Webb gets the attention, but I want to see Wheeler

|
|Quote:
| Besides the fact that I legitimately do see Eli as giving us the best chance to win games, I do get the urge to throw Webb in there to "see what he's got".
What if you put Webb in for the last 3-4 games and he plays just OK?- some rookie mistakes but gives the offense a little juice with his mobility and does some good things.
What do you do then? Do you say "Ok let's build with this guy and see what happens" or do you say "With a top 3 pick we gotta get one of these young studs"?
I'd say let Eli play this thing out in 2017, draft the QB you want, and then let the rookie and Webb battle it out next year for the backup, all of the time understanding that one or the other is going to start in '19.
QB is like no other position in pro sports. You gotta load up until you find one.
|Quote:
| In comment 13691845 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
Besides the fact that I legitimately do see Eli as giving us the best chance to win games, I do get the urge to throw Webb in there to "see what he's got".
What if you put Webb in for the last 3-4 games and he plays just OK?- some rookie mistakes but gives the offense a little juice with his mobility and does some good things.
What do you do then? Do you say "Ok let's build with this guy and see what happens" or do you say "With a top 3 pick we gotta get one of these young studs"?
I'd say let Eli play this thing out in 2017, draft the QB you want, and then let the rookie and Webb battle it out next year for the backup, all of the time understanding that one or the other is going to start in '19.
QB is like no other position in pro sports. You gotta load up until you find one.
My issue with this plan is we would have now spent 2 top picks (2 of our last 6 Rd 1-3 picks) on one position, when we have lots of holes also on the OL, RB, LB, and likely DB. Plus these 2 picks would be spent on positions that won't help us for 2+ years, unlike if we drafted a OT or OG that could start right away.
I'd prefer we make a determination on Webb before the draft. If its thumbs up, then draft an OL player/LB/RB/etc. Thumbs down then draft the QB (if the one you like is there).
I also don't subscribe to the fact that this QB class is so good, and that there are guaranteed franchise QBs there. First, its stupid to call a college senior an NFL franchise QB, they bust all the time so you just don't know. Second, none of these guys are lighting it up. Third, there will be good "franchise guys" there next drat too, maybe even Darnold again.
Finally, I hope everyone realizes that Webbs senior year stats, in the the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, will end up being better than every QB we are discussing (Rosen will be close). So this assumption that whoever we draft is going to be a better QB is flawed.
|Quote:
| In comment 13691845 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
Besides the fact that I legitimately do see Eli as giving us the best chance to win games, I do get the urge to throw Webb in there to "see what he's got".
What if you put Webb in for the last 3-4 games and he plays just OK?- some rookie mistakes but gives the offense a little juice with his mobility and does some good things.
What do you do then? Do you say "Ok let's build with this guy and see what happens" or do you say "With a top 3 pick we gotta get one of these young studs"?
I'd say let Eli play this thing out in 2017, draft the QB you want, and then let the rookie and Webb battle it out next year for the backup, all of the time understanding that one or the other is going to start in '19.
QB is like no other position in pro sports. You gotta load up until you find one.
My issue with this plan is we would have now spent 2 top picks (2 of our last 6 Rd 1-3 picks) on one position, when we have lots of holes also on the OL, RB, LB, and likely DB. Plus these 2 picks would be spent on positions that won't help us for 2+ years, unlike if we drafted a OT or OG that could start right away.
I'd prefer we make a determination on Webb before the draft. If its thumbs up, then draft an OL player/LB/RB/etc. Thumbs down then draft the QB (if the one you like is there).
I also don't subscribe to the fact that this QB class is so good, and that there are guaranteed franchise QBs there. First, its stupid to call a college senior an NFL franchise QB, they bust all the time so you just don't know. Second, none of these guys are lighting it up. Third, there will be good "franchise guys" there next drat too, maybe even Darnold again.
Finally, I hope everyone realizes that Webbs senior year stats, in the the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, will end up being better than every QB we are discussing (Rosen will be close). So this assumption that whoever we draft is going to be a better QB is flawed.
|Quote:
| Besides the fact that I legitimately do see Eli as giving us the best chance to win games, I do get the urge to throw Webb in there to "see what he's got".
What if you put Webb in for the last 3-4 games and he plays just OK?- some rookie mistakes but gives the offense a little juice with his mobility and does some good things.
What do you do then? Do you say "Ok let's build with this guy and see what happens" or do you say "With a top 3 pick we gotta get one of these young studs"?
I'd say let Eli play this thing out in 2017, draft the QB you want, and then let the rookie and Webb battle it out next year for the backup, all of the time understanding that one or the other is going to start in '19.
QB is like no other position in pro sports. You gotta load up until you find one.
|Quote:
| Besides the fact that I legitimately do see Eli as giving us the best chance to win games, I do get the urge to throw Webb in there to "see what he's got".
What if you put Webb in for the last 3-4 games and he plays just OK?- some rookie mistakes but gives the offense a little juice with his mobility and does some good things.
