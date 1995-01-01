Hopefully Keith : 10:28 am : link ownership is saying the same thing about the coach. There is no reason for him to say these things in the press. If you truly feel that way about Eli, why make these statements? He's clearly pointing his finger at Eli to protect himself and that's pathetic.

I love this quote GmeninPSL : 10:36 am : link "I wasn't raised in a warm and fuzzy environment"



Very sorry if your parents didn't say "I love You" before bedtime!! Does not give you the license to being a total DOUCHEBAG!!!



It’s possible that mcadoo is not a good head coach LatHarv83 : 10:40 am : link But can still be right with his concerns about Eli. His general cluelessness as a leader of men and some of his shortcomings from an interpersonal

Standpoint don’t disqualify him from having an opinion on Eli’s performance when he is literally watching these things more closely and with more context than anyone walking the planet

Yesterday I said I felt bad for BM bradshaw44 : 10:43 am : link And wouldn’t pile on anymore, but F that, this guy needs to meet the fate slade made up for him. Sick of his stupid face and even worse ability to communicate. If he doesn’t think Eli deserves anything because of past accomplishments then let’s throw last years 11-5 record out the window and look at BMs current record. Bye asshole.

And Eli should be held to a higher standard than his current play. But across the board, there are A LOT of people who need that message stronger than Eli starting with the man in the mirror, than Spags, than the OLine and the DBfield.

Eli? If is much further down the list than McAdoo has placed him.



Eli? If is much further down the list than McAdoo has placed him.



Here's the thing though... as Eli has said in public, the coach knows that he can take that public criticism. In addition, the coach probably knows (and we know based on what we've seen from some of these guys) that people like Eli Apple and Ereck Flowers will not respond well to public criticism.

Look Eli isn't going to be the QB of the Giants much longer arniefez : 10:48 am : link and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.

Quote: But can still be right with his concerns about Eli. His general cluelessness as a leader of men and some of his shortcomings from an interpersonal

Standpoint don’t disqualify him from having an opinion on Eli’s performance when he is literally watching these things more closely and with more context than anyone walking the planet



You don't need to be Bill Walsh to see when Eli misses a wide open receiver or throws an inaccurate pass to an open receiver. People get killed on BBI for saying that... I can't imagine the response is much better when it's said from the podium. Doesn't mean he sucks or he needs to get hung in Times Square. It just means they need the QB to play better, even with the obstacles like the o-line and receivers.

I've felt since the day McAdoo became HC that he was TheMick7 : 10:53 am : link looking to replace Eli. When he came in as OC,Eli worked overtime to acclimate himself to Mac's offense. It's a shame that as HC he's never acclimated his offense to fit Eli.He's constantly gone out of his way to critique Eli's play,in a mostly negative fashion.Some coaches are meant to be HCs,others aren't. McAdoo is in the latter category!

I've thought it to be somewhat ridiculous Beezer : 10:59 am : link and at very least wasted energy for McAdoo to even talk about Eli in press conferences. In the main, Eli has played well enough, while other aspects of the team have fizzled. If those other pieces don't flow into the crapper as they have, Eli Manning would not be on anyone's radar for negative articles or comments.



Everything's relative. And while this team is garbage in 2017, Eli is not. He deserves the respect to not be treated as a guy who "needs to be held accountable."



No shit, Ben.



Some might look at the comments and feel better. I read them and it solidified my disinterest and overall irritation in the thought of this guy as the Giants head coach going forward.



I'll hope for the best, like always. But I am cemented in the "not a fan" club.

and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.



IMO, that's simply not true. He didn't play well last week. He didn't play well versus the Chargers. He's had 2 good games and another in which he did exactly what was needed of him however little that was (DEN). In the other games, I'll give him a pass. That's not a good ratio through 8 games.



You wanna say if they had 22 players preparing like Eli or giving effort like Eli that they'd be much better, I agree. But his on the field performance is as much a part of the problem as anyone else. I love Eli, but failure to acknowledge the role his play has in this is the sign of a fanboy.

