Brian Baldinger breaks down Giants Offensive Line BigBlueHens : 11/21/2017 1:50 pm



The link to his twitter account is posted, where the videos/breakdowns can be found.

- ( Some interesting film and breakdowns on the Giants offensive line play this past week. The O line gave Eli time to make his reads and some good throws. Interesting stat is that Eli dropped back 35 times and was hit once all afternoon, according to Baldinger.The link to his twitter account is posted, where the videos/breakdowns can be found. Link - ( New Window

Let’s give some credit to Reese for once.. Sean : 11/21/2017 1:51 pm : link the line has improved immensely.

RE: the fuck did Reese do? Sean : 11/21/2017 1:56 pm : link

Quote: ?



Been with the organization since 1994 & contributed towards 2 SB titles? Does that count? In comment 13700473 Rocky369 said:Been with the organization since 1994 & contributed towards 2 SB titles? Does that count?

I was as upset with Reese as anybody. I remember though when I used Blue21 : 11/21/2017 2:04 pm : link to say In Reese I Trust. Not so much this year but he deserves credit for Wheeler if he shows to be what he was Sunday and Fluker could be a great signing.

Reese Giants : 11/21/2017 2:08 pm : link told us there were no OL out there to get this off season. Meanwhile the Vikings signed five starting OL and look at them now. Reese needs to go

Problem Toth029 : 11/21/2017 2:08 pm : link With Fluker is he received a one-yr deal. He shouldn't be hard to re-sign though. That said, LT and C may need addressed.

He is signing Wheeler's praises ThreePoints : 11/21/2017 2:09 pm : link Seems very impressed with Chad Wheeler.

The line has improved Chip : 11/21/2017 2:10 pm : link with Pugh and Richburg not playing. speaks volumes about Reese and drafting doesn't it. We are also going into next season with only 4 OL under contract not very good planning.

RE: He is signing Wheeler's praises ThreePoints : 11/21/2017 2:11 pm : link

Quote: Seems very impressed with Chad Wheeler.



Singing, but signing In comment 13700487 ThreePoints said:Singing, but signing

Wheeler's going to be very good .... Manny in CA : 11/21/2017 2:23 pm : link

I recall in preseason interview that he surfs a lot and does yoga. You can see how that helps his balance.



He was 1st team ALL AMERICA (Campus Insiders) in 2016, so he does have proven talent competing against PAC-12 teams.



Now he needs to get NFL strong and more experience.

Lots of good to see with this OL... Dan in the Springs : 11/21/2017 2:26 pm : link in the Chiefs game.



Interesting comment about Flowers though. We all hate it when he drops his hands and leads with his head, but maybe his problem is that he's trying to do something unnatural. Perhaps as Baldy points out, as long as he ends up with his hands inside, feet set, locked out against the DE and can control his man he's okay.



Either way, it's clear that after all this time, the coaching that he should keep his hands and head up, lead with the punch first in a traditional pass set, isn't working. He may never be able to consistently do that, so as Baldy alludes - perhaps the coaching should change to just encourage him to do it using his own style.



Can't believe I'm writing that. Methinks a better DE would have a field day with a LT who leads with his head. I'm going to watch this closely the rest of the year - will give me something to review games for anyway.

Week 10 jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 2:36 pm : link Yes, excellent. It only took 10 weeks for the Giants' offensive line to play at an NFL level.



Reese should get all of the credit, hands down.

Everything for a reason ... Manny in CA : 11/21/2017 2:36 pm : link

If Pugh and Hart hadn't got hurt, Fluker and Wheeler wouldn't have got a shot.



McAddo would have played the old "Consistency Card" all the way to a 1-15 record. Now Fluker's hurt, that's a real shame, he's a very good on-the-field teacher for Wheeler.



Looking at next year, #1 priority is Center; Richburg is a flop.

Baldinger must have exercising sarcasm HomerJones45 : 11/21/2017 2:48 pm : link Mr. #9 pick is holding his man, which Baldinger says he is, and it's a lb that Mr #9 outweighs by 80 lb. He's moved from "sucks" to "not quite sucks." The UDFA is "mauling" his man by holding him while the RB gets a whole 2 yards. BFD.



For all the griping you guys do about officiating, we got away with two right there.





