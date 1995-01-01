The owners have spoken tator : 3:56 pm According to Schefters Facebook page..



Statement from John Mara and Steve Tisch:

"Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are.

“Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward.”

I don't know .... Beer Man : 4:40 pm : link What else would have to go wrong for them to see that Mac has clearly lost this team? I can't remember ever seeing a team quitting with so many games left to play in a season, while operating as though no one is in control. And they want to charge fans to watch this garbage?

Making a move now clearly does have an upside mikeinbloomfield : 4:40 pm : link The longer you have to research and make a decision, the better that decision is likely to be.



I want the Giants to have a new GM and coach on day one of the offseason, so they can get to work rebuilding the roster, especially through the draft. Firing McAdoo and Reese on January 1st only gives them four months to rebuild the organization and get ready for the draft.



Fire them now and you can get that first part done sooner.



But, this is obviously not to be. That's ok, if the decision has been made at least, ownership can put together a list of targets.

This is not surprising at all... EricJ : 4:41 pm : link and I am absolutely fine with it. Knee jerk reactions are what you can expect from organizations like Cleveland.



However, I will be disappointed if at the end of the season we see no changes, not enough change, or another bone head appointment of a head coach.



I thought that offering the job to McAdoo was just too conservative of a move.

firing him now does nothing. no new coach can implement a new Victor in CT : 4:41 pm : link program in Week10. It doesn't pay.



If Ben and Jerry and their staffs are still employed on Jan 3 I'll be disappointed and despondent. We will be back to the mid '70s if that happens.

If Reese & McAdoo return... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:43 pm : link Oh man. The BBI server might explode.

RE: Completely fine with this Diver_Down : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: my only issue is that every Monday will feel like the sky is falling when the fan base gets riled up again after watching another half assed effort.



McAdoo is the best option at leading us to a top 3 pick.



Top 3? I'm confident under his tutelage that we should be able to secure the no.2 or even the no.1.

hope fans "actually" make THEIR STATEMENT micky : 4:47 pm : link and not show up to games..i mean NO ONE...

I can live with this because he will be gone at the end of the season montanagiant : 4:49 pm : link But I will be furious if they don't get rid of Reese also

It probably is the right move. Hopefully they spoke with BM RDJR : 4:50 pm : link and told him his public persona with the media and on the sidelines needs to change a bit. That fiasco of a post game presser was an embarrassment to the franchise and to BM’s future career goals. On the sidelines it would be helpful for him to interact a bit with the players and be a positive influence. Obviously, he’s not a cheerleader, but he needs to be a leader and act like one. He has 7 games left to leave a positive impression with the Giants or any future employer.

Why the Mara s are good owners joeinpa : 4:54 pm : link Don t listen to the hysteria. He obviously is saying not making a change now, but if things don t turn around there will be changes.



Exactly the correct move. Coach deserves the entire season.



my only issue is that every Monday will feel like the sky is falling when the fan base gets riled up again after watching another half assed effort.



McAdoo is the best option at leading us to a top 3 pick.







Top 3? I'm confident under his tutelage that we should be able to secure the no.2 or even the no.1.



Top 3. SF and Cleveland won't win again.



my only issue is that every Monday will feel like the sky is falling when the fan base gets riled up again after watching another half assed effort.



McAdoo is the best option at leading us to a top 3 pick.







Top 3? I'm confident under his tutelage that we should be able to secure the no.2 or even the no.1.



Coaching change can lead to an inspired effort, which could produce a few more wins. It's obvious this roster has quit on this current staff. I'd be shocked if we win one more game under their guidance.



So they only care when the fans don't show up? TC : 5:04 pm : link Start caring! I'm not wasting anymore Sundays on this team!



If they are convinced they want to let him stick around, I hope like hell they have a plan for who's next at HC & GM before Jan 1st, because it's too late by then.



RE: THe only thing they care about is MONEY. clatterbuck : 5:09 pm : link

Quote: As long as fans (ours or theirs) keep going to the game and buy beers food and such they will not change. The same with Wellington. He did not change Fassle until the seats were 3/4 empty by half time.



Having said that keeping McAdoo and Reese right now just ensures our losing and atop draft pick.



