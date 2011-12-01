Question regarding MacAdoo and probable dismissal joeinpa : 11/20/2017 3:39 pm After San Francisco it was a for gone conclusion from both media and fans alike that he will be gone.



After an unexpected spirited effort and improbable victory from his team, at least for me. it put a different perspective on the popular theory that his team had stopped listening to him.



Personally I think it was a victory aided by the elements and a Chief s team that is not very good right now. I believe the losing will continue this Thursday and major changes are coming



However , if I m wrong and this team gets momentum and confidence from this win and actually wins 4 of last 6, with at least two division wins, does that change the popular sentiment about this coach.



What would it take for you to say, Maybe he should be brought back.



For me, with his team injured and in the dumpster a 5-2 finish would give me pause.

I want to clean house and it'll be hard pressed for me to change my BrettNYG10 : 11/20/2017 3:41 pm : link Mind, but I can definitely see both remaining if they win 4 or 5 from here.



I wouldn't be shocked if Reese stays even if they finish 2-14.

It depends. Section331 : 11/20/2017 3:42 pm : link IF (and it's a BIG if) they go 5-2 the rest of the way, if the offense continues to struggle so badly, it's going to be hard to find reasons to bring him back.

He will... FatMan in Charlotte : 11/20/2017 3:44 pm : link most likely be fired or retained, not by the outcome of the remainder of the season, but how his answers to ownership's questions and how his actions are perceived by them.



He's going to have to convince them that there is a specific plan for improvement to address the shortcomings that have surfaced, and we have to trust ownership will make the right decision.



I can't see them retaining him, but if they do, I hope he's got a plan to score 24 points in a game at least a couple times a year.....

I thought about this yesterday.... Britt in VA : 11/20/2017 3:44 pm : link it might give me pause if they went on a run, but the offense has been putrid, and he's an offensive coach, so I guess I'd say I still would want him gone. It would give me pause, though.

... BrettNYG10 : 11/20/2017 3:45 pm : link Quote: He will...

FatMan in Charlotte : 3:44 pm : link : reply

most likely be fired or retained



Disagree. Disagree.

If ownership feels that the team quit on MacAdoo at any point Del Shofner : 11/20/2017 3:45 pm : link during the season, it's hard to see how they bring him back even if we win a few more games. At least that's how I see it. X's and O's are one thing, the team quitting on the coach is another.

probably not... gmen4ever : 11/20/2017 3:51 pm : link I think he is over his head a little, especially with regard to evaluating player readiness for game day.

How the offense joeinpa : 11/20/2017 3:51 pm : link Performs is a good point

I personally think he needs to be gone regardless gmen9892 : 11/20/2017 3:51 pm : link I dont even think the players playing hard for him the final 6 games should have any bearing on it either. Are players progressing under his tutelage? Has the offense gotten better(his supposed area of expertise)? Can he handle the media?



My question is, what part of coaching does McAdoo actually excel at? He doesn't inspire the fan base. He hasnt made the offense better. He is constantly throwing players under the bus. He isnt great at managing the game. What would be the reasoning behind the Mara's bringing him back?

Nope HomerJones45 : 11/20/2017 3:52 pm : link this was supposed to be a team ready to contend for a Super Bowl and it ended up a dumpster fire and the offense has been bad even when OBJ played (unless we are all impressed with the 300 yards total offense and 12 points they put up yesterday on a Chiefs defense that was 28th in the NFL in yards allowed and passing yards allowed).



Let's not be fooled. He needs to go and Reese out the door with him.

. arcarsenal : 11/20/2017 3:54 pm : link Anything at this point is lipstick on the proverbial pig.



It's going to take a lot more than squeaking by a struggling KC team to convince me that McAdoo has any staying power.



The Denver win looked impressive, too - until we saw what happened to the Broncos in each game since then.



Turns out they stink.

not a trend jbeintherockies : 11/20/2017 3:57 pm : link Quote: After an unexpected spirited effort and improbable victory from his team ...

That happened against the Broncos, too. what did the Giants do after that? Not much. Let's see how they fare against a division rival. Those are the games that REALLY matter.



Beating an AFC team that you face once every four years doesn't do much for me. That happened against the Broncos, too. what did the Giants do after that? Not much. Let's see how they fare against a division rival. Those are the games that REALLY matter.Beating an AFC team that you face once every four years doesn't do much for me.

5-2 the rest of the way... Blue Racer : 11/20/2017 4:01 pm : link the offense starts averaging 20-25 points a game and the defense plays strong, then there's a chance they might give Mac a third season on a very short leash.



If the offense doesn't come around, then I'd guess he's toast.

RE: I thought about this yesterday.... ajr2456 : 11/20/2017 4:01 pm : link

Quote: it might give me pause if they went on a run, but the offense has been putrid, and he's an offensive coach, so I guess I'd say I still would want him gone. It would give me pause, though.



