Bart Scott on McAdoo's Issues in the Locker Room

Scott was on with Boomer this morning and Boomer asked him about the Giants.
He said he lost all credibility in the locker room when he publicly called out Eli multiple times at the beginning the season, but when it came to Beckham, McAdoo said no comment and took no action.
Scott pointed to that is why players started tuning him out.
However, it didn't reflect well on him that he was so willing to point fingers at certain players but not at others.
Even if Eli deserved the criticism he got, pointing a finger in public at the guy who has busted his ass for this franchise and lead championship runs while also giving a pass to a terrible offensive line that has clearly lost this team games was not a good look for him. Add in the fact that the media likes to blow things out of proportion, and it's not surprising that things have snowballed on him.
The link takes you to him breaking down a pass play and he lets the Giants have it. Calls them pathetic
if..
A. It is true
B. You treat all of the other players the same
C. You address the true root of the problem and while saying your QB needs to play better, you also mention the other things that are not only preventing the team from winning, but preventing your QB from being successful... ie the play calling
I wasn't happy early last season, but 11-5 tends to mask deficiencies well. Start throwing the classiest player in Giants history under the bus and nothing good will come out of it.
but I think the tuning out process had already begun. Any Giants player who does not know that Eli can take that and not let it bother him just simply doesn't know Eli.
I think there were a combination of things...certainly not disciplining OBJ for his antics, not criticizing Flowers because he apparently can't take being criticized etc.
I've been in locker rooms where you see certain guys getting a pass and others being ragged on. It just doesn't wash...in a locker room, there may be differences in talent but everyone has to be held accountable. If not, you will eventually have a problem. Now, not sure how this affects the D but if Sy 56's comments on Apple are to be believed then one has to wonder why he wasn't disciplined for his actions in the summer (training camp).
You have to know your players yes and each may need to be treated a little differently but, at the same time, in terms of performance etc., each has to be held to the same standard. When you do things to hurt your team and there is no ramifications then you, as a coach, lose that team.
I tend to feel this way also that there is much more at root to this problem
AND his deficiencies.
There was no good reason to lay Eli out in the media. None. Then, as others have mentioned, to allow other things to slide ... seemed petty and personal.
in the way he did. You get the feeling that he doesn't respect or like Eli. Really soured me on this guy. Whatever your feeling about Eli at this stage in his career, he deserves better.
because he is a coordinator, not a head coach - and he is a system coordinator - and Eli does not fit his system.
He also said that Aaron Rodgers created two head coaches in McAdoo and Philbin, and both have fallen flat on their face when they did not have Aaron Rodgers.
In addition to his arrogance.
I can't wait for this clown to be gone come 1/1/18.
We don’t need to be Green Bay Packers people forget they had they’re little bout with shitty mismanaged seasons for many years in between B.Star era and B Farve take this WCO system with them ....
We don't need to be Green Bay Packers people forget they had they're little bout with shitty mismanaged seasons for many years in between B.Star era and B Farve take this WCO system with them ....
Just like Gary Myers it comes down to not disciplining Odell.
Ten years from GB is going to look back and wonder how the hell they only won one championship with Rogers.
In the first two years of "his system" with TC as head coach and Eli the QB the Giants were 10th and 6th in scoring offense with 24 and 26 ppg and Eli threw 30 and 35 TD passes. You can claim it was the OBJ factor but he had OBJ last year and that didn't help.
is what's turning the lockerroom against him, then they're a bunch of a babies.
Something Reese said a few weeks ago stuck with me. He called McAdoo the smartest guy in the room. Nothing wrong with being the smartest guy in any room, but there's a fine line there. If the impression you give is that you think you're smarter than everyone, then people start to resent you.
God forbid anyone even suggest anything neagtive about Odell. I think he is a great player but my god some of you protect him like he is your child. You can't tell me his antics aren't an issue. He is borderline T.O. like in that sense.
You are missing the point. It isn't because he criticized Eli, it is that he avoided or even deflected that same type of critique on other players who were performer very poorly- Flowers, Richburg, Marshall, Apple etc...
The idea that Odell not being ridiculed publicly for a celebration penalty ruined the locker room and the season is ridiculous. Unless you're talking about the Norman incident, in which he was suspended by the league. We're the Giants supposed to penalize him more?
