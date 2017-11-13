The Narrative That Makes No Sense Emil : 11/13/2017 4:23 pm I enjoy the sports Pope as much as any on this board, but his dislike of OBJ has jumped the shark. And it's not just him, as I've heard it from fans too.



Francessa's take is that OBJ has negatively influenced this team with his "the rules don't apply to me" behavior that it has made this team into a bunch of Odell Beckham Jr. Jr's, which has prevented them from righting the ship, and encouraged the revolt against the coach.



Ok, that sounds like a nice segment for a bad movie, but isn't it more likely that Janoris Jenkins is a well known head case, was kicked off his team in college, and despite his talent the Rams were ok with letting him walk? Isn't it more likely that he is a negative influence on the team?



How about Eli Apple? The young man has taken plays off nearly all year. Wants no part of contact the past few weeks, and has insulted the organization's culture.



There are other players, but I don't need to beat a dead horse. Blaming OBJ for the current play of the team, because the organization didn't punish the star WR for excessive celebration penalties last year and this year absolves these highly paid players of their own actions and horrible play. Never mind that OBJ has not been part of this team since early October, and when he was part of the team, the other players clearly fed off of his superior play. I get it, many hate OBJ, and Francessa really hates him. But trying to say the kid gloves the organization treated him with is the reason the defensive secondary has quit on the season is a manufactured narrative in order to perpetuate the sports Pope's opinions.



After watching yesterday, give me 11 OBJs, at least they wouldn't quit.

Quote: Right now with the state of this team I would consider

moving OBJ and this kid is one of the most competitive hard working players you could ask not to mention his skill set is 2nd to none . You could argue that if some team offered a boatload of picks . Your giving yourself a chance to do a pretty damn good rebuild in this upcoming draft plenty of talent out there . Barkley would replace a lot of the excitement that Odell provides likely at a better cost

but its gambling on Webb being a decent starter .

Getting back to the power run game we had with Bradshaw and Jacobs with a line that can pass protect and give the

GOAT QB another shot at a ring .

GOAT QB? Whatever you're on, you should share it. In comment 13690714 Bluesbreaker said:GOAT QB? Whatever you're on, you should share it.

I think he's saying the problem isn't necessarily Beckham Go Terps : 11/13/2017 5:23 pm : link It's that Beckham was allowed to be a dipshit without repercussion.



That's on the coaches (including and especially Coughlin) and the front office.

the narrative makes plenty of sense bluepepper : 11/13/2017 5:25 pm : link from Francesa's perspective. Ripping into Eli Apple or Janoris Jenkins is great but ripping into OBJ makes for much better radio. He's a lightning rod and Francesa's known it since early on and has milked it for all it's worth. What the truth is has nothing do with anything when it comes to guys like him.

It only takes.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/13/2017 5:28 pm : link an unfounded theory to take root by appearing to show causation that doesn't exist.



People continue to say that OBJ's behavior is a distraction, even though he's been gone several weeks because it can't be refuted. The guy does odd celebrations, so he's clearly a distraction. Nevermind the fact that he isn't around, try and refute that his antics don't hurt the teaum.



It can be easily done, but you're dealing with idiots who don't have a clue and don't seem particularly interested in getting one.



Probably the same people that are convinced Eli is hurting our WR's and if a different guy was in that OBJ would be healthy.



Which would be a conundrum in itself!!

Agree. Beckham Needs to Grow Up A Little clatterbuck : 11/13/2017 5:30 pm : link but he practices hard, works hard, and is passionate about winning. He is a uniquely talented kid with an outsized personality. He is not the root of the Giants problem and it's typical of Francesa to make something up and bloviate about it incessantly.

Quote: we'd win a lot of SB's. )





The owner himself said this. In comment 13690763 Keith said:The owner himself said this.

Quote: In comment 13690703 Rjanyg said:

Quote:





Quote:





I believe Flowers, OBJ and Apple all were juniors and 21 years old or younger. There seems to be a maturity issue with all 3 of these players. With OBJ it seems he can't control his emotions, with Apple his effort and technique are bad which would lead me to believe he doesn't accept coaching and with Flowers it just seems to be able to handle the pressure of his position.



Reese is definitely part of the problem because I believe he puts certain criteria, like upside and youth over proven production and experience. What ever happened to drafting captains by the way?





I think Coughlin was trying to tell Reese and Ross something. I don't think Reese and Ross take leadership into account when putting together the draft board. They seem to think coaching will compensate for leadership and a lack of quality coaching/technique coming out of college.



