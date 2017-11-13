Which camp are you in: Blow it up? Or Loyalty to Eli? Beezer : 11/13/2017 10:45 am I realize this sort of discussion has been through the mill and back on BBI, but I wanted to ask it from a nuance of a difference of angle.



The franchise seems to be on the precipice (channeling my inner Tim McCarver there) of ... well, something. The truth is,. none of us know precisely what direction things will go in the coming months, and the next few years.



While I'm a HUGE Eli Manning fan, and truly want to see things righted and watch him finish a great career in the Meadowlands, whether they win the big one with him again or not, I also understand the (a) trade Eli and/or (b) draft a top-flight QB prospect next draft.



It may be lampooned by some as not seeing the best for the ball club in the big picture, but I want to see the Mara family do this with class and choose loyalty to Eli Manning and what he's meant to this team these years. I want them to draft differently than to take a QB in the first or second .. I want to have that support firmly planted behind Eli for the next couple seasons, and I want to see an open commitment to building the O to get him another shot - regardless how it goes.



I think there's a chance we already have the next solid QB in-house, with Webb. I'd like to see him in the #2 role the rest of the way, get a few junk minutes the remainder of this season - maybe even a couple quarters toward the end - and for the club to supprt Eli first, before there's any siding with/support of Ben McAdoo.



I know there are many who want to trade him, blow it up, get Rozen or Mayfield or whomever, but I think that would be a shitty thing to do, and at best, a gamble that a college QB will be better than Webb.



I choose loyalty to Eli Manning, at the same time drafting a stud RB, a great O-line prospect, some defensive pieces and grabbing a few FAs. I think this team could be a contender next season with some tweaks, and a new coach at the helm.





Why can't it be both? BigBlue4You09 : 11/13/2017 10:46 am : link Draft another franchise QB and sit him behind Eli for a year or two.

Blow it up The_Boss : 11/13/2017 10:47 am : link Need to build something sustainable over time. Enough with quick fixes and band aides.

Yeah The Dude : 11/13/2017 10:47 am : link No matter what, we have atleast 1 more year of Eli. Now who is behind him is another question.

Huh? Eli is the face of the franchise and the starting QB for at least NYGmen58 : 11/13/2017 10:47 am : link the next couple seasons. The logical thing would be to build a team around him (which includes giving him an offensive line).



With any other offense, Eli is a top 10 QB. He can still be a star in this league and will be the moment McAdoo's broken system is gone.

This team sucks Route 9 : 11/13/2017 10:47 am : link Draft a top QB in the 2018 NFL Draft

blow it up micky : 11/13/2017 10:48 am : link getting the stank out...renew refresh start

In comment 13689771 BigBlue4You09 said:



There's where I'm at. No reason to pick a side when you can easily do both at the same time. The question is how highly regarded the top LT will be compared to the top 1-3 QB's and how it related to the organizations thoughts on Webb.

I'm in the camp of Chris684 : 11/13/2017 10:49 am : link Nothing changes with Eli this season.



You bring in a new regime to do what they want with a top draft pick in the offseason. If it's a QB, it's a QB.



Open camp with Eli as the starter and potentially a top QB and Webb battle it out behind him. Eli's play next season must dictate whether or not he continues, no consideration of the streak beyond this season.

Both Don in DC : 11/13/2017 10:49 am : link Blow it up AND loyalty to Eli.



Fire Reese. Fire McAdoo. Draft new QB of the future with first round pick (which I expect will be a top 3 pick, and currently would be the second overall pick). Also draft O-Line and get solid new C, RG and RT on the roster, at minimum.



Let Eli play out his contract. Treat him with respect the whole way. Let the new kid learn and hold the clipboard for AT LEAST a year, if not two. Let Webb push the new kid as competition (like Cousins did with RGIII).



That's my preferred approach.

both sides... BillKo : 11/13/2017 10:50 am : link Blow it up: Fire Reese, let new GM determine everything - which would obviously include a new scouting dept and most likely a new HC/staff. Let the HC pick his staff too.



Draft a QB if we think it's a franchise guy. Let him and Webb learn from Eli.



Improves the team, maybe win next year, and have a future with the young guns..............



I'm a Giants fan. Dave in Hoboken : 11/13/2017 10:50 am : link Not someone obsessed with one player. Definitely time to start over in many aspects with this franchise, as much as it sucks. But it's past time. Anyone who can't see it is on another planet.

