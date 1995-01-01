WCO...scrap it now. Thegratefulhead : 11/20/2017 6:27 pm Every Super Bowl this team has ever won has been because of power football. Why the fuck did we have to get cute? Fire Reese and McAdoo doo. Bring back the football I grew up watching. I loved watching Csonka, Morris(little but thick), Hampton, Anderson, Jacobs and Bradshaw. Lineman like Snacks on both sides of the ball. You know what we are going to do, fuck you, you can't stop this. That's how I like it.

Quote: let's sign Jerry Kramer and run the power sweep.

And make every player get a crew cut to look like him too! In comment 13699662 CT Charlie said:And make every player get a crew cut to look like him too!

Looks like they finally jettisoned idiotsavant : 11/20/2017 6:41 pm : link Some of that extremely embarrassing running around behind the L.O.S. stuff.



But yes. Fuck the wco for the most part. It's a nice change up but for us it's seemingly been aa really weak assed base.... If that's what you call what we been running

Had the same conversation yesterday RobCrossRiver56 : 11/20/2017 6:43 pm : link Lets get back to power football, 2 TE sets, a Full Back and here we come.



I'm also tired of this WCO.

I love Eli mrvax : 11/20/2017 6:45 pm : link but I've always felt his weakness is short passes/screens, etc. He just doesn't have the touch/accuracy on the short pass.



Quote: Lets get back to power football, 2 TE sets, a Full Back and here we come.



I'm also tired of this WCO.



Nobody in the NFL really does this anymore, and with good reason.



Front sevens are bigger, faster, more athletic and offensive lines have fallen behind. In comment 13699674 RobCrossRiver56 said:Nobody in the NFL really does this anymore, and with good reason.Front sevens are bigger, faster, more athletic and offensive lines have fallen behind.

Your probably right ajr RobCrossRiver56 : 11/20/2017 6:54 pm : link But did you see the pass play yesterday with 3 offensive lineman?





Quote: Lets get back to power football, 2 TE sets, a Full Back and here we come.



I'm also tired of this WCO.





Whatever offense you think is better, there's a common ground: Both of them require an offensive line that can clear guys out. Those Niner teams did plenty of power running because they had a good offensive line that knew how to pave roads. In comment 13699674 RobCrossRiver56 said:Whatever offense you think is better, there's a common ground: Both of them require an offensive line that can clear guys out. Those Niner teams did plenty of power running because they had a good offensive line that knew how to pave roads.

Just so you guys know Rjanyg : 11/20/2017 7:00 pm : link There were 5 OL on that play just split out on each side.



Power Football is what we all want, since the 4 WR got hurt in the Charger game we have been a much more run oriented team.

Also, Rex Ryan was all about power football Ten Ton Hammer : 11/20/2017 7:04 pm : link Built both of his coaching stops around it. One had some success because they had talent. The other was a laughingstock that burned down and bounced him out of coaching.



Cautionary tale about putting too much stock in thinking there's only one way to win.

Ajr. The fullback, not that you are correct idiotsavant : 11/20/2017 7:18 pm : link But two te teams have been slaughtering it

Quote: In comment 13699674 RobCrossRiver56 said:





Quote:





Lets get back to power football, 2 TE sets, a Full Back and here we come.



I'm also tired of this WCO.







Nobody in the NFL really does this anymore, and with good reason.



Front sevens are bigger, faster, more athletic and offensive lines have fallen behind.



I don't know. The point could be made that a team that actually tried it would have an advantage because nobody is prepared for it anymore.



I mean, look at Dallas last year. In comment 13699679 ajr2456 said:I don't know. The point could be made that a team that actually tried it would have an advantage because nobody is prepared for it anymore.I mean, look at Dallas last year.

Everybody's chasing a good offensive line. Ten Ton Hammer : 11/20/2017 7:22 pm : link The Raiders OL was amazing last year. This year it's just okay. The Dallas line hasn't been anywhere near what it was two years ago.



Right now the Eagles line is mauling people left and right.



Minnesota paid a lot of money to a handful of offensive linemen who weren't particularly good and came up with a good unit.

Isn't there an inbetween KeoweeFan : 11/20/2017 7:22 pm : link Gilbride's complex long ball offense and Parcell's smash mouth?

That's what I was hoping Ben would bring.