Like Reese says, coach em up.



Exactly how did Coughlin do that? In comment 13690784 jbeintherockies said:Exactly how did Coughlin do that?

it's almost like the Pope ThatLimerickGuy : 11/13/2017 6:09 pm : link started saying what I have been saying since the Panthers game.



Last year I was all over OBJ and JPP and saw this titanic coming from a mile away. No matter what anyone here says I was on an island. People have revisionist history when they say they "didn't want to re-sign JPP" or "I always said OBJ was more of a headache than he is worth". That's BS.



I got called every name in the book (still do) for expressing the unpopular opinion.



Imagine if we had traded OBJ for 2 firsts and a 2nd and not re-signed JPP like I asked for last year? We'd be having a FAR different discussion right now.

. arcarsenal : 11/13/2017 6:18 pm : link



Quote: Imagine if we had traded OBJ for 2 firsts and a 2nd and not re-signed JPP like I asked for last year? We'd be having a FAR different discussion right now.



Sometimes I think you just like to read your own BS. How exactly would this have changed anything about half the defense flat out quitting?Sometimes I think you just like to read your own BS.

. arcarsenal : 11/13/2017 6:19 pm : link Also, what team was trading away two first round picks AND a second round pick for Beckham?



(And please don't tell me your "source" told you it could happen...)

Quote: started saying what I have been saying since the Panthers game.



Last year I was all over OBJ and JPP and saw this titanic coming from a mile away. No matter what anyone here says I was on an island. People have revisionist history when they say they "didn't want to re-sign JPP" or "I always said OBJ was more of a headache than he is worth". That's BS.



I got called every name in the book (still do) for expressing the unpopular opinion.



Imagine if we had traded OBJ for 2 firsts and a 2nd and not re-signed JPP like I asked for last year? We'd be having a FAR different discussion right now.



Yea we would be discussing how dumb it was to trade our best player because we can’t score points. In comment 13690862 ThatLimerickGuy said:Yea we would be discussing how dumb it was to trade our best player because we can’t score points.

Quote: In comment 13690862 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





started saying what I have been saying since the Panthers game.



Last year I was all over OBJ and JPP and saw this titanic coming from a mile away. No matter what anyone here says I was on an island. People have revisionist history when they say they "didn't want to re-sign JPP" or "I always said OBJ was more of a headache than he is worth". That's BS.



I got called every name in the book (still do) for expressing the unpopular opinion.



Imagine if we had traded OBJ for 2 firsts and a 2nd and not re-signed JPP like I asked for last year? We'd be having a FAR different discussion right now.







Yea we would be discussing how dumb it was to trade our best player because we can’t score points.



How much worse could our record be if we did that? We just got throttled by CJ BEAT HARD In comment 13690892 ajr2456 said:How much worse could our record be if we did that? We just got throttled by CJ BEAT HARD

Quote: Also, what team was trading away two first round picks AND a second round pick for Beckham?



(And please don't tell me your "source" told you it could happen...)



No- not a source. RG3 who never played a down of football was worth that. Think about that. Also Beckham is one of the most popular players in the league.



Teams would have been lining up around the block to give us 2 firsts and a 2nd. In comment 13690878 arcarsenal said:No- not a source. RG3 who never played a down of football was worth that. Think about that. Also Beckham is one of the most popular players in the league.Teams would have been lining up around the block to give us 2 firsts and a 2nd.

Beckham has been essentially nonexistant for the entire year Ten Ton Hammer : 11/13/2017 6:43 pm : link and still some people just need to find someone to blame.



It's the worst kind of meathead narrative and you look completely ridiculous for making this a hill to die on and also beat your chest and say 'I saw this coming'.

Quote: Right now with the state of this team I would consider

moving OBJ and this kid is one of the most competitive hard working players you could ask not to mention his skill set is 2nd to none . You could argue that if some team offered a boatload of picks . Your giving yourself a chance to do a pretty damn good rebuild in this upcoming draft plenty of talent out there . Barkley would replace a lot of the excitement that Odell provides likely at a better cost

but its gambling on Webb being a decent starter .

Getting back to the power run game we had with Bradshaw and Jacobs with a line that can pass protect and give the

GOAT QB another shot at a ring .



Re OBJ: I like him. I'm old school yet understand why the antics, except for the helmet hit.Right now he's our 1 marketable asset. He has a contract phase coming up, and while he could be kept here for 3 more seasons, unless he is / can be convinced this fail can all turn around in that time, with an arrow up, he walks.

