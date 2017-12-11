New York Giants - San Francisco 49ers Post-Game Discussion

In comment 13688208
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
In comment 13688186 Matt in SGS said:
that they will not play for this coach. It's over. This reminds me of the 2015 Philly Eagles when they essentially revolted against Chip Kelly and laid down like dogs. There is nothing left to salvage here. If I was Mara I'd fire him tomorrow, send the message to the team that he's heard them, but now they are all on notice, from here on out and the tape will tell the story for who will be here next year and who might be out of the league.
Yes, and if they don't play for Spags/Sullivan then you're proven right to blow it up.
Fire Reese after the final game.
Fire Reese now. Why wait? Let a new guy come in and start replacing scouts.
I am Ninja said:
He's in denial
bluesince56 said:
In comment 13688394 I am Ninja said:
theres no situation.
He's in denial
totally
postgame locker speech on giants.com, damn, couldnt find.
This organization is so F-ed up even our F-ed up is F-ed up.
RDJR said:
Can’t. He needs to look at the tape.
gm7b5 said:
postgame locker speech on giants.com, damn, couldnt find.
Pugh was abused at RT today. He's another guy not worthy of shelling out big bucks to. Let him walk.
Shows he lacks the stuff to be a HC. He is acting like a teenager in denial.
jpetuch said:
In comment 13688414 gm7b5 said:
postgame locker speech on giants.com, damn, couldnt find.
It's posted on a thread below
"have get out the and compete"
witnessing that fuck stain of a game today, on the road, with a shitty flight home tonight might can this asshole tomorrow.
Midas whale.
micky said:
"have get out the and compete"
He's right. He, Shepherd, Darkwa, Jones, and Gallman are the only ones playing hard right now.
Guys you could put god at RT, RG, OC, LG, or LT and as long as the 208 guy is behind the line you will see the same results 70+ percent of the time. Just once I would love to see our team leader show some fire out there to inspire his teammates. We are a team that can't have anything go wrong during the game or the wheels fall off. In this game that missed FG was huge after that the team was flat and nothing went right after that.
So do we have the second pick or the third with the loss to 49ers? I would bet that McAdoo is watching tapes on Tuesday this is not just the HC now it's a mental block to get over.
Might as well get the Numero Uno pick. The other day I said
a top 3 pick, I think I have changed my mind.
With a team plays with a lack of effort, you deserve to lose!
Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??
The_Boss said:
Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??
That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.
The_Boss said:
In comment 13688576 The_Boss said:
Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??
That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.
Well then we're fucked, because any team that plays us is going to have a better record.
Paulie Walnuts said:
In comment 13688340 est1986 said:
Manning with Webb as back-up/heir apparent
S.Barkley with our top 3 pick
OBJ
Marshall
Shepard
Engram
Flowers
Pugh
Richburg
Draft a OL with or other top 40 pick
Sign a RT or RG
OV
Tomlinson
Harrison
JPP
Draft a LB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick
Goodson
Sign a LB like T.Whitehead(Det) or Z.Brown(Was)
Jenkins
Apple
Draft a slot CB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick
Collins
Thompson
Replace Wing
Replace Rosas
Add in a new Offensive Coordinator, new Defensive Coordinator, new Head Coach AND new G.M. and I think we will be a much better team next year (any team should be better than this current one).
No way do I want Flower, Pugh and OV on the team anymore
I don't want Richburg back. Flowers is one of the few guys still trying out there so he can at least come to camp and compete for T or G.
The_Boss said:
In comment 13688576 The_Boss said:
Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??
That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.
Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?
OBJ_AllDay said:
Pugh was abused at RT today. He's another guy not worthy of shelling out big bucks to. Let him walk.
I didn't start watching until the second quarter, wasn't Pugh out the majority of the game? Hart was abused for sure but I didn't get to see Pugh at all. A couple others have pointed it out too but Flowers has been improving the past few weeks, from what I saw he had another decent game. Could be huge going forward if he's starting to develop.
on the Eli sack fumble. Other than that he was pretty good. But he's hurt again. And playing out of position doesn't help.
FStubbs said:
In comment 13688614 The_Boss said:
In comment 13688576 The_Boss said:
Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??
That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.
Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?
Head-to-head doesn't apply to draft order apparently.
FStubbs said:
In comment 13688614 The_Boss said:
In comment 13688576 The_Boss said:
Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??
That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.
Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?
SOS is the tiebreak, not the head to head result.
He may not be playing his best football right now but he's unarguably the best oline guy we got. Let's not get rid of him until he's second string and his replacement is already on the team. As it stands now we need all 5 oline positions upgraded if you include Pugh in that and no way does that happen.
Each year our oline team gets worse and worse and we fall further behind in getting the upgrades we seriously need. Pugh is the only real starter on the team.
