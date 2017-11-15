Bart Scott on McAdoo's Issues in the Locker Room jlukes : 11/15/2017 10:12 am Scott was on with Boomer this morning and Boomer asked him about the Giants.



He said he lost all credibility in the locker room when he publicly called out Eli multiple times at the beginning the season, but when it came to Beckham, McAdoo said no comment and took no action.



Scott pointed to that is why players started tuning him out.

I think this is when most of BBI tuned him out too PatersonPlank : 11/15/2017 10:15 am : link .

The calling out Eli thing is overblown. an_idol_mind : 11/15/2017 10:30 am : link However, it didn't reflect well on him that he was so willing to point fingers at certain players but not at others.



Even if Eli deserved the criticism he got, pointing a finger in public at the guy who has busted his ass for this franchise and lead championship runs while also giving a pass to a terrible offensive line that has clearly lost this team games was not a good look for him. Add in the fact that the media likes to blow things out of proportion, and it's not surprising that things have snowballed on him.

Brian Baldinger going off on the Giants montanagiant : 11/15/2017 10:31 am : link

I have no problem saying that your QB needs to play better... EricJ : 11/15/2017 10:32 am : link if..

A. It is true

B. You treat all of the other players the same

C. You address the true root of the problem and while saying your QB needs to play better, you also mention the other things that are not only preventing the team from winning, but preventing your QB from being successful... ie the play calling

This is when I turned on him as well aimrocky : 11/15/2017 10:35 am : link I wasn't happy early last season, but 11-5 tends to mask deficiencies well. Start throwing the classiest player in Giants history under the bus and nothing good will come out of it.

That may have been a tipping point... That’s Gold, Jerry : 11/15/2017 10:36 am : link but I think the tuning out process had already begun. Any Giants player who does not know that Eli can take that and not let it bother him just simply doesn't know Eli.



I think there were a combination of things...certainly not disciplining OBJ for his antics, not criticizing Flowers because he apparently can't take being criticized etc.



I've been in locker rooms where you see certain guys getting a pass and others being ragged on. It just doesn't wash...in a locker room, there may be differences in talent but everyone has to be held accountable. If not, you will eventually have a problem. Now, not sure how this affects the D but if Sy 56's comments on Apple are to be believed then one has to wonder why he wasn't disciplined for his actions in the summer (training camp).



You have to know your players yes and each may need to be treated a little differently but, at the same time, in terms of performance etc., each has to be held to the same standard. When you do things to hurt your team and there is no ramifications then you, as a coach, lose that team.

RE: That may have been a tipping point... montanagiant : 11/15/2017 10:40 am : link

I tend to feel this way also that there is much more at root to this problem In comment 13692864 That’s Gold, Jerry said:I tend to feel this way also that there is much more at root to this problem

I love Eli ... and I recognize his strengths Beezer : 11/15/2017 10:40 am : link AND his deficiencies.



There was no good reason to lay Eli out in the media. None. Then, as others have mentioned, to allow other things to slide ... seemed petty and personal.





I have never seen a coach call out a QB Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/15/2017 10:47 am : link in the way he did. You get the feeling that he doesn't respect or like Eli. Really soured me on this guy. Whatever your feeling about Eli at this stage in his career, he deserves better.

Scott also said that McAdoo was so quick to throw Eli under the bus jlukes : 11/15/2017 10:47 am : link because he is a coordinator, not a head coach - and he is a system coordinator - and Eli does not fit his system.



He also said that Aaron Rodgers created two head coaches in McAdoo and Philbin, and both have fallen flat on their face when they did not have Aaron Rodgers.

That's when he started losing me too. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/15/2017 10:48 am : link In addition to his arrogance.



I can't wait for this clown to be gone come 1/1/18.

Please make it stop mr Mara NikkiMac : 11/15/2017 11:03 am : link We don’t need to be Green Bay Packers people forget they had they’re little bout with shitty mismanaged seasons for many years in between B.Star era and B Farve take this WCO system with them ....

Please make it stop mr Mara NikkiMac : 11/15/2017 11:04 am : link We don’t need to be Green Bay Packers people forget they had they’re little bout with shitty mismanaged seasons for many years in between B.Star era and B Farve take this WCO system with them ....

Ah yes. ajr2456 : 11/15/2017 11:07 am : link Just like Gary Myers it comes down to not disciplining Odell.

RE: Scott also said that McAdoo was so quick to throw Eli under the bus Ron Johnson : 11/15/2017 11:19 am : link

RE: Scott also said that McAdoo was so quick to throw Eli under the bus BillT : 11/15/2017 11:27 am : link

If his borderline criticism of Eli BlackLight : 11/15/2017 11:28 am : link is what's turning the lockerroom against him, then they're a bunch of a babies.



Something Reese said a few weeks ago stuck with me. He called McAdoo the smartest guy in the room. Nothing wrong with being the smartest guy in any room, but there's a fine line there. If the impression you give is that you think you're smarter than everyone, then people start to resent you.