Maybe Webb is not playing djstat : 11/13/2017 10:50 am : link Because he is awful. The Jets have Christian Hackenburg and he is not playing, was a 2nd round pick and also terrible. New Coach and same QB. Give me McDaniels

Nothing to even think about Marty866b : 11/13/2017 10:50 am : link Blow it up!

Cannot develop a young QB behind Eli Jimmy Googs : 11/13/2017 10:52 am : link blow it up and let a kid play, take some lumps and hopefully move on with our next guy at the helm



In comment 13689771 BigBlue4You09 said:



This is what I think will happen, and what I'd want to happen.

In comment 13689771 BigBlue4You09 said:

Quote: Draft another franchise QB and sit him behind Eli for a year or two.



My opinion ... it can't be a HARD both because if you draft a QB first, you're stepping over valuable tools for the future AND to help Eli end on an upswing.



My opinion ... it can't be a HARD both because if you draft a QB first, you're stepping over valuable tools for the future AND to help Eli end on an upswing.

Again, I think we may have the next QB sitting in meetings with Manning now.

Loyalty to one player BigBlueinChicago : 11/13/2017 10:54 am : link is very dangerous. You cannot allow one player to hold the team hostage.

In comment 13689793 Dave in Hoboken said:

Quote: Not someone obsessed with one player. Definitely time to start over in many aspects with this franchise, as much as it sucks. But it's past time. Anyone who can't see it is on another planet.



I'm not obsessed with one player. Just being real - he's been the most important player to the franchise for the past several years. He deserves respect and to end his career in blue. I don't want to see another Phil Simms situation. That would really be shameful.

I'm not obsessed with one player. Just being real - he's been the most important player to the franchise for the past several years. He deserves respect and to end his career in blue. I don't want to see another Phil Simms situation. That would really be shameful.



Everything has to end at some point. The team comes first and the team will always put itself and it's future first. Has nothing to do with any one player. Just the way it goes.

You have to blow BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/13/2017 10:57 am : link the entire thing up. I mean sure keep Eli if he wants to have his last year be with a team that is going to go absolutely no where, but whoever comes in is going to gut this team from top to bottom.



Letting Eli go to a team that could win is the best we could do for him at this point.

Blow it up, smartly. MadMax : 11/13/2017 10:58 am : link While the Giants do need to start a QB transition, this should be done with Eli. While he has some moments, Eli is not the problem with this team. So blow up what needs to be blown up but keep what will be useful going forward.

Need a Full Rebuild Jeffrey : 11/13/2017 10:58 am : link If anything has come from this year it is a realization of the magnitude of the rebuild that must occur with this team. OL, LB, DB, and kicking game all need to be addressed. How does a 37 year old, immobile QB help address this rebuild? Why would he want to use his remaining time getting beat up while the front office attempts to rebuild with limited cap room and an average number of draft choices?



Eli is not elite anymore. Does anyone question that still? A more mobile QB may make mistakes but how much worse is that than the performance that the team is getting from Eli while under the onslaught each year. Who cares about fault. The reality is what can Eli do with this team over the next year? Perhaps win a couple of games that a younger QB won’t but he is not getting this group to the SB.

False Dichotomy idiotsavant : 11/13/2017 11:09 am : link which is bread and butter here.



In fact, with serious high round needs at Guard, Guard, Linebacker, possibly corner(s), DT, DE, RB possibly OT, there is an argument that one needs to keep the existing roster QBs for a year while they address the lines, the backers, and the backs etc etc etc.

Blow up the OLine and section125 : 11/13/2017 11:09 am : link DBacks and get a running game. They can win with Eli even at this stage of his career. Plenty of game manager QBs doing well and Eli is better than them



Get rid of the bums that quit; fix the Oline; get a decent #2 WR (unless it is Engram); get a real running back.

Put me in the both camp PatersonPlank : 11/13/2017 11:12 am : link Keep grooming Webb, with our high drat choices get a top OL or two and a RB/LB. I really don't think it will take a lot to rebuild once we get rid of McAdoo.

section +1 idiotsavant : 11/13/2017 11:16 am : link keep in mind, you will probably have a new GM and HC ...at very least.



Building a great OL takes some investment. Maybe an RB and a LB.



That all takes time to form.



Coach 'X' will be better able to see what the QB style fits all that -after it exists- rather than trying to guess how it will be before hand.



There are maybe 9 positions that could be legit rd one needs next draft.....9!

although the D backs I thk idiotsavant : 11/13/2017 11:18 am : link will miraculously play much better with different circumstances. Some of which are roster related.

