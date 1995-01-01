Ok, who didnt bother watching the game yesterday? GMAN4LIFE : 11:52 am for 20 years, i have caught watched the Giant games from start to finish. Hell, i didnt care how bad they were. I just wanted to see who did well.



This year is a different story. This team is really really bad. Defense just doesnt care and offense is just not clicking.



so instead i finished up on stranger things, played with my girls(played dress up) and ironed my clothes for the week.





who else just gave up and not watching?

if the players aren't going to put forth any effort Greg from LI : 11:54 am : link Then I'm not going to put forth any effort to watch them.

I haven't watched HoustonGiant : 11:55 am : link in weeks. I even said no the opener in Dallas. The NFL is a joke.

Quote: Then I'm not going to put forth any effort to watch them. +1. These have been my sentiments exactly. In comment 13689964 Greg from LI said:+1. These have been my sentiments exactly.

I left the bar at the end of the first bradshaw44 : 11:57 am : link Quarter.

didn't get the game... BillKo : 11:57 am : link but have been doing for the last several weeks what I did yesterday.



Watched RedZone...when they cut into the Giants, I watch........surprisingly they showed quite a bit yesterday.

I haven't missed a snap since the 2000 season when I got my first DVR. MadMax : 11:57 am : link It was pretty hard not walking away from the game yesterday, let's see how more that I can take.

I watched. I'm not sure why, but halfback20 : 11:57 am : link I watched.

My daughter had a hockey pjcas18 : 11:57 am : link game at 4:20, I'm the assistant coach, worked out perfectly.



She got her first hat-trick of her young career and I couldn't have been more proud.



Even the Giants getting debacled in SF couldn't dent the pride.





I wait all year for Giants games Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:59 am : : 11:59 am : link We're going to be talking about personnel and coaches all year...so I watched the whole thing. What was telling to me was on the huge SF bomb for a TD all I could do was laugh. Honestly chuckled out loud and a big sigh.

Not wasting my time... silverfox : 11:59 am : link ....until they deserve an audience that enjoys good football.

. arcarsenal : 11:59 am : link This was the first game I watched 0 minutes of in as long a I can remember.



Half the team looks like they've quit - why am I going to waste my time?

I'm still watching, but using Sunday's aimrocky : 11:59 am : link as a social event. We had the family over for Sunday lunch, and spent more time shooting the breeze and boozing than paying attention to the minor details. BSing during the games is the only way to make it palatable right now.

I mean, it's one thing to be bad Greg from LI : 12:01 pm : link Playing hard and just getting your butt kicked is no fun, but at least it's an honest affair.



They're clearly just going through the motions now (and barely even doing that). I don't care how much McAdoo sucks - be a professional and do your incredibly well-paid job.

I AcidTest : 12:01 pm : link watch, but I certainly don't understand why people don't. They are awful, and even worse, their effort is lacking.

turned out I got home in time for second half well...bye TC : 12:03 pm : link and put it on while i did other things.

watched in last night AnnapolisMike : 12:06 pm : link on NFL game pass. Managed to avoid the score...wish I had not watched it.

was out at an event for most of the first half - watched the end of Del Shofner : 12:07 pm : link the first half and saw Jackrabbit not try to tackle Celek - that was that, changed the channel.

I watched, Mad Mike : 12:07 pm : link but after awhile I was barely paying attention. Didn't leave or turn it off, but it was pretty much background.

I took my sheltie for batman11 : 12:10 pm : link a long walk in the woods. It was very relaxing.

I was at a gathering from 5:00-8:00 last night lawguy9801 : 12:11 pm : link We were sitting in the living room, the TV was on and I was watching out of the corner of my eye, but my focus was on actually having an enjoyable time with nice people, not watching a bunch of highly paid assholes who don't care about me or any other Giants fan enough to give a full effort. Not arranging my life around Giants games for the rest of the year, unlike basically every other football season in my life, ever.

I actually went to the Redskins-Vikings game yesterday Maximus, Esq. : 12:14 pm : link and it was an absolute pleasure watching two NFL teams play against each other for a change. And the Vikings won which made it especially enjoyable. I didn't bother watching 1 down of our shitbags. I just post-game tailgated in the Fed Ex lot.

I Never Understood The Purpose of These Types of Threads... Jim in Tampa : 12:14 pm : link You know the ones I'm talking about, the "I don't watch the NFL as much as I used to, how about you?" types of threads or in this case...



"I didn't watch the Giants game yesterday, how about you?"



It's as if some fans needed to have their decision to NOT watch validated by others.



Will the responses you get in this thread influence your decision as to whether you'll watch the Giants next game and if not, why ask?

I watched the entire game. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:17 pm : link Aided with copious amount of beer. Memory started getting fuzzy in the 3rd quarter.

