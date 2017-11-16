Fans doing everything they can to unload their NYG tickets

RE: RE: ..... BillKo : 11/16/2017 9:23 am : link

I feel for the season ticket holders.



The Giants have your money already. I'm sure it could be better spent elsewhere this season







why this?



Season ticket holders know a season like this can be part of the deal. You take the good with the bad.



Last season was very entertaining from a home game perspective....nearly every game game down to the final possession. 2011 was pretty good too, I'd say.



RE: I have a prime seat location... MetsAreBack : 11/16/2017 9:32 am

I thought there would be some Chief's fans at least looking but they are not having the best season either.





Chiefs are leading their division by 2 games.



The issue in bad seasons is how much these ticket exchanges charge for their services - 25% of the transaction. So frustrating this remains a virtual monopoly... especially when these transactions are risk-free (ticketexchange has the actual ticket.. stubhub puts everything on the seller to deliver or they just charge their credit card)



I have donated mine to charity Tuckrule : 11/16/2017 9:33 am : link Mine are very costly so it offsets the loss slightly and the good deed is well worth it to me

What njm said about weather Bubba : 11/16/2017 9:34 am : link being nice begs the question. If they had a dome on the stadium would more fans continue to go? Who wants to watch lousy football combined with sitting in the cold, rain or snow. Hide sight is always 20/20.

RE: Glad I sold my PSL a few years back RinR : 11/16/2017 9:37 am

Quote: I feel bad for the diehard season ticket holders. Glad you guys have stuck with it and sorry you are losing money.



Took a loss on my PSLs, but it was becoming clear that trying to get your money back was a losing proposition.



RE: What njm said about weather MetsAreBack : 11/16/2017 9:40 am

Quote: being nice begs the question. If they had a dome on the stadium would more fans continue to go? Who wants to watch lousy football combined with sitting in the cold, rain or snow. Hide sight is always 20/20.



Its safe to assume this isnt a 'hindsight' question - it was debated ad nauseum before, during and after construction. It was discussed in regards to hosting a SuperBowl, or Bowl Games.



RE: i hope that stadium is empty the rest of the season BillKo : 11/16/2017 9:40 am

Quote: people need to stop going, its the only way your voice will be heard.



Management already knows the deal.



RE: RE: What njm said about weather njm : 11/16/2017 9:46 am

being nice begs the question. If they had a dome on the stadium would more fans continue to go? Who wants to watch lousy football combined with sitting in the cold, rain or snow. Hide sight is always 20/20.







Its safe to assume this isnt a 'hindsight' question - it was debated ad nauseum before, during and after construction. It was discussed in regards to hosting a SuperBowl, or Bowl Games.



NJ unions were simply costing too much money for it to be put on. Its a damn shame - would have made a lot more sense. If Indy can afford a damn retractable roof, why can't NY/NJ which is hosting two teams? Talk to the unions...



Dallas Cowboys Stadium opened in 2009 at a cost of $1.15 billion



Met Life Stadium opened in 2010 at a cost of $1.6 billion



I have two seats behind the visitor bench johnnyb : 11/16/2017 9:46 am : link five rows from the field. I thankfully sold these before opening day. My other two are in section 109 and not sure if I will go. NOBODY is buying and I will not sell for give away price. Rather they stay empty.

you can now get 2 tickets for $20 markky : 11/16/2017 9:48 am : link or 4 tickets for $10.

RE: RE: I have a prime seat location... BigBlueinChicago : 11/16/2017 10:06 am

TicketExchange is an official partner of the NFL, so both Ticketmaster (who owns TicketExchange) and the league both make out on the deal as they try to funnel their STH to sell on there.



In addition, the deal they have set does not allow you to post your tickets on that site for below face value. In a season like this, no one is going to pay regular price to see this product.



Even worse, since Stubhub is not affiliated with the NFL (not until 2018) yet, the fans selling their tickets on there are undercutting the people selling on TicketExchange.



So on StubHub, seats are going Sunday for as low as $37.50. Yet on the Exchange, the lowest price is $100.