RE: Reese Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2017 2:52 pm : link

Quote: told us there were no OL out there to get this off season. Meanwhile the Vikings signed five starting OL and look at them now. Reese needs to go



There were guys to get. Castoffs that nobody thought much of. Which is exactly what the Vikings paid for with guys like Remmers.



The argument this offseason should be not going after an old but good player like Whitworth, not wildly overpaying for guys with bad track records then playing the hindsight game when they get a decent line out of it. In comment 13700485 Giants said:There were guys to get. Castoffs that nobody thought much of. Which is exactly what the Vikings paid for with guys like Remmers.The argument this offseason should be not going after an old but good player like Whitworth, not wildly overpaying for guys with bad track records then playing the hindsight game when they get a decent line out of it.

Reese does not get credit for Wheeler!! SLIM_ : 11/21/2017 2:52 pm : link Not when he gave up two picks for Bisnowaty.



Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in awhile - cautiously optimistic about Wheeler but it is only 1 game.

RE: Everything for a reason ... djstat : 11/21/2017 2:53 pm : link

Quote:

If Pugh and Hart hadn't got hurt, Fluker and Wheeler wouldn't have got a shot.



McAddo would have played the old "Consistency Card" all the way to a 1-15 record. Now Fluker's hurt, that's a real shame, he's a very good on-the-field teacher for Wheeler.



Looking at next year, #1 priority is Center; Richburg is a flop. Jones has been a solid center In comment 13700516 Manny in CA said:Jones has been a solid center

RE: Baldinger must have exercising sarcasm gmen9892 : 11/21/2017 3:00 pm : link

Quote: Mr. #9 pick is holding his man, which Baldinger says he is, and it's a lb that Mr #9 outweighs by 80 lb. He's moved from "sucks" to "not quite sucks." The UDFA is "mauling" his man by holding him while the RB gets a whole 2 yards. BFD.



For all the griping you guys do about officiating, we got away with two right there.





You do realize that the refs could call holding on just about every single play, right? Every OL does it. Its about being smart about it, and getting your hands inside. In comment 13700524 HomerJones45 said:You do realize that the refs could call holding on just about every single play, right? Every OL does it. Its about being smart about it, and getting your hands inside.

RE: RE: Reese jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 3:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13700485 Giants said:





Quote:





told us there were no OL out there to get this off season. Meanwhile the Vikings signed five starting OL and look at them now. Reese needs to go



There were guys to get. Castoffs that nobody thought much of. Which is exactly what the Vikings paid for with guys like Remmers.



The argument this offseason should be not going after an old but good player like Whitworth, not wildly overpaying for guys with bad track records then playing the hindsight game when they get a decent line out of it.

Accorsi did a great job signing offensive line castoffs: O'Hara, Glenn Parker, Zeigler, Lomas Brown, Kareem McKenzie to name a few. In comment 13700530 Ten Ton Hammer said:Accorsi did a great job signing offensive line castoffs: O'Hara, Glenn Parker, Zeigler, Lomas Brown, Kareem McKenzie to name a few.

RE: RE: Baldinger must have exercising sarcasm jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 3:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13700524 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





Mr. #9 pick is holding his man, which Baldinger says he is, and it's a lb that Mr #9 outweighs by 80 lb. He's moved from "sucks" to "not quite sucks." The UDFA is "mauling" his man by holding him while the RB gets a whole 2 yards. BFD.



For all the griping you guys do about officiating, we got away with two right there.



You do realize that the refs could call holding on just about every single play, right? Every OL does it. Its about being smart about it, and getting your hands inside.

Definitely a hold and it could be argued that the DT being held could have made the play if he wasn't being held. That seems to influence when the umpire throws the holding flag.

- ( In comment 13700541 gmen9892 said:Definitely a hold and it could be argued that the DT being held could have made the play if he wasn't being held. That seems to influence when the umpire throws the holding flag. NFL Officials - positions and responsiblilties - ( New Window

Ten Ton jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 3:27 pm : link

Quote: The argument this offseason should be not going after an old but good player like Whitworth, not wildly overpaying for guys with bad track records then playing the hindsight game when they get a decent line out of it.

Can you clarify please? I didn't understand your post:Can you clarify please?

O'Hara giants#1 : 11/21/2017 3:29 pm : link He was definitely an under the radar pickup, but he still got a 3 yr/$5M deal from the Giants initially. In today's NFL, that's probably comparable to the deal Jerry got this past offseason (i.e. low end starter/high end backup), especially considering center is usually the cheapest of the OL positions.





