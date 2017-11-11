Raanan: "Curious calls" by Steve Spagnuolo Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/11/2017 10:44 am : 11/11/2017 10:44 am Quote: Among the complaints that have surfaced in recent weeks is Spagnuolo having complicated the Giants’ defense to the point of players not knowing their assignments during games. In particular, they have been criticized for having gotten away from what works best with their personnel -- press-man on the outside -- and running more deceptive zones instead.



It has created mass confusion and far too many miscommunications.



...



The Giants’ answer for this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and beyond is to simplify things. Expect them to call fewer coverages and concentrate on what they’ve done best over the past year and a half.

Curious calls: More has been less for Giants' defense under Steve Spagnuolo

arcarsenal : 11/11/2017 10:45 am
Wasn't this the same stuff everyone was complaining about when Fewell was here?

Wasn't this the same stuff everyone was complaining about when Fewell was here?



We've heard this many times over the years... seems like on both offense and defense ... under various regimes...

what a mess sundayatone : 11/11/2017 10:52 am
and 8 games to go,sadly, the end is not near.

Problem is Sammo85 : 11/11/2017 10:53 am
The pass rush on the outside has been poor from last year. The LB group is also playing much slower. Casillas isn't any good to begin with. Robinson is not playing like he did last year. Goodson has been out and overall meh when he's been in.



I expect them to win tomorrow but they will then promptly get slaughtered several weeks straight.

I've been surprised that for the most part mfsd : 11/11/2017 11:25 am
the pitchforks have been out for McAdoo while Spags has largely gotten a pass. This is a defense that was excellent last season, and despite a couple key injuries really has no business being as embarrassing as it has been



Everyone deserves some blame for this disaster

I have been a huge Spagnuolo fan Powerclean765 : 11/11/2017 11:25 am
but it appears he's butchered a highly talented D.

The Offense and Specials stunk last year but the D was good - he doesn't have any excuses.



I remember his "graduate school" stuff with the D during camp. He is asking too much of his players. That's what happens when you have 6 All Pros - you're imagination goes wild.



I'm mixed on whether I want him to return. Shocked I'm saying that after last year. We even had the Parcels and the '86 Giants gushing how good they were. Shocking butcher job by Spags & Co.

old man : 11/11/2017 11:26 am
I think in part OC geniuses have designed similar looking plays that force D's to recognize which one of the variations it is, and react accordingly to that play. The more they have to process to get the correct play, the longer it takes...the longer it takes means 11 guys have to all see the right variation correctly, and act REACT accordingly. D's by nature are a reactive group as it is...keep them in the processing mode longer; advantage grows to the O. Getting the right players on D to process quickly enough out of the 11 to stop or limit gains really puts the D at a disadvantage. So easy to see or guess the play incorrectly and you're already a 2 steps behind.

Also doesn't help when your D starters on on the sidelines.

That said, SS seems to be guessing D calls , and with the wrong players on the field a lot this season.

Here come the excuses Massgman : 11/11/2017 11:46 am
Blah blah blah

well lucky for them tomorrow micky : 11/11/2017 11:51 am
they can be all confused and all and still have a cakewalk of a game vs the 9'ers. believe it or not Niners are way worse.



easy week to get away with bad play

Simplify... KingBlue : 11/11/2017 11:58 am
I totally agree with this....
- Jersey Joe









- Jersey Joe

Danny Kanell : 11/11/2017 11:59 am
I think we are going to lose tomorrow. This is the biggest mess of a Giant team I've seen in my 35 years of being a fan. This team is a disaster.

DTs idiotsavant : 11/11/2017 12:09 pm
Rookie, a decent one, but a rookie, two jags and a pro-bowler in snacks.



DEs. Three injured, one new jag and one with potential.



LBs. Goodson and Casillas are vastly over rated.



DRC out, then possibly the best individual player on the team, in jackrabbit Jenkins, out. Possibly last week had some elements of protest on this front.



Zone: looks like Sometimes it synchs and provides ints .



I do prefer corners in man overall though.



No coach is safe here right now big picture.

arcarsenal : 11/11/2017 12:11 pm
Injuries and suspensions aren't really even an excuse - this defense wasn't the same as last year from night one in Dallas.



Things have obviously gotten worse as a result of some of the above and the way this season has gone in general - but the defense just hasn't resembled that same unit we saw for most of last year at any point this year.



Spagnuolo deserves criticism.

Why is it BigBlueinChicago : 11/11/2017 12:12 pm
that when the defense is sucking its always due to the defense being "too complicated" and thus, needs to be simplified?





I forget what game it was . maybe 3rd. idiotsavant : 11/11/2017 12:24 pm
One of those very timely, well needed, game changing type heroic sack fumbles. Got the turnover.