I've been a Giant fan for almost 60 years arniefez : 11/16/2017 10:16 am : link my ass has been in a seat in every home stadium they've played in since 1965. Now I turn down free tickets. The Giants have stunk at home for a decade or more. The new stadium is a terrible place to watch football. It's a nightmare to get to and get in and out of. The games are BORING at the stadium with so little action and so many TV breaks. The food is horrid and way over priced. It's beyond my comprehension that people bought PSL's. What could you people have been thinking?

RE: I have two seats behind the visitor bench Tesla : 11/16/2017 10:23 am

Quote: f I will not sell for give away price. Rather they stay empty.



This is what it's all really about right.....everyone who wants to sell tickets will surely be able to, they just don't like the price they are getting for them.



that last game at home vs skins on new years eve day micky : 11/16/2017 10:31 am : link will likely be the most depressing and ugly cold empty stadium in giants home game ever.



that will be the saddest seen and quiet

RE: im going to all the games djm : 11/16/2017 10:38 am

Quote: for better or worse. The only game that will truly bother me is seeing all of those Eagles fans in the building. I think Dallas may be cooked by the time they get to MetLife, so that game might not be too bad.

The tailgating is fun. Better days ahead guys.



RE: Glad I sold my PSL a few years back Maximus, Esq. : 11/16/2017 10:44 am

Quote: I feel bad for the diehard season ticket holders. Glad you guys have stuck with it and sorry you are losing money.



Took a loss on my PSLs, but it was becoming clear that trying to get your money back was a losing proposition. Commuting from DC was getting tougher and it just wasn't worth the all day commitment to go to the games in person anymore. The person who wants to buy tix at the best price at the last minute had full control. This along with the product getting worse (all NFL) and the fan experience in the stadium.

However, I am taking my family to the Skins game next week. When I saw tix for $9 and can sit in the 100s for $30, it is a no brainer to go.



Watched part of the Skins game last week and if it looked like more then 50% of FedEx was in purple supporting the Vikings.



Me and my buddies have seasons BIG FRED 1973 : 11/16/2017 10:45 am : link in 224B and I have been going to games since 1978 so I love going but its getting harder and harder to go each year since the new stadium opened ,Tailgating is not the same ,the stadium experience seems the same every game with the music ,pa announcing etc ..Maybe i just miss the late great Bob Sheppard but it just feels flat .I was in Pittsburgh last year and it was such an awesome experience especially when the whole stadium sung the song renegade . And now with all the road work and construction going on getting home is a nightmare .I never remember it being this bad .I wonder how many people will be in the stadium for week 17 .It could be like the redskins scab game in 1987 lol

on the flip side, I had tickets to last night's Knicks game mfsd : 11/16/2017 10:46 am : link but turned out I couldn't make the trip...and was able to sell them on stubhub yesterday for a 15% profit net of fees



How quickly times change

RE: Me and my buddies have seasons Maximus, Esq. : 11/16/2017 10:49 am

Quote: in 224B and I have been going to games since 1978 so I love going but its getting harder and harder to go each year since the new stadium opened ,Tailgating is not the same ,the stadium experience seems the same every game with the music ,pa announcing etc ..Maybe i just miss the late great Bob Sheppard but it just feels flat .I was in Pittsburgh last year and it was such an awesome experience especially when the whole stadium sung the song renegade . And now with all the road work and construction going on getting home is a nightmare .I never remember it being this bad .I wonder how many people will be in the stadium for week 17 .It could be like the redskins scab game in 1987 lol



I have colleagues here who are season ticket holders. Those who Victor in CT : 11/16/2017 10:53 am : link aren't selling just go to tailgate but don't go into the stadium, listen on the radio to see if it's worth going in. They just go home if the game sucks.

RE: RE: Me and my buddies have seasons Victor in CT : 11/16/2017 10:55 am

Life is short. Why even waste time going to see that ZogZerg : 11/16/2017 10:57 am : link shit show put on by the Giants every game this year?

I wouldn't go if tickets, food, beer, and transport were free.

RE: I have colleagues here who are season ticket holders. Those who BillKo : 11/16/2017 11:30 am

Quote: aren't selling just go to tailgate but don't go into the stadium, listen on the radio to see if it's worth going in. They just go home if the game sucks.



LOL....not a bad idea.