Not sure how owners feel about him and his 'stuff' but if they are down on him,it may be best to move him now for picks, find a complementary WR for Shep and Engram, rather than lose him for a 3rd round comp pick.

Much will first depend on how both sides feel about each other and the Giants future. In comment 13690714 Bluesbreaker said:Re OBJ: I like him. I'm old school yet understand why the antics, except for the helmet hit.Right now he's our 1 marketable asset. He has a contract phase coming up, and while he could be kept here for 3 more seasons, unless he is / can be convinced this fail can all turn around in that time, with an arrow up, he walks.Not sure how owners feel about him and his 'stuff' but if they are down on him,it may be best to move him now for picks, find a complementary WR for Shep and Engram, rather than lose him for a 3rd round comp pick.Much will first depend on how both sides feel about each other and the Giants future.

. arcarsenal : 11/13/2017 6:49 pm : link The Redskins traded for the fantasy of RG3 - him not having played a down yet actually enhanced his value at the time because all he was, was potential.



He also is a QB.



Who was the last WR to be traded for two first round picks AND a 2nd round pick?

Quote: In comment 13690763 Keith said:





Quote:





we'd win a lot of SB's.



)





The owner himself said this.



Typical of this ownership to steal my thoughts. In comment 13690842 SethFromAstoria said:Typical of this ownership to steal my thoughts.

Two firsts and a second for Beckham isn't a good trade 81_Great_Dane : 11/13/2017 6:57 pm : link unless your main goal is to get Beckham off the team.



People forget what a crapshoot the draft is, even as we are sitting here shitting on one first-round pick who became a star (OBJ) another everybody wants to run out of town (Eli Apple) and a third who seems be underperforming and has people divided (JPP).



A lot of people think we'll just build a dynasty with the picks, like Dallas did with the picks from the Herschel Walker trade. If that's what you're assuming, have a look at what the Rams got for Eric Dickerson. (Spoiler alert: Those picks didn't amount to much.)



OBJ is a generational talent. He's the kind of guy every fan base salivates over. He's been better than most #1 overall picks. It is extremely unlikely the Giants would get a player as good with the picks they'd get.

RE: . ThatLimerickGuy : 11/13/2017 7:02 pm : link

Quote: The Redskins traded for the fantasy of RG3 - him not having played a down yet actually enhanced his value at the time because all he was, was potential.



He also is a QB.



Who was the last WR to be traded for two first round picks AND a 2nd round pick?



Who was the last WR as talented as Beckham who led the league in jersey sales?



Now what do we do? It's possible that not only is this kid an absolute headache when he plays but he also may now be running anonymously to his friend Josina Anderson to complain about the HC.



It's past immaturity at this point. The kid loves himself and his brand more than the team and his teammates. Almost impossible to win with guys like that, regardless of talent. Poor attitude is a disease in team sports.

In comment 13690924 arcarsenal said:Who was the last WR as talented as Beckham who led the league in jersey sales?Now what do we do? It's possible that not only is this kid an absolute headache when he plays but he also may now be running anonymously to his friend Josina Anderson to complain about the HC.It's past immaturity at this point. The kid loves himself and his brand more than the team and his teammates. Almost impossible to win with guys like that, regardless of talent. Poor attitude is a disease in team sports.

RE: Two firsts and a second for Beckham isn't a good trade ThatLimerickGuy : 11/13/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: unless your main goal is to get Beckham off the team.



People forget what a crapshoot the draft is, even as we are sitting here shitting on one first-round pick who became a star (OBJ) another everybody wants to run out of town (Eli Apple) and a third who seems be underperforming and has people divided (JPP).



A lot of people think we'll just build a dynasty with the picks, like Dallas did with the picks from the Herschel Walker trade. If that's what you're assuming, have a look at what the Rams got for Eric Dickerson. (Spoiler alert: Those picks didn't amount to much.)



OBJ is a generational talent. He's the kind of guy every fan base salivates over. He's been better than most #1 overall picks. It is extremely unlikely the Giants would get a player as good with the picks they'd get.



Except it's not about talent. That is undeniable. It's about the uniform. The teammates. The fans. The desire for ring #5. That's why we tune in on Sunday. Not to see a talented kid pee like a dog in the end zone and not even be a smidgent remorseful for the 15 yard team killing penalties.



