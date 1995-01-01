Time for Davis Webb Section131 : 8:39 am I get that Eli isn't going anywhere, but have to see what you have in Webb. After the KC game when Eli overtakes his brother for consecutive starts, nothing more is owed to him. Fact is Eli hasn't won a playoff game since last Super Bowl championship. More fumbles, more 13-19 point games, he's not putting any offense on his back anymore at this point in his career.



Webb is younger, more athletic, probably has the stronger arm right now, can probably move out of the pocket better, throw a better deep ball, etc.



Nothing more to lose by letting the kid play. So before all you Eli apologists go nuts on me, think it through. If Webb shows something maybe we don't need to spend the 1st round pick on a QB.

I don’t think so.. Sean : 8:44 am : link He hasn’t even been able to surpass Geno Smith yet.

Why not start with him at least drawing on game day. figgy2989 : 8:45 am : link .

to do what? show he has actually mastered the playbook? Victor in CT : 8:50 am : link He's not ready or he would alreadybe holding the clipboard insted of Geno Smith.



And even if he was, the team is in a freefall. I would be detrimental to put any kid into this mess.

like Eli is still throwing to Nicks, Cruz and Manningham, and has Bradshaw and Jacobs for RB's, and while that 2011 OL was in decline, it was much better than what we are trotting out there 6 years later....



But, I agree, if we are getting blown out in games, Eli should sit down, and Webb needs to get his feet wet.....If he does not play, and Smith comes in, that speaks volumes of what the Giants really think of him......



Putting him in the fourth quarter, with the game out of reach, there is no pressure on him to win the game....he just has to go out there and show the talent that he does have....chances are he will be facing prevent defenses....but somehow he has to be assessed in real game action, not by what he does in practice against this poor excuse for a defense.....

RE: What does it tell you when he doesn't even dress against an 0-9 team? ZogZerg : 8:53 am : link

Quote: he's not ready yet.



No it doesn't. The coach is a f-ing moron. Dress the kid and let him take some live fire. You are never going to get "ready" sitting on the bench. In comment 13689335 Britt in VA said:No it doesn't. The coach is a f-ing moron. Dress the kid and let him take some live fire. You are never going to get "ready" sitting on the bench.

And no way do you start Webb next week.. Sean : 8:55 am : link Eli deserves to pass Peyton in consecutive games played.

How could anybody on this site rely on the front office and Jimmy Googs : 8:55 am : link coaching staff's opinion that Webb is not ready to take 4qtr snaps?



Your kidding right?

Every quote about the guy since he was drafted Britt in VA : 8:56 am : link indicated he was a project, and was not ready to see "live fire" for a couple of years.



You think they were lying?

after fellow 3rd round rookie CJ Beathard Les in TO : 8:58 am : link outplayed Brad Johnson, er Eli, yesterday, Webb should absolutely be given a chance to play, learn and grow during the remaining stretch of the season with an interim coach that is committed to letting the rookie play after Coach Ummm is relieved of his duties.

Start? superspynyg : 8:58 am : link No. Give him the 4th quarter for a few games and then the second half for the last 2-3 games.

I agree holmancomedown : 8:59 am : link This is business! Time too see what Webb has to offer. Can't hurt.

I think they may have been saying we are unable as a coaching staff Jimmy Googs : 9:00 am : link to get him ready. We basically let Eli do his thing and focus on not developing other players...

RE: Every quote about the guy since he was drafted ZogZerg : 9:00 am : link

Quote: indicated he was a project, and was not ready to see "live fire" for a couple of years.



You think they were lying?



Yes. The Bears weren't starting Trubisky (sp) this year either. I'm not saying start Webb. I'm saying dress him and let him play some when these games get out of hand. Dressing Gino at this point is idiotic, just like Mac. In comment 13689365 Britt in VA said:Yes. The Bears weren't starting Trubisky (sp) this year either. I'm not saying start Webb. I'm saying dress him and let him play some when these games get out of hand. Dressing Gino at this point is idiotic, just like Mac.

RE: Start? mphbullet36 : 9:01 am : link

Quote: No. Give him the 4th quarter for a few games and then the second half for the last 2-3 games.



I agree somewhat with this. Start throwing him in the 4th qtr or some second halfs...then maybe the last game or two he can get a full start if he play in those second halfs warrants it. In comment 13689373 superspynyg said:I agree somewhat with this. Start throwing him in the 4th qtr or some second halfs...then maybe the last game or two he can get a full start if he play in those second halfs warrants it.