The key of course is a QB more mobile than was required for a more traditional "pocket passer". (Eli will be effective in transition and as a mentor).



An up tempo offense, with short passes interchangeable with running plays, but capable of going over the top with play action.



Watson (with fewer runs but enough to still have to be accounted for) would be my prototype QB for today. (Of course Rogers also fills that mold.)



That would not take away from a philosophy of dominating at both lines of scrimmage.



I'm old enough to remember the arguments about whether your linemen should be "big" rather than "fast". Today they are often both. (Harkens back somewhat to Young's "Planet Theory")





Get some good players and see what this WCO looks like Glover : 11/20/2017 7:54 pm : link What do you think this O line would look running from the I with 12 and 21 personnel? Just as bad as this O line running the WCO, or Gilbride's fluid read offense. This offense is good, and they can do everything: power run between the tackles, toss sweeps, reverses, draws, screen game, short passing game, long passing game, zone reads (with a mobile QB), all they need is an O line that can pass and run block, talented RBs (Philly has 4 of them, so do the Patriots), pass catching TEs, and talent at WR. Put it all together, and Mac's scheme would be very effective, too bad he won't be back next year. Reese has to go first, and they need to get a new GM and coaching staff. Too bad for Eli, he'll have to learn a new offense when he has only a few years left in him, but the continuity route got them to 2-8 and it would be insanity to try the same thing and hope for success. Simply running a smash mouth offensive scheme will achieve the same results they are getting now. Got to have the players to make it all work. Makes me wonder what Eli and Beckham would be doing since they moved on from the initial, disastrous, O line unit.

RE: I love Eli JohnB : 11/20/2017 7:58 pm : link

Quote: but I've always felt his weakness is short passes/screens, etc. He just doesn't have the touch/accuracy on the short pass.



Then it's McAdoo fault for trying to make Eli into something he is not. That's why I believe that McAdoo wants another QB but hasn't got the standing to push Eli aside. Thus McAdoo singled out Eli during the start of the season for the woos of the Giants. Now he find HIS head on the chopping block and not Eli's. When you make the wrong choices, you are kicked to the curb rather quickly. In comment 13699678 mrvax said:Then it's McAdoo fault for trying to make Eli into something he is not. That's why I believe that McAdoo wants another QB but hasn't got the standing to push Eli aside. Thus McAdoo singled out Eli during the start of the season for the woos of the Giants. Now he find HIS head on the chopping block and not Eli's. When you make the wrong choices, you are kicked to the curb rather quickly.

Yea the 49ers cokeduplt : 11/20/2017 8:17 pm : link Never won a super bowl with the west coast offense!! Right ? O wait

Quote: There were 5 OL on that play just split out on each side.



Power Football is what we all want, since the 4 WR got hurt in the Charger game we have been a much more run oriented team.



Yeah, but Erik Flowers scared the hell out of the cornerback assigned to stop him from catching a pass :) In comment 13699695 Rjanyg said:Yeah, but Erik Flowers scared the hell out of the cornerback assigned to stop him from catching a pass :)

Do you like the way the Eagles run RetroJint : 11/20/2017 8:25 pm : link the ball? Does it look pansy to you? Well that's a version of the WCO. Contrary to common belief , you don't need a mobile quarterback for it, either. Kerry Collins ran it for Fassel. That was a WCO.



Sid Gillman is the father of the modern passing game. 2 systems evolved from him. The Coryell Vertical & the WCO of Bill Walsh. What's happening in today's game is that the WCO version has gained the upper hand . Many of the great vertical coaches --Gibbs, Coughlin, Martz, the Turners, Zampese--are gone . Furthermore the changes in the college game with the read option and spread are more suitable to graduation into a WCO.



The Cowboys were strictly a vertical offense for a generation. Now they are a WCO. They got hammered last night but they didn't have any problems running the ball against a good defensive front, with Morris instead of Elliott at RB.



I think the 2 quarterbacks in the league who were most damaged by a change in systems were Joe Flacco and Eli. But nothing is preventing the Giants from playing the type of style you advocate.

its not power football. huygens20 : 11/20/2017 10:00 pm : link you win at the line of scrimmage

you win because you have playmakers







the problem with WCO is that Eli is not a WCO QB.





he's a read, diagnose, check, dropback and throw deep qb.



