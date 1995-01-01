New York Giants - San Francisco 49ers Pre-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:32 am : 8:32 am ...

I think a win today would quiet the noise.. Sean : 8:39 am : link & ensure McAdoo survives the season to a likely 4-12 type finish.



A loss today and I’d anticipate McAdoo is let go tomorrow morning with either Spags or Sullivan interim HC.

I don’t think the Giants will fire anybody mid-season.... Simms11 : 9:02 am : link As much as the pitch-fork mobs would like it, I just don’t think this ownership operates that way. I will say this however, even a 4-12 season will bring about big change, but we’ll have to wait until the season’s over.



If the Giants don’t win today, against arguably the worst team in the league, then the writing is on the wall.

One game, Doomster : 9:06 am : link is not going to make it happen......



I am at the point where, after the last 6 seasons, nothing would surprise me, as to which way this team/organization goes....



Hard to get excited about a 1-7 team beating a winless team....whoop-dee-freakin'-do.....



but according to Reese-Mac, this game could springboard our season.....yeah....right.....

I kind of liken it to our Alamo. We win and the team unifies, it very well might propel them to more wins. They might play with enough competitiveness for the remaining games to be close enough where Ben and Jerry might be spared by John and Steve. With a competitive but losing team and the injuries, it might just be enough of an excuse for Mara to give them a reprieve. Of course, the Alamo was a bloodbath so there is also that possibility.

this...in the end still believe there will be no changes ..and staying the course





this...in the end still believe there will be no changes ..and staying the course In comment 13686438 Diver_Down said:this...in the end still believe there will be no changes ..and staying the course

giants can play bad today or if not worse than they have micky : 9:28 am : link and still win this game easily. Miners are really pathetic

Niners



Niners In comment 13686451 micky said:Niners

I’m sick of Reese Massgman : 9:39 am : link I’m sick of Mac, I’m sick of Quinn. I’m sick of all this same bullshit year after year with the offensive line. I want them to clean house. So go Frisco if that’s what it takes......end of story

Niners Sammo85 : 9:49 am : link Truly are the worst team in football. They have tons of injuries, major talent

and depth deficiencies and poor QB play.



If we can’t win this game, it’s 1-15.



I think they win significantly today, giving some quiet to the noise, only to go out and get curb stomped the next five weeks straight.

Quote: and still win this game easily. Miners are really pathetic



What does UTEP have to do with this (outside of their OL Hernandez)? :)



In all seriousness I am rooting for a W as I am every week, but I am not going to get worked up if we don’t win (unless we find an incredibly stupid way to lose) In comment 13686451 micky said:What does UTEP have to do with this (outside of their OL Hernandez)? :)In all seriousness I am rooting for a W as I am every week, but I am not going to get worked up if we don’t win (unless we find an incredibly stupid way to lose)

lol..it feels like a college game





Quote:





and still win this game easily. Miners are really pathetic







What does UTEP have to do with this (outside of their OL Hernandez)? :)



In all seriousness I am rooting for a W as I am every week, but I am not going to get worked up if we don’t win (unless we find an incredibly stupid way to lose)



lol..it feels like a college game In comment 13686471 Mike in NY said:lol..it feels like a college game

Quote: In comment 13686426 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







I kind of liken it to our Alamo. We win and the team unifies, it very well might propel them to more wins. They might play with enough competitiveness for the remaining games to be close enough where Ben and Jerry might be spared by John and Steve. With a competitive but losing team and the injuries, it might just be enough of an excuse for Mara to give them a reprieve. Of course, the Alamo was a bloodbath so there is also that possibility.



No way. Their schedule after today is built to ensure more losses and potentially embarrassing ones. Two games against the Skins, games against the Cowboys, Eagles, Raiders, Chiefs. The only winnable game after today is against the Cards but they’ll play a lot tougher than the Niners and most likely this team will be beaten to a pulp mentally, physically by then. In comment 13686438 Diver_Down said:No way. Their schedule after today is built to ensure more losses and potentially embarrassing ones. Two games against the Skins, games against the Cowboys, Eagles, Raiders, Chiefs. The only winnable game after today is against the Cards but they’ll play a lot tougher than the Niners and most likely this team will be beaten to a pulp mentally, physically by then.

Quote: In comment 13686438 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13686426 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







I kind of liken it to our Alamo. We win and the team unifies, it very well might propel them to more wins. They might play with enough competitiveness for the remaining games to be close enough where Ben and Jerry might be spared by John and Steve. With a competitive but losing team and the injuries, it might just be enough of an excuse for Mara to give them a reprieve. Of course, the Alamo was a bloodbath so there is also that possibility.







