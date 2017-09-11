Old fans will recognize the telltale signs with media Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/9/2017 8:07 am : 11/9/2017 8:07 am Once the bulk of the NY/NJ press starts throwing the NYG coach under the bus, it's usually over. And they have all appeared to turn on him (maybe with the exception of Rock).



Parcells survived 1983 and Coughlin 2006, but usually when it gets this bad with the media, the HC is toast.

self fulfilling prophecy Gross Blau Oberst : 11/9/2017 8:12 am : link They build irreversible momentum until fans and press alike demand the firing. That is a lot of pressure on ownership.





The usual suspects have the knifes out Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 11/9/2017 8:21 am : link I think some of the lower-key beat guys are still somewhat balanced / even-handed.

media - sometimes informative bc4life : 11/9/2017 8:22 am : link sometimes a bunch of parrots, one squawks first then the others squawk louder, etc. afraid they will get criticized for not squawking.





McAdoo not getting fired, shouldn't get fired.

They have papers to sell and columns to write jcn56 : 11/9/2017 8:24 am : link they know what's going to get them maximum traffic, and it's not puff pieces on how McAdoo might turn this around.



Besides - we're well past the point of anyone possibly thinking he could turn it around.

If They Lose In SF Rong5611 : 11/9/2017 8:26 am : link McAdoo might get canned.

He’s been channeling belichick in his pressers mattlawson : 11/9/2017 8:29 am : link With nothing backing it up. He’s a TE coach turned OC under one of the Giants greatest coaches ever with two of the best offensive players in Giants history.



If you’re going to act like an ass you’re going to get shit put back in your face by this media. Predictably.

I always see McAdoo referred to as LawrenceTaylor56 : 11/9/2017 8:31 am : link an offensive genius. Can someone tell me why he earned that title?

RE: I always see McAdoo referred to as Victor in CT : 11/9/2017 8:32 am : link

Quote: an offensive genius. Can someone tell me why he earned that title?



not a genius, just offensive. In comment 13683137 LawrenceTaylor56 said:not a genius, just offensive.

What about Reese? That's what matters most here Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/9/2017 8:32 am : : 11/9/2017 8:32 am : link Reese stays and the next shitty coach he picks wont do squat.

RE: What about Reese? That's what matters most here jcn56 : 11/9/2017 8:34 am : link

Quote: Reese stays and the next shitty coach he picks wont do squat.



Can we stop with the 'coach he picks' part - get on Reese for the personnel, he's got nothing to do with the coaches.



That's part of the problem here - we're going to have the FO go out and replace a GM and HC, and they're going to do so in a vacuum, which is scary. In comment 13683140 Bold Ruler said:Can we stop with the 'coach he picks' part - get on Reese for the personnel, he's got nothing to do with the coaches.That's part of the problem here - we're going to have the FO go out and replace a GM and HC, and they're going to do so in a vacuum, which is scary.

RE: What about Reese? That's what matters most here Rong5611 : 11/9/2017 8:34 am : link Agree, he's the guy that needs to be fired.

I think the media resents him B in ALB : 11/9/2017 8:34 am : link because he acts like Belichick in press conferences and hasn't really earned the right to treat the media like that. It's an interesting dynamic. Like, who the fuck does this guy think he is? And it shows in their articles. Lots of dislike.

Never thought I'd say this HomerJones45 : 11/9/2017 8:35 am : link McAdoo makes Fassel look like Lombardi. It's time to say goodbye

Hopefully that is the case here ZogZerg : 11/9/2017 8:37 am : link If the players really dislike Mac as much as folks are saying, then they aren't going to play for him and SF will torch the Giants this weekend.



Maybe they'll leave him behind in SF if that's the case...





RE: I think the media resents him mfsd : 11/9/2017 8:38 am : link

Quote: because he acts like Belichick in press conferences and hasn't really earned the right to treat the media like that. It's an interesting dynamic. Like, who the fuck does this guy think he is? And it shows in their articles. Lots of dislike.



Yup well said. His coach speak and terse answers haven’t earned him much love. In comment 13683143 B in ALB said:Yup well said. His coach speak and terse answers haven’t earned him much love.

It has been saids that McAdoo is the smartest guy in the room JohnB : 11/9/2017 8:39 am : link That may be true but I don't think he's the nicest guy in the room and I don't think he knows a damn thing about how to inspire his players.



