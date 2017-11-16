Fans doing everything they can to unload their NYG tickets

In comment 13693698
micky said:
CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
I feel for the season ticket holders.
The Giants have your money already. I'm sure it could be better spent elsewhere this season
this
why this?
Season ticket holders know a season like this can be part of the deal. You take the good with the bad.
Last season was very entertaining from a home game perspective....nearly every game game down to the final possession. 2011 was pretty good too, I'd say.
I've got tix on sale and if they sell they sell.......
EricJ said:
EricJ said:
|
I thought there would be some Chief's fans at least looking but they are not having the best season either.
Chiefs are leading their division by 2 games.
The issue in bad seasons is how much these ticket exchanges charge for their services - 25% of the transaction. So frustrating this remains a virtual monopoly... especially when these transactions are risk-free (ticketexchange has the actual ticket.. stubhub puts everything on the seller to deliver or they just charge their credit card)
Mine are very costly so it offsets the loss slightly and the good deed is well worth it to me
being nice begs the question. If they had a dome on the stadium would more fans continue to go? Who wants to watch lousy football combined with sitting in the cold, rain or snow. Hide sight is always 20/20.
02/03/2008 said:
02/03/2008 said:
| I feel bad for the diehard season ticket holders. Glad you guys have stuck with it and sorry you are losing money.
Took a loss on my PSLs, but it was becoming clear that trying to get your money back was a losing proposition.
Same here. I sold my PSLs last year and took a small loss on them. When I want to go now I'll get them off Ticket Exchange or Stubhub.
Bubba said:
Bubba said:
| being nice begs the question. If they had a dome on the stadium would more fans continue to go? Who wants to watch lousy football combined with sitting in the cold, rain or snow. Hide sight is always 20/20.
Its safe to assume this isnt a 'hindsight' question - it was debated ad nauseum before, during and after construction. It was discussed in regards to hosting a SuperBowl, or Bowl Games.
NJ unions were simply costing too much money for it to be put on. Its a damn shame - would have made a lot more sense. If Indy can afford a damn retractable roof, why can't NY/NJ which is hosting two teams? Talk to the unions...
UConn4523 said:
UConn4523 said:
| people need to stop going, its the only way your voice will be heard.
Management already knows the deal.
That will just piss them off more, but this coaching staff is not coming back. Nor is the GM.
MetsAreBack said:
MetsAreBack said:
Bubba said:
Quote:
being nice begs the question. If they had a dome on the stadium would more fans continue to go? Who wants to watch lousy football combined with sitting in the cold, rain or snow. Hide sight is always 20/20.
Its safe to assume this isnt a 'hindsight' question - it was debated ad nauseum before, during and after construction. It was discussed in regards to hosting a SuperBowl, or Bowl Games.
NJ unions were simply costing too much money for it to be put on. Its a damn shame - would have made a lot more sense. If Indy can afford a damn retractable roof, why can't NY/NJ which is hosting two teams? Talk to the unions...
Dallas Cowboys Stadium opened in 2009 at a cost of $1.15 billion
Met Life Stadium opened in 2010 at a cost of $1.6 billion
Questions?
five rows from the field. I thankfully sold these before opening day. My other two are in section 109 and not sure if I will go. NOBODY is buying and I will not sell for give away price. Rather they stay empty.
BillKo said:
BillKo said:
micky said:
Quote:
In comment 13693695 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
I feel for the season ticket holders.
The Giants have your money already. I'm sure it could be better spent elsewhere this season
this
why this?
Season ticket holders know a season like this can be part of the deal. You take the good with the bad.
Last season was very entertaining from a home game perspective....nearly every game game down to the final possession. 2011 was pretty good too, I'd say.
I've got tix on sale and if they sell they sell.......
To be clear, I am just saying that the situation with this Chief's game sucks. That's all. No buyer's remorse or anything like that regarding season seats in general. In fact, all it will take is for the Giants to hire a new coach, new GM, an interesting first round draft pick and I will nave no problem selling a game if I need to.
In comment 13693784
MetsAreBack said:
EricJ said:
Quote:
I thought there would be some Chief's fans at least looking but they are not having the best season either.
Chiefs are leading their division by 2 games.
