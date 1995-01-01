Credit goes to Eli, the team's leader and QB of the future NYGmen58 : 8:43 am Yes the offense was pretty awful yesterday but it was hard not to be impressed by how #10 kept everything together and moved the ball with no turnovers and playing with 3 undrafted WRs and a bad game out of Engram.



Did you notice the roar he got from the locker room when he was called to break it down after the game? There's no question who that team sees as it's quarterback and leader.



With that said, I acknowledge the Giants have to start planning for life after Eli at some point, although I still think it's a year to soon. This guy has at least 2-3 years left of playing at high level. Besides, I don't see anybody in college right now who has even close to the same upside as Manning. If this team fixes it's offensive line and improves the running game for next year, watch out! Eli will again be one of the game's best QBs.



Here's to our golden boy, or as my family and I refer to him as: "the guy who does everything right".

Better off a year too soon than a year too late JonC : 8:47 am : link If we're picking high enough to grab a blue chip QB they covet above the rest, you pull the trigger.



He's 37 in January. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:48 am : link QB of the future? What? And I love Eli, but that's absurd.

RE: Better off a year too soon than a year too late NYGmen58 : 8:50 am : link

If we're picking high enough to grab a blue chip QB they covet above the rest, you pull the trigger.



Oh I don't disagree there. If one they love falls to them, you absolutely do it. I think the expectation should be set clearly that if they draft a qb, he's going to sit for a few years. In comment 13698730 JonC said:Oh I don't disagree there. If one they love falls to them, you absolutely do it. I think the expectation should be set clearly that if they draft a qb, he's going to sit for a few years.

not how i saw it... GiantNatty : 8:51 am : link they won despite eli. again, i love eli, but he looks dreadful out there. awful. he is the single biggest reason for the offense's continued dysfunction and there's really no other way to see it at this point.



you can change the GM and you can change the HC, but if Eli is the quarterback next year, it will be the same story as this year. never mind the league, he's the worst quarterback in the division . . . by far.

Fans can get sentimental about players Mike from Ohio : 8:55 am : link Hopefully the front office does not. The Giants should draft their QB of the future if he is available at their pick and let him and Webb battle in camp for the #2 job next year. After that it is likely time to move on from Eli. If you can't see the deterioration in his game year over year, you may be watching through blue colored glasses.

RE: not how i saw it... Mike from Ohio : 8:59 am : link

they won despite eli. again, i love eli, but he looks dreadful out there. awful. he is the single biggest reason for the offense's continued dysfunction and there's really no other way to see it at this point.



you can change the GM and you can change the HC, but if Eli is the quarterback next year, it will be the same story as this year. never mind the league, he's the worst quarterback in the division . . . by far.



Eli's game has deteriorated, but this is a ridiculous assessment. The Giants do not have a better NFL QB on their roster right now and likely won't next year either.



Have you watched Dak Prescott play much? I'd take Eli right now over him. He has nice mobility but after that it is sort of hard to see him as the QB of the future. Since he took over for Romo it seems like Dez Bryant went into the witness protection program. In comment 13698739 GiantNatty said:Eli's game has deteriorated, but this is a ridiculous assessment. The Giants do not have a better NFL QB on their roster right now and likely won't next year either.Have you watched Dak Prescott play much? I'd take Eli right now over him. He has nice mobility but after that it is sort of hard to see him as the QB of the future. Since he took over for Romo it seems like Dez Bryant went into the witness protection program.

I think 2018 is Eli’s last year in NY The_Boss : 9:00 am : link All things come to an end. Extending him past 2018 is would be irresponsible. Let’s assume we blow out Mac and Reese. The new regime likely will (rightfully) look to bring in Rosen or Darnold at almost any cost, like when Coughlin and Accorsi coveted a qb in 2004. This is part of what makes the NYG job coveted. The new coach can compete immediately in 2018 because with health and a new message. There is more than enough talent to win. This isn’t some old roster. I think they’re the 6th youngest in football. The new guy sits and then starts in 2019 with, what we hope is a loaded roster.



