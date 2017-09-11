If Darnold opts to stay in school (question) joeinpa : 11/9/2017 9:33 am There s been speculation that if Browns have first pick the kid would stay in school, Cowherd.



In this scenerio Browns get Rosen and Giants miss out on the quarterback they might want.



What are the options they might pursue to let the Darnold camp know he is their guy and what is the time table to do so.



This is assuming Giants want one if these two guys.

There are some very good QBs still available Simms11 : 11/9/2017 9:37 am : link if that were to happen. I’m coming around to Baker Mayfield. He’s a bit undersized at 6’1, but so is Brees and Wilson. This kid has all the intangibles and appears to be the type of guy that can will a team to win. He’s competitive, mobile, accurate and has a decent arm strength.

Why would the Giants draft a qb and let him sit behind Eli for the SterlingArcher : 11/9/2017 9:38 am : link next 3 or 4 years? This is their opportunity to rebuild their oline.

If that happens Jay on the Island : 11/9/2017 9:41 am : link then I would prefer a trade down with the Giants taking Baker Mayfield. They would still get their franchise QB while accumulating picks.

I don't think ryanmkeane : 11/9/2017 9:42 am : link Giants would have interest in any of the other QBs besides Darnold and Rosen.

RE: I don't think Jim in Forest Hills : 11/9/2017 9:43 am : link

Quote: Giants would have interest in any of the other QBs besides Darnold and Rosen.



What's the reasoning behind a statement like this? Do we even know who the GM will be? In comment 13683259 ryanmkeane said:What's the reasoning behind a statement like this? Do we even know who the GM will be?

I would.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/9/2017 9:44 am : link love the giants to use leverage of where they will pick to trade down and get multiple picks, including an extra #1 in 2019.



They can then select a QB or not, but they will have a lot of options.



The bigger things is that there better be a new guy making the pick and a new guy coaching it.

RE: I would.. Earl the goat : 11/9/2017 9:46 am : link

Quote: love the giants to use leverage of where they will pick to trade down and get multiple picks, including an extra #1 in 2019.



They can then select a QB or not, but they will have a lot of options.



The bigger things is that there better be a new guy making the pick and a new guy coaching it.



I totally agree with that.

Maybe trading a few spots still nets them Saquan plus additional picks



Heck. Maybe they should trade for Jacoby Brissett. Lol In comment 13683267 FatMan in Charlotte said:I totally agree with that.Maybe trading a few spots still nets them Saquan plus additional picksHeck. Maybe they should trade for Jacoby Brissett. Lol

RE: Why would the Giants draft a qb and let him sit behind Eli for the Gatorade Dunk : 11/9/2017 9:46 am : link

Quote: next 3 or 4 years? This is their opportunity to rebuild their oline.

3 or 4 years? Eli has 2 years remaining on his contract after this season. It's a legitimate question as to whether he'll be afforded the opportunity to finish his current contract, but I don't think anyone can reasonably expect that he'll be re-signed after that at 39 years old.



The most you're really looking at having an apprentice sit behind Eli is two seasons, and realistically, it's probably just 2018. It's not really that difficult to be even minimally informed on contracts and ages. In comment 13683252 SterlingArcher said:3 or 4 years? Eli has 2 years remaining on his contract after this season. It's a legitimate question as to whether he'll be afforded the opportunity to finish his current contract, but I don't think anyone can reasonably expect that he'll be re-signed after that at 39 years old.The most you're really looking at having an apprentice sit behind Eli is two seasons, and realistically, it's probably just 2018. It's not really that difficult to be even minimally informed on contracts and ages.

RE: I would.. Jay on the Island : 11/9/2017 9:48 am : link

Quote: love the giants to use leverage of where they will pick to trade down and get multiple picks, including an extra #1 in 2019.



They can then select a QB or not, but they will have a lot of options.



The bigger things is that there better be a new guy making the pick and a new guy coaching it.

My ideal scenario would be for the Giants to trade all the way down to the 10-12 range where they could get a few picks plus still have the opportunity to take Baker Mayfield. In comment 13683267 FatMan in Charlotte said:My ideal scenario would be for the Giants to trade all the way down to the 10-12 range where they could get a few picks plus still have the opportunity to take Baker Mayfield.

I'd be.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/9/2017 9:50 am : link



Quote: My ideal scenario would be for the Giants to trade all the way down to the 10-12 range where they could get a few picks plus still have the opportunity to take Baker Mayfield



I wonder if they could net two #1's and a #3 for that? on board with this:I wonder if they could net two #1's and a #3 for that?

