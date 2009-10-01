Who could Giants target if they fire Ben McAdoo? (Vacchiano)

Shaw montanagiant : 12:50 pm : link Time for fresh blood in this Org

In preferential order:



David Shaw - Big fan of his. Great leader, consistent, and flexible with his schemes. Highly doubt he is leaving Stanford for the NFL. If you haven't read Peter King's article on Shaw from 2013, I have linked it below. A must read.



Teryl Austin - Highly respected Defensive coordinator. Made the interview rounds last two offseasons. Could be his time.



Nick Saban - I hesitate to put him at #3, but his resume alone puts him high on the list. I don't see it happening. He won't leave Alabama without a big buyout, and won't return to the NFL unless he has a say in personnel. Considering he has never won anything at the NFL level as a HC, I can't see the Giants meeting his demands.



Mike Smith - Count me as someone who liked the idea of Smith prior to the McAdoo hire. In my opinion, Smith is unfairly criticized for the failure of the Falcons. His teams were always competitive. He had 5 winning seasons in 7 years. His failure was having a 1-4 playoff record. I'm shocked he has not had a second chance yet, especially considering he won 59% of his games.



Frank Reich - Nice to see the former Bill and NFL legend rebound with the Eagles (did I just say that) after McCoy's staff collapsed in San Diego. When Reich was the QB coach for the Charges, Rivers had some of his best years. Would be a nice addition from an offensive/QB coaching perspective, but does he have the ability to be a Head Coach?



Jeff McDaniels - I don't hold the time in Denver against him as much as others do. I thought his coaching was ok, but his performance selecting players is what sunk him. If he was our OC I might be comfortable promoting from within, but seems like too much of a risk. Who knows, he has a first class mind for offense, but can he be the Head Coach?



Todd Haley - Very much not interested.

Don't Be Fooled, The Future of Offense is Flexibility - ( New Window )







Excuse me, JOSH McDaniels



Frank Reich is an NFL legend????

I can't stand Coach Smith. I hope he is not our next HC.

I wonder how John Fox isn't on that list jcn56 : 1:03 pm : link Maybe because he's still under contract in Chicago and not expected to go anywhere, but if he shakes loose I think he'd go quickly to the top of that list. Supposedly, Giants brass was always disappointed they didn't replace Fassel with Fox.



I would much rather the next coach be a defensive coach. The league has an offensive tilt, spend the money and picks on offensive players, fine, but make sure the guy in charge has full responsibility over making the D work.

In preferential order:



Excuse me, JOSH McDaniels







Frank Reich is an NFL legend????



He was on that day in January of '93!

rest of the list is interesting, but if only there was a stud out there.



JonC -- I always value your opinion. Why no to those two?

rest of the list is interesting, but if only there was a stud out there.







JonC -- I always value your opinion. Why no to those two?



Didn't like the mental make up of their teams when in charge of the show, and they were very poor in-game managers, especially Haley.

Didn't like the mental make up of their teams when in charge of the show, and they were very poor in-game managers, especially Haley.

I might just cry



Same here. Didn't like him on Hard Knocks and he hasn't exactly been great running the defense in Tampa Bay either (although they have had a lot of injuries).

Same here. Didn't like him on Hard Knocks and he hasn't exactly been great running the defense in Tampa Bay either (although they have had a lot of injuries).

McDaniels is the last guy I'd be interested in Haley's players have despised him wherever he goes.

Mike Smith might be interesting.



Mike Smith might be interesting.

Mike Smith's winning % as a head coach is .589 For comparison's sake, Coughlin's is .531. In 8 years as HC Smith has two 13 win teams. Coughlin has 1 in 20.

The Giants could do a lot worse than Mike Smith.



The Giants could do a lot worse than Mike Smith.

I highly doubt Mcadoo will be fired just on the way Mara does things..non knee-jerk actions

I'll take Smith over McDaniels or Haley any day. I want Giants football. Not this candy ass shit they play now. Give me a defensive coach.

Mine only.



Gotcha, which still counts for quite a lot.

Mike Smith as HC with Kubiak as OC would be a good start .

.



That's really the key. I can handle a vet at HC ONLY if we are getting some big brains at OC. We have to use our weapons better and it shouldn't be this difficult.

