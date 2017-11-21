How many wins will save Mcadoo and Reese's job? giantfan2000 : 9:03 am The KC game is literally the first game this year that the Giants team that everyone was expecting actually showed up -



it was a very similar win to last year's team .. opportunistic defense , mistake free offense - Eli being clutch at end.



Last year we did have OBJ and more dynamic passing game

but this year with Sully calling plays our run game is much better

(If Giants run for 100 yard tomorrow It will be first time since 2012 Giants have had four 100 yard running games in a row )



looking at the last 6 games - we could easily win 4 games

it could be even more games If Eagles have clinched division by our match .



Is there a number where either McAdoo or Reese saves their jobs ?

if we win out and go 8-8?

or is the die cast already ?









Win totals are an over-simplification of how the team Ten Ton Hammer : 9:10 am : link should try to make a determination. If we're just going by win totals, there's no way this season can jump from unacceptable to jobs saved. They will, as they usually do, judge it by things other than win totals. Effort, games lost to injury, how competitive they were even in lost games, etc.

I don't think it' will be as black and white ron mexico : 9:16 am : link As the win loss column



It will be a much more nuanced and wholistic review and will cover a lot of ground that is unknown to fans.

hmmm giantfan2000 : 9:19 am : link Yes I guess there were huge expectations for this team



but do you really think that Giants would pull the trigger on letting Mcadoo and Resse go if Giants win out and end up with 8 - 8 record?



btw I personally think that we end up 4 - 12



We were widely considered a f'ing super bowl contender Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:21 am : : 9:21 am : link We have two wins. Two. It's Thanksgiving. Our roster sucks. Our coaching staff sucks. If the whole thing is blown up John learned nothing from the mistakes of his father.





I would say the team people expected showed up UberAlias : 9:22 am : link For Philly and Denver.

Not a question of wins, Doomster : 9:27 am : link but how the players, play the remaining games, and how the coaches plan for them/make adjustments.....Giant ownership has a history of being forgiving....



The biggest mistake Mac and his coaches made was, from the first preseason game, they had tunnel vision, that this team would take off and play like last year(outside of the GB game), with the same players in place.......following the same path.....we had a FB and a blocking TE, which we did not utilize effectively in the running game, and for some strange reason, we did not use play action much in the first 5 games either, maybe because the OL stunk, and Perkins was not Perkins...



Solari screwed up with his assessment of the OL, not making changes, not experimenting in preseason....Perkins was not the same runner as last year, but the job was still given to him until he was hurt....Marshall was a huge mistake.....and Engram had his growing pains.....OBj was hurt, and this offense just did not click without him......



So yes, injuries did play a big part, even in the first 5 games.....but Mac is guilty of following the same course as last season, instead of making the necessary adjustments. He tried to force his players to be something they weren't, and run an offense that they did not excel at.....



While there were injuries, the coaching staff made the situation worse, by not putting these players in a position to win.....morale on this team steadily dropped, game by game......until, they hit rock bottom against a winless team....



The players are playing for themselves now......but this offense is not capable of scoring points.....there are too many weak links in this offense, that make it shoot itself in the foot, time after time.....the defense played like it's capable of last week.....whether they can continue to play at that level is a huge question mark.....

I think the die is cast for McAdoo AnnapolisMike : 9:30 am : link Even if they win out it shows how badly prepared he had the team to start the season. That 0-5 start should speak volumes.



What a decent finish might do is save Reese's job. It would show that he did acquire talent which was just not used correctly by BM.



Hopefully they will not finish very strong. 6-10 or something like that would suck....and ruin the draft.

Can't overestimate the role the wind played in the win on Sunday. GiantsUA : 9:32 am : link If it was a calm 40 degree day, I believe the outcome would have been different.

Did the players come together and win for McAdoo larryflower37 : 9:34 am : link Or for themselves?

I believe the defense played for themselves.

Btw we scored 12 points in almost 5 quarters not a ringing endorsement for an offensive coach

Reese should be fired today Chip : 9:44 am : link These are our returning OL for next season. Flowers,Jerry,Wheeler, and Dunker. Dunker has never played a down. Wheeler has started 1 game. Everyone blames Jerry for everything. Flowers who has been considered a bust who somehow is now our best OL. Our OL just played its best game with Pugh and Richburg not playing. Reese ignored TE for a decade but has drafted Engram who is a good player. Reese needs to do go now so the next GM Can fix this mess.