RE: RE: the fuck did Reese do? totowa_gman : 11/21/2017 3:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13700473 Rocky369 said:





Quote:





?







Been with the organization since 1994 & contributed towards 2 SB titles? Does that count?



Here are all of Reese's picks from when he became GM. In case you don't want to go through them all, they are pretty bad...



2007 1 Aaron Ross

2007 2 Steve Smith

2007 3 Jay Alford

2007 4 Zak DeOssie

2007 5 Kevin Boss

2007 6 Adam Koets

2007 7 Michael Johnson

2007 7 Ahmad Bradshaw



2008 1 Kenny Phillips

2008 2 Terrell Thomas

2008 3 Mario Manningham

2008 4 Bryan Kehl

2008 5 Jonathan Goff

2008 6 Andre Woodson

2008 6 Robert Henderson



2009 1 Hakeem Nicks

2009 2 Clint Sintim

2009 2 Will Beatty

2009 3 Ramses Barden

2009 3 Travis Beckum

2009 4 Andre Brown

2009 5 Rhett Bomar

2009 6 DeAndre Wright

2009 7 Stoney Woodson





2010 1 Jason Pierre-Paul

2010 2 Linval Joseph

2010 3 Chad Jones

2010 4 Phillip Dillard

2010 5 Mitch Petrus

2010 6 Adrian Tracy

2010 7 Matt Dodge





2011 1 Prince Amukamara

2011 2 Marvin Austin

2011 3 Jerrel Jernigan

2011 4 James Brewer

2011 6 Greg Jones

2011 6 Tyler Sash

2011 6 Jacquian Williams

2011 7 Da'Rel Scott



2012 1 David Wilson

2012 2 Rueben Randle

2012 3 Jayron Hosley

2012 4 Adrien Robinson

2012 4 Brandon Mosley

2012 6 Matt McCants

2012 7 Markus Kuhn





2013 1 Justin Pugh

2013 2 Johnathan Hankins

2013 3 Damontre Moore

2013 4 Ryan Nassib

2013 5 Cooper Taylor

2013 7 Eric Herman

2013 7 Michael Cox



2014 1 Odell Beckham

2014 2 Weston Richburg

2014 3 Jay Bromley

2014 4 Andre Williams

2014 5 Nat Berhe

2014 5 Devon Kennard

2014 6 Bennett Jackson



2015 1 Ereck Flowers

2015 2 Landon Collins

2015 3 Owamagbe Odighizuwa

2015 5 Mykkele Thompson

2015 6 Geremy Davis

2015 7 Bobby Hart



2016 1 Eli Apple

2016 2 Sterling Shepard

2016 3 Darian Thompson

2016 4 B.J. Goodson

2016 5 Paul Perkins

2016 6 Jerell Adams



2017 1 Evan Engram

2017 2 Dalvin Tomlinson

2017 3 Davis Webb

2017 4 Wayne Gallman

2017 5 Avery Moss

2017 6 Adam Bisnowaty



In comment 13700475 Sean said:Here are all of Reese's picks from when he became GM. In case you don't want to go through them all, they are pretty bad...2007 1 Aaron Ross2007 2 Steve Smith2007 3 Jay Alford2007 4 Zak DeOssie2007 5 Kevin Boss2007 6 Adam Koets2007 7 Michael Johnson2007 7 Ahmad Bradshaw2008 1 Kenny Phillips2008 2 Terrell Thomas2008 3 Mario Manningham2008 4 Bryan Kehl2008 5 Jonathan Goff2008 6 Andre Woodson2008 6 Robert Henderson2009 1 Hakeem Nicks2009 2 Clint Sintim2009 2 Will Beatty2009 3 Ramses Barden2009 3 Travis Beckum2009 4 Andre Brown2009 5 Rhett Bomar2009 6 DeAndre Wright2009 7 Stoney Woodson2010 1 Jason Pierre-Paul2010 2 Linval Joseph2010 3 Chad Jones2010 4 Phillip Dillard2010 5 Mitch Petrus2010 6 Adrian Tracy2010 7 Matt Dodge2011 1 Prince Amukamara2011 2 Marvin Austin2011 3 Jerrel Jernigan2011 4 James Brewer2011 6 Greg Jones2011 6 Tyler Sash2011 6 Jacquian Williams2011 7 Da'Rel Scott2012 1 David Wilson2012 2 Rueben Randle2012 3 Jayron Hosley2012 4 Adrien Robinson2012 4 Brandon Mosley2012 6 Matt McCants2012 7 Markus Kuhn2013 1 Justin Pugh2013 2 Johnathan Hankins2013 3 Damontre Moore2013 4 Ryan Nassib2013 5 Cooper Taylor2013 7 Eric Herman2013 7 Michael Cox2014 1 Odell Beckham2014 2 Weston Richburg2014 3 Jay Bromley2014 4 Andre Williams2014 5 Nat Berhe2014 5 Devon Kennard2014 6 Bennett Jackson2015 1 Ereck Flowers2015 2 Landon Collins2015 3 Owamagbe Odighizuwa2015 5 Mykkele Thompson2015 6 Geremy Davis2015 7 Bobby Hart2016 1 Eli Apple2016 2 Sterling Shepard2016 3 Darian Thompson2016 4 B.J. Goodson2016 5 Paul Perkins2016 6 Jerell Adams2017 1 Evan Engram2017 2 Dalvin Tomlinson2017 3 Davis Webb2017 4 Wayne Gallman2017 5 Avery Moss2017 6 Adam Bisnowaty

