Will The Giants End Up With The Overall #1 Pick? Jim in Tampa : 11/14/2017 3:54 pm



Here are the remaining schedules for the “Biggest Losers”…



BROWNS

Jaguars

@ Bengals

@Chargers

Packers

Ravens

@ Bears

@ Steelers



The Jags and the Steelers are clearly better than the Browns but either could certainly lose to the Browns, especially if the Steelers have clinched their playoff spot before the last game and the Browns are still looking for that first win. The middle five opponents are all better than the Browns as well, but not significantly better that the Browns couldn’t pull off an upset or two.



49ers

Seahawks

@ Bears

@ Texans

Titans

Jaguars

@Rams



The 49ers have a tougher schedule no doubt, but the Bears and Texans (without Watson and Watt) are potential wins and once again, it’s possible the last game of the year could also be meaningless to the Rams if they’ve clinched their playoff slot.



Of course if the Giants lose their remaining games they will likely have the tiebreaker with SF anyway. That means that the 49ers may not even have to win another game to finish “behind” the Giants in the draft order. (See link to other BBI thread below.)



Having said all that, I think the Giants somehow find a way to win two more games to finish 3-13 and end up in the 3rd position. They will then trade up with SF (the #1 or #2 team) to take whatever QB they have the hots for.



So where do you think the Giants will end up in the NFL Draft order?



Find a way into the top 2 JonC : 11/14/2017 3:55 pm : link by draft night, make it so.



There's no way the Browns are beating Giantology : 11/14/2017 3:58 pm : link Sacksonville

I would prefer to trade down. Matt M. : 11/14/2017 3:59 pm : link This is assuming they are in the top 3 spots.

Browns will be #1 Breeze_94 : 11/14/2017 4:05 pm : link and pick Darnold. Giants will pick Rosen 2nd.

3-13 mrvax : 11/14/2017 4:08 pm : link and the 3rd or 4th in draft order is my guess.

Any game won bigbluehoya : 11/14/2017 4:10 pm : link Is counter-productive right now. It’s a bitter reality.

RE: Browns will be #1 Jim in Tampa : 11/14/2017 4:10 pm : link

Quote: and pick Darnold. Giants will pick Rosen 2nd.



My fear is that Darnold stays in school if the Browns pick first and the Browns end up taking Rosen (the QB I prefer).



If the Giants pick in the top spot and pass the word to Darold that he would be their choice, then Darnold would be an absolute fool to go back to USC. In comment 13692231 Breeze_94 said:My fear is that Darnold stays in school if the Browns pick first and the Browns end up taking Rosen (the QB I prefer).If the Giants pick in the top spot and pass the word to Darold that he would be their choice, then Darnold would be an absolute fool to go back to USC.

RE: Browns will be #1 feelflows : 11/14/2017 4:12 pm : link

Quote: and pick Darnold. Giants will pick Rosen 2nd.



Worse. Browns pick 1st, Darnold decides to play college another year instead of playing in Cleveland. Rosen goes 1 to Browns In comment 13692231 Breeze_94 said:Worse. Browns pick 1st, Darnold decides to play college another year instead of playing in Cleveland. Rosen goes 1 to Browns

RE: RE: Browns will be #1 feelflows : 11/14/2017 4:12 pm : link

Yeah...what Jim said.

Quote: In comment 13692231 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





and pick Darnold. Giants will pick Rosen 2nd.







Worse. Browns pick 1st, Darnold decides to play college another year instead of playing in Cleveland. Rosen goes 1 to Browns



Yeah...what Jim said. In comment 13692247 feelflows said:Yeah...what Jim said.

Giants aren't winning another game KWALL2 : 11/14/2017 4:15 pm : link Cleveland is playing better now. Great shot for NYG to get top pick.

RE: There's no way the Browns are beating Diver_Down : 11/14/2017 4:28 pm : link

Quote: Sacksonville



This. The Browns might not score against Jax. Their defense is for real. The Browns best chances are the Bears or Steelers. I could see the Steelers already having the playoff seeding set and could pull their starters.



San Fran could compete with the Hundley led Pack.



But all this is mute as apparently the draft order isn't decided by head to head and overall record. Ray in Arlington has been outlining the draft order probabilities each week and apparently the Strength of Schedule is the first deciding factor. Even though we lost to San Fran, they still pick ahead of us based on the SOS. In comment 13692218 Giantology said:This. The Browns might not score against Jax. Their defense is for real. The Browns best chances are the Bears or Steelers. I could see the Steelers already having the playoff seeding set and could pull their starters.San Fran could compete with the Hundley led Pack.But all this is mute as apparently the draft order isn't decided by head to head and overall record. Ray in Arlington has been outlining the draft order probabilities each week and apparently the Strength of Schedule is the first deciding factor. Even though we lost to San Fran, they still pick ahead of us based on the SOS.

