Yesterdays win really bothered me.... Keith : 9:47 am Not because its better long term to lose, but because clearly this defense has the ability to shut teams down. Where has that been for the past month and a half? What was different about the team yesterday than the past 9 games? Is Vernon that much of a difference maker?



They were motivated and turned it on yesterday. Too bad we couldn't see that the whole season, maybe we'd be in the hunt.

Eh BigBlue4You09 : 9:50 am : link The offense still hasn’t been good enough to win games

As we saw yesterday and last year, Keith : 9:51 am : link we don't need the offense to be good to win games. If the defense played like this all year, we'd be in playoff contention, regardless of the offense.

Let's not... FatMan in Charlotte : 9:52 am : link make it seem like the D was monstrous. For starters, a lot of things helped:



- 50 mph gusts against a weak-armed QB

- Limited intermediate receivers on the chiefs outside of Kelce

- Minimizing mistakes on our offensive end (vareen INT nonwithstanding)

- KC having a stagnation for the past month



We used pretty much the same formula as last year. We did just enough on O to help field position and get FG's.

Was thinking something similar Kyle in NY : 9:53 am : link Some professional pride finally kicked in for the defense yesterday. Guys clearly tired of hearing it all week, though it was mostly deserved. So what took so long??



It was nice to see something resembling the defense we had last season. But frustrating at the same time because this team could have at least 2-3 more wins if they found this level sooner

same here Greg from LI : 9:55 am : link It just goes to prove beyond a doubt that the defense was flat-out tanking the previous several games. There's no other explanation for dominating KC while letting the shitbag 49ers run wild.

My theory is that the defense has often grown CT Charlie : 10:00 am : link sick and tired (literally tired) of the offense's ineptitude. They're only human. I would be hard to keep playing 100%, series after series, when the offense goes nowhere and the special teams consistently put them in terrible positions. Last year, with OBJ on the field, at least the D knew the O could turn things around in a flash, which made it easier to keep fighting.



keith, me and my wife said the exact same thing nygiants16 : 10:01 am : link we werent mad they won, we both said why couldnt the defense play like this all year

RE: Let's not... Keith : 10:04 am : link

Quote: make it seem like the D was monstrous. For starters, a lot of things helped:



- 50 mph gusts against a weak-armed QB

- Limited intermediate receivers on the chiefs outside of Kelce

- Minimizing mistakes on our offensive end (vareen INT nonwithstanding)

- KC having a stagnation for the past month



We used pretty much the same formula as last year. We did just enough on O to help field position and get FG's.



There was clearly a difference yesterday. You had to see it. Not to mention, San Fran who has a much worse offense, put 31 on us. Tampa put 25 on us. Lets also not pretend like KC doesn't have a very good offense, they do. They are 2nd in the AFC in points scored. Our defense was clearly motivated yesterday, IMO. In comment 13698885 FatMan in Charlotte said:There was clearly a difference yesterday. You had to see it. Not to mention, San Fran who has a much worse offense, put 31 on us. Tampa put 25 on us. Lets also not pretend like KC doesn't have a very good offense, they do. They are 2nd in the AFC in points scored. Our defense was clearly motivated yesterday, IMO.

Lots of factors involved. KC staggering, weather, mediocre QB Ivan15 : 10:06 am : link Stopped trying to compensate for missing and injured players, go out and play football.



Giants ran the football and controlled the clock in tough weather conditions. Not great yards per carry, but there is something to be said for winning ugly.



Although I don’t think it was very important, McAdoo May have decided to just be himself and not the image of what he thinks he should be.

RE: Let's not... chuckydee9 : 10:07 am : link

Quote: make it seem like the D was monstrous. For starters, a lot of things helped:



- 50 mph gusts against a weak-armed QB

- Limited intermediate receivers on the chiefs outside of Kelce

- Minimizing mistakes on our offensive end (vareen INT nonwithstanding)

- KC having a stagnation for the past month



We used pretty much the same formula as last year. We did just enough on O to help field position and get FG's.