Good - great coaches devise a scheme Bubba : 11:16 am : link based on the players they have. My favorite example is Don Shula. He went from a punishing ground game with Griese, Czonka, Morris even Woodley. etc to air america with Marino and the smurfs. I'm sure he preferred the run game more but he went with what he had.

In comment 13684794 arniefez said:





Quote:





and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.







IMO, that's simply not true. He didn't play well last week. He didn't play well versus the Chargers. He's had 2 good games and another in which he did exactly what was needed of him however little that was (DEN). In the other games, I'll give him a pass. That's not a good ratio through 8 games.



You wanna say if they had 22 players preparing like Eli or giving effort like Eli that they'd be much better, I agree. But his on the field performance is as much a part of the problem as anyone else. I love Eli, but failure to acknowledge the role his play has in this is the sign of a fanboy.







Well said.

.. Dodge : 11:28 am : link I like this McAdoo quote and I support it 100%. Everyone having an issue with it is just looking for someone to yell at.



Everyone on this team is responsible for the 1-7 record, the coach the most of them.



NFL is a performance based league, and the performance of this team is horrific and I suspect coaches (if not all of them) will be fired. I really don't care how or what McAdoo says to the press. I just care about W's.



I'd like to see McAdoo and the whole staff get fired, but I wouldn't be completely pissed off if he stayed and he was able to hire a full staff all by himself instead of a patchwork of the previous staff.

McAdoo is like my son's pee wee coach NNJ Tom : 11:33 am : link He doesn't really yell at any kid other than his own, who he's brutal to. The kid plays QB (better suited to OL) and can't throw the ball more than 10 yards. The genius designs plays where his kid has to throw it 20 ??? The obvious results (incomplete or pick) just draws more yelling from dad. It truly is a spectacle I won't miss at all.



A coach's first job is to put players in a position to succeed. McAdoo seems unwilling or unable to do that.

Quote: What the fuck does that mean?



So he has an awareness of something and rather than use this as something for an adjustment, he'll just use it as an excuse. Nice.

This is the typical Reese/McAdoo game. Make a claim that they accept blame and then a few sentences later come out with the qualifier that allows them to place blame elsewhere.



Go back and read Reeses last press conference. It's the same damn startegy In comment 13684718 Motley Two said:This is the typical Reese/McAdoo game. Make a claim that they accept blame and then a few sentences later come out with the qualifier that allows them to place blame elsewhere.Go back and read Reeses last press conference. It's the same damn startegy

Quote: Back in March during the NFL Combine?







Quote:





"I think Eli needs to do a better job playing with fast feet and he I think he needs to sit on that back foot in the pocket. We're seeing a lot of man coverage, so the receivers, it's going to take a little time for them to get open, so everything may not be rhythmical. He's got to play with fast feet, he has to sit on his back foot and be ready to hitch into a throw. Things aren't always clean in this league. You watch film of the end zones throughout the league and you're seeing a lot of dirty pockets."







This season was started with McAdoo laying blame on Eli for his offensive struggles. And it has continued into this season. Link - ( New Window )



This offense doesn't llok so hot in Green Bay either without Rodgers running it and improvising

I think "Accountablity" won the latest game of Blue Blue Scrabble ghost718 : 11:48 am : link .

I care less and less for McAdoo Matt M. : 11:53 am : link each time he opens his mouth.

His offense blows and so does he as a head coach ZogZerg : 11:54 am : link The Giants need to dump this dope ASAP.

I've thought all along that McAdoo calls out Eli Section331 : 11:56 am : link because he knows Eli can take it, while some of the younger players may not be able to. That said, the constant criticism does get tired, and exposes McAdoo as someone who doesn't have the answers.



I've defended Eli as strenuously as anyone on this board, but his play over the past year and a half deserves criticism. He hasn't played well, and I've seen little over that time to indicate that he is still a top half of the league QB. Maybe it's the crap offense he's been handed, but by all accounts, he strongly lobbied for McAdoo, so he knew what offense he was getting.

Quote: because he knows Eli can take it, while some of the younger players may not be able to. That said, the constant criticism does get tired, and exposes McAdoo as someone who doesn't have the answers.