I hate to say it, but if Eli wants to play in 2019 at age 38, he’ll probably do so in another uniform.

I thought the O line played well yesterday Alwaysblue22 : 9:09 am : link On one play Eli was standing in the pocket like he was waiting for a down town bus. Then again, the Chiefs are not noted for their pass rush.The run blocking was good too. Flowers has made progress. The key difference is that MACK cannot run his pure WCO with these receivers and the team now plays a more balanced offense that they should have been playing all along. Lets not start beating the drums because the Maras are forgiving and they will bring MACK back if the team plays well down the stretch. Then he will go back to his slant happy offense next year and we will be 0-6 again before any changes are made. Lets get someone from the NE organization. The Patriots constantly spread the ball around to multiple receivers and are never committed to one offensive philosophy. They do what is necessary to beat the team they are playing each week. That is the mark of great coaching and preparation That is my opinion. Football is not a religion.. its football.. so stay away from the gurus who believe that they found the golden nugget by playing a certain style of offense.

Eli won the game yesterday, for sure exiled : 9:10 am : link I understand that the team needs to start making new arrangements. I hate it, but I understand it. I truly believe we wouldn’t be having this conversation yet if the team had built a fitting offense (OBJ notwithstanding) and scheme around him. What if, what if what if...

The defense gave up pjcas18 : 9:12 am : link 9 points to a team averaging 31 on the road, and the Giants scored q whopping 12 points, and some fans still have a way of giving Eli the credit for the W.



holy shit.



if the defense played like this all year the team would be .500 at worst.

You are 100% correct....give me Barkley and some OL and they JCin332 : 9:13 am : link will be in it again next year...



That wind was brutal yesterday...Smith couldn't handle it...



Also did anyone see Dak yesterday...?



Little different playing QB in the NFL with no running game...

I will never understand what pleasure people get out of statements Ten Ton Hammer : 9:18 am : link like the title.



He's 37 years old. This isn't some fantasy land where the good guys live (play) forever.

I'm worried about a Simms/Reeves scenario. Jerz44 : 9:19 am : link Assuming McAdoo is gone (which I hope he will be) next year, will the next coach come in and try to start fresh with Webb or someone who's drafted?



I still think Eli looks like he has 3-5 years left. Even recently, when he's had time he's looked sharp.

RE: The defense gave up Mike from Ohio : 9:19 am : link

Quote: 9 points to a team averaging 31 on the road, and the Giants scored q whopping 12 points, and some fans still have a way of giving Eli the credit for the W.



holy shit.



if the defense played like this all year the team would be .500 at worst.



The fans crediting Eli with the win are the usual suspects that believe all wins are because of Eli and all losses are because of everyone else. In comment 13698778 pjcas18 said:The fans crediting Eli with the win are the usual suspects that believe all wins are because of Eli and all losses are because of everyone else.

eli played a solid game yesterday LG in NYC : 9:21 am : link no big mistakes. made mostly good throws.



one thing with Eli (or any QB really) we can rarely really evaluate is the throws he didn't make. How well is he seeing the field and trusting his ability to make a throw.



there were at least 2 occasions yesterday where there was a better play to be made (as seen on replay) that he didn't make. one was on the play where he had 10 minutes to throw the ball... I think it was King running free but Eli either didn't see him or didn't think he could make the throw and ended up with the 6 yd completion instead.



of course, that could also work tot he good --a QB not making a throw that some other would have and ended up as a pick.

RE: I'm worried about a Simms/Reeves scenario. The_Boss : 9:24 am : link

Assuming McAdoo is gone (which I hope he will be) next year, will the next coach come in and try to start fresh with Webb or someone who's drafted?



I still think Eli looks like he has 3-5 years left. Even recently, when he's had time he's looked sharp.



I love the guy but he hasn’t been sharp at all. His accuracy at this stage of the game is horseshit and his deep ball (on occasions he lets it rip) are off. The 2 in the Charger game stand out as does the ball to Shepard that should have been a 70-something yard score 2 weeks ago. In comment 13698788 Jerz44 said:I love the guy but he hasn’t been sharp at all. His accuracy at this stage of the game is horseshit and his deep ball (on occasions he lets it rip) are off. The 2 in the Charger game stand out as does the ball to Shepard that should have been a 70-something yard score 2 weeks ago.