We are starting to see improvement in the weak areas. BUT Ivan15 : 9:46 am : link But the improvement at o-line and RB were because coaches were forced to make changes due to injuries. LB play is still poor, partly due to lack of depth to cover for injuries. Middle of the field And deep Defense still weak.



None of the “improvements” are due to better coaching or smart moves by the GM. So I say they should be gone.



By the way, as I started to write this, I thought “yes things are looking up” then I realized that my outlook was way too hopeful.









it's a good question LG in NYC : 9:48 am : link and truth is we don't really know what the Maras/Tischs are thinking.



is this a personnel issue or a coaching issue? do they can Reese or McAdoo but not both?



or is it an overall culture issue and they decide to start fresh with a blank page?



as much as I want that I can't envision it... as bad and dysfunctional as we are, the Maras are so slow to react. I think they pick one this year and let the other survive on a short lease.



i doubt we win more than 2 more games anyway... so I am not too worried about 8-8... but regardless I can't see this ownership blowing everything up at once.

They’d have to win out Sammo85 : 9:49 am : link We may win one more game. We don’t match up well with any single remaining opponent.



Redskins have injuries but a potent offense and a defense that can attack. Raiders have a bad defense and WRs who can’t seem to catch, but our offense is much worse right now. Cowboys despite key losses still are better and more sound than us. Cardinals have a good defense to match up regardless of who plays QB for them. Skins game the end of the year will be more important for the Skins than us even if they’re eliminated already.



Four games? You are out of your mind. Eagles won’t take us lightly. They’ll want to embarrass us horribly regardless of whether they’ve clinched the division. They also want and need home field throughout the NFC so they have at least three more weeks before they could even consider taking the foot off the pedal anyway.



I predict 3-13.

Unless the team suddenly becomes Beer Man : 9:54 am : link An offensive juggernaut, I don’t see Mac keeping his job. The team has not performed anywhere near its potential this year, the O has sucked (and Mac is supposed to be a offensive guru), he has been stubborn about shifting his players around to put the best players in a situation where they can succeed (particularly on the OL), he has refused to alter his system to work with the personnel that he has, and he has players going to the press to complain about him. This is a guy who clearly isn’t ready to be an HC, and when the team is (was) in a “win now” mode, that is not a good combination.

As for Reese, he should have already been gone. He has consistently neglected specific positions on the team until they are so bad he has no choice but to address them with expensive FAs or high round draft picks (OL, LB, Safety, TE, RB).



This team and its fans deserve better.

Winning out means that they NoPeanutz : 10:01 am : link spoiled Philly's playoff seed and utterly wrecked Dallas's and DC's shit up.

It will buy them another year.



With John Mara Carson53 : 10:03 am : link you never quite know what is enough wins?

We have seen it before with Coughlin, gets meaningless wins

later in the season, saves his job. I mean, it took four straight years of not making the playoffs, to move on finally.

I wish I could say I trust Mara, but I really don't!





doesn't matter UConn4523 : 10:03 am : link fans seem to think their jobs will be safe if we make it to 6-10 for some reason. The season is over for us, and they are going to clean house.

Fans always want coaches fired.. Sean : 10:05 am : link Everyone here wanted Coughlin fired in 2006, we were all hitching our wagon to Charlie Weiss. Fans here threatening to cancel their Direct TV when TC was retained.



A lot here wanted Adam Gase, Todd Bowles, etc. Firing the GM/HC isn’t a given it will work. Oh, everyone couldn’t stand Accorsi either.



I’d want Mike Smith if a change is made.

Coughlin Pepe LePugh : 10:08 am : link supposedly "lost" the team after his first year, but was able to make some adjustments to win the team back. Mac would have to do something mid-season to bring the team together. Tall order. Sunday was a start. If the team plays like that the rest of the year, I'd say he's back.

