Interesting tweet from former scout Greg Gabriel

Been told a few times now that a certain very successful NFL coach wants out from his current team. And no Chicago fans, it’s not Fox. This coach feels it’s time for a change
He wont say who it is
He knows when to bail when the clouds start forming.
Tomlin?
John Harbaugh?
there are like 5 very successful coaches in the league, shouldn't be hard to narrow down once you remove Belichick.
In comment 13699275
robbieballs2003 said:
He does and theres been rumors about that each offseason, seems too obvious
SEA, GB, KC, NE, DAL. Which do you think it is - or someone else?
In comment 13699284
Dan in the Springs said:
| SEA, GB, KC, NE, DAL. Which do you think it is - or someone else?
I don't consider Garrett very successful.
after this season. And you might have your answer.
In comment 13699275
robbieballs2003 said:
He does and theres been rumors about that each offseason, seems too obvious
My guess harbaugh or tomlin
In comment 13699288
jeff57 said:
| after this season. And you might have your answer.
Yeah, you're right about DAL. And your question would lead most likely to Payton in N.O., as Brees would be one who we might expect to retire. Then again, he had that magical comeback last night.
Speaking of retirement - when does Brady hang them up?
my contact at the Ravens says he believes it's McCarthy but it's all hearsay at this point.
In comment 13699288
jeff57 said:
| after this season. And you might have your answer.
True - Tomlin might be the guy. That would make me very happy. I'd take him as an upgrade to who we've got right now.
That leaves (in order of tenure):
Belichick
Marvin Lewis
Mike McCarthy
Sean Payton
Mike Tomlin
John Harbaugh
Jason Garrett
Pete Carroll
Ron Rivera
Chuck Pagano
Then strike out the ones that haven't been "very successful" and you have your short list. I believe everyone left has at least made a SB, if not won one (Rivera the only 1 without a win).
In comment 13699287
jeff57 said:
| In comment 13699284 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
SEA, GB, KC, NE, DAL. Which do you think it is - or someone else?
I don't consider Garrett very successful.
Carroll is two old. Can't see McCarthy walking away from Aaron Rodgers. I can see Garrett getting tired of the high drama that is Jerry Jones. Would Reid want to walk into a likely Eli Manning controversy in NY when he seems pretty comfy away from the bright lights in KC? Sean Peyton may be the most likely, especially if he and Brees go out winners together.
In comment 13699299
ajr2456 said:
| my contact at the Ravens says he believes it's McCarthy but it's all hearsay at this point.
I'm guessing McCarthy too.
He's probably taking a ton of crap out that way for the way the offense is performing, with or without AR.
Can't see it being Andy Reid.......
Other guess would be Carroll, esp the way they've handled the OL.
I'd snatch up Jason Garrett in a second.
I think he's a really good coach.
In comment 13699300
Dan in the Springs said:
| In comment 13699288 jeff57 said:
Quote:
after this season. And you might have your answer.
True - Tomlin might be the guy. That would make me very happy. I'd take him as an upgrade to who we've got right now.
Would make Vernon a 3-4 OLB.
would be winning record. Ron Rivera would be one but bet you Jason Garrett is up there too. The drama around the boys and the guy who is overseeing everything have to be wearing thin..
Could Garrett get a boost from Aikman as possible UCLA coach?
Aaron Rodgers. Same reason mcadoo was a great offensive mind.
I wouldn't be so quick to think he wants out as he likely enjoys the area.
In comment 13699324
Tuckrule said:
| Aaron Rodgers. Same reason mcadoo was a great offensive mind.
And Joe Philbin
never understand hiring an offensive coordinator as your head coach when he never called plays before.
Sure it's happened a few times with much success: Andy Reid is probably the best example of this, but I think he was the QB coach for the Packers.
Doug Pederson, another example. I do believe most Philly fans don't like him as head coach. But he's 9-1 and dominated a division rival.
Joe Philbin was a disaster.
He’s been there since 2008 & has a SB win. A lot of success which has kind of plateaued and everything feels stale there.