When they were winning, it's was easy to keep everyone on the same page. But when they lose, a good coach knows how to keep the team together and fighting every game. McAdoo isn't that type of coach.

Firing McAdoo sets-up the 2057 Giants for failure... BamaBlue : 11/9/2017 8:42 am : link The grandson of McAdoo will become and NFL Coach for the San Francisco 49ers and crush the Giants in a vengeance game. This should be a warning to Giants management...

RE: If They Lose In SF djstat : 11/9/2017 8:44 am : link

Quote: McAdoo might get canned. he should be canned. Should have been canned Sunday. In comment 13683133 Rong5611 said:he should be canned. Should have been canned Sunday.

in the year 2037 Matt in SGS : 11/9/2017 8:47 am : link



"You will pay dearly for this. I will embarrass you." "You will pay dearly for this. I will embarrass you."

I'm surprised so many people are piling on Slade... Chris684 : 11/9/2017 8:54 am : link Yea, he said in absolute terms he's fired, and so far we have nothing, but there are like 3 or 4 other threads with reports about varying levels of dysfunction going on within those walls right now.



It's obvious things are beyond uncomfortable there and I'm sure it has been a week of difficult conversations, ultimatums, finger pointing and desperation.

RE: I'm surprised so many people are piling on Slade... jcn56 : 11/9/2017 8:56 am : link

Quote: Yea, he said in absolute terms he's fired, and so far we have nothing, but there are like 3 or 4 other threads with reports about varying levels of dysfunction going on within those walls right now.



It's obvious things are beyond uncomfortable there and I'm sure it has been a week of difficult conversations, ultimatums, finger pointing and desperation.



Why are you surprised?



Do you know how many times he's come here and stated as fact that the Giants would be making moves and they've turned out to be bunk?



Reggie Nelson? The OTs we were signing for the OL? McAdoo being fired before the bye?



At this point - nobody takes him seriously, and nobody should. In comment 13683169 Chris684 said:Why are you surprised?Do you know how many times he's come here and stated as fact that the Giants would be making moves and they've turned out to be bunk?Reggie Nelson? The OTs we were signing for the OL? McAdoo being fired before the bye?At this point - nobody takes him seriously, and nobody should.

From a coaching perspective, not everyone can be That’s Gold, Jerry : 11/9/2017 8:58 am : link a Parcells or even a Belichick. But, it all comes from a perspective of success. Media will be on your side a little longer if you pander to them but, in the final analysis, it is success that dictates whether the media is on board with you or not.



Having been a journalist at one point in my life, that is often the case even if you don't like the coach. Now, as in any business or industry, some guys will just look for shit to disturb so they can write a story or stir the pot...get their name out there. Others will be good reporters, out to honestly do their job. For the most part, with the exception of guys like Serby or Myers, I find the NY media pretty good. People like Pat Traina, Ralph to an extent and others try to do their analysis based on facts. Others do not and even Raanan has started to go the ESPN way of sensationalism.



That being said, in a market like NY, Mr. Slickback could have done a much better job in terms of his dealings with the media. I think he's trying to be Belichick and he has failed miserably at that. I personally sense no genuineness from him...the media can accept most stuff if you are genuine and honest about it. If you try to be a phony, they will jump all over you.

A part of the job.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/9/2017 8:59 am : link is how to handle the press, morale and impressions of the team. It's easy to do that in an 11 win season, but is really hard to do it in a losing season, and I've seen few coaches be as poor with the Media as McAdoo and the ones I did see were canned quickly. And I'm not talking about the guys who are pretty much asses to the Media like Parcells or Belicheck, I'm talking about the guys who do things like seemingly throw players under the bus or give facts that are proved wrong less than 24 hours later.



Cam Cameron was terrible with the press. Jim Mora Jr. often struggled to provide answers. Remember "Chud"? Rod Chudzynski for the Browns? He looked and sounded like a lifelong QB coach in his pressers.



The guy who Mac reminds me of the most is Jim Thomsula from the Niners. That guy got on the bad side of both the players and the Media and made it worse everytime he said something to a reporter, commentator or pretty much anything publicly.



Handling the press well will get guys through a tough stretch, but handling them poorly almost assures a quick exit - if the team is losing.



