Does McAdoo get fired tomorrow? Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:17 pm I say yes. I can’t see John Mara letting this play out over the next seven games. Clearly the players have quit despite their protests to the contrary.

I think Reese needs to go first adamg : 11/12/2017 7:17 pm : link CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft?

Spags should be the first to go SHO'NUFF : 11/12/2017 7:18 pm : link No question.

Slade predicted that his parking spot wouldn't be there on Tuesday Diver_Down : 11/12/2017 7:20 pm : link so obviously Mara is taking away Ben's driving privilege.

I hope not MookGiants : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link We need to keep losing. Keepingn McAdoo until the end of the year helps that cause

At least he isn't holding the menu anymore. Sarcastic Sam : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link Progress for progress sake is progressing progressively.

I say no, he finishes the season mfsd : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link but curious to see how the rest of the year plays out

it bc4life : 11/12/2017 7:21 pm : link could, but probably not. You temporarily promote Spags? With the defense playing the way they are?

Doubtful but mrvax : 11/12/2017 7:22 pm : link They could promote Mike Sullivan temporarily.



Fire McAdoo, promote Sullivan to Interim HC Ben in Tampa : 11/12/2017 7:23 pm : link Maybe keep Spags, or fire him, who cares?



The Giants are a dumpster fire

I have a feeling that Mara Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link Will feel an obligation to the customers who pay good money for these tickets. The team has clearly quit on the coach.

...... Micko : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link Maybe just to end the misery.

No. Mara will not give section125 : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link into the malcontents.



I'd bench Jenkins or suspend him for the longest period possible. Collins is either trying to do too much and is out of position or is another bucking for the bench. Constantly out of position. I don't get how bad he looks this year.

Two weeks ago I would have said there is Rick5 : 11/12/2017 7:24 pm : link little chance. Now I think it is 50-50. This isn't an "ordinary" losing season. It would not surprise me at all if McAdoo is fired tomorrow.

With the weak positions did anyone here not think this team would SethFromAstoria : 11/12/2017 7:25 pm : link Be in the 9 - 11 win range? Reese does not at all take same blame. The coach really should be gone tomorrow. It's only going to be thew same and worse going forward.

Quote: into the malcontents.

Quote: into the malcontents.



I'd bench Jenkins or suspend him for the longest period possible. Collins is either trying to do too much and is out of position or is another bucking for the bench. Constantly out of position. I don't get how bad he looks this year.



Granted quitting is vile to watch but what if he agrees that the team was Ray Handleyd In comment 13688132 section125 said:Granted quitting is vile to watch but what if he agrees that the team was Ray Handleyd

If McAdoo goes, then Jenkins and Apple should too Go Terps : 11/12/2017 7:28 pm : link Gutless fucking losers who shouldn't play for this team ever again.

Is there an email address to voice my feelings to the Ownership Bramton1 : 11/12/2017 7:28 pm : link Or do I have to use ordinary snail mail?

and Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2017 7:30 pm : : 11/12/2017 7:30 pm : link hand the reigns over to whom? Spagnuolo? His defense just got run over by a semi-pro club.

It would be the most un-Mara thing I've ever seen Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/12/2017 7:30 pm : : 11/12/2017 7:30 pm : link I'd be shocked. This is the Mara's. The damn League Comish as to step in to turn this franchise around previously.

RE: and BlueHurricane : 11/12/2017 7:31 pm : link

Quote: hand the reigns over to whom? Spagnuolo? His defense just got run over by a semi-pro club.



Tom Quinn baby!!!! In comment 13688167 Eric from BBI said:Tom Quinn baby!!!!

Quote: We need to keep losing. Keepingn McAdoo until the end of the year helps that cause

Quote: We need to keep losing. Keepingn McAdoo until the end of the year helps that cause



This...Don't need a bunch of needless meaningless wins to drop draft position In comment 13688095 MookGiants said:This...Don't need a bunch of needless meaningless wins to drop draft position

RE: I think Reese needs to go first 81_Great_Dane : 11/12/2017 7:34 pm : link

Quote: CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft? Well, they've reached the point where they have to either fire Reese pretty much now or let him stay until after the draft. They can't clean house later and send the new guys in to draft without adequate preparation. Especially if they're going to be drafting in the top 5 and they might have a shot at the next franchise QB.