Jim ryanmkeane : 11/9/2017 9:52 am : link reasoning is because Rosen and Darnold are just much better NFL prospects than the rest of the crop, and it's not that close I don't think.

Seems optimistic jcn56 : 11/9/2017 9:54 am : link The highly touted QB class of 18 is looking like a disappointment, and one of them might decide to stay in school.



No real OT's worthy of drafting that high. Barkley's a dynamic player, but is there enough at the top of this draft to warrant someone handing over multiple picks to move up a few spots?



I know it all depends on how badly someone is coveted (see Ditka, Mike) but it seems like the top of the draft this year is a little sparse to be able to hold someone for ransom.

RE: RE: I would.. BigBlueShock : 11/9/2017 9:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13683267 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





love the giants to use leverage of where they will pick to trade down and get multiple picks, including an extra #1 in 2019.



They can then select a QB or not, but they will have a lot of options.



The bigger things is that there better be a new guy making the pick and a new guy coaching it.





My ideal scenario would be for the Giants to trade all the way down to the 10-12 range where they could get a few picks plus still have the opportunity to take Baker Mayfield.

You sure do love you some Baker Mayfield, lol. The problem with that is that Big 12 defenses are an absolute joke and QBs from the conference have had almost no recent success in the NFL. There is currently zero Big 12 QBs starting in the NFL. It’s impossible to gauge them at the next level.



I have no faith at all in Big 12 QBs. Mayfield looks awesome throwing to guys wide open by 5-10 yards on every play though. In comment 13683279 Jay on the Island said:You sure do love you some Baker Mayfield, lol. The problem with that is that Big 12 defenses are an absolute joke and QBs from the conference have had almost no recent success in the NFL. There is currently zero Big 12 QBs starting in the NFL. It’s impossible to gauge them at the next level.I have no faith at all in Big 12 QBs. Mayfield looks awesome throwing to guys wide open by 5-10 yards on every play though.

GM Painless62 : 11/9/2017 10:01 am : link This discussion is excellent. The problem is that the correct course might be to trade down. Your awesome current GM doesn't realize that it is allowed. Unless we get what we perceive to be a can't miss franchise QB, we need extra picks to bring in talent all over the board. OH, please please please get us a smart shrewd GM.

Trade ups pjcas18 : 11/9/2017 10:04 am : link generally happen for QB's or stud WR's, right? excluding the Ricky Williams debacle.



other than Ricky Williams the biggest draft day moves were all for QB's or WR's.





so in the scenario outlined by many of you where the Giants trade down and accumulate a plethora of picks including 1st round picks in future years, for who?



If there is no QB worth and I have read this is a weak WR draft who is being traded up for? Barkley?



I know it's early, but still worth discussing in these fictional scenarios.



Also, around this time 10 years ago Andre Woodson was a projected 1st round pick. Giants wound up taking him in the 6th.



So, I agree with the poster who said post-season games, post-season workouts, and combine/interviews mean more than a lot of the mock drafts in early November.





Agree on Big 12 QB's PatersonPlank : 11/9/2017 10:09 am : link the defenses are terrible.



We have a lot of holes. I'd agree with trading down and getting more premium picks. Eli isn't going anywhere soon, and we do need to see what we have in Webb. Plus the college "franchise" guys don't look good so far. We can rebuild the team a little, and if Webb doesn't look like the real deal then draft a QB next year. I'm sure there will be more "franchise" guys next year too. The last few QB drafts have been:



2017 - Trubisky, Watson, Kizer, Mahommes, Webb, even the SF starter

2016 - Goff, Wentz, Hackenberg, Dac, Brisset, Paxton Lynch

2015 - Winston, Mariotta, Petty

2014 - Bortles, Derek Carr, Garrapalo



So there are always new "franchise" guys coming. We have lots of holes to fill in the starting line-up.

RE: I would.. superspynyg : 11/9/2017 10:11 am : link

Quote: love the giants to use leverage of where they will pick to trade down and get multiple picks, including an extra #1 in 2019.



They can then select a QB or not, but they will have a lot of options.



The bigger things is that there better be a new guy making the pick and a new guy coaching it.



I agree. I would want Rosen (if he falls and if he does well in the pre draft workouts) or Barkley. If I cant get either of those then trade back to get more picks next year. In comment 13683267 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree. I would want Rosen (if he falls and if he does well in the pre draft workouts) or Barkley. If I cant get either of those then trade back to get more picks next year.

RE: Its just too early Jay in Toronto : 11/9/2017 10:20 am : link

Quote: to know who the actual top prospects will be. Post season workouts and interviews are huge for QBs.