Has anyone seen Flacco play QB the last few years? He makes Eli look like Joe Montana. He looks even more lethargic than ever and is slowly morphing into Brock Osweiler. They are in dire straights at that position.
Baltimore has pitched 3 or 4 shutouts this year just to get to .500.
At least Carroll and Payton have reliable, proven QBs who do it year after year after year...
next year and is also 38 years old.
he says he wants to remain in NO, but I wouldn't cross Payton off the list solely because he has a QB.
Who knows how long that will last.
If he loses Saturday to Ohio State, I can totally see him try and get back into the NFL.
In comment 13699316
BillKo said:
| I'd snatch up Jason Garrett in a second.
I think he's a really good coach.
Disagree. He doesn't even design the offense, it's Linehan's system. He's little more than a cheerleader who calls time outs (and badly at that).
Nothing left to prove, and he's old. He won a Super Bowl, and National Championship. He's to old to chase little Bill.
In comment 13699372
Section331 said:
| In comment 13699316 BillKo said:
Quote:
I'd snatch up Jason Garrett in a second.
I think he's a really good coach.
Disagree. He doesn't even design the offense, it's Linehan's system. He's little more than a cheerleader who calls time outs (and badly at that).
I hate Dallas, but love Garrett. I know his family very well, and has strong roots in the Jersey Shore. They are great motivators.
In no particular order
Payton, Tomlin, Carroll -- YES
All others __ NO
Assuming this didn't come from Slade?? (jk). I would take Harbaugh or Carroll. Not a fan of Sean P and I doubt Tomlinson leaves now. But who knows...we need a gritty NYG type coach, get back to who we are or used to be.
is really hated in Pittsburgh for some reason.
some big names available.
If you'll recall, back when Coughlin was on the hot seat after the 2006 season (mandated to soften up etc.), Tomlin (then DC of the Vikings) came up in connection with the Giants.
and he's probably "hated" the same TC was "hated" here. Unless you're BB, you're bound to wear out your welcome at some point, especially if you go a few years without postseason success.
but the Steelers ran LeBeau out of town too.
Now look what he's doing with the TEN D. He can still go. If they don't want Tomlin anymore, he's welcome in NY anytime. I would still make sure Belichick didn't want to come home first.
In comment 13699388
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| is really hated in Pittsburgh for some reason.
Yes Tomlin not Tomlinson... my bad.
In comment 13699327
giants#1 said:
| I wouldn't be so quick to think he wants out as he likely enjoys the area.
Although he's from NJ and his father - a football lifer himself - suffered a stroke a few years ago and is in his mid/late 80s. Jason could very well be looking to take some time away from the game for family, especially with the constant drama surrounding Dallas.
He has been so successful he has gone to the playoffs EVERY YEAR he has been a head coach. My guess is that the highly successful McAdoo and the Giants will part ways at the end of the year.
:)
Two good seasons amid a bunch of .500 seasons? His one playoff win in seven seasons, which was handed to him on a silver platter by the refs?
In comment 13699414
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13699327 giants#1 said:
Quote:
I wouldn't be so quick to think he wants out as he likely enjoys the area.
Although he's from NJ and his father - a football lifer himself - suffered a stroke a few years ago and is in his mid/late 80s. Jason could very well be looking to take some time away from the game for family, especially with the constant drama surrounding Dallas.
Jason's father still exercises everyday from his hospital bed. He used to run every day. Now he uses a bar to do pull-ups in his bed, since he can't use his legs due to the stroke. He is an amazing guy. He helped me throughout different stages of my life.
In comment 13699378
Giantslifer said:
| In no particular order
Payton, Tomlin, Carroll -- YES
All others __ NO
Dash = yes.
Underscore = no.
And only three coaches will be acceptable. All others can take a hike - we'll handle this Lord of the Flies style. Got it.
In comment 13699375
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| In comment 13699372 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 13699316 BillKo said:
Quote:
I'd snatch up Jason Garrett in a second.
I think he's a really good coach.
Disagree. He doesn't even design the offense, it's Linehan's system. He's little more than a cheerleader who calls time outs (and badly at that).