The issue in bad seasons is how much these ticket exchanges charge for their services - 25% of the transaction. So frustrating this remains a virtual monopoly... especially when these transactions are risk-free (ticketexchange has the actual ticket.. stubhub puts everything on the seller to deliver or they just charge their credit card)
TicketExchange is an official partner of the NFL, so both Ticketmaster (who owns TicketExchange) and the league both make out on the deal as they try to funnel their STH to sell on there.
In addition, the deal they have set does not allow you to post your tickets on that site for below face value. In a season like this, no one is going to pay regular price to see this product.
Even worse, since Stubhub is not affiliated with the NFL (not until 2018) yet, the fans selling their tickets on there are undercutting the people selling on TicketExchange.
So on StubHub, seats are going Sunday for as low as $37.50. Yet on the Exchange, the lowest price is $100.
It's all a disaster.
my ass has been in a seat in every home stadium they've played in since 1965. Now I turn down free tickets. The Giants have stunk at home for a decade or more. The new stadium is a terrible place to watch football. It's a nightmare to get to and get in and out of. The games are BORING at the stadium with so little action and so many TV breaks. The food is horrid and way over priced. It's beyond my comprehension that people bought PSL's. What could you people have been thinking?
johnnyb said:
johnnyb said:
| f I will not sell for give away price. Rather they stay empty.
This is what it's all really about right.....everyone who wants to sell tickets will surely be able to, they just don't like the price they are getting for them.
But I agree the MAB, the stub hub fees are unconscionable.
will likely be the most depressing and ugly cold empty stadium in giants home game ever.
that will be the saddest seen and quiet
Giants86 said:
Giants86 said:
| for better or worse. The only game that will truly bother me is seeing all of those Eagles fans in the building. I think Dallas may be cooked by the time they get to MetLife, so that game might not be too bad.
The tailgating is fun. Better days ahead guys.
Same here. I may sell the dallas game to a NYG fan but that's 50-50. I am going to at least two more games. Tailgating is the draw.
02/03/2008 said:
02/03/2008 said:
| I feel bad for the diehard season ticket holders. Glad you guys have stuck with it and sorry you are losing money.
Took a loss on my PSLs, but it was becoming clear that trying to get your money back was a losing proposition. Commuting from DC was getting tougher and it just wasn't worth the all day commitment to go to the games in person anymore. The person who wants to buy tix at the best price at the last minute had full control. This along with the product getting worse (all NFL) and the fan experience in the stadium.
However, I am taking my family to the Skins game next week. When I saw tix for $9 and can sit in the 100s for $30, it is a no brainer to go.
Watched part of the Skins game last week and if it looked like more then 50% of FedEx was in purple supporting the Vikings.
I was there. First time I was ever at FedEx Field for a game. I think 50% of crowd as Vikings fans is accurate. I've never seen so many visiting fans at any game before. The Vikings' "SKOL" chant was insanely loud and very embarrassing for Skins fans. My buddy who took me (a Skins season tix holder) said it is normal. DC is a transient city so many fans of the visiting teams live there. He said, to no surprise, the worst games are the Dallas and Philly games where the crowd is probably more than 50% in favor of the opposition.
in 224B and I have been going to games since 1978 so I love going but its getting harder and harder to go each year since the new stadium opened ,Tailgating is not the same ,the stadium experience seems the same every game with the music ,pa announcing etc ..Maybe i just miss the late great Bob Sheppard but it just feels flat .I was in Pittsburgh last year and it was such an awesome experience especially when the whole stadium sung the song renegade . And now with all the road work and construction going on getting home is a nightmare .I never remember it being this bad .I wonder how many people will be in the stadium for week 17 .It could be like the redskins scab game in 1987 lol
but turned out I couldn't make the trip...and was able to sell them on stubhub yesterday for a 15% profit net of fees
How quickly times change
BIG FRED 1973 said:
BIG FRED 1973 said:
| in 224B and I have been going to games since 1978 so I love going but its getting harder and harder to go each year since the new stadium opened ,Tailgating is not the same ,the stadium experience seems the same every game with the music ,pa announcing etc ..Maybe i just miss the late great Bob Sheppard but it just feels flat .I was in Pittsburgh last year and it was such an awesome experience especially when the whole stadium sung the song renegade . And now with all the road work and construction going on getting home is a nightmare .I never remember it being this bad .I wonder how many people will be in the stadium for week 17 .It could be like the redskins scab game in 1987 lol
Its probably just me - but I cant stand the pa guy. That f***king "ITTTTTTTSSSSS THIIIIRDDDD DOWNNNNN" thing he does sucks beyond comprehension.
aren't selling just go to tailgate but don't go into the stadium, listen on the radio to see if it's worth going in. They just go home if the game sucks.
