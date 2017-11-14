John Mara personally responding to furious fans letters

I wrote to him last fall. He responded with a handwritten note. I couldn’t believe that he took the time to personally write back to me. The Mara family is all class!
of canned responses that he updates regularly. Then an associate prints one and shows the fan note to Mara to read then sign and mail off. In any case it's a nice gesture.
always answered letters.
It makes me laugh when Giants fans criticize the Maras or say things like they the fans care more.
They are good owners and seem like good people.
And they are very successful.
of canned responses that he updates regularly. Then an associate prints one and shows the fan note to Mara to read then sign and mail off. In any case it's a nice gesture.
Agree. Name and date changed.
and it starts at the top. They never panic, never make rash decisions and they don't cater to public pressure. Then they do things like this which make me proud.
Last year and I got a rather snarky response from him.
If you write, he will respond. It’s cool of him to do that.
...clever to say "I have your letter" instead of "I have read your letter." That way, he can straight-faced issue canned responses without actually having to assert he's read every fan complaint letter.
around here and one from George Young, also handwritten. No form letters and I received an answer to my letters within 4 or 5 days from mailing them.
always answered letters.
It makes me laugh when Giants fans criticize the Maras or say things like they the fans care more.
They are good owners and seem like good people.
And they are very successful.
grandpa was a successful bookie and bootlegger. The progeny have managed not to blow the monopoly in NYC he bought for them. Bravo.
Mara gets 50+ fan mails each day during the season and somewhat less at other times.
extremely impressive. Heck I still have a number of letters I received from Santa Claus from my youth. Neither delivered much. Now grow a set of nuts put your fictitious writing utensil down and fire this inept GM who should have banished years ago! Your PSL Ponzi scheme is about to collapse with the sickening product you think your filling your fans with.
If this is what being a fan does to you when they lose, I would consider finding another outlet for your entertainment.
If this is what being a fan does to you when they lose, I would consider finding another outlet for your entertainment.
Umm did you read any posts on this thread? Everyone here is saying it’s classy and defending the Mara’s
He responded to me a few weeks ago with the exact same letter!
extremely impressive. Heck I still have a number of letters I received from Santa Claus from my youth. Neither delivered much. Now grow a set of nuts put your fictitious writing utensil down and fire this inept GM who should have banished years ago! Your PSL Ponzi scheme is about to collapse with the sickening product you think your filling your fans with.
What do you think you're bringing to the forum? Name calling in the game threads and patronizing comments like these?
Im sure this season is difficult for him.
letters. I don't think a lot of people in his position would.
Still. It's a very Giants thing and well expected. Can't really complain about this.
It’s nice he Giants put some effort into public relations. My youngest daughter wrote to Eli and OBJ last year and she was thrilled to get really nice fan kits from both of them.
Hey, I know Eli isn’t reading all these things and I’m pretty John Mara isn’t reading every piece of fire McAdoo mail that comes to his attention. But the letters show that they care about the fans. I don’t doubt for one minute that the Mara’s are upset about this season and even as a cynical middle aged guy I do think the Mara Tisch’s care very much about the Big Blue faithful.
But if they let McAdoo ruin Eli’s streak or run him out of town I’ll be the first among us to boycott the team. Do not mess with Eli!
I'm tired of his mis management of this team and allowing Eli to twist in the wind for the last six years. You have a problem with that my friend?
Conservative and late to act.
I was sitting across from his wife and him flying from Phoenix to Newark about two years ago. His daughter and what appeared to be a security/bodyguard was also sitting by them. When I went to go pick up my luggage at the carousel, he was standing there by himself and grabbed his two bags and went outside. I was shocked to see a man worth half a billion dollars pick up his own luggage and was impressed.
.... not really ... don't tase me bro!
Is a deeply cherished American Tradition.
Add in New Yoak and fuggetaboutit.
If any owners want to get all touchy and sensitive about it, I would suggest a less public enterprise.
There are plenty of things to be impressed with the Maras about. I'm not sure this is one of them.
Wellington Mara and George Young annually. They would always respond with a personal, hand written letter.
might have office personnel write the responses (PR) and just stamp his John Hancock on them
Conservative and late to act.
Les, you ok? Some weird shit from you lately.
It's not something I would have thought before this season. You've been typically level headed, smart, and offered some really good posts. And actually checked me once when I was out of bounds a piece about Toronto.
Are you ok buddy? It's all good.
Are you ok buddy? It's all good.
thanks for the kind words man. All good here - just tired of a pretty bad stretch of football
I'm tired of his mis management of this team and allowing Eli to twist in the wind for the last six years. You have a problem with that my friend?