He just doesn't care about anyone or anything about himself and his brand. In comment 13690944 81_Great_Dane said:Except it's not about talent. That is undeniable. It's about the uniform. The teammates. The fans. The desire for ring #5. That's why we tune in on Sunday. Not to see a talented kid pee like a dog in the end zone and not even be a smidgent remorseful for the 15 yard team killing penalties.He just doesn't care about anyone or anything about himself and his brand.

Quote: In comment 13690944 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





Not sure how that penalty killed the team but regardless your last statement couldn’t be further from the truth. Does he care about his brand? Absolutely, any smart player in a sport where your career could be done on one hit would.



Does he not care about winning and the Giants? That’s a made up narrative. The guy works his ass off and cares about winning. He didn’t put a hole in the Packers locker room because his party plans got canceled. In comment 13690964 ThatLimerickGuy said:Not sure how that penalty killed the team but regardless your last statement couldn’t be further from the truth. Does he care about his brand? Absolutely, any smart player in a sport where your career could be done on one hit would.Does he not care about winning and the Giants? That’s a made up narrative. The guy works his ass off and cares about winning. He didn’t put a hole in the Packers locker room because his party plans got canceled.

Having a hard time believing that we suddenly care about the teammates Ten Ton Hammer : 11/13/2017 7:19 pm : link as individuals. This place has a habit of flipping on guys at the drop of a hat. As soon as they start losing and making a play you don't like, you start assuming they quit and are stealing money. It's not about the teammates. It's about the win-loss record of your favorite uniform.



And that's fine.

Quote: In comment 13690924 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





RE: RE: . Gatorade Dunk : 11/13/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: Who was the last WR as talented as Beckham who led the league in jersey sales?



Now what do we do? It's possible that not only is this kid an absolute headache when he plays but he also may now be running anonymously to his friend Josina Anderson to complain about the HC.



It's past immaturity at this point. The kid loves himself and his brand more than the team and his teammates. Almost impossible to win with guys like that, regardless of talent. Poor attitude is a disease in team sports.

I understand that you're incredibly biased and not very bright, but Beckham is so obviously not one of the anonymous sources that spoke to Josina Anderson. They're both on the defense, and very likely both from the secondary (I'd guess it's both of the players who BMc suspended this year since they have a financial reason to sling arrows out of spite). In comment 13690956 ThatLimerickGuy said:I understand that you're incredibly biased and not very bright, but Beckham is so obviously not one of the anonymous sources that spoke to Josina Anderson. They're both on the defense, and very likely both from the secondary (I'd guess it's both of the players who BMc suspended this year since they have a financial reason to sling arrows out of spite).

i agree, i think the hate for OBJ is unnecessary. i also think its stupid to blame him for anything going on. could we get 2 1s and a 2 for him? 100% but i dont want to do it. OBJ is a core piece...he will grow up and mature....but to say he doesnt care is stupid. he wants to win...prob more than most. my guess...put some pieces in place up front, draft a QB and give eli another shot with a healthy roster and a new HC and culture... In comment 13691001 arcarsenal said:i agree, i think the hate for OBJ is unnecessary. i also think its stupid to blame him for anything going on. could we get 2 1s and a 2 for him? 100% but i dont want to do it. OBJ is a core piece...he will grow up and mature....but to say he doesnt care is stupid. he wants to win...prob more than most. my guess...put some pieces in place up front, draft a QB and give eli another shot with a healthy roster and a new HC and culture...

OBJ would never have quit on the field like the defense did PatersonPlank : 11/13/2017 8:07 pm : link yesterday. This guy is nothing bu 100% on every play.

Arc, trivia question... Keith : 11/13/2017 8:09 pm : link Who's a bigger fool, the fool or the fool arguing with the fool?



You're literally debating a made up person.

. arcarsenal : 11/13/2017 8:11 pm : link LOL, everyone falls into the trap sometimes...

Quote: In comment 13690784 jbeintherockies said:

Quote: In comment 13690703 Rjanyg Quote:

RE: One of Reese's criteria for selecting players is youth EricJ : 11/13/2017 11:16 pm : link

Quote:

Reese is definitely part of the problem because I believe he puts certain criteria, like upside and youth over proven production and experience. What ever happened to drafting captains by the way?



you can have that youth but you need strong veteran leaders. We do not apparently have that on the team other than Snacks In comment 13690703 Rjanyg said:you can have that youth but you need strong veteran leaders. We do not apparently have that on the team other than Snacks

Quote: In comment 13690763 Keith said:





Quote:





RE: Beckham's on IR. joe48 : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: He's not around. How is his behavior or the Giants' accommodation of it responsible for the mess we've seen since he went down? The other guys resented him? Ok, he's gone. Step up, guys, you got what you wanted.