It's not fantasy...he gives us the best opportunity JCin332 : 9:24 am : link to win over next 2 years...he is not the problem...



By all means prepare for the transition though and start developing Webb or whomever but short term stick with the proven product...



What amazes me is people think it will be so easy to find the next franchise QB so just flush the guy down the toilet...



Look at how long it took from the time Simms retired...

Saying Eli won the game and should be the QB of the future Rjanyg : 9:25 am : link is a strong statement, but I instead of disagreeing I will say he didn't do anything to lose the game. He is out there with 3 undrafted WR!!! Darkwa is a nice back but how many drops did he have?



The Eli bashing is pretty sad. I guess we have a bunch of " what have you done lately " fans on this board. In case you forgot, Eli has been pretty successful here and is a class act. I want to watch a winner as much as the next guy but I will not bash Eli, especially after a win in which he played very will against a 6-3 team in windy conditions with the supporting cast he is playing with.



I suggest we try to use our intelligence when we post about our QB after a win in this dismal season.

Who oldog : 9:30 am : link cares how Eli throws, that 37 year old kid can run!!!

Don't allow sentimentality to get in the way NorwoodWideRight : 9:32 am : link of critical thinking. Eli is not the future of this team. The Giants should be working to replace him ASAP. He has had a huge drop-off in his ability to play over the last couple of years. Simply put, Eli today is not the same Eli that used to carry this team. He can't carry this team any more. He can play efficiently and manage a game under the right conditions, no more.

RE: Don't allow sentimentality to get in the way The_Boss : 9:37 am : link

of critical thinking. Eli is not the future of this team. The Giants should be working to replace him ASAP. He has had a huge drop-off in his ability to play over the last couple of years. Simply put, Eli today is not the same Eli that used to carry this team. He can't carry this team any more. He can play efficiently and manage a game under the right conditions, no more.



They are working on life post Eli. I read yesterday the NYG FO and scouts were at the Colesium for the USC/UCLA game. In comment 13698820 NorwoodWideRight said:They are working on life post Eli. I read yesterday the NYG FO and scouts were at the Colesium for the USC/UCLA game.

# 10 is everthing for me, BIGbluegermany : 9:37 am : link give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!

We are already going a "bridge too far" Jimmy Googs : 9:43 am : link with Eli this season.



His time has basically come to an end...

RE: Saying Eli won the game and should be the QB of the future Britt in VA : 9:44 am : link

is a strong statement, but I instead of disagreeing I will say he didn't do anything to lose the game. He is out there with 3 undrafted WR!!! Darkwa is a nice back but how many drops did he have?



The Eli bashing is pretty sad. I guess we have a bunch of " what have you done lately " fans on this board. In case you forgot, Eli has been pretty successful here and is a class act. I want to watch a winner as much as the next guy but I will not bash Eli, especially after a win in which he played very will against a 6-3 team in windy conditions with the supporting cast he is playing with.



I suggest we try to use our intelligence when we post about our QB after a win in this dismal season.



This is how I feel. In comment 13698807 Rjanyg said:This is how I feel.

RE: # 10 is everthing for me, ajr2456 : 9:46 am : link

give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!



Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year? In comment 13698836 BIGbluegermany said:Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?

Guys, by "future" I meant the next few seasons. NYGmen58 : 9:46 am : link Obviously I realize the guy isn't playing until he's 50.



I guarantee those disagreeing with me or criticizing Eli on this thread are all under the age of 30.

RE: RE: # 10 is everthing for me, NYGmen58 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13698836 BIGbluegermany said:





Quote:





give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!







Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?



Ummm you have it backwards. In comment 13698865 ajr2456 said:Ummm you have it backwards.

RE: RE: # 10 is everthing for me, BIGbluegermany : 9:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13698836 BIGbluegermany said:





Quote:





give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!







Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?