WCO or not... Route 9 : 11/20/2017 10:05 pm : link Doesn't the offensive line kind of have to...block... for any system to work?

Quote: Doesn't the offensive line kind of have to...block... for any system to work?

And they have been. Try to keep up. In comment 13699842 Route 9 said:And they have been. Try to keep up.

RE: Since when? Gatorade Dunk : 11/21/2017 12:29 am : link

Quote: Since I gotta keep up

Are you serious? The last three games and five of the last six, the Giants have exceeded 110 yards rushing. Ereck Flowers hasn't given up a sack since week 2 against Detroit. Tom Brady has been sacked 23 times this year; Eli has been sacked 22 times. Is the Patriots' offense (which is a WCO offshoot) sputtering?



The offensive line is only a scapegoat on BBI. They've actually been playing fairly well. Maybe watch a game or two?



- ( In comment 13699869 Route 9 said:Are you serious? The last three games and five of the last six, the Giants have exceeded 110 yards rushing. Ereck Flowers hasn't given up a sack since week 2 against Detroit. Tom Brady has been sacked 23 times this year; Eli has been sacked 22 times. Is the Patriots' offense (which is a WCO offshoot) sputtering?The offensive line is only a scapegoat on BBI. They've actually been playing fairly well. Maybe watch a game or two? Link - ( New Window

It's not as easy as it sounds .... Manny in CA : 11/21/2017 12:57 am : link

1. The Giants offensive line till recently ha been HORRIBLE (which means no running attack and an immobile Eli Manning is either running for his life or being forced to make some very difficult throws into tight coverage.



2. The best receiver in the NFL is on IR, Eli is throwing to receivers that are learning how to be NFL players



When the Giants won their last two Super Bowls, they had two RBs that the enemy had to respect - Bradshaw & Jacobs, hence, play-action was respected.



It's not WCO vs. play-action deep throwing offense; it's about a good O-line and RBs that can PUNISH the defense.









Almost every team hassan : 11/21/2017 7:36 am : link runs west coast offense concepts today. So this is just a nonsense talking point. Even Gilbride had west coast passing concepts in his version of the run and shoot.



Giant offense of the 80s is non existent today.





Being tired of Mcadoo's version of it hassan : 11/21/2017 7:37 am : link is another story altogether. That I agree with.

The cjd2404 : 11/21/2017 8:02 am : link "Eli can't play in this type of offense" just needs to stop. Eli had a small resurgence under it for 2 years when Mac was an OC. The Giants OL was no better back then than it is now.

I'm not sure why there was such a huge step back once Mac became HC. Some of that blame I put on the Giants, as I don't believe Mac got to choose his staff. He has an OC who I believe admitted he didn't know anything about the WCO and Sullivan was really the Mara's decision.



Secondly, Some Coordinators really can't make the transition to HC. Happens a lot with good coordinators (Offense and Defense). It might be Mac falls into that category.

I think he is getting 1 more year as a HC here. Might not be what people want. I think there will be a bunch of changes everywhere else on the coaching staff. The Giants did the same with TC before they let him go too and I bet they do the same with Mac.

Exactly idiotsavant : 11/21/2017 8:14 am : link It's also how the thing is made to happen. How practices are run.



But we have seen some very weak play design as well as play calling this year .



Then add in what johnb said:



Macadoo may have felt that he would get a new QB (to fit something that wasn't proven get). Jerry Reese must have had his back on that, otherwise how to sustain that belief.



Someone mentioned that itsa great system because it can run almost any play....but in practice they ran a very narrow group of sets and even fewer in run. First many games very weak integration of run / pass .



Looks like a case of conflating theory with practice.

/\ hassan for not for abive idiotsavant : 11/21/2017 8:19 am : link No way Mac gets another year

With TC there were a few questions about game management idiotsavant : 11/21/2017 8:26 am : link But giants were competitive.



With Mac many weeks it's been a question if how to -make it-remotely competitive.



It's been like Springfield High vs Alabama.



People talking about the potential of the system must not have been watching the games because preponderance of 11 and some of the most poorly designed plays we have ever seen.



Add in apparent lack of wr/QB reps as per toomer and the rap doesn't match the reality.