I would rather see Webb get integrated... BamaBlue : 9:03 am : link I wouldn't throw him into the starting role right away. Instead, put him in for a quarter in a couple of games and then a half...



As a side note, other than a few high throws, a couple of clock issues and one very stupid fumble, Eli wasn't terrible. Not what you'd expect from Eli, but I think he's terrified in the pocket and he's got David Carr Syndrome.

Looks like it's not happening jeff57 : 9:04 am : link Wouldn't surprise me if he didn't dress for any game. I think they know what they have, and their eyes are elsewhere.

RE: RE: Every quote about the guy since he was drafted

indicated he was a project, and was not ready to see "live fire" for a couple of years.



Yes. The Bears weren't starting Trubisky (sp) this year either. I'm not saying start Webb. I'm saying dress him and let him play some when these games get out of hand. Dressing Gino at this point is idiotic, just like Mac.



I'm fine with that, you're fine with that, but if he's not ready, he's not ready.



And it benefits nobody to throw him out there before he's ready, especially with our clown show coach, clown show offensive line, clown show running game, and street free agent WR's. In comment 13689381 ZogZerg said:I'm fine with that, you're fine with that, but if he's not ready, he's not ready.And it benefits nobody to throw him out there before he's ready, especially with our clown show coach, clown show offensive line, clown show running game, and street free agent WR's.

... MetsAreBack : 9:08 am : link 1. He's not ready



2. Even if were ready, he would have no line and no receivers.



3. Even if despite #1-2, he somehow still killed it in meaningless December games, would you still pass on a top college QB with our top 3 pick? I would not. nothing wrong with a QB competition next summer.



I will say as Jacksonville barely beat San Diego at home yesterday on a fake punt and then some terrific defense late in 4Q and overtime even as Bortles kept turning the ball over... it's actually a shame those teams couldnt put something together at the deadline a few weeks back. They are going nowhere with Bortles... and give Eli a shot in January and see what happens.

The Giants know what they have in him. Giant John : 9:10 am : link He's not playing so get on with it. That said Eli had a pretty good game.

Give the kid the last month RetroJint : 9:12 am : link Inserting him in blow outs only will not be a reliable test for him because defenses tend to exchange yardage for clock in those scenarios.



Frankly at this point who gives a shit about what this does to Eli and how he will react? I saw McNabb sat down twice . He was just as good as Eli. Live with it .

RE: How could anybody on this site rely on the front office and

Quote: coaching staff's opinion that Webb is not ready to take 4qtr snaps?



Your kidding right?



Yes....the same posters who are saying that our front office and head coach are totally incompetent and need to be immediately removed are also saying we can't play Webb because our coach and front office don't think he's ready.



The fact is NOBODY knows if this kid can handle playing or not until he gets in a game. In comment 13689363 Jimmy Googs said:Yes....the same posters who are saying that our front office and head coach are totally incompetent and need to be immediately removed are also saying we can't play Webb because our coach and front office don't think he's ready.The fact is NOBODY knows if this kid can handle playing or not until he gets in a game.

How about he overtakes Geno first. 3putt : 9:14 am : link When he does, give him some practice reps with first team, and then give him some game reps.



For those who say "why would you trust this coaching staff to determine who should start," I ask "why should you trust this GM not to blunder on another 3rd round draft choice?"



Eli should start the rest of the year.... BillKo : 9:19 am : link ...little question in my mind about that.



Dress Webb and let him play if the game gets out of hand (like versus the Rams).



We rushed for 100 yards, had a QB rating of 113 and still needed garbage time to hit 20 points.





I agree with the OP, and have been thinking the same thing Mark C : 9:22 am : link for weeks now. That said, I must admit, there's no way I'd have put Webb into that disgrace yesterday at any point. The team quit. He would've either gotten hurt, or made a terrible first impression, or both. No use playing the rookie when the rest of the team is that bad and the coaching is that incompetent.

Funny I was driving home during the game so listened JCin332 : 9:23 am : link on radio...both Papa and Banks were raving about some of the throws Eli was making...especially the TD to Engram and some other ones...didnt he finish w 75% completion % w no ints...?



Yet we have a thread saying to bench him and agreement from Les the nincompoop...



Was Eli also playing defense yesterday...?





Dressing Thegratefulhead : 9:24 am : link Webb not not dressing means nothing. The moment he dresses for a game everyone in the country will know he going to play. It will be a gigantic story. They will not dress him until they start him. My guess is after the KC game, Eli might not even finish that one they are going to drop 50 on us in the first half. We need to see Webb.