RE: RE: Browns will be #1 Matt M. : 11/14/2017 4:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13692231 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





and pick Darnold. Giants will pick Rosen 2nd.







My fear is that Darnold stays in school if the Browns pick first and the Browns end up taking Rosen (the QB I prefer).



If the Giants pick in the top spot and pass the word to Darold that he would be their choice, then Darnold would be an absolute fool to go back to USC. In that case, you trade down, as they are in the spot for the the only other QB worth taking early. In comment 13692244 Jim in Tampa said:In that case, you trade down, as they are in the spot for the the only other QB worth taking early.

Maybe adamg : 11/14/2017 4:29 pm : link if they trade up with the Browns and snag a QB

I just feel it won't HoodieGelo : 11/14/2017 4:31 pm : link matter either way. Whether we are #1, #2, #3, I'm honestly against taking a QB. The Giants still have Eli and we really have no clue what Webb has in him. I just think it would be dumb to draft a QB when there are so many other needs that should be addressed first.

It depends what they think of the blue chip QBs JonC : 11/14/2017 4:35 pm : link If they carry the grade, you don't skip one because you've got Eli/Webb. You rarely pick as high as NYG will next April, try to see the longer game at play and draft accordingly.



I will be the first to say it Rjanyg : 11/14/2017 4:36 pm : link The New York Giants are on the clock!!!



We will go 1-15 and I think the Browns win 2 and the Niners win 1 more.



Depressing but to be honest this is an excellent opportunity to clean house, New GM, New Coach and staff, 1st overall pick with a good amount of talent on this team.

RE: I just feel it won't Jim in Tampa : 11/14/2017 4:41 pm : link

Quote: matter either way. Whether we are #1, #2, #3, I'm honestly against taking a QB. The Giants still have Eli and we really have no clue what Webb has in him. I just think it would be dumb to draft a QB when there are so many other needs that should be addressed first.



It's rare that you have an opportunity to pick in the top three spots. So in a QB-driven league and with a 37 yr. old QB as your starter, you absolutely have to draft a QB...unless you're just not sold on any of them. In comment 13692277 HoodieGelo said:It's rare that you have an opportunity to pick in the top three spots. So in a QB-driven league and with a 37 yr. old QB as your starter, you absolutely have to draft a QB...unless you're just not sold on any of them.

Browns Sammo85 : 11/14/2017 4:53 pm : link Have a shot in the Bengals, Chargers, Bears games.



I think by some curse we end up winning one more game somehow.



It would stink if we drop to 3rd. Niners if they have 2 will auction that pick off to a team that wants a QB. Lynch will demand a haul and if Giants want the pick he’ll make them pay a heavy price to move up one spot.

KWALL2 Marty866b : 11/14/2017 4:58 pm : link If memory serves me right you are a west coast guy. Which of the west coast quarterbacks do you prefer. You know my preference.

RE: RE: There's no way the Browns are beating Jim in Tampa : 11/14/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13692218 Giantology said:





Quote:





Sacksonville







This. The Browns might not score against Jax. Their defense is for real. The Browns best chances are the Bears or Steelers. I could see the Steelers already having the playoff seeding set and could pull their starters.



San Fran could compete with the Hundley led Pack.



But all this is mute as apparently the draft order isn't decided by head to head and overall record. Ray in Arlington has been outlining the draft order probabilities each week and apparently the Strength of Schedule is the first deciding factor. Even though we lost to San Fran, they still pick ahead of us based on the SOS.



Diver. I think you misinterpreted Ray's thread. If things stayed the same the Giants would pick ahead of SF based on SOS. In comment 13692272 Diver_Down said:Diver. I think you misinterpreted Ray's thread. If things stayed the same the Giants would pick ahead of SF based on SOS.

Per GBN Report Pepe LePugh : 11/14/2017 5:27 pm : link "In fact, the Browns would actually have to win at least two games to have move out of the top pick as both the Giants and 49ers, the league’s two one-win teams both have stronger strength of schedule numbers"

That's not happening. Giants will not get #1.

RE: RE: RE: There's no way the Browns are beating Diver_Down : 11/14/2017 5:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13692272 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13692218 Giantology said:





Quote:





Sacksonville







This. The Browns might not score against Jax. Their defense is for real. The Browns best chances are the Bears or Steelers. I could see the Steelers already having the playoff seeding set and could pull their starters.



San Fran could compete with the Hundley led Pack.



