



Next year is different. If Webb (or anyone else) is legitimately better for the team, then he should be the new starter. Eli's been a great player for us, but that doesn't earn him a spot at the team's expense. But completely benching Eli now for absolutely no benefit to the team is just a classless insult to a player who's given so much to the franchise.





How am I avoiding the conversation?

If Eli can't catch Farve, which he can't, his personal streak becomes an interesting anecdote that nobody will care about or remember in 5 years.

Respect? What are you, friggin Henry Hill?

Eli's been respected to the tune of $200M bucks over his career. He's a big boy. He can face reality.

In comment 13682065 Mad Mike said:How am I avoiding the conversation?If Eli can't catch Farve, which he can't, his personal streak becomes an interesting anecdote that nobody will care about or remember in 5 years.Respect? What are you, friggin Henry Hill?Eli's been respected to the tune of $200M bucks over his career. He's a big boy. He can face reality.

I would rather the streak end..... Tom [Giants fan] : 12:47 pm : link because he retired or they started Webb to see what he has than him getting hurt. Ending the streak to start Webb is fine in my opinion.

Over 100 replies Britt in VA : 12:56 pm : link and nobody can explain exactly why Eli needs to be benched, and have his streak ended, for Webb to get meaningful reps.

RE: RE: RE: And it's so childish.... Gatorade Dunk : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13681961 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13681799 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





to questions people's fandom.



Yeah, it's so lame to be huge fans of arguably the Greatest Giant of all time and one of the Greatest Giants coaches of all time.



How dumb.





Says the guy who literally called anyone who disagreed with him a "kid" on multiple threads. That's not childish at all.







You took being called a kid an insult. I merely meant it as a way of saying somebody that lacks perspective over time, of multiple seasons... The bigger picture.



There is no doubt that many here were teenagers or younger when Eli Manning took his first snap of his career, and no no other Giants team than one with him at the helm.



That is lacking perspective of multiple GM's, Coaches, and players over time, bad and good.

Except that I'm not a kid. You and I are pretty much the same age if I recall correctly from a previous thread. I was a Giants fan long before Eli and will continue to be a Giants fan long after Eli. I want what's in the best interest of the team and IMO, the ability to plan for life after Eli is far more important than a streak that isn't even for an actual record. It just feels somewhat superficial to maintain the streak solely for the purpose of the streak itself.



And I do understand where you're coming from, Britt. Where I take exception is the idea that Eli has somehow been wronged when the team will have paid him more than any other player has been paid in the history of the league. Everyone would love to see Eli get one more chance, because that also means the Giants have a chance at another championship. And I think everyone would also hope that Eli can have a graceful exit - he definitely has been a class act and a great QB for his career. But the suggestion that he's been wronged just seems silly to me. In comment 13681973 Britt in VA said:Except that I'm not a kid. You and I are pretty much the same age if I recall correctly from a previous thread. I was a Giants fan long before Eli and will continue to be a Giants fan long after Eli. I want what's in the best interest of the team and IMO, the ability to plan for life after Eli is far more important than a streak that isn't even for an actual record. It just feels somewhat superficial to maintain the streak solely for the purpose of the streak itself.And I do understand where you're coming from, Britt. Where I take exception is the idea that Eli has somehow been wronged when the team will have paid him more than any other player has been paid in the history of the league. Everyone would love to see Eli get one more chance, because that also means the Giants have a chance at another championship. And I think everyone would also hope that Eli can have a graceful exit - he definitely has been a class act and a great QB for his career. But the suggestion that he's been wronged just seems silly to me.

RE: Over 100 replies Gatorade Dunk : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: and nobody can explain exactly why Eli needs to be benched, and have his streak ended, for Webb to get meaningful reps.

