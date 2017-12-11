Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Does McAdoo get fired tomorrow?

Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:17 pm
I say yes. I can’t see John Mara letting this play out over the next seven games. Clearly the players have quit despite their protests to the contrary.
I think Reese needs to go first  
adamg : 11/12/2017 7:17 pm : link
CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft?
Spags should be the first to go  
SHO'NUFF : 11/12/2017 7:18 pm : link
No question.
Unlikely  
Joey from GlenCove : 11/12/2017 7:18 pm : link
It would feel good for fans but it probably doesn’t make much football sense
...  
BleedBlue : 11/12/2017 7:19 pm : link
it happens imo.
I don’t know ask Slade!?  
Simms11 : 11/12/2017 7:20 pm : link
.
Slade predicted that his parking spot wouldn't be there on Tuesday  
Diver_Down : 11/12/2017 7:20 pm : link
so obviously Mara is taking away Ben's driving privilege.
I hope not  
MookGiants : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link
We need to keep losing. Keepingn McAdoo until the end of the year helps that cause
At least he isn't holding the menu anymore.  
Sarcastic Sam : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link
Progress for progress sake is progressing progressively.
I say no, he finishes the season  
mfsd : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link
but curious to see how the rest of the year plays out
it  
bc4life : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link
could, but probably not. You temporarily promote Spags? With the defense playing the way they are?
Doubtful but  
mrvax : 11/12/2017 7:22 pm : link
They could promote Mike Sullivan temporarily.
No  
mitch300 : 11/12/2017 7:22 pm : link
Whats the point.
Fire McAdoo, promote Sullivan to Interim HC  
Ben in Tampa : 11/12/2017 7:23 pm : link
Maybe keep Spags, or fire him, who cares?

The Giants are a dumpster fire
no  
micky : 11/12/2017 7:23 pm : link
gets an extension.
I have a feeling that Mara  
Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link
Will feel an obligation to the customers who pay good money for these tickets. The team has clearly quit on the coach.
......  
Micko : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link
Maybe just to end the misery.
No. Mara will not give  
section125 : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link
into the malcontents.

I'd bench Jenkins or suspend him for the longest period possible. Collins is either trying to do too much and is out of position or is another bucking for the bench. Constantly out of position. I don't get how bad he looks this year.
Two weeks ago I would have said there is  
Rick5 : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link
little chance. Now I think it is 50-50. This isn't an "ordinary" losing season. It would not surprise me at all if McAdoo is fired tomorrow.
It will NEVER happen  
I Love Clams Casino : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link
It just not the Giants style, although I wish they would fire him.
With the weak positions did anyone here not think this team would  
SethFromAstoria : 11/12/2017 7:25 pm : link
Be in the 9 - 11 win range? Reese does not at all take same blame. The coach really should be gone tomorrow. It's only going to be thew same and worse going forward.
RE: No. Mara will not give  
SethFromAstoria : 11/12/2017 7:27 pm : link
In comment 13688132 section125 said:
Quote:
into the malcontents.

I'd bench Jenkins or suspend him for the longest period possible. Collins is either trying to do too much and is out of position or is another bucking for the bench. Constantly out of position. I don't get how bad he looks this year.


Granted quitting is vile to watch but what if he agrees that the team was Ray Handleyd
If McAdoo goes, then Jenkins and Apple should too  
Go Terps : 11/12/2017 7:28 pm : link
Gutless fucking losers who shouldn't play for this team ever again.
Is there an email address to voice my feelings to the Ownership  
Bramton1 : 11/12/2017 7:28 pm : link
Or do I have to use ordinary snail mail?
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2017 7:30 pm : link
hand the reigns over to whom? Spagnuolo? His defense just got run over by a semi-pro club.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2017 7:30 pm : link
reins
It would be the most un-Mara thing I've ever seen  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/12/2017 7:30 pm : link
I'd be shocked. This is the Mara's. The damn League Comish as to step in to turn this franchise around previously.
RE: and  
BlueHurricane : 11/12/2017 7:31 pm : link
In comment 13688167 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
hand the reigns over to whom? Spagnuolo? His defense just got run over by a semi-pro club.


Tom Quinn baby!!!!
RE: I hope not  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11/12/2017 7:31 pm : link
In comment 13688095 MookGiants said:
Quote:
We need to keep losing. Keepingn McAdoo until the end of the year helps that cause


This...Don't need a bunch of needless meaningless wins to drop draft position
RE: I think Reese needs to go first  
81_Great_Dane : 11/12/2017 7:34 pm : link
In comment 13688055 adamg said:
Quote:
CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft?
Well, they've reached the point where they have to either fire Reese pretty much now or let him stay until after the draft. They can't clean house later and send the new guys in to draft without adequate preparation. Especially if they're going to be drafting in the top 5 and they might have a shot at the next franchise QB.
I kinda hope the regime has to endure  
UConn4523 : 11/12/2017 7:36 pm : link
another 7 games of this.
RE: Fire McAdoo, promote Sullivan to Interim HC  
81_Great_Dane : 11/12/2017 7:36 pm : link
In comment 13688116 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Maybe keep Spags, or fire him, who cares?