As others have stated already, Simms11 : 10:12 am : link I think its not necessarily a matter of wins and losses. That's and over-simplification of the whole thing. I think they will consider all factors before they make that decision. Effort is a big one to me. Talent is on the GM however. I, for one, will not be surprised if McAdoo is brought back for another year to prove himself. It'll be a HUGE off-season decision.

I think it takes 7. an_idol_mind : 10:13 am : link Nobody is happy at such an awful start, but if the team gets to a 7-9 record after such an awful start, I think the case can be made that McAdoo has effectively learned from his mistakes and could post a better year in 2018.



Anything worse than 7-9 means that the team has posted double digit losses in three out of the last four seasons, which is hideous. At that point, Reese has to go and there's no sense in not letting the new GM pick his own coach.



I personally think the team is headed toward 3-13 at best, and I hope the owners are putting together a short list of new GMs because they'll need to hit the ground running as soon as the offseason starts.

RE: Fans always want coaches fired.. Carson53 : 10:20 am : link

Quote: Everyone here wanted Coughlin fired in 2006, we were all hitching our wagon to Charlie Weiss. Fans here threatening to cancel their Direct TV when TC was retained.



A lot here wanted Adam Gase, Todd Bowles, etc. Firing the GM/HC isn’t a given it will work. Oh, everyone couldn’t stand Accorsi either.



I’d want Mike Smith if a change is made.



I didn't want TC fired after 2006, not 'everybody' felt that way. I did want him fired after 2013 though!

I guess I might have been right on that one, just saying. In comment 13701173 Sean said:I didn't want TC fired after 2006, not 'everybody' felt that way. I did want him fired after 2013 though!I guess I might have been right on that one, just saying.

RE: Reese should be fired today Diver_Down : 10:22 am : link

Quote: These are our returning OL for next season. Flowers,Jerry,Wheeler, and Dunker. Dunker has never played a down. Wheeler has started 1 game. Everyone blames Jerry for everything. Flowers who has been considered a bust who somehow is now our best OL. Our OL just played its best game with Pugh and Richburg not playing. Reese ignored TE for a decade but has drafted Engram who is a good player. Reese needs to do go now so the next GM Can fix this mess.



I think you can pencil in Jones just because he is a RFA. The Giants aren't going to tender him at the 1st or 2nd round level, but they will extend a tender. While that doesn't stop him from being courted by other teams, we will have right of first refusal. If he does sign elsewhere despite the tender, we won't receive any draft pick compensation as he was not drafted but signed as a FA from the CFL. In comment 13701143 Chip said:I think you can pencil in Jones just because he is a RFA. The Giants aren't going to tender him at the 1st or 2nd round level, but they will extend a tender. While that doesn't stop him from being courted by other teams, we will have right of first refusal. If he does sign elsewhere despite the tender, we won't receive any draft pick compensation as he was not drafted but signed as a FA from the CFL.

Knowing Mara : old man : 10:32 am : link Their probably both safe.

OK. My guess:

Reese & Co. are likely 90% gone; oddly any 2 of: Wheeler andFluker playing well together... and EF playing at the the current level or better..the locker room being restored...and 4 wins with good performances against Philly/Dallas keeps Mc here. Especially the locker room and the OL improving.



Hopefully it doesn't matter. prdave73 : 10:32 am : link If Girardi can get fired even after a good year, there should be no reason why this guy doesn't..

RE: Can't overestimate the role the wind played in the win on Sunday. gmenatlarge : 10:40 am : link

Quote: If it was a calm 40 degree day, I believe the outcome would have been different.



Absolutely, they still only scored 9 points in reg., that's not gonna win ya many games. In comment 13701131 GiantsUA said:Absolutely, they still only scored 9 points in reg., that's not gonna win ya many games.

Reese is gone... bw in dc : 10:59 am : link regardless.



If the team goes 8-8 with this depleted roster, and shows the toughness and fight they showed last week, McAdoo stays in the mix...

RE: Reese is gone... djm : 11:02 am : link

Quote: regardless.



If the team goes 8-8 with this depleted roster, and shows the toughness and fight they showed last week, McAdoo stays in the mix...



God help us.



