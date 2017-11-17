Lombardi - 7 Habits for Drafting a Highly Effective QB

|
and let me know how he did...
with the Browns when they drafted Manziel and the Raiders when they drafted Jamarcus Russell?
....I know what you're probably thinking: Who is this Lombardi guy, anyway? Why should I listen to him?
A former NFL general manager is who he is, and if you’re still doubting him, check out his track record. He’s worked for six different NFL teams in six different front offices. He’s held jobs ranging from scout to general manager. And here’s the list of quarterbacks those teams have drafted while Lombardi worked for them.
-Scott Barry
-Steve Slayden
-Clemente Gordon
-Keith McCant
-Eric Zeier
-Marquis Tuiasosopo
-Andrew Walter
-JaMarcus Russell
In comment 13695286 Jimmy Googs said:
and let me know how he did...
Ohio State 2017, 77% completion, 3 TDs, and over 300 yds. And they won.
It's only one game, but it is an important point. I'm not trying to campaign for Mayfield, but if Oklahoma makes it into the playoff we'll have our answer on whether Mayfield is that good, or if its the Big 12 defenses.
In comment 13695281 pjcas18 said:
with the Browns when they drafted Manziel and the Raiders when they drafted Jamarcus Russell?
As far as the Browns pretty sure he owner pushed and made the Manziel decision. And one can’t discount lessons learned while on the job.
It makes a lot of sense. The Giants for years wouldn’t consider a Drew Brees.
Also system scheme coaches are going to start to fail more and more. The smarter coaches learn to adapt to what their top end guys can do. McAdoo is a good example of the opposite. He wants Eli to be Aaron Rodgers. That’s like asking Eddie Gorge to be Barry Sanders.
Don't know, but if he was, it doesn't sound like he agreed with those choices if you read the article.
In comment 13695286 Jimmy Googs said:
and let me know how he did...
Ohio State 2017, 77% completion, 3 TDs, and over 300 yds. And they won.
It's only one game, but it is an important point. I'm not trying to campaign for Mayfield, but if Oklahoma makes it into the playoff we'll have our answer on whether Mayfield is that good, or if its the Big 12 defenses.
In comment 13695290 Emil said:
In comment 13695286 Jimmy Googs said:
and let me know how he did...
Ohio State 2017, 77% completion, 3 TDs, and over 300 yds. And they won.
It's only one game, but it is an important point. I'm not trying to campaign for Mayfield, but if Oklahoma makes it into the playoff we'll have our answer on whether Mayfield is that good, or if its the Big 12 defenses.
To be fair, that was week 2 and Ohio St. was lost on defense early in the season. They are extremely young and weren’t the defense we see now. Consider this, the week before that game in week 1, they gave up 410 passing yards to....Indiana.
In comment 13695314 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 13695290 Emil said:
In comment 13695286 Jimmy Googs said:
and let me know how he did...
Ohio State 2017, 77% completion, 3 TDs, and over 300 yds. And they won.
It's only one game, but it is an important point. I'm not trying to campaign for Mayfield, but if Oklahoma makes it into the playoff we'll have our answer on whether Mayfield is that good, or if its the Big 12 defenses.
To be fair, that was week 2 and Ohio St. was lost on defense early in the season. They are extremely young and weren’t the defense we see now. Consider this, the week before that game in week 1, they gave up 410 passing yards to....Indiana.
Can't throw it out completely though, right? What do you think of him if he was the pick?
In comment 13695290 Emil said:
In comment 13695286 Jimmy Googs said:
and let me know how he did...
Ohio State 2017, 77% completion, 3 TDs, and over 300 yds. And they won.
It's only one game, but it is an important point. I'm not trying to campaign for Mayfield, but if Oklahoma makes it into the playoff we'll have our answer on whether Mayfield is that good, or if its the Big 12 defenses.
Thanks Emil. I don't follow Big 12 at all since I live in SEC country but I do know their defenses are a joke.
Good data point to remember (the Ohio st game). Does he have any other ones that are resume-worthy?
| Fascinating question! And the answer I suspect is simply there is no simple answer. But that isn't going to stop people from trying.
Bill Walsh was a great QB but he was so smart about QBs that he took the guy he rose to all that success with the 82nd pick in his draft. And sure BP wanted all those things but the guy he achieved his greatest success in the league was a 48% on a 3-8 FCS team in college. And you want to talk about coming up BIG in big games. How about Peyton Manning one of the top 2-3 QBs of our time who every year at UT came up super small in the Vols big game with Florida every year. And FTR the Vols finally won the national championship the year AFTER Peyton graduated. On the other hand, Ole Miss significantly overachieved during Eli's years there.