RE: Ah yes. jvm52106 : 11/15/2017 11:39 am : link

Quote: Just like Gary Myers it comes down to not disciplining Odell.



God forbid anyone even suggest anything neagtive about Odell. I think he is a great player but my god some of you protect him like he is your child. You can't tell me his antics aren't an issue. He is borderline T.O. like in that sense. In comment 13692904 ajr2456 said:God forbid anyone even suggest anything neagtive about Odell. I think he is a great player but my god some of you protect him like he is your child. You can't tell me his antics aren't an issue. He is borderline T.O. like in that sense.

RE: If his borderline criticism of Eli jvm52106 : 11/15/2017 11:41 am : link

Quote: is what's turning the lockerroom against him, then they're a bunch of a babies.



Something Reese said a few weeks ago stuck with me. He called McAdoo the smartest guy in the room. Nothing wrong with being the smartest guy in any room, but there's a fine line there. If the impression you give is that you think you're smarter than everyone, then people start to resent you.



You are missing the point. It isn't because he criticized Eli, it is that he avoided or even deflected that same type of critique on other players who were performer very poorly- Flowers, Richburg, Marshall, Apple etc... In comment 13692928 BlackLight said:You are missing the point. It isn't because he criticized Eli, it is that he avoided or even deflected that same type of critique on other players who were performer very poorly- Flowers, Richburg, Marshall, Apple etc...

RE: RE: Ah yes. ajr2456 : 11/15/2017 12:03 pm : link

RE: RE: If his borderline criticism of Eli shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/15/2017 12:07 pm : link

RE: RE: If his borderline criticism of Eli BlackLight : 11/15/2017 12:10 pm : link

I suspect the players had prior issues JonC : 11/15/2017 12:10 pm : link with the offensive system being easily deciphered by opponents going back to last season, along with some of the inconsistencies of the head coach as a personalities manager, etc.



Seems like he doesn’t like Eli trueblueinpw : 11/15/2017 12:12 pm : link I think at this point we can all safely assume that Eli is great guy and a great team mate. So, why does McAdoo have a problem with Eli? If someone can’t get along with Eli they probably have a shitty personality. And by the way, you don’t need to get along with someone to coach ‘em up. So are we supposed to believe that the great Ben McAdoo can’t coach Eli? I’m pretty certain it’s the other way around - the great Eli Manning can’t learn anything from the fool McAdoo.



Some have gotten on me for calling McAdoo names like McAdoof, but doesn’t that moniker fit our HC to a tee? The guy is an abrasive, arrogant moron and he’s ruined this football season and wasted a precious unrecoverable year of Eli’s career. This Giants team is the biggest disappointment of any New York sports team ever. Say what you like about the o line and JR - and there’s plenty to be said about JRs failures - the talent on this team is not 1 win talent. Ben McAdoo has ruined this team and he’s done so in stunning fashion and time alike. If ownership won’t fire him during the season then they darn well better minimize the damage McAdoo is doing to the players that will remain after McAdoo is sent packing.

The problem with the Eli phil in arizona : 11/15/2017 12:13 pm : link calling out instead of other guys was that literally every beat reporter, including Giants.com guys, pointed out the bullshit factor right away.



That definitely subtracts from the coach's credibility, but I think the biggest factor is that players just aren't being put in a position to succeed. For example, Eli has always stunk with short accuracy, yet we throw short on every play. The players must see him torch people on medium routes in practice all day. In college, Engram played 75% of snaps from the slot, here it's 25%... Why are we forcing him to play the majority of his snaps inline? Some of the defensive calls as of late... What's with the defense playing so far off the ball on 3rd and 6?





We've seen utilization issues JonC : 11/15/2017 12:24 pm : link throughout Ben's tenure, including while TC was head dude.

RE: Scott also said that McAdoo was so quick to throw Eli under the bus mattlawson : 11/15/2017 12:29 pm : link

RE: The problem with the Eli shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/15/2017 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In college, Engram played 75% of snaps from the slot, here it's 25%... Why are we forcing him to play the majority of his snaps inline?





Just a guess, but it probably has something to do with the porous offensive tackles the Giants have. In addition, they actually want to use him as a TE and not a third WR.



