Rosen, Darnold, or Mayfield

The Giants have all but telegraphed that a QB is a top consideration in early rounds next April. I think the top 3 qbs are Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. And all three had strong performances yesterday.
1. Sam Darnold - I think he is actually the all around best QB of the three, but has more to learn. Love his arm, love his demeanor. Comes from a blue collar background. Best described as having an aw shucks attitude. Who does that sound like? He has started to make better decisions with the football, but still forces the issue when the team needs to make a play. He had great upside, but if the Browns earn the number 1 pick, I bet he stays in school.
2. Josh Rosen - I love this kids arm talent. You watch him and you see elite passing ability. He is putting up great numbers while leading an offense that has very little talent. He is getting better at sensing pressure and manages not to take sacks despite lacking elite athleticism. However, the word continues to be that Rosen is arrogant, may not be personally liked by his teammates, and is described as simply being an ass. Who knows what is true and what isn't, but he is a lightning rod at this point, and do the Giants need any more of those.
3. Baker Mayfield - This kid can just play ball! I've paid more and more attention to him, and he impresses every week. The knock on him is two fold. Is he too short, and is he strictly an off script player? My amateur opinion is no, he can run an offense, probably a version of the west coast, on script, and if the 6'0" Drew Brees can be a hall of Fame player, Mayfield can start in this league. If the Giants are going to go forward with even 80% of the offensive line they currently have, then a mobile but pass first qb is on the list. He does have an alcohol related incident in his past. But he is a proven leader, fiery player, leads by example, and is a winner. Maybe scouts are making too much of his height.
So BBI, who do you want? I can see good arguments for all three. If I'm the Giants, I think the following.
1. Cleveland gets the first pick. And Darnold stays in school. So he won't be an option.
2. Love Rosens talent, but I just can't add his red flags to this team right now. Not after this season.
3. I go with Mayfield (today, could change my mind) height be damned. If you have OBJ, Engram, and a commitment to the run game, then you can easily scheme around him being the height of Brees.
How bout you BBI?
why Lamar Jackson isn't in the conversation, he should be. I would rank him and Allen over Darnold, whom I think is "meh" at best. Rosen is a stud but again there are concerns around him re: personality.
I'd like to say I trust the FO to make the right call but I have no trust in them.
Rosen the best pocket passer. Allen probably the biggest upside. Mayfield is not a high first round QB.
why Lamar Jackson isn't in the conversation, he should be. I would rank him and Allen over Darnold, whom I think is "meh" at best. Rosen is a stud but again there are concerns around him re: personality.

I'd like to say I trust the FO to make the right call but I have no trust in them.
I'd like to say I trust the FO to make the right call but I have no trust in them.
I haven’t been much impressed with Jackson’s accuracy or decision making which, in addition to his slight build, makes him a big risk when you also consider that he plays in a Petrino system.
I’d suggest that Rosen is the safest pick to be a quality starter with Darnold more likely to be an elite starter (but greater just potential than Rosen) and Allen representing the greatest upside.
Are the two top rated guys and it isn't even close. Reading the opinions here I wonder if posters actually watch the games ?
Allen looked excellent last night until injuring his shoulder or throwing arm. I've watched probably +90% of Allen's snaps this season and it amazes me to see the lack of talent around him and the toughness that he displays. His playing style resembles a mix of Favre/Romo/Roethlisberger.
ANd he did it despite having zilch for talent around him
Rosen, Allen or Mayfield.
Care to offer a name?
Rosen the best pocket passer. Allen probably the biggest upside. Mayfield is not a high first round QB.
Not high on Jackson. He is run first qb through and through. I'm not confident his game translates. Great athlete who happens to play qb.
Care to offer a name?
Quote:
.
Care to offer a name?
If we have to force a QB pick my preference is Mason Rudolph. Very accurate, can make all of the NFL throws. Some say Mayfield reminds them of Brees but Rudolph is the guy who made me think of Brees.
Allen looked excellent last night until injuring his shoulder or throwing arm. I've watched probably +90% of Allen's snaps this season and it amazes me to see the lack of talent around him and the toughness that he displays. His playing style resembles a mix of Favre/Romo/Roethlisberger.
I like Allen but have not watched enough of him to have an informed opinion yet. My worry is that Allen is all big arm, and little touch. Love his story though.
| In comment 13687291 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13687269 WillVAB said:
Quote:
.
Care to offer a name?