I hate Dallas, but love Garrett. I know his family very well, and has strong roots in the Jersey Shore. They are great motivators.
Same here. I spent a few afternoons sipping lemonade on the porch of the Whale House with Coach Jim, just talking about football and the Yanks.
In comment 13699420
Greg from LI said:
| Two good seasons amid a bunch of .500 seasons? His one playoff win in seven seasons, which was handed to him on a silver platter by the refs?
Yeah, he only has a job because he seems to be willing to let Jerry Jones interfere as much as he wants.
In comment 13699423
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13699375 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 13699372 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 13699316 BillKo said:
Quote:
I'd snatch up Jason Garrett in a second.
I think he's a really good coach.
Disagree. He doesn't even design the offense, it's Linehan's system. He's little more than a cheerleader who calls time outs (and badly at that).
I hate Dallas, but love Garrett. I know his family very well, and has strong roots in the Jersey Shore. They are great motivators.
Same here. I spent a few afternoons sipping lemonade on the porch of the Whale House with Coach Jim, just talking about football and the Yanks.
The lemonade they make is so fresh. My sister and mother brought a pie over there one time for Coach, and my sister insisted on making some fresh lemonade when she got home because of how good it was. Small world!
and pay him anything he wants.
Under NO circumstances do we allow that dallas poison to enter the Giant bloodstream.
Don't we have enough problems ?
fucking year people treat Dallas like they are about to run the goddamned table and they've done absolutely nothing for the over two decades now.
If the Giants had a coach with only 1 playoff win in a pretty long tenure, there'd be yearly calls to get him ousted. Hell, we had a guy with 2 rings and it was "unacceptable" to miss the playoffs 3 years in a row.
What's next, pining for Marvin Lewis?
their lemonade is so fresh!
In comment 13699372
Section331 said:
| In comment 13699316 BillKo said:
Quote:
I'd snatch up Jason Garrett in a second.
I think he's a really good coach.
Disagree. He doesn't even design the offense, it's Linehan's system. He's little more than a cheerleader who calls time outs (and badly at that).
His teams seem ready to play and play hard for him.
What system he runs, what does that have to do with it?
Not sure of the TO issue, but I'll take your word on that......
IMO, if he got out from under JJ - a very tough working environment - you'd have a pretty good HC.
if the Giants had arguably the best OL in football, would we be saying the team was "playing hard" if they were on track to miss the playoffs?
If the Giants don't come out in war paint and immediately score or get a 3 and out to start the game, they are said to be "flat". Dallas can have 1 playoff win in this decade, consistently be the favorite of the division and they always play hard?
Fuck me.
In comment 13699472
BillKo said:
|
His teams seem ready to play and play hard for him.
What system he runs, what does that have to do with it?
Not sure of the TO issue, but I'll take your word on that......
IMO, if he got out from under JJ - a very tough working environment - you'd have a pretty good HC.
He's an offensive coach who has nothing to do with the offense. Not saying he's the only one (Mike Tomlin allegedly isn't intimately involved with PITT's defense either), but it does make one wonder about his overall game scheming capabilities. That, and one playoff win in 7 years, 2 of those seasons as a top seed? He'd be run out of NY on a rail.
taken away from him by Jerry Jones. I see little evidence that he is a great, or even good, head coach.
In comment 13699479
Section331 said:
| taken away from him by Jerry Jones. I see little evidence that he is a great, or even good, head coach.
True. But maybe he should ask for them back after Linehan has decided that helping out a replacement LT is immaterial...
In comment 13699473
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| if the Giants had arguably the best OL in football, would we be saying the team was "playing hard" if they were on track to miss the playoffs?
Well, maybe...considering the are now missing their best offensive piece, and have a pretty sub par defense....lol.....
IMO, a change of scenery would be good for Garrett.
I can see he is a players coach, and they generally like him. But i have seen him in games where he is completely lost, or it appears that way. Long, blank stares forward, not saying much or doing much. Still, ,just an observation from a non-pro but I don't think he is a good fit for the GMEN.