History and facts do not support your allegation about Wellington Mara or Mara/Tisch. In comment 13690602 superspynyg said:History and facts do not support your allegation about Wellington Mara or Mara/Tisch.

If they aren't going to fire the players, they shouldn't fire anyone Go Terps : 5:09 pm : link Reese and McAdoo haven't covered themselves with glory, and replacing them is completely fine...but I put this shitshow of a season on the players. I can't stress this enough:



"I don't like the coach" is not an excuse from the players for quitting and/or putting forth less than full effort. It is not a fucking excuse.



If it's OK to shitcan McAdoo and Reese now, it's OK to shitcan (at minimum) Jenkins and Apple now. I'm 3,000 miles away and not spending money on tickets so my voice doesn't mean shit, but my vote as a fan would be to never see those two play for the Giants ever again. I believe we are past contract and salary cap considerations and into the realm of a poisoned locker room and suspect organizational culture. I for one would like to see some radical shit done to the roster.

Terps, I agree with you. yatqb : 5:16 pm : link And I'd cut Jenkins today if I was the GM.



But sadly, players have such chutzpah that they don't fear being cut, assuming that another team will sign them to a huge contract in the next day or two. And they are right. Jenkins wouldn't have to wait very long to get another contract.



Quote: Reese and McAdoo haven't covered themselves with glory, and replacing them is completely fine...but I put this shitshow of a season on the players. I can't stress this enough:



"I don't like the coach" is not an excuse from the players for quitting and/or putting forth less than full effort. It is not a fucking excuse.



If it's OK to shitcan McAdoo and Reese now, it's OK to shitcan (at minimum) Jenkins and Apple now. I'm 3,000 miles away and not spending money on tickets so my voice doesn't mean shit, but my vote as a fan would be to never see those two play for the Giants ever again. I believe we are past contract and salary cap considerations and into the realm of a poisoned locker room and suspect organizational culture. I for one would like to see some radical shit done to the roster.



good post



quitting kills football teams. I do not like the coach is not a reason to not play.





I like that this ownership Keith : 5:16 pm : link doesn't cater to the public and overreact. They have a plan and they stick to it. Good for them.



Both MacAdoo and Reese will probably get fired after the season, as they should, but the culture of this team is way more concerning.



What we are seeing right now is a major problem and a new coach won't fix it. It might be ok short term and we may win some games and win the division, but as soon as adversity hits, we see what happens to a lot of these guys. What we have seen from Apple and Jenkins is a major problem and as much as I like Jenkins, you cannot have that on your team.



Reese and McAdoo haven't covered themselves with glory, and replacing them is completely fine...but I put this shitshow of a season on the players. I can't stress this enough:



"I don't like the coach" is not an excuse from the players for quitting and/or putting forth less than full effort. It is not a fucking excuse.



If it's OK to shitcan McAdoo and Reese now, it's OK to shitcan (at minimum) Jenkins and Apple now. I'm 3,000 miles away and not spending money on tickets so my voice doesn't mean shit, but my vote as a fan would be to never see those two play for the Giants ever again. I believe we are past contract and salary cap considerations and into the realm of a poisoned locker room and suspect organizational culture. I for one would like to see some radical shit done to the roster.







good post



quitting kills football teams. I do not like the coach is not a reason to not play.



If Reese gets a paws though I may flip. He should have been gone two years ago. He was "put on notice" and now the team is the worst in the NFL.



correction : I agree not liking the coach is no reason to quit.

Not Surprised and Ultimately clatterbuck : 5:18 pm : link probably won't change evenutual outcome. I'd normally agree with this approach -- wait out the season and then do what needs to be done -- but the product on the field is just so terrible, I thought more aggressive action was warranted. It's going to be an ugly next few months.

Don't forget Bill in TN : 5:20 pm : link that if they do fire JR and Mac they will still have to satisfy the Rooney Rule requirements for each, which will drag the process out even further.

New leadership could take a while. So they better have their candidates identified by season's end.

RE: Why the Mara s are good owners HomerJones45 : 5:27 pm : link

Quote: Don t listen to the hysteria. He obviously is saying not making a change now, but if things don t turn around there will be changes.



Exactly the correct move. Coach deserves the entire season. Horseshit. They do listen to the "hysteria"- more than most. In comment 13690736 joeinpa said:Horseshit. They do listen to the "hysteria"- more than most.