The Giants are a dumpster fire
What has Sullivan done to deserve HC, even on an interim basis? He hasn't been a good OC with the Giants, he crashed and burned in his last job. I know he's sort of "family" for the Giants, but you don't establish accountability by having a guy fail upwards, even for 8 weeks.
I don't think the Giants  
joeinpa : 11/12/2017 7:37 pm : link
have quit. I just think they are a team that has no confidence, and is lacking in talent in many areas.

It is a lack of leadership, beginning with the Head Coach
RE: I think Reese needs to go first  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/12/2017 7:37 pm : link
In comment 13688055 adamg said:
Quote:
CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft?

Reese, Mac and Spags tonight
RE: and  
Rick5 : 11/12/2017 7:37 pm : link
In comment 13688167 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
hand the reigns over to whom? Spagnuolo? His defense just got run over by a semi-pro club.

It doesn't matter. They can (and probably will) lose the remaining games with any coach. It's time for Mara to send a message to the fans.
RE: Two weeks ago I would have said there is  
81_Great_Dane : 11/12/2017 7:38 pm : link
In comment 13688134 Rick5 said:
Quote:
little chance. Now I think it is 50-50. This isn't an "ordinary" losing season. It would not surprise me at all if McAdoo is fired tomorrow.
It's not the Giants' way, but neither is 1-8. All bets are off.

It actually makes more sense right now to fire the GM and try to get the new guy and scouts in place in time to prep for the draft. McAdoo can play out the string, who cares?
What should happen is McAdoo is fired tomorrow  
Bockman : 11/12/2017 7:40 pm : link
What will happen is that Ben fires Spags to keep the wolves at bay for another week.
Sullivan hasn't done anything  
bluepepper : 11/12/2017 7:41 pm : link
to earn HC but that's not the point at this stage. Need to get the team to show up for the rest of the season. Pickings are slim with this staff. Spags is the only guy with HC experience but it's his defense that is mailing it in, no reason to think the team will play for him. Sullivan as HC, maybe Graham as DC. McAdoo and Spags both gone.
If a mid season firing was ever going to happen, it would be now.  
Crispino : 11/12/2017 7:41 pm : link
But I doubt it. Seriously, the organization needs to make a statement after this. I honestly think cutting Jenkins would be warranted, but that would be giving him what he wants. I hope they re run every play where he quit about 20 times when the team watches film. Shame the fucker in front of everyone. Then maybe just make him sit and watch the rest of the year. Apple might deserve the same treatment.
RE: RE: Two weeks ago I would have said there is  
Rick5 : 11/12/2017 7:42 pm : link
In comment 13688242 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 13688134 Rick5 said:


Quote:


little chance. Now I think it is 50-50. This isn't an "ordinary" losing season. It would not surprise me at all if McAdoo is fired tomorrow.

It's not the Giants' way, but neither is 1-8. All bets are off.

It actually makes more sense right now to fire the GM and try to get the new guy and scouts in place in time to prep for the draft. McAdoo can play out the string, who cares?

I agree. All bets are off. Nothing would surprise me now.
RE: Sullivan hasn't done anything  
Bockman : 11/12/2017 7:42 pm : link
In comment 13688268 bluepepper said:
Quote:
to earn HC but that's not the point at this stage. Need to get the team to show up for the rest of the season. Pickings are slim with this staff. Spags is the only guy with HC experience but it's his defense that is mailing it in, no reason to think the team will play for him. Sullivan as HC, maybe Graham as DC. McAdoo and Spags both gone.


Agreed. If there was a young hungry assistant on the staff, McAdoo gets fired IMO. Since there isn't, it might mean he keeps his job until the end of the year.

There's no way Spags gets promoted for the rest of the season. If Ben gets fired, its Sully.
RE: I don't think the Giants  
micky : 11/12/2017 7:43 pm : link
In comment 13688229 joeinpa said:
Quote:
have quit. I just think they are a team that has no confidence, and is lacking in talent in many areas.

It is a lack of leadership, beginning with the Head Coach



watch some game film on this one and you'll say otherwise
RE: RE: Fire McAdoo, promote Sullivan to Interim HC  
Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:44 pm : link
In comment 13688225 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 13688116 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


Maybe keep Spags, or fire him, who cares?

The Giants are a dumpster fire

What has Sullivan done to deserve HC, even on an interim basis? He hasn't been a good OC with the Giants, he crashed and burned in his last job. I know he's sort of "family" for the Giants, but you don't establish accountability by having a guy fail upwards, even for 8 weeks.


Because to quote Monty Python, “He’s the only one who ain’t got shit all over him” Spags has presided over a bunch of mutinous malcontents. Quinn is Quinn and there ain’t much else unless you look at the position coaches.
RE: I don't think the Giants  
SethFromAstoria : 11/12/2017 7:46 pm : link
In comment 13688229 joeinpa said:
Quote:
have quit. I just think they are a team that has no confidence, and is lacking in talent in many areas.

It is a lack of leadership, beginning with the Head Coach


Once they lost every single receiver it became a little unlikely that they ckuld do anything on offense...but the secondary has 3 elite types.. They aren't trying to win. It's not confusing.

