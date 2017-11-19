New York Giants - Kansas City Chiefs Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/19/2017 4:23 pm : 11/19/2017 4:23 pm ...

RE: This team was never going 1-15.. MookGiants : 11/19/2017 4:39 pm :

Quote: anyone who thought that is an idiot. This will likely be 4-12 / 5-11. Remember. We picked 4th in 2004.



Wait, you watched the team play on the field recently and then added in all of the injuries and thought there was no way they were going 1-15?



They got destroyed by probably the worst team in all of football last week.



Anyone who thins this team is going 4-12 or 4-12 is more of an idiot than someone who thought they would go 1-15.



This team sucks balls, today doesn't change it at all. The ineptitude of the chiefs today coming in here like it was a scrimmage is the only reason the Giants had a chance, that and the wind

funny, Apple wasnt missed at all gtt350 : 11/19/2017 4:39 pm :

I would not mind section125 : 11/19/2017 4:40 pm : link Quentin Nelson 1st round. Watched he and McGlinchey yesterday. Think McGlinchey is a bit too slow, but Nelson can motor.

RE: Giants still in the 3 spot mphbullet36 : 11/19/2017 4:41 pm :

Quote: But I could see them winning the final 2 games and ending up 4-12. And picking fifth.



they could easily win next week too. WAS blew a huge lead in NO and they are quitting on there coach too and a short week we have the momentum.



We could easily end with 5 wins now and could cost us 5 or 6 spots in draft position.



would be catastrophic and set the franchise back even longer!

RE: Wins always feel good mphbullet36 : 11/19/2017 4:42 pm :

Quote: nice job Giants.



not on april 26th comes and you are mad we are picking an eli apple instead of jake conklin...

RE: RE: This team was never going 1-15.. section125 : 11/19/2017 4:45 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697838 Sean said:





Quote:





anyone who thought that is an idiot. This will likely be 4-12 / 5-11. Remember. We picked 4th in 2004.







Wait, you watched the team play on the field recently and then added in all of the injuries and thought there was no way they were going 1-15?



They got destroyed by probably the worst team in all of football last week.



Anyone who thins this team is going 4-12 or 4-12 is more of an idiot than someone who thought they would go 1-15.



This team sucks balls, today doesn't change it at all. The ineptitude of the chiefs today coming in here like it was a scrimmage is the only reason the Giants had a chance, that and the wind



Geez Mook, it was effort that cost games and bad coaching. 4-12 is not crazy any more than 1-15 would be. Personally, 4 wins is likely max because I doubt they play this hard again. But if they do they have a chance to win 2 more.

... christian : 11/19/2017 4:45 pm : link 2-14 and win against a collapsing Chiefs team isn't saving anyone's job.



Giants aren't likely to lose more than the 9ers or Browns without a major absolutely quitting on the field. They are talented enough to win games against average teams.



If there is a QB the new GM desires he'll move it up and get him if necessary.

RE: funny, Apple wasnt missed at all EricJ : 11/19/2017 4:46 pm :

Quote: .



you are right. I did not even notice that he was not there.

RE: RE: This team was never going 1-15.. rocco8112 : 11/19/2017 4:47 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697838 Sean said:





Quote:





anyone who thought that is an idiot. This will likely be 4-12 / 5-11. Remember. We picked 4th in 2004.







Wait, you watched the team play on the field recently and then added in all of the injuries and thought there was no way they were going 1-15?



They got destroyed by probably the worst team in all of football last week.



Anyone who thins this team is going 4-12 or 4-12 is more of an idiot than someone who thought they would go 1-15.



This team sucks balls, today doesn't change it at all. The ineptitude of the chiefs today coming in here like it was a scrimmage is the only reason the Giants had a chance, that and the wind



Yeah, this is true.

You guys better start warming up to Josh Allen. bceagle05 : 11/19/2017 4:47 pm : link .

RE: RE: funny, Apple wasnt missed at all Sarcastic Sam : 11/19/2017 4:47 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697859 gtt350 said:





Quote:





.







you are right. I did not even notice that he was not there.



I did, around midway through the 3rd quarter when we weren't getting a PI called against us every defensive drive....

RE: Maybe start thinking about Bradley Chubb Carson53 : 11/19/2017 4:51 pm :

Quote: Quentin Nelson and Derwin James. .



Why, because they finally won another game?

I am still hoping for a top 3 pick myself.

Glad they at least played with effort today.

That's why they are the Chefs, just when some people

want to buy into them, they become the Chefs.

That team started out 5-0, LOL.

If I was the Chefs, I would move on from Alex Smith,

If I was the Chefs, I would move on from Alex Smith,
he is a FA, they drafted a kid, move on.

now I have read it all.... BillKo : 11/19/2017 4:52 pm : link we are not mad at the Chiefs for playing lousy football.



SMH.



Good job Giants for hanging in there and getting the W.



Who care about a draft pick........all I know is we got the best player in franchise history drafting #2.