In comment 13699473
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| if the Giants had arguably the best OL in football, would we be saying the team was "playing hard" if they were on track to miss the playoffs?
If the Giants don't come out in war paint and immediately score or get a 3 and out to start the game, they are said to be "flat". Dallas can have 1 playoff win in this decade, consistently be the favorite of the division and they always play hard?
Fuck me.
because they're "Merica's Team"
But I bet it's Bill B.
Entirely possible Brady retires after the year and that roster has gotten older. No heir apparent in house. Ties to NYG and he clearly sees what a dumpster fire this situation is. Entirely possible Reese and McAdoo go. I could see Mara giving him full control.
Besides, who wouldn't want out of Boston?
In comment 13699530
Modus Operandi said:
| But I bet it's Bill B.
Entirely possible Brady retires after the year and that roster has gotten older. No heir apparent in house. Ties to NYG and he clearly sees what a dumpster fire this situation is. Entirely possible Reese and McAdoo go. I could see Mara giving him full control.
Besides, who wouldn't want out of Boston?
BB has full control.......
Brady has said he wants to play into his 40s.......
Doesn't make sense, but imagine all the coverage if BB came back to the Giants.....WOW.
In comment 13699532
BillKo said:
| In comment 13699530 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
But I bet it's Bill B.
Entirely possible Brady retires after the year and that roster has gotten older. No heir apparent in house. Ties to NYG and he clearly sees what a dumpster fire this situation is. Entirely possible Reese and McAdoo go. I could see Mara giving him full control.
Besides, who wouldn't want out of Boston?
BB has full control.......
Brady has said he wants to play into his 40s.......
Doesn't make sense, but imagine all the coverage if BB came back to the Giants.....WOW.
I know. What I'm suggesting is that IF Bill felt he needed a change of scenery, he isn't going to a team to just be a coach. He's going somewhere he's got full autonomy. The Maras would be idiots not to give him that.
would retire together.
Then again, I thought TC and Eli would too..............
Brady is already 40. He will be 41 to start next season. Its probable Bill knows how lonf Brady actually intends to play. Between Brady and Gisele and, she's the breadwinner of the family, believe it or not, they are one of the wealthiest couples on the planet. Not sure what the point would be to continue taking a beating every week.
Much as I don't like him and his prettyboy Hollywood image, he lives to play. He's driven to play. Playing football is what he's done his entire life and, so long as he can continue to do it at a high level, why would he stop?
In comment 13699540
Modus Operandi said:
|Not sure what the point would be to continue taking a beating every week.
Because he loves it, that's why..............
McCarthy..Payton...Carroll.
The middle on is having a great season and team has decided its ID is run first. That may go against his grain...plus. that ' incident'.
Carroll's team is struggling and has fallen since his SB coaching gaffer.
McCarthys Packers need a nice draft to battle improving Lions and Vikings.
Tomlin may be tired of the grind and Ben cant survive the hits much longer...unless he learns to fall.
If they get another Ring...and Gisele says "Tommy !no more football'...he and a 67 y.o. BB may finally ride off into the sunset.
I'm going McCarthy.
can be true at almost any give time and be completely made up.
But let's assume it's not made up, my ranked odds are:
1. Tomlin: Ben on the cusp of retirement, Bell a UFA and needs to be paid, defense deteriorating, OL hit with suspension, team too good to hit rock bottom and get Ben replacement. He's been there 10 years.
2. McCarthy: look how bad that team is without Rodgers. I get QB is the most important player on the field, but holy shit that offense was brutal with Hundley and they have talent elsewhere. He's been there 11 years.
3. Harbaugh: Flacco looks like dogshit, no skill guys and also too good to hit rock bottom and get a replacement QB. He's been there 9 years.
Long shots for:
Marvin Lewis (hard to see him classified as "successful" let alone very successful, but he does have 7 playoff appearances (no wins, but hey he's been there for 14 years).
Ron Rivera (no real reason just don't see him leaving)
Payton (same with Rivera, but he's slightly less of a long shot to me, he'll stay as long as Brees does IMO).