I agree.. there is a reason why KC is 1-4 in the last 5 games.. Our defense is better than allowing 49ers 30+ points but its not a shut down defense that can win games when all we muster is 9 points in 60 minutes of play..



This was pretty much the same as 1st game of the year with help from the wind In comment 13698885 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree.. there is a reason why KC is 1-4 in the last 5 games.. Our defense is better than allowing 49ers 30+ points but its not a shut down defense that can win games when all we muster is 9 points in 60 minutes of play..This was pretty much the same as 1st game of the year with help from the wind

Do the Giants lose if we had made the extra point on the TD? ZogZerg : 10:08 am : link KC would have been forced to go for a TD at the end of the game?

It's a heck.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:09 am : link of a lot easier to defend when the weather conditions dictate certain things.



Would I say the D looked more motivated? Probably, but they also were playing a team who has been sputtering for the past month, in 50mph gusts against a QB who plays a finesse game.



Sure - we can say that the Niners put up X amount of points but the conditions were vastly different.

Mediocre QB? Keith : 10:13 am : link Alex Smith has been much better than a mediocre QB this season.



5th in the NFL in passing yards.

6th in the NFL in TD's with 18.

2nd in INT's with 3.

2nd in QBR with a 107+ rating.



Lazy analysis to call him a mediocre QB this season, I'm assuming based on past seasons.

Important to Run the Ball Painless62 : 10:13 am : link This off season we need to focus on becoming a dominating running team. Look at the Saints. If we add 2 good OL and at least 1 top notch running back we can do it. Winning TOP will only help the defense and demoralize the opponents. I fear Reese will never understand this and by winning a few more games he will be ours for life. Can you imagine how dangerous our passing game would be if we ran it down people’s throats ? We would be fine with our current WRs and Eli would absolutely have several good years left.

NYG did a better job of their various discipline JonC : 10:14 am : link gap control, read recognition of the action in front of them, set the edge and force support, and they TACKLED effectively. There were fewer big plays and YAC yards to boost KC...



RE: Mediocre QB? Britt in VA : 10:16 am : link

Quote: Alex Smith has been much better than a mediocre QB this season.



5th in the NFL in passing yards.

6th in the NFL in TD's with 18.

2nd in INT's with 3.

2nd in QBR with a 107+ rating.



Lazy analysis to call him a mediocre QB this season, I'm assuming based on past seasons.



Yeah, I mean....



70% completion percentage, 18 TD's, 3 INT's (only 1 prior to yesterday), 107 QB rating... I've watched him play a couple times this year, and he has been impressive. Sign me up for those mediocre numbers. In comment 13698933 Keith said:Yeah, I mean....70% completion percentage, 18 TD's, 3 INT's (only 1 prior to yesterday), 107 QB rating... I've watched him play a couple times this year, and he has been impressive. Sign me up for those mediocre numbers.

RE: +1 FMIC BillKo : 10:16 am : link

Quote: The Windy conditions.



I would concur, plus...this game was ebb and flow of the NFL.



The Chiefs are scuffling now. The Giants.....you back into wins, even when you're as bad as we are.



Defensively, I'm sure we'll have at least one more very bad outing before 2017 ends. In comment 13698913 idiotsavant said:I would concur, plus...this game was ebb and flow of the NFL.The Chiefs are scuffling now. The Giants.....you back into wins, even when you're as bad as we are.Defensively, I'm sure we'll have at least one more very bad outing before 2017 ends.

Saying the Chiefs were 1-4 in their last 5 is also lazy Keith : 10:17 am : link and convenient considering they scored 42 in the game before that. Regardless, they lost a few of those games because of their defense. They scored 13, 30, 29 and 17 in the previous 4 games. This conversation is strictly about the Giants defense stepping their game up and they did. Nothing to do with the Chiefs defesne in the past month.

You can't just gloss.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:20 am : link over the 1-4 recent run and make it sound like the giants put up an amazing and inspiring effort.