No way. Their schedule after today is built to ensure more losses and potentially embarrassing ones. Two games against the Skins, games against the Cowboys, Eagles, Raiders, Chiefs. The only winnable game after today is against the Cards but they’ll play a lot tougher than the Niners and most likely this team will be beaten to a pulp mentally, physically by then.



It's not what I want to happen. Everyone knows that want Reese out of here and Ben should never have been. A win against a terrible team might unify the team enough to play competitive over the course of the remaining schedule. Not saying they will win, but if they can keep the games close, it might be all Mara needs to justify in keeping the status quo. It would be the worst case scenario for me. In comment 13686488 Sammo85 said:It's not what I want to happen. Everyone knows that want Reese out of here and Ben should never have been. A win against a terrible team might unify the team enough to play competitive over the course of the remaining schedule. Not saying they will win, but if they can keep the games close, it might be all Mara needs to justify in keeping the status quo. It would be the worst case scenario for me.

Hard to envision joeinpa : 10:54 am : link Any scenerio at this position nt that doesn t result in massive change at season s end.



Today s game Giants are in a position where a win means nothing and a loss speaks volumes.

I know it's frowned upon here.... rebel yell : 10:57 am : link but I'll take a loss. This team needs ALL the draft position it can get. We're an absolute mess.

Quote: Any scenerio at this position nt that doesn t result in massive change at season s end.



Today s game Giants are in a position where a win means nothing and a loss speaks volumes.



Actually there is a scenario in which BM stays.



If the Giants win some games and finish with (let's say) 5 wins and BM shows that he hasn't lost the team or the fans, then I think Mara will keep him.



Remember, BM did take the team to the playoffs in his first year and the Giants have never pulled the plug on a second year coach who has had some success.



I'm not saying that this is the most likely scenario, but I am saying that it's entirely possible. In comment 13686513 joeinpa said:Actually there is a scenario in which BM stays.If the Giants win some games and finish with (let's say) 5 wins and BM shows that he hasn't lost the team or the fans, then I think Mara will keep him.Remember, BM did take the team to the playoffs in his first year and the Giants have never pulled the plug on a second year coach who has had some success.I'm not saying that this is the most likely scenario, but I am saying that it's entirely possible.

Giants, oldog : 11:17 am : link should be good in this one. Looking forward to seeing Shepard, Engram, Tomlinson, and the revival of Apple and Collins. Also the return of the Jackrabbit could be fun. The players must be aching to put one together, hope the cushion of the 49ers lets them start to rehab.

TC joeinpa : 11:33 am : link You have zero interest yet come to the game board 5 hours before k off to comment.



Do you not see the irony in that

Should be just like last year... trueblueinpw : 11:44 am : link All the folks shouting about how “McAdoo was 11-6” last year, and there’s a suddenly quite lot of you, should remember fondly this sort of game from last year. A pathetic QB on an underwhelming bottom division team is just what the doctor ordered for our horrible McAdoof and Spaz led troupe of traveling football clowns. Someone please remind me the last time our G’aints beat a good team?



Anyway, I know one Giant who will play his fucking heart out today just like he’s always done. Hopefully a win will at least give him the next week off from all the ass monkeys around here that want to run out of town the only proven winner in this whole shit show organization.

Quote: .

Are you saying that the FOX number 1 team of Troy and Buck won't be doing this huge game? In comment 13686426 Britt in VA said:Are you saying that the FOX number 1 team of Troy and Buck won't be doing this huge game?

A lose today and i'm confident we are locked in the top 3 est1986 : 12:06 pm : link 3-13 finish at best if we lose today. Win and we might push 5 or 6 wins to finish, who knows with this team..

The Giants feel like a 3-13 team, Shepherdsam : 12:13 pm : link I’m declaring this a must win.



This is a must lose game eclipz928 : 12:23 pm : link Gotta secure that top 3 draft pick and clear out the coaching staff. There's no benefit to beating the 49ers.

Can't root fora loss. Ever. Giants_ROK : 12:29 pm : link Hoping fora tie.



That would really bring the shit.

Quote: I’m declaring this a must win.



nah...they can afford to lose til week 17..that!, then is a must win! In comment 13686581 Shepherdsam said:nah...they can afford to lose til week 17..that!, then is a must win!

We're getting Mike Florio and Gil Brandt on FSN1





Quote:





.





Are you saying that the FOX number 1 team of Troy and Buck won't be doing this huge game?