Pete Carroll (if the change of scenery involved a new NFL team I don't see it, with Russell Wilson and still a good if not quite as dominant defense why move?)
Belichick (not happening)
In comment 13699535
Modus Operandi said:
| In comment 13699532 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 13699530 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
But I bet it's Bill B.
Entirely possible Brady retires after the year and that roster has gotten older. No heir apparent in house. Ties to NYG and he clearly sees what a dumpster fire this situation is. Entirely possible Reese and McAdoo go. I could see Mara giving him full control.
Besides, who wouldn't want out of Boston?
BB has full control.......
Brady has said he wants to play into his 40s.......
Doesn't make sense, but imagine all the coverage if BB came back to the Giants.....WOW.
I know. What I'm suggesting is that IF Bill felt he needed a change of scenery, he isn't going to a team to just be a coach. He's going somewhere he's got full autonomy. The Maras would be idiots not to give him that.
What Bill has in New England will not and cannot be replicated anywhere else. For that reason alone, it is not little Bill.
No HC in the history of the NFL has won it twice with different teams. Far as I can tell.
That might be enough of a carrot in in of itself.
does not mean he is coming here.
The amount of fiddling the respective owners of the Bengals and Cowboys do, I think they are massive successes, and probably could do better elsewhere where the owners aren't nearly as involved.
IMO he'd be a perfect fit for us
In comment 13699556
Modus Operandi said:
| No HC in the history of the NFL has won it twice with different teams. Far as I can tell.
That might be enough of a carrot in in of itself.
This is true, and only a handful have even made a Super Bowl with two different teams: Shula, Parcells, Reeves, Vermeil are the only ones I can think of.
IMO he'd be a perfect fit for us
In comment 13699574
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13699556 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
No HC in the history of the NFL has won it twice with different teams. Far as I can tell.
That might be enough of a carrot in in of itself.
This is true, and only a handful have even made a Super Bowl with two different teams: Shula, Parcells, Reeves, Vermeil are the only ones I can think of.
.
I think you missed Holmgren with the Packers & Seahawks.
In comment 13699588
Carson53 said:
| In comment 13699574 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13699556 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
No HC in the history of the NFL has won it twice with different teams. Far as I can tell.
That might be enough of a carrot in in of itself.
This is true, and only a handful have even made a Super Bowl with two different teams: Shula, Parcells, Reeves, Vermeil are the only ones I can think of.
.
I think you missed Holmgren with the Packers & Seahawks.
He got there, but he lost the one with the Seahawks.
That would be awesome. Especially during 9/11 ceremonies. He could go around asking police and Feds and firemen to tell him what REALLY happened that day.
In comment 13699597
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| In comment 13699588 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 13699574 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13699556 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
No HC in the history of the NFL has won it twice with different teams. Far as I can tell.
That might be enough of a carrot in in of itself.
This is true, and only a handful have even made a Super Bowl with two different teams: Shula, Parcells, Reeves, Vermeil are the only ones I can think of.
.
I think you missed Holmgren with the Packers & Seahawks.
He got there, but he lost the one with the Seahawks.
You missed what the gent said...above.
This is true, and only a handful have even made a Super Bowl with two different teams: Shula, Parcells, Reeves, Vermeil are the only ones I can think of.
I think you missed Holmgren with the Packers & Seahawks.
In comment 13699327
giants#1 said:
| I wouldn't be so quick to think he wants out as he likely enjoys the area.
He also played for us.
He's assembled a very good coaching staff around him, and he uses that to have his team prepared and playing at a very high level almost every week.
Assembling the coaching staff may be more a credit to the owner in Dallas and a willingness to spend money on coaching, but either way, Garrett gets credit in my book for using them well to have his team prepared.
That's what I miss the most about Coughlin. He may have lost several games with in-game management, but his teams were always prepared and they played hard.
Steelers defense has been fantastic for them. Where are they deteriorating?
Garrett a 'very successful NFL coach'?
In comment 13699468
Section331 said:
| their lemonade is so fresh!