I've defended Eli as strenuously as anyone on this board, but his play over the past year and a half deserves criticism. He hasn't played well, and I've seen little over that time to indicate that he is still a top half of the league QB. Maybe it's the crap offense he's been handed, but by all accounts, he strongly lobbied for McAdoo, so he knew what offense he was getting. I don't think Eli has played poorly. He is playing in an offense that hasn't adjusted from the first week of last year until now to the defenses they are seeing. The playcalling and gameplan seems to want him to throw a lot of VERY short passes to get it out quickly. They run the same personnel package almost every down and they are telegraphing their plays. It is embarrassing when the D is calling out the play (that has happened on many occasions). Give Eli a real HC and a real OC and he is fine.



I don't think Eli has played poorly. He is playing in an offense that hasn't adjusted from the first week of last year until now to the defenses they are seeing. The playcalling and gameplan seems to want him to throw a lot of VERY short passes to get it out quickly. They run the same personnel package almost every down and they are telegraphing their plays. It is embarrassing when the D is calling out the play (that has happened on many occasions). Give Eli a real HC and a real OC and he is fine.

As an OC, I thought McAdoo did a good job. He hasn't run the same offense as 2014-2015 since becoming HC.

Quote: because he knows Eli can take it, while some of the younger players may not be able to. That said, the constant criticism does get tired, and exposes McAdoo as someone who doesn't have the answers.



I've defended Eli as strenuously as anyone on this board, but his play over the past year and a half deserves criticism. He hasn't played well, and I've seen little over that time to indicate that he is still a top half of the league QB. Maybe it's the crap offense he's been handed, but by all accounts, he strongly lobbied for McAdoo, so he knew what offense he was getting.



He's in an offense that requires a great amount of mobility. Macadoo came here promising that he could make Eli better. He installed his system and Eli has progressively gotten worse. This falls right on Macadoo feet. He said he would have Eli completing over 70% of his throws. Now he can't reach that number so it's Eli's fault? F that. BM came here with a promise and hasn't delivered. He's the one that needs to be held accountable.

There is this weird dynamic I notice here LatHarv83 : 12:09 pm : link Where it seems like this is a contingent of fans who seem like bigger Eli fans than Giants fans. I appreciate Eli’s career here as much as the next guy but I just find a lot of this weird. No need to name names and if you take offense to this post it’s probably because you are one of them

Seems like there* is a contingent of fans LatHarv83 : 12:12 pm : link Should read like that

Quote: In comment 13684896 Section331 said:





Quote:





because he knows Eli can take it, while some of the younger players may not be able to. That said, the constant criticism does get tired, and exposes McAdoo as someone who doesn't have the answers.



I've defended Eli as strenuously as anyone on this board, but his play over the past year and a half deserves criticism. He hasn't played well, and I've seen little over that time to indicate that he is still a top half of the league QB. Maybe it's the crap offense he's been handed, but by all accounts, he strongly lobbied for McAdoo, so he knew what offense he was getting.







That's just not true. the offense he installed when he came over saw 2 of Eli's best seasons. He is running a different offense the last 2 years. I don't know if Coughlin's influence still existed in 2014-2015 over the offense. But, that version of the WCO was working.

RE: Look Eli isn't going to be the QB of the Giants much longer ajr2456 : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.



No order:



1. Brees

2. Brady

3. Watson

4. Smith

5. Rodgers

6. Wentz

7. Carr

8. Wilson

9. Mariota

10. Winston

11. Ryan

12. Cousins

13. Goff

14. Ben

15. Stafford





So at best Eli is 16th. And that's not counting that guys like McCown are out playing him.

No order:

1. Brees
2. Brady
3. Watson
4. Smith
5. Rodgers
6. Wentz
7. Carr
8. Wilson
9. Mariota
10. Winston
11. Ryan
12. Cousins
13. Goff
14. Ben
15. Stafford

So at best Eli is 16th. And that's not counting that guys like McCown are out playing him.