I think that's the fundamental misunderstanding. No one is saying he should be benched. They're just saying that the streak in and of itself isn't that significant. You're taking that to mean that they want Eli benched. In comment 13682142 Britt in VA said:I think that's the fundamental misunderstanding. No one is saying he should be benched. They're just saying that the streak in and of itself isn't that significant. You're taking that to mean that they want Eli benched.

Actually, there are a lot of people saying they want him benched. Britt in VA : 1:17 pm : link Many have outwardly said so, but even if they haven't, if you're an advocate of "ending the streak", then that's exactly what you are saying.



Eli Manning does not need to be benched in order to get Webb reps.

if you're just starting him to play him for a half Greg from LI : 1:20 pm : link Then putting Webb in for the second half, then what the hell is the point of that silly streak?

RE: _ jcn56 : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: guarantee 99% of people didn't know the record holder prior to Favre. Anyhow, I'm in favor of playing Webb once we are mathematically eliminated. We are probably winning this game so he will pass Peyton. I'm not a fan of just playing Webb in blowout losses because it defeats the purpose of evaluating him properly. In blowouts one of two things generally happen. The defense just tees off of the qb knowing every down in a pass (some expressed concern over him playing with this OL so this option makes that potentially worse) or the defense goes in prevent and we play pitch and catch in garbage time. I'd like to see him under real game circumstances if the season is completely lost.



This is a good point that might get lost - having Webb go only in blowouts essentially amounts to garbage time, where you're not simulating real game conditions. In garbage time with the game decided, we might see a much better Webb than we would if he actually started the game.



I can see both sides, but I'm still in the middle on this one. By no means should he not be allowed to break Peyton's streak and take #2 on the list. At the same time, starting him for a half (or even a quarter) and then benching him seems to diminish the meaning of the accomplishment. Starting him for the rest of his time here, regardless, just to maintain the streak puts his streak ahead of the best interest of the team, which I'd rather not do. In comment 13681960 Banks said:This is a good point that might get lost - having Webb go only in blowouts essentially amounts to garbage time, where you're not simulating real game conditions. In garbage time with the game decided, we might see a much better Webb than we would if he actually started the game.I can see both sides, but I'm still in the middle on this one. By no means should he not be allowed to break Peyton's streak and take #2 on the list. At the same time, starting him for a half (or even a quarter) and then benching him seems to diminish the meaning of the accomplishment. Starting him for the rest of his time here, regardless, just to maintain the streak puts his streak ahead of the best interest of the team, which I'd rather not do.

Hard to call a streak silly bceagle05 : 1:38 pm : link when only two QBs in the history of the league have been able to start more consecutive games. I don't think Eli's obsessed with the streak, but he clearly takes pride in being out there for his teammates, even in a lost cause. Lots of other vets on this team have long since packed it in. The Giants had no intention of seeing Davis Webb play in the next couple of years - if this were a shitty 3-5 team, instead of an ultra-shitty 1-7 team, it probably wouldn't be a topic of conversation.

I just read every comment and I also heard Eli getting interviewed wgenesis123 : 1:49 pm : link on TV and saying he wants to play. I still see no justification to take that away from him. I don't want this coaching staff making that call. I did not mention this in my original post but some posters still got this point. Eli deserves to be treated with class and I don't see that coming from this coach. In a lost season the Giants should at least salvage a little class. Sometime next year it will be time to blow it all up and even Eli will not be immune to this time of change. Let the new coach handle it!

It's a silly streak if you're starting him just to continue it Greg from LI : 1:58 pm : link And then having Webb finish the game out, and doing so over and over through the end of the season.

RE: I just read every comment and I also heard Eli getting interviewed DennyInDenville : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: on TV and saying he wants to play. I still see no justification to take that away from him. I don't want this coaching staff making that call. I did not mention this in my original post but some posters still got this point. Eli deserves to be treated with class and I don't see that coming from this coach. In a lost season the Giants should at least salvage a little class. Sometime next year it will be time to blow it all up and even Eli will not be immune to this time of change. Let the new coach handle it!