Ray Handley’s final win as an NFL head coach Matt in SGS : 11/19/2017 4:52 pm : link Was a home game vs the KC Chiefs at Giants Stadium. Just sayin’



Glad to see Rosas experience a pressure kick in OT



Carry on

RE: RE: Rosas redeemed himself..... Carson53 : 11/19/2017 4:54 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697767 Simms11 said:





Quote:





and Giants came to play. Nice effort today. Win is always nice.









Game doesn’t go to OT if he makes the PAT. He didn’t redeem shit.



He got experience dealing with the winds at the Meadowlands

He got experience dealing with the winds at the Meadowlands
in November, not surprising. That was like a bad pitching wedge in golf. Live and learn they say.

Wins are always good. idiotsavant : 11/19/2017 4:54 pm : link There is plenty of reason to switch up the management and coaching, even if we win the rest of the way.



Be glad for less expected pieces like King and the O tackle.

RE: now I have read it all.... Carson53 : 11/19/2017 4:56 pm :

Quote: we are not mad at the Chiefs for playing lousy football.



SMH.



Good job Giants for hanging in there and getting the W.



Who care about a draft pick........all I know is we got the best player in franchise history drafting #2.



I look at the big picture, not a little victory.

RE: RE: Flowers and Wheeler dpinzow : 11/19/2017 5:01 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697784 Danny L said:





Quote:





Played really well.







Flowers has been playing at an Elite level for several weeks



Don't know about an elite level (still takes a few holding penalties to avoid sacks) but he has played a lot better and is at worst a passable left tackle now

RE: RE: This team was never going 1-15.. Sean : 11/19/2017 5:02 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697838 Sean said:





Quote:





anyone who thought that is an idiot. This will likely be 4-12 / 5-11. Remember. We picked 4th in 2004.







Wait, you watched the team play on the field recently and then added in all of the injuries and thought there was no way they were going 1-15?



They got destroyed by probably the worst team in all of football last week.



Anyone who thins this team is going 4-12 or 4-12 is more of an idiot than someone who thought they would go 1-15.



This team sucks balls, today doesn't change it at all. The ineptitude of the chiefs today coming in here like it was a scrimmage is the only reason the Giants had a chance, that and the wind



It is totally reasonable to think they could win a game against the Redskins & Cardinals.

Jones and Fluker continue to play pretty well jeff57 : 11/19/2017 5:08 pm : link in the run game. I think Richburg has played his last snap with the Giants.

lol WillVAB : 11/19/2017 5:15 pm : link @ people mad the Giants won

RE: Jones and Fluker continue to play pretty well Carson53 : 11/19/2017 5:17 pm :

Quote: in the run game. I think Richburg has played his last snap with the Giants. .



I wouldn't mind if they move on from Richburg, Jones is a RFA.

The young man Wheeler, held his own today.

Flowers has made some progress, slower than we would like,

but some progress...

Gotta be real proud the way the Giants played today... M.S. : 11/19/2017 5:20 pm : link

...it wasn't pretty, but they played tough all day and deserved to win.



Here's three cheers for the men in Blue:



Hip Hip Hooray!

Hip Hip Hooray!!

Hip Hip Hooray!!!

Nice Win. Don't Care About Draft Hypotheticals, clatterbuck : 11/19/2017 5:26 pm : link you play to win. You coach to win. They played hard and with pride. I'll take it. Any chance McAdoo made the FG decision at end to give his rookie kicker a chance to win the game and build some confidence? Also nice to see Alex Smith morph back into Alex Smith.

RE: RE: funny, Apple wasnt missed at all bradshaw44 : 11/19/2017 5:26 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697859 gtt350 said:





Quote:





.







you are right. I did not even notice that he was not there.



I noticed he wasn't there. Because I noticed not noticing a DB being way out of position during big plays.

RE: RE: I still think Lewis scored a TD Bill in Del : 11/19/2017 6:02 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697788 kelsto811 said:





Quote:





By the time he gained possession, he wasn't being touched and wasn't touched after that at all.







That was 100% a touchdown.



Just got done watching the replay...!00% correct that was a TD...I thought the refs sucked in this game.

Agree on some of the calls...... Doomster : 11/19/2017 6:13 pm : link I felt Lewis did not have possession when he was touched...



Also disagree on the PI against Engram.....while he did extend his hand, it was not a push off of the defender....it looked that way because he was breaking to the sideline while the defender went straight....

It's a small point but if Roasa made the extra point 12aob : 11/19/2017 6:14 pm : link The Chiefs likely don't kick their 3rd FG but go for it on 4h down. Maybe we hold and win in regulation but maybe they make it and score TD and we lose.

**Rosas 12aob : 11/19/2017 6:15 pm : link I hate typing on my phone

RE: could be a blessing in diguise to not draft a QB this draft Matt M. : 11/19/2017 6:15 pm :

Quote: . That's what I've been saying. This was not the year to be angling cor a QB and I wouldn't draft one just because we have a high pick. Top 5 pick doesn't automatically equal franchise AN.



That said, they are still fairly likely to be in position for 1 and maybe 2 of the top 3, plus Mayfield for sure. This will be interesting.





And I will say this...i don't care if they win every single remaining game. I still want the GM, HC, entire coaching staff, and a good portion of the scouting dept. gone.

