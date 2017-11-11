Let me ask the Eli is in decline crowd something.... Britt in VA : 9:54 am Would you agree that Eli has had pretty much no weapons on offense to throw to outside of Evan Engram?



Let's look at Evan Engram in relation to the rest of the TE's in the NFL:



He's 5th in receptions with 40

He's 8th in yards with 443

He's 2nd in the league in TD's with 5



I read this morning that Evan Engram is the first rookie TE since the merger in 1970 to reach 400 yards and 5 TD's through 8 games.



So my question is this: Is Eli in decline except when he's throwing to Engram?

We've had that a few times THIS season. We still haven't been able to eclipse 30 points offensively in about 20 consecutive tries now and still lost every game aside from the game we played in Denver where Eli barely even completed 10 passes.



That win has become even less impressive now after knowing that Denver hasn't won since and have been terrible.







So Eli went off a cliff after 2015, from having two of his best seasons, because of this decline? That's what you're saying?



And the fact that we haven't scored 30 points is also because of this?



I'm going to vehemently disagree. That is McAdoo's offense, not Eli Manning.







Look at the season Brett Favre had in 2009 and look how bad he was the very next year.



When players get this old, they can hit a wall fast. The declines aren't always extremely gradual and long-lasting.



Favre was 41! Eli is 36. And secondly, in one of Favre's final games before getting KO'd, he threw for a career high 446 yards and brought the Vikings back from 14 down to win in overtime against the Cardinals.



Eli is not Favre, but Favre's career was ultimately due to injury, then concussion, not from "hitting a wall". In comment 13690355 arcarsenal said:Favre was 41! Eli is 36. And secondly, in one of Favre's final games before getting KO'd, he threw for a career high 446 yards and brought the Vikings back from 14 down to win in overtime against the Cardinals.Eli is not Favre, but Favre's career was ultimately due to injury, then concussion, not from "hitting a wall".

what does "Decline" mean? LG in NYC : 2:24 pm : link it's a good question... like many here, I still think Eli can make the throws. I do not see a decline in arm strength so that isn't an issue for me.



for me, this is about starting new across the board. it is my sincere hope as a Giants fan that we wipe the slate clean this off season and build a new organization... GM, HC, coordinators, several key players... and with that I want to turn the page on Eli by 2018/19 at least.



He has had some amazing moments and seasons for sure but he is not the guy I want going forward for the next several years. I want a big, mobile QB who can extend a play with his feet and is an 11th athlete on the field.



When i think of Eli, I think "smart" and "poised"... those have been his big strengths. and that has made up for his lack of accuracy and athleticism. But he is less poised today than he was several years ago... justified or not, that is a big detriment to his game.



I just don't want us making decision for the next decade around a 36/37 year old statue of QB who is skittish in the pocket and isn't accurate. So I am not trying to run him out of town, but I want is to take advantage of our very high draft pick and new management/coaching staff to get a team together that has a coordinated identity and is built for the long haul.





. arcarsenal : 2:25 pm : link Okay, Britt...



Eli will never decline. All he's missing is an elite OL... and a great ground game.. and a better defense on the other side of the ball... and more skill players.



Once he has all of that, he'll prove everyone wrong!

RE: And what had Favre done that year before the Arizona game? Britt in VA : 2:29 pm : link

Quote: 126-211, 1450 yards, 59.7% completions, 9 TD/13 INT, 2-5 record.



Regardless, he was 41. Eli is 36. In comment 13690388 Greg from LI said:Regardless, he was 41. Eli is 36.

Because you're completely unwilling to acknowledge that Eli is responsible for anything detrimental to the current state of the football team.



You want to blame every single factor besides him.



Drew Brees has had less average time to throw than Eli has and is having a very strong season.