We're getting Mike Florio and Gil Brandt on FSN1 In comment 13686555 BigBlueShock said:We're getting Mike Florio and Gil Brandt on FSN1

I think Giants were joeinpa : 12:51 pm : link So embarrassed last week that it got their attention. Jobs are on the line.



Don t think they lose today. If they do, it speaks volumes.

Whose job XBRONX : 1:02 pm : link is on the line?

Quote: & ensure McAdoo survives the season to a likely 4-12 type finish.



A loss today and I’d anticipate McAdoo is let go tomorrow morning with either Spags or Sullivan interim HC.

Sully would make sense in that it would be least disruptive to the D. However, if Spags turns out to be part of the problem (that mgt should be able to detect) then he should be gone also.

Sullivan would be a clear interim HC, leaving the field wide open for an early choice for 2018. In comment 13686409 Sean said:Sully would make sense in that it would be least disruptive to the D. However, if Spags turns out to be part of the problem (that mgt should be able to detect) then he should be gone also.Sullivan would be a clear interim HC, leaving the field wide open for an early choice for 2018.

Quote: Ill catch the score tonight at some point.

You'd make a perfect Cowboys fan. Hang around and act all diehard when things are going well and then jump ship when things suck. Good riddance In comment 13686537 well...bye TC said:You'd make a perfect Cowboys fan. Hang around and act all diehard when things are going well and then jump ship when things suck. Good riddance

If we lose today Bluesbreaker : 1:23 pm : link its a one win season ...

I am guessing they will do enough to eek out a win .

Maybe we beat the Cards and that it !

Looking for a W today Rjanyg : 1:27 pm : link I know, draft position and all that. I have a son that is losing his mind with this season and a win will get him troughs the next week at college. His GPA might go up if the Giants can pull out the win.



We will be picking top 5 either way.

Quote: In comment 13686537 well...bye TC said:





Quote:





Ill catch the score tonight at some point.





You'd make a perfect Cowboys fan. Hang around and act all diehard when things are going well and then jump ship when things suck. Good riddance



The best part about the losing is it separates the bandwagon from the fandom. There's a silver lining at least. In comment 13686649 BigBlueShock said:The best part about the losing is it separates the bandwagon from the fandom. There's a silver lining at least.

Quote: In comment 13686555 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13686426 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.





Are you saying that the FOX number 1 team of Troy and Buck won't be doing this huge game?







We're getting Mike Florio and Gil Brandt on FSN1

Could be worse. They could have banished us to CBS and let Lofton make our ears bleed again. In comment 13686610 Britt in VA said:Could be worse. They could have banished us to CBS and let Lofton make our ears bleed again.

I kind of would prefer that the 49ers win Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2:21 pm : link so that the Giants (1) improve draft position and (2) clean house. I don't think that Giants losing is very likely.



It will be painful to watch the press conference afterwards if they win a shitty game and the head coach is all cheese-eating grins. 40 quotes about being a poised and heavy-handed team... arrgggh.

I couldn't hear it, but did Fox air a... Crispino : 2:23 pm : link piece oclong Mac and the Giants on their pre game show? Because if they did, Mara should be on the phone right now with the league and Fox. Fuck that shit. I was in a restaurant so I couldn't hear it, but it looked like a comedy skit at the expense of our franchise and the coach. And that's USR beyond the pale.

Quote: In comment 13686537 well...bye TC said:





Quote:





Ill catch the score tonight at some point.





You'd make a perfect Cowboys fan. Hang around and act all diehard when things are going well and then jump ship when things suck. Good riddance

Kid I had season tix for 20 yrs and was at SB in 86 and 90. Went to camp in Pleasantville and Madison. Have a real GIANTS helmet on my bureau. Was friends with George Young. Im disgusted with this team and Im having dinner with my daughter at 5 - is that ok with you? In comment 13686649 BigBlueShock said:Kid I had season tix for 20 yrs and was at SB in 86 and 90. Went to camp in Pleasantville and Madison. Have a real GIANTS helmet on my bureau. Was friends with George Young. Im disgusted with this team and Im having dinner with my daughter at 5 - is that ok with you?

it was laughing stock material blueberry : 3:24 pm : link absolutely making fun of McAdoo Ummm... response when asked about last week's halftime speech -totally mocking the coach & team

(however oclong Mac?? that's USR ??? sorry don't get those abbreviations)

it's not on TV out here and I have conflicting plans Nitro : 3:39 pm : link gonna miss this one, first time in forever.

I can't remember the last time I was this Rick5 : 3:56 pm : link uninterested in watching them play. Maybe 2003? I think I will have it on in the background while I do something else.