Quote: In comment 13684908 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 13684896 Section331 said:





Quote:





because he knows Eli can take it, while some of the younger players may not be able to. That said, the constant criticism does get tired, and exposes McAdoo as someone who doesn't have the answers.



I've defended Eli as strenuously as anyone on this board, but his play over the past year and a half deserves criticism. He hasn't played well, and I've seen little over that time to indicate that he is still a top half of the league QB. Maybe it's the crap offense he's been handed, but by all accounts, he strongly lobbied for McAdoo, so he knew what offense he was getting.







He’s in an offense that requires a great amount of mobility. Macadoo came here promising that he could make Eli better. He installed his system and Eli has progressively gotten worse. This falls right on Macadoo feet. He said he would have Eli completing over 70% of his throws. Now he can’t reach that number so it’s Eli’s fault? F that. BM came here with a promise and hasn’t delivered. He’s the one that needs to be held accountable.



That's just not true. the offense he installed when he came over saw 2 of Eli's best seasons. He is running a different offense the last 2 years. I don't know if Coughlin's influence still existed in 2014-2015 over the offense. But, that version of the WCO was working.



It's my understanding he was still using TCs playbook the first two seasons. Making it not his offense.

Admit it, you all knew the season mikeygiants : 12:28 pm : link was going to be a disaster the minute McAdoo unveiled his new slicked back hair cut last spring/summer.

Quote: They both evade responsibility with doublespeak: “It’s all on me I’m the head coach and this falls on my shoulders, but everyone is accountable...”. “I’m the GM, it’s all on me but everyone is accountable...”. “Eli’s done so much and I respect him but everyone is accountable...”. McAdoof and Reach are cut from the same cloth.



Attitude follows leadership. Get rid of GM, the entire coaching staff. Start over.





Really? I'm not sure I'm going to take lessons in "leadership and accountability" from somebody calling them "McAdoof and Reach".



Nothing but manchildren around here when they're losing. In comment 13684710 trueblueinpw said:Really? I'm not sure I'm going to take lessons in "leadership and accountability" from somebody calling them "McAdoof and Reach".Nothing but manchildren around here when they're losing.

Packers offense scheme stinks spike : 12:49 pm : link The only way it worked was due to Aaron rodgers.



See how the Packers are faring now

Where it seems like this is a contingent of fans who seem like bigger Eli fans than Giants fans. I appreciate Eli's career here as much as the next guy but I just find a lot of this weird. No need to name names and if you take offense to this post it's probably because you are one of them it definitely feels like this is Eli Manning Interactive some days

Quote: In comment 13684794 arniefez said:





Quote:





and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.







IMO, that's simply not true. He didn't play well last week. He didn't play well versus the Chargers. He's had 2 good games and another in which he did exactly what was needed of him however little that was (DEN). In the other games, I'll give him a pass. That's not a good ratio through 8 games.



You wanna say if they had 22 players preparing like Eli or giving effort like Eli that they'd be much better, I agree. But his on the field performance is as much a part of the problem as anyone else. I love Eli, but failure to acknowledge the role his play has in this is the sign of a fanboy. This may come as a shock to you, but every qb misses open receivers and gasp some passes even miss high. What is missing in this offense is opportunity. We are near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt and in 20+ yard completions.



You see a miss on the one or two deep passes we try all game and conclude "Eli is missing deep passes", never mind that other qb's are getting 4 or 5 chances a game on a deep throw. We've had 3 40+ yard completions- 1 more than such luminaries and part-time players as Hogan, Semien and Trubisky. When Kizer and McCown have more 20+ yard completions than Eli Manning and when Eli is at a historic low in yards/attempt while maintaining a completion pct, the problem lies elsewhere.



This may come as a shock to you, but every qb misses open receivers and gasp some passes even miss high. What is missing in this offense is opportunity. We are near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt and in 20+ yard completions.

You see a miss on the one or two deep passes we try all game and conclude "Eli is missing deep passes", never mind that other qb's are getting 4 or 5 chances a game on a deep throw. We've had 3 40+ yard completions- 1 more than such luminaries and part-time players as Hogan, Semien and Trubisky. When Kizer and McCown have more 20+ yard completions than Eli Manning and when Eli is at a historic low in yards/attempt while maintaining a completion pct, the problem lies elsewhere.