Putrid for almost two full seasons now. In comment 13699485 Britt in VA said:Putrid for almost two full seasons now.

RE: I thought about this yesterday.... BillKo : 11/20/2017 4:02 pm : link

Quote: it might give me pause if they went on a run, but the offense has been putrid, and he's an offensive coach, so I guess I'd say I still would want him gone. It would give me pause, though.



Agree with everything, except having pause.



Two years its been his offense alone, without any influcence from Tom Coughlin, and the team is just subpar most Sunday's.



Combine that with the OL issues provided by the Front Office- despite using multiple/premium picks - a tear down of the front office and coaching staff is appropriate. It's the perfect time, considering Eli is at the end of his career here.



There's enough talent on this team where you bring in a new voice at the top, the turnaround can be immediate (meaning competing again) and also providing a stepping stone to the future with a potentially a young QB to wait in the wings. In comment 13699485 Britt in VA said:Agree with everything, except having pause.Two years its been his offense alone, without any influcence from Tom Coughlin, and the team is just subpar most Sunday's.Combine that with the OL issues provided by the Front Office- despite using multiple/premium picks - a tear down of the front office and coaching staff is appropriate. It's the perfect time, considering Eli is at the end of his career here.There's enough talent on this team where you bring in a new voice at the top, the turnaround can be immediate (meaning competing again) and also providing a stepping stone to the future with a potentially a young QB to wait in the wings.

The decision has likely already been made.. Sean : 11/20/2017 4:03 pm : link but, if the Giants go 6-10 / 7-9 and play tough down the stretch, you could argue that McAdoo has had one helluva learning experience.



I was thinking today- what if McAdoo took the Eagle job and we had Pederson? Would things be so different as they currently are?

he is currently coaching hitdog42 : 11/20/2017 4:03 pm : link for his next assistant gig

RE: he is currently coaching bceagle05 : 11/20/2017 4:04 pm : link

Quote: for his next assistant gig



All the info I need - thanks. In comment 13699521 hitdog42 said:All the info I need - thanks.

With Mara's statement last week and this win micky : 11/20/2017 4:05 pm : link considering what happened last week, there's no doubt Mac will be back along with Reese. Mara lives on a "no-knee=jerk" reactions and wants continuity and to stay the course.



Only changes people looking for, would be the draft class of 2018...that's it.

RE: With Mara's statement last week and this win Sean : 11/20/2017 4:08 pm : link

Quote: considering what happened last week, there's no doubt Mac will be back along with Reese. Mara lives on a "no-knee=jerk" reactions and wants continuity and to stay the course.



Only changes people looking for, would be the draft class of 2018...that's it.



There is absolutely no merit behind this statement. In comment 13699524 micky said:There is absolutely no merit behind this statement.

coach gets a pass from me already GiantNatty : 11/20/2017 4:09 pm : link for the most part, the gameplans have been good enough. The offensive line sunk the team early as did Eli's inability to play behind it (put me in the camp that thinks Eli has more to do with the offense's dysfunction than any other person in the organization, be it McAdoo, Reese, Flowers, Jerry, etc.). I would like to see what McAdoo can do with a functional quarterback (whether it be Eli behind a better line or someone else).



I like that he benched two key players with good reason even though he's on the hot seat. I think he's a good, young coach in his second year who will improve. He gets compared to "that coach we don't speak of," but I think those comparisons are junk due to their respective ages at the time they got the HC job and the fact that McAdoo coached an 11-win team and made the playoffs in year 1. I think McAdoo was dealt a bad hand in year 2 - a well-past-his-prime QB and a marginal line were a recipe for disaster. You can't give a coach the worst quarterback in the division and expect him to win it (credit to McAdoo for working around this last year). I do think he can get it fixed.

They shouldn't care less what they do now that the season is already Greg from LI : 11/20/2017 4:13 pm : link up in smoke. I know I don't.

taking severe action at 1-8 is meaningless. should have been done at Victor in CT : 11/20/2017 4:20 pm : link 0-2 when it meant something. bye Ben. And take Jerry with you.

Right now you RetroJint : 11/20/2017 4:39 pm : link can make book that Mara has reached out , via third parties , to coaches like Saban to see if there is any interest in coaching the Giants. George Young got caught doing that once. The person he approached (to canvass Howard Schellenberger) worked for an agency that also had ties to Parcells. And that was how their relationship permanently ruptured. Bill never forgave him for doing that during the brutal 83 season. If I recall correctly Parcells lost both his parents that year and an assistant coach (Ledbetter ?), who was one of his best friends.



So let's say Saban, Gruden and,of course, Cowher are not interested . Then where do you go? They can't go the coordinator promotion route so now you are compiling the Who Is Better Than Mike Smith List.