Look - we won. A real ugly game. A game that looked like one from 2016. We didn't appear to give up like in past weeks. Hooray.



Let's not make it out like we played like the Ravens D did yesterday.

Considering how this defense has looked the past 2 months, Keith : 10:22 am : link yesterdays performance was the Ravens defense. The past few weeks, it looked like the defense gave up. Yesterday we put a solid effort in and we won the game against a solid, albeit spiraling team. Again though, we got our as*es handed to us against some really bad teams in the recent past.

What bothered me was BM bradshaw44 : 10:23 am : link all of the sudden putting down the deli menu and interacting with the players like they were all buddy buddy. Where has that guy been for 2 years? And is he that good of an actor that he's now pretending to care when before he was a lifeless blob??

TEAMS PLAY DOWN TO LESSER COMPETITION. x meadowlander : 10:23 am : link We've seen it happen to the Giants regularly, it happened to the Chiefs yesterday.



9 points? Giant D is good - but not THAT good.



Credit where it's due, but don't kid yourselves.



If the Giant D was THAT good, we wouldn't be in this predicament.

you also can't gloss over the fact that the Niners destroyed this same Greg from LI : 10:23 am : link defense the week before. The then 0-9 Niners, who had scored 30 points in their previous three games combined.

Again, I'll point to the 9ers game... Keith : 10:25 am : link We gave up 31 points to a winless 9ers team and allowed their garbage QB to throw for almost 300 yards and their RB's to average 6 yards per carry. The game before that, we gave up 51 points to the Rams, I was at the game, the weather conditions were not conducive to the offensive onslaught that I witnessed.



The defense tried yesterday, it's that simple. Screw them for mailing it in before yesterday.

There was some grit out there... thinking of Snacks and Vernon regulator : 10:26 am : link particularly. Vernon was basically playing with one arm, and Snacks was in and out of the game with some obvious ankle pain.



I expect it from Snacks, but still appreciate it. From Vernon, in what has been a disappointing year for him, I was pleased because he could just as easily be mailing it in at this point.

Cross touched upon it RetroJint : 10:27 am : link Picket line, basic defense . Balanced rush lanes. Snacks stayed like a rock in the middle of the line, which blew up their fake toss, inside shuttle game. As noted above the wind knocked down 2 third-down conversion passes that Smith would have ordinarily had. Giants offense and special did not surrender short-field drive starts. And as noted above the Chiefs wide receivers are Eight Ball in the Side Pocket.



What happened the previous 2 weeks? Answer -Spagnuolo. Every DC in preparing a game plan has to consider 2 points of emphasis: Coverages and pressures. Spagnuolo tried to confuse Goff and Beathard with combination coverages , which served to only confuse his secondary . Then the green dot turbulence further detracted as the signals were relayed late and perhaps , during instances , fucked up.



Rest of the way: Trust your coverage guys to cover.

I'm not.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:28 am : link glossing over the SF game at all. I'm saying that it isn't like we watched some Herculean effort yesterday and there are several things that would keep the scoring low, including the play of the D.



We won - We played decently on D. But to make it sound like all we needed to be in the playoffs was the D not quitting is grasping.



This whole year has bothered me. Not from an effort standpoint, but because the red flags in 2016 went unaddressed and we've seen what has happened when the D can't carry the O.

How many 20+ yard pass plays the the 49ers connect on? njm : 10:34 am : link That wasn't happening yesterday with the wind conditions. It also allowed Collins to play close to the LOS. I think FMIC has been on target this thread.

KC has lost 4 of the last 5 games steve in ky : 11:17 am : link Clearly they have had problems beyond the Giants defense.

RE: Let's not... gmenatlarge : 11:18 am : link

Quote: make it seem like the D was monstrous. For starters, a lot of things helped:



- 50 mph gusts against a weak-armed QB

- Limited intermediate receivers on the chiefs outside of Kelce

- Minimizing mistakes on our offensive end (vareen INT nonwithstanding)

- KC having a stagnation for the past month



We used pretty much the same formula as last year. We did just enough on O to help field position and get FG's.

