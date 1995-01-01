New York Giants - Washington Redskins Game Discussion

In comment 13702847
Britt in VA said:
| C'mon coach, let Eli sling it.
He can't if no one gets open.
In comment 13702848
TommytheElephant said:
| Is really bad
Really really bad
He's tired.
The offense can drive 94 yards for TD now right? Maybe a 5 yard slant to King who pulls an OBJ and takes it to the hizzou?
I’ve been ripping him, but JPP is playing hard tonight
so the whole season being a shitshow, plus lots of empty seats at home the past 2 or 3 games with a likely Eagles invasion coming in a few weeks, has most likely sealed everyone's fate already
In comment 13702855
mfsd said:
| I’ve been ripping him, but JPP is playing hard tonight
Guess his coin came up heads tonight
Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread
In comment 13702849
Jints in Carolina said:
Aberration.
Bad offensive line and a QB who can’t seem to throw a ball away.
In comment 13702858
Essex said:
| Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread
Tryptophan
In comment 13702858
Essex said:
| Add that to the quality of this game and the amount of people up now watching the game might literally be the people on this thread
Tryptophan.
Ummmmmmpunt. Yet another three and out.....fire everyone.
Make a fucking throw. Christ.
In comment 13702867
bigbluescot said:
No kidding. The Giants have 16 second half yards
Giants just can’t muster any offense. It’s en embarrassing array of NFL Offensive Football.
Everybody knew we were going to run it into the line on second and one. Slow Eli could have run for a first down with a naked bootleg. Fire McAdoo just for that second down play.
Then Eli makes a crappy pass, and we have to punt. Terrible throw.
That's pretty tough to watch.
but not as frequently as Eli.
Just heard from my contact: Brad Wing's leg actually did fall off...
against a defense missing most of its LBs and only one legit pass rusher (Kerrigan)
In comment 13702873
AcidTest said:
| Everybody knew we were going to run it into the line on second and one. Slow Eli could have run for a first down with a naked bootleg. Fire McAdoo just for that second down play.
Then Eli makes a crappy pass, and we have to punt. Terrible throw.
this. the whole stadium knows what we're going to do.
He's part of the problem. Sorry. Not the only problem, not even the biggest problem, but he's a problem.
and Engram have been very bad tonight.
Washington sending the punter out there
Washington going for 4th and inches
On short passes this has always been Eli's game.
If we get picked who cares, we aren’t making the playoffs. Take some risk—this is just brutal to watch
teams are Laurel and Hardy. The Redskins just wasted a TO, and then had a delay of game so they couldn't go for it on fourth and one.
The play clock ran out when they were going for it, and now Washington has to punt
dragging him down crap. The play-calling and OL don't help, but he's missing basic throws left and right. You can't even defend him when the rest of the league thinks he's a bottom 10 QB now.
Probably would have faked the punt anyway
Here if he did what Cousins just did.
for not being able to hit routine throws again.