RE: Why the Mara s are good owners B in ALB : 5:35 pm : link

Quote: Don t listen to the hysteria. He obviously is saying not making a change now, but if things don t turn around there will be changes.



Exactly the correct move. Coach deserves the entire season.



He doesn't DESERVE anything.



He needs to earn the right to be there.



And owners don't listen to hysteria? Since when?



And if things don't turn around? Is that a joke? In comment 13690736 joeinpa said:He doesn't DESERVE anything.He needs to earn the right to be there.And owners don't listen to hysteria? Since when?And if things don't turn around? Is that a joke?

RE: Terps, I agree with you. HomerJones45 : 5:36 pm : link

Quote: And I'd cut Jenkins today if I was the GM.



But sadly, players have such chutzpah that they don't fear being cut, assuming that another team will sign them to a huge contract in the next day or two. And they are right. Jenkins wouldn't have to wait very long to get another contract. Unfortunately for you, the players can read and add. Cutting Jenkins would incur a 21,000,000 dead cap hit. He knows he's not getting cut. In comment 13690780 yatqb said:Unfortunately for you, the players can read and add. Cutting Jenkins would incur a 21,000,000 dead cap hit. He knows he's not getting cut.

RE: Yawn. PatersonPlank : 5:44 pm : link

Quote: They're all gone come January 1st.



Agreed. This sounds like "I'll fire him the day after the season ends" to me. In comment 13690661 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Agreed. This sounds like "I'll fire him the day after the season ends" to me.

If you just listened to McAdoo's Conference call he just had montanagiant : 5:46 pm : link You would not be shocked in the least that Mara changes his mind.



He claimed the team showed grit because they scored while down 31-13



He dodged the why did you not pull Jenkins by saying he needs to finish looking at the tape



Said Apple had a big body on him and needed to put the big body on the ground (Have no idea what play he was talking about but I think it was the Bethard TD)



Quote:





my only issue is that every Monday will feel like the sky is falling when the fan base gets riled up again after watching another half assed effort.



McAdoo is the best option at leading us to a top 3 pick.







Top 3? I'm confident under his tutelage that we should be able to secure the no.2 or even the no.1.







Top 3. SF and Cleveland won't win again.



Well Cleveland can't win "again" lol. We have the tiebreaker over SF since they beat us right?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Completely fine with this ray in arlington : 5:55 pm : link

Quote: We have the tiebreaker over SF since they beat us right?



The tiebreak for the draft order is strength of schedule. In comment 13690839 BigBlue4You09 said:The tiebreak for the draft order is strength of schedule.

Of course this is the right move.... Dry Lightning : 5:58 pm : link What good would it do to fire the coach midseason? That is for stupid teams who never accomplish anything. There is a good chance BM is getting canned, but you have to give him the whole season. Letting this play out is telling us about the character of the players. Or lack thereof.

This is the right thing to do. ThatLimerickGuy : 6:13 pm : link If I was MacAdoo I'd be preaching this message:



"Hey I might be gone after this year but you 23 year olds are putting tape out there. I'll become an OC or QB Coach in 2 seconds and I can do that until I'm 60. What about you bums?"

RE: This is the right thing to do. HomerJones45 : 6:18 pm : link

Quote: If I was MacAdoo I'd be preaching this message:



"Hey I might be gone after this year but you 23 year olds are putting tape out there. I'll become an OC or QB Coach in 2 seconds and I can do that until I'm 60. What about you bums?" More like "I might be serving you at Taco Bell until I'm 60." In comment 13690868 ThatLimerickGuy said:More like "I might be serving you at Taco Bell until I'm 60."

What a goddamn joke. lawguy9801 : 6:24 pm : link Fire everyone now. What more do we need to see?

Oh wait, I forgot... lawguy9801 : 6:25 pm : link ...this is a "class organization" who takes losing gracefully. See, e.g., 1964-1980.

... christian : 6:28 pm : link Macadoo would be best served showing he can devise a cogent offensive gameplan and hope he's considered for a future roll somewhere. He's so deeply over his head at head coach, it's impacting others' careers. He's an absolute disaster.

B Alabama joeinpa : 6:36 pm : link Mr. Mara evidently agrees with me.

