Credit goes to Eli, the team's leader and QB of the future

Yes the offense was pretty awful yesterday but it was hard not to be impressed by how #10 kept everything together and moved the ball with no turnovers and playing with 3 undrafted WRs and a bad game out of Engram.
Did you notice the roar he got from the locker room when he was called to break it down after the game? There's no question who that team sees as it's quarterback and leader.
With that said, I acknowledge the Giants have to start planning for life after Eli at some point, although I still think it's a year to soon. This guy has at least 2-3 years left of playing at high level. Besides, I don't see anybody in college right now who has even close to the same upside as Manning. If this team fixes it's offensive line and improves the running game for next year, watch out! Eli will again be one of the game's best QBs.
Here's to our golden boy, or as my family and I refer to him as: "the guy who does everything right".
If we're picking high enough to grab a blue chip QB they covet above the rest, you pull the trigger.
QB of the future? What? And I love Eli, but that's absurd.
JonC said:
| If we're picking high enough to grab a blue chip QB they covet above the rest, you pull the trigger.
Oh I don't disagree there. If one they love falls to them, you absolutely do it. I think the expectation should be set clearly that if they draft a qb, he's going to sit for a few years.
they won despite eli. again, i love eli, but he looks dreadful out there. awful. he is the single biggest reason for the offense's continued dysfunction and there's really no other way to see it at this point.
you can change the GM and you can change the HC, but if Eli is the quarterback next year, it will be the same story as this year. never mind the league, he's the worst quarterback in the division . . . by far.
Hopefully the front office does not. The Giants should draft their QB of the future if he is available at their pick and let him and Webb battle in camp for the #2 job next year. After that it is likely time to move on from Eli. If you can't see the deterioration in his game year over year, you may be watching through blue colored glasses.
GiantNatty said:
| they won despite eli. again, i love eli, but he looks dreadful out there. awful. he is the single biggest reason for the offense's continued dysfunction and there's really no other way to see it at this point.
you can change the GM and you can change the HC, but if Eli is the quarterback next year, it will be the same story as this year. never mind the league, he's the worst quarterback in the division . . . by far.
Eli's game has deteriorated, but this is a ridiculous assessment. The Giants do not have a better NFL QB on their roster right now and likely won't next year either.
Have you watched Dak Prescott play much? I'd take Eli right now over him. He has nice mobility but after that it is sort of hard to see him as the QB of the future. Since he took over for Romo it seems like Dez Bryant went into the witness protection program.
All things come to an end. Extending him past 2018 is would be irresponsible. Let’s assume we blow out Mac and Reese. The new regime likely will (rightfully) look to bring in Rosen or Darnold at almost any cost, like when Coughlin and Accorsi coveted a qb in 2004. This is part of what makes the NYG job coveted. The new coach can compete immediately in 2018 because with health and a new message. There is more than enough talent to win. This isn’t some old roster. I think they’re the 6th youngest in football. The new guy sits and then starts in 2019 with, what we hope is a loaded roster.
I hate to say it, but if Eli wants to play in 2019 at age 38, he’ll probably do so in another uniform.
On one play Eli was standing in the pocket like he was waiting for a down town bus. Then again, the Chiefs are not noted for their pass rush.The run blocking was good too. Flowers has made progress. The key difference is that MACK cannot run his pure WCO with these receivers and the team now plays a more balanced offense that they should have been playing all along. Lets not start beating the drums because the Maras are forgiving and they will bring MACK back if the team plays well down the stretch. Then he will go back to his slant happy offense next year and we will be 0-6 again before any changes are made. Lets get someone from the NE organization. The Patriots constantly spread the ball around to multiple receivers and are never committed to one offensive philosophy. They do what is necessary to beat the team they are playing each week. That is the mark of great coaching and preparation That is my opinion. Football is not a religion.. its football.. so stay away from the gurus who believe that they found the golden nugget by playing a certain style of offense.
I understand that the team needs to start making new arrangements. I hate it, but I understand it. I truly believe we wouldn’t be having this conversation yet if the team had built a fitting offense (OBJ notwithstanding) and scheme around him. What if, what if what if...
of the future in an over 40s flag football rec league!
9 points to a team averaging 31 on the road, and the Giants scored q whopping 12 points, and some fans still have a way of giving Eli the credit for the W.
holy shit.
if the defense played like this all year the team would be .500 at worst.
will be in it again next year...
That wind was brutal yesterday...Smith couldn't handle it...
Also did anyone see Dak yesterday...?
