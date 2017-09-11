Are you rooting for a win or loss on Sunday? B in ALB : 11/9/2017 6:12 pm It's a tough one. Hate seeing the team embarrassed like this. But I'm rooting for a loss.

I'm not rooting for a loss pjcas18 : 11/9/2017 6:13 pm : link I just can't bring myself to do that even if it's for the best, but I won't be sad if they do in fact lose.

I mitch300 : 11/9/2017 6:18 pm : link can never root for a loss. However, if they are losing and have no chance of winning, I hope they get blown out.

Same it’s been for a month now... richynyc : 11/9/2017 6:18 pm : link ..since it became clear the season was beyond hope. I want a loss before and after the game but while the game is going on I root for them to win. Yes, I know, borderline crazy. Such is life at various times as a Giants’ fan since ‘58.

RE: I'm not rooting for a loss B in ALB : 11/9/2017 6:19 pm : link

Quote: I just can't bring myself to do that even if it's for the best, but I won't be sad if they do in fact lose.



This is probably closer to how I feel. Wouldn't be terribly upset with a loss. But a win we wouldn't make me feel any better about the season. It might make me feel worse about next.



But I do hate me some 9'ers.



Rooting for a tie. Giants_ROK : 11/9/2017 6:20 pm : link That's how much feeling I have about the rest of this mess.

Root for wins.. Sean : 11/9/2017 6:24 pm : link Teams trade up in the draft all the time.

Would DG_89 : 11/9/2017 6:24 pm : link like a loss strictly for draft positioning, but I'd be happy with a win. Just as long as McAdoo, Reese and a host of others are gone at season's end

Are noro9 : 11/9/2017 6:24 pm : link You serious? Always root for a win.

Depends if the loss gets Mcadoo fired? prdave73 : 11/9/2017 6:25 pm : link I would love a win, but not if it will save Mcadoo..

The bigger questions is Beer Man : 11/9/2017 6:26 pm : link Will I actually watch the game? That I'm not sure. Something about meaningless games takes the desire and excitement out of it.

Win. an_idol_mind : 11/9/2017 6:30 pm : link Why would I watch football if I don't want my favorite team to win?

RE: I'm not rooting for a loss mrvax : 11/9/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: I just can't bring myself to do that even if it's for the best, but I won't be sad if they do in fact lose.



Same here, pj.

Truthfully, a loss est1986 : 11/9/2017 6:44 pm : link This team is so disappointing, I had SB expectations for this team coming into the season.. A top 3 pick at least gives me something to look forward to this offseason. Get some good draft assets, re-up some of our guys, bring in some guys at the right spots, address the poor coaching staff and boom right back into a position to actually compete. This team on Sunday is crippled and has been a dud for too long in the season for winning to matter now. Don't get me wrong, I will be rooting for the Giants to make plays on Sunday but if I could just pick a winner the brain overrules the heart and I want a 9ers win this Sunday.

Effort Dragon : 11/9/2017 6:45 pm : link In all three areas of the game but I believe the defense will show will the other two areas most likely not. Compete don’t care about a win just compete on defense, offense and special teams. Hate to say it guys but one of those heart breaking games we’ve been accustomed to in the last five years would be great win or lose.

I fully expect a win...... Simms11 : 11/9/2017 6:46 pm : link The 49ers could actually be worse then Cleveland this year. If we lose this game, then there’s no hope for this staff. With that said, I’m sort of indifferent. I’d like to see a win, but if they lose, I just chalk it up to better draft positioning. I’d also like to see certain players excel.

I cant root for a loss cjohn2979 : 11/9/2017 6:53 pm : link but obviously a loss would be better for the Giants. At this point winning is losing.

I stopped rooting around week 4... bradshaw44 : 11/9/2017 6:56 pm : link I just watch. Let the chips fall where they may. Is what it is.

Not rooting for a loss. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2017 6:56 pm : link But I'm not going to be bitching about big plays or going apesh*t over good plays.

Loss, absolutely. bigbluehoya : 11/9/2017 6:57 pm : link I can’t physically sit there and do it, so I’ll probably refrain from watching and do something fun w the kids.

. arcarsenal : 11/9/2017 6:58 pm : link I won't actively root for SF, but I absolutely would prefer that the Giants ultimately lose the game.

I will never root for section125 : 11/9/2017 7:00 pm : link a loss. Never.