RE: Agree its beyond annoying Maximus, Esq. : 11/16/2017 11:37 am

Quote: itssss 3rddddddddd downnnnnnnnnnn and 2 !!! LOL



Question BigWiggle95 : 11/16/2017 12:12 pm : link While I feel for those that are taking a big loss on their tickets, the low ticket prices will allow me to bring my 5 year old son to his first game. I can't wait, even though the Giants will likely lose. It is about a 3 hour drive for us and I couldn't substantiate regular ticket cost knowing that the experience may be too much for him at 5 years old.



For those with experience getting tickets, are we better off buying now or try to buy at the stadium?

Wiggle Maximus, Esq. : 11/16/2017 12:13 pm : link Buy before you go down to stadium on StubHub. Remember to also buy a Parking Pass

If you listen carefully Bubba : 11/16/2017 12:14 pm : link during away games the 3rd down announcement can be heard

there as well. It must be a league thing.

RE: ..... djstat : 11/16/2017 12:44 pm

Quote: I feel for the season ticket holders.



The season was so backloaded at home NoPeanutz : 11/16/2017 1:01 pm : link and they tanked so early... a total waste of year.

RE: If you listen carefully BillKo : 11/16/2017 1:32 pm

Quote: during away games the 3rd down announcement can be heard

there as well. It must be a league thing.



RE: RE: Agree its beyond annoying sems : 11/16/2017 2:11 pm

I guess we got lucky Bluenatic : 11/16/2017 3:26 pm : link We dumped 2 of our 4 seats for Sunday at very close to face value just 2 days ago.

Can't see OC2.0 : 11/16/2017 8:03 pm : link Going to any live games, much less this disgsting shit show we got going on. Gave up my Raider tix a long time ago when they started charging 40 bucks just to get in the lot. Living room, best seats in the country

RE: RE: ..... EricJ : 11/16/2017 8:16 pm

Update : Tickets just sold on Stub Hub EricJ : 11/16/2017 10:34 pm : link $10 over face value. The good news is that I am not worried about the tix anymore and can focus on painting my kitchen on Sunday

RE: RE: RE: What njm said about weather DisgruntledGiantsfan : 8:49 am

It's not just the unions (everyone seems to want to blame them). It's just a far higher standard of living in NY/NJ versus Indy.



Anyway, who wants to have the Jints play in a dome. Part of the allure of our team is the tough-guy/hard-nosed image of playing in the cold and wind. The Hawk helped us win a lot of games back in the day. Sure, times change and the Met isn't Giants Stadium but putting the Giants in a dome?!



How the hell does Indy have to do with this? njm : 8:59 am : link We're comparing the cost of Met Life vs. Cowboy Stadium Mr. September 2017.



Dome or no dome, Dallas got a better facility at only 2/3's the cost. And you don't think unions were a part of that?

if, when the Giants are good, PaulBlakeTSU : 9:03 am : link season ticket holders are selling their tickets for above face value, then I don't feel bad for those season ticket holders who can't find takers when the Giants stink.

RE: Groupon DisgruntledGiantsfan : 9:22 am

Quote: ffs... Link - ( New Window )



"The NFL season is heating up and the New York Giants are charging into MetLife Stadium to battle it out in the NFC East. Building on their playoff berth last year, the Giants made some off-season moves and are looking like strong contenders to go far in 2017. With a deep defense shutting down their opponents and first-round pick Evan Engram adding another offensive weapon to the arsenal, the Big Blue are setting their sights on a third Super Bowl with QB Eli Manning. While you're watching the action on the field, hit up MetLife's awesome concessions stands for everything from a s'mores empanada to bacon on a stick."



RE: I've been a Giant fan for almost 60 years Jersey55 : 11:08 am

RE: How the hell does Indy have to do with this? MetsAreBack : 1:33 pm

Quote: We're comparing the cost of Met Life vs. Cowboy Stadium Mr. September 2017.



Dome or no dome, Dallas got a better facility at only 2/3's the cost. And you don't think unions were a part of that?



I said earlier that its pretty amazing that Indianapolis can afford a retractable dome stadium, but NY/NJ, which has double the teams, could not.



RE: if, when the Giants are good, MetsAreBack : 1:35 pm

Quote: season ticket holders are selling their tickets for above face value, then I don't feel bad for those season ticket holders who can't find takers when the Giants stink.



I'm not a STH because to me the only tickets worth it were the uppers between the goals and "Field 2s" and those were scooped up before outsiders could get in.