No,but i believe we can make the playoffs again with Eli.And i know his time will come to an end someday. In comment 13698865 ajr2456 said:No,but i believe we can make the playoffs again with Eli.And i know his time will come to an end someday.

RE: RE: RE: # 10 is everthing for me, ajr2456 : 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13698865 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13698836 BIGbluegermany said:





Quote:





give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!







Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?







No,but i believe we can make the playoffs again with Eli.And i know his time will come to an end someday.



As unfortunate as it sounds, you're not making the playoffs in 2019 with a 39 year Eli. Maybe not with a second year player at QB either, but Eli is going to continue to decline. In comment 13698891 BIGbluegermany said:As unfortunate as it sounds, you're not making the playoffs in 2019 with a 39 year Eli. Maybe not with a second year player at QB either, but Eli is going to continue to decline.

you can still win with Eli djm : 9:57 am : link but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.



Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.



Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.

Yes, you can still win with Eli NorwoodWideRight : 10:04 am : link under perfect conditions. He needs time, a pocket that doesn't collapse and athletic, big receivers who can jump up and get the ball and sometimes make acrobatic catches.

You can still win with Eli JonC : 10:08 am : link and potentially draft his successor with the rare opportunity of a top 3-5 pick.



I'm with you NYGmen58 Powerclean765 : 10:08 am : link Eli can still play & I believe he will play out his contract. Mara will not choose Jerry or McAdoo over Eli. Then Webb: 6'5", strong arm, Film junkie, lives & breathes football. All we hear is how impressive he's been. I see no reason to bring in another guy - we may have our Dad Prescott here when needed.



I know we all have opinions on the future: I'd like to see a power run game. Flowers, re-sign Fluker. Keep winning some games - target Quenton Nelson in the draft (special player). Let Eli work play action behind these monsters in a good run scheme.



Eli has always been a terrible fit in a WCO. He is not a Kurt Warner, hit guys on the run with short passes guy. Go back to a more traditional play action, drop back scheme that emphasizes pulling the S up and getting chunk completions, with Eli throwing to spots.



I think we have the OL to run this kind of scheme.



Wheeler - Quenton Nelson - Brett Jones - Fluker - Flowers



I believe this is an OL that could wear teams out in the type of scheme I'm describing above! Just one fan's opinion on the direction of the offense moving forward.

RE: you can still win with Eli ajr2456 : 10:13 am : link

but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.



Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.



Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.



His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO. In comment 13698900 djm said:His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.

RE: You can still win with Eli BIGbluegermany : 10:26 am : link

and potentially draft his successor with the rare opportunity of a top 3-5 pick.



Of course, but i think we are not forced to take a QB. In comment 13698922 JonC said:Of course, but i think we are not forced to take a QB.

How does Eli receive BBelle21 : 10:38 am : link More criticism by some after a win and after a game where his leadership is there to see in plain sight? Are some disappointed?

RE: RE: You can still win with Eli JonC : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13698922 JonC said:





Quote:





and potentially draft his successor with the rare opportunity of a top 3-5 pick.







Of course, but i think we are not forced to take a QB.



Not forced, but very likely the value of QB at that pick will be significantly higher than other positions, given the regard for Darnold and Rosen, in particular.

In comment 13698965 BIGbluegermany said:Not forced, but very likely the value of QB at that pick will be significantly higher than other positions, given the regard for Darnold and Rosen, in particular.

RE: How does Eli receive JonC : 10:46 am : link

More criticism by some after a win and after a game where his leadership is there to see in plain sight? Are some disappointed?



Yes, it does go against the narrative of some posters. In comment 13698996 BBelle21 said:Yes, it does go against the narrative of some posters.

RE: RE: you can still win with Eli JCin332 : 11:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13698900 djm said:





Quote:





but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.



Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.



Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.







His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.



That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...



Give him consistent time and you will see... In comment 13698932 ajr2456 said:That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...Give him consistent time and you will see...

If Eli is our QB of the future Modus Operandi : 11:25 am : link The future is bleak. Else we'd better get cracking on finding that Fountain of Youth.