He was on that day in January of '93!



Yup, he is. Frank Reich led the biggest come from behind win in NFL history. Overcoming a 32 point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers. That day is an NFL Hall of Fame moment and it might be 100 years before it is equaled. Pats only had to overcome 25 points in the Super Bowl.

how about Chris Morgan Falcons OL coach who stayed on idiotsavant : 1:33 pm : link after shanny left.



Or Steelers, Titans, Oilers - Mike Munchak.



Two OL guys. Or both in some configuration, or as roll players or what have you.

Any of them please - just dump McHandley .

If McAdoo is fired, as he should be, Breeze_94 : 1:33 pm : link I think the Giants hire Mike Smith. Not the most inspiring hire, as I stated earlier. He is a similar hire to Coughlin though. A retread with a bunch of wins and playoff appearances on his resume. Plus, he was going to be the guy until the Giants decided to promote McAdoo to "save" him from going to Philly.



Josh McDaniels is the most intriguing candidate for me. It's a matter of whether or not he wants to leave his situation in New England and whether or not he learned from his mistakes in Denver.



Lastly, I remember hearing that the Giants had always liked Brian Kelly of ND. He has done a great job with that program so maybe he gets considered.

The thing about Brian Kelly is maybe he brings his great OL coach at Notre Dame, Harry Hiestand, with him.



Falcons .com on Morgan idiotsavant : 1:36 pm : link ''This past season, Morgan coached an offensive line that blocked for the NFL MVP, Matt Ryan. The offensive line was a major reason why the team averaged a league-high and franchise high 33.8 points per game. The Falcons broke the franchise record for most points scored in a season in Week 15, with the help of the offensive, when they scored 540 total points on the season, which tied them with the 2000 St. Louis Rams for the eighth most points scored in a season.

In 2016, the offensive line also helped block Ryan who threw for a career and franchise high 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns. Ryan also had a career high 117.1 passer rating, which was the fifth best all-time passer rating. Morgan also helped coach center Alex Mack who was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl.

Morgan’s offensive line also helped pave the way for a rushing attack that racked up 1,928 yards on the season, which was fifth in the league in 2016. Under his guidance, the offensive line blocked for Devonta Freeman, who finished in the top 10 in rushing for the second year in a row, and made it to his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

During his first year, his offensive line helped produce the Falcons first 1,000 yard rusher since 2011, while giving up the eighth fewest sacks in the league last year. The offensive line also helped block for an offense that recorded 374.1 yards per game, which was seventh in the NFL.





Morgan spent the 2014 season as assistant offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks.



In 2014, Seattle used eight different starting combinations on the offensive line, including playoffs, and still led the NFL in rushing yards, recording a franchise-high 2,762 yards.



In addition to leading the League in rushing last season, the Seahawks offensive line also assisted in helping Seattle lead the NFL in explosive plays (135) and explosive running plays (61) while paving the way to Super Bowl XLIX.

Prior to arriving in Seattle, Morgan served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Washington Redskins (2011-13) and Oakland Raiders (2009-10). In 2012, Morgan helped direct a unit that rushed for a team-record 2,709 yards, marking the franchise’s first team rushing crown since 1933 and their clubs first NFC East title since 1999. Also during his time with the Redskins, tackle Trent Williams was selected to two consecutive Pro Bowls under Morgan’s guidance in 2012 and 2013.

In 2010, Oakland ranked 10th in the NFL in yards per game (356.6) and sixth in points per game (25.6). Prior to Oakland, Morgan spent the previous five seasons coaching at the high school level in his native Texas, serving as offensive line coach, special teams coordinator, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Westfield High School in Houston.

Morgan served as a graduate assistant and offensive line coach at the University of Idaho after two years as an assistant coach at Copperas Cove (Texas) High. He played offensive line at the University of Colorado from 1995-1999 and earned his master’s degree in educational leadership at Idaho.''

For all the bitching and moaning about accountability and throwing people under the bus with McAdoo, there's no way Brian Kelly would be an improvement in either of those areas. He's thrown college kids under the bus on multiple occasions (almost leading to a team mutiny once) and has refused to admit glaring coaching mistakes.