It's funny when people who aren't funny try to be funny.
how does this bullshit get spewed so often??
|Why I like Garrett...
Dan in the Springs : 6:30 pm : link : reply
He's assembled a very good coaching staff around him, and he uses that to have his team prepared and playing at a very high level almost every week.
Assembling the coaching staff may be more a credit to the owner in Dallas and a willingness to spend money on coaching, but either way, Garrett gets credit in my book for using them well to have his team prepared.
The guy has one playoff win this decade. They go into nearly every season as the favorites. Two years ago they had a horrific record. This year they are more than likely missing the playoffs.
He supposedly has the best OL in the league - so how exactly is his team prepared and playing at a very high level when they've finished in the bottom half of the division more than the top half since 2010??
From 2010 through 2013, they were 4 games under .500. and had 4 straight non-winning seasons. How is that having the team ready to play and playing hard week in and out?
In comment 13699745
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| how does this bullshit get spewed so often??
Quote:
Why I like Garrett...
Dan in the Springs : 6:30 pm : link : reply
He's assembled a very good coaching staff around him, and he uses that to have his team prepared and playing at a very high level almost every week.
Assembling the coaching staff may be more a credit to the owner in Dallas and a willingness to spend money on coaching, but either way, Garrett gets credit in my book for using them well to have his team prepared.
The guy has one playoff win this decade. They go into nearly every season as the favorites. Two years ago they had a horrific record. This year they are more than likely missing the playoffs.
He supposedly has the best OL in the league - so how exactly is his team prepared and playing at a very high level when they've finished in the bottom half of the division more than the top half since 2010??
From 2010 through 2013, they were 4 games under .500. and had 4 straight non-winning seasons. How is that having the team ready to play and playing hard week in and out?
To add to your critique of Garrett - Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have blown 18 halftime leads in Jason Garrett’s tenure. Five times the Cowboys lost games that were tied at halftime.
The Cowboys under Garrett convert 68.4 percent of games into wins when leading at halftime, per Davison, and overcome halftime deficits 33.3 percent of the time. Garrett is not so Great
- ( New Window
)
In comment 13699745
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| how does this bullshit get spewed so often??
Quote:
Why I like Garrett...
Dan in the Springs : 6:30 pm : link : reply
He's assembled a very good coaching staff around him, and he uses that to have his team prepared and playing at a very high level almost every week.
Assembling the coaching staff may be more a credit to the owner in Dallas and a willingness to spend money on coaching, but either way, Garrett gets credit in my book for using them well to have his team prepared.
The guy has one playoff win this decade. They go into nearly every season as the favorites. Two years ago they had a horrific record. This year they are more than likely missing the playoffs.
He supposedly has the best OL in the league - so how exactly is his team prepared and playing at a very high level when they've finished in the bottom half of the division more than the top half since 2010??
From 2010 through 2013, they were 4 games under .500. and had 4 straight non-winning seasons. How is that having the team ready to play and playing hard week in and out?
Let's take a closer look at what you posted. Yes, only one win this decade. Their horrific record two years ago is directly attributed to Romo being hurt (as can be said for 2010). Garrett took over half way thru that season with Romo already hurt.
They haven't had the best OL going back to 2010.....that unit was completed by drafting center Frederick and guard Martin.
From 2011 thru 2013, they played for the division title on the final day of the season (losing each time). They won the division in 2014 and in 2016. The four games under .500 is directly attributed, again, to Romo being hurt in 2010.
Playing hard - doesn't always translate to wins. I see a ton of effort from his teams. That's just my perception.
IMO, again, I think Garrett would benefit from a change of scenery and be a good choice for a head coach by a franchise.
2010: 6-10
2011: 8-8
2012: 8-8
2013: 8-8
Romo was hurt 4 years in a row??
I can think of another coach with middling results that people here couldn't wait to run out of town, and he actually had hardware to show.
Garrett pulls those seasons out, and it is said he has his teams playing hard each and every week?
Holy fuck.
I want no part of Garrett.
Clearly he understands that his bread is buttered on the side of being totally okay with Jerry Jones' constant sideline presence and meddling.