McAdoo in his pressers can't be fucking serious at this point. I mean you continue to play a kicker who had 2 kickd out of bounds and 3 missed fgs under 40 ysrds 3 weeks in a row...... Is this the NFL.?
Possibly  
Sammo85 : 11/12/2017 7:47 pm : link
Why wait?

The next 11 days will see a beat down from the Chiefs and a Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins.
make Gilbride's  
rocco8112 : 11/12/2017 7:47 pm : link
kid HC
RE: make Gilbride's  
EricJ : 11/12/2017 7:49 pm : link
In comment 13688327 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
kid HC


sure, that is what we need. Go from one guy without the qualifications to be a head coach to another.
RE: RE: Sullivan hasn't done anything  
bluepepper : 11/12/2017 7:50 pm : link
In comment 13688280 Bockman said:
Quote:
In comment 13688268 bluepepper said:


Quote:


to earn HC but that's not the point at this stage. Need to get the team to show up for the rest of the season. Pickings are slim with this staff. Spags is the only guy with HC experience but it's his defense that is mailing it in, no reason to think the team will play for him. Sullivan as HC, maybe Graham as DC. McAdoo and Spags both gone.



Agreed. If there was a young hungry assistant on the staff, McAdoo gets fired IMO. Since there isn't, it might mean he keeps his job until the end of the year.

Only guy who "might" fit that definition is Graham. 38 years old. He did go to Yale and was position coach for Pats by age 32. Sounds like an ambitious guy to me. No idea how he's regarded - he may suck but if you're looking for a surprise he could be it.
Has slade been banned???  
bradshaw44 : 11/12/2017 7:51 pm : link
Won’t tommorw help make that decision?
I think he gets fired tonight  
Vanzetti : 11/12/2017 7:51 pm : link
And I'm not saying that out of spite. It's the right decision for both MacAdoo and the team.

I'd fire Spags as well and promote Sullivan to interim HC. Sullivan is no football genius but he appears to be well liked
RE: RE: make Gilbride's  
rocco8112 : 11/12/2017 7:52 pm : link
In comment 13688334 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 13688327 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


kid HC



sure, that is what we need. Go from one guy without the qualifications to be a head coach to another.


i was fucking around. But, could he be worse
Make Sullivan coach  
Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:54 pm : link
And name Gilbride’s kid OC, let him pad his resume so he can get another job
I think if he is not fired  
joeinpa : 11/12/2017 7:56 pm : link
tomorrow morning, that he will be here for the remainder of the year.
Eric, seriously, what does it matter who they turn....  
Crispino : 11/12/2017 8:01 pm : link
the team over to? It will just be a placeholder coach anyway. They need to tell the players and the fans that this shit is unacceptable. But they also have to cut a veteran to let the roster know that nobody is safe, and that they're playing for their jobs at this point. Obviously, Jenkins should be #1 on that list. His was the intentionally worst performance I've seen by a Giant player in my decades as a Giants fan.
Fire him and promote Sullivan  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/12/2017 8:21 pm : link
Sullivan's job should be to figure out who on the team has a Giant future. Then you do the total tear down at the end of the season with some office job protection for Sullivan.
I hope not.  
aimrocky : 11/12/2017 8:25 pm : link
Need more losing.
RE: Has slade been banned???  
Diver_Down : 11/12/2017 8:33 pm : link
In comment 13688352 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Won’t tommorw help make that decision?


The decision had already been made. The results of Eric's poll was for Slade to remain. Eric can choose to respect the poll's results or not. His site; His rules.
Here is what i would do  
Giants86 : 11/12/2017 8:55 pm : link
Fire Mcadoo tomorrow along with spags and Quinn. Promote Sullivan and any one if the defensive assistants to DC. Cut Jenkins to send a message. Reese is s goner so can him and have no GM for 2 months, no biggie. We are going 2-14 3-13 at this point. No reason to keep this as is
_  
Banks : 11/12/2017 8:59 pm : link
It's not the giants style, but we were getting blown out by 3 scores by the worst team in the NFL. If he isn't fired tomorrow, it definitely won't happen until the end of the season. This is rock bottom.
RE: I think if he is not fired  
B in ALB : 11/12/2017 9:01 pm : link
In comment 13688404 joeinpa said:
Quote:
tomorrow morning, that he will be here for the remainder of the year.


This.
Two things:  
chopperhatch : 11/12/2017 9:22 pm : link
1) The main job of the head coach is to get the team ready to play. That includes preparing them for their opponents and having them motivated to win. McAdoo has failed to do this the entire season. I have never once seen him get INTO a game. Whether its arguing calls or getting after players. Thats absolutely grounds for firing.

2) The interim should be Sullivan. Since he took over the playcalling, the offense has been light years better since ue has taken over. Spagnuolo should probably be fired with McAdoo. Sullivan has been a loyal employee for the Giants as well as a good coach for Eli. He has OC'd at two diff spots. The one thing he gets out of this latest short stint with the Giants is that he gets to audition for his next gig.

2
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support