The next coach GiantsRage2007 : 11/9/2017 9:04 am : link Will be tough. A disciplinarian like Coughlin. It's cyclical... Fassel was soft, Coughlin tough, McAdoo soft - or at least inconsistent and lost.... next guy will be tough, and should be with the ridiculousness going on.



I will say it would be helpful if he was good with the media. McAdoo did himself no favors by trying to be Little Bill with the press. It's biting him right now.

Let's play a game Matt in SGS : 11/9/2017 9:06 am : link



Quote: "I don't know what I expected," ... said. "It seems I do draw attention, no matter what I do. I guess I've learned to live with it more. I really don't worry about it as much as you might think if you were outside looking in."



...



"In regards to the media, I think it was just an unknown," ... said. "Most of the other things with regards to the job, I felt like I knew what to expect. But dealing with the media on an everyday basis was an unknown for me. I don't know if it's that difficult, but it's more time-consuming than I had anticipated when I took the job."



and



Quote: "They're doing their job and sometimes it seems like I'm the story more than the team," ... said. "I try to change that focus a bit once in a while and try to take myself out of the spotlight and let it rest on the team.



"My timing probably was bad last week. It was a problem of timing more than anything else. Usually, we get along pretty well, though. No problems back here, just business as usual: Everything gets blown out of proportion."



Spoiler alert...it was Ray Handley on 10/17/1992. After the Giants fell to 2-3 and lost Phil Simms for the year. Roughly 1.5 years into his coaching career. Who said it:andSpoiler alert...it was Ray Handley on 10/17/1992. After the Giants fell to 2-3 and lost Phil Simms for the year. Roughly 1.5 years into his coaching career.

NY media will bury you if you're an asshole, NorwoodWideRight : 11/9/2017 9:08 am : link arrogant, short with your answers or unwilling to talk to the press. McAdoo dug his own grave, really.

RE: NY media will bury you if you're an asshole, The_Boss : 11/9/2017 9:10 am : link

Quote: arrogant, short with your answers or unwilling to talk to the press. McAdoo dug his own grave, really.



Reese will be right behind him In comment 13683196 NorwoodWideRight said:Reese will be right behind him

The media works with the players PatersonPlank : 11/9/2017 9:16 am : link When each needs something the other side helps. The players want McHa***ey gone, and they are getting the media to help. I don't care what they are saying publicly. Its a lot like the constant leaks from the Trump White House, same idea (not to get political).



I bet that when he's finally gone we will start to hear all kinds of stories about how dysfunctional the team was.

My recollection of Handley, yes he was in over his head, didn’t handle Ivan15 : 11/9/2017 9:17 am : link the media well but at least he wasn’t dismissive and arrogant.



McAdoo’s personality hasn’t changed but the media isn’t accepting when you only win 1 game of 9.



The reason McAdoo isn’t gone yet is that Reese didn’t hire him - only rubber stamped the owners’ decision.

RE: A part of the job.. Racer : 11/9/2017 9:21 am : link

Quote:

Cam Cameron was terrible with the press. Jim Mora Jr. often struggled to provide answers. Remember "Chud"? Rod Chudzynski for the Browns? He looked and sounded like a lifelong QB coach in his pressers.



The guy who Mac reminds me of the most is Jim Thomsula from the Niners. That guy got on the bad side of both the players and the Media and made it worse everytime he said something to a reporter, commentator or pretty much anything publicly.



Handling the press well will get guys through a tough stretch, but handling them poorly almost assures a quick exit - if the team is losing.



You forgot Saban who said so delicately "Man, you guys are just poison, man, poison."



The HC is in front of a microphone more than any team employee and you could argue he's the face of the franchise most Sunday evenings through the following Sunday morning. As you've pointed out, people underestimate how important that part of the job is.



I'd argue that a lot of the hatred of Goodell stems from the fact he is trained as an attorney and he turns the average fan off with his particular brand of evasive roundabout-speak. In comment 13683180 FatMan in Charlotte said:You forgot Saban who said so delicately "Man, you guys are just poison, man, poison."The HC is in front of a microphone more than any team employee and you could argue he's the face of the franchise most Sunday evenings through the following Sunday morning. As you've pointed out, people underestimate how important that part of the job is.I'd argue that a lot of the hatred of Goodell stems from the fact he is trained as an attorney and he turns the average fan off with his particular brand of evasive roundabout-speak.