To my mind there are three things that an elite QB needs: quick release, accuracy and the ability to read the field and find the open receiver. But the fact is there are just so many other variables that go into making a QB from arm strength (and yes more is better but a cannon isn't necessarily a prerequisite); smarts, work ethic, mobility, leadership intangibles etc.
My own suspicion is that ultimately the most important variable - and this applies to very position on the field - is the ability 'to play the game at the speed the NFL game is played at.' And you can scout kids up the wazoo, but the fact is you will never know whether a kid can actually play the game at the speed the game is played until you actually get them on an NFL field with NFL players. And in many ways that is why the draft is such a crapshoot. And when I say play the game at the speed the game is played I mean the ability to absorb, process and react to the ton of information that comes at you in an NFL game.
When it comes to this year's draft, as I noted on another post a couple of days ago, there are 5-6 first round quality QBs in the 2018 draft class and the odds are that 2 will be really good players, two will be JAGs and 2 will bust, but there isn't anyone on this earth, not Bill Walsh, not Mel Kiper, not Mike Mayock, not Bill Belichek, not me, not Dave Sy and certainly no one in the BBI peanut gallery howling at the moon who can predict with any accuracy significantly greater than that of a monkey throwing darts at a dart board which two of the 6 are going to be great, which 2 will be journeyman and which two will be busts.
When it comes to this year's draft, as I noted on another post a couple of days ago, there are 5-6 first round quality QBs in the 2018 draft class and the odds are that 2 will be really good players, two will be JAGs and 2 will bust, but there isn't anyone on this earth, not Bill Walsh, not Mel Kiper, not Mike Mayock, not Bill Belichek, not me, not Dave Sy and certainly no one in the BBI peanut gallery howling at the moon who can predict with any accuracy significantly greater than that of a monkey throwing darts at a dart board which two of the 6 are going to be great, which 2 will be journeyman and which two will be busts.
One of the recurring themes on this board appears to be that Jerry Reese should be fired because the Giants drafting has been terrible. Other than the fact that Reese doesn't actually make the draft picks - the Giants make them as an organization - there is no doubt that a couple of the drafts earlier in the decade weren't very productive; however, the Giants drafts in the past 5 years have actually been pretty good.
However even with the recent successes luck played a huge role. In 2014, for example, the Giants wanted a WR and had them rated Watkins, Evans and Beckam. They took Beckam because he was the only one of three left.
People kill Reese on BBI but don't consider the alternative. It can actually get worse from a talent perspective. Ask buffalo, Cleveland and 10 other teams in perpetual sucksville
There are 6 players who were first or second all pro players last year. How many teams EVER have that.
A big problem is they have a $25 million dollar QB who no longer covers up team flaws. Your QB must win you some games,(think Eli 2011). He doesn't do that anymore (the guy who does happens to be out for the season)
|
When it comes to this year's draft, as I noted on another post a couple of days ago, there are 5-6 first round quality QBs in the 2018 draft class and the odds are that 2 will be really good players, two will be JAGs and 2 will bust, but there isn't anyone on this earth, not Bill Walsh, not Mel Kiper, not Mike Mayock, not Bill Belichek, not me, not Dave Sy and certainly no one in the BBI peanut gallery howling at the moon who can predict with any accuracy significantly greater than that of a monkey throwing darts at a dart board which two of the 6 are going to be great, which 2 will be journeyman and which two will be busts.
In comment 13695428 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
When it comes to this year's draft, as I noted on another post a couple of days ago, there are 5-6 first round quality QBs in the 2018 draft class and the odds are that 2 will be really good players, two will be JAGs and 2 will bust, but there isn't anyone on this earth, not Bill Walsh, not Mel Kiper, not Mike Mayock, not Bill Belichek, not me, not Dave Sy and certainly no one in the BBI peanut gallery howling at the moon who can predict with any accuracy significantly greater than that of a monkey throwing darts at a dart board which two of the 6 are going to be great, which 2 will be journeyman and which two will be busts.
Peanut gallery howling at the moon? Seriously? You really felt the need to tell fans on a Giants football forum that they have no clue? I don’t see anyone “howling at the moon”, stomping their feet or making any kind of declarative statements on who will be better. It’s all opinions and football talk, since ya know, the Giants suck. It’s an interesting debate and I’m not sure why you have to tell anyone how clueless they are.
-The Peanut Gallery