Loyalty to Eli and the Giants Giant Fan Dan : 11/13/2017 11:19 am : link Sign Eli to an extension thru age 43, he should sign cheap because right now I don't think many other teams want him so you can spread his cap hit out a bit. Then build around him like he's a blue chip rookie QB.

Blow up the entire coaching staff and front office, start anew and build around Eli - if he craps the bed and ends up sucking then in 2 years draft your QB of the future. You'll already have a good roster around him after 2 years of better drafts and signings from a competent staff.

I think no matter what they do they're going to need 4 years or so to right the ship but Eli gives them the best chance of catching lightning in a bottle and going on a run in the middle of a "rebuild"

With so many of Eli's passes looking the same, sailing on him, he might be fixed by a good QB coach, seems to me like it's half mental (shellshocked) and half mechanical.

there's only one camp djm : 11/13/2017 11:24 am : link blow it up and keep Eli.



No debate.

How do you rebuild a team mikeygiants : 11/13/2017 11:26 am : link without liquidating his 21 million average salary?



Blow up the farm and start over. That was then, this is now. I love and appreciate Manning as much as the next Giants fan but I can see the forest for the trees.

Think about it. rasbutant : 11/13/2017 11:27 am : link If you were taking over the Browns franchise and you had the chance to Sign Eli and draft the top QB in the draft, I know i would do it. Eli would play until beaten out of the job from the draftee, if that never happens so be it. (because of positive play from Eli and not due to poor play by the draftee)





I think ELI commonthe0ry : 11/13/2017 11:35 am : link has earned to the right to be asked if he wants to be here through this phase of changeover or traded to a contender/released. Whether he stays or goes though, we need to evaluate the talent in this draft and go with the best one (even if a QB, we need talent). Damn guys I really think we could have gotten had ONE more ring out of ELI with better coaching/front office

Eli still has plenty left in him. Yesterday PatersonPlank : 11/13/2017 11:37 am : link he completed 75% of his passes for 273 yards and 2 TDs (0 Ints). His QBR was 114.

Always ryanmkeane : 11/13/2017 11:40 am : link loyal to Eli through and through, but want the team to be smart with this.



My ideal scenario would be fire Reese/fire Ben, draft Darnold or Rosen in the top 3, turnover the roster with a new GM, keep Eli on for 1 more go at it and if we make the playoffs or something great, if not, let the heir take over the controls at the start of the 2019 season.

Loyalty to a single player could have a ripple effect for years ajr2456 : 11/13/2017 11:47 am : link You draft the quarterback this year if the one you like is available where you pick with the plan to have Eli start the season.



If the rookie outplays him in camp and preseason, or within the first few weeks Eli appears to be done, you put the rookie in.

Eli is not the problem, CT Charlie : 11/13/2017 11:49 am : link and he's not the solution, either. He's an average thrower now, with far below average mobility, below average move-the-offense quickly skills, and above average defense reading ability. With an excellent line, he could still be outstanding. With an average to below average line, he will struggle more than a quick, mobile QB who can throw short balls well.

In comment 13689920 PatersonPlank said:



worthless stats. Opposing Ds will give him the short stuff all day. They can't score

Incorrect dichotomy hassan : 11/13/2017 12:00 pm : link The Giants need to improve but it's fluid and they have a lot of commitments.





So blowing it up is not hassan : 11/13/2017 12:02 pm : link Feasible. Eli is not anything more than mid pack anymore but with this team there are other items to address first.

Yes hassan : 11/13/2017 12:05 pm : link People who defend Eli looking at his stats are wrongheaded. He has tamed his int some but he is not a scorer anymore and does not lead good offenses. Yesterday was just him picking up stats(against a decimated team btw).....



I'd rather take seasons like 2010 where he threw a ton of picks but made plays downfield. And agiants were a top 10 scoring team year over year.

Huge cap hit to get rid of Eli now. Heisenberg : 11/13/2017 12:05 pm : link Can't do that. But they can and should draft the best young QB they can find.

I'm with both. Matt M. : 11/13/2017 12:17 pm : link First, I say blow it up in terms of front office and coaching staff. the day after the season ends, Reese, at least a part of the scouting department, McAdoo, and the entire coaching staff should be let go. The first order of business is hire a GM and scouting department. I have no faith the current GM/scouts will get their pick or the rest of the draft/FA right. Let that GM hire his coach and let the two of them hire a coaching staff.



