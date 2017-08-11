Agree or disagree with Terry Bradshaw [see video] JimNY56 : 11/8/2017 12:15 pm



I especially think his opinion on MacAdoo is spot on.





Depending on what side of the fence you are on, watching for 2 minutes won't change your mind but.....



Give it at least 30seconds.

- ( His opinion about Eli and his strong opinion on MacAdoo, both in the first 2 minutes of the video.I especially think his opinion on MacAdoo is spot on.Depending on what side of the fence you are on, watching for 2 minutes won't change your mind but.....Give it at least 30seconds. Terry Bradshaw on Eli Manning - ( New Window

Yup montanagiant : 11/8/2017 12:27 pm : link And the fact he brought up Whitworth is, even more, evidence of failure from the GM

I would have like to hear his insights into why Section331 : 11/8/2017 12:30 pm : link he thinks McAdoo should be fired. Not saying I disagree with him, but I'd be interested in hearing his reasons.



Regarding Eli, he certainly has a point, but QB's do age, and not all of them age well. If we're going into a total rebuild, I'm not sure it's fair to Eli to keep him around for it.

OL AcidTest : 11/8/2017 12:32 pm : link should have been:



Whitworth.

Pugh.

Richburg/Jones.

Fluker.

Flowers.



Instead we signed Marshall, who was aging, and Ellison, who we hardly use.

Eli can't do it alone AnnapolisMike : 11/8/2017 12:32 pm : link Eli will be the starter next season....and that will probably be it.

Disagree on McAdoo bc4life : 11/8/2017 12:32 pm : link A big part is personnel

100% 100% 100% prdave73 : 11/8/2017 12:33 pm : link Thank u Bradshaw, bout time someone broke it down so people can understand! It's not rocket science?! Any QB in this league under Eli's circumstances would completely look like shit and fail. It's just that simple..

Agree 100% Beer Man : 11/8/2017 12:37 pm : link Was surprised to hear it from Bradshaw. Early in Eli's career he was a regular target of Terry's

Even the late Mrs. Mara would agree with Terry Bradshaw and give Giants61 : 11/8/2017 12:40 pm : link him a hug on his points about Eli

Agree 100% 18E : 11/8/2017 12:41 pm : link And quite frankly, anyone that disagrees is a dipshit.

RE: Agree 100% Britt in VA : 11/8/2017 12:46 pm : link

Quote: And quite frankly, anyone that disagrees is a dipshit.



Well, there are a lot of them here. That's for sure. In comment 13682112 18E said:Well, there are a lot of them here. That's for sure.

Wilson Csonka : 11/8/2017 12:57 pm : link Wilson's got better WRs and a better coach.

Whitworth at 35 years old, Doomster : 11/8/2017 1:02 pm : link stopped JPP in his tracks on passing downs....

Their running game is slightly better too JimNY56 : 11/8/2017 1:03 pm : link .

I agree with him 99% BlackLight : 11/8/2017 1:03 pm : link Ironically, the point where I come closest to disagreeing with him is when he suggests Eli might try forcing things. By and large, we haven't seen that - I thought his INT this past Sunday might have been an example, but all things considered, I think Eli's done a better job protecting the football this year than he has in lots of other years.



The "Bench Eli" talk is coming up for one real reason - when the team has zero margin for error, every mistake the QB makes is going to get magnified. So Eli overthrows 2 deep balls, and suddenly it's all "Start Davis Webb!" If we were 7-1, and Eli was playing this way, you wouldn't hear a peep about benching him.

Completely disagree #10* : 11/8/2017 1:34 pm : link You give any professional Qb a clean pocket and a running game and he should make completions. You give him 20 mill a year and he should stare down the barrel during the rush.



The facts are Eli has been in the top ten of qbs I believe twice in his career according to Qbr. Reasons being he feels the rush quicker than most and makes panicked throws. He’s also not terribly accurate when he has time. His throws are often behind the receiver or thrown to high. Reese talked about him being skittish in the pocket early in his career and they are still talking about that today. He is steady I give him that, A+ there. But on performance alone I give him a C.



There isn’t one good reason for Mcadoo not to have played Webb in the 4qtr of a blowout. And you can’t do much worse than 1-7 if you decided to bench him to see what you have in Webb before you invest in a possible #1 draft choice.

Eli had his weapons ajr2456 : 11/8/2017 2:01 pm : link for 5 games and didn't look very good.

I see it rocco8112 : 11/8/2017 2:28 pm : link the same way. Put me in the agree camp.

RE: Eli had his weapons Toth029 : 11/8/2017 2:38 pm : link

Quote: for 5 games and didn't look very good.

The OL was putrid for the first several games. They had no threat deep because Beckham was on one foot. They didn't utilize the TE's well at all. There was no run game to speak of. What is the correlation to all this? Coaching. Not once did he have his #1 WR healthy and the OL was so so bad vs. DAL and DET. Eli got rid of the ball in .6 seconds to alleviate the pass rush from Philly. They, again, had no run games. He put them in position to win in both the Eagles and Bucs games and the defense flopped, because it was not that good to begin with. In comment 13682249 ajr2456 said:The OL was putrid for the first several games. They had no threat deep because Beckham was on one foot. They didn't utilize the TE's well at all. There was no run game to speak of. What is the correlation to all this? Coaching. Not once did he have his #1 WR healthy and the OL was so so bad vs. DAL and DET. Eli got rid of the ball in .6 seconds to alleviate the pass rush from Philly. They, again, had no run games. He put them in position to win in both the Eagles and Bucs games and the defense flopped, because it was not that good to begin with.

Never thought I'd agree with Bradshaw on anything exiled : 11/8/2017 2:57 pm : link Never say never.

How would he have responded to this question? GeoMan999 : 11/8/2017 3:55 pm : link Assuming that Eli only has 2 or so years left and you will have a Top 3 pick, would you want to find out about Webb this year since the season is lost?

Even more Pros and analyst prdave73 : 11/8/2017 3:56 pm : link who also agree?! It Is what it is, simple. People here can believe what they want, that's fine. I like what Dion said too.



"Eli a product of the issues around him"



That also includes Head coach, GM, and coaching staff which the Giants are lacking bad right now. Like I always say too, Brady is a product of the system.

I think Terry had a few drinks gtt350 : 11/8/2017 5:13 pm : link doesn't make him wrong though

I agree... Dan in the Springs : 11/8/2017 6:40 pm : link Eli doesn't deserve to be benched. Having said that - it's been 25 games since the offense has scored 30 points. Very, very disappointing, especially because last year they were mostly healthy and returned pretty much the same OL as they had when they last scored 30.



I don't think benching Eli fixes anything. I'm in favor of giving some playing time to Webb not because I think Eli deserves to be "benched" or because I expect a better outcome. It's because we have some time now to evaluate a guy who should factor into this team's plans in the future. Tough to know enough about Webb if they aren't going to give him any snaps either in practice or in games.

The only guy who called RetroJint : 11/8/2017 8:58 pm : link for Coughlin to be fired more than Bradshaw was Gary Meyers . A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds works perry well for Bradshaw. Fire the coach . Coddle the quarterback . This is a surprise ?

... christian : 11/8/2017 9:30 pm : link Who knew two things could be true simultaneously?



Crazy to think Manning is declining and the coaching sucks isn't it?



Even crazier both those things continue to be true even as the line and running game have improved greatly.