There's a clip in his play where Wheeler is one on one with Houston ajr2456 : 11/21/2017 3:43 pm : link and he manhandles him. His ability to lock out and control his guy is impressive for an UDFA. Once his hand placement gets more consistent he'll be a very good tackle.



Flowers really has two major flaws that if corrected can turn him into an excellent tackle. That dip of the head out of his stance and his hand placement. When he's inside a guys shoulder pads and locked out he's very good. He's just inconsistent in both those areas.

clear that the coach/scheme was the issue hitdog42 : 11/21/2017 3:44 pm : link playing hart as a starting point a terrible idea.

not playing fluker as a starting point... terrible idea



team could not run because of the OL choices... and the QB is immobile... so teams could just tee off on us.



we also were doing things like play action on 2nd and 12... and other nonsense.



so the scheme/coaching has improved a bit and we have players in better spots to allow the team to succeed.



the OL needs to add 1 stud via 1st round pick or FA... and we have 4 other players that would put together a solid OL.

RE: clear that the coach/scheme was the issue ryanmkeane : 11/21/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote:



the OL needs to add 1 stud via 1st round pick or FA... and we have 4 other players that would put together a solid OL.

Completely agree. 1 OL via high draft or talented FA paired with the best 4-5 guys we have, will make this a solid OL. In comment 13700590 hitdog42 said:Completely agree. 1 OL via high draft or talented FA paired with the best 4-5 guys we have, will make this a solid OL.

The fact that ryanmkeane : 11/21/2017 3:47 pm : link Hart was still going out there week after week after his performances...I still can't believe it

Kareem McKenzie jacob12 : 11/21/2017 4:10 pm : link Kareem McKenzie was not a castoff.He was one of the highest paid offensive tackles in the NFL.

Wow.... Reb8thVA : 11/21/2017 4:36 pm : link For one reason or another, there is no one left in the league from the 2007,2008,2009 drafts. I realize some of this is beyond his control but interesting nonetheless

Or the 2011 Reb8thVA : 11/21/2017 4:37 pm : link And 2012 drafts

RE: Week 10 Route 9 : 11/21/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: Yes, excellent. It only took 10 weeks for the Giants' offensive line to play at an NFL level.



Reese should get all of the credit, hands down.



Haha don't say that too loud! In comment 13700515 jbeintherockies said:Haha don't say that too loud!

RE: There's a clip in his play where Wheeler is one on one with Houston HomerJones45 : 11/21/2017 5:07 pm : link

Quote: and he manhandles him. His ability to lock out and control his guy is impressive for an UDFA. Once his hand placement gets more consistent he'll be a very good tackle.



Flowers really has two major flaws that if corrected can turn him into an excellent tackle. That dip of the head out of his stance and his hand placement. When he's inside a guys shoulder pads and locked out he's very good. He's just inconsistent in both those areas. Manhandles?? Houston looks like he has outside contain and is not even trying to do anything more. Please. In comment 13700589 ajr2456 said:Manhandles?? Houston looks like he has outside contain and is not even trying to do anything more. Please.