More importantly, why would anyone complain about how Engram is being utilized? He leads all NFL TEs in targets as a rookie. He's tied for 2nd in TDs. He's tied for 2nd in catches over 20 yards. The only guys in the top 10 at the position in receptions who have a higher percentage of their catches go for first downs are Gronk, Kelce, Ertz, and Jared Cook. In comment 13692981 phil in arizona said:Just a guess, but it probably has something to do with the porous offensive tackles the Giants have. In addition, they actually want to use him as a TE and not a third WR.More importantly, why would anyone complain about how Engram is being utilized? He leads all NFL TEs in targets as a rookie. He's tied for 2nd in TDs. He's tied for 2nd in catches over 20 yards. The only guys in the top 10 at the position in receptions who have a higher percentage of their catches go for first downs are Gronk, Kelce, Ertz, and Jared Cook.

can we all agree that reese calling japanhead : 11/15/2017 1:25 pm : link mcadoo "the smartest guy in any room" is complete bullshit. if mcadoo were heads-and-shoulders smarter than everyone else you'd think he'd be capable of designing an offense that could put up more than between 3-17 points per game.



i also am not buying the conjecture that jenkins, drc, and apple decided to tank the season because mcadoo trashed eli in various press conferences. though i fully agree that it was stupid and misguided of him to do that. again, reinforcing my belief that he is nowhere close to being the smartest guy in the room.



this is a coach presiding over what is looking to be the worst giants season in my lifetime (i'm 38). if he were even remotely smart, let alone "the smartest" he wouldn't have gotten himself into this position. mcadoo appears utterly clueless.

RE: Scott also said that McAdoo was so quick to throw Eli under the bus Victor in CT : 11/15/2017 1:30 pm : link

RE: RE: The problem with the Eli Victor in CT : 11/15/2017 1:43 pm : link

Most people here agree that idiotsavant : 11/15/2017 1:56 pm : link There have been some instances of play design and calling this year that seemed to fall far below usual standards even for a bunch of grumpy bastards.



And many agree that Jerry Reese's pet preferences have screwed the roster badly.



Not sure how calling out the QB helps mitigate those factors.



And, if we see these things, who else is thinking about them.

RE: RE: Scott also said that McAdoo was so quick to throw Eli under the bus shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/15/2017 2:11 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: Scott also said that McAdoo was so quick to throw Eli under the bus Victor in CT : 11/15/2017 2:15 pm : link

RE: Brian Baldinger going off on the Giants old man : 11/15/2017 3:55 pm : link

I honestly think the issues this year montanagiant : 11/15/2017 4:48 pm : link Stem more from the players not buying into his system. Sure we won 11 games last year but many of those could have been easily lost if not for a lucky break. We had games last year where we would get a lead of 7 and go into a complete conservative shell on Offense for a qtr and a half.



Then we come out this year with the same tentative offensive gameplans early on with some horrific play calling and decisions that directly led to losses.



I think the players have gotten tired of him not at least listening to what they have to say and as the losses piled up he compounds the early mistakes with throwing Eli under the bus. Add in the game where we lost all the WRs and this situation reached a boiling point.



Now this is all speculation on my part but I find it really hard to believe that the Eli issue was the only thing that led to this



More horse shit from the talkies djm : 11/15/2017 6:28 pm : link Teams don't spiral down into the shitter because of one specific moment or one isolated piece of lip service from the coach.



The Giants are where they are because of a multitude of reasons. Primarily the lack of a sound offensive system and overall coaching did the team in.



Please make this all stop. I can't take it anymore and there's seven fricking weeks left.



RE: I honestly think the issues this year djm : 11/15/2017 6:31 pm : link

McAdoo's Problem With Eli clatterbuck : 11/15/2017 6:53 pm : link is that he isn't Aaron Rodgers. That's his frustration.And he could have helped his QB by doing a better job designing the offense and calling plays. And still don't think the Gary Myers theory about OBJ being the root of all evil.

The Imagination with the McCarthy Manning10 : 11/15/2017 7:15 pm : link McAdoo Offensive philosophy comes from Aaron Rogers. His ability to improvise and the accuracy of his throws make up for the short comings with the play calling.

How does an ex-NY Jet know short lease : 11/15/2017 10:28 pm : link who hasn't played in 4-5 years, know what is going on inside the Giant's locker room?

I'd be pretty careful about agreeing with Bart Scott about anything. Ten Ton Hammer : 11/15/2017 10:33 pm : link That would be cause for me to re-evaluate my opinions if I knew he and I were thinking the same things.

The team has fallen apart ever since the coach refused to Shirk130 : 7:51 am : link hold the guys responsible for the boat trip. I know, it doesn't matter to a lot of you, but you can't argue that the team has played awful ever since.

RE: The team has fallen apart ever since the coach refused to Ten Ton Hammer : 9:13 am : link

Quote: hold the guys responsible for the boat trip. I know, it doesn't matter to a lot of you, but you can't argue that the team has played awful ever since.



Hold the guys responsible for doing something on their days off seven days before a game? Why do you think NFL teams can or should tell players where they can go on a vacation on their own personal time?



You wouldn't accept that from your job.



In comment 13693676 Shirk130 said:Hold the guys responsible for doing something on their days off seven days before a game? Why do you think NFL teams can or should tell players where they can go on a vacation on their own personal time?You wouldn't accept that from your job.

These aren't normal jobs Shirk130 : 10:56 am : link and the focus should have been on preparing for the playoffs, not partying. And while my job doesn't count on me being in tip top shape (thank god), if I have a big deal coming up - I can guaranty it's all I'm focusing on.