Great point.



How many did they have with Webb and by whom? In comment 13683263 Jim in Forest Hills said:Great point.How many did they have with Webb and by whom?

Give me Lamar in that scenario jeff57 : 11/9/2017 10:23 am : link I actually think the Browns will take Jackson.

So BigBlueShock : 11/9/2017 10:24 am : link Are you comparing QBs that could go top 5 with a 3rd rounder? You don't think they will work out and interview potential top 5 guys because they didn't with Webb?

It's a little early to proclaim Darnold barens : 11/9/2017 10:25 am : link will stay in school. You never now until it's official.



My hope would be for the Giants to bring in some offensive linemen through free agency, and if Rosen or Darnold are available, pull the trigger.



And after that, trade back into the first round to draft Ronald Jones, running back from USC, though when all is said and done, i feel like this guy is going to be competing with Barkley to be the first running back taken next year.

The team still has Webb Beer Man : 11/9/2017 10:26 am : link They go on to pickup as many other pieces as possible (I hope to see help at OL, LB, RB)

Rosen or Darnold Beer Man : 11/9/2017 10:28 am : link are the only two QBs I see the Giants grabbing in the 1st. Webb probably compares well to the others

I don't want Darnold Bramton1 : 11/9/2017 10:38 am : link I have not been impressed AT ALL this year from him.

RE: I don't want Darnold Jay on the Island : 11/9/2017 11:09 am : link

Quote: I have not been impressed AT ALL this year from him.

Me neither. If they are going to use a 1st round pick on a QB i hope it's either Rosen or Mayfield after a trade down. In comment 13683393 Bramton1 said:Me neither. If they are going to use a 1st round pick on a QB i hope it's either Rosen or Mayfield after a trade down.

RE: RE: I would.. old man : 11/9/2017 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13683267 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





love the giants to use leverage of where they will pick to trade down and get multiple picks, including an extra #1 in 2019.



They can then select a QB or not, but they will have a lot of options.



The bigger things is that there better be a new guy making the pick and a new guy coaching it.





My ideal scenario would be for the Giants to trade all the way down to the 10-12 range where they could get a few picks plus still have the opportunity to take Baker Mayfield.



10-12 would bring a big haul....only thing is, IMO, as much as we may need Eli's replacement if it is not Webb...we need good young blood at OL, could lose 4( and 2 of those I don't want back), since we can't buy multiple non Giant FAs , thanks YKW,...otherwise our young replacement QB will be running more than our backs. In comment 13683279 Jay on the Island said:10-12 would bring a big haul....only thing is, IMO, as much as we may need Eli's replacement if it is not Webb...we need good young blood at OL, could lose 4( and 2 of those I don't want back), since we can't buy multiple non Giant FAs , thanks YKW,...otherwise our young replacement QB will be running more than our backs.

Trading down is a tricky business if you are going DOWN Jim in Forest Hills : 11/9/2017 11:31 am : link and hoping for a QB to be there.



If they end up with a top 3 pick, and they have conviction on a player, just take the guy. With SF trading for Jimmy G, unless THEY trade down, the Giants will have a shot at everyone outside of who CLE takes. I want that option, even though I get the need for more picks.

He's getting bad advice KWALL2 : 11/9/2017 11:37 am : link Nobody is taking him with the first pick.

RE: Why would the Giants draft a qb and let him sit behind Eli for the ajr2456 : 11/9/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: next 3 or 4 years? This is their opportunity to rebuild their oline.



There's a better chance Eli is gone after the last 8 games then here for another 3-4 years In comment 13683252 SterlingArcher said:There's a better chance Eli is gone after the last 8 games then here for another 3-4 years

RE: Why would the Giants draft a qb and let him sit behind Eli for the JonC : 11/9/2017 12:20 pm : link

Swing and a miss.

Quote: next 3 or 4 years? This is their opportunity to rebuild their oline.



Swing and a miss. In comment 13683252 SterlingArcher said:Swing and a miss.

There's always ways to get info to a player and vice versa JonC : 11/9/2017 12:22 pm : link through intermediaries. When ... it would likely be after scouting season is in full swing and moving towards the draft. A ton of work to do between now and then ...



RE: Why would the Giants draft a qb and let him sit behind Eli for the Pep22 : 11/9/2017 12:27 pm : link

3 or 4 years???? Come on dude.

Quote: next 3 or 4 years? This is their opportunity to rebuild their oline.



3 or 4 years???? Come on dude. In comment 13683252 SterlingArcher said:3 or 4 years???? Come on dude.