I fully agree.



If this coach ends Eli's streak, I will boycott the games this year in disgust In comment 13682225 wgenesis123 said:I fully agree.If this coach ends Eli's streak, I will boycott the games this year in disgust

Eli starts because he is still the best option at QB, that is why wgenesis123 : 2:03 pm : link he still deserves it. Snaps for Webb are not relevant to that. They are only relevant because in a lost season you can afford to give him some playing time if he is ready to handle it. If he is not ready it is all a moot point.

Fair enough, I wouldn't want Webb being a relief pitcher either. bceagle05 : 2:04 pm : link I guess it depends on how you view Webb. I have nothing against him, but the Giants viewed him a developmental player when drafted, and circumstances may dictate they take a better prospect in this year's draft. Forcing Webb in there over a healthy Eli, to me, is completely unnecessary.

I remember when they stuck it to Phil Simms all these years later. wgenesis123 : 2:07 pm : link I do not remember who started the next game after cutting Simms. It matters that they do this right.

It's really all I think about pjcas18 : 2:14 pm : link .

Was Eli ready in 2004? Greg from LI : 2:15 pm : link He stunk as a rookie. Completed less than half of his passes, threw just 6 touchdowns in 7 games, and that wasn't even a lost season when he took over.

When Eli hangs up his cleats David B. : 2:15 pm : link He's gonna be Top 5 or Top 10 in ALL QB numbers, which is a statement unto itself.



But his consecutive games started streak may be his most impressive stat of all. Certainly the most valuable. He suited up and played, game in, game out. It's almost unheard of. And only two other guys did it longer.



That shouldn't be fucked with by coaching or management decisions. Until there's an official passing of torch IF HE'S HEALTHY, HE SHOULD START.





They cut Simms with 199 TD passes. wgenesis123 : 2:23 pm : link 200 was a pretty big number back than and Phil did it with hardly any talent at WR. I kind of blame Carthon for dropping that TD against the 49ers but that isn't fair. Phil should have had a few more games as a Giant.

RE: Being that he passes his brother in two weeks... mrvax : 2:27 pm : link

Quote: Important. If it was next year...then who cares. He is not catching Favre.



I agree. After being an Iron Man since 2004, he deserves it.

In comment 13681539 AnnapolisMike said:I agree. After being an Iron Man since 2004, he deserves it.

wgenesis123 arniefez : 2:31 pm : link The Carthon drop was in a playoff game. So Phil would still have 199. Those are regular season TD's. He had 10 playoff TD's. Phil Simms was a hall of fame player he just didn't get enough games to compile the numbers because of injuries, the Giants style of play and two horrible coaching decisions.

arniefez wgenesis123 : 2:41 pm : link I thought that drop was in the 7-3 regular season game when the Giants and both 10-1. Just can't remember it all anymore.

RE: Over 100 replies Thegratefulhead : 2:47 pm : link

Quote: and nobody can explain exactly why Eli needs to be benched, and have his streak ended, for Webb to get meaningful reps.



To really evaluate and have that evaluation mean something, we need Webb to get full time reps in practice. Then we need need to have him play an entire game, see how he handles adjustments during the game. Then, the next week of practice, you will have substantial film to show him and see if learns...repeat repeat repeat. The more time he plays and practices with the starters the more valuable and meaningful that information will be. You knew all of that, you are very Eli, I appreciate that. I am a large Eli supporter. For me, If Webb showed enough, I would not use that top on a QB, I might take Barkely or trade back for more picks. I would have a QB competition in camp next year, year, Eli would win and start. Webb will have gotten invaluable experience in the process. In comment 13682142 Britt in VA said:To really evaluate and have that evaluation mean something, we need Webb to get full time reps in practice. Then we need need to have him play an entire game, see how he handles adjustments during the game. Then, the next week of practice, you will have substantial film to show him and see if learns...repeat repeat repeat. The more time he plays and practices with the starters the more valuable and meaningful that information will be. You knew all of that, you are very Eli, I appreciate that. I am a large Eli supporter. For me, If Webb showed enough, I would not use that top on a QB, I might take Barkely or trade back for more picks. I would have a QB competition in camp next year, year, Eli would win and start. Webb will have gotten invaluable experience in the process.

wgenesis123 arniefez : 2:49 pm : link Ha! Now you have me doubting my memory but I think it was the playoff game. I'll have to check.