Little different playing QB in the NFL with no running game...
like the title.
He's 37 years old. This isn't some fantasy land where the good guys live (play) forever.
Assuming McAdoo is gone (which I hope he will be) next year, will the next coach come in and try to start fresh with Webb or someone who's drafted?
I still think Eli looks like he has 3-5 years left. Even recently, when he's had time he's looked sharp.
pjcas18 said:
| 9 points to a team averaging 31 on the road, and the Giants scored q whopping 12 points, and some fans still have a way of giving Eli the credit for the W.
holy shit.
if the defense played like this all year the team would be .500 at worst.
The fans crediting Eli with the win are the usual suspects that believe all wins are because of Eli and all losses are because of everyone else.
no big mistakes. made mostly good throws.
one thing with Eli (or any QB really) we can rarely really evaluate is the throws he didn't make. How well is he seeing the field and trusting his ability to make a throw.
there were at least 2 occasions yesterday where there was a better play to be made (as seen on replay) that he didn't make. one was on the play where he had 10 minutes to throw the ball... I think it was King running free but Eli either didn't see him or didn't think he could make the throw and ended up with the 6 yd completion instead.
of course, that could also work tot he good --a QB not making a throw that some other would have and ended up as a pick.
Jerz44 said:
| Assuming McAdoo is gone (which I hope he will be) next year, will the next coach come in and try to start fresh with Webb or someone who's drafted?
I still think Eli looks like he has 3-5 years left. Even recently, when he's had time he's looked sharp.
I love the guy but he hasn’t been sharp at all. His accuracy at this stage of the game is horseshit and his deep ball (on occasions he lets it rip) are off. The 2 in the Charger game stand out as does the ball to Shepard that should have been a 70-something yard score 2 weeks ago.
to win over next 2 years...he is not the problem...
By all means prepare for the transition though and start developing Webb or whomever but short term stick with the proven product...
What amazes me is people think it will be so easy to find the next franchise QB so just flush the guy down the toilet...
Look at how long it took from the time Simms retired...
is a strong statement, but I instead of disagreeing I will say he didn't do anything to lose the game. He is out there with 3 undrafted WR!!! Darkwa is a nice back but how many drops did he have?
The Eli bashing is pretty sad. I guess we have a bunch of " what have you done lately " fans on this board. In case you forgot, Eli has been pretty successful here and is a class act. I want to watch a winner as much as the next guy but I will not bash Eli, especially after a win in which he played very will against a 6-3 team in windy conditions with the supporting cast he is playing with.
I suggest we try to use our intelligence when we post about our QB after a win in this dismal season.
cares how Eli throws, that 37 year old kid can run!!!
of critical thinking. Eli is not the future of this team. The Giants should be working to replace him ASAP. He has had a huge drop-off in his ability to play over the last couple of years. Simply put, Eli today is not the same Eli that used to carry this team. He can't carry this team any more. He can play efficiently and manage a game under the right conditions, no more.
NorwoodWideRight said:
| of critical thinking. Eli is not the future of this team. The Giants should be working to replace him ASAP. He has had a huge drop-off in his ability to play over the last couple of years. Simply put, Eli today is not the same Eli that used to carry this team. He can't carry this team any more. He can play efficiently and manage a game under the right conditions, no more.
They are working on life post Eli. I read yesterday the NYG FO and scouts were at the Colesium for the USC/UCLA game.
give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!
with Eli this season.
His time has basically come to an end...
Rjanyg said:
| is a strong statement, but I instead of disagreeing I will say he didn't do anything to lose the game. He is out there with 3 undrafted WR!!! Darkwa is a nice back but how many drops did he have?
The Eli bashing is pretty sad. I guess we have a bunch of " what have you done lately " fans on this board. In case you forgot, Eli has been pretty successful here and is a class act. I want to watch a winner as much as the next guy but I will not bash Eli, especially after a win in which he played very will against a 6-3 team in windy conditions with the supporting cast he is playing with.
I suggest we try to use our intelligence when we post about our QB after a win in this dismal season.
This is how I feel.
BIGbluegermany said:
| give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!
Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?
Obviously I realize the guy isn't playing until he's 50.
I guarantee those disagreeing with me or criticizing Eli on this thread are all under the age of 30.
ajr2456 said:
| In comment 13698836 BIGbluegermany said:
Quote:
give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!
Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?
Ummm you have it backwards.
ajr2456 said:
| In comment 13698836 BIGbluegermany said:
Quote:
give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!
Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?