He'll Dress After The Chiefs Rong5611 : 9:26 am : link They want the focus on Eli's game streak next week.



After that, he'll dress and maybe take some snaps when games get out of hand. Need to see what he can do before the draft.

RE: I don't think so..

Quote: He hasn’t even been able to surpass Geno Smith yet.



yes. and we all know that this staff really has a keen eye when it comes to player evaluations. In comment 13689328 Sean said:yes. and we all know that this staff really has a keen eye when it comes to player evaluations.

RE: How about he overtakes Geno first.

Quote: When he does, give him some practice reps with first team, and then give him some game reps.



For those who say "why would you trust this coaching staff to determine who should start," I ask "why should you trust this GM not to blunder on another 3rd round draft choice?"



Because it doesn't hurt anyone to give him snaps. Like his psyche is going to be destroyed? That he is a China doll or made of glass?



He has been playing sports his whole life In comment 13689431 3putt said:Because it doesn't hurt anyone to give him snaps. Like his psyche is going to be destroyed? That he is a China doll or made of glass?He has been playing sports his whole life

Sad situation for Eli and possibly for Webb... nzyme : 9:39 am : link It's a sad situation for Eli since this isn't playing out exactly as he or the fans had planned. Would have been nice to make it the SB this year and have Eli happily transition the team to Webb over the next 2 years. Now it looks as if it might be an abrupt ending for both Eli and possibly Webb if Giants draft a QB with a top 5 pick.





I AcidTest : 9:51 am : link think he should be the #2, with a chance to play in games that are blowouts. That information might help the Giants decide whether to draft a QB next spring.



But I also understand if the Giants don't even make him active. As someone said, doing so would create a huge story because it would be interpreted as an indication that Eli might be benched. The answer to that of course is just that the depth chart has changed, but people might not accept that conclusion.



Webb might also not be ready. He comes from a spread offense, and therefore took very few snaps under center. The Giants might also decide that they can't learn anything from seeing Webb play in blowouts when the other team is probably not playing as hard as they were earlier in the game.



The real story is that if Webb isn't Eli's heir apparent, then it's just another example of Reese's poor drafting.

Sweet Jesus, I hope they do HomerJones45 : 9:56 am : link that way, when he looks like the development project that he is, people here will shut up about it.

Davis not being active or taking the #2 spot outright SHO'NUFF : 9:57 am : link doesn't concern me...our self talent evaluation sucks and has always sucked, even under Coughlin.

Not yet oldutican : 9:57 am : link Coaches are fighting for their jobs and believe if Eli went down, Smith has better chance of winning. That could suddenly change if McAdoo is canned in-season. But I'm also not sure what would be gained putting Webb out there with this shit show. I'd start giving him 1st team reps in practice and maybe give him the ball the last 2 weeks if they think he can handle the situation.

I do think we might see him later in the year, Simms11 : 9:57 am : link but I’d also think that for that to happen, McAdoo would have to be assured of his return and I don’t think ownership would do that.

RE: Sweet Jesus, I hope they do

Quote: that way, when he looks like the development project that he is, people here will shut up about it.



Amen. Heard the same shit for 3 years about Ryan Nassib. So good that he's out of football. In comment 13689585 HomerJones45 said:Amen. Heard the same shit for 3 years about Ryan Nassib. So good that he's out of football.

Davis Webb Jerry K : 10:04 am : link I don't trust this coaching staff to truly know what they've got or to use players to the best of their abilities. Nevertheless, Davis Webb should get some game experience this year. It would be a mistake to go into the draft without having a better idea of what we've got in Webb. We've got a lot of other needs on this team besides QB.

You play to win the games rasbutant : 10:06 am : link Eli gives you the best chance to win. Period.

He should be raised to #2 on the depth chart PatersonPlank : 10:06 am : link and given time in the 2nd half of losses, We have to see what he can do. I do believe how he is performing does impact our draft. If he can be the replacement for Eli, and he has all the tools, then we can use our draft picks to fill the other holes we have.

Reese and McAdoo owe it to Jimmy Googs : 10:10 am : link their replacements in determining if Webb can play...