Thegratefulhead arniefez : 2:53 pm : link I mean this with no sarcasm or malice.I don't understand this line of thinking. What if Webb plays 6 games and puts up the same stats Eli did his rookie year? Do we then say he can't play? Eli had a 0.0 QB rating vs the Ravens in 2004.



I'm curious to see Webb play too. Especially if the Giants are 2-10 or something like because at that point I want them to lose them all and he'll get a little real game experience. But I won't hold against him playing on this shit show team for this over matched head coach. So what can we really tell by that?

Means nothing KWALL2 : 2:56 pm : link It sure doesnt mean enough to prevent the team from taking an opportunity ,during a lost season, to evaluate a rookie QB over 4-5 games.

Above all else it's important Matt M. : 3:01 pm : link because he is the only QB on the roster that gives the giants even a remote chance of winning.

It means pretty close to nothing. Dave in Hoboken : 3:06 pm : link I'm a Giants fan and want to see the Giants win games no matter who the players are.

This season has gone to total shit JerryNYG : 3:29 pm : link and we better be on the verge of a total rebuild... All we have this year is the streak and some hope for change next year.

Start Eli for the next 2-3 games GeoMan999 : 3:30 pm : link Then start Webb for the rest of the season. I feel that Starting and preparing to start is much different than being thrown into a game that is lopsided.



They need to know what they have in Webb for drafting purposes. That is huge. Eli should understand that better than most. It is nothing personal.



You could still decide to start Eli next year, unless Webb looks like a star.

people keep saying he gives us the best chance of winning LG in NYC : 3:41 pm : link but who cares if we win?



this season is over; I realize many on the team have competing interests (short term vs long term) but from a fan's perspective, all I care about is a top draft pick and to see if we have anything Webb. These are literally the only 2 reasons to care about the Giants week in and week out. so let Eli get to #2 and then let's see what we have in Webb.



if there is a whole new GM and coaching staff, maybe these last handful of games won't even matter... but given where this team is likely headed (rebuild), I personally see great value in seeing what we have in Webb.



I hate this it would appear to disrespect Eli, who is HOFer in every way in my book, but I am a Giants fan first and that is best for the team. Not winning some meaningless game in week 13 or 14 in a lost season. and not this streak.

Everyone keeps ignoring that Webb Mike in ramapo college : 3:50 pm : link is not even dressed on game day.



You think mid-season you are going to promote Webb to first team practice reps and start him in 2-3 weeks? He barely threw the ball in pre-season and I doubt he gets much practice reps during the season.



Geno is more likely to take over than Webb.



The best way to evaluate Webb is to dump Geno and have Webb take over the #2. Live action is meaningless if the guy is not ready.





RE: Thegratefulhead Thegratefulhead : 3:54 pm : link

Quote: I mean this with no sarcasm or malice.I don't understand this line of thinking. What if Webb plays 6 games and puts up the same stats Eli did his rookie year? Do we then say he can't play? Eli had a 0.0 QB rating vs the Ravens in 2004.



I'm curious to see Webb play too. Especially if the Giants are 2-10 or something like because at that point I want them to lose them all and he'll get a little real game experience. But I won't hold against him playing on this shit show team for this over matched head coach. So what can we really tell by that? How is he doing in practice? Is learning? How does he handle adversity? In comment 13682349 arniefez said:How is he doing in practice? Is learning? How does he handle adversity?