McAdoo acts like a jackass to the media. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2017 9:22 am : link Thus it shouldn't be a surprise that the media doesn't like him.

RE: My recollection of Handley, yes he was in over his head, didn’t handle Matt in SGS : 11/9/2017 9:22 am : link

Quote: the media well but at least he wasn’t dismissive and arrogant.



McAdoo’s personality hasn’t changed but the media isn’t accepting when you only win 1 game of 9.



The reason McAdoo isn’t gone yet is that Reese didn’t hire him - only rubber stamped the owners’ decision.



Handley was dismissive and arrogant. Remember him mocking Russ Salzberg after the Hostetler injury and then storming out of his press conference? How he told the media it's not a head coach's job to motivate players, the players are professionals and they should do it themselves?



For years Parcells called Handley "a computer on his staff" because he was a smart offensive coach. An Xs and Os genius. That's why they kept him from going to law school to become offensive coordinator and relegated Ron Erhardt to some amorphous "assistant Head Coach" title, which essentially was glorified quality control spot. The McAdoo/Handley parallels have been growing week by week, almost eerily in their year 2 run. In comment 13683218 Ivan15 said:Handley was dismissive and arrogant. Remember him mocking Russ Salzberg after the Hostetler injury and then storming out of his press conference? How he told the media it's not a head coach's job to motivate players, the players are professionals and they should do it themselves?For years Parcells called Handley "a computer on his staff" because he was a smart offensive coach. An Xs and Os genius. That's why they kept him from going to law school to become offensive coordinator and relegated Ron Erhardt to some amorphous "assistant Head Coach" title, which essentially was glorified quality control spot. The McAdoo/Handley parallels have been growing week by week, almost eerily in their year 2 run.

RE: My recollection of Handley, yes he was in over his head, didn’t handle PatersonPlank : 11/9/2017 9:23 am : link

Quote: the media well but at least he wasn’t dismissive and arrogant.



McAdoo’s personality hasn’t changed but the media isn’t accepting when you only win 1 game of 9.



The reason McAdoo isn’t gone yet is that Reese didn’t hire him - only rubber stamped the owners’ decision.



I remember Ha***ey as being condescending as well, a lot like McAdoo. Gave the impression he was some offensive genius who knew so much more than you dis (the press did). In comment 13683218 Ivan15 said:I remember Ha***ey as being condescending as well, a lot like McAdoo. Gave the impression he was some offensive genius who knew so much more than you dis (the press did).

Agree Completely That He's Gone Jeffrey : 11/9/2017 9:24 am : link But I cannot help but get angry by players who anonymously throw the coach under the bus. This guy is in over his head--no question. However, watching every minute of every game has revealed a number of players who cannot defend the quality of their effort and their play by the inadequacies of the coach.



Though I have argued often that it is time to move on from Eli, he has honored this team with his professionalism, effort and class throughout some very difficult times. He is the model of what a player should be--in good times and bad. Many of his teammates should be talking about him and following his lead rather than taking shots at the coach through anonymous quotes in the press which is desperately trying to maintain an audience during a horrible season.

Racer.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/9/2017 9:28 am : link Saban is another good example. I left him off because I always got the impression he wanted to leave to go back to college and didn't care what he said.

Ownership makes the HC decision in the Giants organization AnnapolisMike : 11/9/2017 9:29 am : link as I understand it....Not Reese. Although I am sure he provides input.



It certainly feels like McAdoo is losing his grip. I can't imagine ownership letting this wound fester for 7-8 more weeks if they lose to the 49er's in ugly fashion this weekend.



And I don't think it would be Spags....Sullivan would be the interim HC.

RE: Racer.. Matt in SGS : 11/9/2017 9:29 am : link

Quote: Saban is another good example. I left him off because I always got the impression he wanted to leave to go back to college and didn't care what he said.



Agree. Once the Dolphins signed Culpepper instead of Brees, who Saban wanted, he stopped giving a crap. When his wife wanted out, it was all over at that point and the Nicktator really didn't care what he told the media. In comment 13683238 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agree. Once the Dolphins signed Culpepper instead of Brees, who Saban wanted, he stopped giving a crap. When his wife wanted out, it was all over at that point and the Nicktator really didn't care what he told the media.