Borderline TO? TO held out and turned it into a reality show in his driveway. Odell is not even close to TO.
If the QB is intelligent enough to recognize that the coach thinks he's able to handle that public criticism more maturely than those players you mentioned (as Eli has said multiple times in interviews), why can't everyone else?
As for the OP, Bart Scott is making a ridiculous comparison. There's a difference between criticizing a player's on the field performance and criticizing a guy celebrating a TD like an idiot. Odell isn't perfect as a player (no one is), but he's probably the last player on the entire roster whose on the field performance should be criticized.
I still think they're being babies. In the first place, you always need to take what coaches say to the press with a grain of salt. Secondly, some players do need to be treated differently. Vince Lomabardi wasn't the same hardass to every one of his players. Some guys, he knew, would react poorly to that type of criticism. Flowers is a guy I feel like wouldn't respond well to being called out publicly. Maybe, ultimately, that's on him, but I'll only note that Flowers seems to have improved his play significantly since early in the year.
with the offensive system being easily deciphered by opponents going back to last season, along with some of the inconsistencies of the head coach as a personalities manager, etc.
I think at this point we can all safely assume that Eli is great guy and a great team mate. So, why does McAdoo have a problem with Eli? If someone can’t get along with Eli they probably have a shitty personality. And by the way, you don’t need to get along with someone to coach ‘em up. So are we supposed to believe that the great Ben McAdoo can’t coach Eli? I’m pretty certain it’s the other way around - the great Eli Manning can’t learn anything from the fool McAdoo.
Some have gotten on me for calling McAdoo names like McAdoof, but doesn’t that moniker fit our HC to a tee? The guy is an abrasive, arrogant moron and he’s ruined this football season and wasted a precious unrecoverable year of Eli’s career. This Giants team is the biggest disappointment of any New York sports team ever. Say what you like about the o line and JR - and there’s plenty to be said about JRs failures - the talent on this team is not 1 win talent. Ben McAdoo has ruined this team and he’s done so in stunning fashion and time alike. If ownership won’t fire him during the season then they darn well better minimize the damage McAdoo is doing to the players that will remain after McAdoo is sent packing.
calling out instead of other guys was that literally every beat reporter, including Giants.com guys, pointed out the bullshit factor right away.
That definitely subtracts from the coach's credibility, but I think the biggest factor is that players just aren't being put in a position to succeed. For example, Eli has always stunk with short accuracy, yet we throw short on every play. The players must see him torch people on medium routes in practice all day. In college, Engram played 75% of snaps from the slot, here it's 25%... Why are we forcing him to play the majority of his snaps inline? Some of the defensive calls as of late... What's with the defense playing so far off the ball on 3rd and 6?
out instead of the some of the other guys...
throughout Ben's tenure, including while TC was head dude.
Point blank what be truth is. We were all talking about right when he called Eli out that if you need the best player in the NFL to run your offense is that really viable?
Clearly not
Just a guess, but it probably has something to do with the porous offensive tackles the Giants have. In addition, they actually want to use him as a TE and not a third WR.
More importantly, why would anyone complain about how Engram is being utilized? He leads all NFL TEs in targets as a rookie. He's tied for 2nd in TDs. He's tied for 2nd in catches over 20 yards. The only guys in the top 10 at the position in receptions who have a higher percentage of their catches go for first downs are Gronk, Kelce, Ertz, and Jared Cook.
mcadoo "the smartest guy in any room" is complete bullshit. if mcadoo were heads-and-shoulders smarter than everyone else you'd think he'd be capable of designing an offense that could put up more than between 3-17 points per game.
i also am not buying the conjecture that jenkins, drc, and apple decided to tank the season because mcadoo trashed eli in various press conferences. though i fully agree that it was stupid and misguided of him to do that. again, reinforcing my belief that he is nowhere close to being the smartest guy in the room.
this is a coach presiding over what is looking to be the worst giants season in my lifetime (i'm 38). if he were even remotely smart, let alone "the smartest" he wouldn't have gotten himself into this position. mcadoo appears utterly clueless.
BINGO! And now we are seeing how smart McCarthy is without him too. That offense sucks without Rodgers creating stuff on his own.
And it's easier to exploit him in a mismatch at TE. No Lb and very few Safeties can cover him, but top CBs can
There have been some instances of play design and calling this year that seemed to fall far below usual standards even for a bunch of grumpy bastards.