If we have to force a QB pick my preference is Mason Rudolph. Very accurate, can make all of the NFL throws. Some say Mayfield reminds them of Brees but Rudolph is the guy who made me think of Brees.
I think Rudolph is very much a product of his system.
Maybe they're true, maybe they're not, but I have no problem with the comments he has made publicly which have been criticized by others. As for him being unliked by his teammates: he is a rich, Jewish kid on a losing football team in which he is the only star, so it could simply be resentment/bigotry/culture clash. Mike Florio was reporting during Eli's second season with the Giants that he was unliked by his teammates (he was considered "aloof" and Shockey called him a nerd (and he didn't mean it as a compliment)). And Aaron Rodgers was also said to be an arrogant jerk unliked by his teammates. Rich, white, well-educated kids aren't necessarily going to fit snugly into a locker room that is 75% black kids from low-income neighborhoods with underfunded school systems.

I want the QB who wins the talent contest, not the popularity contest.
I want the QB who wins the talent contest, not the popularity contest.
Honestly, I tend to think the same way. I'm hoping there is more smoke than fire with all that. I don't really care about the comments, he wasn't exactly wrong. It's the reports about him being a total A$$ that I don't like. Not sure the locker room can absorb that right now. I hope it's all overblown cause he is the goods talent wise.
If Jerry Reese and his band of obnoxious fuckholes make the picks, they won't be right. Flowers...could be Todd Gurley, Eli Apple could be Laremy Tunsil and Odell the walking distraction could be Zach Martin. Imagine that, imagine that left side of the OL with Todd Gurley running behind it. INstead we have a failure at LT, a me first whiny never won a fucking thing WR and a quitter at CB. Good job Jerry, you're a fucking peach. Meanwhile a 5th round rookie QB making about 400k a year is out playing our $25 million a year QB. Good financial sense.
Did anyone see Linval Joseph today? We have DRC instead, super good idea. So we piss away all that money on a fragile CB who gets suspended and has been a failure every place he's been. We could have paid Linval and spent that money on the OL or LBs but no, we needed a loud mouthed CB who quits on his team and again has never won a thing. This organization sucks from the owner all the way down, who gives a fuck what pick we have?
| If Jerry Reese and his band of obnoxious fuckholes make the picks, they won't be right. Flowers...could be Todd Gurley, Eli Apple could be Laremy Tunsil and Odell the walking distraction could be Zach Martin. Imagine that, imagine that left side of the OL with Todd Gurley running behind it. INstead we have a failure at LT, a me first whiny never won a fucking thing WR and a quitter at CB. Good job Jerry, you're a fucking peach. Meanwhile a 5th round rookie QB making about 400k a year is out playing our $25 million a year QB. Good financial sense.
Joey, you seem more negative than usual. I won't argue about how poorly the team has played, or how little confidence we should have in Reese and company, but I still don't want Tunsil, would take OBJ over an OC every time. Valid point on Gurly over Flowers,but he did come into the league with major injury concerns.
Completely with you on the play of Apple and DRC. We can throw Jenkins in there too.
Maybe they're true, maybe they're not, but I have no problem with the comments he has made publicly which have been criticized by others. As for him being unlikd by his teammates: he is a rich, Jewish kid on a losing football team in which he is the only star, so it could simply be resentment/bigotry/culture clash. Mike Florio was reporting during Eli's second season with the Giants that he was unliked by his teammates (he was considered "aloof" and Shockey called him a nerd (and he didn't mean it as a compliment)). And Aaron Rodgers was also said to be an arrogant jerk unliked by his teammates. Rich, white, well-educated kids aren't necessarily going to fit snugly into a locker room that is 75% black kids from low-income neighborhoods with underfunded school systems.

I want the QB who wins the talent contest, not the popularity contest.
I want the QB who wins the talent contest, not the popularity contest.
Just get me a guy who screams competitor and winner¡
Are the two top rated guys and it isn't even close. Reading the opinions here I wonder if posters actually watch the games ?
Wonder no more, they don't watch them, but they continue to arrogantly spout uninformed opinions.
I suggest everyone check him out. His should be getting a lot more attention than he is.
| In comment 13686939 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
Allen looked excellent last night until injuring his shoulder or throwing arm. I’ve watched probably +90% of Allen’s snaps this season and it amazes me to see the lack of talent around him and the toughness that he displays. His playing style resembles a mix of Favre/Romo/Roethlisberger.