RE: Ownership makes the HC decision in the Giants organization Matt in SGS : 11/9/2017 9:31 am : link

Quote: as I understand it....Not Reese. Although I am sure he provides input.



It certainly feels like McAdoo is losing his grip. I can't imagine ownership letting this wound fester for 7-8 more weeks if they lose to the 49er's in ugly fashion this weekend.



And I don't think it would be Spags....Sullivan would be the interim HC.



I don't know, if the Giants make that call, I think they just want to stabilize things and would give the nod to Spags because he's been a head coach before. They would let Sullivan focus on the offense. In comment 13683240 AnnapolisMike said:I don't know, if the Giants make that call, I think they just want to stabilize things and would give the nod to Spags because he's been a head coach before. They would let Sullivan focus on the offense.

The media ryanmkeane : 11/9/2017 9:42 am : link has been on McAdoo since week 1 this year...it really has been terrible to read their pieces. Every single writer hates him.

RE: I'm surprised so many people are piling on Slade... micky : 11/9/2017 9:43 am : link

Quote: Yea, he said in absolute terms he's fired, and so far we have nothing, but there are like 3 or 4 other threads with reports about varying levels of dysfunction going on within those walls right now.



It's obvious things are beyond uncomfortable there and I'm sure it has been a week of difficult conversations, ultimatums, finger pointing and desperation.



he just flings things out on curtains of obvious things and when the shit sticks everyone makes him to be "insider"



let me try..Reese and Mcadoo will be fired at seasons end...there..

In comment 13683169 Chris684 said:he just flings things out on curtains of obvious things and when the shit sticks everyone makes him to be "insider"let me try..Reese and Mcadoo will be fired at seasons end...there..

I know the chances are slim at best Jay on the Island : 11/9/2017 9:45 am : link But I hope the Giants go hard after Gruden. Offer him a big deal plus final say over the roster. Perhaps he could be lured back working with a great organization who will allow him to take his franchise QB in the first round. I know that he has been away from the game for a while but besides Andy Reid I can't think of another head coach that got the best out of every QB that he had.

The parallels between Handley and McAdoo are definitely there ... and Spider56 : 11/9/2017 9:46 am : link the end result will be the same ... however, I had the pleasure of sitting next to Mrs Handley for several seasons .. section 110, row 37 and she was as nice a person as you can meet ... it was difficult and embarrassing to see her cringe as 76000 people were chanting for her husbands head ... I hope civility holds this time and fans control themselves as best they can.

I don't think you'll see the HC fired and the GM stay. 3putt : 11/9/2017 9:46 am : link I think Reese is gone as much as McAdoo. It's not that ownership has no say in who the next HC is. The issue is you have to have the GM in line with the HC. You can't hire a HC and then try to get a GM. The GM has to be hired first. Then you do the HC search with the input and buy-in of the new GM.

I don't want the Giants.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/9/2017 9:47 am : link to go after Gruden at all. His brother coaches a rival and his motivation to coach isn't there anymore. He makes more sitting in a studio. The guy was only 2 games over .500 in his tenure with TB and he made the playoffs less than half the years he coached, so he tends to get romanticized way too much.

RE: I don't want the Giants.. jvm52106 : 11/9/2017 9:57 am : link

Quote: to go after Gruden at all. His brother coaches a rival and his motivation to coach isn't there anymore. He makes more sitting in a studio. The guy was only 2 games over .500 in his tenure with TB and he made the playoffs less than half the years he coached, so he tends to get romanticized way too much.



Gruden would have been fine by me two years ago but now the whole TV thing really set in place and he is more character than coach now.



A lot of people disagree but I want McDaniels at least interviewed and Mike Vrabel as well- if not HC then as DC! In comment 13683278 FatMan in Charlotte said:Gruden would have been fine by me two years ago but now the whole TV thing really set in place and he is more character than coach now.A lot of people disagree but I want McDaniels at least interviewed and Mike Vrabel as well- if not HC then as DC!

I know McAdoo is part of the problem, but... BamaBlue : 11/9/2017 9:59 am : link this team lack visible leadership. I don't think McAdoo is going to win a popularity contest, but IMHO, he's not as universally hated as it seems. The media dog pile is just another sign that journalists are pack animals. Don't mistake my comments as a defense for McAdoo. I think he's part of the problem, but I also think his share of the blame is disproportionate.