I'm with Houston Giant. Red Dog : 12:20 pm : link Haven't watched a full game yet this year - any NFL game. And won't.

I flipped between the Giants game and other games. Keith : 12:21 pm : link I also went out and threw the grill on, played with the dogs. Normally, I would never do that during a Giants game. Like someone mentioned earlier, its not just because they are bad, they aren't giving the necessary effort. Nor will I.

Maybe they should, instead, televise the practices.... Doomster : 12:30 pm : link I have it on good authority, that they have good practices every week...

always have watched gm7b5 : 12:35 pm : link always will, i wait too long for the season, but this year has been the roughest ever, i cant blame others for bailing

Visiting my NDMedics : 12:35 pm : link Daughter in DC, found a bar showing it and watched the entire game! Like others here, many times laughing out loud. Haven’t missed a game in over 30 years.

Watched until the opening kickoff went out of bounds. x meadowlander : 12:38 pm : link NAH. Not wasting my Sunday.

I tuned it for about 3 minutes to see Eli widmerseyebrow : 12:39 pm : link but I've been staying out of it. Why torture yourself?

. arcarsenal : 12:40 pm : link I'll say this...



Anyone who didn't watch is a fucking pussy.

RE: I Never Understood The Purpose of These Types of Threads... GMAN4LIFE : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: You know the ones I'm talking about, the "I don't watch the NFL as much as I used to, how about you?" types of threads or in this case...



"I didn't watch the Giants game yesterday, how about you?"



It's as if some fans needed to have their decision to NOT watch validated by others.



Will the responses you get in this thread influence your decision as to whether you'll watch the Giants next game and if not, why ask?



never understood this response... i posted in here because (as a fan) i watched all the time. But was wondering if anyone else just gave up. Hell everyone could have told me no. But some did give up watching.



Does that answer your question? In comment 13690031 Jim in Tampa said:never understood this response... i posted in here because (as a fan) i watched all the time. But was wondering if anyone else just gave up. Hell everyone could have told me no. But some did give up watching.Does that answer your question?

We wait from Jan- Sept for a meaningful game BLUATHRT : 12:45 pm : link and even though these games aren't meaningful for playoffs, they are for the future of our franchise. So, I watch.

. Danny Kanell : 12:46 pm : link I watched mainly because I don't know how much longer we'll have Eli and I want to be able to watch as much of him as I can. At least he fucking cares.

I followed along on my phone... Jan in DC : 12:52 pm : link I was annoyed when they were winning, but McAdoo came through for our draft status in the end.

I did watch the game yesterday, in a bar at that Post Time : 12:58 pm : link But I did not watch the previous week, when I was in San Diego for the Breeders Cup. Hopped in my rental and spent the day hiking in the mountains. Afterwards, when I saw the score, was very happy with my decision.

Haha Route 9 : 1:16 pm : link I watched a chunk of it. I was getting pretty bored easily and that's the one thing that kind of "sucks" about this year and has been a constant abomination about not only the Giants but also said abomination is the league with the BORING, sloppy football. It’s painful to watch, even the good teams. That Patriots-Broncos game last night was trash. Last year, I did something I might not have done in 15 years prior; I decided to do something else other than watch playoff games. I watched the Giants game but if I remember correctly, it was the Seahawks and Falcons game. I had zero interest in watching those two teams play one another. I also skipped out on the Steelers and Patriots AFC Championship game because it was obvious who would win that one.



The NFL Playoffs used to be a traditional event in my house and was something really fun to look forward to. Since that CBA my interest in the league as a whole has gone downhill ever since, each and every year.



People are mentioning player’s names and I have no idea who these guys are. This Giants-49ers game was just a complete waste of time though. I think once that clown kicker for the Giants missed that FG, I knew where this was going. I went out and got something to drink, I turn it on and the Giants were down 31-13?!



Haha, how pathetic is that? You’re getting beat by more than two possessions by a terrible 0-9 team, LOL. The main issues about these Giant games (and even others, primetimes, playoffs) are they’re BORING. I can’t believe it was 2013, where under Coughlin and despite the bad it still felt like something special to look forward to. Hey, whatever it’s football. Nope not anymore. This team clearly doesn't give a single fuck.



And another LOL because that is all gone because the Giants and football are just almost unbearable. I guess the only thing to really look forward to is (which is pathetic) hoping the Eagles go one and done in the playoffs. That is really it.

I watched a few plays while cooking dinner UConn4523 : 1:42 pm : link then put some cartoons on for my kid. Each week I watch less and less football. I'm guessing Thanksgiving Day will be the last time I watch more than a handful of plays until the playoffs start.



