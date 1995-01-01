New York Giants - Kansas City Chiefs Game Discussion

JFC. That was a pile of shit.
That hurts. Gives KC a shot to score before the half.
this season? Legit question.
Once a game he totally shanks one or mishits it. It looks like me with a 6 iron.
This fucking offense. The D back on the field that fucking quickly. D will have to dig deeeeeeeep. Cmon D. Tough it out. Do your fucking job.
Wr.. yes
1st down on run, then a shitty pass play, then a slow developing running play....
and third and one, and we can't convert. Second down dropped pass (we lead the league in that category), and third down we run it straight into the line. For all our trickery today, that third down call was very predictable.
I just heard thatthey'd dropped three in a row. "Eli being betrayed by his receivers today."
I would love to see a play action pass on 3rd and short. We never pick up that 1 ducking yard when we need it. It’s so pathetic we run every time and get stopped every time
Not sure what your saying
Neither is he
Somebody step up please. Somebody anybody....please. Make a fucking stop, play smart tough and gritty....earn it! Stop these mother fuckers and fucking cover Kelce. Please.
I know this has been going on for decades but this is part of the problem too. I think they need to find another way to generate ad revenue and limit the number of commercials.
is a piece of shit on the sidelines and on the field. Hope his back is broken so he really won't be able to stand.
thank God.... No big play ...
Punt return almost a disaster I think it might just be
our day !
If we don’t clean house this year, to included Quinn, there’s something seriously wrong. His specials, especially this year, have been horrendous.
to be in range for a Rosas field goal.
At least Mr. Ed caught the ball. Where do they find these guys?
About to give the ball right back.
OMG. Geeez 3rd down quickly
damn forget Vereen he is shot
Why was Eli getting rid of it so quick with no pressure?
Needed to get a 1st and drain the clock.
let’s throw 5 yards short of the marker on 3rd down!
Why is there even a route that's short of a 1st downWhy?
It makes Z E R O fucking sense.
Misses wide open Rudolph then throws a 5 yard pass on 3rd and 10 with no pressure,,