Who is the leader on this team? Many of the rumors and backtalk are the product of a bunch of guys who don't seem interested in the team. The lockerroom is a 'bunch of guys' not a team. Instead of unity in the locker room, the stench of a bad season stinks to hell, because everyone (including the coaching staff) seems to be scurrying to ensure they are not blamed.





Who knows? CT Charlie : 11/9/2017 10:00 am : link We had one of the 5 worst offensive lines in the league, and lost a couple of them due to injury. We also lost 3 starting receivers in one game, two of them for the entire season. A team that struggled to score 17 points now struggles to score 10. And the punting team routinely loses the battle of field position.



How can anyone honestly expect the defense to keep trying? THAT's what's behind a lot of the frustration.

RE: media - sometimes informative djm : 11/9/2017 10:17 am : link

Quote: sometimes a bunch of parrots, one squawks first then the others squawk louder, etc. afraid they will get criticized for not squawking.





McAdoo not getting fired, shouldn't get fired.



Are you serious? Even if you kind of think Mc deserves another shot on what planet is it fair to say that Ben DOESN'T deserve to at least be on the hot seat?



This is a train wreck of epic proportions. I don't care how supportive one can be towards the HC, the HC here hasn't done one single positive thing this year. Not one.



Maybe he doesn't deserve this but the guy hasn't brought a single good quality to this team. Not one. Eli and Beckham brought this offense back from the dead in 14-15. Then the offense regressed yet AGAIN. Every time Beckham doesn't play the O goes from pretty bad with him to god awful without him in the lineup.



He's toast. And he should be. Ben's body of work is terrible here. Not bad. TERRIBLE. And I have said so from week 1.



Shouldn't be fired my ass. He's terrible. In comment 13683127 bc4life said:Are you serious? Even if you kind of think Mc deserves another shot on what planet is it fair to say that Ben DOESN'T deserve to at least be on the hot seat?This is a train wreck of epic proportions. I don't care how supportive one can be towards the HC, the HC here hasn't done one single positive thing this year. Not one.Maybe he doesn't deserve this but the guy hasn't brought a single good quality to this team. Not one. Eli and Beckham brought this offense back from the dead in 14-15. Then the offense regressed yet AGAIN. Every time Beckham doesn't play the O goes from pretty bad with him to god awful without him in the lineup.He's toast. And he should be. Ben's body of work is terrible here. Not bad. TERRIBLE. And I have said so from week 1.Shouldn't be fired my ass. He's terrible.

Agree - this isn't a team playing hard and losing some close games PatersonPlank : 11/9/2017 10:25 am : link This is a team in capitulation, a team that has given up and hates their coach.

some of you should Remember 1992 Manning10 : 11/9/2017 10:54 am : link The "Ray must go " chants, Handleys face on the back pages every week with a disparaging Headline.

And if Gary Myers or Lupica shows up at the weekly press briefing that's the kiss of Death.

If they trade Manning idiotsavant : 11/9/2017 11:05 am : link And keep Jerry and Mac you may see a huge sudden multiplier of the number of Jets fans.



Go Big Green?

If the Giant players really do hate McAdoo Reb8thVA : 11/9/2017 12:36 pm : link and they simply continue to quit on the field, does Mara feel compelled to replace McAdoo before the end of the season? Does Mara feel pressure to put a product on the field that will show up and at least try to give customers something for their money instead of simply rolling over? There are still seven games after this weekend.

word on the street sundayatone : 11/9/2017 12:58 pm : link marvin lewis is done in cincy and the giants scoop him up.

RE: word on the street spike : 11/9/2017 1:40 pm : link

Quote: marvin lewis is done in cincy and the giants scoop him up.



To be Dc? In comment 13683658 sundayatone said:To be Dc?

RE: word on the street PerpetualNervousness : 11/9/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: marvin lewis is done in cincy and the giants scoop him up.



good grief. In comment 13683658 sundayatone said:good grief.

Okay, I guess I misremembered Hanley. So they both are A-hole coaches Ivan15 : 11/9/2017 5:40 pm : link .

RE: word on the street djm : 11/9/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: marvin lewis is done in cincy and the giants scoop him up.



One part of me thinks this would be the best move they could make the other thinks it would be the worst move they could make. In comment 13683658 sundayatone said:One part of me thinks this would be the best move they could make the other thinks it would be the worst move they could make.