We're gonna look back and laugh bceagle05 : 10:11 am : link at the amount of time that was spent clamoring for Davis freaking Webb. It's unreal. Eli's the one veteran whose out there still competing, and we want to hand him a clipboard? Give Janoris Jenkins the clipboard. How easy would it be for Eli to walk into the trainer's room this week and complain of some back or shoulder injury, thus avoiding the inevitable beating he's gonna take at the hands of the Kansas City defense this weekend? But nope, he'll be the first one in the building preparing, and the last one to leave. I'd rather the Engrams, Shepards, Flowers, Tomlinsons, etc. follow his lead.



Additionally, if the Giants opted not to draft Darnold or Rosen because Davis Webb threw a few TD passes against Washington in front of 20,000 people in a meaningless December game, we're even more fucked than we think.

RE: We're gonna look back and laugh BillKo : 10:20 am : link

Quote: at the amount of time that was spent clamoring for Davis freaking Webb. It's unreal. Eli's the one veteran whose out there still competing, and we want to hand him a clipboard? Give Janoris Jenkins the clipboard. How easy would it be for Eli to walk into the trainer's room this week and complain of some back or shoulder injury, thus avoiding the inevitable beating he's gonna take at the hands of the Kansas City defense this weekend? But nope, he'll be the first one in the building preparing, and the last one to leave. I'd rather the Engrams, Shepards, Flowers, Tomlinsons, etc. follow his lead.



Additionally, if the Giants opted not to draft Darnold or Rosen because Davis Webb threw a few TD passes against Washington in front of 20,000 people in a meaningless December game, we're even more fucked than we think.



Completely, totally agree........... In comment 13689652 bceagle05 said:Completely, totally agree...........

RE: We're gonna look back and laugh

Quote: at the amount of time that was spent clamoring for Davis freaking Webb. It's unreal. Eli's the one veteran whose out there still competing, and we want to hand him a clipboard? Give Janoris Jenkins the clipboard. How easy would it be for Eli to walk into the trainer's room this week and complain of some back or shoulder injury, thus avoiding the inevitable beating he's gonna take at the hands of the Kansas City defense this weekend? But nope, he'll be the first one in the building preparing, and the last one to leave. I'd rather the Engrams, Shepards, Flowers, Tomlinsons, etc. follow his lead.



Additionally, if the Giants opted not to draft Darnold or Rosen because Davis Webb threw a few TD passes against Washington in front of 20,000 people in a meaningless December game, we're even more fucked than we think.



Yep. Eaxactly right. You don't pass on a shot at a fracnchise QB to succeed Eli for the Davis Webbs of the world. In comment 13689652 bceagle05 said:Yep. Eaxactly right. You don't pass on a shot at a fracnchise QB to succeed Eli for the Davis Webbs of the world.

If AcidTest : 10:22 am : link Webb played well, it might increase his trade value, although I could easily see the Giants letting him and a first round QB compete to be Eli's successor.



Darnold may stay in school, and the Browns will probably draft Rosen.

RE: RE: We're gonna look back and laugh PatersonPlank : 10:25 am : link

at the amount of time that was spent clamoring for Davis freaking Webb. It's unreal. Eli's the one veteran whose out there still competing, and we want to hand him a clipboard? Give Janoris Jenkins the clipboard. How easy would it be for Eli to walk into the trainer's room this week and complain of some back or shoulder injury, thus avoiding the inevitable beating he's gonna take at the hands of the Kansas City defense this weekend? But nope, he'll be the first one in the building preparing, and the last one to leave. I'd rather the Engrams, Shepards, Flowers, Tomlinsons, etc. follow his lead.



Completely, totally agree...........



See I disagree. We need to look at Webb. If he shows potential, and the team thinks he can be a good starter in this league, then why use our precious first pick on another QB who may not be better than what we have? Thats stupidity really, when we have holes at RB, OL, LB, and now likely DB. Obviously if Webb looks more like a Nassib than an Eli, then we know that and do try to draft a QB (if we think they will eventually be good).



There is no guarantee that guys like Rosen will make it and be top QB's. They are still college seniors and have a lot of growing to do. Every draft over 50% of the first rounders bust, so to just move forward assuming that Darnold will be a top NFL QB soon isn't reality either. At least with Webb we have a guy who lit it up at Cal, and now can see him for a year against NFL competition. In comment 13689699 BillKo said:See I disagree. We need to look at Webb. If he shows potential, and the team thinks he can be a good starter in this league, then why use our precious first pick on another QB who may not be better than what we have? Thats stupidity really, when we have holes at RB, OL, LB, and now likely DB. Obviously if Webb looks more like a Nassib than an Eli, then we know that and do try to draft a QB (if we think they will eventually be good).There is no guarantee that guys like Rosen will make it and be top QB's. They are still college seniors and have a lot of growing to do. Every draft over 50% of the first rounders bust, so to just move forward assuming that Darnold will be a top NFL QB soon isn't reality either. At least with Webb we have a guy who lit it up at Cal, and now can see him for a year against NFL competition.