Oh ok Route 9 : 11/21/2017 8:28 am : link Deep into November and we're finally getting going. Yes I agree the running game has gotten going. Pass blocking, is pretty much the same. Hey whatever gets us our second win before Christmas.

Scapegoat....quite a word to describe what's been Route 9 : 11/21/2017 8:30 am : link a major problem within the Giants organization for years

Quote: Deep into November and we're finally getting going. Yes I agree the running game has gotten going. Pass blocking, is pretty much the same. Hey whatever gets us our second win before Christmas.

Five of the last six weeks with 110+ yards rushing. That dates back to early October. It's ok that you just parroted a common narrative without realizing that it was false. You don't have to double down on it. In comment 13699964 Route 9 said:Five of the last six weeks with 110+ yards rushing. That dates back to early October. It's ok that you just parroted a common narrative without realizing that it was false. You don't have to double down on it.

The running game has improved...finally, I agreed with you Route 9 : 11/21/2017 8:54 am : link How about some pass blocking for the past 7 years?



It's not a narrative. They've been bad all season long. And yes they have ran for long chunks of yards and have had 100 yards rushing but...two rushing touchdowns this whole season? and always get seemed to get stuffed on first down.

Possibly some of those games we were blown out idiotsavant : 11/21/2017 8:55 am : link And they allowed garbage time runs knowing that we needed passes to catch up.



It's been a poorly conceived and poorly managed offense.

Rams game was a blow out Route 9 : 11/21/2017 8:57 am : link Big deal, that whole fourth quarter and into the third they were running the ball.

RE: Possibly some of those games we were blown out Route 9 : 11/21/2017 8:59 am : link

Quote: And they allowed garbage time runs knowing that we needed passes to catch up.



It's been a poorly conceived and poorly managed offense.



Yep. Seattle game too if I remember correctly they couldn't get anything going but the game was over in the 4th and most of those yards came from garbage time too. In comment 13699989 idiotsavant said:Yep. Seattle game too if I remember correctly they couldn't get anything going but the game was over in the 4th and most of those yards came from garbage time too.

Quote: But two te teams have been slaughtering it



Not in the sense of line it up, smash mouth football though. It's a lot more inside/outside zone runs, misdirection, traps. Gone are the days of blowing the dline off the ball and running 35-40 times a game for 140. It's a finesse run game now. In comment 13699706 idiotsavant said:Not in the sense of line it up, smash mouth football though. It's a lot more inside/outside zone runs, misdirection, traps. Gone are the days of blowing the dline off the ball and running 35-40 times a game for 140. It's a finesse run game now.

FWIW ajr2456 : 11/21/2017 9:02 am : link Eli was fifth in the league in deep pass attempts last season, so there was still some element of a deep game. It just didn't work.

RE: With TC there were a few questions about game management Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2017 9:07 am : link

Quote: But giants were competitive.



With Mac many weeks it's been a question if how to -make it-remotely competitive.



It's been like Springfield High vs Alabama.



People talking about the potential of the system must not have been watching the games because preponderance of 11 and some of the most poorly designed plays we have ever seen.



Add in apparent lack of wr/QB reps as per toomer and the rap doesn't match the reality.



There were plenty of ugly blowouts in Coughlin's final years too. Let's remember the end of that time clearly. This year's Giants team is a few seconds away from having a handful more wins. They have been more competitive that you're implying. In comment 13699962 idiotsavant said:There were plenty of ugly blowouts in Coughlin's final years too. Let's remember the end of that time clearly. This year's Giants team is a few seconds away from having a handful more wins. They have been more competitive that you're implying.

RE: The running game has improved...finally, I agreed with you Gatorade Dunk : 11/21/2017 9:37 am : link

Quote: How about some pass blocking for the past 7 years?



It's not a narrative. They've been bad all season long. And yes they have ran for long chunks of yards and have had 100 yards rushing but...two rushing touchdowns this whole season? and always get seemed to get stuffed on first down.

If you're talking about the past 7 years, weren't there any seasons where the offense was effective? The pass blocking has actually been adequate for most of the time that you're referring to. Look around the league - OL play is a common issue. But the Giants pass pro has generally been decent over the past few years; it's been their run blocking that has been a problem during that time.