The NFL is just sooo boring now. The Giants sucking adds onto it but the league has had a quality issue for years and felt that way even when we were 11-5.

RE: I haven't watched djstat : 2:05 pm : link

Quote: in weeks. I even said no the opener in Dallas. The NFL is a joke. NFL is a joke. You don't watch but you are on a message board....OK In comment 13689967 HoustonGiant said:NFL is a joke. You don't watch but you are on a message board....OK

Did not one minute nor SomeFan : 2:08 pm : link a replay on any NFL game

I couldn't watch it. It wasn't televisde in NE. I listened to it on Blue21 : 2:19 pm : link WFAN. Banks was beside himself at times and Bob Papa was laughing. Wife before game even suggested I hit a Pub showing it. I said "Nah, knowing them this year they'll blow it anyway and I'll be pissed". I listened to it but listening isn't as gut wrenching as watching it and made it easy to walk out of the room.

Guilty as charged trueblueinpw : 2:21 pm : link Yesterday was a big day for me as I moved into my new office space. But it actually reminded me of the last time I didn’t watch the Giants at the stadium or on TV was when I was moving into my dorm room freshmen year of college. Even then I had the game on the radio for almost every play. Yesterday I listened to the first few series but then my plan was to watch on TiVo but I got busy at the office and then turned on the radio on the way home to hear Papa and Banks call the last 9er today. Pathetic. First time in more than two decades I didn’t see a single snap on TV or in person.

The Giants D watched Beer Man : 2:25 pm : link from some of the best seats in the house. As for me, I quit at the half along with the team.

The Cows and their Oline mrvax : 2:28 pm : link are pretty shitty also. I watched the Giants game until 49ers made it 31. Then put on the Cows/Falcons game. I expected a lot more from their Oline.



I live in NC Glover : 2:36 pm : link and just moved to an apartment where we can't get Direct TV. Lets just say this was a great season to not be able to watch the Giants. I have the Red Zone on Verizon NFL Mobile, so I got to see some of the horrible defensive plays.

To be honest Danny L : 2:38 pm : link me. Seemed like a waste of energy to stay up

woke up around 3am saw the score on the phone, laughed turned around the went back to sleep

I watched some gmenatlarge : 2:43 pm : link but strictly for comic relief, this team is laughingly bad, too bad we don't play the browns this year!

I was home at 4pm after RobCrossRiver56 : 2:54 pm : link a weekend of hunting. Started with some nice cold beer but quickly switched to vodka. I don't remember much.



Luck me..

I was at work.... Fishmanjim57 : 3:21 pm : link I was getting texts from some of my friends about the score, and how lousy the Giants were playing. I'm glad I was working and missed the latest disgraceful loss.

REESE & McADOO must be fired!!!

OK you sucked me in ..... Bluesbreaker : 3:45 pm : link I have not missed a game in a long long time in fact I think

I missed one game when the NFL network first started that is since 1963 .

I am not sure if I want to watch anymore but I know I will

this will be the worst season in Giants history there is no getting around it the trenches are holding up with duct tape

the weapons are minimal . We have no LB's a defensive backfield that is playing not to get injured no pass rush

little pass protection for an immobile QB who never quits or gripes while the last 7 years of what could have been a couple more rings fades into the sunset .



I watched joeinpa : 4:02 pm : link and will always watch, I went to great lengths years ago with my dad to make certain we could view Giants games for teams that were worse than this one.

Watched a little past halftime, TheEvilLurker : 4:05 pm : link Then decided to play a board game with my daughter with my back purposefully to the tv when it got out of hand.



I really only watched football this weekend to see how my FF team is doing.

I haven’t watched since Denver GiantGrit : 4:53 pm : link Of course i missed our first win. Busy with college. Caught a glimpse of the Jets - Bucs game, saw a routine tackle draw an unncessary roughness and walked away. Pretty much summed up how football is now.

Don't have the NFL package ctc in ftmyers : 6:52 pm : link anymore and it was a late game. Wife just came home from the hospital so going to the bar was out of the question. Boys getting steamrolled by Atlanta ended up being the better watch.



Have game pass so will watch it. Why I don't know.



Yeah I do. Being a fan for 60 years you force yourself. Makes the highs that much better.

I watch every game on Directv PatersonPlank : 7:10 pm : link It doesn't matter if we are good or bad

I bothered to watch. Giants_ROK : 7:22 pm : link The only games I've ever missed were the ones where my boys played football on Sundays.



I've seen it all from '63 on.



Living overseas, watching the Giants, shitty as they are, gives me a little bit of home.



Plus, where else can you find such high comedy?

Bad football is worse for tv than bad baseball. Ten Ton Hammer : 7:24 pm : link And frankly, it's especially upsetting to watch guys play meaningless games and get hurt. Can'd do it.