In comment 13688055 adamg said:Well, they've reached the point where they have to either fire Reese pretty much now or let him stay until after the draft. They can't clean house later and send the new guys in to draft without adequate preparation. Especially if they're going to be drafting in the top 5 and they might have a shot at the next franchise QB.

I kinda hope the regime has to endure UConn4523 : 11/12/2017 7:36 pm : link another 7 games of this.

RE: Fire McAdoo, promote Sullivan to Interim HC 81_Great_Dane : 11/12/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: Maybe keep Spags, or fire him, who cares?



The Giants are a dumpster fire What has Sullivan done to deserve HC, even on an interim basis? He hasn't been a good OC with the Giants, he crashed and burned in his last job. I know he's sort of "family" for the Giants, but you don't establish accountability by having a guy fail upwards, even for 8 weeks. In comment 13688116 Ben in Tampa said:What has Sullivan done to deserve HC, even on an interim basis? He hasn't been a good OC with the Giants, he crashed and burned in his last job. I know he's sort of "family" for the Giants, but you don't establish accountability by having a guy fail upwards, even for 8 weeks.

I don't think the Giants joeinpa : 11/12/2017 7:37 pm : link have quit. I just think they are a team that has no confidence, and is lacking in talent in many areas.



It is a lack of leadership, beginning with the Head Coach

Quote: CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft?

Reese, Mac and Spags tonight

Quote: CAn we start with this now? Or do we have to wait until after the draft?

Reese, Mac and Spags tonight In comment 13688055 adamg said:Reese, Mac and Spags tonight

RE: and Rick5 : 11/12/2017 7:37 pm : link

Quote: hand the reigns over to whom? Spagnuolo? His defense just got run over by a semi-pro club.

It doesn't matter. They can (and probably will) lose the remaining games with any coach. It's time for Mara to send a message to the fans. In comment 13688167 Eric from BBI said:It doesn't matter. They can (and probably will) lose the remaining games with any coach. It's time for Mara to send a message to the fans.

RE: Two weeks ago I would have said there is 81_Great_Dane : 11/12/2017 7:38 pm : link

Quote: little chance. Now I think it is 50-50. This isn't an "ordinary" losing season. It would not surprise me at all if McAdoo is fired tomorrow. It's not the Giants' way, but neither is 1-8. All bets are off.



It actually makes more sense right now to fire the GM and try to get the new guy and scouts in place in time to prep for the draft. McAdoo can play out the string, who cares? In comment 13688134 Rick5 said:It's not the Giants' way, but neither is 1-8. All bets are off.It actually makes more sense right now to fire the GM and try to get the new guy and scouts in place in time to prep for the draft. McAdoo can play out the string, who cares?

What should happen is McAdoo is fired tomorrow Bockman : 11/12/2017 7:40 pm : link What will happen is that Ben fires Spags to keep the wolves at bay for another week.

Sullivan hasn't done anything bluepepper : 11/12/2017 7:41 pm : link to earn HC but that's not the point at this stage. Need to get the team to show up for the rest of the season. Pickings are slim with this staff. Spags is the only guy with HC experience but it's his defense that is mailing it in, no reason to think the team will play for him. Sullivan as HC, maybe Graham as DC. McAdoo and Spags both gone.

If a mid season firing was ever going to happen, it would be now. Crispino : 11/12/2017 7:41 pm : link But I doubt it. Seriously, the organization needs to make a statement after this. I honestly think cutting Jenkins would be warranted, but that would be giving him what he wants. I hope they re run every play where he quit about 20 times when the team watches film. Shame the fucker in front of everyone. Then maybe just make him sit and watch the rest of the year. Apple might deserve the same treatment.