The future 6 games BigBlue4You09 : 11:29 am : link and maybe next year, that's about it.

RE: RE: RE: you can still win with Eli ajr2456 : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13698932 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13698900 djm said:





Quote:





but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.



Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.



Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.







His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.







That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...



Give him consistent time and you will see...



23-78 last year, with 6 TDS, and 6 INT, 22nd in the league



10-38 this year, with 3 TDS and 6 INT, 30th in the league, with 1 drop.



He was 5-21 before everyone got hurt, with only 1 drop.



They hired Ben to up Eli's completion percentage, and take advantage of shorter, quicker passes. Why else would they do that? In comment 13699103 JCin332 said:23-78 last year, with 6 TDS, and 6 INT, 22nd in the league10-38 this year, with 3 TDS and 6 INT, 30th in the league, with 1 drop.He was 5-21 before everyone got hurt, with only 1 drop.They hired Ben to up Eli's completion percentage, and take advantage of shorter, quicker passes. Why else would they do that?

RE: RE: RE: RE: you can still win with Eli ajr2456 : 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13699103 JCin332 said:





Quote:





In comment 13698932 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13698900 djm said:





Quote:





but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.



Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.



Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.







His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.







That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...



Give him consistent time and you will see...







23-78 last year, with 6 TDS, and 6 INT, 22nd in the league



10-38 this year, with 3 TDS and 6 INT, 30th in the league, with 1 drop.



He was 5-21 before everyone got hurt, with only 1 drop.



They hired Ben to up Eli's completion percentage, and take advantage of shorter, quicker passes. Why else would they do that?



Is 14th in the league this year in attempts, and was 4th last year in deep passing attempts. In comment 13699126 ajr2456 said:Is 14th in the league this year in attempts, and was 4th last year in deep passing attempts.

Eli has declined Bleedblue10 : 11:39 am : link We can all see it. Some don’t wanna admit it because he still can make plays and gives us the best chance right now. But he’s gonna be 37 and picking in the top 5 doesn’t happen every year(hopefully). Biggest problem I see is that he has no room for error in this offense. He only gets a few chances each game to make a big play with these guys and if he doesn’t make those 2-3 throws then he’s called terrible and he needs to go. I for one want to draft our qb of the future but it’s more about his age and direction of the team than his declining skills. I don’t think you rebuild with a 37 year old qb. But to blame Eli for this offense is just not right. He has no margin for error and is probably in the worst situation of any qb in the NFL

33% of Eli's deep passes ajr2456 : 11:44 am : link in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF

RE: 33% of Eli's deep passes JCin332 : 11:47 am : link

in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF



Again you would have to look at each one I individually to see where blame should be correctly placed...

In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:Again you would have to look at each one I individually to see where blame should be correctly placed...

RE: RE: 33% of Eli's deep passes ajr2456 : 11:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF







Can you link to that, please?



It's part of the paid service so the link won't work In comment 13699164 Britt in VA said:It's part of the paid service so the link won't work

RE: Guys, by Mike from Ohio : 11:57 am : link

Obviously I realize the guy isn't playing until he's 50.



I guarantee those disagreeing with me or criticizing Eli on this thread are all under the age of 30.



Wrong.



The people disagreeing with you are not blinded by emotion.

In comment 13698867 NYGmen58 said:Wrong.The people disagreeing with you are not blinded by emotion.

RE: RE: RE: 33% of Eli's deep passes Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13699164 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF







Can you link to that, please?







It's part of the paid service so the link won't work



Then how about a little context?



A. What qualifies as a deep pass?

B. How does that compare to other QB's in 2016? In comment 13699182 ajr2456 said:Then how about a little context?A. What qualifies as a deep pass?B. How does that compare to other QB's in 2016?

RE: RE: RE: you can still win with Eli Mike from Ohio : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13698932 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13698900 djm said:





Quote:





but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.



Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.



Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.







His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.







That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...



Give him consistent time and you will see...