Now, the second part depends on the first. If the new GM and/or HC are keen on taking a QB in the draft, then they should trade Eli. However, I would rather trade down for more picks and stock the OL, LB, and DB positions. Also, bring in at least one 1st tier FA OL. With a decent OL in place and a good HC and OC, Eli is good for another 2-3 years. They can address QB in another year or two.

In comment 13689777 NYGmen58 said:



With any other offense, Eli is a top 10 QB. He can still be a star in this league and will be the moment McAdoo's broken system is gone. At least the next couple seasons? I'd say he's likely the starter for one more year, max.



We need to take a QB early this year. Eli is not a top 10 QB anymore, though he can be successful in the right system.

it is NOT a cap hit to get rid fkap : 11/13/2017 12:24 pm : link of Eli. You gain cap space by dumping him. Of course, then you have to pay someone else to play QB.



The question is whether Eli is a QB who can run the show, or whether there are better options.



Us fans don't know if Webb is a contender for next year. The coaches see him in practice, but we don't. He's not #2 now, so don't count on him being #1 next year. realistically, IF the coaches view him as a successor, elevate him to #2 next year, then #1 the next year, and ride Eli until then.



IF you don't see Webb as anything more than a #2, grab a QB with our top 5 draft slot, presuming there's one worthy of the pick. The timing is perfect. let him ride the pine for a year behind Eli.



Two things you do NOT do: do not count on Eli for more than his current contract, and do not build a team predicated on win now. Don't keep McAdoo just for continuity sake if you don't think he's the coach of the future. If you can draft a franchise QB, do it. Your window of opportunity expands a decade instead of pinning your hopes on a 2 year window, maybe 3, with Eli.



Blow it up is a bogus term. If you have quality players, keep them. Don't overpay them (looking at you, Pugh). If you have players that can be upgraded, upgrade. It's called normal operation of a football team. You should always be looking to maintain the good, and improve the bad.





In comment 13690053 fkap said:

Quote: of Eli. You gain cap space by dumping him. Of course, then you have to pay someone else to play QB.



The question is whether Eli is a QB who can run the show, or whether there are better options.



Us fans don't know if Webb is a contender for next year. The coaches see him in practice, but we don't. He's not #2 now, so don't count on him being #1 next year. realistically, IF the coaches view him as a successor, elevate him to #2 next year, then #1 the next year, and ride Eli until then.



IF you don't see Webb as anything more than a #2, grab a QB with our top 5 draft slot, presuming there's one worthy of the pick. The timing is perfect. let him ride the pine for a year behind Eli.



Two things you do NOT do: do not count on Eli for more than his current contract, and do not build a team predicated on win now. Don't keep McAdoo just for continuity sake if you don't think he's the coach of the future. If you can draft a franchise QB, do it. Your window of opportunity expands a decade instead of pinning your hopes on a 2 year window, maybe 3, with Eli.



Blow it up is a bogus term. If you have quality players, keep them. Don't overpay them (looking at you, Pugh). If you have players that can be upgraded, upgrade. It's called normal operation of a football team. You should always be looking to maintain the good, and improve the bad.

fkap - Webb is the real wild card in this. As you say, if they view him as the potential #1 in another year, then you can build to win now with Eli and using that top pick on an immediate need. Or, better yet, trade down for 2-3 premium picks.



However, if Webb is not viewed as even a potential solution down the road, then they have to at least seriously consider picking a QB. If they do, I would trade Eli for more picks.



fkap - Webb is the real wild card in this. As you say, if they view him as the potential #1 in another year, then you can build to win now with Eli and using that top pick on an immediate need. Or, better yet, trade down for 2-3 premium picks.

However, if Webb is not viewed as even a potential solution down the road, then they have to at least seriously consider picking a QB. If they do, I would trade Eli for more picks.

Regardless of which route they take, Reese and McAdoo better both be gone.

Astonishing oldutican : 11/13/2017 1:14 pm : link How is loyalty to Eli even a consideration? Most of you would not apply that standard to any other player and many have shit all over a lot of players when they decline. Where was that loyalty when Strahan held out, when Tuck was in decline, when Toomer was cut, when Nicks was playing injured, when JPP was coming back from losing most of his hand, or when Cruz couldn't bounce back from injury? God forbid I should bring up the greatest RB in Giant history, Tiki Barber, who is despised because he was mildly critical of Eli.

