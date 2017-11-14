Top OT Prospects JoeyBigBlue : 11/14/2017 9:30 am While the talk has been QB all season, I wanted to see the interest at OT. I know Flowers has been better recently, but I don’t see him as the long term LT on the team. I think he could make an above average RT. My question is, “Is there any top 10 worthy LTs in this upcoming draft?” I don’t follow college football enough to know the top prospects. So far the only guy I’ve read about is Mike McGlinchey the LT from Notre Dame. Any other guys I should keep an eye for in the coming Bowl season.

I have heard that Kevin in Annapolis : 11/14/2017 9:42 am : link McGlinchey had major trouble with speed rushers. The OT from Texas that has been hurt all year is supposed to be the best one.

I'm hoping Williams falls to Round 2 after the injury. He's been compared to Joe Staley In comment 13691698 Kevin in Annapolis said:I'm hoping Williams falls to Round 2 after the injury. He's been compared to Joe Staley

Love McGlinchey Powerclean765 : 11/14/2017 10:04 am : link I did a write up on Nelson but McGlinchey would be a nice consolation prize. He reminds me of Conklin.



Sure he isn't the quickest guy, but he's a grinder and a technician. You can plug him in anywhere. For a team needing core starters at 3 or 4 positions, McGlinchey works. Get in where you fit in. And he will.

McGlinchey was a turnstile gmenrule : 11/14/2017 10:10 am : link against Georgia. Would rather take the ND OG Nelson !

Poor year to look for a blue chip LT JonC : 11/14/2017 10:11 am : link .

JonC you don't like Powerclean765 : 11/14/2017 10:17 am : link Orlando Brown? He could be a Hall of Famer IMO. I'm dying to see what the Giants think of him.

I really feel HoodieGelo : 11/14/2017 10:25 am : link like Nelson from Notre Dame is special. The type of guy who only comes around once in a while. I know OT is a "more important" position, but I think getting someone who can be a leader, and really form a new core of OL for the gmen for years to come is just as good. Like a Chris Snee.

You can't larryinnewhaven : 11/14/2017 10:33 am : link take a guard at 2. Ten yes. Nelson is a monster though!!!



I'm hoping Williams falls to Round 2 after the injury. He's been compared to Joe Staley



From what I've read, a lot of scouts think Williams needs to hit the weight room. In comment 13691703 EddieNYG said:From what I've read, a lot of scouts think Williams needs to hit the weight room.

Don't know if there's a top 10 OT in this draft jeff57 : 11/14/2017 10:39 am : link But Nelson is worthy of a top 10 selection.

I agree. Wheeler supposedly has all the tools and needs to get stronger. Him at LT. Flowers at right tackle. Nelson at LG. Still need a new C and RG. Pugh is a good player but injuries should make the

Team a bit wary depending on the Marker. I want Jerry Richberg either Tom or as backups. In comment 13691747 gmenrule said:I agree. Wheeler supposedly has all the tools and needs to get stronger. Him at LT. Flowers at right tackle. Nelson at LG. Still need a new C and RG. Pugh is a good player but injuries should make theTeam a bit wary depending on the Marker. I want Jerry Richberg either Tom or as backups.

Nelson is a beast Bluesbreaker : 11/14/2017 10:55 am : link We need to let Richberg take a hike a guy like Billy Price

another guy I like is Isaiah Wynn .

Nelson Will be gone unless we move up in round #2 what

pisses me off when we knew we were not going anywhere we

could have moved DRC to get some extra picks .

I assuming Flowers is continue to get better as he has this year BLUATHRT : 11/14/2017 11:01 am : link and OG and RT become larger needs. If that's the case, there is talent to be had in round 2, not a top 5 pick.

Mel Kiper said last week he may end up grading out as the highest rated guard in the last 30 years and has a chance to be in the top 10 picks even though he is not a tackle. In comment 13691894 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Mel Kiper said last week he may end up grading out as the highest rated guard in the last 30 years and has a chance to be in the top 10 picks even though he is not a tackle.

Jon ryanmkeane : 11/14/2017 11:42 am : link it seems like the last 3-4 drafts the NYG opinion has been that there aren't "blue chip" prospects yet there has been some really good OL taken in the first few rounds every year. I'm having a hard time believing that there just aren't good prospects out there. I think it's scouting and our philosophy on drafting that is holding us back from building a strong roster.

McGlinchey ryanmkeane : 11/14/2017 11:45 am : link is about as clean as they come. All of a sudden he's not a really good OL prospect? He's playing LT at the highest level of competition in college and doing it at a high level for a dominating offense. C'mon. There aren't any Orlando Pace's anymore in college. With the systems that teams run now and the need to be more athletic, there just aren't these blue goose tackles available - but there are really good OL available every year.