It is up to the Giants fans to boycott the games ZogZerg : 6:37 pm : link F these owners

RE: It is up to the Giants fans to boycott the games Carson53 : 6:45 pm : link

Quote: F these owners ...



It's going to get ugly at the Met-O-Lands folks.

I am curious to see: A) how many empty seats there will be,

and B) how many season tickets are sold to out of towners.

We won't know Part B though.

You could see this trainwreck coming... In comment 13690905 ZogZerg said:...It's going to get ugly at the Met-O-Lands folks.I am curious to see: A) how many empty seats there will be,and B) how many season tickets are sold to out of towners.We won't know Part B though.You could see this trainwreck coming...

RE: B Alabama B in ALB : 6:46 pm : link

Quote: Mr. Mara evidently agrees with me.



Bullshit. McAdoo is a dead man walking.



But they will continue with the facade of continuity and "The Giants Way" with the goal of projecting stability to the next coach.



Has nothing to do with McAdoo deserving anything. In comment 13690903 joeinpa said:Bullshit. McAdoo is a dead man walking.But they will continue with the facade of continuity and "The Giants Way" with the goal of projecting stability to the next coach.Has nothing to do with McAdoo deserving anything.

RE: . KeoweeFan : 6:47 pm : link

Quote: Is anyone actually surprised? Firing a coach mid-season isn't how they do business. McAdoo is gone. Reese is gone. They're all gone. You're just not gonna get your pound of flesh until after the season. And ownership isn't wrong about this. Firing them now solves nothing.

Waiting until Jan 1 to fire and then start a search for GM who then will take a while to select a HC who then has to find position coaches etc puts that leadership in a bind for 2018.

The ideal would be if they had a (transition?) GM candidate not locked with another team (e.g. Gettleman?) who could step in and start righting the ship while "reviewing film" of players (and thus coaches abilities); start the process of evaluating and then culling dead wood NOW. He could also scout HC options. (Of course he would NEVER think about making behind the scenes contact with any potential choices - that would be illegal.)

Both the draft (old guard scouting for the new regime) and setting up the regimine for the off season would appear to be difficult with a post Jan house cleaning.

It is hard to believe that ownership, the Senior management team would not have all of these scenarios already thought out. In comment 13690601 Danny Kanell said:Waiting until Jan 1 to fire and then start a search for GM who then will take a while to select a HC who then has to find position coaches etc puts that leadership in a bind for 2018.The ideal would be if they had a (transition?) GM candidate not locked with another team (e.g. Gettleman?) who could step in and start righting the ship while "reviewing film" of players (and thus coaches abilities); start the process of evaluating and then culling dead wood NOW. He could also scout HC options. (Of course he would NEVER think about making behind the scenes contact with any potential choices - that would be illegal.)Both the draft (old guard scouting for the new regime) and setting up the regimine for the off season would appear to be difficult with a post Jan house cleaning.It is hard to believe that ownership, the Senior management team would not have all of these scenarios already thought out.

RE: What a goddamn joke. Carson53 : 6:48 pm : link

Quote: Fire everyone now. What more do we need to see?



It's not their MO, not surprised with what they said...

par for the course around here. In comment 13690887 lawguy9801 said:It's not their MO, not surprised with what they said...par for the course around here.

RE: This is the right call Vanzetti : 7:08 pm : link

Quote: Don’t want the malcontents rewarded for quitting on the team



Clean house after the last game, but don’t see an upside to doing it now



Yup. They needed to either fire BM today or make it clear that he is here for the rest of the year. In comment 13690691 mfsd said:Yup. They needed to either fire BM today or make it clear that he is here for the rest of the year.

I read this as the kiss of death Nitro : 7:12 pm : link thankfully.

I Posted This on Another Thread... Jim in Tampa : 7:13 pm : link Giants have fired a coach "in-season" just once in the last 86 years and only twice in their entire existence.



The most recent time was 41 years ago when Arnsparger was let go after starting 0-7. He was replaced by John McVay.



I believe Wellington said that it was a mistake to fire a coach during the season, because after McVay won a few games and the players stated how much they liked playing for him, Mara thought he "owed" it to McVay to give him a shot.



The Giants don't want to make the same mistake and they also probably believe that after making the playoffs in his first year that BM deserves a chance to turn it around.