RE: The fact that HomerJones45 : 11/21/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: Hart was still going out there week after week after his performances...I still can't believe it An indication as to how good Chad Wheeler is.



Do you guys ever get tired of puffing up prospects? Herman, Bisnowaty, Hart etc etc etc etc these guys are all budding stars until cold reality sets in 2 or 3 years down the road. Wheeler was passed on by 32 teams for 6 rounds. We, who have not found a decent UDFA since Victor Cruz sign him and he's now "manhandling" veterans. Hopefully they get him out of there before other teams have some film on him, learn his weaknesses and kick his ass all over the field. In comment 13700597 ryanmkeane said:An indication as to how good Chad Wheeler is.Do you guys ever get tired of puffing up prospects? Herman, Bisnowaty, Hart etc etc etc etc these guys are all budding stars until cold reality sets in 2 or 3 years down the road. Wheeler was passed on by 32 teams for 6 rounds. We, who have not found a decent UDFA since Victor Cruz sign him and he's now "manhandling" veterans. Hopefully they get him out of there before other teams have some film on him, learn his weaknesses and kick his ass all over the field.

Zak DeOssie tomjgiant : 11/21/2017 5:33 pm : link still on the team from 2007

Credit to Drew Boylhart for being well-ahead of the curve... Milton : 11/21/2017 6:02 pm : link

Quote: Chad’s ability to recover and adjust and continue to trust his techniques along with his natural athletic talents shows maturity beyond most left tackles coming out in a draft. He has excellent lateral agility and foot speed to go out to the second level or be used on sweeps, screen plays or pulling...Chad is the real deal and should be considered as a top player to select in this draft very early except for his history of operations...If he can get stronger and healthier there could be pro bowls in his future...Because of his injuries he’s a boom or bust player but if you select him in the latter rounds of the draft that’s a chance of the bust portion being minimized.

- ( ...on Chad Wheeler. full profile - ( New Window

Homer Jones45 Marty866b : 11/21/2017 6:05 pm : link Wheeler was passed over in the draft mainly for off the field issues. I believe he would have been a middle round pick without the issues. He started at left tackle for USC for 3 years and was all conference with good measurables.

RE: Kareem McKenzie jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 6:06 pm : link

Quote: Kareem McKenzie was not a castoff.He was one of the highest paid offensive tackles in the NFL.

Not when he was initially signed from the Jets. In comment 13700631 jacob12 said:Not when he was initially signed from the Jets.

RE: RE: Kareem McKenzie Milton : 11/21/2017 6:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13700631 jacob12 said:





Quote:





Kareem McKenzie was not a castoff.He was one of the highest paid offensive tackles in the NFL.





Not when he was initially signed from the Jets. The Giants made McKenzie the highest paid right tackle in football when they signed him from the Jets...

Quote: Kareem McKenzie signed a 7 year, $37,500,000 contract with the New York Giants, including a $12,500,000 signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $5,357,143. In comment 13700789 jbeintherockies said:The Giants made McKenzie the highest paid right tackle in football when they signed him from the Jets...

RE: Baldinger must have exercising sarcasm Simms11 : 11/21/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: Mr. #9 pick is holding his man, which Baldinger says he is, and it's a lb that Mr #9 outweighs by 80 lb. He's moved from "sucks" to "not quite sucks." The UDFA is "mauling" his man by holding him while the RB gets a whole 2 yards. BFD.



For all the griping you guys do about officiating, we got away with two right there.





There’s holding on almost every play in the NFL, but it’s all a matter of how to do it without the refs calling it. In comment 13700524 HomerJones45 said:There’s holding on almost every play in the NFL, but it’s all a matter of how to do it without the refs calling it.

The OL has been decent this year ArtVandelay : 11/21/2017 6:31 pm : link Only when both Richburg and Hart are not playing. Also Jerry at LG is better than Jerry at RG.

I'll tell you what -- Wheeler has greatly bulked up gidiefor : Mod : 11/21/2017 6:33 pm : : 11/21/2017 6:33 pm : link especially in his thighs and legs since training camp - he is much beefier then when we interviewed him

RE: Ten Ton Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2017 6:35 pm : link

Quote: I didn't understand your post:





Quote:





The argument this offseason should be not going after an old but good player like Whitworth, not wildly overpaying for guys with bad track records then playing the hindsight game when they get a decent line out of it.