No,but i believe we can make the playoffs again with Eli.And i know his time will come to an end someday.
BIGbluegermany said:
| In comment 13698865 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13698836 BIGbluegermany said:
Quote:
give him the last two years of his contract.He is still the face of the franchise, a pure sportsman. I never heard him talking bad about teamates or coaches.A true Giant!!!
Would you give up the possibility of making the playoffs in 2019 to give Eli one more year?
No,but i believe we can make the playoffs again with Eli.And i know his time will come to an end someday.
As unfortunate as it sounds, you're not making the playoffs in 2019 with a 39 year Eli. Maybe not with a second year player at QB either, but Eli is going to continue to decline.
but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.
Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.
Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.
under perfect conditions. He needs time, a pocket that doesn't collapse and athletic, big receivers who can jump up and get the ball and sometimes make acrobatic catches.
and potentially draft his successor with the rare opportunity of a top 3-5 pick.
Eli can still play & I believe he will play out his contract. Mara will not choose Jerry or McAdoo over Eli. Then Webb: 6'5", strong arm, Film junkie, lives & breathes football. All we hear is how impressive he's been. I see no reason to bring in another guy - we may have our Dad Prescott here when needed.
I know we all have opinions on the future: I'd like to see a power run game. Flowers, re-sign Fluker. Keep winning some games - target Quenton Nelson in the draft (special player). Let Eli work play action behind these monsters in a good run scheme.
Eli has always been a terrible fit in a WCO. He is not a Kurt Warner, hit guys on the run with short passes guy. Go back to a more traditional play action, drop back scheme that emphasizes pulling the S up and getting chunk completions, with Eli throwing to spots.
I think we have the OL to run this kind of scheme.
Wheeler - Quenton Nelson - Brett Jones - Fluker - Flowers
I believe this is an OL that could wear teams out in the type of scheme I'm describing above! Just one fan's opinion on the direction of the offense moving forward.
djm said:
| but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.
Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.
Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.
His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.
JonC said:
| and potentially draft his successor with the rare opportunity of a top 3-5 pick.
Of course, but i think we are not forced to take a QB.
More criticism by some after a win and after a game where his leadership is there to see in plain sight? Are some disappointed?
BIGbluegermany said:
| In comment 13698922 JonC said:
Quote:
and potentially draft his successor with the rare opportunity of a top 3-5 pick.
Of course, but i think we are not forced to take a QB.
Not forced, but very likely the value of QB at that pick will be significantly higher than other positions, given the regard for Darnold and Rosen, in particular.
BBelle21 said:
| More criticism by some after a win and after a game where his leadership is there to see in plain sight? Are some disappointed?
Yes, it does go against the narrative of some posters.
ajr2456 said:
| In comment 13698900 djm said:
Quote:
but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.
Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.
Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.
His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.
That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...
Give him consistent time and you will see...
The future is bleak. Else we'd better get cracking on finding that Fountain of Youth.
and maybe next year, that's about it.
JCin332 said:
| In comment 13698932 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13698900 djm said:
Quote:
but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.
Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.
Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.
His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.
That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...
Give him consistent time and you will see...
23-78 last year, with 6 TDS, and 6 INT, 22nd in the league
10-38 this year, with 3 TDS and 6 INT, 30th in the league, with 1 drop.
He was 5-21 before everyone got hurt, with only 1 drop.
They hired Ben to up Eli's completion percentage, and take advantage of shorter, quicker passes. Why else would they do that?
ajr2456 said:
| In comment 13699103 JCin332 said:
Quote:
In comment 13698932 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13698900 djm said:
Quote:
but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.
Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.
Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.
His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.
That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...
Give him consistent time and you will see...
23-78 last year, with 6 TDS, and 6 INT, 22nd in the league
10-38 this year, with 3 TDS and 6 INT, 30th in the league, with 1 drop.
He was 5-21 before everyone got hurt, with only 1 drop.
They hired Ben to up Eli's completion percentage, and take advantage of shorter, quicker passes. Why else would they do that?
Is 14th in the league this year in attempts, and was 4th last year in deep passing attempts.
We can all see it. Some don’t wanna admit it because he still can make plays and gives us the best chance right now. But he’s gonna be 37 and picking in the top 5 doesn’t happen every year(hopefully). Biggest problem I see is that he has no room for error in this offense. He only gets a few chances each game to make a big play with these guys and if he doesn’t make those 2-3 throws then he’s called terrible and he needs to go. I for one want to draft our qb of the future but it’s more about his age and direction of the team than his declining skills. I don’t think you rebuild with a 37 year old qb. But to blame Eli for this offense is just not right. He has no margin for error and is probably in the worst situation of any qb in the NFL
in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF
ajr2456 said:
| in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF
Again you would have to look at each one I individually to see where blame should be correctly placed...
ajr2456 said:
| in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF
Can you link to that, please?