As for the rest of your post - always stuffed on first down? The Giants rank in the top half of the league in rushing on 1st and 10. They average 58.6 rushing yards per game on 1st and 10.



To your point about rushing TDs (they have 3, not 2), that's at least partially on the playcalling. How many times have we seen them inside the 5, throwing three times without a rushing attempt?



Again, feel free to parrot a popular complaint if you don't want to think for yourself or do any research. In comment 13699988 Route 9 said:If you're talking about the past 7 years, weren't there any seasons where the offense was effective? The pass blocking has actually been adequate for most of the time that you're referring to. Look around the league - OL play is a common issue. But the Giants pass pro has generally been decent over the past few years; it's been their run blocking that has been a problem during that time.As for the rest of your post - always stuffed on first down? The Giants rank in the top half of the league in rushing on 1st and 10. They average 58.6 rushing yards per game on 1st and 10.To your point about rushing TDs (they have 3, not 2), that's at least partially on the playcalling. How many times have we seen them inside the 5, throwing three times without a rushing attempt?Again, feel free to parrot a popular complaint if you don't want to think for yourself or do any research.

Ive said it before and I will say it again gmen9892 : 11/21/2017 9:44 am : link This offense does not work without Aaron Rodgers (or someone like him). The Packers biggest plays always come when Rodgers turns something into nothing and they run the scramble drill. You need a mobile QB that will also always have his eyes down the field.



Good luck finding that next Rodgers clone though. They do not grow on trees. And guess what, Rosen or Darnold are not those types of QB's either. Unless you are looking to grab Mayfield or Jackson.

Quote: In comment 13699962 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





But giants were competitive.



With Mac many weeks it's been a question if how to -make it-remotely competitive.



It's been like Springfield High vs Alabama.



People talking about the potential of the system must not have been watching the games because preponderance of 11 and some of the most poorly designed plays we have ever seen.



Add in apparent lack of wr/QB reps as per toomer and the rap doesn't match the reality.







There were plenty of ugly blowouts in Coughlin's final years too. Let's remember the end of that time clearly. This year's Giants team is a few seconds away from having a handful more wins. They have been more competitive that you're implying. Yes, let's. 7 losses in 2015 by a combined 20 points which is more than a handful, and you all were up in arms. $200 million should buy you a competitive defense, and it won the game on Sunday.



The offense blows. It put up a staggering 300 yards total offense and 12 points against a piece of shit defense in 4 1/2 quarters. Its one td came on a 26 yard "drive" and it took 7 plays and a 12 yard PI penalty to do that. I don't care what coast it comes from, it should be sent back.



It's a testament to fan desperation that a bumbling effort against an even more bumbling opponent in a 12-9 OT snoozefest is being hailed here as some sort of historic achievement. In comment 13700005 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yes, let's. 7 losses in 2015 by a combined 20 points which is more than a handful, and you all were up in arms. $200 million should buy you a competitive defense, and it won the game on Sunday.The offense blows. It put up a staggering 300 yards total offense and 12 points against a piece of shit defense in 4 1/2 quarters. Its one td came on a 26 yard "drive" and it took 7 plays and a 12 yard PI penalty to do that. I don't care what coast it comes from, it should be sent back.It's a testament to fan desperation that a bumbling effort against an even more bumbling opponent in a 12-9 OT snoozefest is being hailed here as some sort of historic achievement.

Quote: In comment 13700005 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13699962 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





But giants were competitive.



With Mac many weeks it's been a question if how to -make it-remotely competitive.



It's been like Springfield High vs Alabama.



People talking about the potential of the system must not have been watching the games because preponderance of 11 and some of the most poorly designed plays we have ever seen.



Add in apparent lack of wr/QB reps as per toomer and the rap doesn't match the reality.







There were plenty of ugly blowouts in Coughlin's final years too. Let's remember the end of that time clearly. This year's Giants team is a few seconds away from having a handful more wins. They have been more competitive that you're implying.



Yes, let's. 7 losses in 2015 by a combined 20 points which is more than a handful, and you all were up in arms. $200 million should buy you a competitive defense, and it won the game on Sunday.



The offense blows. It put up a staggering 300 yards total offense and 12 points against a piece of shit defense in 4 1/2 quarters. Its one td came on a 26 yard "drive" and it took 7 plays and a 12 yard PI penalty to do that. I don't care what coast it comes from, it should be sent back.