We've just passed on them for lesser players.

This isnt a shot LauderdaleMatty : 11/14/2017 11:50 am : link At the Engram pick. Kid looks like he's a keeper.



BUT. There were 3 guys whom were all possible OT choices for

The Giants and predract the chorus was None were worth it. Bolles Ramczyk and Robinson all are Starting and to be just as promising



The reality is Reese always passes on OL when he has the chance. He was desperate need when he strung together Pugh Richberg and Flowers. His first 5 years as GM he took only Beatty in the first 3 rounds.



He and his staff are enamored w WRs DL and CB. Eli Apple could have been Decker? Detroit grabbed him from

ohio St.



He passed on guys Like Max Unger and Cordy Glenn he wouldn't have had to mass pick. It is what it is. They need a new GM and staff.

Orlando Brown NikkiMac : 11/14/2017 11:53 am : link Gets my vote !

Mel Kiper said last week he may end up grading out as the highest rated guard in the last 30 years and has a chance to be in the top 10 picks even though he is not a tackle. Ah Crap... I've been watching Nelson all year thing this is the guy we need to draft.. even commented on a previous thread. But now Mel (I'm always wrong) Kipper says he's the best guard in 30 years... bad memories of Tony Mandarich are flooding my brain. :) In comment 13691905 BigBlueinChicago said:Ah Crap... I've been watching Nelson all year thing this is the guy we need to draft.. even commented on a previous thread. But now Mel (I'm always wrong) Kipper says he's the best guard in 30 years... bad memories of Tony Mandarich are flooding my brain. :)

ryan JonC : 11/14/2017 11:54 am : link If we're picking top 3, they can't force the pick at OT. It's all about value picking that high.

Agreed...I just think they take the "don't force a pick" thing a little too literally sometimes. No one is saying take a OL first overall. But hell, rounds 2-4 would be nice every once in awhile. We've taken 1 OL in the last 2 drafts...in the 6th round! It's almost like we are allergic to thinking that any of them are good. In comment 13691943 JonC said:Agreed...I just think they take the "don't force a pick" thing a little too literally sometimes. No one is saying take a OL first overall. But hell, rounds 2-4 would be nice every once in awhile. We've taken 1 OL in the last 2 drafts...in the 6th round! It's almost like we are allergic to thinking that any of them are good.

Jon ryanmkeane : 11/14/2017 12:02 pm : link totally get the value part. But we've been saying "it's all about value" for 5 years now with horrendous draft results in most of the rounds.

For some reason, I think they might take an edge rusher rather than QB aka Chubb. In comment 13691943 JonC said:For some reason, I think they might take an edge rusher rather than QB aka Chubb.

It doesn't matter. Let's not conflate skipping an OT at #20-something to pick Engram with risking a top 5 pick on a suspect OT.



It's still early, but I don't see an OT in the mix yet in the top 5.



Would agree pass rusher would appear a more likely target, but the options there appear few. Key, Chubb etc need to be tested. In comment 13691953 ryanmkeane said:It doesn't matter. Let's not conflate skipping an OT at #20-something to pick Engram with risking a top 5 pick on a suspect OT.It's still early, but I don't see an OT in the mix yet in the top 5.Would agree pass rusher would appear a more likely target, but the options there appear few. Key, Chubb etc need to be tested.

Rumor has it idiotsavant : 11/14/2017 12:42 pm : link Tradivarius Downizarious is a heck of a prospect.

Trade down WillVAB : 11/14/2017 12:43 pm : link Take Nelson and Brown and this OL looks a hell of a lot better with cheap, high quality talent.



That said, McGlinchey and Nelson aren’t perfect. McGlinchey got beat by speed off the edge a few plays vs Miami and also got fooled on some stunts. Nelson was up and down vs Miami as well and got shoved on his ass Bobby Hart style one play early on.

You really need that new, OL centric, GM / HC idiotsavant : 11/14/2017 12:51 pm : link Combo ASAP



As they will bring missing wisdom to this project.

Bolles went prior to the Giants' pick.



I still want Darnold. He is really picking up and he and his team are winning, unlike Rosen's Bruins. I am always skeptical of a QB whose team isn't winning games. I know it's a team sport but no position on the football field has more impact to wins and losses than the QB.



Darnold is still the prototype QB and I think his skillset is perfect for the Giants and I think eventually he will be the best QB out of this upcoming draft. In comment 13691934 LauderdaleMatty said:Bolles went prior to the Giants' pick.I still want Darnold. He is really picking up and he and his team are winning, unlike Rosen's Bruins. I am always skeptical of a QB whose team isn't winning games. I know it's a team sport but no position on the football field has more impact to wins and losses than the QB.Darnold is still the prototype QB and I think his skillset is perfect for the Giants and I think eventually he will be the best QB out of this upcoming draft.