RE: RE: Two weeks ago I would have said there is Rick5 : 11/12/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13688134 Rick5 said:





Quote:





little chance. Now I think it is 50-50. This isn't an "ordinary" losing season. It would not surprise me at all if McAdoo is fired tomorrow.



It's not the Giants' way, but neither is 1-8. All bets are off.



It actually makes more sense right now to fire the GM and try to get the new guy and scouts in place in time to prep for the draft. McAdoo can play out the string, who cares?

I agree. All bets are off. Nothing would surprise me now. In comment 13688242 81_Great_Dane said:I agree. All bets are off. Nothing would surprise me now.

RE: Sullivan hasn't done anything Bockman : 11/12/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: to earn HC but that's not the point at this stage. Need to get the team to show up for the rest of the season. Pickings are slim with this staff. Spags is the only guy with HC experience but it's his defense that is mailing it in, no reason to think the team will play for him. Sullivan as HC, maybe Graham as DC. McAdoo and Spags both gone.



Agreed. If there was a young hungry assistant on the staff, McAdoo gets fired IMO. Since there isn't, it might mean he keeps his job until the end of the year.



There's no way Spags gets promoted for the rest of the season. If Ben gets fired, its Sully. In comment 13688268 bluepepper said:Agreed. If there was a young hungry assistant on the staff, McAdoo gets fired IMO. Since there isn't, it might mean he keeps his job until the end of the year.There's no way Spags gets promoted for the rest of the season. If Ben gets fired, its Sully.

RE: I don't think the Giants micky : 11/12/2017 7:43 pm : link

Quote: have quit. I just think they are a team that has no confidence, and is lacking in talent in many areas.



It is a lack of leadership, beginning with the Head Coach





watch some game film on this one and you'll say otherwise In comment 13688229 joeinpa said:watch some game film on this one and you'll say otherwise

RE: RE: Fire McAdoo, promote Sullivan to Interim HC Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13688116 Ben in Tampa said:





Quote:





Maybe keep Spags, or fire him, who cares?



The Giants are a dumpster fire



What has Sullivan done to deserve HC, even on an interim basis? He hasn't been a good OC with the Giants, he crashed and burned in his last job. I know he's sort of "family" for the Giants, but you don't establish accountability by having a guy fail upwards, even for 8 weeks.



Because to quote Monty Python, “He’s the only one who ain’t got shit all over him” Spags has presided over a bunch of mutinous malcontents. Quinn is Quinn and there ain’t much else unless you look at the position coaches. In comment 13688225 81_Great_Dane said:Because to quote Monty Python, “He’s the only one who ain’t got shit all over him” Spags has presided over a bunch of mutinous malcontents. Quinn is Quinn and there ain’t much else unless you look at the position coaches.

RE: I don't think the Giants SethFromAstoria : 11/12/2017 7:46 pm : link

Quote: have quit. I just think they are a team that has no confidence, and is lacking in talent in many areas.



It is a lack of leadership, beginning with the Head Coach



Once they lost every single receiver it became a little unlikely that they ckuld do anything on offense...but the secondary has 3 elite types.. They aren't trying to win. It's not confusing.



McAdoo in his pressers can't be fucking serious at this point. I mean you continue to play a kicker who had 2 kickd out of bounds and 3 missed fgs under 40 ysrds 3 weeks in a row...... Is this the NFL.? In comment 13688229 joeinpa said:Once they lost every single receiver it became a little unlikely that they ckuld do anything on offense...but the secondary has 3 elite types.. They aren't trying to win. It's not confusing.McAdoo in his pressers can't be fucking serious at this point. I mean you continue to play a kicker who had 2 kickd out of bounds and 3 missed fgs under 40 ysrds 3 weeks in a row...... Is this the NFL.?

Possibly Sammo85 : 11/12/2017 7:47 pm : link Why wait?



The next 11 days will see a beat down from the Chiefs and a Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins.