Can you clarify please?



There was a very legitimate discussion this offseason whether the Giants should have gone after Andrew Whitworth. Very good, highly regarded tackle. 36 years old.



In this thread, someone mentioned the Vikings signing a bunch of free agent linemen and now having a good line. The players they signed for a lot of money are players who have bounced around the league for a handful of teams, coming off mediocre individual seasons. I'm contending it's a bad point to make that the Giants should have known to sign such players. In comment 13700567 jbeintherockies said:There was a very legitimate discussion this offseason whether the Giants should have gone after Andrew Whitworth. Very good, highly regarded tackle. 36 years old.In this thread, someone mentioned the Vikings signing a bunch of free agent linemen and now having a good line. The players they signed for a lot of money are players who have bounced around the league for a handful of teams, coming off mediocre individual seasons. I'm contending it's a bad point to make that the Giants should have known to sign such players.

I stand corrected. jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 6:41 pm : link I remember the signing. I remember saying to my brother, who is that? I didn't know his first contract with the Giants was for so long.



Regardless, I still feel Accorsi did a good job signing offensive linemen that contributed and were not embarrassments. Accorsi could build an offensive line; Reese can't.



Grey Ruegamer was another guy that comes to mind. He was a very solid backup that started games for the Giants during their 2007 Super Bowl run.





RE: Kareem McKenzie Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2017 6:55 pm : link

Quote: Kareem McKenzie was not a castoff.He was one of the highest paid offensive tackles in the NFL.



I don't get it. Did someone suggest he was a castoff? In comment 13700631 jacob12 said:I don't get it. Did someone suggest he was a castoff?

RE: RE: Ten Ton jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 6:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13700567 jbeintherockies said:



Quote:



I didn't understand your post:



Quote:



The argument this offseason should be not going after an old but good player like Whitworth, not wildly overpaying for guys with bad track records then playing the hindsight game when they get a decent line out of it.



Can you clarify please?



There was a very legitimate discussion this offseason whether the Giants should have gone after Andrew Whitworth. Very good, highly regarded tackle. 36 years old.



In this thread, someone mentioned the Vikings signing a bunch of free agent linemen and now having a good line. The players they signed for a lot of money are players who have bounced around the league for a handful of teams, coming off mediocre individual seasons. I'm contending it's a bad point to make that the Giants should have known to sign such players.

Ok, I understand now. Agreed, hind-sight is 20-20. Two things:

1. I really think Reese wanted them to play the guys they had. He wanted to see if they could do it. I really believe that.

2. One of the points I was trying to make is Accorsi did a great job signing offensive linemen that no one wanted and were relatively cheap (except McKenzie). But the guys he signed were all productive. Glenn Parker (KC) and Lomas Brown (DET), for example, were at the end of their careers. No one wanted them. But they came in a played well; they contributed. And they didn't break the bank doing it.



Signing expensive free agents that can come in and produce ... anyone can do that. You and I can do that.



Maybe times are different now then they were ten years ago. Maybe offensive linemen are more expensive now because there are fewer of them. But I doubt it. I still think if you know what to look for you can find productive offensive linemen that won't cost an arm-and-a-leg.



In comment 13700810 Ten Ton Hammer said:Ok, I understand now. Agreed, hind-sight is 20-20. Two things:1. I really think Reese wanted them to play the guys they had. He wanted to see if they could do it. I really believe that.2. One of the points I was trying to make is Accorsi did a great job signing offensive linemen that no one wanted and were relatively cheap (except McKenzie). But the guys he signed were all productive. Glenn Parker (KC) and Lomas Brown (DET), for example, were at the end of their careers. No one wanted them. But they came in a played well; they contributed. And they didn't break the bank doing it.Signing expensive free agents that can come in and produce ... anyone can do that. You and I can do that.Maybe times are different now then they were ten years ago. Maybe offensive linemen are more expensive now because there are fewer of them. But I doubt it. I still think if you know what to look for you can find productive offensive linemen that won't cost an arm-and-a-leg.

RE: RE: Kareem McKenzie jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 7:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13700631 jacob12 said:



Quote:



Kareem McKenzie was not a castoff.He was one of the highest paid offensive tackles in the NFL.



I don't get it. Did someone suggest he was a castoff?



I did at 3:18pm. I was incorrect. In comment 13700825 Ten Ton Hammer said:I did at 3:18pm. I was incorrect.

