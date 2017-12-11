Does McAdoo get fired tomorrow?

I say yes. I can’t see John Mara letting this play out over the next seven games. Clearly the players have quit despite their protests to the contrary.
CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft?
It would feel good for fans but it probably doesn’t make much football sense
so obviously Mara is taking away Ben's driving privilege.
We need to keep losing. Keepingn McAdoo until the end of the year helps that cause
Progress for progress sake is progressing progressively.
but curious to see how the rest of the year plays out
could, but probably not. You temporarily promote Spags? With the defense playing the way they are?
They could promote Mike Sullivan temporarily.
Maybe keep Spags, or fire him, who cares?
The Giants are a dumpster fire
Will feel an obligation to the customers who pay good money for these tickets. The team has clearly quit on the coach.
Maybe just to end the misery.
into the malcontents.
I'd bench Jenkins or suspend him for the longest period possible. Collins is either trying to do too much and is out of position or is another bucking for the bench. Constantly out of position. I don't get how bad he looks this year.
little chance. Now I think it is 50-50. This isn't an "ordinary" losing season. It would not surprise me at all if McAdoo is fired tomorrow.
It just not the Giants style, although I wish they would fire him.
Be in the 9 - 11 win range? Reese does not at all take same blame. The coach really should be gone tomorrow. It's only going to be thew same and worse going forward.
Granted quitting is vile to watch but what if he agrees that the team was Ray Handleyd
Gutless fucking losers who shouldn't play for this team ever again.
Or do I have to use ordinary snail mail?
hand the reigns over to whom? Spagnuolo? His defense just got run over by a semi-pro club.
I'd be shocked. This is the Mara's. The damn League Comish as to step in to turn this franchise around previously.
Tom Quinn baby!!!!
This...Don't need a bunch of needless meaningless wins to drop draft position
Well, they've reached the point where they have to either fire Reese pretty much now or let him stay until after the draft. They can't clean house later and send the new guys in to draft without adequate preparation. Especially if they're going to be drafting in the top 5 and they might have a shot at the next franchise QB.
What has Sullivan done to deserve HC, even on an interim basis? He hasn't been a good OC with the Giants, he crashed and burned in his last job. I know he's sort of "family" for the Giants, but you don't establish accountability by having a guy fail upwards, even for 8 weeks.
have quit. I just think they are a team that has no confidence, and is lacking in talent in many areas.
It is a lack of leadership, beginning with the Head Coach
Reese, Mac and Spags tonight
It doesn't matter. They can (and probably will) lose the remaining games with any coach. It's time for Mara to send a message to the fans.
It's not the Giants' way, but neither is 1-8. All bets are off.
It actually makes more sense right now to fire the GM and try to get the new guy and scouts in place in time to prep for the draft. McAdoo can play out the string, who cares?
What will happen is that Ben fires Spags to keep the wolves at bay for another week.
to earn HC but that's not the point at this stage. Need to get the team to show up for the rest of the season. Pickings are slim with this staff. Spags is the only guy with HC experience but it's his defense that is mailing it in, no reason to think the team will play for him. Sullivan as HC, maybe Graham as DC. McAdoo and Spags both gone.
But I doubt it. Seriously, the organization needs to make a statement after this. I honestly think cutting Jenkins would be warranted, but that would be giving him what he wants. I hope they re run every play where he quit about 20 times when the team watches film. Shame the fucker in front of everyone. Then maybe just make him sit and watch the rest of the year. Apple might deserve the same treatment.
I agree. All bets are off. Nothing would surprise me now.
Agreed. If there was a young hungry assistant on the staff, McAdoo gets fired IMO. Since there isn't, it might mean he keeps his job until the end of the year.
There's no way Spags gets promoted for the rest of the season. If Ben gets fired, its Sully.
watch some game film on this one and you'll say otherwise
Because to quote Monty Python, “He’s the only one who ain’t got shit all over him” Spags has presided over a bunch of mutinous malcontents. Quinn is Quinn and there ain’t much else unless you look at the position coaches.
Once they lost every single receiver it became a little unlikely that they ckuld do anything on offense...but the secondary has 3 elite types.. They aren't trying to win. It's not confusing.
McAdoo in his pressers can't be fucking serious at this point. I mean you continue to play a kicker who had 2 kickd out of bounds and 3 missed fgs under 40 ysrds 3 weeks in a row...... Is this the NFL.?
Why wait?
The next 11 days will see a beat down from the Chiefs and a Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins.
sure, that is what we need. Go from one guy without the qualifications to be a head coach to another.
Only guy who "might" fit that definition is Graham. 38 years old. He did go to Yale and was position coach for Pats by age 32. Sounds like an ambitious guy to me. No idea how he's regarded - he may suck but if you're looking for a surprise he could be it.
Won’t tommorw help make that decision?
And I'm not saying that out of spite. It's the right decision for both MacAdoo and the team.
I'd fire Spags as well and promote Sullivan to interim HC. Sullivan is no football genius but he appears to be well liked
i was fucking around. But, could he be worse
And name Gilbride’s kid OC, let him pad his resume so he can get another job
tomorrow morning, that he will be here for the remainder of the year.
the team over to? It will just be a placeholder coach anyway. They need to tell the players and the fans that this shit is unacceptable. But they also have to cut a veteran to let the roster know that nobody is safe, and that they're playing for their jobs at this point. Obviously, Jenkins should be #1 on that list. His was the intentionally worst performance I've seen by a Giant player in my decades as a Giants fan.
Sullivan's job should be to figure out who on the team has a Giant future. Then you do the total tear down at the end of the season with some office job protection for Sullivan.
The decision had already been made. The results of Eric's poll was for Slade to remain. Eric can choose to respect the poll's results or not. His site; His rules.
Fire Mcadoo tomorrow along with spags and Quinn. Promote Sullivan and any one if the defensive assistants to DC. Cut Jenkins to send a message. Reese is s goner so can him and have no GM for 2 months, no biggie. We are going 2-14 3-13 at this point. No reason to keep this as is
It's not the giants style, but we were getting blown out by 3 scores by the worst team in the NFL. If he isn't fired tomorrow, it definitely won't happen until the end of the season. This is rock bottom.
This.
1) The main job of the head coach is to get the team ready to play. That includes preparing them for their opponents and having them motivated to win. McAdoo has failed to do this the entire season. I have never once seen him get INTO a game. Whether its arguing calls or getting after players. Thats absolutely grounds for firing.
2) The interim should be Sullivan. Since he took over the playcalling, the offense has been light years better since ue has taken over. Spagnuolo should probably be fired with McAdoo. Sullivan has been a loyal employee for the Giants as well as a good coach for Eli. He has OC'd at two diff spots. The one thing he gets out of this latest short stint with the Giants is that he gets to audition for his next gig.