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF
Can you link to that, please?
It's part of the paid service so the link won't work
NYGmen58 said:
| Obviously I realize the guy isn't playing until he's 50.
I guarantee those disagreeing with me or criticizing Eli on this thread are all under the age of 30.
Wrong.
The people disagreeing with you are not blinded by emotion.
ajr2456 said:
| In comment 13699164 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF
Can you link to that, please?
It's part of the paid service so the link won't work
Then how about a little context?
A. What qualifies as a deep pass?
B. How does that compare to other QB's in 2016?
JCin332 said:
| In comment 13698932 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13698900 djm said:
Quote:
but you have to build an offense around Eli that caters to his strengths and hides his weaknesses. If the Giants love a QB in this coming draft, get him at all costs. Eli holds things down as long as he can. Simple as that.
Eli is fine but the Giants need to wake the fuck up and stop with this popgun chuck and duck horse shit offensive system. Get Eli a running game that actually breaks a big play once every month. Upgrade the OL. Go from there.
Eli could in fact play another 3-4 years. But he needs help.
His deep ball has been in decline for the past few years which is why they switched to a WCO.
That is not why they made the switch and I disagree his deep ball is in decline...
Give him consistent time and you will see...
How many starting NFL QBs can't deliver a good deep ball if given "consistent time?" The answer is roughly zero. I love Eli and you can still win with him, but it is time to start planning the post-Eli era.
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 13699182 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13699164 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF
Can you link to that, please?
It's part of the paid service so the link won't work
Then how about a little context?
A. What qualifies as a deep pass?
B. How does that compare to other QB's in 2016?
Targets of more than 20 yards downfield.
The way PFF lists the stats makes B tough. The uncatchable stats are under WR stats, so in order to figure out where it ranks in terms of 2016 qbs I'd have to export each teams WR stats, tally them up by team and then rank them.
Possibly something I can do later in the week.
That means 2/3 passes over 20 yards were catchable. Not a bad average on a deep throw, without knowing any more context.
Britt in VA said:
| That means 2/3 passes over 20 yards were catchable. Not a bad average on a deep throw, without knowing any more context.
PFF doesn't give much insight into how they determine it even with the paid model which is frustrating, thankfully my job paid for it.
The uncatchable number could not count ones where they deem the WR ran the wrong route, but it's impossible to know.
He’s been adequate, but he’s missed far too many throws this year. I think he still shows the arm strength, but I think his best years are behind him. He’s still a quality QB with a solid Oline and receivers that don’t drop the ball.
ajr2456 said:
| In comment 13699194 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13699182 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13699164 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13699153 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
in 2016 were deemed uncatchable by PFF
Can you link to that, please?
It's part of the paid service so the link won't work
Then how about a little context?
A. What qualifies as a deep pass?
B. How does that compare to other QB's in 2016?
Targets of more than 20 yards downfield.
The way PFF lists the stats makes B tough. The uncatchable stats are under WR stats, so in order to figure out where it ranks in terms of 2016 qbs I'd have to export each teams WR stats, tally them up by team and then rank them.
Possibly something I can do later in the week.
Actually those numbers are off, 2017 is for some reason listed as uncatchable while 2016 is listed as catchable.
I'll put this ranking together and make a thread.
GiantNatty said:
| they won despite eli. again, i love eli, but he looks dreadful out there. awful. he is the single biggest reason for the offense's continued dysfunction and there's really no other way to see it at this point.
you can change the GM and you can change the HC, but if Eli is the quarterback next year, it will be the same story as this year. never mind the league, he's the worst quarterback in the division . . . by far.
Sorry, this comment borders on nonsense. How many dropped passes yeterday, including a couple that should have been big plays? One big play to Engram taken away by a questionable at best PI call. Another walk-off game-winning drive. C'mon, man.
he has at least 10-15 years left playing at high level. So Davis Webb will have time to learn and be ready in 2032-33 season
Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:
5th most attempts (71)
4th most uncatchable (25)
Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.
An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).
ajr2456 said:
| Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:
5th most attempts (71)
4th most uncatchable (25)
Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.
An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).