But all this is mute as apparently the draft order isn't decided by head to head and overall record. Ray in Arlington has been outlining the draft order probabilities each week and apparently the Strength of Schedule is the first deciding factor. Even though we lost to San Fran, they still pick ahead of us based on the SOS.







Diver. I think you misinterpreted Ray's thread. If things stayed the same the Giants would pick ahead of SF based on SOS.



Actually, I'm not. Ray created his thread after our loss to San Fran. In which case, they still pick ahead of us despite beating us.

- ( In comment 13692339 Jim in Tampa said:Actually, I'm not. Ray created his thread after our loss to San Fran. In which case, they still pick ahead of us despite beating us. Ray's Draft Order Thread - ( New Window

Well the last time we had a top 3 pick Steve L : 11/14/2017 6:01 pm : link We got Eli. Hopefully the front office, whomever it is, doesn’t F it up.

I may be alone in my thinking superspynyg : 11/14/2017 6:10 pm : link But I am very unsure about this Qb class. Having said that I don’t think the Gmenwill have pick 1. But if they do and you like one of the qbs then you go Qb. If not then trade out and get more picks OR go Barkley.





RE: RE: RE: RE: There's no way the Browns are beating shyster : 11/14/2017 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13692339 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 13692272 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13692218 Giantology said:





Quote:





Sacksonville







This. The Browns might not score against Jax. Their defense is for real. The Browns best chances are the Bears or Steelers. I could see the Steelers already having the playoff seeding set and could pull their starters.



San Fran could compete with the Hundley led Pack.



But all this is mute as apparently the draft order isn't decided by head to head and overall record. Ray in Arlington has been outlining the draft order probabilities each week and apparently the Strength of Schedule is the first deciding factor. Even though we lost to San Fran, they still pick ahead of us based on the SOS.







Diver. I think you misinterpreted Ray's thread. If things stayed the same the Giants would pick ahead of SF based on SOS.







Actually, I'm not. Ray created his thread after our loss to San Fran. In which case, they still pick ahead of us despite beating us. Ray's Draft Order Thread - ( New Window )



I believe the 49ers rank ahead on that list because they are 1-9 (no bye yet) and NYG is 1-8.



If, however, both teams wind up with same number of wins, and the deciding factor goes to SOS, NYG is currently "leading" with the lower total non-common opponents' wins, 41 to 44. In comment 13692360 Diver_Down said:I believe the 49ers rank ahead on that list because they are 1-9 (no bye yet) and NYG is 1-8.If, however, both teams wind up with same number of wins, and the deciding factor goes to SOS, NYG is currently "leading" with the lower total non-common opponents' wins, 41 to 44.

Browns will beat the Ravens and Bears back to back The_Boss : 11/14/2017 6:44 pm : link To finish 2-14

remember Mr. Nickels : 11/14/2017 7:59 pm : link when we won a meaningless overtime game against the JETS in 2003

Cleveland old man : 11/14/2017 8:00 pm : link May win one, even 2( they play Steelers /Ravens tough ).

SF could win 2 more(they play Seattle tough).

Giants : Skins and AZ maybe but highly doubt.

IT'S POSSIBLE.

And I'd be offering it up. Out of Browns,SF, TB, Bears,Bengals,AZ?, Denver,Miami that might round out 9 of top 10 picks, SF TB Bears don't need QB.

Fear may drive those remaining to make the jump for their guy, especially if Darnold stays in school...and others are fearful of a Big 12 QB.

RE: I just feel it won't Dr. D : 11/14/2017 8:38 pm : link

Quote: matter either way. Whether we are #1, #2, #3, I'm honestly against taking a QB. The Giants still have Eli and we really have no clue what Webb has in him. I just think it would be dumb to draft a QB when there are so many other needs that should be addressed first.

I'm an Eli fan, but if they are in the top few picks and this is as good a QB draft as many say, you absolutely have to pick a QB. The fact that we have no clue about Webb is even more reason.



You only get to pick this high once in a blue moon, if you're not a perennial loser, and to do it in a strong QB draft when your starter is going to be 37? You would be freaking crazy not to draft a blue chip QB. The pick and Webb will sort itself out later. In comment 13692277 HoodieGelo said:I'm an Eli fan, but if they are in the top few picks and this is as good a QB draft as many say, you absolutely have to pick a QB. The fact that we have no clue about Webb is even more reason.You only get to pick this high once in a blue moon, if you're not a perennial loser, and to do it in a strong QB draft when your starter is going to be 37? You would be freaking crazy not to draft a blue chip QB. The pick and Webb will sort itself out later.

Eric's clicks idiotsavant : 11/14/2017 8:46 pm : link Must be increased vs 2016 and will increase more as draft day approaches.