Add in Collins being able to play facing the LOS and not having to turn his hips much. Unfortunately he has been exposed by opposing teams as having a huge weakness. Hopefully he can improve in this area as I do like him as a SS. In comment 13698885 FatMan in Charlotte said:Add in Collins being able to play facing the LOS and not having to turn his hips much. Unfortunately he has been exposed by opposing teams as having a huge weakness. Hopefully he can improve in this area as I do like him as a SS.

RE: KC has lost 4 of the last 5 games Keith : 11:19 am : link

Quote: Clearly they have had problems beyond the Giants defense.



Oy vey. Look a little closer. In comment 13699091 steve in ky said:Oy vey. Look a little closer.

RE: RE: Mediocre QB? chuckydee9 : 11:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13698933 Keith said:





Quote:





Alex Smith has been much better than a mediocre QB this season.



5th in the NFL in passing yards.

6th in the NFL in TD's with 18.

2nd in INT's with 3.

2nd in QBR with a 107+ rating.



Lazy analysis to call him a mediocre QB this season, I'm assuming based on past seasons.







Yeah, I mean....



70% completion percentage, 18 TD's, 3 INT's (only 1 prior to yesterday), 107 QB rating... I've watched him play a couple times this year, and he has been impressive. Sign me up for those mediocre numbers.



Numbers for 9 games this season don't mean shit when Alex has been playing for over ten years.. he is mediocre QB.. as mediocre as it gets.. he is also below the franchise QB line.. where I don't think a team can win a Superbowl with a qb like him unless 2000 Ravens defense or 85 bears defense is along for the ride.. throw all the members you want.. Alex Smith is Mediocre.. In comment 13698940 Britt in VA said:Numbers for 9 games this season don't mean shit when Alex has been playing for over ten years.. he is mediocre QB.. as mediocre as it gets.. he is also below the franchise QB line.. where I don't think a team can win a Superbowl with a qb like him unless 2000 Ravens defense or 85 bears defense is along for the ride.. throw all the members you want.. Alex Smith is Mediocre..

RE: RE: KC has lost 4 of the last 5 games steve in ky : 11:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13699091 steve in ky said:





Quote:





Clearly they have had problems beyond the Giants defense.







Oy vey. Look a little closer.



OK they scored 164 in their first five game in which they went 5-0, and have scored 98 in their last five in which they have went 1-5. So obviously it isn't only the Giants they have struggled with. In comment 13699097 Keith said:OK they scored 164 in their first five game in which they went 5-0, and have scored 98 in their last five in which they have went 1-5. So obviously it isn't only the Giants they have struggled with.

how the fuck this team djm : 11:30 am : link lost to teams like Tampa and SF just drives me nuts right now. Even more so because they beat KC. Throw in the unfathomable way they lost to SD and Philly....we should be 5-5 right now with a bunch of divisional home games looming. Fucking pissed.



The O still sucks and probably always will under McAdoo but I felt like the D would hold things together this season and we'd be right around 5-5 right now. If they held it together there would be reason for hope right now. Now we have jack shit.

you know what though... djm : 11:34 am : link this team at 5-5 still wasn't going anywhere. We all know it to be true. This could have been a 1999 season...instead it's a 2003 type season. In the end this team wasn't winning a thing this year.

I think having Munson back Jay in Toronto : 11:35 am : link helped the rushing D.



I wonder if some guys (Vernon, for example) are playing hurt in a way that affects their game, though Vernon seemed pretty active when he was well enough to play.

it shouldn't shock anyone LG in NYC : 11:44 am : link this team is not the CLE Browns... there is talent on this team, just not enough. and we are poorly coached.



but this team is capable of beating most other teams in the NFL on any given sunday. at some point, personal pride takes over and the conditions are in your favor and you steal a win you didn't think you'd get.



just like you lose a game you "should have" won.



that's what bad teams do.