Guys?



Anyone? It is about creating a double standard for a star player. The great players are not me first people like OBJ. Even LT’s actions off the field did not cause a distraction in the same way OBJ has. The foolish penalties and sideline antics cannot just be attributed to being young when you are in the 4th year of your career. In comment 13690722 81_Great_Dane said:It is about creating a double standard for a star player. The great players are not me first people like OBJ. Even LT’s actions off the field did not cause a distraction in the same way OBJ has. The foolish penalties and sideline antics cannot just be attributed to being young when you are in the 4th year of your career.

Quote: In comment 13690964 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





Quote: In comment 13690944 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





I don't agree with Francessa. He's small-minded and very biased Mark C : 2:38 pm : link against OBJ. However,



I don't care how hard Beckham works. When I watch his behavior on the field, I'm watching a guy who may place winning among his top three priorities, but it definitely isn't number one. His brand and his appetite for attention are top two, and if that doesn't change, this team will not win with him.

OBJ makes TO look reasonable... bw in dc : 4:39 pm : link He is the complete antithesis of what a prototypical Giant is supposed to act and sound like. I have found most of his antics repugnant. So I can easily see why The Pope keeps pounding away...



But in my many years of watching football, he is the most gifted receiver I have ever seen. A once in a generational talent. I guess he could be a few inches taller, just to say he has the ultimate speed/height ratio thing, but the combination of hands, speed, quickness (especially in and out of cuts) and catching radius are incredible. Those combined skills are so rare that you have to find a way to keep him, assuming he's still the same post surgery.



In fact, one of the key reasons for the next hire, assuming McAdoo is gone, would be that candidate demonstrating he has the people skills to manage OBJ/millennials. This is one of the reasons why I would push it as far as I could go to hire Jim Harbaugh. He seems to be well dialed in with this generation...

Can someone tell me what all these antics are? Face Pepler : 4:53 pm : link I saw the dog piss thing, and I hated it. I hate all those kinds of things from players. It was awfully stupid.



But I'm wondering what everyone sees as this awful behavior from the guy. The Norman thing seemed like two guys going at each other--I didn't throw it all on Beckham. Something a young guy might do. What's the other awful stuff? the kicking net was dumb, but didn't seem to be shaking the foundational core of the organization or anything.



Can someone point me to the behavior from Beckham that has destroyed this team?

RE: Can someone tell me what all these antics are? bluepepper : 5:06 pm : link

Quote: I saw the dog piss thing, and I hated it. I hate all those kinds of things from players. It was awfully stupid.



But I'm wondering what everyone sees as this awful behavior from the guy. The Norman thing seemed like two guys going at each other--I didn't throw it all on Beckham. Something a young guy might do. What's the other awful stuff? the kicking net was dumb, but didn't seem to be shaking the foundational core of the organization or anything.



Can someone point me to the behavior from Beckham that has destroyed this team?

He went on a boat on his off day last year 6 days before a playoff game! Shattered the organization. Will be years before we recover. In comment 13692309 Face Pepler said:He went on a boat on his off day last year 6 days before a playoff game! Shattered the organization. Will be years before we recover.

RE: I don't agree with Francessa. He's small-minded and very biased Gatorade Dunk : 5:35 pm : link

Quote: against OBJ. However,



I don't care how hard Beckham works. When I watch his behavior on the field, I'm watching a guy who may place winning among his top three priorities, but it definitely isn't number one. His brand and his appetite for attention are top two, and if that doesn't change, this team will not win with him.

Beckham is the most competitive player on the team, IMO. How he handles that competitiveness sometimes results in some moments of immaturity, but I genuinely believe that he's the most competitive guy on the team and that it is his absolute #1 priority.



Winning will give him the attention he wants, and the attention will drive his brand. He's no dummy - he understands that (again, IMO). In comment 13692138 Mark C said:Beckham is the most competitive player on the team, IMO. How he handles that competitiveness sometimes results in some moments of immaturity, but I genuinely believe that he's the most competitive guy on the team and that it is his absolute #1 priority.Winning will give him the attention he wants, and the attention will drive his brand. He's no dummy - he understands that (again, IMO).