New York Giants - San Francisco 49ers Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2017 7:13 pm : 11/12/2017 7:13 pm Um.

I don't think he wants to look at the tape micky : 11/12/2017 7:56 pm : link a reflection of himself!

FStubbs : 11/12/2017 7:56 pm :

that they will not play for this coach. It's over. This reminds me of the 2015 Philly Eagles when they essentially revolted against Chip Kelly and laid down like dogs. There is nothing left to salvage here. If I was Mara I'd fire him tomorrow, send the message to the team that he's heard them, but now they are all on notice, from here on out and the tape will tell the story for who will be here next year and who might be out of the league.







Yes, and if they don't play for Spags/Sullivan then you're proven right to blow it up.



Fire Reese after the final game.



Fire Reese now. Why wait? Let a new guy come in and start replacing scouts.

He's in denial

He's in denial



totally

looked for cockadoo gm7b5 : 11/12/2017 7:58 pm : link postgame locker speech on giants.com, damn, couldnt find.

Florio reporting McAdoo could be fired tomorrow. RDJR : 11/12/2017 8:01 pm : link Just reported on SNF.

Non Post -game discussion comment: old man : 11/12/2017 8:03 pm : link This organization is so F-ed up even our F-ed up is F-ed up.

Can't. He needs to look at the tape.

Random observation.. OBJ_AllDay : 11/12/2017 8:07 pm : link Pugh was abused at RT today. He's another guy not worthy of shelling out big bucks to. Let him walk.

The way Ben is handling this situation Vanzetti : 11/12/2017 8:08 pm : link Shows he lacks the stuff to be a HC. He is acting like a teenager in denial.





It's posted on a thread below

eli micky : 11/12/2017 8:12 pm : link "have get out the and compete"

John Mara B in ALB : 11/12/2017 8:13 pm : link witnessing that fuck stain of a game today, on the road, with a shitty flight home tonight might can this asshole tomorrow.



Midas whale.





RE: eli Emil : 11/12/2017 8:24 pm : link

Quote: "have get out the and compete"



He's right. He, Shepherd, Darkwa, Jones, and Gallman are the only ones playing hard right now.

OL Dragon : 11/12/2017 8:25 pm : link Guys you could put god at RT, RG, OC, LG, or LT and as long as the 208 guy is behind the line you will see the same results 70+ percent of the time. Just once I would love to see our team leader show some fire out there to inspire his teammates. We are a team that can't have anything go wrong during the game or the wheels fall off. In this game that missed FG was huge after that the team was flat and nothing went right after that.



So do we have the second pick or the third with the loss to 49ers? I would bet that McAdoo is watching tapes on Tuesday this is not just the HC now it's a mental block to get over.

It was only on the RZ here... Carson53 : 11/12/2017 8:28 pm : link Might as well get the Numero Uno pick. The other day I said

a top 3 pick, I think I have changed my mind.

With a team plays with a lack of effort, you deserve to lose!



So we just lost to a winless squad The_Boss : 11/12/2017 8:31 pm : link Look like we are going 1–15 and, in this shitty NFL world of 2017, we very well might only be drafting third??

That's actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season's end.

That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.



Well then we're fucked, because any team that plays us is going to have a better record.

Manning with Webb as back-up/heir apparent

S.Barkley with our top 3 pick

OBJ

Marshall

Shepard

Engram

Flowers

Pugh

Richburg

Draft a OL with or other top 40 pick

Sign a RT or RG

OV

Tomlinson

Harrison

JPP

Draft a LB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick

Goodson

Sign a LB like T.Whitehead(Det) or Z.Brown(Was)

Jenkins

Apple

Draft a slot CB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick

Collins

Thompson

Replace Wing

Replace Rosas



Add in a new Offensive Coordinator, new Defensive Coordinator, new Head Coach AND new G.M. and I think we will be a much better team next year (any team should be better than this current one).







No way do I want Flower, Pugh and OV on the team anymore



I don't want Richburg back. Flowers is one of the few guys still trying out there so he can at least come to camp and compete for T or G.

That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.



Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?

I didn't start watching until the second quarter, wasn't Pugh out the majority of the game? Hart was abused for sure but I didn't get to see Pugh at all. A couple others have pointed it out too but Flowers has been improving the past few weeks, from what I saw he had another decent game. Could be huge going forward if he's starting to develop. In comment 13688474 OBJ_AllDay said:I didn't start watching until the second quarter, wasn't Pugh out the majority of the game? Hart was abused for sure but I didn't get to see Pugh at all. A couple others have pointed it out too but Flowers has been improving the past few weeks, from what I saw he had another decent game. Could be huge going forward if he's starting to develop.

Pugh got beat on a good swim move B in ALB : 11/12/2017 8:47 pm : link on the Eli sack fumble. Other than that he was pretty good. But he's hurt again. And playing out of position doesn't help.

That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.







Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?



Head-to-head doesn't apply to draft order apparently.

That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.







Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?



SOS is the tiebreak, not the head to head result.

Pugh is the only oline guy we got worth a shit! nicky43 : 11/12/2017 8:49 pm : link He may not be playing his best football right now but he's unarguably the best oline guy we got. Let's not get rid of him until he's second string and his replacement is already on the team. As it stands now we need all 5 oline positions upgraded if you include Pugh in that and no way does that happen.



Each year our oline team gets worse and worse and we fall further behind in getting the upgrades we seriously need. Pugh is the only real starter on the team.