It's a testament to fan desperation that a bumbling effort against an even more bumbling opponent in a 12-9 OT snoozefest is being hailed here as some sort of historic achievement.



It was more than 2015 that got Coughlin fired. In comment 13700083 HomerJones45 said:It was more than 2015 that got Coughlin fired.

Quote: In comment 13700005 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13699962 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





But giants were competitive.



With Mac many weeks it's been a question if how to -make it-remotely competitive.



It's been like Springfield High vs Alabama.



People talking about the potential of the system must not have been watching the games because preponderance of 11 and some of the most poorly designed plays we have ever seen.



Add in apparent lack of wr/QB reps as per toomer and the rap doesn't match the reality.







There were plenty of ugly blowouts in Coughlin's final years too. Let's remember the end of that time clearly. This year's Giants team is a few seconds away from having a handful more wins. They have been more competitive that you're implying.



Yes, let's. 7 losses in 2015 by a combined 20 points which is more than a handful, and you all were up in arms. $200 million should buy you a competitive defense, and it won the game on Sunday.



The offense blows. It put up a staggering 300 yards total offense and 12 points against a piece of shit defense in 4 1/2 quarters. Its one td came on a 26 yard "drive" and it took 7 plays and a 12 yard PI penalty to do that. I don't care what coast it comes from, it should be sent back.



It's a testament to fan desperation that a bumbling effort against an even more bumbling opponent in a 12-9 OT snoozefest is being hailed here as some sort of historic achievement.



are you forgetting that the giants were without their starting four wide receivers for this game? look at their stable of RBs.. darkwa, gallman, and vereen is brought in on 3rd and 10 to catch a 6 yard screen before they punt. the OL has been either a shambles or a game of musical chairs all year long. i'm not sure what kind of an offensive performance you were expecting v. KC given the personnel problems. In comment 13700083 HomerJones45 said:are you forgetting that the giants were without their starting four wide receivers for this game? look at their stable of RBs.. darkwa, gallman, and vereen is brought in on 3rd and 10 to catch a 6 yard screen before they punt. the OL has been either a shambles or a game of musical chairs all year long. i'm not sure what kind of an offensive performance you were expecting v. KC given the personnel problems.

I don't know about scrap it but 2 things need to be fixed to win games mdc1 : 11/21/2017 10:23 am : link improvements in the running game AND passing downfield to increase YPC and other metrics (PPC) that indicate we have a downfield threat.

Quote: In comment 13700083 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In comment 13700005 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13699962 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





But giants were competitive.



With Mac many weeks it's been a question if how to -make it-remotely competitive.



It's been like Springfield High vs Alabama.



People talking about the potential of the system must not have been watching the games because preponderance of 11 and some of the most poorly designed plays we have ever seen.



Add in apparent lack of wr/QB reps as per toomer and the rap doesn't match the reality.







There were plenty of ugly blowouts in Coughlin's final years too. Let's remember the end of that time clearly. This year's Giants team is a few seconds away from having a handful more wins. They have been more competitive that you're implying.



Yes, let's. 7 losses in 2015 by a combined 20 points which is more than a handful, and you all were up in arms. $200 million should buy you a competitive defense, and it won the game on Sunday.



The offense blows. It put up a staggering 300 yards total offense and 12 points against a piece of shit defense in 4 1/2 quarters. Its one td came on a 26 yard "drive" and it took 7 plays and a 12 yard PI penalty to do that. I don't care what coast it comes from, it should be sent back.



It's a testament to fan desperation that a bumbling effort against an even more bumbling opponent in a 12-9 OT snoozefest is being hailed here as some sort of historic achievement.







are you forgetting that the giants were without their starting four wide receivers for this game? look at their stable of RBs.. darkwa, gallman, and vereen is brought in on 3rd and 10 to catch a 6 yard screen before they punt. the OL has been either a shambles or a game of musical chairs all year long. i'm not sure what kind of an offensive performance you were expecting v. KC given the personnel problems. Excuses. The offense wasn't getting it done when it had everyone here. In comment 13700093 japanhead said:Excuses. The offense wasn't getting it done when it had everyone here.

9892 +1 idiotsavant : 11/21/2017 11:09 am : link What he said.