Not sure why it's so hard to admit that it's likely Eli has declined a bit but is also being hurt by circumstances. Like I said in my first response - it can be, and likely IS both. In comment 13690383 Britt in VA said:Because you're completely unwilling to acknowledge that Eli is responsible for anything detrimental to the current state of the football team.You want to blame every single factor besides him.Drew Brees has had less average time to throw than Eli has and is having a very strong season.Not sure why it's so hard to admit that it's likely Eli has declined a bit but is also being hurt by circumstances. Like I said in my first response - it can be, and likely IS both.

Eli turning the ball over RinR : 2:33 pm : link is not an indication he is in decline. He's been doing it his entire career.

Yeah No Bluesbreaker : 2:33 pm : link He threw some amazing passes yesterday .. He had no problem

finding Shepard without having a burner like OBJ they still

have problems maintaining drives . There never seems to be

any kind of an offensive strategy you just hope that the mistakes are limited O-linemen taking turns whiffing Eli

took some heavy shots making completions .

We never get the RB's out into space in the passing game .

Having Bobby Hart in there is Russian roulette .

. arcarsenal : 2:39 pm : link Dan Marino posted a 23 TD/15 INT season in 1998 at 37. He was 7th in the league in pass yards, the Dolphins finished 10-6.



By nearly any measure, people probably would have said "hey, Dan can still sling it! We can still win with him"



The very next season, he threw just 12 TD passes to 17 INT's in 11 games and wound up with a 5-6 record. His completion% and QBR hit career lows, and he was finished.



I guess that's what you guys are going to need to see before you're willing to accept that it's probably time to start planning for life beyond #10.

I don't care if... T-Bone : 2:40 pm : link he's physically in decline or not (I happen to think he is), I'm tired of seeing plays like that fumble yesterday from the starting QB of this team. It was a silly, stupid play that if he was a rookie QB we'd all be thinking he's an idiot and the fact that a 14 year vet did it makes it all the more worse. He's had those kind of 'WTF?' kind of plays throughout his career and maybe back when he was younger he might pull one off every now and then but he'd have many more where it'd happen just like it did yesterday. From left-handed throws... to not knowing how to slide correctly and fumbling the ball... to you name it, Eli's tried to do it kind of idiotic plays and frankly I'm sick of them. That dumbass play took points off the board (at least a FG) and a few plays later was the 80+ yard bomb and it was pretty much Game Over from there.



If you enjoy seeing those kind of plays then more power to you. But I'm sick of them. The team sucks enough without having it's 2 time Super Bowl MVP veteran QB making plays like that, it seems, at least once a game. AND he missed a few throws as well. Eli may not be the biggest problem with this team... not by a long shot... but he hasn't exactly been a big part of any solution either. Not with plays like that...

RE: . Britt in VA : 2:46 pm : link

Quote: Dan Marino posted a 23 TD/15 INT season in 1998 at 37. He was 7th in the league in pass yards, the Dolphins finished 10-6.



By nearly any measure, people probably would have said "hey, Dan can still sling it! We can still win with him"



The very next season, he threw just 12 TD passes to 17 INT's in 11 games and wound up with a 5-6 record. His completion% and QBR hit career lows, and he was finished.



I guess that's what you guys are going to need to see before you're willing to accept that it's probably time to start planning for life beyond #10.



How many times do I have to say that I want them to draft his replacement in the first round? Is that not planning for life beyond?



As far as the decline aspect, he's healthy and never missed a game. I don't see the decline that so many state as an obvious thing to see. I find it impossible to evaluate what Eli is or isn't under these conditions. I'm frankly surprised that so many are convinced that he's in obvious decline.



I wouldn't want to evaluate what Webb is or isn't in these conditions, either. In comment 13690410 arcarsenal said:How many times do I have to say that I want them to draft his replacement in the first round? Is that not planning for life beyond?As far as the decline aspect, he's healthy and never missed a game. I don't see the decline that so many state as an obvious thing to see. I find it impossible to evaluate what Eli is or isn't under these conditions. I'm frankly surprised that so many are convinced that he's in obvious decline.I wouldn't want to evaluate what Webb is or isn't in these conditions, either.