There’s some pretty good analysis Simms11 : 11/21/2017 7:17 pm : link



It’s a shame that Fluker is out now with a toe injury because I really think he worked well with Wheeler. Right side was less of a liability last Sunday.

- ( in here on Wheeler, Flowers and Fluker.It’s a shame that Fluker is out now with a toe injury because I really think he worked well with Wheeler. Right side was less of a liability last Sunday. Link - ( New Window

he was brutal on the 3rd down play calls mdc1 : 11/21/2017 7:45 pm : link short of the marker and he is right and been discussed again and again

Reese has not been perfect but the Giants would be fools to can him... Dry Lightning : 11/21/2017 7:50 pm : link The players are here. Same players went 11-5. It is the coaches fault for not having the vision to make changes. Brett Jones can play. Fluker should have been put in immediately. Some poor decisions there. In defense of BM, it is hard to make big changes coming of 11-5, but the line was putrid from the preseason well into the schedule. Changes were screaming to be made and he would not do it. Might cost him his job. Lest we forget, young coaches make mistakes. Bill Parcells picking Scott Brunner over Phil Simms comes to mind.

RE: Homer Jones45 HomerJones45 : 11/21/2017 7:51 pm : link

Quote: Wheeler was passed over in the draft mainly for off the field issues. I believe he would have been a middle round pick without the issues. He started at left tackle for USC for 3 years and was all conference with good measurables. of course he was! Another Jerry Reese fire sale special. Just like Nassib, Austen, Moore etc etc etc.



In comment 13700788 Marty866b said:of course he was! Another Jerry Reese fire sale special. Just like Nassib, Austen, Moore etc etc etc.

RE: Reese has not been perfect but the Giants would be fools to can him... HomerJones45 : 11/21/2017 7:57 pm : link

Quote: The players are here. Same players went 11-5. It is the coaches fault for not having the vision to make changes. Brett Jones can play. Fluker should have been put in immediately. Some poor decisions there. In defense of BM, it is hard to make big changes coming of 11-5, but the line was putrid from the preseason well into the schedule. Changes were screaming to be made and he would not do it. Might cost him his job. Lest we forget, young coaches make mistakes. Bill Parcells picking Scott Brunner over Phil Simms comes to mind. go

Ahead. Fuck around some more with Jerry Reach. Make excuses for his failure. Waste another two or three years before you get someone in here who knows wtf they are doing



Don't be fooled. Teams with talent aren't 2-8 at this stage. Don't let last year be 1970. In comment 13700870 Dry Lightning said:goAhead. Fuck around some more with Jerry Reach. Make excuses for his failure. Waste another two or three years before you get someone in here who knows wtf they are doingDon't be fooled. Teams with talent aren't 2-8 at this stage. Don't let last year be 1970.

RE: Reese has not been perfect but the Giants would be fools to can him... jbeintherockies : 11/21/2017 8:09 pm : link

Quote: The players are here. Same players went 11-5. It is the coaches fault for not having the vision to make changes. Brett Jones can play. Fluker should have been put in immediately. Some poor decisions there. In defense of BM, it is hard to make big changes coming of 11-5, but the line was putrid from the preseason well into the schedule. Changes were screaming to be made and he would not do it. Might cost him his job. Lest we forget, young coaches make mistakes. Bill Parcells picking Scott Brunner over Phil Simms comes to mind.

Who hired McAdoo? In comment 13700870 Dry Lightning said:Who hired McAdoo?

Why should Fluker have been put in immediately Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2017 8:56 pm : link When he couldn't beat out John Jerry or Bobby Hart in camp or preseason?

RE: RE: Reese has not been perfect but the Giants would be fools to can him... blueblood : 11/21/2017 9:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13700870 Dry Lightning said:





Quote:





The players are here. Same players went 11-5. It is the coaches fault for not having the vision to make changes. Brett Jones can play. Fluker should have been put in immediately. Some poor decisions there. In defense of BM, it is hard to make big changes coming of 11-5, but the line was putrid from the preseason well into the schedule. Changes were screaming to be made and he would not do it. Might cost him his job. Lest we forget, young coaches make mistakes. Bill Parcells picking Scott Brunner over Phil Simms comes to mind.





Who hired McAdoo?