Go Giants...

During the week I root for a loss... Reb8thVA : 11/9/2017 7:04 pm : link On game day I always root for a win. If they lose I’m consoled by the knowledge we are closer to the number one pick.

RE: During the week I root for a loss... adamg : 11/9/2017 7:04 pm : link

Quote: On game day I always root for a win. If they lose I’m consoled by the knowledge we are closer to the number one pick.



RE: Loss, absolutely. mphbullet36 : 11/9/2017 7:08 pm : link

Quote: I can’t physically sit there and do it, so I’ll probably refrain from watching and do something fun w the kids.



glad some people get it...no reason for to root for a win with this bum a** who gives no effort. It makes me no less of a fan for wanting this team to get the best pick possible that could possibly turn the franchise around.



rooting for a win is insanity at this point. We need losses to purge the entire football operation... In comment 13684175 bigbluehoya said:glad some people get it...no reason for to root for a win with this bum a** who gives no effort. It makes me no less of a fan for wanting this team to get the best pick possible that could possibly turn the franchise around.rooting for a win is insanity at this point. We need losses to purge the entire football operation...

rooting for an l malslayer : 11/9/2017 7:13 pm : link is like playing for next years fantasy football season right after your draft. You always play for this year, and always root for a win. Otherwise you aren't happy unless your miserable, and take joy in other's failures to make yourself feel better.

Pjcas 18 Has it Right Samiam : 11/9/2017 7:27 pm : link You root for a win but won’t be crushed by a loss. As an aside, even if you’re just focused on next year, it’s better for the team to win as many games as possible. Young players need to learn to win games and how to win games. The team is not going to flick a switch next year if they continue losing this year. These are not exhibition games

I am rooting for any player that shows me he cares Jimmy Googs : 11/9/2017 7:28 pm : link about his job and wants to beat the guy across from him each week..

A loss. And another bad loss at that. Red Dog : 11/9/2017 7:31 pm : link I've been a die-hard GIANTS fan for over 60 years. I've seen the best and the worst. And the worst is RIGHT NOW. I have NEVER seen a GIANTS team just quit like they did last week.



They need more shocks that shake ownership to their very bones and finally spur some long overdue changes in the front office and the coaching ranks. Then and only then can they start crawling out of this disaster.

Sorry but anyone rooting for a win theold5j : 11/9/2017 7:38 pm : link Needs their head examined

A loss yankees78 : 11/9/2017 7:39 pm : link Shit needs to change.

A loss to the winless 49ers might just be rock bottom(lol) to make sure things will change with regard to the coaches and GM.

My version of tough love. Sorry.

Looking for a loss The_Boss : 11/9/2017 7:39 pm : link Don’t care how either: blow out, slop fest, FG at the gun..whatever. I want to go 1-15 and see if that nets a top 2 pick. It should.

..... Route 9 : 11/9/2017 7:52 pm : link Don't really care and haven't thought about the outcome of this game at all. It doesn't matter either way. Go 1-15 for all I give a hoot.



Kind of forgot there was even a game this week. There is literally nothing to see with this team. The season is over and has been over and the worst thing about it is there are still EIGHT more games of "football" to be played. They seem to not really care the way they're playing, so why should I really?



I hope I remember to watch it.

. arcarsenal : 11/9/2017 7:53 pm : link Anyone who doesn't watch this game is a PUSSY.

Any Giant fan who roots for a loss is not a Giant fan but a troll or plato : 11/9/2017 7:56 pm : link Just an ass from Alabama.

Or maybe Albany or fmore likely shittsville USA plato : 11/9/2017 7:57 pm : link Got it B

Win liteamorn : 11/9/2017 8:03 pm : link I don't care if a loss means the difference between the 1st pick or the 10th, I root for wins.

While watching I'll want them to win. St. Jimmy : 11/9/2017 8:05 pm : link If they lose I won't be disappointed at the end of the game.

I won't be watching ZogZerg : 11/9/2017 8:09 pm : link I'm rooting for Eli to do well.



If they are going to lose, I want them blown out to see if Slade is right;)

RE: I'm not rooting for a loss old man : 11/9/2017 8:36 pm : link

Quote: I just can't bring myself to do that even if it's for the best, but I won't be sad if they do in fact lose.