Maximus, Esq. said:
Maximus, Esq. said:
BIG FRED 1973 said:
Quote:
in 224B and I have been going to games since 1978 so I love going but its getting harder and harder to go each year since the new stadium opened ,Tailgating is not the same ,the stadium experience seems the same every game with the music ,pa announcing etc ..Maybe i just miss the late great Bob Sheppard but it just feels flat .I was in Pittsburgh last year and it was such an awesome experience especially when the whole stadium sung the song renegade . And now with all the road work and construction going on getting home is a nightmare .I never remember it being this bad .I wonder how many people will be in the stadium for week 17 .It could be like the redskins scab game in 1987 lol
Its probably just me - but I cant stand the pa guy. That f***king "ITTTTTTTSSSSS THIIIIRDDDD DOWNNNNN" thing he does sucks beyond comprehension.
it's not just you. IITTTTTTT SUUUUUUUUUUCKKSSSSSSSSSSSS :-)
shit show put on by the Giants every game this year?
I wouldn't go if tickets, food, beer, and transport were free.
itssss 3rddddddddd downnnnnnnnnnn and 2 !!! LOL
Victor in CT said:
Victor in CT said:
| aren't selling just go to tailgate but don't go into the stadium, listen on the radio to see if it's worth going in. They just go home if the game sucks.
LOL....not a bad idea.
I'd probably consider that if I lived closer, but going to the game is an eight hour day for me.
BIG FRED 1973 said:
BIG FRED 1973 said:
| itssss 3rddddddddd downnnnnnnnnnn and 2 !!! LOL
and everytime that fuck does it, the other team converts
While I feel for those that are taking a big loss on their tickets, the low ticket prices will allow me to bring my 5 year old son to his first game. I can't wait, even though the Giants will likely lose. It is about a 3 hour drive for us and I couldn't substantiate regular ticket cost knowing that the experience may be too much for him at 5 years old.
For those with experience getting tickets, are we better off buying now or try to buy at the stadium?
Buy before you go down to stadium on StubHub. Remember to also buy a Parking Pass
during away games the 3rd down announcement can be heard
there as well. It must be a league thing.
In comment 13693695
CoughlinHandsonHips said:
| I feel for the season ticket holders.
The Giants have your money already. I'm sure it could be better spent elsewhere this season
I don't feel for ticket holders. That's the risk. There are plenty who try and sell when the team is winning and GOUGE those who would like to see their favorite team play.
and they tanked so early... a total waste of year.
ffs... Link
- ( New Window
)
Bubba said:
Bubba said:
| during away games the 3rd down announcement can be heard
there as well. It must be a league thing.
Yes!! I have heard it on TV as well.....
Maximus, Esq. said:
Maximus, Esq. said:
BIG FRED 1973 said:
Quote:
itssss 3rddddddddd downnnnnnnnnnn and 2 !!! LOL
and everytime that fuck does it, the other team converts
I'm not sure if I hate that he says it, or just hate it because we hear it 7 times on each drive when they have the ball.
We dumped 2 of our 4 seats for Sunday at very close to face value just 2 days ago.
Going to any live games, much less this disgsting shit show we got going on. Gave up my Raider tix a long time ago when they started charging 40 bucks just to get in the lot. Living room, best seats in the country
djstat said:
djstat said:
CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
I feel for the season ticket holders.
The Giants have your money already. I'm sure it could be better spent elsewhere this season
I don't feel for ticket holders. That's the risk. There are plenty who try and sell when the team is winning and GOUGE those who would like to see their favorite team play.
Its funny that you call it "gouging". Meanwhile, when the team is not doing well where are all of these fans who want to see their favorite team play? This is nothing more than supply and demand at its finest. When the team is playing well and there are fans who are willing to pay double face value for example, that just means that there are some people who value the experience just a little bit more than others. There are thousands of ticket for sale for this Sunday. Many (as people pointed out) selling dirt cheap. Why are those tickets still available?