It's a bad offense and has been since McAdoo was given sole control over it. That falls squarely on the supposedly offensively-minded coach.

Like the Yankees fans... Dan in the Springs : 1:00 pm : link who thought it unreasonable to drop Jeter in the order even when he was clearly not the same player he used to be, some on BBI think that Eli's past entitles him to a lifetime pass of criticism.



I'm not saying in a McAdoo vs. Eli match I'm taking the coach's side. I'm just saying, Eli has had some issues the last couple of years - he's one of the highest paid players in the league, clearly the highest paid player on the Giants, and as the leader of the offense is failing to get things done on the field. He should not be immune to criticism.



Furthermore, as a guy who has pelts on the wall the best thing he can do as a leader is accept that his game needs to improve. It's what he says to the media in his sessions as well. He's still working on his craft - apparently still one of if not the hardest worker on the team.



The comments McAdoo made earlier are much more innocuous than many fans have made them out to be.

Quote:

You see a miss on the one or two deep passes we try all game and conclude "Eli is missing deep passes", never mind that other qb's are getting 4 or 5 chances a game on a deep throw. We've had 3 40+ yard completions- 1 more than such luminaries and part-time players as Hogan, Semien and Trubisky. When Kizer and McCown have more 20+ yard completions than Eli Manning and when Eli is at a historic low in yards/attempt while maintaining a completion pct, the problem lies elsewhere.



It's a bad offense and has been since McAdoo was given sole control over it. That falls squarely on the supposedly offensively-minded coach.



I don't agree that the offense is bad and McAdoo is responsible. Having said that, Eli has had many opportunities to look downfield and find open receivers this year and has foregone them. You can chalk that up to a poor OL, but even when he has protection he has had a tendency to look for the easy completion instead of looking for the opportunity deep.



I don't agree that the offense is bad and McAdoo is responsible. Having said that, Eli has had many opportunities to look downfield and find open receivers this year and has foregone them. You can chalk that up to a poor OL, but even when he has protection he has had a tendency to look for the easy completion instead of looking for the opportunity deep.

That may be a result of the emphasis on "protecting the Duke", which I would blame on McAdoo and Sullivan, because Eli used to be much more of a gunslinger and risk-taker downfield. Nowadays he seems more content to throw the 3 yard pass on 3rd and long than to give his playmakers a chance to make a play downfield.

Aside from the fact that this phil in arizona : 1:05 pm : link offense is tailored to play to our franchise QB's weaknesses instead of his strengths, we're playing with rotating cast of WRs. It takes time to get on the same page. He really hasn't had a steady cast all season.

I don't think mcadoo is necessarily wrong on Eli's play djm : 1:06 pm : link And his mechanics. But his comments will go over about as well as a fart in church.

Quote: motivation to make the comments he has is because his system requires a QB like Aaron rodgers (who doesn't grow on a tree), should cause one to look harder at changing the system. Bingo: Aaron Rodgers' QB style, almost unparalleled quickness and accuracy (most of the time) and his escapability were what the description in Eddie's 10:00 AM pounded home. Eli has was never an AR and he's only going to grow less like an AR (minus the injury).



But we all knew and know that: that is why this is on Reese, because Reese's ineptitude over the past five years in putting together an OL suited to the NYG franchise QB has crippled the offense. And, yes, the HC has to recognize that. But when your OL can't pocket protect for longer routes and patterns to develop--what choice does the offensive design have but to go quicker and shorter? A conundrum. In comment 13684736 FatMan in Charlotte said:Bingo: Aaron Rodgers' QB style, almost unparalleled quickness and accuracy (most of the time) and his escapability were what the description in Eddie's 10:00 AM pounded home. Eli has was never an AR and he's only going to grow less like an AR (minus the injury).But we all knew and know that: that is why this is on Reese, because Reese's ineptitude over the past five years in putting together an OL suited to the NYG franchise QB has crippled the offense. And, yes, the HC has to recognize that. But when your OL can't pocket protect for longer routes and patterns to develop--what choice does the offensive design have but to go quicker and shorter? A conundrum.

