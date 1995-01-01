Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Kansas City Chiefs Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:53 pm
...
Fuck fuck fuck fuck.  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:04 pm : link
JFC. That was a pile of shit.
Darn  
Sammo85 : 2:04 pm : link
That hurts. Gives KC a shot to score before the half.
Did they say the Giants have the most dropped passes in the NFL  
Britt in VA : 2:05 pm : link
this season? Legit question.
How's  
Photoguy : 2:05 pm : link
Wheeler doing?
Wing blows.  
Giantophile : 2:05 pm : link
Once a game he totally shanks one or mishits it. It looks like me with a 6 iron.
Geez.  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:05 pm : link
This fucking offense. The D back on the field that fucking quickly. D will have to dig deeeeeeeep. Cmon D. Tough it out. Do your fucking job.
RE: Did they say the Giants have the most dropped passes in the NFL  
yankeeslover : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 13697116 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
this season? Legit question.


Wr.. yes
Predictable - big gain  
section125 : 2:06 pm : link
1st down on run, then a shitty pass play, then a slow developing running play....
Second  
AcidTest : 2:06 pm : link
and third and one, and we can't convert. Second down dropped pass (we lead the league in that category), and third down we run it straight into the line. For all our trickery today, that third down call was very predictable.
RE: Did they say the Giants have the most dropped passes in the NFL  
NoPeanutz : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 13697116 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
this season? Legit question.

I just heard thatthey'd dropped three in a row. "Eli being betrayed by his receivers today."
RE: How's  
AcidTest : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 13697117 Photoguy said:
Quote:
Wheeler doing?


Very well IMO. He's turned his man on a number of plays.
Just once  
Bleedblue10 : 2:07 pm : link
I would love to see a play action pass on 3rd and short. We never pick up that 1 ducking yard when we need it. It’s so pathetic we run every time and get stopped every time
RE: Wing blows.  
section125 : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 13697118 Giantophile said:
Quote:
Once a game he totally shanks one or mishits it. It looks like me with a 6 iron.


Wrong. kept it away from Hunt and it was inside the 20...so just what was wrong against that horrendous wind.
RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense  
JOrthman : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
Defense dStory of this D all year
JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply
Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id


Not sure what your saying
D E F E N S E!!!!  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:07 pm : link
Let's go
Get a turnover  
Bluesbreaker : 2:08 pm : link
damn it
Cmon. Big play  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:08 pm : link
Let's go
RE: RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense  
BigBlueShock : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 13697130 JOrthman said:
Quote:
In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:


Quote:


Defense dStory of this D all year
JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply
Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id



Not sure what your saying

Neither is he
Need a play here  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:10 pm : link
Somebody step up please. Somebody anybody....please. Make a fucking stop, play smart tough and gritty....earn it! Stop these mother fuckers and fucking cover Kelce. Please.
The word Defense was omitted in title  
Bluesbreaker : 2:10 pm : link
RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense
JOrthman : 2:07 pm : link : reply
In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
Defense dStory of this D all year
JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply
Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id


Not sure what your saying

Defense did a great job holding them to 3 Chiefs started near midfield because of our shitty special teams that was like a 15 play drive to get 3 .
Collins needs to be the spy  
section125 : 2:11 pm : link
on Smith...
DEFENSE THUMP THUMP  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:11 pm : link
Defense!
The commercials are really ruining the game...  
EricJ : 2:11 pm : link
I know this has been going on for decades but this is part of the problem too. I think they need to find another way to generate ad revenue and limit the number of commercials.
Yes! Yes yes  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:12 pm : link
Yes yes yes
Vernon O.  
Blue Moon : 2:12 pm : link
is a piece of shit on the sidelines and on the field. Hope his back is broken so he really won't be able to stand.
Collins decent coverage  
Simms11 : 2:12 pm : link
.
Geeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:12 pm : link
My hearts on the floor
I knew they were going deep  
Bluesbreaker : 2:13 pm : link
thank God.... No big play ...
Punt return almost a disaster I think it might just be
our day !
Wow! Our specials! Oooh  
Simms11 : 2:13 pm : link
If we don’t clean house this year, to included Quinn, there’s something seriously wrong. His specials, especially this year, have been horrendous.
That  
AcidTest : 2:13 pm : link
was fortuitous.
RE: Vernon O.  
Britt in VA : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 13697144 Blue Moon said:
Quote:
is a piece of shit on the sidelines and on the field. Hope his back is broken so he really won't be able to stand.


uhhhhh...
We just need to get to the two-yard line  
bceagle05 : 2:14 pm : link
to be in range for a Rosas field goal.
Ed Eagan  
Marty866b : 2:14 pm : link
At least Mr. Ed caught the ball. Where do they find these guys?
Here we go Eli  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:14 pm : link
Here we go
RE: The word Defense was omitted in title  
JOrthman : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 13697138 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense
JOrthman : 2:07 pm : link : reply
In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
Defense dStory of this D all year
JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply
Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id


Not sure what your saying

Defense did a great job holding them to 3 Chiefs started near midfield because of our shitty special teams that was like a 15 play drive to get 3 .


That is great on the scoreboard, but the problem is they can't get off the field. This bend, but don't break defense kills them late in the game. They need to get off the field.
RE: RE: Vernon O.  
Simms11 : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 13697151 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13697144 Blue Moon said:


Quote:


is a piece of shit on the sidelines and on the field. Hope his back is broken so he really won't be able to stand.



uhhhhh...


Really?!
Vereen hasn't broken a tackle  
bceagle05 : 2:14 pm : link
in his Giants career.
Eli come on dude!  
Simms11 : 2:15 pm : link
Wide open receiver
Yeesh  
Sammo85 : 2:15 pm : link
About to give the ball right back.
What a pass.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:15 pm : link
.
Again!  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:15 pm : link
OMG. Geeez 3rd down quickly
Cmon Eli  
Bluesbreaker : 2:15 pm : link
damn forget Vereen he is shot
RE: Wow! Our specials! Oooh  
EricJ : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 13697149 Simms11 said:
Quote:
If we don’t clean house this year, to included Quinn, there’s something seriously wrong. His specials, especially this year, have been horrendous.


I am not a quinn fan...
but lets be realistic here. This guy was on our roster for how long? How can we blame quinn for that and give him credit for the fake punt earlier
Wtf kind of route was that?!  
Simms11 : 2:15 pm : link
Why was Eli getting rid of it so quick with no pressure?
Terrible Series there  
Sammo85 : 2:16 pm : link
Needed to get a 1st and drain the clock.
It never fails..  
Sean : 2:16 pm : link
let’s throw 5 yards short of the marker on 3rd down!
The proverbial short of the stick  
Bluesbreaker : 2:16 pm : link
3rd down attempt ..
RE: The commercials are really ruining the game...  
EricJ : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 13697142 EricJ said:
Quote:
I know this has been going on for decades but this is part of the problem too. I think they need to find another way to generate ad revenue and limit the number of commercials.


That was now the 4th commercial in 10 min
Why hit a guy short  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:16 pm : link
Why is there even a route that's short of a 1st downWhy?

It makes Z E R O fucking sense.
Eli'ed,  
section125 : 2:16 pm : link
Misses wide open Rudolph then throws a 5 yard pass on 3rd and 10 with no pressure,,