Therefore,I think McAdoo has a realistic shot at returning . So does Reese for various reasons . Don't be surprised if they both return .



Recently Jerruh stayed with Garrett following a 3-13 that is not that disimilar to the Giants 18. They went early in the draft . They rebounded . Might happen here .

If a few wins here & there down the stretch SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/20/2017 4:41 pm : link result in him coming back...well, I give up.

If we win out and go 8-8 everyone stays GeorgeAdams33 : 11/20/2017 4:53 pm : link If we win 3or 4 more games McAdoo and Spags stay, Reese still goes.



If we don't win more that 2 more games everyone must go.



I would be okay with McAdoo before Reese. I don't want to have everyone learn a new offense this late in Eli's career. I believe that he has at least two good years left after this season if he stays relatively health. We don't need to hope for losses and a top 3 pick to grab the next QB if Eli is capable of playing and we like Webb.



If anyone has to go it's Reese. He has been convincing ownership to fire coaches that really had no chance with the lack of talent on the roster. He has been told year after year to fix the OL, find a LB, quit drafting injured guys because you think you got a bargain. I think the man is arrogant. I think that he will not do what needs to be done here. We need new blood. Someone who will let Pugh & Richburg walk because their lack of effectiveness is made worse by the fact that they are injury prone with a history of concussions. They get no push and they can't hold their ground. Time to let someone else buy the groceries.

Absolutely nothing will change my mind. Red Dog : 11/20/2017 5:01 pm : link The Midgets need a complete housecleaning starting with Reese, Ross, and McAdoo. All of them have to go, and that's just the start.





+1 red dog idiotsavant : 11/20/2017 5:10 pm : link Blow out the Eagles? Epic for the players and fans.



Unlikely and still won't save staff.



Maybe spags.....maaaybe.



Very unlikely scenario though.

As the Denver game ended, Mara was asked what the win meant... JohnB : 11/20/2017 5:13 pm : link He said "It means that we are 1-5 instead of 0-6".



I don't think Mara was impressed with one or even 2 wins. Or more. I truly think he is looking for serious results and they haven't been forthcoming as of yet.



But one point I will agree on, Thursday night's game is BIG for McAdoo's chances. If they fail to show up on national TV on Thanksgiving, McAdoo will be done.

Players showed some pride yesterday Bluesbreaker : 11/20/2017 5:22 pm : link They all need to go and I am not sure if Reese will go which I think he should . I still think that we will not see that effort every game if it gets out of hand early players are

not gonna rick injury and I don't blame them .

MacAdoo seems to be trying to tangled up in blue : 11/20/2017 5:24 pm : link change his on field coaching style. Yesterday he displayed some emotion and his face wasn't behind the play-sheet all the time. Give him credit for that, but if the team again puts out a shit effort, whether they win or lose he's history.

understand all the McAdoo context mdc1 : 11/20/2017 5:56 pm : link wonder if the Giants just find a new GM that is willing to take him? For some reason I see the ownership as spineless and to scared to start over. In a way it masks their incompetence as they can blame it on others (GM, coach) as they always need a scapegoat. After seeing some players realize they not have jobs due to quitting on the field they will make McAdoo seem like a guy that can weather the storm and blame it on injuries and Reese. After all the coach was their choice and had to own sending TC out of the building?

The big question is, Doomster : 11/20/2017 6:04 pm : link where was this defensive effort last week, against a winless team?



As for the offense, 9 points just does not cut it....

I feel the same as I did at the end of Coughlin's tenure..... bceagle05 : 11/20/2017 6:07 pm : link If Reese, Ross and Chris Mara aren't fired or reassigned, it almost doesn't matter.

Garbage time wins this season JerryNYG : 11/20/2017 6:10 pm : link don't mean anything. This has been a great run for Reese, but he needs to go and a total house cleaning should follow.

Mara and Tisch will look at the full season before Simms11 : 11/20/2017 6:23 pm : link making any decision. If the team continues to play inspired football, he might be back, but I would say that he will be given an ultimatum in my opinion and next year will be put up or shut up. I also think they will force him to hire an experienced OC and come up with an improved offense. This shitshow has been going on far too long.

RE: The big question is, mdc1 : 11/20/2017 6:24 pm : link

Quote: where was this defensive effort last week, against a winless team?



As for the offense, 9 points just does not cut it....



9 pts. That's the indictment of Jerry Reese (oline, etc, etc). In comment 13699636 Doomster said:9 pts. That's the indictment of Jerry Reese (oline, etc, etc).

