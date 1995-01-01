New York Giants - Washington Redskins Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:17 pm : 8:17 pm ...

RE: Casillas Giants_ROK : 10:55 pm : link

Quote: Is really bad



Really really bad

He's tired. In comment 13702848 TommytheElephant said:He's tired.

So trueblueinpw : 10:55 pm : link The offense can drive 94 yards for TD now right? Maybe a 5 yard slant to King who pulls an OBJ and takes it to the hizzou?

Credit where due mfsd : 10:56 pm : link I’ve been ripping him, but JPP is playing hard tonight

Also remember that ownership expected a Super Bowl contender dpinzow : 10:56 pm : link so the whole season being a shitshow, plus lots of empty seats at home the past 2 or 3 games with a likely Eagles invasion coming in a few weeks, has most likely sealed everyone's fate already

RE: Credit where due Greg from LI : 10:57 pm : link

Quote: I’ve been ripping him, but JPP is playing hard tonight



Guess his coin came up heads tonight In comment 13702855 mfsd said:Guess his coin came up heads tonight

What is that shit they put in Turkey that supposed to make you tired? Essex : 10:57 pm : link Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread

RE: 14 sacks coming into the game Sammo85 : 10:57 pm : link

Quote: 6 tonight



Aberration.



Bad offensive line and a QB who can’t seem to throw a ball away. In comment 13702849 Jints in Carolina said:Aberration.Bad offensive line and a QB who can’t seem to throw a ball away.

RE: What is that shit they put in Turkey that supposed to make you tired? dpinzow : 10:57 pm : link

Quote: Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread



Tryptophan In comment 13702858 Essex said:Tryptophan

RE: What is that shit they put in Turkey that supposed to make you tired? Sammo85 : 10:58 pm : link

Quote: Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread



Tryptophan. In comment 13702858 Essex said:Tryptophan.

I love eli but what a terrible throw Essex : 10:58 pm : link ...

Third and two........ thrunthrublue : 10:58 pm : link Ummmmmmpunt. Yet another three and out.....fire everyone.

That's terrible from Eli bigbluescot : 10:58 pm : link a McNabb special.

RE: That's terrible from Eli dpinzow : 10:59 pm : link

Quote: a McNabb special.



No kidding. The Giants have 16 second half yards In comment 13702867 bigbluescot said:No kidding. The Giants have 16 second half yards

Perine picked up 40 yards on that last drive?! Ugly Simms11 : 10:59 pm : link Giants just can’t muster any offense. It’s en embarrassing array of NFL Offensive Football.

WHY? AcidTest : 10:59 pm : link Everybody knew we were going to run it into the line on second and one. Slow Eli could have run for a first down with a naked bootleg. Fire McAdoo just for that second down play.



Then Eli makes a crappy pass, and we have to punt. Terrible throw.

Starting field position NoPeanutz : 10:59 pm : link Must be hideous tonight

Shit! mrvax : 11:00 pm : link Just heard from my contact: Brad Wing's leg actually did fall off...

We have 139 yards of offense dpinzow : 11:00 pm : link against a defense missing most of its LBs and only one legit pass rusher (Kerrigan)

RE: WHY? markky : 11:00 pm : link

Quote: Everybody knew we were going to run it into the line on second and one. Slow Eli could have run for a first down with a naked bootleg. Fire McAdoo just for that second down play.



Then Eli makes a crappy pass, and we have to punt. Terrible throw.



this. the whole stadium knows what we're going to do. In comment 13702873 AcidTest said:this. the whole stadium knows what we're going to do.

Eli apologists can piss off Greg from LI : 11:00 pm : link He's part of the problem. Sorry. Not the only problem, not even the biggest problem, but he's a problem.

Another shit punt from mfsd : 11:01 pm : link Wing

Skins trying to match our idiocy. bceagle05 : 11:01 pm : link .

Eli AcidTest : 11:01 pm : link and Engram have been very bad tonight.

4th and inches dpinzow : 11:02 pm : link Washington sending the punter out there

Gruden changing his mind dpinzow : 11:02 pm : link Washington going for 4th and inches

Eli is not off his game Jeffrey : 11:03 pm : link On short passes this has always been Eli's game.

On offense just step back and throw Essex : 11:03 pm : link If we get picked who cares, we aren’t making the playoffs. Take some risk—this is just brutal to watch

These AcidTest : 11:03 pm : link teams are Laurel and Hardy. The Redskins just wasted a TO, and then had a delay of game so they couldn't go for it on fourth and one.

ROFLMAO dpinzow : 11:03 pm : link The play clock ran out when they were going for it, and now Washington has to punt

Eli is the QB on a shitty team. Let's cut the rest of the team is Jim in Hoboken : 11:03 pm : link dragging him down crap. The play-calling and OL don't help, but he's missing basic throws left and right. You can't even defend him when the rest of the league thinks he's a bottom 10 QB now.

Washington NoPeanutz : 11:03 pm : link Probably would have faked the punt anyway

Eli would get killed WillVAB : 11:04 pm : link Here if he did what Cousins just did.