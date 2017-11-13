The Narrative That Makes No Sense

|
| Right now with the state of this team I would consider
moving OBJ and this kid is one of the most competitive hard working players you could ask not to mention his skill set is 2nd to none . You could argue that if some team offered a boatload of picks . Your giving yourself a chance to do a pretty damn good rebuild in this upcoming draft plenty of talent out there . Barkley would replace a lot of the excitement that Odell provides likely at a better cost
but its gambling on Webb being a decent starter .
Getting back to the power run game we had with Bradshaw and Jacobs with a line that can pass protect and give the
GOAT QB another shot at a ring .
|we'd win a lot of SB's.
| In comment 13690703 Rjanyg said:
I believe Flowers, OBJ and Apple all were juniors and 21 years old or younger. There seems to be a maturity issue with all 3 of these players. With OBJ it seems he can't control his emotions, with Apple his effort and technique are bad which would lead me to believe he doesn't accept coaching and with Flowers it just seems to be able to handle the pressure of his position.
Reese is definitely part of the problem because I believe he puts certain criteria, like upside and youth over proven production and experience. What ever happened to drafting captains by the way?
I think Coughlin was trying to tell Reese and Ross something. I don't think Reese and Ross take leadership into account when putting together the draft board. They seem to think coaching will compensate for leadership and a lack of quality coaching/technique coming out of college.
Like Reese says, coach em up.
|Imagine if we had traded OBJ for 2 firsts and a 2nd and not re-signed JPP like I asked for last year? We'd be having a FAR different discussion right now.
| started saying what I have been saying since the Panthers game.
Last year I was all over OBJ and JPP and saw this titanic coming from a mile away. No matter what anyone here says I was on an island. People have revisionist history when they say they "didn't want to re-sign JPP" or "I always said OBJ was more of a headache than he is worth". That's BS.
I got called every name in the book (still do) for expressing the unpopular opinion.
Imagine if we had traded OBJ for 2 firsts and a 2nd and not re-signed JPP like I asked for last year? We'd be having a FAR different discussion right now.
| In comment 13690862 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Yea we would be discussing how dumb it was to trade our best player because we can’t score points.
| Also, what team was trading away two first round picks AND a second round pick for Beckham?
(And please don't tell me your "source" told you it could happen...)
The owner himself said this.
| unless your main goal is to get Beckham off the team.
People forget what a crapshoot the draft is, even as we are sitting here shitting on one first-round pick who became a star (OBJ) another everybody wants to run out of town (Eli Apple) and a third who seems be underperforming and has people divided (JPP).
A lot of people think we'll just build a dynasty with the picks, like Dallas did with the picks from the Herschel Walker trade. If that's what you're assuming, have a look at what the Rams got for Eric Dickerson. (Spoiler alert: Those picks didn't amount to much.)
OBJ is a generational talent. He's the kind of guy every fan base salivates over. He's been better than most #1 overall picks. It is extremely unlikely the Giants would get a player as good with the picks they'd get.
Except it's not about talent. That is undeniable. It's about the uniform. The teammates. The fans. The desire for ring #5. That's why we tune in on Sunday. Not to see a talented kid pee like a dog in the end zone and not even be a smidgent remorseful for the 15 yard team killing penalties.
He just doesn't care about anyone or anything about himself and his brand.
Who was the last WR as talented as Beckham who led the league in jersey sales?
Now what do we do? It's possible that not only is this kid an absolute headache when he plays but he also may now be running anonymously to his friend Josina Anderson to complain about the HC.
It's past immaturity at this point. The kid loves himself and his brand more than the team and his teammates. Almost impossible to win with guys like that, regardless of talent. Poor attitude is a disease in team sports.
What proof is there that he was the one who said those things to Josina Anderson? He hadn't even played in a month by the time that stuff was said. He hadn't been in the locker room regularly.
You're using things against him that are likely not even true and you're basing everything you want the Giants to do off the fact that you don't like Beckham - which is a terrible way to form opinions or make judgments.
Not sure how that penalty killed the team but regardless your last statement couldn’t be further from the truth. Does he care about his brand? Absolutely, any smart player in a sport where your career could be done on one hit would.
