John Mara personally responding to furious fans letters CromartiesKid21 : 11/14/2017 6:30 pm

Note BigWiggle95 : 11/14/2017 6:40 pm : link I wrote to him last fall. He responded with a handwritten note. I couldn’t believe that he took the time to personally write back to me. The Mara family is all class!

He may have a bunch mrvax : 11/14/2017 6:45 pm : link of canned responses that he updates regularly. Then an associate prints one and shows the fan note to Mara to read then sign and mail off. In any case it's a nice gesture.



His dad joeinpa : 11/14/2017 6:46 pm : link always answered letters.



It makes me laugh when Giants fans criticize the Maras or say things like they the fans care more.



They are good owners and seem like good people.



And they are very successful.

This team does things the right way Keith : 11/14/2017 6:48 pm : link and it starts at the top. They never panic, never make rash decisions and they don't cater to public pressure. Then they do things like this which make me proud.

I wrote him about my disappointment in the Josh Brown situation Ben in Tampa : 11/14/2017 6:48 pm : link Last year and I got a rather snarky response from him.



If you write, he will respond. It’s cool of him to do that.

I like that he writes back... FranknWeezer : 11/14/2017 6:51 pm : link ...clever to say "I have your letter" instead of "I have read your letter." That way, he can straight-faced issue canned responses without actually having to assert he's read every fan complaint letter.

I have about five handwritten letters from Wellington carpoon : 11/14/2017 6:54 pm : link around here and one from George Young, also handwritten. No form letters and I received an answer to my letters within 4 or 5 days from mailing them.

I gotta think mrvax : 11/14/2017 6:59 pm : link Mara gets 50+ fan mails each day during the season and somewhat less at other times.



Letters from Johnny Boy are Blue Moon : 11/14/2017 7:10 pm : link extremely impressive. Heck I still have a number of letters I received from Santa Claus from my youth. Neither delivered much. Now grow a set of nuts put your fictitious writing utensil down and fire this inept GM who should have banished years ago! Your PSL Ponzi scheme is about to collapse with the sickening product you think your filling your fans with.

Boy some of you guys sound really bitter joeinpa : 11/14/2017 7:12 pm : link If this is what being a fan does to you when they lose, I would consider finding another outlet for your entertainment.

HA! Unemployable : 11/14/2017 7:20 pm : link He responded to me a few weeks ago with the exact same letter!

The Maras are very good owners Giants86 : 11/14/2017 7:21 pm : link Im sure this season is difficult for him.



Classy of him to respond to SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/14/2017 7:22 pm : link letters. I don't think a lot of people in his position would.

It’s well done PR and it matters trueblueinpw : 11/14/2017 7:25 pm : link It’s nice he Giants put some effort into public relations. My youngest daughter wrote to Eli and OBJ last year and she was thrilled to get really nice fan kits from both of them.



Hey, I know Eli isn’t reading all these things and I’m pretty John Mara isn’t reading every piece of fire McAdoo mail that comes to his attention. But the letters show that they care about the fans. I don’t doubt for one minute that the Mara’s are upset about this season and even as a cynical middle aged guy I do think the Mara Tisch’s care very much about the Big Blue faithful.



But if they let McAdoo ruin Eli’s streak or run him out of town I’ll be the first among us to boycott the team. Do not mess with Eli!

As an aside... rmc3981 : 11/14/2017 7:56 pm : link I was sitting across from his wife and him flying from Phoenix to Newark about two years ago. His daughter and what appeared to be a security/bodyguard was also sitting by them. When I went to go pick up my luggage at the carousel, he was standing there by himself and grabbed his two bags and went outside. I was shocked to see a man worth half a billion dollars pick up his own luggage and was impressed.





I was thinking of writing to Kate and Rooney. Del Shofner : 11/14/2017 8:27 pm : link







.... not really ... don't tase me bro!

Complaining about the higher ups idiotsavant : 11/14/2017 8:33 pm : link Is a deeply cherished American Tradition.



Add in New Yoak and fuggetaboutit.



If any owners want to get all touchy and sensitive about it, I would suggest a less public enterprise.

My father used to write.. EricJ : 11/14/2017 8:35 pm : link Wellington Mara and George Young annually. They would always respond with a personal, hand written letter.

how do you know John Mara wrote those letters? micky : 11/14/2017 8:42 pm : link might have office personnel write the responses (PR) and just stamp his John Hancock on them

Who in the world Modus Operandi : 2:20 am : link Has the time to sit down and write a letter to the owner of a sports franchise.



Way to go. I'm sure you've broken new ground.

Profits are way up WideRight : 7:08 am : link Hire a temp to answer your mail.



Sound business.

Things can look a lot different in December nygnyy274 : 7:40 am : link Huh?? So 4-12 will be acceptable for them? McAdoo and Reese will be back next year

I have several hand written notes from WTM Paulie Walnuts : 7:40 am : link and spoke briefly to John on the sidelines last year.

they know who their customers are and I expect change this off season, (Reese, on down)

They do not like empty seats in NOV and December

I'm sure John is furious and changes will finally be made

Wellington even sent flowers to my grandmothers funeral in 2002. My Dad has never forgotten that, it gave him a little lift to an otherwise very sad day

'Excellent attempt to forge a more idiotsavant : 8:01 am : link Compliant and emotionally respectful fan base'



'Fans who continue to have inappropriate responses will be dealt with'





-Kim Jung Un a.k.a. Joe in Pa

'Note to self' idiotsavant : 8:04 am : link 'Those customers are really dedicated to the brand, which is amazing'





- any business person outside looking in

If i received a fan letter from a season ticket holder that SethFromAstoria : 8:27 am : link Was focused on Eli or OBJ I'd reply by saying their tickets had been revoked

Nice formality stuff to fanbase mdc1 : 8:50 am : link however, if he really cared as much as the emotional letter content suggests we would not be seeing this stuff for 4+ seasons. Let's not kid ourselves here. Separate the emotion from the facts (organization not getting it done and the excuses are wearing thin). When the game starts, nobody gives an f about tradition and who our owners are. Some but not many. Sometimes teams change ownership too however when they become continual losers.

As usual some folks cast extreme idiotsavant : 9:44 am : link Attributions towards one another. But hey:



We wouldn't be fanatics, especially wouldn't be grumpety know-it-all NYC fanatics if we acted "emotionally appropriate' all the time.



It's an absurd suggestion in this context really.



Some folks really need to get a life if they are policing fanatic boards for emotionality.