... Mdgiantsfan : 1:16 pm : link You can't preach "everyone is accountable" yet call out Eli at every turn and refuse to do the same for the abysmal Oline!

Quote:

I don't agree that the offense is bad and McAdoo is responsible.



Should read don't DISAGREE. I know that the offense is horrible and imo McAdoo is completely responsible for it. I am of a different opinion than you about the lack of downfield attempts, in that I think Eli could and should be taking more shots downfield than he has. He's had his guys open at times and hasn't even looked downfield on many occasions this year.

Continuity Game Plan Play calls Bluesbreaker : 1:28 pm : link This is one of the worst offenses I have ever seen the

sooner MacHandley goes the better . GB is horseshit without

Rogers who could make any team better and win championships

Enough of the Reese rea . Time to start a new it's amazing

how teams are able to get Collins in match up problems

on a weekly basis he is a great defender going forward

the free safety has been invisible . Watching the Collins having to turn and run with Watkins while all four DB's were going forward with Thompson guarding thin air .

We get out coached on a weekly basis . I would take Hargreaves over Apple in a heartbeat . Hargeaves is much more sounder in technique . He played OBJ pretty damn well

Clean House !

Quote: motivation to make the comments he has is because his system requires a QB like Aaron rodgers (who doesn't grow on a tree), should cause one to look harder at changing the system.



Was just going to post something along these lines.



The GB system is trash —whether it’s McCarthy or McAdoo. GB runs a lot of the same concepts we do and they look completely inept without Rodgers.



Was just going to post something along these lines.

The GB system is trash —whether it's McCarthy or McAdoo. GB runs a lot of the same concepts we do and they look completely inept without Rodgers.

That system requires a mobile QB who can make big plays on broken plays and be a threat with his legs to draw the defense away from coverage

Quote:

This may come as a shock to you, but every qb misses open receivers and gasp some passes even miss high. What is missing in this offense is opportunity. We are near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt and in 20+ yard completions.



You see a miss on the one or two deep passes we try all game and conclude "Eli is missing deep passes", never mind that other qb's are getting 4 or 5 chances a game on a deep throw. We've had 3 40+ yard completions- 1 more than such luminaries and part-time players as Hogan, Semien and Trubisky. When Kizer and McCown have more 20+ yard completions than Eli Manning and when Eli is at a historic low in yards/attempt while maintaining a completion pct, the problem lies elsewhere.



It's a bad offense and has been since McAdoo was given sole control over it. That falls squarely on the supposedly offensively-minded coach.



If anyone thinks some people are saying Eli played poorly Sunday because he missed ONE deep pass to Sterling Shepard, then they're delusional or didn't pay their cable bill and didn't actually see the game. He threw an abominable interception. Even on a simpler 3rd & 2 pass to Shane Vereen, he threw a pass Vereen couldn't haul in because it was off the mark. There were more plays than that Eli missed. Opportunities for "positive" plays are there and the QB has missed too many of them. Sometimes, he throws an accurate pass and Brandon Marshall or Odell Beckham dropped them. Sometimes a receiver is open and the guy everyone wanted to start (DJ Fluker) can't remember the snap count or John Jerry gets blown by as if he didn't exist and Eli has no chance. And more recently, there are people running patterns who aren't NFL players.



If anyone thinks some people are saying Eli played poorly Sunday because he missed ONE deep pass to Sterling Shepard, then they're delusional or didn't pay their cable bill and didn't actually see the game. He threw an abominable interception. Even on a simpler 3rd & 2 pass to Shane Vereen, he threw a pass Vereen couldn't haul in because it was off the mark. There were more plays than that Eli missed. Opportunities for "positive" plays are there and the QB has missed too many of them. Sometimes, he throws an accurate pass and Brandon Marshall or Odell Beckham dropped them. Sometimes a receiver is open and the guy everyone wanted to start (DJ Fluker) can't remember the snap count or John Jerry gets blown by as if he didn't exist and Eli has no chance. And more recently, there are people running patterns who aren't NFL players.