The Maras hire the head coach. Thats pretty much the way it has worked on the Giants. In comment 13700889 jbeintherockies said:The Maras hire the head coach. Thats pretty much the way it has worked on the Giants.

RE: There’s some pretty good analysis Ira : 11/21/2017 10:09 pm : link

Quote: in here on Wheeler, Flowers and Fluker.



It’s a shame that Fluker is out now with a toe injury because I really think he worked well with Wheeler. Right side was less of a liability last Sunday. Link - ( New Window )



Thanks for the link. That's definitely a must see. In comment 13700837 Simms11 said:Thanks for the link. That's definitely a must see.

It’s becoming pretty clear to me bigbluehoya : 11/21/2017 10:21 pm : link That letting Richburg walk is a no-brainer. I’m also starting to think that they’re better off letting Pugh walk rather than pay top of the market UFA dollars. He’s seems to be a talented, versatile player and a hard worker, but to me not a difference maker to the tune of $10M+/year.

RE: Why should Fluker have been put in immediately SHO'NUFF : 12:44 am : link

Quote: When he couldn't beat out John Jerry or Bobby Hart in camp or preseason?



You really trust the ability of the coaching staff to properly evaluate anybody at this point? 2 guys that are seeing playing time now only due to injury are playing better than the incumbents. If no injuries, no playing time. See how that works? In comment 13700917 Ten Ton Hammer said:You really trust the ability of the coaching staff to properly evaluate anybody at this point? 2 guys that are seeing playing time now only due to injury are playing better than the incumbents. If no injuries, no playing time. See how that works?

The line played better but don't let that lull you into thinking Brown Recluse : 7:07 am : link it still doesn't need a great deal of attention this coming offseason.





RE: Lots of good to see with this OL... Bramton1 : 7:31 am : link

Quote: in the Chiefs game.



Interesting comment about Flowers though. We all hate it when he drops his hands and leads with his head, but maybe his problem is that he's trying to do something unnatural. Perhaps as Baldy points out, as long as he ends up with his hands inside, feet set, locked out against the DE and can control his man he's okay.



Either way, it's clear that after all this time, the coaching that he should keep his hands and head up, lead with the punch first in a traditional pass set, isn't working. He may never be able to consistently do that, so as Baldy alludes - perhaps the coaching should change to just encourage him to do it using his own style.



Can't believe I'm writing that. Methinks a better DE would have a field day with a LT who leads with his head. I'm going to watch this closely the rest of the year - will give me something to review games for anyway.



Apparently, there is a term among some football linemen in some circles, where a guy who leads with his head is called a Giuseppe, because he'll eventually end up on his knees. In comment 13700501 Dan in the Springs said:Apparently, there is a term among some football linemen in some circles, where a guy who leads with his head is called a Giuseppe, because he'll eventually end up on his knees.

This is very brutal... M.S. : 10:17 am : link 2011 1 Prince Amukamara

2011 2 Marvin Austin

2011 3 Jerrel Jernigan

2011 4 James Brewer

2011 6 Greg Jones

2011 6 Tyler Sash

2011 6 Jacquian Williams

2011 7 Da'Rel Scott



2012 1 David Wilson

2012 2 Rueben Randle

2012 3 Jayron Hosley

2012 4 Adrien Robinson

2012 4 Brandon Mosley

2012 6 Matt McCants

2012 7 Markus Kuhn



RE: RE: Why should Fluker have been put in immediately jbeintherockies : 11:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13700917 Ten Ton Hammer said:



Quote:



When he couldn't beat out John Jerry or Bobby Hart in camp or preseason?



You really trust the ability of the coaching staff to properly evaluate anybody at this point? 2 guys that are seeing playing time now only due to injury are playing better than the incumbents. If no injuries, no playing time. See how that works?



I think some of you are being a little ridiculous with your praise.



I don't think Jones has been that spectacular and Wheeler has played one game.



How did Bobby Hart look in his first start? Probably good. He went down hill from there.



As for Fluker, he first had to learn the playbook. That takes time. Maybe that is why you didn't see him as quickly as you would have liked.



In comment 13701018 SHO'NUFF said:I think some of you are being a little ridiculous with your praise.I don't think Jones has been that spectacular and Wheeler has played one game.How did Bobby Hart look in his first start? Probably good. He went down hill from there.As for Fluker, he first had to learn the playbook. That takes time. Maybe that is why you didn't see him as quickly as you would have liked.