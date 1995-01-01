Glauber: Flowers has shown improvement for Giants

In comment 13701622 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





But I do buy that the situation around him has changed and put him in better positions to succeed.



They run the ball more, and they run 2-TE 2-RB sets more, so he's getting help.









You "don't buy" it? It's pretty clear that he has improved. Some are having a hard time abandoning their chosen narrative.







First of all, I liked him as a prospect and I've been a lot more patient with him than most of the fans who post here. But I'm not ready to toss out 3 years of watching him struggle because he has had a string of games where he hasn't been noticeably bad. He has had good stretches before.



They are not asking him to do the same things they had been demanding of him over the last 5 games and over the length of time he's been starting. Don't take my word for it though:







The Giants have struck a 56-44 pass-to-run balance with Sullivan calling plays. It was 66-34 with McAdoo, who had a tendency to abandon the run in the second half of games. Sullivan has not been as inclined to do so.



The Giants have curbed their 11-personnel (three receivers, one tight end, one running back) inclination since Sullivan took over as play caller. The Giants averaged about 70 percent of their offensive snaps out of the formation in the five games McAdoo called plays this year (and it was a league-leading 92 percent in 2016).

It’s been just about 46 percent on average each week since Sullivan started calling plays, and they’ve begun to use more 12-personnel (two tight ends, two receivers, one back) and 13-personnel (three tight ends, one back, one receiver). The Giants have also used more 21-personnel (two backs, two receivers, one tight end).







The situation around him has changed, exposing him less to the types of situations where he's failed to perform, and putting him more often in situations where he can play to his strengths. It's not a knock against him. It's a good adjustment for a coaching staff to recognize what they have and try to fit the offense to the roster rather than the roster to the offense.



That said, if Flowers has improved, it hasn't done anything to help the offense. They graduated from an abysmal running team to a lower-end of mediocre one. They still can't line up and win the line of scrimmage with any consistency, they're horrible on 3rd down (30%), this football team averages 16 ppg over the past 5 games that flowers is said to have improved, and they're headed for the worst offense the Giants have ever fielded since the horrendous 2003 season. It's not his responsibility to fix all of that, but teams with solid left tackles aren't this bad at offense.