Trying to replicate what Rogers does in context. Taking a broken play and turn it into a 40 yard pass. Looks brilliant because broken play bought time for the routes to run.



SO... 'Step one. Draw up some broken plays, plays that don't work, scramble and pass'



That is insane of course.



Conversely falcons...fairly simple stuff. But runs are quick to / off the line. Teachable, doable and integrates with pass without Superman.

Outdoor Stadium Thegratefulhead : 11/21/2017 11:50 am : link We play outdoors on the NE Atlantic Coast. Say we do well in a given season and win home field advantage, I want a power running game for that weather. I think it is no coincidence that the last 2 Super Bowls we won, we beat better teams on the road in Green Bay because we were power running team with physical lines.

Too little too late.... Doomster : 11/21/2017 12:13 pm : link We did not get the right guys out there in the OL, until injuries caused the change....Do you blame Solari or Mac, for that?



If we had this OL now, in the first five games, with Eli under center, and using play action, our WR's would not have been facing cover 2 all the time, because we would have had a running game which we did not have in the first 5 games.....



The fact that Mac ran this offense, kept the same guys out there, and ran the same plays as last year, is not defensible.....it showed inability to compensate for the players he had on the field, right from the very first game....only injuries caused change...

Quote: We play outdoors on the NE Atlantic Coast. Say we do well in a given season and win home field advantage, I want a power running game for that weather. I think it is no coincidence that the last 2 Super Bowls we won, we beat better teams on the road in Green Bay because we were power running team with physical lines.



I think your thought pattern that a WCO does not run the ball well is a complete fallacy. The Giants dont run the ball well because they have a mediocre offensive line, lack of talent at the running back position, and a coach who is not committed to running the football.



There are plenty of WCO's that ran or have run the ball extremely well.



Kansas City has run the ball extremely well, especially when Jamal Charles was healthy and they are a WCO.



As RetroJint pointed out The Cowboys run a version and they can run the ball extremely well.



The Eagles run a version and they run the ball extremely well.



Seattle ran it well when they had Marshawn at the hieght of his game and he would NEVER be considered a " finesse" running backs..



So its more about actually having the coaching and the talent.. and the talent working within the system.. rather than the system itself..



AND BTW. The Giants had the WORST rushing attack in the league when they won in 2011. DEAD FREAKING LAST.



In comment 13700245 Thegratefulhead said:I think your thought pattern that a WCO does not run the ball well is a complete fallacy. The Giants dont run the ball well because they have a mediocre offensive line, lack of talent at the running back position, and a coach who is not committed to running the football.There are plenty of WCO's that ran or have run the ball extremely well.Kansas City has run the ball extremely well, especially when Jamal Charles was healthy and they are a WCO.As RetroJint pointed out The Cowboys run a version and they can run the ball extremely well.The Eagles run a version and they run the ball extremely well.Seattle ran it well when they had Marshawn at the hieght of his game and he would NEVER be considered a " finesse" running backs..So its more about actually having the coaching and the talent.. and the talent working within the system.. rather than the system itself..AND BTW. The Giants had the WORST rushing attack in the league when they won in 2011. DEAD FREAKING LAST.

No Thegratefulhead : 11/21/2017 12:28 pm : link You can have a WCO that runs well. Often, they run to set up the pass. Not always. In 2011 we still had Jacobs and Bradshaw, both very physical backs. I sure wish we would have picked up Blount or traded for Ajayi, I was hoping Elliot was going to fall to us. I guess I would be just fine if we had a QB built for the WCO, a punishing runner and a dominant OL. I want to able run when the weather is shitty and windy at home in the playoffs and they know we are not going to pass.



Quote: You can have a WCO that runs well. Often, they run to set up the pass. Not always. In 2011 we still had Jacobs and Bradshaw, both very physical backs. I sure wish we would have picked up Blount or traded for Ajayi, I was hoping Elliot was going to fall to us. I guess I would be just fine if we had a QB built for the WCO, a punishing runner and a dominant OL. I want to able run when the weather is shitty and windy at home in the playoffs and they know we are not going to pass.



err pass to set up the run.

In comment 13700320 Thegratefulhead said:err pass to set up the run.

Quote: 2 days before Thanksgiving too. Wow. Impressive. Glad you're excited over these milestones.