McAdoo should not be trusted to build this franchise or maintain it. He might be ok as a sort of caretaker, like he was in 2016. But the guy can't build a team. He can't identify talent. He's lost. I don't even have to conjure that mess of an offense he has presided over for 3-4 years now.



Please....I'm telling you this guy will wreck this franchise if he's here beyond this season. He's barely learning on the fly how to coach and mold a team. How long will this learning curve last? five years? No thanks. In comment 13701259 bw in dc said:God help us.McAdoo should not be trusted to build this franchise or maintain it. He might be ok as a sort of caretaker, like he was in 2016. But the guy can't build a team. He can't identify talent. He's lost. I don't even have to conjure that mess of an offense he has presided over for 3-4 years now.Please....I'm telling you this guy will wreck this franchise if he's here beyond this season. He's barely learning on the fly how to coach and mold a team. How long will this learning curve last? five years? No thanks.

we need a true architect djm : 11:04 am : link not this guy. We already went through this with Fassel except Fassel was even better than this guy.



I'm scared.





I only want Mcadoo back if he changes his f'n hair style rasbutant : 12:22 pm : link jk.

this past game sealed them coming back micky : 12:31 pm : link .

RE: we need a true architect bw in dc : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: not this guy. We already went through this with Fassel except Fassel was even better than this guy.



I'm scared.





Let me be clear, I'm not pro-McAdoo. I'm just trying to imagine what the thinking would be at Jints Central if they finish a 7 game run...They may think that's a reflection of McAdoo, how he kept the team in tact, how he kept them motivated, etc, etc...



So no change occurs. In comment 13701267 djm said:Let me be clear, I'm not pro-McAdoo. I'm just trying to imagine what the thinking would be at Jints Central if they finish a 7 game run...They may think that's a reflection of McAdoo, how he kept the team in tact, how he kept them motivated, etc, etc...So no change occurs.

RE: Reese should be fired today TMS : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: These are our returning OL for next season. Flowers,Jerry,Wheeler, and Dunker. Dunker has never played a down. Wheeler has started 1 game. Everyone blames Jerry for everything. Flowers who has been considered a bust who somehow is now our best OL. Our OL just played its best game with Pugh and Richburg not playing. Reese ignored TE for a decade but has drafted Engram who is a good player. Reese needs to do go now so the next GM Can fix this mess. Good post but he has been untouchable up till now so we will see. In comment 13701143 Chip said:Good post but he has been untouchable up till now so we will see.

RE: RE: we need a true architect djm : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13701267 djm said:





Quote:





not this guy. We already went through this with Fassel except Fassel was even better than this guy.



I'm scared.









Let me be clear, I'm not pro-McAdoo. I'm just trying to imagine what the thinking would be at Jints Central if they finish a 7 game run...They may think that's a reflection of McAdoo, how he kept the team in tact, how he kept them motivated, etc, etc...



So no change occurs.



I hear you. That's my thinking as well. Observing this franchise for over 35 years I have learned that they are as pragmatic and patient as any franchise can possibly be. Sometimes to our benefit...sometimes not. In this case I think showing patience with Ben would not be a good thing.



One of the reasons why Accorsi's track record improved so was because Fassel was replaced by Coughlin. Coughlin, for all his flaws is a smart football mind. He knows how to build a team from the ground up. Fassel was never that kind of personality and it showed. Ernie and Fassel always seemed a day late and a dollar short. It would be even worse with Reese and Ben or Ben and any other GM working together. No. Just no. Please. In comment 13701369 bw in dc said:I hear you. That's my thinking as well. Observing this franchise for over 35 years I have learned that they are as pragmatic and patient as any franchise can possibly be. Sometimes to our benefit...sometimes not. In this case I think showing patience with Ben would not be a good thing.One of the reasons why Accorsi's track record improved so was because Fassel was replaced by Coughlin. Coughlin, for all his flaws is a smart football mind. He knows how to build a team from the ground up. Fassel was never that kind of personality and it showed. Ernie and Fassel always seemed a day late and a dollar short. It would be even worse with Reese and Ben or Ben and any other GM working together. No. Just no. Please.

as much as I hate to say it Jersey55 : 4:29 pm : link I have the feeling that beating the Chiefs last Sunday may have saved both of their jobs.....