How many starting NFL QBs can't deliver a good deep ball if given "consistent time?" The answer is roughly zero. I love Eli and you can still win with him, but it is time to start planning the post-Eli era. In comment 13699103 JCin332 said:How many starting NFL QBs can't deliver a good deep ball if given "consistent time?" The answer is roughly zero. I love Eli and you can still win with him, but it is time to start planning the post-Eli era.

RE: RE: RE: RE: 33% of Eli's deep passes ajr2456 : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13699182 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13699164 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF







Can you link to that, please?







It's part of the paid service so the link won't work







Then how about a little context?



A. What qualifies as a deep pass?

B. How does that compare to other QB's in 2016?



Targets of more than 20 yards downfield.



The way PFF lists the stats makes B tough. The uncatchable stats are under WR stats, so in order to figure out where it ranks in terms of 2016 qbs I'd have to export each teams WR stats, tally them up by team and then rank them.



Possibly something I can do later in the week.

So if 33% were uncatchable.... Britt in VA : 12:04 pm : link That means 2/3 passes over 20 yards were catchable. Not a bad average on a deep throw, without knowing any more context.

RE: So if 33% were uncatchable.... ajr2456 : 12:06 pm : link

That means 2/3 passes over 20 yards were catchable. Not a bad average on a deep throw, without knowing any more context.



PFF doesn't give much insight into how they determine it even with the paid model which is frustrating, thankfully my job paid for it.



The uncatchable number could not count ones where they deem the WR ran the wrong route, but it's impossible to know.

I don’t think Eli is playing at a high level...... Simms11 : 12:10 pm : link He’s been adequate, but he’s missed far too many throws this year. I think he still shows the arm strength, but I think his best years are behind him. He’s still a quality QB with a solid Oline and receivers that don’t drop the ball.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 33% of Eli's deep passes ajr2456 : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13699194 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13699182 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13699164 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF







Can you link to that, please?







It's part of the paid service so the link won't work







Then how about a little context?



A. What qualifies as a deep pass?

B. How does that compare to other QB's in 2016?







Targets of more than 20 yards downfield.



The way PFF lists the stats makes B tough. The uncatchable stats are under WR stats, so in order to figure out where it ranks in terms of 2016 qbs I'd have to export each teams WR stats, tally them up by team and then rank them.



Possibly something I can do later in the week.



Actually those numbers are off, 2017 is for some reason listed as uncatchable while 2016 is listed as catchable.



I'll put this ranking together and make a thread.

RE: not how i saw it... clatterbuck : 12:16 pm : link

they won despite eli. again, i love eli, but he looks dreadful out there. awful. he is the single biggest reason for the offense's continued dysfunction and there's really no other way to see it at this point.



you can change the GM and you can change the HC, but if Eli is the quarterback next year, it will be the same story as this year. never mind the league, he's the worst quarterback in the division . . . by far.



Sorry, this comment borders on nonsense. How many dropped passes yeterday, including a couple that should have been big plays? One big play to Engram taken away by a questionable at best PI call. Another walk-off game-winning drive. C'mon, man.

In comment 13698739 GiantNatty said:Sorry, this comment borders on nonsense. How many dropped passes yeterday, including a couple that should have been big plays? One big play to Engram taken away by a questionable at best PI call. Another walk-off game-winning drive. C'mon, man.

yup Eli is the QB of the future micky : 12:43 pm : link he has at least 10-15 years left playing at high level. So Davis Webb will have time to learn and be ready in 2032-33 season

Britt ajr2456 : 1:00 pm : link Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:



5th most attempts (71)

4th most uncatchable (25)

Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.



An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).



RE: Britt ajr2456 : 1:05 pm : link

Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:



5th most attempts (71)

4th most uncatchable (25)

Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.



An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).



That should be 45 uncatchable passes In comment 13699271 ajr2456 said:That should be 45 uncatchable passes

RE: Leader? Britt in VA : 1:14 pm : link

On this team? Um...no.



Got your finger on the pulse, as usual...



Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account

@RVacchianoSNY

41m41 minutes ago

More

RB Orleans Darkwa on Eli Manning's "fiery" pregame speech: "If the Super Bowl rings don't hold any weight, I don't know what else would."