Smith Is Just Good Enough clatterbuck : 12:03 pm : link to get another big contract when the Chiefs cut him loose to begin the Mahomes era. He is in the "coach killer" category; doesn't really stink but isn't good enough to win a championship. Another example of drafting a QB crapshoot. Smith #1. Aaron Rodgers #24.

FMIC joeinpa : 2:47 pm : link I concur,;The wind and a weak armed quarterback.



And still with lead late in game defense gave up tying score and was helped by questionable play calling in the red zone at end of regulation.



We ll see going forward, beginning Thursday, if the defense is any good.

Players Dragon : 2:47 pm : link It starts and ends with them, yesterday they wanted to be quick, physical and mentally tough. The offense showed an up tempo side but this game was won on defense which is what most of us felt would be the strength of this team. It was not a perfect display on defense but it sure made everyone realize these guys have way underperformed. If all the HC had to say is come out watch a good game and his team responded as they did man being a HC would be a piece of cake.

RE: FMIC Keith : 2:48 pm : link

Quote: I concur,;The wind and a weak armed quarterback.



And still with lead late in game defense gave up tying score and was helped by questionable play calling in the red zone at end of regulation.



We ll see going forward, beginning Thursday, if the defense is any good.



Sometimes I question whether people actually read what is written or if they just see some buzz words and then respond. In comment 13699426 joeinpa said:Sometimes I question whether people actually read what is written or if they just see some buzz words and then respond.

By the way, Keith : 2:49 pm : link even the HC mentioned that the defense had a different mindset going into this one. Various reporters reported on it and asked the HC about it.

I'm just really not sure... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:07 pm : link what you're getting at?



Is it the assumption that if the D played lights out the entire season, we'd be rolling to the playoffs? Is it that they simply didn't appear to quit so the previous week's losses should have been wins? The way you're presenting yesterday is that the D went out and just imposed its will on the Chiefs and looked dominant.



And for some reason, you keep ignoring the fact there was a 50mph wind at times that clearly impacted Smith's accuracy and ability to throw a deep ball.



We won. we beat a team who now has fewer wins than us in the past 5 weeks. The W was good to have, but I came away from that game thinking it was deserving of a tie because it was pretty damn hard to watch. Weather that makes throwing a forward pass difficult will do that.

yeah Fats, it reminded of the 1983 Monday Night Giants-Cardinals tie Victor in CT : 3:10 pm : link more than anything. 2 bad teams playing bad football, this time in bad conditions. Somebody won. Ho-hum.

RE: As we saw yesterday and last year, Jersey55 : 4:43 pm : link

Quote: we don't need the offense to be good to win games. If the defense played like this all year, we'd be in playoff contention, regardless of the offense. without an offense you can't win in the playoffs, didn't we prove that last year, having a good defense is not enough at that level....... In comment 13698882 Keith said:without an offense you can't win in the playoffs, didn't we prove that last year, having a good defense is not enough at that level.......

RE: Mediocre QB? Jersey55 : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: Alex Smith has been much better than a mediocre QB this season.



5th in the NFL in passing yards.

6th in the NFL in TD's with 18.

2nd in INT's with 3.

2nd in QBR with a 107+ rating.



Lazy analysis to call him a mediocre QB this season, I'm assuming based on past seasons.

Alex Smith is one of the best QBs in the game today In comment 13698933 Keith said:Alex Smith is one of the best QBs in the game today

Compare the effort of the defense Doomster : 6:24 pm : link against a last place team last week, to a playoff contender yesterday....it's not even close......something very wrong here...

LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 8:06 pm : link Quote: Compare the effort of the defense

Doomster : 6:24 pm : link : reply

against a last place team last week, to a playoff contender yesterday..



You do realize that in the past month we, the Giants, have more wins than the "playoff contender", right? You do realize that in the past month we, the Giants, have more wins than the "playoff contender", right?

Considering how this defense has played Ten Ton Hammer : 8:12 pm : link I don't think they deserve all the credit for holding that team to 9 points. Sometimes the opponent can play and coach badly on it's own.