I like Allen but have not watched enough of him to have an informed opinion yet. My worry is that Allen is all big arm, and little touch. Love his story though.
Allen’s touch is difficult to evaluate but a great point, Emil.
Josh sort of grew into himself just recently and at times he comes across as a superhero just realizing he has a special gift as he fires howotizers to pedestrian wide receivers when he probably should tuck the ball or check down. Building off of that point, you get the feeling that Allen forces some balls because if he waited for clear separation then he would only attempt a few passes each game, thus he takes more risks than he should due to his desire to move the ball and that supreme trust in his arm. Again, you can’t really overstate just how poor his supporting talent is.
| In comment 13687183 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Are the two top rated guys and it isn't even close. Reading the opinions here I wonder if posters actually watch the games ?
Wonder no more, they don't watch them, but they continue to arrogantly spout uninformed opinions.
No doubt top two are Darnold and Rosen
| In comment 13687309 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13686939 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
Allen looked excellent last night until injuring his shoulder or throwing arm. I’ve watched probably +90% of Allen’s snaps this season and it amazes me to see the lack of talent around him and the toughness that he displays. His playing style resembles a mix of Favre/Romo/Roethlisberger.
I like Allen but have not watched enough of him to have an informed opinion yet. My worry is that Allen is all big arm, and little touch. Love his story though.
Allen’s touch is difficult to evaluate but a great point, Emil.
Josh sort of grew into himself just recently and at times he comes across as a superhero just realizing he has a special gift as he fires howotizers to pedestrian wide receivers when he probably should tuck the ball or check down. Building off of that point, you get the feeling that Allen forces some balls because if he waited for clear separation then he would only attempt a few passes each game, thus he takes more risks than he should due to his desire to move the ball and that supreme trust in his arm. Again, you can’t really overstate just how poor his supporting talent is.
All very true
You have to think this all comes down to the interview.
will depend on the rest of the playing season and Combine, since no one has really stood out, and though he's been good there's Mayfield's height at issue.
Darnold needs to stay in school.
Not a fan of Jackson, but he might be a NFL QB.
I prefer the 'none of the above' answer.
If a trade down is possible go OL.Or else you will David Carr-itis and young QB. Any variety of teams should want our spot to grab a QB, and if a top 5 team, swap out and try to get an OL at 5 and again at 37(or move up from there if possible).
But since our NYFG are the anti-Belichick re: disclosure, it'll be QB or BPA.
Yep. Trade it. They should fire Reese tomorrow even if they keep McAdoo the rest of the year. Let the new GM see the talent on the field for the rest of the season.
| In comment 13687729 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13687309 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13686939 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
Allen looked excellent last night until injuring his shoulder or throwing arm. I’ve watched probably +90% of Allen’s snaps this season and it amazes me to see the lack of talent around him and the toughness that he displays. His playing style resembles a mix of Favre/Romo/Roethlisberger.
I like Allen but have not watched enough of him to have an informed opinion yet. My worry is that Allen is all big arm, and little touch. Love his story though.
Allen’s touch is difficult to evaluate but a great point, Emil.
Josh sort of grew into himself just recently and at times he comes across as a superhero just realizing he has a special gift as he fires howotizers to pedestrian wide receivers when he probably should tuck the ball or check down. Building off of that point, you get the feeling that Allen forces some balls because if he waited for clear separation then he would only attempt a few passes each game, thus he takes more risks than he should due to his desire to move the ball and that supreme trust in his arm. Again, you can’t really overstate just how poor his supporting talent is.
All very true
You have to think this all comes down to the interview.
Agreed. Interviews along with the Senior Bowl will be big.
I’m a big fan of Allen but I’ll add that I have a lingering question with regards to his intelligence; forgive my cosmopolitan bias but Allen’s interviews buttress the “small town farm hand” label that he’s been given, whereas a guy like Rosen was groomed to be an engaging and articulate public personality. Allen’s passion for the game is unquestionable but I’d like to be more sure of his ability to process complex schemes at a high rate. To your point, interviews should shed much more light on this subject.
Have you watched Darnold the last five games or so? If you even watched yesterday's game you would have seen some plays and throws that were jaw dropping. Sam needs some work as all rookie quarterbacks do but his physical ability is better then most quarterbacks in the NFL.
| In comment [url=index.php?
Rosen is not Jewish. His mother isn’t and his father is an Atheist.
I'm guessing his teammates view him as Jewish.
judging by how they played today
I can't remember the last time that there were this many names in play for the first round at this point in the season, a few will rise to the top. I just hope that we have the right people in place to evaluate them.