Maybe Chris Morgan HC and an old retread former HC as OC idiotsavant : 1:44 pm : link like Norv Turner or somebody.



Maybe someone can speak to WTF happened to Norvs career, he was a good one.



We could use an old cruster as OC for once. A real NFL guy.



As long as they have current idea capacity.

profootball rumours indicates that falcs value morgan greatly ''Shanahan, meanwhile, won't be able to take any significant members of head coach Dan Quinn's staff with him to San Francisco. The Falcons will prevent him from pilfering the likes of assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris, running backs coach Bobby Turner and offensive line coach Chris Morgan, a source told Schultz. However, offensive assistants Mike McDaniel, Mike LaFleur and Matt LaFleur could end up with Shanahan's 49ers.''

Whoever it is Should hire Matt LaFleur to call plays.

In preferential order:



Nick Saban - I hesitate to put him at #3, but his resume alone puts him high on the list. I don't see it happening. He won't leave Alabama without a big buyout, and won't return to the NFL unless he has a say in personnel. Considering he has never won anything at the NFL level as a HC, I can't see the Giants meeting his demands.





He went 15-17 with Gus Ferrotte and Joey Harrington as his quarterbacks.

In preferential order:



Nick Saban - I hesitate to put him at #3, but his resume alone puts him high on the list. I don't see it happening. He won't leave Alabama without a big buyout, and won't return to the NFL unless he has a say in personnel. Considering he has never won anything at the NFL level as a HC, I can't see the Giants meeting his demands.









He went 15-17 with Gus Ferrotte and Joey Harrington as his quarterbacks.



No playoff appearances, 9-7 in year 1, 6-10 in year 2, and bailed on Miami. You don't give that type of pro-resume GM authority. He still has to earn it.

Quote: Darrell Bevell and how he has been able to handle his offensive line struggles.



Also despite the committee at RB this team is 5-3



Might I add has developed Golden Tate Richard Locket Jermaine Kearse Doug Baldwin and now Paul Richardson



And I'd be willing to bet he was the reason they drafted Wilson in the third round.

Go Badgers!!!



And I'd be willing to bet he was the reason they drafted Wilson in the third round.Go Badgers!!!

In preferential order:



Nick Saban - I hesitate to put him at #3, but his resume alone puts him high on the list. I don't see it happening. He won't leave Alabama without a big buyout, and won't return to the NFL unless he has a say in personnel. Considering he has never won anything at the NFL level as a HC, I can't see the Giants meeting his demands.









He went 15-17 with Gus Ferrotte and Joey Harrington as his quarterbacks.







No playoff appearances, 9-7 in year 1, 6-10 in year 2, and bailed on Miami. You don't give that type of pro-resume GM authority. He still has to earn it.



The year before he got there they were 4-12. He left because he wanted Brees and ownership wanted Culpepper. I'd think it's safe to say Saban was right.

Next Coach? Giantslifer : 2:31 pm : link Questions:

Is MacMagoo an 11-5 or a 3-13 coach?

Will Giants run wide open Offense or Run it down your throat?

The NFL is getting more wide open every year. Long term it would seem logical to draft mobile QB with adaptable RB's .

Defense needs to find faster LB's and DL. The model is "nascar" defense

No way can you have a JimBob Cooter coaching in NJ

BINGO. Reese needs to go first, let the new GM pick the coach (or keep McAdoo)...not the owners.



In comment

Quote: hired Bill Parcells, just as he had hired Ray Perkins.In his contract, George Young has full authority over the selection and dismissal of coaches."



This is the precedent for the functioning of the franchise to which NYG needs to return.

BINGO. Reese needs to go first, let the new GM pick the coach (or keep McAdoo)...not the owners.

Scott Frost please arniefez : 2:35 pm : link one of these college colleges is going to figure out to run an offense that capitalizes on the college style of play the young players coming into the NFL are trained for.



As a player he was coached by Bill Walsh, Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Jon Gruden.



I understand there's no chance of this happening just an idea.

That shipped sailed when Tom Coughlin was hired in 2004. Sons of Wellington aren't giving up control of the coaching staff or the roster.