Tbone nailed it LatHarv83 : 3:16 pm : link “Eli may not be the biggest problem with this team... not by a long shot... but he hasn't exactly been a big part of any solution either. Not with plays like that...”



The Giants could literally play YA Tittles corpse at QB and they’d only be one game worse off. Actually the way they ran it and defended in Denver, Tittle’s corpse may have won that game. He’s not the biggest issue but he’s not the solution and he’s most certainly in decline as is anyone when they’re pushing 37. Simple biology. Even if you can name examples of guys who succeeded at that age, and even if their stats didn’t show any decline, that doesn’t mean they were as good as they were in their physical prime. Better supporting casts or rules changes can help guys as they age too. Brett Favre statistically was great at 40 but he wasn’t 1996 Brett Favre. Peyton was great until his last year but that doesn’t mean he was the same guy he was in Indy even if the stats may have misled you. Same thing with guys like Brady and Brees today.

Decline doesn’t have to involve injuries. If you can’t tell his deep ball isn’t the same, then you’re not watching close enough. Watch when he throws a ball field side, the WR is often standing waiting too long allowing minimal YAC. In comment 13690424 Britt in VA said:Decline doesn’t have to involve injuries. If you can’t tell his deep ball isn’t the same, then you’re not watching close enough. Watch when he throws a ball field side, the WR is often standing waiting too long allowing minimal YAC.

RE: . WillVAB : 3:32 pm : link

Quote: Dan Marino posted a 23 TD/15 INT season in 1998 at 37. He was 7th in the league in pass yards, the Dolphins finished 10-6.



By nearly any measure, people probably would have said "hey, Dan can still sling it! We can still win with him"



The very next season, he threw just 12 TD passes to 17 INT's in 11 games and wound up with a 5-6 record. His completion% and QBR hit career lows, and he was finished.



I guess that's what you guys are going to need to see before you're willing to accept that it's probably time to start planning for life beyond #10.



Instead of just cutting and pasting stats, go look at the injuries Marino sustained throughout his career and rethink this post. In comment 13690410 arcarsenal said:Instead of just cutting and pasting stats, go look at the injuries Marino sustained throughout his career and rethink this post.

Drew Brees now has:



1) Running game

2) Defense.



That helps a great deal, and why they have rattled off seven straight. In comment 13690396 arcarsenal said:Drew Brees now has:1) Running game2) Defense.That helps a great deal, and why they have rattled off seven straight.

The Saints are 3rd in the league in rushing yards with 1280... Britt in VA : 3:43 pm : link They also have 14 rushing TD's, which is good for 1st in the league.



The Giants are 25th in yards with 808, and 31st in TD's with 2. One of which was Eli's 14 yard TD run.

Did you see some of the throws he made yesterday...? JCin332 : 3:57 pm : link Papa and Banks were raving about them on the radio broadcast...

RE: RE: RE: . ajr2456 : 6:10 pm : link In comment [url=index.php?mode=2&thread=559893&show_all=1#13690856]13690856[/urlAdditionally, for everyone who wants to blame the offense. I guess you're forgetting what Eli's last season was like under Gilbride.



There's a reason why they wanted to shift this offense into a higher percentage passing offense. Eli was turning the ball over more than any other QB in the sport before they did. The entire point was to elongate his career.



But no one on the other side of this discussion is going to want to acknowledge that Eli has declined whatsoever until he has one of those seasons where it's undeniable and embarrassing. It seems like as long as he can throw a football 50 yards, no one will think he's changed at all.



Just know that season is probably not far away at this point. So the Giants would be wise to have their next guy waiting in the wings when it happens - whether it's Webb or whoever they target in April. [/quote]



This is 100% spot on

arc nails it. Giants_ROK : 6:31 pm : link And WTF was that bowling with the football fumble, yesterday?



That had to be one of the most embarrassing things I've ever seen.

