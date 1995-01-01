Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Washington Redskins Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:17 pm
...
Baseball bat that is  
Greg from LI : 10:55 pm : link
.
RE: Let's be aggressive here, please!  
Jints in Carolina : 10:55 pm : link
In comment 13702847 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
C'mon coach, let Eli sling it.


He can't if no one gets open.
RE: Casillas  
Giants_ROK : 10:55 pm : link
In comment 13702848 TommytheElephant said:
Quote:
Is really bad

Really really bad

He's tired.
So  
trueblueinpw : 10:55 pm : link
The offense can drive 94 yards for TD now right? Maybe a 5 yard slant to King who pulls an OBJ and takes it to the hizzou?
Credit where due  
mfsd : 10:56 pm : link
I’ve been ripping him, but JPP is playing hard tonight
Also remember that ownership expected a Super Bowl contender  
dpinzow : 10:56 pm : link
so the whole season being a shitshow, plus lots of empty seats at home the past 2 or 3 games with a likely Eagles invasion coming in a few weeks, has most likely sealed everyone's fate already
RE: Credit where due  
Greg from LI : 10:57 pm : link
In comment 13702855 mfsd said:
Quote:
I’ve been ripping him, but JPP is playing hard tonight


Guess his coin came up heads tonight
What is that shit they put in Turkey that supposed to make you tired?  
Essex : 10:57 pm : link
Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread
RE: 14 sacks coming into the game  
Sammo85 : 10:57 pm : link
In comment 13702849 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
6 tonight


Aberration.

Bad offensive line and a QB who can’t seem to throw a ball away.
RE: What is that shit they put in Turkey that supposed to make you tired?  
dpinzow : 10:57 pm : link
In comment 13702858 Essex said:
Quote:
Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread


Tryptophan
RE: What is that shit they put in Turkey that supposed to make you tired?  
Sammo85 : 10:58 pm : link
In comment 13702858 Essex said:
Quote:
Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread


Tryptophan.
2nd and 1, lose 2 yards  
Greg from LI : 10:58 pm : link
A Giants staple
this is unbelievable  
Jints in Carolina : 10:58 pm : link
.
I love eli but what a terrible throw  
Essex : 10:58 pm : link
...
Great pass by Eli!  
Sammo85 : 10:58 pm : link
Not.
Third and two........  
thrunthrublue : 10:58 pm : link
Ummmmmmpunt. Yet another three and out.....fire everyone.
That's terrible from Eli  
bigbluescot : 10:58 pm : link
a McNabb special.
LOLi  
Greg from LI : 10:58 pm : link
Make a fucking throw. Christ.
nice throw  
markky : 10:58 pm : link
crap
Good grief.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:58 pm : link
.
RE: That's terrible from Eli  
dpinzow : 10:59 pm : link
In comment 13702867 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
a McNabb special.


No kidding. The Giants have 16 second half yards
Perine picked up 40 yards on that last drive?! Ugly  
Simms11 : 10:59 pm : link
Giants just can’t muster any offense. It’s en embarrassing array of NFL Offensive Football.
WHY?  
AcidTest : 10:59 pm : link
Everybody knew we were going to run it into the line on second and one. Slow Eli could have run for a first down with a naked bootleg. Fire McAdoo just for that second down play.

Then Eli makes a crappy pass, and we have to punt. Terrible throw.
...  
christian : 10:59 pm : link
That's pretty tough to watch.
Starting field position  
NoPeanutz : 10:59 pm : link
Must be hideous tonight
Draft  
Ron Johnson : 10:59 pm : link
A qb. he’s done
Eli is absolutely  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 11:00 pm : link
Dog shit tonight
Elite quarterbacks made bad throws,  
CT Charlie : 11:00 pm : link
but not as frequently as Eli.
Shit!  
mrvax : 11:00 pm : link
Just heard from my contact: Brad Wing's leg actually did fall off...
We have 139 yards of offense  
dpinzow : 11:00 pm : link
against a defense missing most of its LBs and only one legit pass rusher (Kerrigan)
RE: WHY?  
markky : 11:00 pm : link
In comment 13702873 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Everybody knew we were going to run it into the line on second and one. Slow Eli could have run for a first down with a naked bootleg. Fire McAdoo just for that second down play.

Then Eli makes a crappy pass, and we have to punt. Terrible throw.


this. the whole stadium knows what we're going to do.
Eli apologists can piss off  
Greg from LI : 11:00 pm : link
He's part of the problem. Sorry. Not the only problem, not even the biggest problem, but he's a problem.
Another shit punt from  
mfsd : 11:01 pm : link
Wing
Skins trying to match our idiocy.  
bceagle05 : 11:01 pm : link
.
Eli  
AcidTest : 11:01 pm : link
and Engram have been very bad tonight.
4th and inches  
dpinzow : 11:02 pm : link
Washington sending the punter out there
they're going for it  
Jints in Carolina : 11:02 pm : link
.
Gruden changing his mind  
dpinzow : 11:02 pm : link
Washington going for 4th and inches
Eli is not off his game  
Jeffrey : 11:03 pm : link
On short passes this has always been Eli's game.
maybe not  
Jints in Carolina : 11:03 pm : link
LOL The skins are awful
Dear Lord, this game is the best comedy I've watched in a long time  
Greg from LI : 11:03 pm : link
.
Lol Reskins  
Route 9 : 11:03 pm : link
What a bunch of morons
On offense just step back and throw  
Essex : 11:03 pm : link
If we get picked who cares, we aren’t making the playoffs. Take some risk—this is just brutal to watch
These  
AcidTest : 11:03 pm : link
teams are Laurel and Hardy. The Redskins just wasted a TO, and then had a delay of game so they couldn't go for it on fourth and one.
ROFLMAO  
dpinzow : 11:03 pm : link
The play clock ran out when they were going for it, and now Washington has to punt
Eli is the QB on a shitty team. Let's cut the rest of the team is  
Jim in Hoboken : 11:03 pm : link
dragging him down crap. The play-calling and OL don't help, but he's missing basic throws left and right. You can't even defend him when the rest of the league thinks he's a bottom 10 QB now.
Washington  
NoPeanutz : 11:03 pm : link
Probably would have faked the punt anyway
Eli would get killed  
WillVAB : 11:04 pm : link
Here if he did what Cousins just did.
BWAHAHAHA!  
Giants_ROK : 11:04 pm : link
Shit show.
Posting before the defense force shows up to make an excuse  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:04 pm : link
for not being able to hit routine throws again.