Tom Rock‏Verified account

@TomRock_Newsday

48m48 minutes ago

More

Darkwa on Eli: "We follow him. Everyone tries to follow his footsteps."

RE: Britt Britt in VA : 1:15 pm : link

Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:



5th most attempts (71)

4th most uncatchable (25)

Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.



An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).



Thanks. In comment 13699271 ajr2456 said:Thanks.

RE: RE: Britt ajr2456 : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13699271 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:



5th most attempts (71)

4th most uncatchable (25)

Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.



An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).







Thanks.



The correct 2017 numbers are 20 uncatchable deep balls out of 28 attempts. 71% uncatchable

Only in Giant land Peppers : 2:13 pm : link will anyone try to argue Eli isn't in decline.







Eli is 36 years old! Rico : 2:36 pm : link Can we stop adding a year to his age to make him sound older than he is?



Eli's brother won a Superbowl at 40 despite having multiple surgeries on his cervical spine and requiring a couple years of therapy and rehab.



Eli is the least of our problems and is not the guy we should be looking to replace. Eli will be our QB for the next 2 to 4 years. He will stop playing when he chooses to stop.

he's 37 in January JonC : 3:13 pm : link Rico, if a blue chip is the want next April, pick him and start the development process, it will take some time.



Have to get a new QB family progtitioner : 3:27 pm : link The days of the 5-7 drop back statue passer are quickly coming to an end. Even Brady gets the ball out incredibly quick, and more importantly, on target. Best to get one now with the likely 3-5th pick in the draft then to try and come up with one in FA or later rounds

The OP is embarrassing himself and this Board WillieYoung : 3:49 pm : link 54% completion % yesterday and 5.85 yds per attempt leads to a post about Eli's brilliant play.

Only in Giantland? BBelle21 : 4:50 pm : link In just the last few weeks, fans have posted commentary from Deion Sanders, Ladainian Tomlinson, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, and countless others saying that Eli is NOT in decline. They’ve all said he can still make every throw. Are those former players living in Giantland?

I don’t think the OP BBelle21 : 4:51 pm : link Embarrassed himself or these boards at all. Many agree with him.

I agree with OP.. dank41 : 6:33 pm : link It's hard to say Eli is in decline since he has had shoddy offensive line play and a depleted WR corp.



If I'm considering those things, I'd say Eli hasn't looked too bad.



Perfect example is the Cowboys. With Tyron Smith, Dak was seemingly unstoppable. 2 games without Tyron Smith and they're comparing Dak to Ray Charles.



Yes, it is time to look for his successor, but I still think this team is still only a piece or two away from being a serious contender.



RE: Eli is 36 years old! Ten Ton Hammer : 6:42 pm : link

Can we stop adding a year to his age to make him sound older than he is?



Eli's brother won a Superbowl at







Eli's brother won a super bowl at 40 on the shoulders of a defense that goes into the books about as good as the 2000 baltimore ravens. It takes about a second of looking up to remember how terrible Peyton Manning was in his final year. He was carried. In comment 13699411 Rico said:Eli's brother won a super bowl at 40 on the shoulders of a defense that goes into the books about as good as the 2000 baltimore ravens. It takes about a second of looking up to remember how terrible Peyton Manning was in his final year. He was carried.

RE: Only in Giantland? Ten Ton Hammer : 6:44 pm : link

Quote: In just the last few weeks, fans have posted commentary from Deion Sanders, Ladainian Tomlinson, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, and countless others saying that Eli is NOT in decline. They’ve all said he can still make every throw. Are those former players living in Giantland?



How likely are you to bet your mortgage on how many Giants games Terry Bradshaw has watched in the last year? In comment 13699586 BBelle21 said:How likely are you to bet your mortgage on how many Giants games Terry Bradshaw has watched in the last year?

Holy Crap 2-4 years ??? Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 8:34 pm : link I don’t know bout you guys but I’m tired of seeing 5 yd passes by Eli on 3rd and 8 or longer. He can’t throw a screen or a dump off without hitting our RB’s feet.



I love Eli, but his time is coming to an end.