And many agree that Jerry Reese's pet preferences have screwed the roster badly.
Not sure how calling out the QB helps mitigate those factors.
And, if we see these things, who else is thinking about them.
How Bart Scott knows any of this info?
Eli's numbers in 2014 and 2015 show that you don't need Aaron Rodgers to run the offense for it to be successful. Maybe it needs Odell Beckham to be really good. Or maybe like every team outside of New England (keep in mind they have Brady), you need really good players to be really successful. And with below average players, you'll get below average results.
Last season, the Giants played with quite a few players who're no longer on NFL active rosters. This season, they scored at least 22 points in all 3 games Odell was relatively healthy. Keep in mind, they left a bunch of points on the field in those 3 games too.
Eli's numbers in 2014 and 2015 show that you don't need Aaron Rodgers to run the offense for it to be successful. Maybe it needs Odell Beckham to be really good. Or maybe like every team outside of New England (keep in mind they have Brady), you need really good players to be really successful. And with below average players, you'll get below average results.
Last season, the Giants played with quite a few players who're no longer on NFL active rosters. This season, they scored at least 22 points in all 3 games Odell was relatively healthy. Keep in mind, they left a bunch of points on the field in those 3 games too.
That offense in 2014-2015 was not purely McAdoo/WCO. It was a hybrid of TC and BM. It still had elements of at least trying to be a power running team and stretching the field.
Stem more from the players not buying into his system. Sure we won 11 games last year but many of those could have been easily lost if not for a lucky break. We had games last year where we would get a lead of 7 and go into a complete conservative shell on Offense for a qtr and a half.
Then we come out this year with the same tentative offensive gameplans early on with some horrific play calling and decisions that directly led to losses.
I think the players have gotten tired of him not at least listening to what they have to say and as the losses piled up he compounds the early mistakes with throwing Eli under the bus. Add in the game where we lost all the WRs and this situation reached a boiling point.
Now this is all speculation on my part but I find it really hard to believe that the Eli issue was the only thing that led to this
Teams don't spiral down into the shitter because of one specific moment or one isolated piece of lip service from the coach.
The Giants are where they are because of a multitude of reasons. Primarily the lack of a sound offensive system and overall coaching did the team in.
Please make this all stop. I can't take it anymore and there's seven fricking weeks left.
This too. Mcadoo was calling Eli out last season too. Didn't seem to be a problem in 2016.
is that he isn't Aaron Rodgers. That's his frustration.And he could have helped his QB by doing a better job designing the offense and calling plays. And still don't think the Gary Myers theory about OBJ being the root of all evil.
McAdoo Offensive philosophy comes from Aaron Rogers. His ability to improvise and the accuracy of his throws make up for the short comings with the play calling.
who hasn't played in 4-5 years, know what is going on inside the Giant's locker room?
That would be cause for me to re-evaluate my opinions if I knew he and I were thinking the same things.
hold the guys responsible for the boat trip. I know, it doesn't matter to a lot of you, but you can't argue that the team has played awful ever since.
In comment 13693676
Shirk130 said:
| hold the guys responsible for the boat trip. I know, it doesn't matter to a lot of you, but you can't argue that the team has played awful ever since.
Hold the guys responsible for doing something on their days off seven days before a game? Why do you think NFL teams can or should tell players where they can go on a vacation on their own personal time?
You wouldn't accept that from your job.
and the focus should have been on preparing for the playoffs, not partying. And while my job doesn't count on me being in tip top shape (thank god), if I have a big deal coming up - I can guaranty it's all I'm focusing on.
That is 100% speculation on Scott's part. But, I think the constant comments about Eli fall in to one of two varieties, neither of which resulted in a positive outcome:
1) He just figured Eli is unflappable and was capable of shouldering the load, as usual. This fails because not a single other player has been singled out or held accountable publicly.
2) He really dislikes Manning. First, he may not be the one making the call on whether Eli is the QB next year or beyond. Second, Eli is the unquestioned leader in that locker room, so this isn't going to be a terribly popular notion, especially when nobody else is held accountable, as pointed out in #1.
Either way, McAdoo comes out looking like a dick. when you combine it with the other nonsense he says, it is very easy to see a number of scenarios where players just range from rolling their eyes at him to flat out not liking him.