And after strength of schedule NYerInMA : 11/12/2017 8:50 pm : link I think it's a coin flip.

I AcidTest : 11/12/2017 8:52 pm : link honestly think the Giants will be 1-15, maybe 2-14 at best.

That’s actually TBD. Per Ray in Arlington, strength of schedule will determine it at season’s end.







Will that apply to Giants vs 49ers since their one win will be against us? Shouldn't it be 1 - Cleveland (0-16) 2 - Giants (1-15) 3. SF (1-15)?







SOS is the tiebreak, not the head to head result.



Then yeah, we're drafting third despite obviously having a weaker team than SF.

S.Barkley with our top 3 pick

OBJ

Marshall

Shepard

Engram

Flowers

Pugh

Richburg

Draft a OL with or other top 40 pick

Sign a RT or RG

OV

Tomlinson

Harrison

JPP

Draft a LB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick

Goodson

Sign a LB like T.Whitehead(Det) or Z.Brown(Was)

Jenkins

Apple

Draft a slot CB with the 3rd round or 4th round pick

Collins

Thompson

Replace Wing

Replace Rosas



Add in a new Offensive Coordinator, new Defensive Coordinator, new Head Coach AND new G.M. and I think we will be a much better team next year (any team should be better than this current one).



Ok so you want to overpay for shitty Pugh and Richberg who can’t stay healthy? Then pay for a RG/RT — who and with what money?



Then you want to burn a top 5 pick on a RB who can’t beat good college comp? Then spend the usual mid round picks on LB/secondary help.



Ok so you want to overpay for shitty Pugh and Richberg who can't stay healthy? Then pay for a RG/RT — who and with what money? Then you want to burn a top 5 pick on a RB who can't beat good college comp? Then spend the usual mid round picks on LB/secondary help. No thanks.

we are ahead in the SOS tiebreak with SF ray in arlington : 11/12/2017 8:56 pm : link don't know why folks are assuming we pick 3rd if we tie with them.



maybe folks are looking at SOS so far, which doesn't make too much sense because if NYG and SF have the same game on their schedules, that game doesn't count.



I have info on this in my thread called Draft Order

1-15, even 2-14, might cost Eli the HOF The_Boss : 11/12/2017 8:59 pm : link Heck, his career winning % is creeping closer to .500 by the week.

Worst HC in NYG history D_Giants : 11/12/2017 9:01 pm : link McAdoo has no football instincts. Belichick keeps using the same play until it's no longer successful. McAdoo continues using the same play until it's successful, if ever. Anything that works is abandoned.



This record-setting stink-a-thon of a season is on the ownership, the GM, the HC, and the position coaches. The Maras let coordinators like Landry, Lombardi, and Belichick walk and promoted household-name successes to HC like Alex Webster, John McVay, Ray Handley, and Ben Lack-a-clue. A good HC is a necessary but not sufficient requirement to win. These players do not want to play for him, and given his low IQ, football instincts, and character-less personality, it is no wonder this team is breaking every stink record out there. Now, for the real fun: good teams!

Manning does not have the stats for the HOF. He was great in 2011, but he is not and never has been an extraordinary QB. (He did not win 2 SBs by himself; he had stellar defensive units.)

Giants had the 25th ranked defense in 2011 TommytheElephant : 11/12/2017 9:18 pm : link .

I remember this happening to another slick back haired coach SHO'NUFF : 11/12/2017 9:32 pm : link by the name of Bud Killer. He coached West Caanan and the players mutinied against him. True story.

I AcidTest : 11/12/2017 10:09 pm : link think Pugh has too much of an injury history to give him the kind of money he's going to want in FA. I'm inclined to allow him to leave. Richburg as well.

Agree.

Agree. A total reset across just about every unit on the team is needed. And it won't be a one year fix. It's going to take multiple offseasons to undue and fix the mess Reese created over the last half decade.

JPP was a waste of space out there. Watched him get completely Jimmy Googs : 11/12/2017 10:22 pm : link stonewalled numerous times by the TE.



Didn't cover the backside on several plays in the first half.



And what the hell we he doing on the QB TD run??





Agree.

A total reset across just about every unit on the team is needed. And it won’t be a one year fix. It’s going to take multiple offseasons to undue and fix the mess Reese created over the last half decade.



So Richburg, Pugh, Hart are probably gone after this season. Ereck Flowers likely gone after 2018. Brett Jones is an RFA so will probably stick around for a year or two. Our lion of the line will be... John. Effing. Jerry.

Mara should petition the NFL to let us take a year off in 2018 Jimmy Googs : 11/12/2017 10:32 pm : link so we can regroup and try and come back competitive in 2019...

Didn't cover the backside on several plays in the first half.



And what the hell we he doing on the QB TD run??



He was in pass coverage. QB saw that and decided to run. Terrible defensive call.

I think the "Giants' way" we've all been so proud of has gone on long Jim in Hoboken : 11/12/2017 11:13 pm : link enough. 2 fluky years of SB runs are't enough to compensate for this embarrassment. Have to clean house.



We the fans have to force Mara to do it.

Didn't cover the backside on several plays in the first half.



And what the hell we he doing on the QB TD run??







He was in pass coverage. QB saw that and decided to run. Terrible defensive call.



Pass coverage? With a LB layer from the 11 yard line?



Don't think so.



He was a-skeered of getting beat on the outside by the QB again.



Pass coverage? With a LB layer from the 11 yard line? Don't think so. He was a-skeered of getting beat on the outside by the QB again. He's shit.