That should be 45 uncatchable passes
Dave in Hoboken said:
Got your finger on the pulse, as usual...
|Ralph VacchianoVerified account
@RVacchianoSNY
41m41 minutes ago
More
RB Orleans Darkwa on Eli Manning's "fiery" pregame speech: "If the Super Bowl rings don't hold any weight, I don't know what else would."
|Tom RockVerified account
@TomRock_Newsday
48m48 minutes ago
More
Darkwa on Eli: "We follow him. Everyone tries to follow his footsteps."
ajr2456 said:
| Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:
5th most attempts (71)
4th most uncatchable (25)
Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.
An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).
Thanks.
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 13699271 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Eli's 2016 deep ball ranks:
5th most attempts (71)
4th most uncatchable (25)
Tied for 3rd worst uncatchable % (50.56%). Only behind Pittsburgh and Jacksonville and tied with the Jets, Arizona, and the Browns.
An interesting correlation: 7 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 12 in terms of catchable deep ball %. Only 3 of the 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 of deep ball attempts (Pitt, GB, NYG).
Thanks.
The correct 2017 numbers are 20 uncatchable deep balls out of 28 attempts. 71% uncatchable
will anyone try to argue Eli isn't in decline.
Can we stop adding a year to his age to make him sound older than he is?
Eli's brother won a Superbowl at 40 despite having multiple surgeries on his cervical spine and requiring a couple years of therapy and rehab.
Eli is the least of our problems and is not the guy we should be looking to replace. Eli will be our QB for the next 2 to 4 years. He will stop playing when he chooses to stop.
Rico, if a blue chip is the want next April, pick him and start the development process, it will take some time.
The days of the 5-7 drop back statue passer are quickly coming to an end. Even Brady gets the ball out incredibly quick, and more importantly, on target. Best to get one now with the likely 3-5th pick in the draft then to try and come up with one in FA or later rounds
54% completion % yesterday and 5.85 yds per attempt leads to a post about Eli's brilliant play.
In just the last few weeks, fans have posted commentary from Deion Sanders, Ladainian Tomlinson, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, and countless others saying that Eli is NOT in decline. They’ve all said he can still make every throw. Are those former players living in Giantland?
Embarrassed himself or these boards at all. Many agree with him.
It's hard to say Eli is in decline since he has had shoddy offensive line play and a depleted WR corp.
If I'm considering those things, I'd say Eli hasn't looked too bad.
Perfect example is the Cowboys. With Tyron Smith, Dak was seemingly unstoppable. 2 games without Tyron Smith and they're comparing Dak to Ray Charles.
Yes, it is time to look for his successor, but I still think this team is still only a piece or two away from being a serious contender.
Rico said:
| Can we stop adding a year to his age to make him sound older than he is?
Eli's brother won a Superbowl at 40 despite having multiple surgeries on his cervical spine and requiring a couple years of therapy and rehab.
Eli's brother won a super bowl at 40 on the shoulders of a defense that goes into the books about as good as the 2000 baltimore ravens. It takes about a second of looking up to remember how terrible Peyton Manning was in his final year. He was carried.
BBelle21 said:
| In just the last few weeks, fans have posted commentary from Deion Sanders, Ladainian Tomlinson, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, and countless others saying that Eli is NOT in decline. They’ve all said he can still make every throw. Are those former players living in Giantland?
How likely are you to bet your mortgage on how many Giants games Terry Bradshaw has watched in the last year?
I don’t know bout you guys but I’m tired of seeing 5 yd passes by Eli on 3rd and 8 or longer. He can’t throw a screen or a dump off without hitting our RB’s feet.
I love Eli, but his time is coming to an end.
clatterbuck said:
| In comment 13698739 GiantNatty said:
Quote:
they won despite eli. again, i love eli, but he looks dreadful out there. awful. he is the single biggest reason for the offense's continued dysfunction and there's really no other way to see it at this point.
you can change the GM and you can change the HC, but if Eli is the quarterback next year, it will be the same story as this year. never mind the league, he's the worst quarterback in the division . . . by far.
Sorry, this comment borders on nonsense. How many dropped passes yeterday, including a couple that should have been big plays? One big play to Engram taken away by a questionable at best PI call. Another walk-off game-winning drive. C'mon, man.
The questionable PI was indeed questionable. In most other teams games this is an afterthought, here on BBI and with the shitty offense we have you would think it was akin to stealing the game from us.
Too many dramatics and way too many drama queens on this site looking externally to share the blame for a team that cannot score double digits unless it's defense forces at least 3 turnovers a game...