Epic.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There's no way the Browns are beating ray in arlington : 11/14/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13692360 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13692339 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 13692272 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13692218 Giantology said:





Quote:





Sacksonville







This. The Browns might not score against Jax. Their defense is for real. The Browns best chances are the Bears or Steelers. I could see the Steelers already having the playoff seeding set and could pull their starters.



San Fran could compete with the Hundley led Pack.



But all this is mute as apparently the draft order isn't decided by head to head and overall record. Ray in Arlington has been outlining the draft order probabilities each week and apparently the Strength of Schedule is the first deciding factor. Even though we lost to San Fran, they still pick ahead of us based on the SOS.







Diver. I think you misinterpreted Ray's thread. If things stayed the same the Giants would pick ahead of SF based on SOS.







Actually, I'm not. Ray created his thread after our loss to San Fran. In which case, they still pick ahead of us despite beating us. Ray's Draft Order Thread - ( New Window )







I believe the 49ers rank ahead on that list because they are 1-9 (no bye yet) and NYG is 1-8.



If, however, both teams wind up with same number of wins, and the deciding factor goes to SOS, NYG is currently "leading" with the lower total non-common opponents' wins, 41 to 44.



yes. I listed SF ahead of NYG because right now they have the better record. The tiebreak is now in favor of NYG 41 to 45. (due to CAR win over MIN) In comment 13692422 shyster said:yes. I listed SF ahead of NYG because right now they have the better record. The tiebreak is now in favor of NYG 41 to 45. (due to CAR win over MIN)

i mean SF ray in arlington : 11/14/2017 8:51 pm : link has the worse record right now.



If NYG lose to KC they will most probably be listed 2nd.

RE: I will be the first to say it Craigg619 : 11/14/2017 8:56 pm : link

Quote: The New York Giants are on the clock!!!



We will go 1-15 and I think the Browns win 2 and the Niners win 1 more.



Depressing but to be honest this is an excellent opportunity to clean house, New GM, New Coach and staff, 1st overall pick with a good amount of talent on this team.



I totally agree with you.



It is a horrid, brutal season, but if it were ever gonna happen, this truly is the best time it could've happened. This team has been overdue to clean house. Mcadoo went 11-5 last year but in my opinion, his offensive system is atrocious. Terrible blocking scheme and doesn't fit Eli's talent.



Also, Jerry Reese has needed to go for a while now too.



Mix that with a really good top QB class, you definitely need to take next franchise QB to start off new coach and gm and Giants do have a good amount of talent, they really do. In comment 13692283 Rjanyg said:I totally agree with you.It is a horrid, brutal season, but if it were ever gonna happen, this truly is the best time it could've happened. This team has been overdue to clean house. Mcadoo went 11-5 last year but in my opinion, his offensive system is atrocious. Terrible blocking scheme and doesn't fit Eli's talent.Also, Jerry Reese has needed to go for a while now too.Mix that with a really good top QB class, you definitely need to take next franchise QB to start off new coach and gm and Giants do have a good amount of talent, they really do.

Giants have had the 1st overall pick twice in their history baadbill : 11/14/2017 9:07 pm : link

1965 1 Tucker Frederickson



It would be exciting as hell for the Giants to have the first pick of every round.

- ( 1951 1 Kyle Rote1965 1 Tucker FredericksonIt would be exciting as hell for the Giants to have the first pick of every round. Link - ( New Window

I think San Fran wins one more est1986 : 11/14/2017 9:40 pm : link Cleveland will win one, maybe even two

And I expect this Giants team to win at least one more game



So we could be looking at three team with a 2-14 record.



Darnold pulls a Eli draft move and forces his way to New York.



I would be happy with Barkley or Darnold wherever we pick and I think it will be top 3 for sure.

I think the Giants will richly deserve... M.S. : 8:55 am : link

...the #1 pick with a 1-15 record.



Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield.



Meet our new franchise QB.

If they do and they play it right montanagiant : 11:17 am : link They could trade down 1-2 spots still get their guy and pick up a few other first day picks

RE: I think the Giants will richly deserve... montanagiant : 11:19 am : link

Quote:

...the #1 pick with a 1-15 record.



Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield.



Meet our new franchise QB.

Yeah I view us as the worst team in football right now. Both SF and Cleveland have the much better chances at wining another game In comment 13692727 M.S. said:Yeah I view us as the worst team in football right now. Both SF and Cleveland have the much better chances at wining another game

anyone who says we shouldn't pick a QB Dr. D : 11:37 am : link because we have Eli, are like those who thought we shouldn't in '04 because we still had Kerry Collins. Glad Ernie didn't think like some fans.



I love Eli, but it's time to think about life after him.