Does he not care about winning and the Giants? That’s a made up narrative. The guy works his ass off and cares about winning. He didn’t put a hole in the Packers locker room because his party plans got canceled.
I understand that you're incredibly biased and not very bright, but Beckham is so obviously not one of the anonymous sources that spoke to Josina Anderson. They're both on the defense, and very likely both from the secondary (I'd guess it's both of the players who BMc suspended this year since they have a financial reason to sling arrows out of spite).
Exactly how did Coughlin do that?
Why is it always the personal attacks with you guys? Smh. If I am so stupid why am I proven so god damn right all of the time? Do you think I want the franchise I've rooted for.since I am 6 to go up in flames?
Name the players who are confirmed to have ever texted Josina Anderson. It's a short list. Go ahead look it up. But it CAN'T be that guy?
I don't like Beckham because of what he did to a once proud franchise. Look around. We are here because we sacrificed the foundational beliefs of how a franchise should be run by allowing someone with a clear mental illness to make the rules. Now when it explodes I am supposed to defend him?
My favorite non game day as a Giants fan was when we drafted Eli. My 2nd favorite will be tje day that headcase leaves the team for good.
Can't wait for you to spin this into all of us being insensitive to mental illness. ICONIC.
Can't wait for you to realize TWICE that you have no rational response when challenged on your opinion and attack the poster directly- TWICE.
| It's that Beckham was allowed to be a dipshit without repercussion.
That's on the coaches (including and especially Coughlin) and the front office.
|yesterday. This guy is nothing bu 100% on every play.
How was that an attack on you? Is it not a fact that you once started a thread from an incredibly homophobic position that has no basis in reality and then accused every poster who replied to your thread and called you out of being homophobic themselves? So you once again created a fictional statement (read: lie) that Beckham suffers from a "clear mental illness" and it's unreasonable you to expect you to twist that into a claim that others are insensitive to mental illness?
Capitalizing "TWICE" doesn't make you correct. In fact, you're rarely, if ever, correct (maybe not even ONCE), despite the frequency with which you like to pat yourself on the back.
|
Reese is definitely part of the problem because I believe he puts certain criteria, like upside and youth over proven production and experience. What ever happened to drafting captains by the way?
You are kind of making my point for me bringing up the whole gay thing again. It's apparently still an issue for you. How is that not absolutely bizarre? Again...attacking the poster when the post is accurate. Go to the archives before we signed JPP. Do the same thing on the Beckham posts after any of his numerous stupid transgressions. I have earned the right to pat myself on the back because I'm right.
it would be a unique formation, that's for sure.
I think teams would be able to run on that defense though.
| He's not around. How is his behavior or the Giants' accommodation of it responsible for the mess we've seen since he went down? The other guys resented him? Ok, he's gone. Step up, guys, you got what you wanted.
Guys?
Anyone?
| I saw the dog piss thing, and I hated it. I hate all those kinds of things from players. It was awfully stupid.
But I'm wondering what everyone sees as this awful behavior from the guy. The Norman thing seemed like two guys going at each other--I didn't throw it all on Beckham. Something a young guy might do. What's the other awful stuff? the kicking net was dumb, but didn't seem to be shaking the foundational core of the organization or anything.
Can someone point me to the behavior from Beckham that has destroyed this team?
| against OBJ. However,
I don't care how hard Beckham works. When I watch his behavior on the field, I'm watching a guy who may place winning among his top three priorities, but it definitely isn't number one. His brand and his appetite for attention are top two, and if that doesn't change, this team will not win with him.
| He is the complete antithesis of what a prototypical Giant is supposed to act and sound like. I have found most of his antics repugnant. So I can easily see why The Pope keeps pounding away...
But in my many years of watching football, he is the most gifted receiver I have ever seen. A once in a generational talent. I guess he could be a few inches taller, just to say he has the ultimate speed/height ratio thing, but the combination of hands, speed, quickness (especially in and out of cuts) and catching radius are incredible. Those combined skills are so rare that you have to find a way to keep him, assuming he's still the same post surgery.
In fact, one of the key reasons for the next hire, assuming McAdoo is gone, would be that candidate demonstrating he has the people skills to manage OBJ/millennials. This is one of the reasons why I would push it as far as I could go to hire Jim Harbaugh. He seems to be well dialed in with this generation...