RE: rebuilding the OL JonC : 11/9/2017 12:30 pm : link when you force draft picks, you get Flowers.



Giants are going to look at who's available via UFA and try to rebuild there, firstly. Every year they try to address urgent holes in the roster during UFA, freeing them up for the draft.



Right now, there's no LT prospect looming large for the top 10, according the fluid draft reports. Don't force the pick, it's too vital to the FUTURE of the franchise.



RE: There's always ways to get info to a player and vice versa ajr2456 : 11/9/2017 12:31 pm : link

Quote: through intermediaries. When ... it would likely be after scouting season is in full swing and moving towards the draft. A ton of work to do between now and then ...



Don't the scouts that visit during the season talk with the players? In comment 13683609 JonC said:Don't the scouts that visit during the season talk with the players?

RE: RE: There's always ways to get info to a player and vice versa JonC : 11/9/2017 12:34 pm : link

Yep, and others.

Quote: In comment 13683609 JonC said:





Quote:





through intermediaries. When ... it would likely be after scouting season is in full swing and moving towards the draft. A ton of work to do between now and then ...







Don't the scouts that visit during the season talk with the players?



Yep, and others. In comment 13683624 ajr2456 said:Yep, and others.

What about Web ... Blue Angel : 11/9/2017 12:39 pm : link He might be better than ALL the Quarter Backs coming out this year.

RE: What about Web ... barens : 11/9/2017 12:55 pm : link

Quote: He might be better than ALL the Quarter Backs coming out this year.



No, he's not. Granted, that's my opinion, but I don't see starting material with Webb. I don't in college, and I don't now.



Darold has had his ups and downs, but you can never count him out of any game, and he's proven to be quite clutch when he has to be. Plus, he's not a statue in the pocket, he's got an ability to create a little more time for himself.



I, for one, would be completely stoked if we got Darnold. In comment 13683636 Blue Angel said:No, he's not. Granted, that's my opinion, but I don't see starting material with Webb. I don't in college, and I don't now.Darold has had his ups and downs, but you can never count him out of any game, and he's proven to be quite clutch when he has to be. Plus, he's not a statue in the pocket, he's got an ability to create a little more time for himself.I, for one, would be completely stoked if we got Darnold.

Josh Allen is who I would want in if we can’t get Rosen Bleedblue10 : 11/9/2017 12:56 pm : link I know the kid is having a rough season but he has NO talent around him and he himself is just oozing with potential. Big kid, can make every throw, mobile and he’s get to sit behind Eli for at least a year maybe more

if the Giants don't have a shot at the QB or player they covet JonC : 11/9/2017 1:03 pm : link I'd echo it would be a coup if they could trade down with a team that badly wants Barkley or other. Take the picks, an extra #1 and #2 would be a boon.



Those who ryanmkeane : 11/9/2017 1:03 pm : link haven't been impressed with Darnold this year are taking the wrong approach. He's had a few bad games but the team is really not good at all this year, and he's playing with a terrible OL all season due to injuries.



This is the same QB that threw for 453 and 5 TD in the Rose Bowl a year ago. Kid has the goods, and with the right coach and system could be a star in the NFL with the tools he has.

It's true Darnold' been under siege this season JonC : 11/9/2017 1:09 pm : link bad pass pro from the OL, spotty defense getting them behind, and they've really cut Darnold loose to go for broke in those situations. He's had issues protecting the football but he's got all the tools, mobile, big arm, big guts, has played big in big spots at USC.

Would be ironic GeoMan999 : 11/9/2017 1:25 pm : link If this ended up like the trade where Eli refused to go the Chargers and Darnold refused to go to the Browns. And there was rumoured Giants interest with Darnold and the Browns tried to get picks from Giants. Darnold refuses to have the Browns jersey, but wears the hat....if I have that right.

I'd be thrilled with ryanmkeane : 11/9/2017 2:27 pm : link any of these 7 names regardless of whether we select in the top 5 or trade back:



Darnold

Rosen

Barkley

Brown

McGlinchey

James

Regarding forcing picks/flowers example idiotsavant : 11/9/2017 2:31 pm : link The situation more broadly was brought about by Jerry having made opportunistic picks at other spots, the supposed skills positions, -in prior years- when arguable value and need match had been at the line. Thus forcing the force the next year's.



So, opportunitism in that regard, being a good thing, favors a trade down. So value and positional(s) can match without forcing things.



Then, add in the reduced risk garnered by having 2 or 3 rather than one.



It's not really accurate to view any pick as a stand alone event.

It's ironic ryanmkeane : 11/9/2017 2:34 pm : link that Flowers is finally starting to improve at a time where the front office will most likely be out the door.