Does anyone else have the same gut feeling Matt M. : 11/19/2017 6:22 pm : link that Rosas' missed PAT may actually be the reason we won? Had they been up 10-6 and a FG was no longer an option for the Chiefs, I keep getting this feeling they would have scored the TD. That said, of course, another missed kick by Rosas is a cause of concern.



He is a rookie, so some patience must be used. I wouldn't cut him now, as some people have been calling for, especially with the season already lost. But, I would, at the very least, have another PK in for competition in the off season.

Here's to hoping Wheeler plays the rest of the season Matt M. : 11/19/2017 6:23 pm : link and progresses. With Flowers playing better each week, we may have bookend OTs for the next few years. They may not be the best, but if it is even a decent pair, they have more flexibility with the rest of the OL.

Andy Reid got too cute for his own good Matt M. : 11/19/2017 6:25 pm : link and possibly cost his team the game. A position player already threw one INT today and the wind was a problem. So, calling for a trick play with Kelce throwing deep may not have been the best decision.

RE: Does anyone else have the same gut feeling section125 : 11/19/2017 6:29 pm :

Quote: that Rosas' missed PAT may actually be the reason we won? Had they been up 10-6 and a FG was no longer an option for the Chiefs, I keep getting this feeling they would have scored the TD. That said, of course, another missed kick by Rosas is a cause of concern.



He is a rookie, so some patience must be used. I wouldn't cut him now, as some people have been calling for, especially with the season already lost. But, I would, at the very least, have another PK in for competition in the off season.



The wind killed that PAT. I don't know if he got under it, but man that thing just died. Like hitting a 180 yard club on a 130 yard hole and it ends up short...

And by the way, Eli is still the man Matt M. : 11/19/2017 6:44 pm : link That was a grewat play on 4th and 6. And all day, he stood tall in the pocket and avoided the rush when it was there, including a nice run for a 1st down.

RE: Andy Reid got too cute for his own good Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 11/19/2017 7:12 pm :

Quote: and possibly cost his team the game. A position player already threw one INT today and the wind was a problem. So, calling for a trick play with Kelce throwing deep may not have been the best decision.



This was the worst coached game I've ever seen from an Andy Reid team.

RE: RE: funny, Apple wasnt missed at all RottenApple : 11/19/2017 7:28 pm :

Quote: In comment 13697859 gtt350 said:





Quote:









.







you are right. I did not even notice that he was not there.



I noticed. I didn't see a baby on the sideline asking for his pacifier.

I know they don’t come here often LatHarv83 : 11/19/2017 7:32 pm : link And haven’t been in 12 years now, but kinda fascinating the Chiefs have still never won a road game against the Giants. Ever. They’re 0-7 now.

I don't care right now that it drops the Giants draft position. FStubbs : 11/19/2017 7:45 pm : link A win always feels good.

RE: Ray Handley's final win as an NFL head coach FStubbs : 11/19/2017 7:52 pm :

Quote: Was a home game vs the KC Chiefs at Giants Stadium. Just sayin’



Glad to see Rosas experience a pressure kick in OT



Carry on



Okay you win this thread. Hats off.

RE: I know they don't come here often japanhead : 11/19/2017 8:33 pm :

Quote: And haven’t been in 12 years now, but kinda fascinating the Chiefs have still never won a road game against the Giants. Ever. They’re 0-7 now.



that is really interesting i never knew that until today. i like folklore.

but the chiefs japanhead : 11/19/2017 8:34 pm : link have lost 4 out of their last 5 games and looking to be trending downward. i maintain that alex smith is a phony QB, propped up by andy reid and his system.

Hard to be unhappy about a win TJ : 11/19/2017 9:42 pm : link But it's hard to be happy about a win.

It Doesn't Matter Where You PIck Jim in NH : 11/19/2017 9:54 pm : link But it matters a lot who does the picking.



The next Tom Brady is out there. So is the next Ryan Leaf.

WE found our Bookend tackles and center spike : 11/19/2017 10:29 pm : link for the next decade. Now just fill in the two guards

RE: but the chiefs spike : 11/19/2017 10:29 pm :

Quote: have lost 4 out of their last 5 games and looking to be trending downward. i maintain that alex smith is a phony QB, propped up by andy reid and his system.



Eli would ve taken that team to the championship game.

They've got two fucking wins djm : 11/19/2017 10:43 pm : link And some of you are actually cursing the Giants out for winning too many games this year? Two!!! ??



They are gonna go 4-12 or so. That's a terrible win total. And some of you are gonna hang on every win and go nuts like the Giants just sabatoged their future with a negative performance. That's so unfair and this coming from someone who wants mcadoo fired and wants the first pick. We all do. But You guys don't get it. They can't NOT TRY! What the hell do you want?



If the Giants win 2-3-4 more games fucking deal with it. You can't lose on purpose and you can't not try or you will get your head taking off. Mcadoo and spags are coaching for their livelihoods. You wanna sulk fine but to actually blast the team is weak. And again, we're talking 2-8 here people not 4-6. This isnt dreaded middle ground territory here this is shit show territory. It's still a train wreck and probably stays that way.