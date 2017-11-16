NFL executives on Darnold vs Rosen

Thanks joeinpa : 11/16/2017 7:18 am : link That just reinforces what I already believed.

I do not watch that much west coast college ball George from PA : 11/16/2017 7:28 am : link But I would agree. I am no scout....but



Darnold is who I would take.....over any of the others. All seem to fit the bill...something about Darnold that just puts him above the others.

One thing that worries me about Rosen is his passion SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/16/2017 7:29 am : link for the game.

I’m bias, but.. Sean : 11/16/2017 7:37 am : link It is very rare for franchises like the Giants to be picking this high in the draft. A franchise with patience & stability is perfect for a young QB. Darnold should look at Rivers & Luck and pull an Eli.

I see Darnold every week... bestt : 11/16/2017 7:42 am : link my daughter is a senior at USC, he is the real deal. If he declares, the Giants should do everything in their power to draft him!

I like what I see from Darnold... EricJ : 11/16/2017 7:49 am : link 1.accurate passer. Leads the WR beautifully in stride.

2.can make plays with his legs if he needs to

3.comfortable in the pocket

4.does not get distracted by pressure and keeps his eyes downfield

5.does not get locked on one WR

6. throws a great quick slant



He would be crazy to stay in school and risk injury/losing lifelong security. he has nothing more to prove

If a player is going to be a top 10 (or top 5) pick JohnB : 11/16/2017 8:11 am : link Why would that player stay in school? The risk seems to be too high for the returns they might get by staying another year.



If I were Darnold, I'd enter the draft.

Let's wait Archer : 11/16/2017 8:38 am : link I have been saying that it is too early in the process to determine the best available college QB

However I find it interesting how 2 weeks ago everyone was down on Darnold

Now the trend is changing





The games I have watched him play Giants86 : 11/16/2017 8:40 am : link were mostly early in the season. He was decent.

though not great year micky : 11/16/2017 8:42 am : link but if he fore goes and enters draft, I'd go Darnold

As a technical Joey in VA : 11/16/2017 9:01 am : link admirer of football, I like Rosen, he's ready now and won't need much in terms of technique work. Darnold is the big strong competitive one who rallies teammates with his style but he needs polish. I think I'm with Sy on this, I take Mayfield if given the chance.

USC QB's are always overrated AnnapolisMike : 11/16/2017 9:07 am : link Lots of really good ones...but great . . . not so much. Maybe Darnold is different.

The funny lugnut : 11/16/2017 9:07 am : link take being heard is that the determining factor to Darnold to stay in school or not is whether Cleveland is picking first. If they are, then he's not going to risk joining that shit show and will stay in school. I'm hoping Kizer shows just enough that the Browns won't be in the market for a QB, Darnold comes out, and we take him. My one misgiving -- he's 20-y.o., and a soph, right? Is that enough body of work to be assured he's the goods?

great opportunity this weekend jestersdead : 11/16/2017 9:14 am : link for fans to see the two go head to head. Im sure there are a lot of folks who haven't seen either play a full game. Take the time to sit and watch SC/UCLA on Saturday and make the decision on which one you think is better

I'd take Rosen over Darnold Big Rick in FL : 11/16/2017 9:22 am : link As long as shit doesn't go really wrong for us then we will most likely be in position to take one of them.

If AcidTest : 11/16/2017 9:22 am : link Darnold stays in school, then it's likely because the Browns are picking first. So in that case, they'll pick Rosen, and we'll get neither. That leaves us with Allen, Mayfield, or Jackson. In that case, my preliminary guess is that the Giants would take Chubb or Nelson, and stay with Webb. So whether the Giants draft a QB could depend largely on whether the Browns pick first.

RE: If Sean : 11/16/2017 9:26 am : link

RE: RE: If AcidTest : 11/16/2017 9:36 am : link

RE: RE: RE: If Sean : 11/16/2017 9:38 am : link

RE: I’m bias, but.. an_idol_mind : 11/16/2017 9:41 am : link

Quote: It is very rare for franchises like the Giants to be picking this high in the draft. A franchise with patience & stability is perfect for a young QB. Darnold should look at Rivers & Luck and pull an Eli.



The way things are going, he might not have to. In comment 13693667 Sean said:The way things are going, he might not have to.

Agree with the last few posts Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 11/16/2017 9:46 am : link I've believed all along Darnold is the guy, and that the USC offensive scheme and line were contributing to his inconsistencies and turnovers. The scheme still leaves him out to dry, but now that they have a semblance of a running game, his play has improved. Has some footwork to clean up, but the money throws are there - Roethlisberger-esque.



Also agree that if he stays in school that the Giants would look to a pass rusher like Chubb.

I agree with Sean... Dnew15 : 11/16/2017 10:39 am : link If I'm Darnold and the Giants are picking near the top and I "hear" that the Giants are interested in making a move to get me...I'm getting into the draft.

Eli knew with a degree of certainty that the Giants were making a move to get him, I think most of these guys have a pretty good pulse of what "probably" happens on draft before it happens.