I think that's the frustration of the head coach. People are complaining about the offense while there are plays to be made on the field and guys simply aren't executing the fundamentals of their job. That includes the QB. I'm not absolving the coach of blame. For example, I put the first 2 weeks of the season directly on his shoulders. But I feel like EVERYONE is to blame whereas some people make excuses for Eli regardless of how he plays. As fans, if we want to have rational/honest conversations about the team, we have to be better than that.

hmmmm giantfan2000 : 2:20 pm : link Quote: If anyone thinks some people are saying Eli played poorly Sunday because he missed ONE deep pass to Sterling Shepard,



I guess you missed the first series after great runs buy Darkwa, At mid field Eli getting sacked and immediately fumbling

#2 Eli fan here behind Dep SHO'NUFF : 2:22 pm : link not seeing what McAdoo is saying wrong.

Quote: In comment 13684794 arniefez said:





Quote:





and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.







No order:



1. Brees

2. Brady

3. Watson

4. Smith

5. Rodgers

6. Wentz

7. Carr

8. Wilson

9. Mariota

10. Winston

11. Ryan

12. Cousins

13. Goff

14. Ben

15. Stafford





So at best Eli is 16th. And that's not counting that guys like McCown are out playing him.



Lmao another "list of QB's better than Eli"...



Lmao another "list of QB's better than Eli"...

Every year there is a new one and a lot will be off by next year like the others before...

JCin332 arniefez : 2:46 pm : link Eli is a better player than several of the guys on that list and their teams would have a better record if he was their QB.

Quote: In comment 13684923 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13684794 arniefez said:





Quote:





and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.







No order:



1. Brees

2. Brady

3. Watson

4. Smith

5. Rodgers

6. Wentz

7. Carr

8. Wilson

9. Mariota

10. Winston

11. Ryan

12. Cousins

13. Goff

14. Ben

15. Stafford





So at best Eli is 16th. And that's not counting that guys like McCown are out playing him.







Lmao another "list of QB's better than Eli"...



Every year there is a new one and a lot will be off by next year like the others before...



Which one of those guys would you rather have a 37 year old Eli over?

Quote: In comment 13684794 arniefez said:





Quote:





and he's no longer one of the top 5 QBs in he NFL, still in the top half at least though. The issue I have with McAdoo is that he been dumping on Eli for over a year and only on Eli. If the Giants had 22 starters playing at Eli's level they'd be one of the best teams in the NFL.







No order:



1. Brees

2. Brady

3. Watson — 8 games and a torn ACL

4. Smith — another annual half season wonder who gets ranked ahead of Eli without merit

5. Rodgers

6. Wentz

7. Carr — what has he done this year to justify a higher ranking?

8. Wilson — you must not watch him play very often

9. Mariota — this one is just naming names for the hell of it

10. Winston — overrated with a jacked up shoulder

11. Ryan — back to his mediocre ways in ‘17

12. Cousins

13. Goff

14. Ben

15. Stafford





So at best Eli is 16th. And that's not counting that guys like McCown are out playing him. In comment 13684923 ajr2456 said:

Quote: In comment 13684996 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:







I don't agree that the offense is bad and McAdoo is responsible.







Should read don't DISAGREE. I know that the offense is horrible and imo McAdoo is completely responsible for it. I am of a different opinion than you about the lack of downfield attempts, in that I think Eli could and should be taking more shots downfield than he has. He's had his guys open at times and hasn't even looked downfield on many occasions this year.



The difficult thing about evaluating QB play is that we as fans don't know where the primary reads are. There may be guys open downfield, but if Eli's primary read is open, that is where he's going to go.



The difficult thing about evaluating QB play is that we as fans don't know where the primary reads are. There may be guys open downfield, but if Eli's primary read is open, that is where he's going to go.

The infuriating thing about McAdoo's offense if how susceptible it is to a cover 2 shell. A lot of that is personnel, but even when the Giants had weapons on the field, they still struggled v the cover 2. That tells me it's a system-wide offensive design problem.