+1.

rooting for a win YAJ2112 : 11/9/2017 8:41 pm : link won't be upset if we lose

RE: . Danny Kanell : 11/9/2017 8:44 pm : link

Quote: I won't actively root for SF, but I absolutely would prefer that the Giants ultimately lose the game.



Even though a loss is in the best interest Of the team Sackrecord92 : 11/9/2017 8:57 pm : link I could never root for them to lose.

Apparently djm : 11/9/2017 9:19 pm : link We have a bunch of assholes, pussies and people in need of a head examination on this thread. Trying to figure out which group I belong to. I want in on all three but would settle for asshole.

i'm numb Les in TO : 11/9/2017 9:36 pm : link by this season - I am actually indifferent - if they win, great, if they lose, it most likely will catalyze the big changes that are clearly needed to management, head coach and QB.

fuck this "team" annexOPR : 11/9/2017 9:41 pm : link they dont even give a shit ... 1-15 start the rebuild

If you even consider rooting agains the Giants go be a fan of another SterlingArcher : 11/9/2017 9:55 pm : link team! You are either a fan or not!

Seriously though BlueManFu : 11/9/2017 10:21 pm : link At this point why would you root for them to scratch out 3 more wins for a a 4-12 season? Who gives a F about that? It’s sonkuch better for the future to go 1-15 and get the #1 player on your board, every round.

Hard to root for a loss jcn56 : 11/9/2017 10:25 pm : link but it's the right thing for the organization.

This game is on my birthday beatrixkiddo : 11/9/2017 10:58 pm : link And my birthday wish is a loss. Giants have nothing to gain anymore this season, gaining ground in the draft ordernis much more important to turning this franchise around. Let's put it this way, if They win a meaningless game and it results in them picking after San Fran, rhey could potentially miss out on the franchises next QB and we could be looking at a rather terrible team for a long time.

Rooting for a win Gregorio : 11/9/2017 11:03 pm : link can't bring myself to want to lose.

I have always rooted for wins chopperhatch : 11/9/2017 11:12 pm : link Except if the season is lost like this one. We are in need of a successor to Eli at QB. We are in need of a monumental disaster in order to guarantee that the FO and coaching staff is not given another chance at furthering the damage. We need huge losses. We need to lose to two winless teams in the same season.



Im rooting for a loss because the reemergence of our favorite team came to a crashing and parhetic halt. A horrendous loss. I want Eli to look good, but we need to prepare for the next chapter and we are in a great position to do so. Exceptionally so I might add.

RE: Hard to root for a loss Aloha Alan : 12:22 am : link

Quote: but it's the right thing for the organization.



That really is a tough question. short lease : 1:23 am : link And, I am surprised I feel that way ....



I guess I am thinking long term.



1. Changes should be (have to be?) made with the coaching staff.



2. Higher draft picks

..... Route 9 : 3:02 am : link It's weird. With these irrelevant games, I'll watch them not expecting much but sometimes, they find somehow, someway to piss me off. The only game that got me mad was the Tampa Bay game. These other games have just been laughers and pathetic. I'm just wondering if this will go the route of the Jacksonville game from 2014. Lol, pure fucking garbage.



I am just naturally sensing that the Giants will get you excited to see a rare win in this one but will eventually tank it in the end. The only reason there is nothing to look forward to, is because the last two games have been fucking BORING. I will include the LA Chargers game as well. Holy shit that was bad football on both ends.



It's 3 am and I should be getting to sleep. In the God damn winter, I sleep all day.

Hoping for a win. I won't Someguy1978 : 4:25 am : link cheer for them to lose. This Sunday will mark the 1st time that I can recall where I won't be watching them. Heading to National Harbor in DC with my wife and daughter for the day.

let's just say wouldn't mind a loss for better draft slot micky : 6:31 am : link more so than a win..a win..meh..what's a win getting you? understand a winning is important for players and coaches..its their job..but this whole season has been an uninterested meh

I can't ever root for a loss, slickwilly : 6:54 am : link but if they do lose I won't be upset about it like I normally am. I'm pretty indifferent at this point.

RE: I can't ever root for a loss, short lease : 7:00 am : link

Quote: but if they do lose I won't be upset about it like I normally am. I'm pretty indifferent at this point.



... christian : 8:20 am : link I'll be rooting for Manning to have a decent game and the usual suspects to explode with I told you so's (even when the Giants get trucked by a winless division 2 level team.)