Is fucking ridiculous.
And I swear the offense converts every fucking series.
$10 over face value. The good news is that I am not worried about the tix anymore and can focus on painting my kitchen on Sunday
njm said:
njm said:
MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
Bubba said:
Quote:
being nice begs the question. If they had a dome on the stadium would more fans continue to go? Who wants to watch lousy football combined with sitting in the cold, rain or snow. Hide sight is always 20/20.
Its safe to assume this isnt a 'hindsight' question - it was debated ad nauseum before, during and after construction. It was discussed in regards to hosting a SuperBowl, or Bowl Games.
NJ unions were simply costing too much money for it to be put on. Its a damn shame - would have made a lot more sense. If Indy can afford a damn retractable roof, why can't NY/NJ which is hosting two teams? Talk to the unions...
Dallas Cowboys Stadium opened in 2009 at a cost of $1.15 billion
Met Life Stadium opened in 2010 at a cost of $1.6 billion
Questions?
It's not just the unions (everyone seems to want to blame them). It's just a far higher standard of living in NY/NJ versus Indy.
Anyway, who wants to have the Jints play in a dome. Part of the allure of our team is the tough-guy/hard-nosed image of playing in the cold and wind. The Hawk helped us win a lot of games back in the day. Sure, times change and the Met isn't Giants Stadium but putting the Giants in a dome?!
You don't hear about Bills or Pats fans complaining. Domes are for pussy teams.
We're comparing the cost of Met Life vs. Cowboy Stadium Mr. September 2017.
Dome or no dome, Dallas got a better facility at only 2/3's the cost. And you don't think unions were a part of that?
season ticket holders are selling their tickets for above face value, then I don't feel bad for those season ticket holders who can't find takers when the Giants stink.
well...bye TC said:
well...bye TC said:
| ffs... Link - ( New Window )
"The NFL season is heating up and the New York Giants are charging into MetLife Stadium to battle it out in the NFC East. Building on their playoff berth last year, the Giants made some off-season moves and are looking like strong contenders to go far in 2017. With a deep defense shutting down their opponents and first-round pick Evan Engram adding another offensive weapon to the arsenal, the Big Blue are setting their sights on a third Super Bowl with QB Eli Manning. While you're watching the action on the field, hit up MetLife's awesome concessions stands for everything from a s'mores empanada to bacon on a stick."
That ad is deceptive af. I wonder if you could get a FDUTPA claim out of it, lol.
arniefez said:
arniefez said:
| my ass has been in a seat in every home stadium they've played in since 1965. Now I turn down free tickets. The Giants have stunk at home for a decade or more. The new stadium is a terrible place to watch football. It's a nightmare to get to and get in and out of. The games are BORING at the stadium with so little action and so many TV breaks. The food is horrid and way over priced. It's beyond my comprehension that people bought PSL's. What could you people have been thinking?
how these people got away with these TV time outs is mind boggling, they are asking people to sit in the stadium for more than 3 1/2 hours to watch a 60 minute football game because they want people at home to see commercials.
njm said:
njm said:
| We're comparing the cost of Met Life vs. Cowboy Stadium Mr. September 2017.
Dome or no dome, Dallas got a better facility at only 2/3's the cost. And you don't think unions were a part of that?
I said earlier that its pretty amazing that Indianapolis can afford a retractable dome stadium, but NY/NJ, which has double the teams, could not.
Unions were a huge part of it. Cost of living as alluded to earlier by another poster... i dont know, that just gets back to the paid labor (which were unions). The real estate had already been paid for and irrelevant. The supplies are shipped in, can't imagine a huge price difference there.
PaulBlakeTSU said:
PaulBlakeTSU said:
| season ticket holders are selling their tickets for above face value, then I don't feel bad for those season ticket holders who can't find takers when the Giants stink.
I'm not a STH because to me the only tickets worth it were the uppers between the goals and "Field 2s" and those were scooped up before outsiders could get in.
But we've got to be careful when we define "face value" -- are you factoring in the pro rata cost of worthless preason tickets (adds $20 per season ticket cost) AND amortizing the cost of the PSL over say 25 years?
to account for stubhub/ticketexchange fees?