Boil it down to draft day JonC : 11/9/2017 2:36 pm : link the forced pick is what matters in context here, I don't have time or interest to again spell out the preceding events that landed them in that place. Keep it simple works fine here.





Flowers has a home here JonC : 11/9/2017 2:39 pm : link the arrow is pointing up and by all accounts he's putting the work in to improve. There might not be a better tackle available to NYG next offseason.

Tend to agree jonc and Pugh is a tackle idiotsavant : 11/9/2017 2:56 pm : link Guards and Centers high then!

People always said 'you don't draft players early to play guard' idiotsavant : 11/9/2017 2:58 pm : link But. We are were we are. Nobody can dispute that .

Spelling idiotsavant : 11/9/2017 3:06 pm : link Where we are. Not were . damn phone.

RE: Why would the Giants draft a qb and let him sit behind Eli for the LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/9/2017 3:12 pm : link

Quote: next 3 or 4 years? This is their opportunity to rebuild their oline.



Omg people are delusional. :D



Eli is not going to be here 3 or 4 more years. Good grief. Even if he did, at his current rate of decline he will be a shadow of himself when his contract ends in 2 years. In comment 13683252 SterlingArcher said:Omg people are delusional. :DEli is not going to be here 3 or 4 more years. Good grief. Even if he did, at his current rate of decline he will be a shadow of himself when his contract ends in 2 years.

The greatest danger here imho idiotsavant : 11/9/2017 3:15 pm : link Is, rather than picking and managing to win games, without realising it; managing and picking to justify prior decisions, a strategy or a person.



Which is probably a fairly frequent source of misdirection in established groups and organisations. Not at all unique here.

I do also think that Ronald Jones is going to shoot barens : 11/9/2017 3:53 pm : link up draft boards after the combine. That dude is fast, and he knows how to find the end zone. Really good year for running backs.

OG-Quenton Nelson -Notre Dame GeorgeAdams33 : 11/9/2017 6:01 pm : link ...should be our top pick after a trade down.

RE: OG-Quenton Nelson -Notre Dame BigBlueShock : 11/9/2017 6:10 pm : link

Quote: ...should be our top pick after a trade down.

I’m really warming up to this. Dude looks like one of the best guards to come around in a long time. If they don’t love a QB, Nelson is the guy I want. As long as they are top 5, there SHOULD be some trade down opportunities from a team that needs a QB or loves Barkley. Or whatever other players rise up the boards. Which brings up that point. It’s way too early in the process at this point. Players will rise and fall, but there’s no harm in discussing it as of today, I suppose. In comment 13684093 GeorgeAdams33 said:I’m really warming up to this. Dude looks like one of the best guards to come around in a long time. If they don’t love a QB, Nelson is the guy I want. As long as they are top 5, there SHOULD be some trade down opportunities from a team that needs a QB or loves Barkley. Or whatever other players rise up the boards. Which brings up that point. It’s way too early in the process at this point. Players will rise and fall, but there’s no harm in discussing it as of today, I suppose.

With regards to 'trade downs increasing risk' (no) idiotsavant : 11/9/2017 8:42 pm : link They might be well served to head over to Columbia or NYU and confer with some mathematicians or statisticians.



Wheres trading down may bring a player with slightly more warts (depending on position maybe not even this) you are in fact getting two or three for one which lowers -greatly- your risk that the formerly inly player turns out to not have a useful career.





Sounds like they are conflating lack of confidence in their process with an actual risk value.

Why not Mason Rudolph? nyynyg : 7:12 am : link Interested to hear thoughts on him. Why is he not in the conversation?

Be careful judging a QB solely by how he looks in these games.. EricJ : 7:24 am : link



Just take a look at the current group of QBs who are playing today. I would bet that they look different now (On the field) than they did in their senior year in college.



My concern is the group of coaches we have right now. The pic below of Farley is us and the car is our first pick...



So much of whether the QB will be successful in the NFL is not as easy to see while watching on Saturday.Just take a look at the current group of QBs who are playing today. I would bet that they look different now (On the field) than they did in their senior year in college.My concern is the group of coaches we have right now. The pic below of Farley is us and the car is our first pick...

RE: RE: OG-Quenton Nelson -Notre Dame Milton : 7:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13684093 GeorgeAdams33 said:





Quote:





...should be our top pick after a trade down.





I’m really warming up to this. Dude looks like one of the best guards to come around in a long time. Could be the best since Chance Warmack! In comment 13684098 BigBlueShock said:Could be the best since Chance Warmack!