Just as not playing Webb is a poor decision so would be Jimmy Googs : 10:26 am : link making his play the Sole determining factor in whether to draft a QB in round 1.



Going to extremes to make your point is weak minded

RE: I

Quote: think he should be the #2, with a chance to play in games that are blowouts. That information might help the Giants decide whether to draft a QB next spring.



But I also understand if the Giants don't even make him active. As someone said, doing so would create a huge story because it would be interpreted as an indication that Eli might be benched. The answer to that of course is just that the depth chart has changed, but people might not accept that conclusion.



Webb might also not be ready. He comes from a spread offense, and therefore took very few snaps under center. The Giants might also decide that they can't learn anything from seeing Webb play in blowouts when the other team is probably not playing as hard as they were earlier in the game.



The real story is that if Webb isn't Eli's heir apparent, then it's just another example of Reese's poor drafting.

- The experts also said Watson was not ready; never played under Center, way too inaccurate, yadda, yadda

- IMO Webb is unusually mature (as was Watson), has come into new situations and performed well in the past

- NO ONE IS SUGGESTING NOT STARTING ELI. However he has to realize the 2nd 1/2 of this year and next year are mentoring years. Keep the string going this year. There will be a new coaching staff and BU QBs next year and decisions can be made then. Eli continues to do good things, but his immobility, especially in today's game is starting to hurt.

- Even if Gino is "better" than Davis at this point; Gino has no future with the team. Give the youngster a uniform and for the good of the franchise start evaluating what you have. In comment 13689567 AcidTest said:- The experts also said Watson was not ready; never played under Center, way too inaccurate, yadda, yadda- IMO Webb is unusually mature (as was Watson), has come into new situations and performed well in the past- NO ONE IS SUGGESTING NOT STARTING ELI. However he has to realize the 2nd 1/2 of this year and next year are mentoring years. Keep the string going this year. There will be a new coaching staff and BU QBs next year and decisions can be made then. Eli continues to do good things, but his immobility, especially in today's game is starting to hurt.- Even if Gino is "better" than Davis at this point; Gino has no future with the team. Give the youngster a uniform and for the good of the franchise start evaluating what you have.

If QB is a critical need this draft then why not try Webb? Blue Racer : 11:46 am : link There is little doubt that this QB draft has the potential to produce a few good ones.



That said, why use such a high draft pick on a developmental QB without at least seeing him play for, say, four quarters over a few games to see how quickly he matures?



Of course, there's a real possibility that the Giants have an all-new offensive scheme next year (because no McAdoo) so evaluating Webb in the current offense would carry a few caveats.

Webb should play KWALL2 : 11:52 am : link Nobody should give a shit about any consecutive starts streak. Give Webb a few weeks of heavy reps in practice and let him start the last 4 games.



The season was over a long time ago. See what he can do. There is no downside to this.

RE: Webb should play

Quote: Nobody should give a shit about any consecutive starts streak. Give Webb a few weeks of heavy reps in practice and let him start the last 4 games.



The season was over a long time ago. See what he can do. There is no downside to this.



You mean "heavy handed" practice right? In comment 13689958 KWALL2 said:You mean "heavy handed" practice right?

RE: Webb should play

Quote: Nobody should give a shit about any consecutive starts streak. Give Webb a few weeks of heavy reps in practice and let him start the last 4 games.



The season was over a long time ago. See what he can do. There is no downside to this.

Exactly. The arguments against are flat out stupid....He isn't ready. He is getting paid is he not? Fuck ready. This is the NFL...show me. The streak...Fuck personal accomplishments. Be loyal to Eli...Eli got his chance because we benched a HoF QB. This is about information. We need more to know about Webb BEFORE THE FUCKING DRAFT BECAUSE WE WILL HAVE A TOP 5 PICK. In comment 13689958 KWALL2 said:Exactly. The arguments against are flat out stupid....He isn't ready. He is getting paid is he not? Fuck ready. This is the NFL...show me. The streak...Fuck personal accomplishments. Be loyal to Eli...Eli got his chance because we benched a HoF QB. This is about information. We need more to know about Webb BEFORE THE FUCKING DRAFT BECAUSE WE WILL HAVE A TOP 5 PICK.