If you can read, you'd see my problem is pretty obvious:
The sooner we cut that ISIS
Blue Moon : 11/12/2017 5:51 pm : link : reply
want a be Olivier Vernon the better off this roster will be come on Johnny Boy grow a set of nuts and fire this asshole.
You post shit like this.
I'm tired of his mis management of this team and allowing Eli to twist in the wind for the last six years. You have a problem with that my friend?
If you can read, you'd see my problem is pretty obvious:
The sooner we cut that ISIS
Blue Moon : 11/12/2017 5:51 pm : link : reply
want a be Olivier Vernon the better off this roster will be come on Johnny Boy grow a set of nuts and fire this asshole.
You post shit like this.
Lol
Has the time to sit down and write a letter to the owner of a sports franchise.
Way to go. I'm sure you've broken new ground.
grandpa was a successful bookie and bootlegger. The progeny have managed not to blow the monopoly in NYC he bought for them. Bravo.
I'm sorry that you have to experience life the way that you do.
| extremely impressive. Heck I still have a number of letters I received from Santa Claus from my youth. Neither delivered much. Now grow a set of nuts put your fictitious writing utensil down and fire this inept GM who should have banished years ago! Your PSL Ponzi scheme is about to collapse with the sickening product you think your filling your fans with.
Are you still waiting for co-op real estate to collapse as a "ponzi scheme" too?
I'm tired of his mis management of this team and allowing Eli to twist in the wind for the last six years. You have a problem with that my friend?
Eli is twisting in the wind to the tune of having been paid more than any franchise has paid any player in the history of the NFL. Give it a rest.
might have office personnel write the responses (PR) and just stamp his John Hancock on them
No way! A professional sports owner having his staff write the letters?! Oh, the humanity.
Apparently you don't realize how rare it is to even get a form letter response, particularly one that shows empathy for how fans are feeling.
Hire a temp to answer your mail.
Sound business.
Huh?? So 4-12 will be acceptable for them? McAdoo and Reese will be back next year
and spoke briefly to John on the sidelines last year.
they know who their customers are and I expect change this off season, (Reese, on down)
They do not like empty seats in NOV and December
I'm sure John is furious and changes will finally be made
Wellington even sent flowers to my grandmothers funeral in 2002. My Dad has never forgotten that, it gave him a little lift to an otherwise very sad day
Compliant and emotionally respectful fan base'
'Fans who continue to have inappropriate responses will be dealt with'
-Kim Jung Un a.k.a. Joe in Pa
'Those customers are really dedicated to the brand, which is amazing'
- any business person outside looking in
Conservative and late to act.
They should sit in game threads and make the moves fans ask for in real time.
Was focused on Eli or OBJ I'd reply by saying their tickets had been revoked
They should sit in game threads and make the moves fans ask for in real time.
They pretty much did. How's it working out?
however, if he really cared as much as the emotional letter content suggests we would not be seeing this stuff for 4+ seasons. Let's not kid ourselves here. Separate the emotion from the facts (organization not getting it done and the excuses are wearing thin). When the game starts, nobody gives an f about tradition and who our owners are. Some but not many. Sometimes teams change ownership too however when they become continual losers.
Was focused on Eli or OBJ I'd reply by saying their tickets had been revoked
Well there's no waiting list so that'd be pretty dumb of anyone with some financial sense.
Welcome back by the way.
The the poster above who talked about a "PSL ponzi scheme" - I'm not following, the PSLs have already been sold and everyone has their seats, as promised. If tax reform (combined with enhanced TV experience) crushes the sports ticket market, and it might, it was pretty smart it would then turn out to have sold the PSLs and gotten that cash upfront... versus the Dolan way of doubling/tripling everyone's ticket prices at MSG in recent years to pay for his renovations.
They should sit in game threads and make the moves fans ask for in real time.
the two extremes - bias for inaction giants ownership and ADHDA fans who post on game threads asking for everyone to be fired or cut.
there has to be a happy medium.
Attributions towards one another. But hey:
We wouldn't be fanatics, especially wouldn't be grumpety know-it-all NYC fanatics if we acted "emotionally appropriate' all the time.
It's an absurd suggestion in this context really.
Some folks really need to get a life if they are policing fanatic boards for emotionality.
of canned responses that he updates regularly. Then an associate prints one and shows the fan note to Mara to read then sign and mail off. In any case it's a nice gesture.
That's totally fine. At least they sent something like that back. I was applying for NFL jobs to get my foot in the door, some teams like the Bears would sent a fucking post card type thing from HR. So when teams send something like that it still means a lot. At least it did for me.