Never understood the dislike for Mike Smith I don't dislike any of those candidates besides Haley

John Harbaugh if the Ravens go in a different direction. Saban is too old. McDaniels is a big no. Agree. Shaw, if he's willing to go to the NFL, which he has said he's not keen to do. Reich looks like the hot young coordinator who's thriving with a young QB. I don't want Saban; I doubt he's hungry enough for an NFL HC job. McDaniels, who the fuck knows with these guys who come out of New England? Little Bill runs everything, I don't know what these assistants really do.

to work with our future young QB



Well ownership insisted that that was McAdoo. So what's the level of trust that the next person will be any better if it's Mara picking again. Need some fresh eyes for this team.

hired Bill Parcells, just as he had hired Ray Perkins.In his contract, George Young has full authority over the selection and dismissal of coaches." Young wanted to replace Parcells with Howard Schnellenberger after Parcells' bad first season. Couldn't make the deal, had to settle for Parcells.

That's a better structure, but no structure is perfect.



Young wanted to replace Parcells with Howard Schnellenberger after Parcells' bad first season. Couldn't make the deal, had to settle for Parcells.That's a better structure, but no structure is perfect.

David Shaw is an excellent coach and an even better human being.

He's my number one choice. Someone tell Mara.



He's my number one choice. Someone tell Mara.







I don't think Frank Reich is doing a good job in Philly If he were, his quarterback wouldn't be taking such a beating. I don't know shit about protections, but Wentz looks like he's week to week before he gets hurt.

No way can you have a JimBob Cooter coaching in NJ



:(



:(they have my CV, we shall see

About Saban... there were reports that the Giants had an offer to him before they signed Macadoo and Saban was ready to take the job but his wife didn't want to leave Tuscaloosa. So you can probably count him out.

the Giants (Mara) MAra should not be allowed to pick the HC. They suck at picking coaches



Let Reese pick the next HC. IF you want to fire Reese that's fine, fire him too. Just don't let John Mara pick the next guy to run this team.



What on earth did Mara see in McAdoo????

Quote: just on the way Mara does things..non knee-jerk actions



wanna bet? In comment 13682196 micky said:wanna bet?

he thing that concerns me most about all of this Jersey55 : 4:29 pm : link is that the team will do nothing and just sit on what they have now and don't fix whats obviously broken.......

Quote: Should hire Matt LaFleur to call plays.

How do you propose they get an OC in the first year of his contract to make a lateral move? Or, more importantly, how much compensation are you willing to give the Rams to let him out of his contract?



And before anyone throws in the "make him AHC" idea, just know that there are only two distinctions in the NFL with regards to allowing a coach out of his contract: head coach and assistant coach. The Rams don't have to allow LaFleur out of his contract for anything other than a head coach position. Teams will often allow position coaches to interview for a coordinator position out of courtesy (and because it looks bad for them with future hires if they don't allow some flexibility for opportunities to advance) but there's no reason why the Rams would let their own OC become someone else's OC. In comment 13682256 ajr2456 said:How do you propose they get an OC in the first year of his contract to make a lateral move? Or, more importantly, how much compensation are you willing to give the Rams to let him out of his contract?And before anyone throws in the "make him AHC" idea, just know that there are only two distinctions in the NFL with regards to allowing a coach out of his contract: head coach and assistant coach. The Rams don't have to allow LaFleur out of his contract for anything other than a head coach position. Teams will often allow position coaches to interview for a coordinator position out of courtesy (and because it looks bad for them with future hires if they don't allow some flexibility for opportunities to advance) but there's no reason why the Rams would let their own OC become someone else's OC.

Is that all you got... Carson53 : 4:51 pm : link can't get excited about anyone there.

David Shaw? let's bring back Woody and Bo too, 3 yards and a cloud of dust...keep looking Ralphie!

Saban Carson53 : 4:52 pm : link wouldn't take the Giants job now, so I completely discounted him from the list.

Well, if we are going to poach GM and managers and scouts idiotsavant : 4:54 pm : link from the Falcons in some form, than I am warming to my idea of Chris Morgan (OL coach there) as a great HC candidate. I wonder how RB coach there (Bobby Turner), would be as OC (obviously worked with both Morgan and Shanny) and maybe Norv Turner (not related I think) as advisor / associate HC or QB coach to make sure the play action synchs.



Would be nice to have an old cruster in a deal like that.