The most frustrating aspect of this topic is the perception Ten Ton Hammer : 6:34 pm : link that saying Eli is in decline is some kind of insult to the guy.



He's 37 years old. It's normal to decline. Brady is declining. To think Eli isn't capable of trending down at an age where quarterbacks usually do wind down is some homer talk.

Quote: that saying Eli is in decline is some kind of insult to the guy.



He's 37 years old. It's normal to decline. Brady is declining. To think Eli isn't capable of trending down at an age where quarterbacks usually do wind down is some homer talk.



I think Eli's an average QB right now. I think he spent most of his career in the 6-12 range (and importantly, was largely consistently in that range outside of 2013 - and even). That's not that big of a decline.



Maybe he can get back to above-average play, but I don't think he can carry an offense like he did in 2009-2011, and even 14/15. In comment 13690898 Ten Ton Hammer said:I think Eli's an average QB right now. I think he spent most of his career in the 6-12 range (and importantly, was largely consistently in that range outside of 2013 - and even). That's not that big of a decline.Maybe he can get back to above-average play, but I don't think he can carry an offense like he did in 2009-2011, and even 14/15.

Britt, NYG07 : 6:57 pm : link Those of us who want to move on from Eli are looking at the big picture. While to me he is obvious decline, that doesn't mean he can't still win under the right circumstances. But if he needs a great offensive line in front of him along with great weapons to have success, how will he have any success with the Giants before he completely falls off a cliff?



Seriously, what would your plan be? This team is not nearly in as good cap shape as the numbers appear. 3/5ths of the starting oline are free agents and Jerry needs to be replaced. The only linebacker under contract is Goodson and he is always hurt. The team desperately needs a pass rush and will have to replace likely cap casualties in DRC and Marshall.



Bitch and moan all you want about the Vernon and JPP contracts. They are unmovable this off-season. So you keep saying give Eli this and that and he can win. To be honest, they won't be able to give him those pieces for a couple years, when he will be completely toast.



They will have to go halfway on the oline and do what they can around Vernon, JPP, Jenkins and Collins. A young QB who can actually move could help an average oline.



And please don't suggest trading Odell for a plethora of picks just to keep Eli around. He is not going anywhere, and you will be happy when the next QB has a weapon like him to throw to, along with Engram.



If the team isn't going to be good for a couple years anyway, it is the perfect time to move on.

Eli is not, and never has been, a gifted thrower Go Terps : 7:04 pm : link in the class of Favre or the alien-level Marino. I think that works to his advantage as he ages, because it's not as if he's been leaning on a ridiculous arm to this point anyway.



I also think that the marriage with McAdoo has been a failure. It was always a strange union: McAdoo wants the ball thrown short and quickly; Eli's never been accurate or mechanically consistent enough to maximize the YAC potential of a West Coast style offense. If they're going to stick with Eli through 2018 and possibly beyond, the offense should be shifted radically to something based on running the ball and throwing the ball downfield off that. We already have two good tight ends on the roster, so that's a start.



McAdoo is cooked, we can all agree on that. If the next offense resembles his or is something that would traditionally be labeled as "West Coast", the Giants would probably be best served moving on from Eli in some form after this season.



What a colossal fuckup these last 5 years have been.

. arcarsenal : 7:13 pm : link It's annoying when you can't criticize anything about Eli without people getting super-defensive.



I am WAY closer to being an Eli homer than a detractor. I have always given him the benefit of the doubt, I have always leaned towards defending him rather than criticizing him.



I just can't sit here with a straight face while people try to claim that Eli hasn't declined at all. Come on. The guy is 36 years old. It's not a slight towards the guy - it's part of a natural career arc.



I also have said several times that I think he can still play QB in the NFL. The problem is that the longer the Giants try to win with Eli, the longer the laundry list of things they'll need in addition to Eli will also continue to lengthen.



I would be completely on board with trying to be a run-first offense that leaned more on play-action passing and defense - I just don't think the Giants can make that transformation quickly enough for it to work while Eli is still a decent QB.