What do you do then? Do you say "Ok let's build with this guy and see what happens" or do you say "With a top 3 pick we gotta get one of these young studs"?
I'd say let Eli play this thing out in 2017, draft the QB you want, and then let the rookie and Webb battle it out next year for the backup, all of the time understanding that one or the other is going to start in '19.
QB is like no other position in pro sports. You gotta load up until you find one.
|Quote:
| In comment 13691845 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
Besides the fact that I legitimately do see Eli as giving us the best chance to win games, I do get the urge to throw Webb in there to "see what he's got".
What if you put Webb in for the last 3-4 games and he plays just OK?- some rookie mistakes but gives the offense a little juice with his mobility and does some good things.
What do you do then? Do you say "Ok let's build with this guy and see what happens" or do you say "With a top 3 pick we gotta get one of these young studs"?
I'd say let Eli play this thing out in 2017, draft the QB you want, and then let the rookie and Webb battle it out next year for the backup, all of the time understanding that one or the other is going to start in '19.
QB is like no other position in pro sports. You gotta load up until you find one.
My issue with this plan is we would have now spent 2 top picks (2 of our last 6 Rd 1-3 picks) on one position, when we have lots of holes also on the OL, RB, LB, and likely DB. Plus these 2 picks would be spent on positions that won't help us for 2+ years, unlike if we drafted a OT or OG that could start right away.
I'd prefer we make a determination on Webb before the draft. If its thumbs up, then draft an OL player/LB/RB/etc. Thumbs down then draft the QB (if the one you like is there).
I also don't subscribe to the fact that this QB class is so good, and that there are guaranteed franchise QBs there. First, its stupid to call a college senior an NFL franchise QB, they bust all the time so you just don't know. Second, none of these guys are lighting it up. Third, there will be good "franchise guys" there next drat too, maybe even Darnold again.
Finally, I hope everyone realizes that Webbs senior year stats, in the the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, will end up being better than every QB we are discussing (Rosen will be close). So this assumption that whoever we draft is going to be a better QB is flawed.
|Quote:
| Carr was the 1st player taken in the draft if I remember correctly. Played behind a bad OL and took a horrible beating and was never the same QB after. Who know if his career would have been different.
Why would you want Webb behind an OL that has a horror show like Hart at RT and not great players alongside in pass protection. They have a pretty ordinary at best running game. And, one of the starting WRs is really a Practice Squad player. What do you get by putting someone barely familiar with the offense in that situation if you care about him going forward. It's stupidity.
|Quote:
|has good technique but needs to get bigger.
|Quote:
| In comment 13691856 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 13691845 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
Besides the fact that I legitimately do see Eli as giving us the best chance to win games, I do get the urge to throw Webb in there to "see what he's got".
What if you put Webb in for the last 3-4 games and he plays just OK?- some rookie mistakes but gives the offense a little juice with his mobility and does some good things.
What do you do then? Do you say "Ok let's build with this guy and see what happens" or do you say "With a top 3 pick we gotta get one of these young studs"?
I'd say let Eli play this thing out in 2017, draft the QB you want, and then let the rookie and Webb battle it out next year for the backup, all of the time understanding that one or the other is going to start in '19.
QB is like no other position in pro sports. You gotta load up until you find one.
My issue with this plan is we would have now spent 2 top picks (2 of our last 6 Rd 1-3 picks) on one position, when we have lots of holes also on the OL, RB, LB, and likely DB. Plus these 2 picks would be spent on positions that won't help us for 2+ years, unlike if we drafted a OT or OG that could start right away.
I'd prefer we make a determination on Webb before the draft. If its thumbs up, then draft an OL player/LB/RB/etc. Thumbs down then draft the QB (if the one you like is there).
I also don't subscribe to the fact that this QB class is so good, and that there are guaranteed franchise QBs there. First, its stupid to call a college senior an NFL franchise QB, they bust all the time so you just don't know. Second, none of these guys are lighting it up. Third, there will be good "franchise guys" there next drat too, maybe even Darnold again.
Finally, I hope everyone realizes that Webbs senior year stats, in the the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, will end up being better than every QB we are discussing (Rosen will be close). So this assumption that whoever we draft is going to be a better QB is flawed.
Except Webb played in a spread offense that inflates the passing stats, while Rosen, and Darnold played in more pro-style offenses. Dranold and Rosen also had to compete and probably beat out some serious talent to become starters at their schools. Webb lost to Mahomes in a competition.
Also Darnold and Rosen probably have better mechanics then Webb (Pre Draft at least).
I like Webb, but that doesn't mean you don't take a QB in the top of round 1, because I would much rather have our next QB compete against another solid talent and let the best player win. The loser can be turned into a pick if its a close battle. Nothing wrong with that.
|Quote:
| If so, we can hope Hart catches a cold and is out for Sunday.
Sometimes coaches (Coughlin) need a swift kick in the ass to get a young guy some playing time.
|Quote:
|He can't be worse than Hart at RT. It is very important to see if he is a legitimate option to start next season. If he plays well that would be a huge development for the future of the offensive line.