It's the oddest thing arniefez : 8:21 am : link I watch the games with no reaction. The Giants score? Ok good. The other teams scores? Oh well. This is how I know what the Giants have to come to. If the Giants lost the 1:00 game in the past I was pissed off and done with football for the day and skipped Monday night. Now I just want the Giant game to be over one way or another so I can watch some interesting competitive games.

Go silverfox : 8:23 am : link 49ers. In fact embarrase this gutless, arrogant, clueless franchise. We need a total cleaning of the barn. Lots of manure.

couldnt care any less... BronxBombers : 9:01 am : link ill be doing housework, its kinda nice having my sundays back (ugh).

it's lose-lose PaulBlakeTSU : 9:08 am : link If the Giants win, then I'll be happy to see them play well, but then be bitter at the end, thinking "now they decide to play well?" If they lose, then I just watched a team I like lose.



I know a loss helps our draft spot but I hate seeing the Giants stand as a laughing stock of the league.



I always root for Eli to play well. I think Reese and the front office destroyed the second half of Eli's career and ruined his standing among his peers.



Other than that, I'm treating it like pre-season. I'm rooting for the young players and for the players I see as part of the future of the Giants team to play well and show signs of improvement but ultimately, I don't care if they lose.

This is a lose - lose situation Rjanyg : 9:10 am : link On paper we should beat the Niner so if we win, we should have, if we lose we are beyond pathetic. I think there are 5 players in the draft that could help NYG so draft position is not as important as a win. My son has been so depressed about this season so I would like to see Eli have a great day and feel good about our team, even if for a week.



So I hope they win. Which means the Niner would draft Barkley and we would go OL, DE or QB

a loss.... i want a loss GMAN4LIFE : 9:12 am : link .

The NBA is a prime example, Doomster : 9:12 am : link of teams tanking to get a high draft pick....in the last 4 seasons, Philly has picked 1, 1, 3, and 3....four straight seasons with a high pick, and though it is early in the season, are still a .5oo club....and this is a team sport of just 5 starters, not 26.....



Makes no difference if you have a high pick, but if you pick the wrong guy, good grief......



The Mara's have to realize the huge mistake they made....getting rid of DC, OC, HC one at a time did not correct their problems.....it should have been in one huge sweep, starting with the GM.....and give Chris a new job, that doesn't involve player evaluation.....or what the hell, just make him the LB coach...

At 1-7 EddieNYG : 9:13 am : link I would like to have the #1 or #2 pick.



Going on a run, not making the playoffs and picking between 5 and 10 would be bad at this point, IMO.

RE: During the week I root for a loss... Sonic Youth : 9:22 am : link

Quote: On game day I always root for a win. If they lose I’m consoled by the knowledge we are closer to the number one pick. amen



It's tough to actually want them to lose when teh game starts. My brain knows it's for the best, my heart don't want it.



Seriously though, a loss here could have ramifications for the next decade (in a positive way) In comment 13684186 Reb8thVA said:amenIt's tough to actually want them to lose when teh game starts. My brain knows it's for the best, my heart don't want it.Seriously though, a loss here could have ramifications for the next decade (in a positive way)

I'll be at this shit show, Section331 : 9:25 am : link leaving for SF tomorrow morning. I always root for a win, but when the team is bad, the losses don't bother me as much.

It really feels awful to say bigbluehoya : 9:31 am : link But in my mind it’s as close to a “must lose” game as I’ve ever felt.



I can respect the opinion of those who disagree, but I really don’t understand how anyone could disparage the fans rooting for a loss, or claim some “fanhood” superiority.



As long as someone is rooting for what they believe is in the best interest of the org, who are you to say? (one can very easily make the argument that losses in the immediate term are better for the long term of the franchise than winning).

Its semantics, but I have a really hard time Keith : 9:35 am : link rooting for a loss. These situations are very conflicting for me. I understand that we need losses for the long term, but it still doesn't feel right. I sort of just don't root for anything. Not only that, but when it matters, I won't miss a play. Now, I watch other games and focus on the giants a lot less.

I am rooting for a top 3 pick... Carson53 : 2:39 pm : link not necessarily a loss this weekend, won't shed a tear if it happens though.

No will root for a win Bluesbreaker : 2:44 pm : link I am guessing we might actually win this game but if it

meant a shot at Barkley then hell yeah .

I think the best we can do is 3-13 but you never know the

cards could beat us .