So if we go 8-8 that erases the shit show that happened the first half robbieballs2003 : 11/20/2017 6:57 pm : link of this season? Get out of here. These players are at the point where they are no longer playing for McAdoo. They are playing for themselves and their future. McAdoo's press conferences, his lack of offensive production, his lack of creativity, his stubborness, his arrogance, etc. This guy meeds to be gone as soon as possible.



For those that think he should stay, please, list his positive traits. I would love to see that list. His success has been almost strictly connected to our defense. And by his own admittance he wasn't needed by them when he was calling plays because that was his excuse cod giving up playcalling. So, what does he do well?

Simms11 JerseyCityJoe : 11/20/2017 7:13 pm : link Quote: If the team continues to play inspired football



How is winning 12-9 inspired football? Is the bar really set that low? How is winning 12-9 inspired football? Is the bar really set that low?

As usual ThatLimerickGuy : 11/20/2017 7:46 pm : link I'm in the minority but I think right now it's 50/50 that Mac is back.



I think ownership sees the piss poor effort by some of the players and has to factor that in. How much they blame that on Mac is the big question.



Think he will be back bc4life : 11/20/2017 8:04 pm : link They might mandate some changes, but I'm betting he gets one more year.

The house was never cleaned when they fired Coughlin Glover : 11/20/2017 8:07 pm : link It needs a good, thorough cleaning, and it should happen this off season. They should be looking for a GM right now, and that person should be brought in with 3 games left to play, so they can see all the players in a regular season practice weeks. Oh they won't do that. Fuck, makes me sick to think they might even keep Reese. Sick. Loyalty and patience are great when they produce results. The Giants have been .455 since they won the Super Bowl in 2011/12. Coughlin has already taken a bullet for some bad years, so to keep Reese would be beyond any defensible logic. CLEAN HOUSE. Would rather go 2-14 next season knowing the team had a focused direction and approach, rather than the hit or miss, tail chasing general management of Jerry Reese with a bunch of holdovers from previous coaching regimes. Cuz you know Quinn will still be here if they dont clean house. Enough.

in Mara's eyes.. micky : 11/20/2017 8:18 pm : link yesterday was a signature win in the mcadoo era.

Fan's tend to react Game by Game larryflower37 : 11/20/2017 8:37 pm : link A good owner is going to look at the season as a whole and all phase of the game.

McAdoo

Did he maximize the talent present?

Did he build a good coaching staff?

Play calling?

Game management?

player management ?



Reese

Talent by position?

How was his draft?

Free Agents?

Cap control?

Dealt with injuries?

Coaching staff?



If I look at it this way I think Reese will survive and McAdoo will be fired.

I hope they both go..







Sorry, don't have the patience to read the whole thread above, 81_Great_Dane : 11/20/2017 9:09 pm : link but 1) Reese is probably gone either way, and 2) the new GM will probably get the chance to choose the next coach, with input from the owners and Eli Manning, unless the new GM is going to get rid of him.



Reese's only chance to survive is probably for Wheeler to play like a stud the rest of the season, and for the linebackers to get healthy, and for Eli Apple to come back clear-headed and playing great, and for Gallman to run wild, and for Webb to look brilliant if and when he gets on the field. Basically for all the question marks to turn into exclamation points.

We win a game scoring 12 points in almost 5 quarters Jimmy Googs : 11/20/2017 9:10 pm : link and that results in a pivot as to whether we retain the Head Coach or not??



He should be a goner for this game almost as much as the first 9...



RE: he is currently coaching bigbluehoya : 11/20/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: for his next assistant gig



This post gives me some small sense of inner peace. In comment 13699521 hitdog42 said:This post gives me some small sense of inner peace.

At this time rocco8112 : 11/21/2017 5:30 am : link there is very little that can move the needle for me on keeping McAdoo and Reese. Remember this was a franchise that thought they had a Super Bowl contender om their hands this year. Instead the team is a joke.





Reese should have been gone two seasons ago, but was given a pass and "put on notice". Well, the Giants are now bottom feeders it is time for change in the front office. Any new quality GM would want to hire their own coach. McAdoo has HC has the Giants as bottom of the barrell offensively and needs big time defensive performances to have a chance to win. He also has players quit on him and the specials still suck.



Now he gets to stay based on a wind aided 12 - 9 win over a collapsing team? Think of how far the Giants have fallen that this past Sunday os viewed as some signature win. It is way past time for a full house cleaning.



I root for the Giants to win and enjoyed Sunday's win. My fear is not draft position, but that wins will save Reese yet again. He has his shots and has failed.

my scary thought is that Dinger : 11/21/2017 10:18 am : link they win a 4 or 5 more games this season and they retain both him and reese. I could actually see the Giants doing this with the old " They are on notice" line thrown out there after ownership makes the call. Somehow they pull the stupid, you have to change your coordinators bit and this crapfest drags on down the road for 2 or 3 more years....ugh.