RE: make Gilbride's EricJ : 11/12/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: kid HC



sure, that is what we need. Go from one guy without the qualifications to be a head coach to another. In comment 13688327 rocco8112 said:sure, that is what we need. Go from one guy without the qualifications to be a head coach to another.

RE: RE: Sullivan hasn't done anything bluepepper : 11/12/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13688268 bluepepper said:





Quote:





to earn HC but that's not the point at this stage. Need to get the team to show up for the rest of the season. Pickings are slim with this staff. Spags is the only guy with HC experience but it's his defense that is mailing it in, no reason to think the team will play for him. Sullivan as HC, maybe Graham as DC. McAdoo and Spags both gone.







Agreed. If there was a young hungry assistant on the staff, McAdoo gets fired IMO. Since there isn't, it might mean he keeps his job until the end of the year.



Only guy who "might" fit that definition is Graham. 38 years old. He did go to Yale and was position coach for Pats by age 32. Sounds like an ambitious guy to me. No idea how he's regarded - he may suck but if you're looking for a surprise he could be it. In comment 13688280 Bockman said:Only guy who "might" fit that definition is Graham. 38 years old. He did go to Yale and was position coach for Pats by age 32. Sounds like an ambitious guy to me. No idea how he's regarded - he may suck but if you're looking for a surprise he could be it.

Has slade been banned??? bradshaw44 : 11/12/2017 7:51 pm : link Won’t tommorw help make that decision?

I think he gets fired tonight Vanzetti : 11/12/2017 7:51 pm : link And I'm not saying that out of spite. It's the right decision for both MacAdoo and the team.



I'd fire Spags as well and promote Sullivan to interim HC. Sullivan is no football genius but he appears to be well liked

RE: RE: make Gilbride's rocco8112 : 11/12/2017 7:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13688327 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





kid HC







sure, that is what we need. Go from one guy without the qualifications to be a head coach to another.



i was fucking around. But, could he be worse In comment 13688334 EricJ said:i was fucking around. But, could he be worse

Make Sullivan coach Reb8thVA : 11/12/2017 7:54 pm : link And name Gilbride’s kid OC, let him pad his resume so he can get another job

I think if he is not fired joeinpa : 11/12/2017 7:56 pm : link tomorrow morning, that he will be here for the remainder of the year.

Eric, seriously, what does it matter who they turn.... Crispino : 11/12/2017 8:01 pm : link the team over to? It will just be a placeholder coach anyway. They need to tell the players and the fans that this shit is unacceptable. But they also have to cut a veteran to let the roster know that nobody is safe, and that they're playing for their jobs at this point. Obviously, Jenkins should be #1 on that list. His was the intentionally worst performance I've seen by a Giant player in my decades as a Giants fan.

Fire him and promote Sullivan Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/12/2017 8:21 pm : link Sullivan's job should be to figure out who on the team has a Giant future. Then you do the total tear down at the end of the season with some office job protection for Sullivan.

RE: Has slade been banned??? Diver_Down : 11/12/2017 8:33 pm : link

Quote: Won’t tommorw help make that decision?



The decision had already been made. The results of Eric's poll was for Slade to remain. Eric can choose to respect the poll's results or not. His site; His rules. In comment 13688352 bradshaw44 said:The decision had already been made. The results of Eric's poll was for Slade to remain. Eric can choose to respect the poll's results or not. His site; His rules.

Here is what i would do Giants86 : 11/12/2017 8:55 pm : link Fire Mcadoo tomorrow along with spags and Quinn. Promote Sullivan and any one if the defensive assistants to DC. Cut Jenkins to send a message. Reese is s goner so can him and have no GM for 2 months, no biggie. We are going 2-14 3-13 at this point. No reason to keep this as is

_ Banks : 11/12/2017 8:59 pm : link It's not the giants style, but we were getting blown out by 3 scores by the worst team in the NFL. If he isn't fired tomorrow, it definitely won't happen until the end of the season. This is rock bottom.