O comes out in 11. Typical macadoo / sully - passive blocking, short pass, INT gave the ball right back.



Seems like little by little some on D started to mail it in.



But. To be fair. Nobody is safe.

Let's face it.... Doomster : 11/11/2017 12:28 pm : link whenever our guy catches a pass, he is almost immediately tackled.....



Their guys catch a pass, and they are wide pen and still running.....



Eli, 11 ypc, Goff 22 ypc.....

this is why the talent isnt matching the performance this year hitdog42 : 11/11/2017 1:12 pm : link We have press cover man corners playing zone.

we have Pass rushing DEs that are worried more about contain than getting up field.

We have a thumping safety that has been taken out of his position of comfort.

we have DTs dropping into coverage.

Spags is trying to outsmart and outthink the offense and win with his play calls and scheme instead of win with the talent they have on the field.



when coaches make it about their calls and not the players playing fast and free and to their strengths... then the play speaks for itself.





Here are the numbers that count: MOOPS : 11/11/2017 1:34 pm : link Last in scoring in the NFC, tied for 29th in the NFL.

14th of 16 in NFC in points allowed, 25th in points allowed in the NFL.

WillVAB : 11/11/2017 1:35 pm
I think part of the reason is the defense is devoid of talent at the LB position. If the corners are playing man and the QB takes off, they don't have the LBs to clean it up and it results in a big gain. The LBs can't cover, so you have to experiment with exotic zones to mix up the looks for the QB. The LBs can't defend the run sideline to sideline, so the DEs have to prioritize containment otherwise they'll get gashed off the edge.

So we suck moose balls on both idiotsavant : 11/11/2017 1:39 pm
Sides

Not playing man press when you have Jenkins and Apple est1986 : 11/11/2017 1:50 pm
Is killing me. Drc is a man cover guy too. You man up and make them make a play over DRC or Jack Rabbit. This team, particularly the defense, is too good on paper to look this bad. Coaching hasn't helped this team this season.

Will. Probably correct idiotsavant : 11/11/2017 1:52 pm : link Possibly a 5-0-6



Or call it a 4-1-6



Kennard basically would go to the line on every play, do that's your 5th DL. So you get rush and try to stop the run at the line w 5 same time.



Collins would have some lb responsibilities. As you say, sideline, and two additional safeties, Adams and Thompson for usual safety roles.



Keep Street players like munson and slow roster lbs on the bench.

Can get heat on QB with 4 Rjanyg : 11/11/2017 2:07 pm
So Spag's is over-scheming.

WillVAB : 11/11/2017 3:26 pm
This is a lost year. This regime or the next one needs to make a little better effort at the LB position besides FA JAGs and late round picks.

For sure will idiotsavant : 11/11/2017 3:48 pm : link Why I favor trade downs. We need to rationalize the team.



Overall I think the lb position may be diverging into safety or linesmen.



Or the rare blue goose true Mike that can also cover or drop to zone very well.

adamg : 11/11/2017 4:09 pm
+1

Hopefully get back to that. idiotsavant : 11/11/2017 4:17 pm
But Street linebackers may force some variation.

Reese has made it obvious he's going To invest other places way before LB. Is what it is. Plenty of people here defended Reese for

This. One day the Giants may have great Linebackers again. But I don't think it will happen until they get a whole new front office In comment 13685939 WillVAB said:Reese has made it obvious he's going To invest other places way before LB. Is what it is. Plenty of people here defended Reese forThis. One day the Giants may have great Linebackers again. But I don't think it will happen until they get a whole new front office

I said this in my Eli Apple thread. JoeyBigBlue : 11/11/2017 4:31 pm
Our 3 corners are man to man corners. They excel in a man to man scheme. We played man all last season to great success. I'm guessing he switched to zone to stop TEs and and RBs abusing our shitty linebackers in the middle of the field and on the flats respectively.

Which is another reason to play 5-0-6 idiotsavant : 11/11/2017 4:35 pm
Get the lbs off the damn field.
Until we have ones worth using.



Until we have ones worth using.

Carl Banks has been saying pretty much all year jlukes : 11/11/2017 7:35 pm
that he doesn't understand why Spags changed the scheme so much from last year

Ten Ton Hammer : 11/11/2017 7:42 pm

Well, I think you're getting ahead of yourself a bit.



They were a great run defense last year because of the DEs they had. Not good, great.



And Collins has said himself he's been playing hurt.



And linemen occasionally dropping into coverage has been Spagnuolo's thing since 2007. Sometimes he does that. In comment 13685920 hitdog42 said:Well, I think you're getting ahead of yourself a bit.They were a great run defense last year because of the DEs they had. Not good, great.And linemen occasionally dropping into coverage has been Spagnuolo's thing since 2007. Sometimes he does that.