Eli has made more than a hundred million dollars playing for the Giants. The team and the great majority of fans have been more than fair to him, which he has deserved for his hard work, durability and success. When they bring in new management, their decision should be based entirely on what is good for the team going forward, and nothing else.

Problem is, unless Eli waives his no trade clause he Simms11 : 11/13/2017 1:17 pm : link is here again next season starting. I can see the Giants drafting a QB however with the 1st pick, if there’s someone worth taking, and having that guy t for a year behind E. I do think that the remainder of the team will be blown up however. I don’t think there’s a question.

Get rid of the entire front office, the entire coaching staff mikeinbloomfield : 11/13/2017 1:27 pm : link and let them decide. Most of the new staff's decisions will depend on who they are able to draft, but it is their decision.



This is exactly what happened when Coughlin came in. They drafted Eli, but Coughlin decided what to do with Collins (who saw the writing on the wall and split) and eventually Warner (who agreed to keep the seat warm for Eli).

Trade down WillVAB : 11/13/2017 1:35 pm : link Use the picks to fix the OL, find a legitimate LB, and add a pass rusher. Fire Reese and McAdoo after the season.

Eli Giantslifer : 11/13/2017 1:40 pm : link Although most Giant fans hate to admit it. ELI is the problem.



If his last name wasn't Manning, everyone would be ripping him to shreds.

He has always been a slightly above average QB, who cam through in clutch 2X.

Look at the rest of his record.

The case could be made if Plaxico doesn't'shoot himself and team in leg, maybe another SB. But, that is the past.

Eli still fumbles way too often, and throws too many INT's. he is not 25.

It is time to move on.

Eli PaulN : 11/13/2017 1:53 pm : link Played a very good game yesterday, but he did make a very poor decision and turnover, look the guy has been an excellent player for the Giants, there are idiots like the thread above who can't see that, but at this point the Giants need to draft a new franchise QB this off season, why?



1- It is an excellent year in the draft to obtain a franchise QB.



2- We are in the perfect draft position to take one without even moving.



3- Eli is at the end of his career and you don't build around a 37 year old QB, plus he is still good enough to trade, so trade him this off season and get something for him, he will waive his no trade clause when he sees the Giants are moving on. he don't want to sit the bench, plus Jacksonville is waiting, they have the worst QB in the league in Bortles.

we need Les in TO : 11/13/2017 2:17 pm : link to find our next QB. 37 year olds rarely perform at a high level outside of freaks like tom brady or QBs like moon or flutie who did not take the same lumps playing in the cfl.



time to rebuild. eli is the most overrated QB as judged by his peers and there is a good reason for that - he can't move, his accuracy is inconsistent especially on deep balls and he turns the ball over at a high percentage relative to his peers.





Eli only has 2 years left on his deal larryflower37 : 11/13/2017 2:19 pm : link After this season.

Do what KC has done draft a QB and let him sit or beat out Eli.

Either way Eli plays out his contract and retires or moves on.

If you draft a QB that is actually better or more promising than Eli this will make this an easy decision.

Problem is Webb is not that guy. If we drafted Mahomes or Watson last draft they would be playing now.

As long as Eli remains the best option he will start as it should be. But you don't trade or release your best option without a backup plan.

In comment 13689771 BigBlue4You09 said:



This. And yes it can be both. G'aints have, without a doubt, the worst coaching staff in the entire NFL. You ship every G'aints player to New England and I promise you they'd be Giants again. There is talent on the this team. Dear God, the Niners had 26 players injured yesterday and came in with the worst offense in the NFL and they hung almost 500 yards on the G'aints defense. This team is lost in all three phases of the game. Fire Reese and the entire coaching and start over. Of course draft a QB with the first pick - Eli isn't a kid. But there's enough talent on this team to be competitive - all we need is a real coaching staff

Love Eli and in the words of the Circus 'He's not quite dead yet sir' jsuds : 11/13/2017 2:30 pm : link I believe that Eli still can get the job done, but he needs a line that can protect him, a defense/ST's that can get him the ball and field position without giving up a score every series, and an offensive system that is designed AROUND its players. Then I believe he can repeat what Peyton did in Denver with less physical ability than Eli still has (and may have for several more years).

In that vein I would like to see the Giants try to re-structure Eli and free up cap space, then be agressive in FA to strengthen the OL and possibly acquire a real, play-making, MLB that can stay on the field.