Be best after watching the QB for 3 or 4 years?
2018 will be Eli’s farewell tour as a Giant.
| If Jerry Reese and his band of obnoxious fuckholes make the picks, they won't be right. Flowers...could be Todd Gurley, Eli Apple could be Laremy Tunsil and Odell the walking distraction could be Zach Martin. Imagine that, imagine that left side of the OL with Todd Gurley running behind it. INstead we have a failure at LT, a me first whiny never won a fucking thing WR and a quitter at CB. Good job Jerry, you're a fucking peach. Meanwhile a 5th round rookie QB making about 400k a year is out playing our $25 million a year QB. Good financial sense.
Did anyone see Linval Joseph today? We have DRC instead, super good idea. So we piss away all that money on a fragile CB who gets suspended and has been a failure every place he's been. We could have paid Linval and spent that money on the OL or LBs but no, we needed a loud mouthed CB who quits on his team and again has never won a thing. This organization sucks from the owner all the way down, who gives a fuck what pick we have?
And Pugh the year before Beckham could’ve been Deandre Hopkins.
| 2018 will be Eli’s farewell tour as a Giant.
There is zero chance of this happening. Mara isn't like fans. He knows what Eli represents. He's playing as long as he wants.
2018 will be Eli's farewell tour as a Giant.
Quote:
2018 will be Eli’s farewell tour as a Giant.
There is zero chance of this happening. Mara isn't like fans. He knows what Eli represents. He's playing as long as he wants.
I love Eli, but this is a ridiculous take.
Yep. Trade it. They should fire Reese tomorrow even if they keep McAdoo the rest of the year. Let the new GM see the talent on the field for the rest of the season.
I love the ‘trade the pick crowd’. I’m sure the Browns love those extra picks they got for Wentz.
I suggest everyone check him out. His should be getting a lot more attention than he is.
Love Grier as a prospect but reports are he’s staying
| In comment 13687045 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Rosen the best pocket passer. Allen probably the biggest upside. Mayfield is not a high first round QB.
Not high on Jackson. He is run first qb through and through. I'm not confident his game translates. Great athlete who happens to play qb.
Jackson is not a run first Qb.
Poised. Fearless. Big time arm and super accurate. Will be best in a downfield passing attack.
That's the guy I want.
take the best player (other than TE) on the board. We need help everywhere.
If the draft a qb in the 1st round you will be screaming to put him in when Eli throws his first INT! There are a lot of holes that need to be filled starting with the oline.
If the draft a qb in the 1st round you will be screaming to put him in when Eli throws his first INT! There are a lot of holes that need to be filled starting with the oline.
Doomed for year by drafting their future QB? Eli’s isn’t playing 10 more years you know that right?
If the draft a qb in the 1st round you will be screaming to put him in when Eli throws his first INT! There are a lot of holes that need to be filled starting with the oline.
Dropping morsels like this is how you get ants.
Let him sit for a year, might need to develop a bit more
than a Darnold or Rosen, could have a higher ceiling.
Allen doesn't even have any receivers this year!
Darnold or Rosen might have a higher floor.
Eli is going to cost 45 mill. against the cap, the next
two years, most likely won't be a pretty divorce.
pick up extra picks and take Lamar Jackson. I think he has a place in this league.
I agree with trading down. They have so many needs. You can start with defensive backs who actually want to play tackle football. You have linebackers who are mediocre at best. And finally on defense, you have d-linemen who never get near the quarterback. And you very well might need 5 new starters on the O-line.
| In comment 13687295 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13687045 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Rosen the best pocket passer. Allen probably the biggest upside. Mayfield is not a high first round QB.
Not high on Jackson. He is run first qb through and through. I'm not confident his game translates. Great athlete who happens to play qb.
Jackson is not a run first Qb.
Yeah. He's only thrown for 3000 yards and 21 TDs.
Spent the first two and three years of their careers on the bench and they were both able to hit the ground running because of it.
I would be very happy to see the Giants draft a QB with their first pick and then have him sit for not just one year, but two years, while Eli plays out his contract. There is a lot of talent on the Giants despite what we're now witnessing. Last year wasn't a mirage and OBJ didn't suffer a career-altering injury, just a season-ending one. And for all the talk of Eli being done, check out last year's playoff game vs the Packers. With the right pieces surrounding him, Eli is still a winning QB.