I didn't say I was. And I pointed out the playcalling as part of that. The reality is that the offense hasn't been good in general - were you expecting a ton of rushing TDs in spite of that? The point is just that the OL hasn't been nearly the culprit that you tried to claim.



You don't have any idea what you're talking about and tried to pass off a commonly repeated narrative without bothering to even consider whether it's actually true. It's fine - you have plenty of company here who do the same thing. In comment 13700219 Route 9 said:I didn't say I was. And I pointed out the playcalling as part of that. The reality is that the offense hasn't been good in general - were you expecting a ton of rushing TDs in spite of that? The point is just that the OL hasn't been nearly the culprit that you tried to claim.You don't have any idea what you're talking about and tried to pass off a commonly repeated narrative without bothering to even consider whether it's actually true. It's fine - you have plenty of company here who do the same thing.

..... Route 9 : 11/21/2017 3:56 pm : link Gatorade, seems as if you keep going after my posts even though others on here agree that personnel on the field has been a problem. Not that I give a shit but I just see you as a heckler from here on out. No need to keep highlighting my comments because I am the only one you are talking to here for some inexplicable reason.





Who gives a crap about those statistics such as that when you’re... 2-8? The numbers are going to be skewed when you are losing games and teams are playing soft at the end of the game or have big leads. Their inability to get first downs EARLY ON in the season and early on in the game on 3rd and short running the ball has been pathetic (see Dallas, Philly, Detroit, Seattle game…etc). Either that, or its 3rd and long because of nothing to be gained on second down, then mixed that with a stupid false start or holding penalty by an O-line man and its 3rd and long. If you would just watch how well Philadelphia’s line is playing and you’ll see that’s the difference between a 9-1 team and a 2-8 team. They give their QB enough time to throw, enough time to make a decision and a few reads; solid blocking up front in the run game, of course another difference is the Giants don’t have their best player Odell out there as a threat to throw the ball to.





Since you love statistics and rankings so much, let’s talk about early on in the season (Perkins hi rusher with 16 vs Dallas, Vereen 28 vs Detroit, Darkwa/Perkins with 26 vs Philly, Gallman 42 vs Tampa Bay). Yeah, that’s going to win you a ton of games in the National Football League and not put you in any kind of hole. I did take note they played a bit better in the Broncos game, seems as if their defense was jumping the gun expecting passes a lot and Eli kept checking into a run, and Fluker played well against his old team. At that moment in time, in the game prior, the Chargers weren’t any good (still really aren’t), who is also still dead last in the league against the run. Guess what? Despite you pointing to games where they ran for this many yards and that many yards, and notwithstanding getting blown out in their losses, they’re still 26th in the league in running the ball! The thing I do like is that Darkwa is getting more carries. I do like what he is doing. He plays hard, finds the creases (when they’re there). Who knows maybe this mix of guys (on offensive line) can help things going for more irrelevant football? Yes. Get that third win by Christmas!

..... Route 9 : 11/21/2017 3:57 pm : link I’m guessing you’re blaming Eli here, which I don’t really care if you do. He’s not going to carry a team at this juncture in his career, and no...He’s not going to be Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers either which I don’t know why you would compare him to Brady (stats are an overrated sack by the way, especially for comparison), especially with one of the best WRs in the league out of commission for year. Oh and a terrible offensive line who has been rolled out for years here. Teams are going run the ball easier in the colder weather as the season goes on and teams have injures up front. You’re finally getting something going on the ground after starting 0-5 and during a two possession loss to the 49ers, and losing 51-17 to the Rams, and that’s something that you point your finger to, those 100 yard games? The team can have their big running games at the end of games and at the end of seasons at 3-9, 5-8 over the years, but I guess you’re not missing it early on in the season. The offensive line has found something for you. I stand by what I said, over all; this offensive line has consistently sucked for many years around here and it shows in big important games (Redskins 2015, Philly 2014/2015). You can get excited all you want to over a team that hasn’t consistently ran the ball well (proved with statistics) over the past almost 10 years. Cool.



As far as your comment about me expecting a ton of touchdowns by this point of the season, that’s an awful weird question on your part. As if I me trying contemplate a team having more than 3 rushing touchdowns by November is seen as an asinine idea proves this offensive line to be a culprit….or there is an awfully low set bar.