The season is already lost. Firing him now won't change a thing except make the fans feel better.

RE: At least they did something KeoweeFan : 7:18 pm : link

Quote: They either needed to prop him up or fire him. Silence would have been the biggest mistake. In some ways this is the safer path. No worry of an interim HC doing well.



It is the classy move. I would have preferred a canning today...but this is fair.

I'm not overly impressed with the capability of the ownership; succession and contingency planning should have started well before this. (McAdoo should have been in his 2nd or 3rd warning). A change now, even interim (e.g. Sully), is not the same as a late December firing. Give a new GM at least a half season to evaluate real time (e.g. is Spags part of the problem?).

But I don't think they would base a decision on the possibility that the new leadership would improve draft standing and consider that a negative. They DO have too much class for that. In comment 13690660 AnnapolisMike said:I'm not overly impressed with the capability of the ownership; succession and contingency planning should have started well before this. (McAdoo should have been in his 2nd or 3rd warning). A change now, even interim (e.g. Sully), is not the same as a late December firing. Give a new GM at least a half season to evaluate real time (e.g. is Spags part of the problem?).But I don't think they would base a decision on the possibility that the new leadership would improve draft standing and consider that a negative. They DO have too much class for that.

RE: This is not surprising at all... KeoweeFan : 7:25 pm : link

Quote: and I am absolutely fine with it. Knee jerk reactions are what you can expect from organizations like Cleveland.



However, I will be disappointed if at the end of the season we see no changes, not enough change, or another bone head appointment of a head coach.



I thought that offering the job to McAdoo was just too conservative of a move.

How can 1 and 8 be a knee jerk reaction? The warning flags should have been out at 0 and 5!

Games are played only 1 day a week but management should have been evaluating and planning 24/7 with this disaster. In comment 13690709 EricJ said:How can 1 and 8 be a knee jerk reaction? The warning flags should have been out at 0 and 5!Games are played only 1 day a week but management should have been evaluating and planning 24/7 with this disaster.

RE: firing him now does nothing. no new coach can implement a new KeoweeFan : 7:28 pm : link

Quote: program in Week10. It doesn't pay.



If Ben and Jerry and their staffs are still employed on Jan 3 I'll be disappointed and despondent. We will be back to the mid '70s if that happens.

A new HC and GM will not impact 2017; they need a head start on evaluation (current players and the draft) and program changes for 2018. In comment 13690710 Victor in CT said:A new HC and GM will not impact 2017; they need a head start on evaluation (current players and the draft) and program changes for 2018.

RE: If they aren't going to fire the players, they shouldn't fire anyone KeoweeFan : 7:40 pm : link

Quote: Reese and McAdoo haven't covered themselves with glory, and replacing them is completely fine...but I put this shitshow of a season on the players. I can't stress this enough:



"I don't like the coach" is not an excuse from the players for quitting and/or putting forth less than full effort. It is not a fucking excuse.





If it's OK to shitcan McAdoo and Reese now, it's OK to shitcan (at minimum) Jenkins and Apple now. I'm 3,000 miles away and not spending money on tickets so my voice doesn't mean shit, but my vote as a fan would be to never see those two play for the Giants ever again. I believe we are past contract and salary cap considerations and into the realm of a poisoned locker room and suspect organizational culture. I for one would like to see some radical shit done to the roster.

Agreed!!

A lot of the opinions on this thread seem to assume that there is a switch on the wall where you can turn a winning attitude on or off. Losing is a cancer and the longer it lingers the harder it is to correct.

If you have to amputate now so be it. (History shows however that only a few cells have to go to turn things around.)

Use the rest of the season to get ready for next year; evaluation and experience. (Don't try to change the system now).

Ben loved to talk about a heavy handed football team; what is need for the rest of the season is heavy handed leadership. In comment 13690767 Go Terps said:Agreed!!A lot of the opinions on this thread seem to assume that there is a switch on the wall where you can turn a winning attitude on or off. Losing is a cancer and the longer it lingers the harder it is to correct.If you have to amputate now so be it. (History shows however that only a few cells have to go to turn things around.)Use the rest of the season to get ready for next year; evaluation and experience. (Don't try to change the system now).Ben loved to talk about a heavy handed football team; what is need for the rest of the season is heavy handed leadership.