I think it's a coin flip.
honestly think the Giants will be 1-15, maybe 2-14 at best.
ray in arlington said:
In comment 13688645 FStubbs said:
In comment 13688614 The_Boss said:
In comment 13688576 The_Boss said:
Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??
That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.
Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?
SOS is the tiebreak, not the head to head result.
Then yeah, we're drafting third despite obviously having a weaker team than SF.
est1986 said:
| Manning with Webb as back-up/heir apparent
S.Barkley with our top 3 pick
OBJ
Marshall
Shepard
Engram
Flowers
Pugh
Richburg
Draft a OL with or other top 40 pick
Sign a RT or RG
OV
Tomlinson
Harrison
JPP
Draft a LB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick
Goodson
Sign a LB like T.Whitehead(Det) or Z.Brown(Was)
Jenkins
Apple
Draft a slot CB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick
Collins
Thompson
Replace Wing
Replace Rosas
Add in a new Offensive Coordinator, new Defensive Coordinator, new Head Coach AND new G.M. and I think we will be a much better team next year (any team should be better than this current one).
Ok so you want to overpay for shitty Pugh and Richberg who can’t stay healthy? Then pay for a RG/RT — who and with what money?
Then you want to burn a top 5 pick on a RB who can’t beat good college comp? Then spend the usual mid round picks on LB/secondary help.
No thanks.
don't know why folks are assuming we pick 3rd if we tie with them.
maybe folks are looking at SOS so far, which doesn't make too much sense because if NYG and SF have the same game on their schedules, that game doesn't count.
I have info on this in my thread called Draft Order
Heck, his career winning % is creeping closer to .500 by the week.
McAdoo has no football instincts. Belichick keeps using the same play until it's no longer successful. McAdoo continues using the same play until it's successful, if ever. Anything that works is abandoned.
This record-setting stink-a-thon of a season is on the ownership, the GM, the HC, and the position coaches. The Maras let coordinators like Landry, Lombardi, and Belichick walk and promoted household-name successes to HC like Alex Webster, John McVay, Ray Handley, and Ben Lack-a-clue. A good HC is a necessary but not sufficient requirement to win. These players do not want to play for him, and given his low IQ, football instincts, and character-less personality, it is no wonder this team is breaking every stink record out there. Now, for the real fun: good teams!
The_Boss said:
| Heck, his career winning % is creeping closer to .500 by the week.
Manning does not have the stats for the HOF. He was great in 2011, but he is not and never has been an extraordinary QB. (He did not win 2 SBs by himself; he had stellar defensive units.)
by the name of Bud Killer. He coached West Caanan and the players mutinied against him. True story.
think Pugh has too much of an injury history to give him the kind of money he's going to want in FA. I'm inclined to allow him to leave. Richburg as well.
AcidTest said:
think Pugh has too much of an injury history to give him the kind of money he's going to want in FA. I'm inclined to allow him to leave. Richburg as well.
Agree.
A total reset across just about every unit on the team is needed. And it won’t be a one year fix. It’s going to take multiple offseasons to undue and fix the mess Reese created over the last half decade.
stonewalled numerous times by the TE.
Didn't cover the backside on several plays in the first half.
And what the hell we he doing on the QB TD run??
The_Boss said:
In comment 13688912 AcidTest said:
think Pugh has too much of an injury history to give him the kind of money he's going to want in FA. I'm inclined to allow him to leave. Richburg as well.
Agree.
A total reset across just about every unit on the team is needed. And it won’t be a one year fix. It’s going to take multiple offseasons to undue and fix the mess Reese created over the last half decade.
So Richburg, Pugh, Hart are probably gone after this season. Ereck Flowers likely gone after 2018. Brett Jones is an RFA so will probably stick around for a year or two. Our lion of the line will be... John. Effing. Jerry.
so we can regroup and try and come back competitive in 2019...
Jimmy Googs said:
| stonewalled numerous times by the TE.
Didn't cover the backside on several plays in the first half.
And what the hell we he doing on the QB TD run??
He was in pass coverage. QB saw that and decided to run. Terrible defensive call.
enough. 2 fluky years of SB runs are't enough to compensate for this embarrassment. Have to clean house.
We the fans have to force Mara to do it.
bluepepper said:
In comment 13688924 Jimmy Googs said:
stonewalled numerous times by the TE.
Didn't cover the backside on several plays in the first half.
And what the hell we he doing on the QB TD run??
He was in pass coverage. QB saw that and decided to run. Terrible defensive call.
Pass coverage? With a LB layer from the 11 yard line?
Don't think so.
He was a-skeered of getting beat on the outside by the QB again.
He's shit.
I jokingly posted a request about hiring a hitman to, uh, remove, certain member(s) of the Giants.
This week , regarding player execution, i am more seriously in favor of it.
Throw in FO and coaches too.