And then you may be building a system that is less-ideal for the next guy if he's got a different skillset.



I think the Giants would be smart to start making plans for life after Eli sooner than later. A year too late would be far worse than a year too soon.



I'm as sentimental as anyone when it comes to Eli - but you have to remove that from the equation if you want to be truly objective here.

.... BrettNYG10 : 7:14 pm : link I'm with you, TTH. Even if someone were to think Eli's going to be great the next 2-3 years, you'd have to think the risk is heightened for a falloff.



I think the bigger discussion is whether any of these QBs are worth the top 3-5 pick, because I think even people who don't think Eli's fallen off are willing to admit the time for an heir is nearing.

. arcarsenal : 7:45 pm : link Photos of Eli from a decade ago aren't constructive responses to this debate. Nor is telling someone to go root for the Eagles just because they think Eli may be in a decline.



Some of you guys need to grow up.

Go root for the Eagles? Giants_ROK : 7:57 pm : link Brilliant response.



Tough to admit that the guy who delivered in some big spots isn't delivering anymore?



Yeah, yeah. Team sport and all that. How about the franchise player elevate the play of those around him?



He's not doing it.

JCin332: the quote of mine you post was a joke and a sarcastic reply to Les in TO's thread equating Eli with Brad Johnson and Trent Dilfer.



That's my point he is having JCin332 : 8:11 pm : link a better year yet his team is 1-8...



And dumbass on here post lists saying Ben's still a top 10 QB...

Quote: It's annoying when you can't criticize anything about Eli without people getting super-defensive.



I am WAY closer to being an Eli homer than a detractor. I have always given him the benefit of the doubt, I have always leaned towards defending him rather than criticizing him.



I just can't sit here with a straight face while people try to claim that Eli hasn't declined at all. Come on. The guy is 36 years old. It's not a slight towards the guy - it's part of a natural career arc.



I also have said several times that I think he can still play QB in the NFL. The problem is that the longer the Giants try to win with Eli, the longer the laundry list of things they'll need in addition to Eli will also continue to lengthen.



I would be completely on board with trying to be a run-first offense that leaned more on play-action passing and defense - I just don't think the Giants can make that transformation quickly enough for it to work while Eli is still a decent QB.



And then you may be building a system that is less-ideal for the next guy if he's got a different skillset.



I think the Giants would be smart to start making plans for life after Eli sooner than later. A year too late would be far worse than a year too soon.



I'm as sentimental as anyone when it comes to Eli - but you have to remove that from the equation if you want to be truly objective here.



Agreed, I feel like they missed that window last year. Look Engram is a nice piece, but they needed to double down on OL. Cam Robinson or Ramczyk in the first. Then an OG in the 2nd. Instead of Engram you have Ellison and Adams, two big TEs to help run block. Maybe draft that Texas RB Foreman in the 3rd. Keep Hankins. Or Whitworth too. No to Webb, all in on Eli.



Thats all Reese. He didn't see it. In comment 13690981 arcarsenal said:Agreed, I feel like they missed that window last year. Look Engram is a nice piece, but they needed to double down on OL. Cam Robinson or Ramczyk in the first. Then an OG in the 2nd. Instead of Engram you have Ellison and Adams, two big TEs to help run block. Maybe draft that Texas RB Foreman in the 3rd. Keep Hankins. Or Whitworth too. No to Webb, all in on Eli.Thats all Reese. He didn't see it.

Quote: but even despite that, Engram is having a historic season for a rookie TE.

The Giants have no WR, their defense stinks, they fall behind by a lot...hence they have a lot of SOFT garbage time stats...and since they have NO WR...somebody has to get the catches. In comment 13689593 Britt in VA said:The Giants have no WR, their defense stinks, they fall behind by a lot...hence they have a lot of SOFT garbage time stats...and since they have NO WR...somebody has to get the catches.

