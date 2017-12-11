Rosen, Darnold, or Mayfield Emil : 11/12/2017 4:10 pm

The Giants have all but telegraphed that a QB is a top consideration in early rounds next April. I think the top 3 qbs are Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. And all three had strong performances yesterday.



1. Sam Darnold - I think he is actually the all around best QB of the three, but has more to learn. Love his arm, love his demeanor. Comes from a blue collar background. Best described as having an aw shucks attitude. Who does that sound like? He has started to make better decisions with the football, but still forces the issue when the team needs to make a play. He had great upside, but if the Browns earn the number 1 pick, I bet he stays in school.



2. Josh Rosen - I love this kids arm talent. You watch him and you see elite passing ability. He is putting up great numbers while leading an offense that has very little talent. He is getting better at sensing pressure and manages not to take sacks despite lacking elite athleticism. However, the word continues to be that Rosen is arrogant, may not be personally liked by his teammates, and is described as simply being an ass. Who knows what is true and what isn't, but he is a lightning rod at this point, and do the Giants need any more of those.



3. Baker Mayfield - This kid can just play ball! I've paid more and more attention to him, and he impresses every week. The knock on him is two fold. Is he too short, and is he strictly an off script player? My amateur opinion is no, he can run an offense, probably a version of the west coast, on script, and if the 6'0" Drew Brees can be a hall of Fame player, Mayfield can start in this league. If the Giants are going to go forward with even 80% of the offensive line they currently have, then a mobile but pass first qb is on the list. He does have an alcohol related incident in his past. But he is a proven leader, fiery player, leads by example, and is a winner. Maybe scouts are making too much of his height.



So BBI, who do you want? I can see good arguments for all three. If I'm the Giants, I think the following.



1. Cleveland gets the first pick. And Darnold stays in school. So he won't be an option.



2. Love Rosens talent, but I just can't add his red flags to this team right now. Not after this season.



3. I go with Mayfield (today, could change my mind) height be damned. If you have OBJ, Engram, and a commitment to the run game, then you can easily scheme around him being the height of Brees.



How bout you BBI?