1. Draft Saquon Barkley

2. Draft/FA Playmaker MLB

3. Draft FA several OL to build strong front

4. Get rid of Spags/MacAdoo and if you must Reese though he

can't be blamed for not being able to pull OL/LB'ers out of his ass.



Then let Eli continue to groom the kid for a year or two or three or even four, each of those years adding strength to the OL and DL via the draft and FA when possible.



The camp I am in bigbluehoya : 11/13/2017 2:35 pm : link Is that the GM, coach, and entire staff must go.



New GM gets to pick his coach. And the new GM/coach get to

Build the roster.



If they think a few more years of Eli are worthwhile, great.



If they think it’s time now to move on, that works for me as well.



Unfortunately, I fear that keeping Eli at QB will be a prerequisite to the GM and coaching selections.

Both mrvax : 11/13/2017 2:37 pm : link Keep Eli at least 1 more year.

Fire Reese and most of his staff.

Fire HC, OC, DC and Quinn.



For GM maybe get that drunk the Skins fired.



Both Bluesbreaker : 11/13/2017 2:38 pm : link blow up the Reese and MAc situation

Let Eli play two more years get Webb ready take the RB

Barkley he will help Webb immensely we need help in the trenches and at LB .. But there are plenty of good players left to get right back into it .

Webbs not gonna be ready next season but make him the back up this wasted Geno vs Josh thing was infuriating waste.

I see and hear SethFromAstoria : 11/13/2017 2:38 pm : link A whole lot of talk about the one player who without any doubt has tried to win and practiced to win every week. It's jus more of the same garbage the guy has faced his entire career. The whole team is a joke and one player sits there watching it all go down and his name is the one who gets talked about.





The guys age is just a number and he will be playing and playing well for at least 3 years. People discuss the guy like he's taken a beating and been hurt. He's in great shape, still has a gun, still has touch..... I'm just happy the owners are not in a hurry to cut his career short. He is part of why the team will be good again soon.

What if doing right by Eli.... Giantfan in skinland : 11/13/2017 2:41 pm : link doesn't mean bringing him back and trying to build around him. Was just thinking this morning about how happy it would make me to see him succeed somewhere else that is just lacking a QB (for example, Jacksonville).



Maybe the best thing for Eli isn't coming back here to get physically walloped and crapped on by analysts every week during a rebuilding process, but instead, to go somewhere with a chance to win RIGHT NOW.



It's not what I want, but the thought has started creeping into my head.

Both Eric on Li : 11/13/2017 2:44 pm : link Keep Eli and let him be an example during the rebuild. Even if diminished he can still play and his presence in no way limits the search for his eventual replacement.



Main thing is they need a new strategic direction that creates a tough, athletic and competitive roster on both sides of the field and in particular in the trenches. Reese is a solid draft evaluator but a terrible roster builder. After 10 years I'm pretty certain of that. The Maras need to hire a football guy with experience running things, then put that person in charge of finding the next coach and restructuring the organization going forward. Maybe Reese can still be GM under that person, but he cannot be in control.

I dont think eli manning SethFromAstoria : 11/13/2017 2:46 pm : link Has even a slight passing desire to play elsewhere

Exactly, Glover : 11/13/2017 2:48 pm : link it would be great to take a QB in the first round in 2018, if they didnt just take one in the third in 17. Perhaps it would be good to have the 3 QBs, if only they didnt have 2 or 3 holes to fill on the O line and a real swing tackle. I dont believe Eli is the problem. Not at all. The fall that this team took is beyond comprehension. The O line and offense was pathetic, then Odell gets hurt, and the defense implodes (they were not playing that well to begin with). The team absolutely quit on Mac, for whatever reason, and Reese has been a bad GM with a few hits and bought defense that got them to the playoffs last year. Reese should be fired tomorrow, Mac at the end of the season, and the rebuild should begin with Eli to make the transition smoother.

I'm loyal to Eli GiantsLaw : 11/13/2017 3:48 pm : link consequences be damned!

Loyal Fish : 11/13/2017 3:52 pm : link To my man Eli. Best Giants QB ever.

In comment 13690408 SethFromAstoria said:





The guys age is just a number and he will be playing and playing well for at least 3 years. People discuss the guy like he's taken a beating and been hurt. He's in great shape, still has a gun, still has touch..... I'm just happy the owners are not in a hurry to cut his career short. He is part of why the team will be good again soon.



I mean he's the quarterback, when things go bad your name is gonna come up. He's on this roster maybe one more year, no chance it's three