And if I'm the Giants.. Dnew15 : 11/16/2017 10:44 am : link and Darnold is the guy I love and view him as a can't miss QB for the next decade - I mortgage the farm to do it. No doubt.

Not really a big fan of Darnold ghost718 : 11/16/2017 10:48 am : link So i'd take Rosen

Darnold- no doubt GeneInCal : 11/16/2017 11:13 am : link I dont even know if Rosen cares about playing QB in the NFL. USC-UCLA this weekend, so some of you on the fence can watch both

RE: Can you imagine... Sean : 11/16/2017 11:47 am : link

Quote: If Darnold comes out but tells Cleveland he won't play for them?



Can lightning strike twice?



He absolutely should. Eli made the right call. In comment 13693909 Giantfan in skinland said:He absolutely should. Eli made the right call.

This article means as much to me as this evaluation from PFF DonQuixote : 11/16/2017 11:51 am : link "[DeShaun] Watson is as tough of a prospect to evaluate as there is coming out of college. While he shows flashes with his arm, he is wildly inconsistent and lacks the key traits (pocket instincts/poise and field vision). He will need to play in an offense specifically built around him with a quarterback run game and pass-game scheme creativity. ... Watson is not a pure progression passer, with his limited pocket feel and vision, and whenever that’s the case, there will be a huge risk involved when hoping to land a franchise quarterback."



When I hear so much emphasis on the "it" factor, I'm reminded on the old timer scouts in Moneyball.

Darnold JerseyCityJoe : 11/16/2017 12:46 pm : link Kid throws frozen ropes in tight spaces and has ton of upside. Smart, tough, a leader, I like him.

Surprising it's unanimous jeff57 : 11/16/2017 4:26 pm : link As for grit, I guess they didn't watch the Texas A&M game. I wouldn't have a problem with either though.

Darnold Marty866b : 11/16/2017 6:15 pm : link If the Giants have the #1 pick I believe Sam will come out. Anyone who doesn't think he's an excellent prospect just hasn't watched enough of his games. He's still raw,will only be 20 years old when the draft is held. He has all the intangibles to be a top quarterback. USC's o-line leaves alot to be desired and he's made plays by great movement in the pocket and he can make throws in the tightest of windows. That being said, if the Giants like Rosen more,there would be no argument from me. Rosen is very talented also.

Stupid ass browns are gonna ruin another qb djm : 11/16/2017 7:35 pm : link Because apparently they haven't drafted enough qbs lately. Why the fuck did they take kizer in round 2 last season? It's one thing to use a late 3rd on Webb that annoys me too but a second? Probably a high second no less... only the Browns.

I am hoping that the Browns trade for McCarron after the season Jay on the Island : 11/16/2017 8:36 pm : link Then they will be stupid enough to hold off taking a QB with the first overall pick if they have it. The Giants then would be able to trade up for Darnold if they desired. I am warming up to taking Darnold as he has been better lately and he has a huge upside. I'm assuming Eli will be back next season with a new HC and offense that better suits his skill set. Darnold will be able to sit for a year and learn from one of the hardest working QB's in the game. The last good USC QB was Carson Palmer and he benefited greatly by sitting for his rookie season.

The Giants need to take a QB in the first round Jay on the Island : 11/16/2017 8:46 pm : link Rosen's talent is undeniable but the reports about his desire and questionable leadership takes him out of the equation for me. The Giants need to come away with either Darnold or Mayfield IMO. Darnold get's the slight edge as he played against tougher competition, has better size, and has excellent pocket awareness. I am hoping that the Giants go hard for Gruden and then provide him with Darnold to develop into his franchise QB. Eli would have a bounce back season under Gruden allowing Darnold to sit and learn for a season.

Quote: Rosen's talent is undeniable but the reports about his desire and questionable leadership takes him out of the equation for me. Why should reports take him out of the equation? It's not like any of us know if those reports are accurate or not. Someone with "questionable leadership" and desire doesn't lead his team back from 34 points behind against Texas A&M. In comment 13694456 Jay on the Island said:Why should reports take him out of the equation? It's not like any of us know if those reports are accurate or not. Someone with "questionable leadership" and desire doesn't lead his team back from 34 points behind against Texas A&M.

RE: RE: The Giants need to take a QB in the first round Jay on the Island : 11/16/2017 9:52 pm : link

There are reports that also say that some of his teammates hate him along with the questions about his love for the game. If you are going to pick between him and Darnold the obvious choice is Darnold. I won't complain if the Giants take him after they interview him and come to the conclusion that the reports are false. This team cannot miss on a pick this high especially when if the other option becomes a franchise QB. In comment 13694477 Milton said:There are reports that also say that some of his teammates hate him along with the questions about his love for the game. If you are going to pick between him and Darnold the obvious choice is Darnold. I won't complain if the Giants take him after they interview him and come to the conclusion that the reports are false. This team cannot miss on a pick this high especially when if the other option becomes a franchise QB.