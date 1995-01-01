New York Giants - Kansas City Chiefs Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:53 pm : 12:53 pm ...

Darn Sammo85 : 2:04 pm : link That hurts. Gives KC a shot to score before the half.

Wing blows. Giantophile : 2:05 pm : link Once a game he totally shanks one or mishits it. It looks like me with a 6 iron.

RE: Did they say the Giants have the most dropped passes in the NFL yankeeslover : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: this season? Legit question.



Wr.. yes In comment 13697116 Britt in VA said:Wr.. yes

Predictable - big gain section125 : 2:06 pm : link 1st down on run, then a shitty pass play, then a slow developing running play....

Second AcidTest : 2:06 pm : link and third and one, and we can't convert. Second down dropped pass (we lead the league in that category), and third down we run it straight into the line. For all our trickery today, that third down call was very predictable.

RE: Did they say the Giants have the most dropped passes in the NFL NoPeanutz : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: this season? Legit question.

I just heard thatthey'd dropped three in a row. "Eli being betrayed by his receivers today." In comment 13697116 Britt in VA said:I just heard thatthey'd dropped three in a row. "Eli being betrayed by his receivers today."

RE: How's AcidTest : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: Wheeler doing?



Very well IMO. He's turned his man on a number of plays. In comment 13697117 Photoguy said:Very well IMO. He's turned his man on a number of plays.

Just once Bleedblue10 : 2:07 pm : link I would love to see a play action pass on 3rd and short. We never pick up that 1 ducking yard when we need it. It’s so pathetic we run every time and get stopped every time

RE: Wing blows. section125 : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: Once a game he totally shanks one or mishits it. It looks like me with a 6 iron.



Wrong. kept it away from Hunt and it was inside the 20...so just what was wrong against that horrendous wind. In comment 13697118 Giantophile said:Wrong. kept it away from Hunt and it was inside the 20...so just what was wrong against that horrendous wind.

RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense JOrthman : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: Defense dStory of this D all year

JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply

Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id



Not sure what your saying In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:Not sure what your saying

Get a turnover Bluesbreaker : 2:08 pm : link damn it

RE: RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense BigBlueShock : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:





Quote:





Defense dStory of this D all year

JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply

Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id







Not sure what your saying

Neither is he In comment 13697130 JOrthman said:Neither is he

The word Defense was omitted in title Bluesbreaker : 2:10 pm : link RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense

JOrthman : 2:07 pm : link : reply

In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:

Quote:

Defense dStory of this D all year

JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply

Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id





Not sure what your saying



Defense did a great job holding them to 3 Chiefs started near midfield because of our shitty special teams that was like a 15 play drive to get 3 .

Collins needs to be the spy section125 : 2:11 pm : link on Smith...

The commercials are really ruining the game... EricJ : 2:11 pm : link I know this has been going on for decades but this is part of the problem too. I think they need to find another way to generate ad revenue and limit the number of commercials.

Vernon O. Blue Moon : 2:12 pm : link is a piece of shit on the sidelines and on the field. Hope his back is broken so he really won't be able to stand.

I knew they were going deep Bluesbreaker : 2:13 pm : link thank God.... No big play ...

Punt return almost a disaster I think it might just be

our day !

Wow! Our specials! Oooh Simms11 : 2:13 pm : link If we don’t clean house this year, to included Quinn, there’s something seriously wrong. His specials, especially this year, have been horrendous.

RE: Vernon O. Britt in VA : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: is a piece of shit on the sidelines and on the field. Hope his back is broken so he really won't be able to stand.



uhhhhh... In comment 13697144 Blue Moon said:uhhhhh...

We just need to get to the two-yard line bceagle05 : 2:14 pm : link to be in range for a Rosas field goal.

Ed Eagan Marty866b : 2:14 pm : link At least Mr. Ed caught the ball. Where do they find these guys?

RE: The word Defense was omitted in title JOrthman : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: RE: Chiefs started at midfield the job against the #5 Offense

JOrthman : 2:07 pm : link : reply

In comment 13697111 Bluesbreaker said:

Quote:

Defense dStory of this D all year

JOrthman : 2:00 pm : link : reply

Allow a team to run a long drive on them and then complain later about being tired.id





Not sure what your saying



Defense did a great job holding them to 3 Chiefs started near midfield because of our shitty special teams that was like a 15 play drive to get 3 .



That is great on the scoreboard, but the problem is they can't get off the field. This bend, but don't break defense kills them late in the game. They need to get off the field. In comment 13697138 Bluesbreaker said:That is great on the scoreboard, but the problem is they can't get off the field. This bend, but don't break defense kills them late in the game. They need to get off the field.

RE: RE: Vernon O. Simms11 : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13697144 Blue Moon said:





Quote:





is a piece of shit on the sidelines and on the field. Hope his back is broken so he really won't be able to stand.







uhhhhh...



Really?! In comment 13697151 Britt in VA said:Really?!

Vereen hasn't broken a tackle bceagle05 : 2:14 pm : link in his Giants career.

Eli come on dude! Simms11 : 2:15 pm : link Wide open receiver

Yeesh Sammo85 : 2:15 pm : link About to give the ball right back.

Cmon Eli Bluesbreaker : 2:15 pm : link damn forget Vereen he is shot

RE: Wow! Our specials! Oooh EricJ : 2:15 pm : link

Quote: If we don’t clean house this year, to included Quinn, there’s something seriously wrong. His specials, especially this year, have been horrendous.



I am not a quinn fan...

but lets be realistic here. This guy was on our roster for how long? How can we blame quinn for that and give him credit for the fake punt earlier In comment 13697149 Simms11 said:I am not a quinn fan...but lets be realistic here. This guy was on our roster for how long? How can we blame quinn for that and give him credit for the fake punt earlier

Wtf kind of route was that?! Simms11 : 2:15 pm : link Why was Eli getting rid of it so quick with no pressure?

Terrible Series there Sammo85 : 2:16 pm : link Needed to get a 1st and drain the clock.

It never fails.. Sean : 2:16 pm : link let’s throw 5 yards short of the marker on 3rd down!

The proverbial short of the stick Bluesbreaker : 2:16 pm : link 3rd down attempt ..

RE: The commercials are really ruining the game... EricJ : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: I know this has been going on for decades but this is part of the problem too. I think they need to find another way to generate ad revenue and limit the number of commercials.



That was now the 4th commercial in 10 min In comment 13697142 EricJ said:That was now the 4th commercial in 10 min