To me ryanmkeane : 11/14/2017 1:13 pm : link Darnold is the best prospect in this class. Would be ecstatic if we drafted him to be the next franchise QB.

The two games he played against high end defenses he got worked over. In comment 13691919 ryanmkeane said:[quote] is about as clean as they come. All of a sudden he's not a really good OL prospect? He's playing LT at the highest level of competition in college and doing it at a high level for a dominating offense. C'mon. There aren't any Orlando Pace's anymore in college. With the systems that teams run now and the need to be more athletic, there just aren't these blue goose tackles available - but there are really good OL available every year.We've just passed on them for lesser players. [/quoteThe two games he played against high end defenses he got worked over.

By any chance did you watch the Miami game? He was beaten like a drum. In comment 13691919 ryanmkeane said:By any chance did you watch the Miami game? He was beaten like a drum.

Positionals are weird idiotsavant : 11/14/2017 4:43 pm : link I mean, can you imagine a year without a highly touted 'top O tackle' or 'best qb'..One that rises up the boards?



The risk is that in order to have that staple, because it is a staple, low first rounders get elevated in our minds to top five types?



Top five is very risky.

We're picking a qb Marty866b : 11/14/2017 5:00 pm : link Idiocy not to.

I'd be surprised if we don't take a QB in the 1st. yatqb : 11/14/2017 5:16 pm : link But imo you go for a sure impact player there, whether it's a QB or a great pass rusher or a great MLB or a shutdown CB. Greatness is what you look for. If you're not sold on a QB you don't select him.



Hopefully they will have a great conviction on one when their turn comes, but if not it can set a franchise back many years to select one who turns out lousy.

I'm all in on ND Nelson CardinalX : 11/14/2017 5:56 pm : link just hope we are able to trade back past the 10th pick and get him in a more appropriate spot than where we'll likely be drafting. i know, wishful thinking

In the 2015 draft mrvax : 11/14/2017 6:03 pm : link the Redskins selected Scherff, a guard with overall pick #5.



i wouldn't throw the remote CardinalX : 11/14/2017 6:19 pm : link or much of anything else if we used our top pick on Nelson if after all is said and done he looks to be "that guy". i am a devout believer in building a team starts with the trenches. i just dont see the Gmen even sniffing an interior lineman b4 the top 10 is all

If the Giants clean house mrvax : 11/14/2017 6:23 pm : link and the new staff loves Webb, our pick might be swapped for a bonanza of picks. Then we should consider solid Oline prospects.



Be nice old man : 11/14/2017 7:28 pm : link If we got both McG and Nelson for the G positions, presuming Flowers is finally becoming a LT, and Wheeler for RT.

If Wheeler is a LT, Nelson as the LG, and EF at RG, where I think he is best served for a run game makes a good start.

Either case makes for a young OL.

People are going to go nuts with idiotsavant : 11/14/2017 7:47 pm : link A very high pick.



Brady was, what? A sixth rounder?



There are no qbs in the 2019 draft? they are all on haitus?



Not sure the fan base really wants another year of neutered run game, castrated run D and fundamental imbalance, no lbs, etc.



Furthermore, what decent new coach and GM would not want to address lbs, guards and so forth?



Those things take quality spots.

Yep. Look at this roster. We’ll barely have enough bodies just to fill out the roster at OL and LB. That is unless the Giants overpay for guys in FA. Trade down, fix the trenches, and improve the front 7 on defense.



RE: McGlinchey, he wasn’t “horrible” vs Miami. I watched Nelson/McGlinchey specifically in that game and both were ok overall. Both had some bad plays. In comment 13692514 idiotsavant said:Yep. Look at this roster. We’ll barely have enough bodies just to fill out the roster at OL and LB. That is unless the Giants overpay for guys in FA. Trade down, fix the trenches, and improve the front 7 on defense.RE: McGlinchey, he wasn’t “horrible” vs Miami. I watched Nelson/McGlinchey specifically in that game and both were ok overall. Both had some bad plays.

McGlinchey Peppers : 11/14/2017 10:31 pm : link When its all said and done come April will be a worthy top 5 pick. He has everything an OLine coach will love to work with.





yat on target JonC : 8:15 am : link I know many want Eli to play five more years and or Webb to be the QB already in hand so we're free to pick the best OT, etc. But, if we're picking top 2 I think a QB will be very likely to carry the grade.